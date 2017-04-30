1 - 20 of 397 Works in Time Travel Fix-It

  Back From the Future: Episode VI The Clone Wars by

    Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Original Trilogy  

    30 Apr 2017

    In which Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader travel back in time together to the Clone Wars era, have amazing adventures, and save the galaxy.

    English
    Words:
    108,728
    Chapters:
    21/21
    Collections:
    7
    Comments:
    2517
    Kudos:
    8558
    Bookmarks:
    3133
    Hits:
    210243

  Of Queens, Knights, and Pawns by for amarielah

    Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars Original Trilogy  

    26 Nov 2020

    I went to sleep on the worst day of my life and woke to find myself in the past on the second worst day of my life. As experiences go, I don't recommend it.

    English
    Words:
    574,459
    Chapters:
    27/?
    Comments:
    6733
    Kudos:
    6753
    Bookmarks:
    2007
    Hits:
    269167

  Ad Utrumque Paratus by

    Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith  

    03 May 2019

    It's hard to bring balance to the Force when the only method you've seen is your black-cloaked psychic cyborg sorcerer dad with a severe breathing problem throwing an old man down the Death Star reactor shaft. As much as Luke would like to see the not-yet-Emperor dead, he doesn't want to be arrested by his unusually attractive(?) war-hero dad and spend the rest of his indeterminate time in the past dropping Ewok beats in a jail cell. Also Leia would probably kill him. But not before breaking him out of jail.

    So when the twins wake up on Tatooine decades in the past, they play it safe. They take over a planet, reconnect with their adoptive and real parents without weirding them out (too much), and accidentally cause the Chancellor perpetual near-death experiences.

    Nailed it.

    English
    Words:
    35,037
    Chapters:
    8/?
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    681
    Kudos:
    4487
    Bookmarks:
    1783
    Hits:
    87586

  The Dark Path Lit by Sun and Stars by

    Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope  

    02 Mar 2020

    "I don't know how this happened. I don't yet know why. But this is definitely Anakin's fault."

    Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jedi Master, Exile, and now Force Ghost, was pleased with the way things had turned out. The Sith were dead. His padawan had returned to the Light. And Luke Skywalker was beginning to lay the foundation for his new Jedi Order. And while Luke, Leia, Han, and the Rebellion cleaned up the last traces of the Empire on the physical plane, he and Anakin would devote the next stage of their afterlives to repairing the damage Sidious and his ilk wrought on the Force itself.

    At least, that was the plan.

    After a disaster on the cosmic scale that Obi-Wan is still trying to wrap his mind around, he finds himself back in the early days of the Clone Wars, Commander Cody loyally at his side, Anakin at his back, and Sidious plotting against the Jedi at every turn. He's been given an unasked for chance to do everything over again. And with the Force as his ally, he intends to set the galaxy on a brighter path than the one it's currently on.

    English
    Words:
    34,330
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    878
    Kudos:
    4521
    Bookmarks:
    1724
    Hits:
    94587

  Ib'tuur Jatne Tuur Ash'ad Kyr'amur by

    Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars  

    10 Aug 2020

    No one knows what the Council is hiding, but the effects ripple throughout the galaxy. Anakin knows he is loved. Former slaves are freed. A long-lost Master and his Padawan are returned to the Temple. No one understands how Obi-Wan Kenobi does these things, but they are grateful for it anyway.

    A time-travel story from the points of view of everyone but the time travelers. Also my first ever fanfiction. Updates every Monday now, starting 4/20!

    English
    Words:
    264,257
    Chapters:
    25/?
    Comments:
    2156
    Kudos:
    4006
    Bookmarks:
    1658
    Hits:
    134885

  Fundamental Force Carriers by

    Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith  

    13 May 2016

    The Sith Lord Darth Vader lived his life. He probably didn't live it well, but he lived it as well as he knew how. At the end there, he'd even managed to woman up and kill Sidious. But he was dying, and at peace with the past.

    The past wasn't at peace with him.

    English
    Words:
    87,796
    Chapters:
    13/13
    Comments:
    1363
    Kudos:
    5151
    Bookmarks:
    1495
    Hits:
    135094

  Hourglass by

    Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types  

    04 Jun 2020

    "Are you an angel?" Anakin's small hands came up to cup his smooth cheeks, blue eyes wide with wonder.

