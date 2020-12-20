1 - 20 of 354 Works in Self-Insert
I can't believe no one has written any "self-insert as Bakugou" fanfics yet what a bunch of cowards by the_incidental_author
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
20 Dec 2020
Ugh, I have to do everything myself around here.
Can't find a single Self-Insert as Bakugou Katsuki fanfiction, so here I am, doing God's work.
(cowards)
Magneto by TheOneKrafter
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
08 Oct 2020
Was it creative for her to pick the first metal related superhero name that popped up in her head?
...probably not.
At least no one else can tell.
(A Boku no Hero self-insert through the eyes of everyone except her.) (most of the time.)
He's the Evil Twin, okay? by Authorship
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
05 Aug 2019
I'd be the first to admit that Self Inserts can be simultaneously good fun and painfully cliche but...when I wake up, in a fucking womb of all things, I can almost sense the Universe laughing at my trolled ass. Whilst trying to help a green-haired cinnamon-roll, learn a new language and become a Pro to keep an eye on my reckless twin brother...you end up with two Bakugous at UA.
AKA I'm in a fictional universe with an identical twin who needs to chill the fuck out and help me figure out our alibis (Hey, you know I can't help the whole 'fire' thing!)
- Part 4 of Rebirth could've been...worse?
- Part 1 of Reincarnation technically isn't a Quirk
An Outsider's Perspective by Evaunit02mark1
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
13 Aug 2020
Midoriya Izuku's brother is, weird.
People learn how to deal with it.
To varying degrees of success.
Why am I on Fire? by Yojimbra
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
10 Dec 2020
Waking up as Enji Todoroki would be inconvenient at the best of times. Now, I must struggle to adapt to being one of the top heroes in Japan while trying to fix my new home life and try to ensure a better future. I'm going to need a lot of help.
Dragonspawn (My Hero Academia SI) by Blackout
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
27 Dec 2020
There are few things worse than dying.
But then again there are very few things better than being able to turn into a dragon, so I guess it balances out in the end?
Regardless, this is the story of how I became a Hero.
- Part 1 of Dragonspawn
Keep Pushing Forwards by Lucystar
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Dec 2018
I was such an idiot. Four Years. It took me four years to realize that not only had I been reborn as a character in My Hero Academia. But I had been reborn as Aizawa Miharu. Supposed older sister to one and only Aizawa Shouta, aka Eraserhead.
How did I miss that?! Also, I'm fairly certain there was no mention of Aizawa having a sibling anywhere in the manga or anime. I feel like I should be really worried about my life expectancy here...
No Culture by Avisian
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
09 Sep 2020
A girl is reborn as Bakugou Katsuki and Aizawa spends his free time shopping in craft stores.
OR: In which Katsuki learns how to make friends and stop having conflicting emotions over the concept of self sacrifice.
Cleaning Crew; Teaching Kids to Value their Safety, for Fun and Profit by Reavv
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
15 Nov 2020
Takenaka Hideo is a thirty-two year old, in mild desperation for money, who has just been hired as a new janitor for UA's support staff. He has a quirk that lets him find lost objects, a liaison with the police because of it, and desperate desire for competent co-workers.
Oh, and he's already lived a previous life, in a world where quirks and heroes didn't even exist.
Not a big deal, though. It's not like you ever see the janitor playing a big part in action movies. He's here to get paid, and that's it.
On the opposite side of the equation, class 1-A has to wonder at the new UA cryptid that always seems to show up when things are on fire, and who keeps trying to convince them to let the adults handle the fire extinguisher.
Lamarckian | A Boku no Hero Academia Self-Insert by An_October_Daye
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
06 Sep 2019
When I died, I didn't expect anything to come afterwards. I couldn't have possibly anticipated that I would be reborn into a world of miraculous powers and amazing superheroes. And unfortunately, I never once considered that a world of heroes would have a dark side... nor that it would be so horrifying.
A Boku no Hero Academia self-insert.
- Part 1 of Lamarckian
Double Trouble by NewandOld, songdreamer
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
26 Feb 2017
The livestream begins with a person in a white cat mask with red whiskers, holding the camera in a selfie position. The person waves at the camera.
