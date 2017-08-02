1 - 20 of 112 Works by SWModdy
Twin Suns by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
02 Aug 2017
Summary
Desperate and alone, Obi-Wan Kenobi pours his ability into a ancient and forbidden technique that borders the Dark. He unsticks himself from the timeline and is reborn as Ben Skywalker, younger twin of Anakin Skywalker.
With only faint memories of the future and an uncanny ability that even the Jedi do not understand to see the future, Ben navigates his brother, peace, love and war while trying to make a life again.
Vader in time by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars Legends - All Media Types
12 Sep 2019
Summary
He’s given a new chance. Or rather Vader takes the new chance as he feels the death of Obi-Wan somewhere out in the wide galaxy, the Jedi passing utterly alone without Vader there and in a moment of madness everything becomes clear… so he takes a new chance for himself. By going back.
And this time Palpatine shall not take it all from him.
Order 66 by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
03 Oct 2017
Summary
Timely intervention and a miscalcuation leads to order 66 failing. Now its left for the survivors to pick up the pieces
Dimension Jump by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
13 Jul 2017
Summary
Due to Dooku meddling with forgotten Force powers during the clone wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi gets dragged into a new dimension where he's dead but Qui-Gon is not. He can never return home and has to make a new life. He hopes he can do better in this one.
Hoarder seer by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
17 Dec 2019
Summary
Because of his abilities in preconception, Obi-Wan has a unique quirk. Now Qui-Gon just wishes it was easier to handle. (Ahaha seems to be more connected now than earlier stated, so no longer so losely connected oneshots)
Sith and Jedi by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
11 Jan 2020
Summary
In a Galaxy where the Sith and Jedi decided to work together, the Sith has become the guards of their Jedi companions. Its not all smooth sailing but somehow they function together despite internal and external pressure.
For the young by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
10 Dec 2018
Summary
Being requested to the Jedi council chamber is unusual for creche masters but when Obi-Wan sees Jinn with a nine year old blond, he gets a lot more understanding.
Jedi are cats by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
13 Aug 2019
Summary
A make shift documentary shows up on the holonet, clearly curtesy of the troopers who fight at the Jedi side, firmly changing the opinion of people who thought they knew who the Jedi were and what they did. Old beliefs are questioned and shattered with those who hated the Jedi finding that the truth... is something entirely different.
Old and sweet by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
09 Dec 2019
Summary
Ending up through a Force vortex on Tatooine, old Ben is not certain what the Force has in store for him in the clone wars of all. But to be fair, the Force has always been its own entity.
Through the lense eye by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
11 Dec 2018
Summary
A Toydarian holo journalist has gotten the green light on a once in a life time opportunity. A pass with (almost) unlimited access to the Jedi temple and interviews with its inhabitants. What does she discover?
Burning Bird by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
29 Apr 2019
Summary
A sudden change appears in Obi-Wan, wings of fire breaking out on his back in the Jedi temple. The galaxy will never be the same again as a creature thought extinc returns.
Old Ben by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
20 Mar 2017
Summary
When Ben gets cut through by Vader on the Death Star, he does not expect a new adventure. But that is what the Force grants him, a new chance to heal.
The rise of WildWan by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
05 Dec 2017
Summary
Obi-Wan Kenobi has had enough, he wants a break. He takes it. This is the start of the end.
Forgo the old by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
26 Jan 2019
Summary
Dragged into Obi-Wan Kenobi's memories by a Sith artifact, Anakin and the troopers learn that not everything is as they always thought with the famed Negotiator.
And below the wordsmith's silver tongue, old pain lingers.
Give me cookies by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
20 Mar 2017
Summary
Jedi children are late at verbalizing outloud and sometimes speak in full sentences when they do. What was Obi-Wan's first words?
Bounty Hunter prize by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
29 Mar 2017
Summary
Obi-Wan has never seen the inside of the Jedi Temple for all his Force sensitivity. And he has never let his designation hinder him. But he finds that perhaps happiness can be found in his designation.
Be not Guilty by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
19 Feb 2019
Summary
When Obi-Wan dies on Bandomeer instead of becoming someone's padawan he does not expect to ever see anything again. He almost wishes he didn't.
Series
- Part 1 of Matters of guilt and forgiveness
Lost toddler by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
10 Apr 2019
Summary
In one verse, Obi-Wan Kenobi grows to be a broken man.
In another, he is just a lost toddler being prodded around by the Force to meet different people and change the outcome of what could be a horrible universe.
Aging Heart by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
09 Jul 2019
Summary
They say when human soul mates meet the oldest stops aging until the youngest is the same age. No wonder Obi-Wan began to to grow a beard after he met Anakin.
One legged race by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
04 Nov 2019
Summary
Due to his old master's mistakes it is now left to Anakin to pick up the pieces when he chooses to take on the old man's padawan after discovering Qui-Gon left Obi-Wan on Melida/Daan. Anakin jsut wishes that Obi-Wan did not pay such a high price for the mistakes of an adult and hopes the boy can trust at least him.