    "No, Ani," Blinking past the moisture threatening to flood his eyes, Obi-Wan laughed and in a wild moment of poor decision-making, pressed a loving kiss to Anakin's forehead.

    But I swear I will watch over you like one if the Force gave me a second chance hummed unspoken between their new bond.

    (Obi-Wan finds himself back on Tatooine after his encounter with Darth Vader in the Death Star. Qui-Gon lives and becomes Anakin's master. Some things change and others do not. Time-travel Fix-it.)

    English
    Words:
    69,749
    Chapters:
    16/19
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    915
    Kudos:
    5564
    Bookmarks:
    1375
    Hits:
    100192

  Pebble in a River by

    Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    21 Jul 2020

    He woke up.
    And everything changed, but of course, that's what life does. It changes.
    There are so many options, so many things that seem right. And yet each of those things also feels wrong. Failure isn't an option, not again. But there is no outline for success, and he's hardly the only one in the game. He's tired, and exhausted, and so very lonely.
    But force help him, he's going to save as many people as he can.
    Really, Force, he needs the help.

    English
    Words:
    121,223
    Chapters:
    13/?
    Collections:
    7
    Comments:
    1415
    Kudos:
    4515
    Bookmarks:
    1236
    Hits:
    71446

  Shifting Sands by

    Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Sequel Trilogy  

    14 May 2019

    After stupidly listening to Luke, Leia wakes up on Tatooine. Her day only gets worse.

    English
    Words:
    120,123
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Comments:
    1449
    Kudos:
    3544
    Bookmarks:
    1210
    Hits:
    46363

  Averting Galactic Destruction by

    Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars - All Media Types  

    17 Jun 2020

    AKA The Time the Force Sent Obi-Wan Back in Time and Quinlan Vos kept him from Going Kamikaze because let's be Honest, Being Forced to Come Back in Time Would Suck.

    The Force has sent Obi-Wan back in time, allowing him a chance to fix everything.

    Quinlan doesn't know this, all he knows is that the Force has been practically screaming at him to get to Obi-Wan. Quinlan might not be good at following the code, but he always does his best to follow the Force. Which is why he's there the day that Obi-Wan can't take it anymore.

    Obi-Wan is a stubborn man, but Quinlan has his own special brand of stubborn, the force, two battalions of clones, one former padawan, and one grandpadawan on his side. Maybe, just maybe, they might be enough to save the galaxy and keep Obi-Wan sane.

    Saving the galaxy might be the easy part.

    English
    Words:
    44,314
    Chapters:
    10/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    642
    Kudos:
    3552
    Bookmarks:
    1119
    Hits:
    51495

  Realign the Stars by ,

    Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types  

    22 Dec 2018

    It should have been easy. A simple mission. Yet here they are, three Jedi and two Clone Troopers, unceremoniously thrown back to the beginning. It's an opportunity, to set right so much that had gone wrong over the years. But every action has a reaction no one can control, and the Force has a Will of it's own.

    But then, that's what happens when you try to change things.

    Things change.

    English
    Words:
    68,374
    Chapters:
    21/?
    Comments:
    739
    Kudos:
    3588
    Bookmarks:
    1082
    Hits:
    81655

  12. I myself have torn myself to shreds by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types  

    18 Mar 2016

    The Force whispers in its ageless voice, its touch peaceful and lulling against Vader’s ancient soul, “Tell me your biggest regrets.”

    Or the five times Anakin traveled back in time with the intention of making things better, and the one time that it actually worked.

    English
    Words:
    5,922
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    238
    Kudos:
    5023
    Bookmarks:
    954
    Hits:
    41990

  13. Twin Suns by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    01 Aug 2017

    Desperate and alone, Obi-Wan Kenobi pours his ability into a ancient and forbidden technique that borders the Dark. He unsticks himself from the timeline and is reborn as Ben Skywalker, younger twin of Anakin Skywalker.
    With only faint memories of the future and an uncanny ability that even the Jedi do not understand to see the future, Ben navigates his brother, peace, love and war while trying to make a life again.