"Hey there Internet! I'm here with my lovely partner Ko-chan on a random rooftop, overseeing the debut of hero Kamui Woods --"
Izuku isn't the only one who takes notes on the Pro-Heroes.
-
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
23 Jan 2018
Villain: A cruelly malicious person who is involved in or devoted to wickedness or crime; scoundrel.
A character in a play, novel, or the like, who constitutes an important evil agency in the plot.
Raised with villains, (Y/n)'s very existence hidden from the world, only known by her alter ego, (V/n). Sent to U.A. as an undercover recommendation student, she has a mission to fulfill before she's caught. However, little does she know that things don't always go as planned.
-----
VERY IMPORTANT: THE EVENTS MAY NOT GO IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.
-----
STORY COMPLETED
-----
Story Began: September 9th, 2017
Story Finished: January 21st, 2018
-----
- Part 1 of The Villainous Hero was a Heroic Villain
Nasty by luffyluffy
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Jan 2018
Various self insert stories about Aizawa and Hizashi.
Reborn as Katsuki by moomoo42
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
15 Dec 2020
I died.
And was reborn.
But not just as some random person.
No.
I was reincarnated as Katsuki Bakugou.
- Part 4 of Reincarnated characters
Sights on You by Duchesse
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
21 Sep 2018
You had to wonder, was he looking at you or your lunch?
[Hawks/Reader].
It's Conditional by KitsuneMariko
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
05 Sep 2017
Despite being a villain, Dabi still cares about someone as close to him as she is.
Snippets, Drabbles, and Other Trivial Heroics by Tsume_Yuki
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
03 Jun 2020
A collections of drabbles from the world of Boys, Fate, and Other Heroic Bastards.
Though, no promises if they’re Canon to the fic.
- Part 2 of Hawtify
Seat No. 19 by alohaflower
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
29 Dec 2020
An SI/OC wakes up only to find that they're in the body of their least favorite character from My Hero Academia: Mineta. With difficulty handling his quirk, not much explanation for his sudden behavioral changes, and having already lost the trust of the class 1-A girls... changing the future might be harder than they thought.
The Muse's Playground by EvenescentTranquility
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, One Piece, Naruto, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Ouran High School Host Club - All Media Types, Captain America (Movies), Captain America - All Media Types, Fairy Tail
26 Dec 2019
A collection of ideas that I've written for and have sitting on my computer. Some may be continued eventually depending on the interest I get (if any), but I wanted to get them out here so please enjoy!
The Writings of Frenzy: SI Fanfiction by Writing_Frenzy
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, School Days (Visual Novel & Related Media), 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Jul 2017
This is a Fanfiction dump for all my Self-Insert fanfic; I am SI Trash.
1) I'd Rather Not Be Reborn (Looks Like I Have No Choice) (Warning: Mentions of Drugs, Alcohol, and Child Abuse) KHR
2) My Head Is Up In The Clouds (My Heart Wanders The Sky) (Warning: Foul Language)
3) I'm Ready For The Storm (For I Have Lightning In My Soul) (Warning: Mentions of Neglect, Cursing, and Illness.)
4) I'm No Angel (I'll Keep On Storming Forward Anyway) (Warning: Belphegor.)
5) There Are Stranger Things (Warning:Mentions of Neglect and Abuse)
6) The Opposite To Emotion (Is Worst Than Hate) (Warning: Amoral behavior, Experimentation, Apathy, Dubious Morality, General Lack of Morality, Slight Gore, mentions of Sexual Assault and illusions to Rape, Mentions Prostitution)
7) Oh Fuck, Please Say I Don't Get Stabbed (Mentions of Death, Very Mild Cursing) School Days
8) Getaway Moon (For the Sky is a Trap, While the Night is Free) (Plans to Runaway, Language, Criminal Activity, Murder, attempted Arranged Marriage)KHR
9) In Mentality Villainy (In Heart a Hero...maybe?) (Warning: Villainy, Morally Dubious Characters, Foul Language, Brief Mentions of Murder, Blackmail, and Threatening Behavior.) BNHA
