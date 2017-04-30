1 - 20 of 397 Works in Time Travel Fix-It
Back From the Future: Episode VI The Clone Wars by Ariel_Sojourner
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Original Trilogy
30 Apr 2017
Summary
In which Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader travel back in time together to the Clone Wars era, have amazing adventures, and save the galaxy.
- Part 1 of In Which Series
-
Of Queens, Knights, and Pawns by chancecraz for amarielah
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars Original Trilogy
26 Nov 2020
Summary
I went to sleep on the worst day of my life and woke to find myself in the past on the second worst day of my life. As experiences go, I don’t recommend it.
- Part 1 of Of Queens, Knights, and Pawns
-
Ad Utrumque Paratus by obeyingthemuse
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
03 May 2019
Summary
It's hard to bring balance to the Force when the only method you've seen is your black-cloaked psychic cyborg sorcerer dad with a severe breathing problem throwing an old man down the Death Star reactor shaft. As much as Luke would like to see the not-yet-Emperor dead, he doesn't want to be arrested by his unusually attractive(?) war-hero dad and spend the rest of his indeterminate time in the past dropping Ewok beats in a jail cell. Also Leia would probably kill him. But not before breaking him out of jail.
So when the twins wake up on Tatooine decades in the past, they play it safe. They take over a planet, reconnect with their adoptive and real parents without weirding them out (too much), and accidentally cause the Chancellor perpetual near-death experiences.
Nailed it.
-
The Dark Path Lit by Sun and Stars by A_Delicate_Fury
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
02 Mar 2020
Summary
"I don’t know how this happened. I don’t yet know why. But this is definitely Anakin’s fault."
Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jedi Master, Exile, and now Force Ghost, was pleased with the way things had turned out. The Sith were dead. His padawan had returned to the Light. And Luke Skywalker was beginning to lay the foundation for his new Jedi Order. And while Luke, Leia, Han, and the Rebellion cleaned up the last traces of the Empire on the physical plane, he and Anakin would devote the next stage of their afterlives to repairing the damage Sidious and his ilk wrought on the Force itself.
At least, that was the plan.
After a disaster on the cosmic scale that Obi-Wan is still trying to wrap his mind around, he finds himself back in the early days of the Clone Wars, Commander Cody loyally at his side, Anakin at his back, and Sidious plotting against the Jedi at every turn. He's been given an unasked for chance to do everything over again. And with the Force as his ally, he intends to set the galaxy on a brighter path than the one it's currently on.
-
Ib'tuur Jatne Tuur Ash'ad Kyr'amur by ziggyzigzagged
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars
10 Aug 2020
Summary
No one knows what the Council is hiding, but the effects ripple throughout the galaxy. Anakin knows he is loved. Former slaves are freed. A long-lost Master and his Padawan are returned to the Temple. No one understands how Obi-Wan Kenobi does these things, but they are grateful for it anyway.
A time-travel story from the points of view of everyone but the time travelers. Also my first ever fanfiction. Updates every Monday now, starting 4/20!
-
Fundamental Force Carriers by tanarill
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
13 May 2016
Summary
The Sith Lord Darth Vader lived his life. He probably didn't live it well, but he lived it as well as he knew how. At the end there, he'd even managed to woman up and kill Sidious. But he was dying, and at peace with the past.
The past wasn't at peace with him.
- Part 1 of Probability Matrices
-
Hourglass by BeanieBaby
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
04 Jun 2020
Summary
“Are you an angel?” Anakin’s small hands came up to cup his smooth cheeks, blue eyes wide with wonder.
“No, Ani,” Blinking past the moisture threatening to flood his eyes, Obi-Wan laughed and in a wild moment of poor decision-making, pressed a loving kiss to Anakin’s forehead.
But I swear I will watch over you like one if the Force gave me a second chance hummed unspoken between their new bond.
(Obi-Wan finds himself back on Tatooine after his encounter with Darth Vader in the Death Star. Qui-Gon lives and becomes Anakin's master. Some things change and others do not. Time-travel Fix-it.)
-
Pebble in a River by kj_feybarn
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
21 Jul 2020
Summary
He woke up.
And everything changed, but of course, that's what life does. It changes.
There are so many options, so many things that seem right. And yet each of those things also feels wrong. Failure isn't an option, not again. But there is no outline for success, and he's hardly the only one in the game. He's tired, and exhausted, and so very lonely.
But force help him, he's going to save as many people as he can.
Really, Force, he needs the help.
- Part 1 of Current of Fate
-
Shifting Sands by chancecraz
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Sequel Trilogy
14 May 2019
Summary
After stupidly listening to Luke, Leia wakes up on Tatooine. Her day only gets worse.
-
Averting Galactic Destruction by kj_feybarn
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars - All Media Types
17 Jun 2020
Summary
AKA The Time the Force Sent Obi-Wan Back in Time and Quinlan Vos kept him from Going Kamikaze because let’s be Honest, Being Forced to Come Back in Time Would Suck.