    English
    Words:
    23,734
    Chapters:
    26/26
    Collections:
    7
    Comments:
    215
    Kudos:
    3153
    Bookmarks:
    866
    Hits:
    34563

  14. Deviation by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    11 Sep 2018

    “Anakin, the Force has shown me a way to go back in time,” Obi-Wan said plainly, as if it were an everyday type of thing.
    “What?” Anakin’s jaw dropped, “Wait, how?”

    English
    Words:
    53,273
    Chapters:
    10/10
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    231
    Kudos:
    2428
    Bookmarks:
    808
    Hits:
    55495

  15. Course Correction by

    Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    14 Feb 2018

    Ben Kenobi woke up.

    It was still a novel sensation, even after three weeks. He had, perhaps naively, assumed that once he died, waking up would no longer be an option.

    English
    Words:
    4,103
    Chapters:
    3/?
    Comments:
    313
    Kudos:
    3198
    Bookmarks:
    770
    Hits:
    40373

  16. Take Seven by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types  

    07 Jan 2017

    Luke had succeeded. The Empire had fallen. Vader was redeemed, at least in the eyes of the force. All was well. But the cost had been high, too high. As Obi-Wan faded from existence he wished to be able to fix it, to change all that. And someone answered.
    Sent back in time with his family to the last few months of the Clone Wars now they must desperately try to prevent the destruction of the republic, the obliteration of the Jedi order, and the rise of a Sith Empire.
    All in a few months, while sorting out who they are, what makes them family, and do they really deserve to be here.

    English
    Words:
    70,809
    Chapters:
    32/32
    Comments:
    586
    Kudos:
    2194
    Bookmarks:
    662
    Hits:
    51859

  17. The Dangers of Foresight by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: Rise of Empire Era - All Media Types  

    13 Jul 2018

    Anakin was a Jedi once. He was also a 45-year-old Sith Lord. Now, with all of those memories crammed into his head, he's 9-years-old again and back at the Temple on Coruscant, bound and determined to change destiny. If he can, you know, stop Dooku from joining Sidious, free his mother, start a personal war against slavery, avoid Palpatine, and train to even a fraction of his previous (future?) levels, all while maintaining his cover as a 9-year-old initiate. It can get rather...overwhelming. Too bad keeping up a facade has never been one of his strong points.

    Series
    English
    Words:
    178,271
    Chapters:
    33/33
    Comments:
    1402
    Kudos:
    3723
    Bookmarks:
    654
    Hits:
    102437

  18. An Abundance of Obi-Wans by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Original Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton  

    05 Jan 2021

    "I don't know," said twelve-year-old Obi-Wan Kenobi simply. "Hang on, let me see what Ben says."
    "Ben?"
    "Ben Kenobi," said Obi-Wan. "Just a minute. He's being stubborn."

     

    Basically, Obi-Wan Kenobi is accompanied from birth by older versions of himself that only he can see and hear.
    It changes a lot of things.

    English
    Words:
    41,901
    Chapters:
    36/?
    Comments:
    1847
    Kudos:
    2384
    Bookmarks:
    645
    Hits:
    48567

  19. Like Fire in Our Bones by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Original Trilogy, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    01 Jun 2020

    With all of the most important things in the galaxy literally exploding around her, Leia is given the chance to go back and help keep a promise she never personally made.

    But then, for Skywalkers, saving the galaxy was always a family matter.

    English
    Words:
    153,123
    Chapters:
    50/50
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    1426
    Kudos:
    2527
    Bookmarks:
    595
    Hits:
    66657

  20. Shadows of the Future by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    15 Mar 2016

    Obi-Wan lost the duel on Mustafar, but instead of dying, he finds himself on a ship leaving Tatooine, with his old Master and a familiar young boy. As events begin to unfold, can he stop the future he knows from occurring? Can he save the Jedi, save the Galaxy, and perhaps most important of all: can he prevent Anakin's fall?

    Originally posted on fanfiction.net

    English
    Words:
    46,920
    Chapters:
    11/?
    Comments:
    110
    Kudos:
    1190
    Bookmarks:
    557
    Hits:
    23472