The Force has sent Obi-Wan back in time, allowing him a chance to fix everything.
Quinlan doesn't know this, all he knows is that the Force has been practically screaming at him to get to Obi-Wan. Quinlan might not be good at following the code, but he always does his best to follow the Force. Which is why he's there the day that Obi-Wan can't take it anymore.
Obi-Wan is a stubborn man, but Quinlan has his own special brand of stubborn, the force, two battalions of clones, one former padawan, and one grandpadawan on his side. Maybe, just maybe, they might be enough to save the galaxy and keep Obi-Wan sane.
Saving the galaxy might be the easy part.
-
Realign the Stars by FeatherQuillsFiction, TerinAngel
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
22 Dec 2018
Summary
It should have been easy. A simple mission. Yet here they are, three Jedi and two Clone Troopers, unceremoniously thrown back to the beginning. It's an opportunity, to set right so much that had gone wrong over the years. But every action has a reaction no one can control, and the Force has a Will of it's own.
But then, that's what happens when you try to change things.
Things change.
-
I myself have torn myself to shreds by iiscos
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types
18 Mar 2016
Summary
The Force whispers in its ageless voice, its touch peaceful and lulling against Vader’s ancient soul, “Tell me your biggest regrets.”
Or the five times Anakin traveled back in time with the intention of making things better, and the one time that it actually worked.
-
Twin Suns by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
01 Aug 2017
Summary
Desperate and alone, Obi-Wan Kenobi pours his ability into a ancient and forbidden technique that borders the Dark. He unsticks himself from the timeline and is reborn as Ben Skywalker, younger twin of Anakin Skywalker.
With only faint memories of the future and an uncanny ability that even the Jedi do not understand to see the future, Ben navigates his brother, peace, love and war while trying to make a life again.
-
Deviation by madraa
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
11 Sep 2018
Summary
“Anakin, the Force has shown me a way to go back in time,” Obi-Wan said plainly, as if it were an everyday type of thing.
“What?” Anakin’s jaw dropped, “Wait, how?”
-
Course Correction by FreakishLemon
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
14 Feb 2018
Summary
Ben Kenobi woke up.
It was still a novel sensation, even after three weeks. He had, perhaps naively, assumed that once he died, waking up would no longer be an option.
-
Take Seven by Bablefishmouse
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
07 Jan 2017
Summary
Luke had succeeded. The Empire had fallen. Vader was redeemed, at least in the eyes of the force. All was well. But the cost had been high, too high. As Obi-Wan faded from existence he wished to be able to fix it, to change all that. And someone answered.
Sent back in time with his family to the last few months of the Clone Wars now they must desperately try to prevent the destruction of the republic, the obliteration of the Jedi order, and the rise of a Sith Empire.
All in a few months, while sorting out who they are, what makes them family, and do they really deserve to be here.
-
The Dangers of Foresight by DAsObiQuiet
Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: Rise of Empire Era - All Media Types
13 Jul 2018
Summary
Anakin was a Jedi once. He was also a 45-year-old Sith Lord. Now, with all of those memories crammed into his head, he's 9-years-old again and back at the Temple on Coruscant, bound and determined to change destiny. If he can, you know, stop Dooku from joining Sidious, free his mother, start a personal war against slavery, avoid Palpatine, and train to even a fraction of his previous (future?) levels, all while maintaining his cover as a 9-year-old initiate. It can get rather...overwhelming. Too bad keeping up a facade has never been one of his strong points.
- Part 2 of Force of Many Sights
-
An Abundance of Obi-Wans by The_Last_Kenobi
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Original Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton
05 Jan 2021
Summary
"I don't know," said twelve-year-old Obi-Wan Kenobi simply. "Hang on, let me see what Ben says."
"Ben?"
"Ben Kenobi," said Obi-Wan. "Just a minute. He's being stubborn."
Basically, Obi-Wan Kenobi is accompanied from birth by older versions of himself that only he can see and hear.
It changes a lot of things.
-
Like Fire in Our Bones by acuteneurosis
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Original Trilogy, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
01 Jun 2020
Summary
With all of the most important things in the galaxy literally exploding around her, Leia is given the chance to go back and help keep a promise she never personally made.
But then, for Skywalkers, saving the galaxy was always a family matter.
- Part 1 of Don't Look Back
-
Shadows of the Future by stormqueen873
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
15 Mar 2016
Summary
Obi-Wan lost the duel on Mustafar, but instead of dying, he finds himself on a ship leaving Tatooine, with his old Master and a familiar young boy. As events begin to unfold, can he stop the future he knows from occurring? Can he save the Jedi, save the Galaxy, and perhaps most important of all: can he prevent Anakin's fall?
Originally posted on fanfiction.net