  1. Twin Suns by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    02 Aug 2017

    Desperate and alone, Obi-Wan Kenobi pours his ability into a ancient and forbidden technique that borders the Dark. He unsticks himself from the timeline and is reborn as Ben Skywalker, younger twin of Anakin Skywalker.
    With only faint memories of the future and an uncanny ability that even the Jedi do not understand to see the future, Ben navigates his brother, peace, love and war while trying to make a life again.

    English
    23,734
    26/26
    3
    206
    2733
    763
    29650

  2. Vader in time by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Legends - All Media Types  

    12 Sep 2019

    He’s given a new chance. Or rather Vader takes the new chance as he feels the death of Obi-Wan somewhere out in the wide galaxy, the Jedi passing utterly alone without Vader there and in a moment of madness everything becomes clear… so he takes a new chance for himself. By going back.
    And this time Palpatine shall not take it all from him.

    English
    28,174
    40/?
    3
    273
    2244
    600
    39548

  3. Order 66 by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    03 Oct 2017

    Timely intervention and a miscalcuation leads to order 66 failing. Now its left for the survivors to pick up the pieces

    English
    10,373
    13/13
    2
    104
    1682
    508
    22959

  4. Dimension Jump by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    13 Jul 2017

    Due to Dooku meddling with forgotten Force powers during the clone wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi gets dragged into a new dimension where he's dead but Qui-Gon is not. He can never return home and has to make a new life. He hopes he can do better in this one.

    English
    17,801
    22/22
    4
    139
    1664
    465
    23656

  5. Hoarder seer by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    17 Dec 2019

    Because of his abilities in preconception, Obi-Wan has a unique quirk. Now Qui-Gon just wishes it was easier to handle. (Ahaha seems to be more connected now than earlier stated, so no longer so losely connected oneshots)

    English
    17,844
    23/?
    3
    235
    1546
    366
    24986

  6. Sith and Jedi by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    11 Jan 2020

    In a Galaxy where the Sith and Jedi decided to work together, the Sith has become the guards of their Jedi companions. Its not all smooth sailing but somehow they function together despite internal and external pressure.

    English
    20,840
    29/29
    2
    324
    1535
    415
    23906

  7. For the young by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    10 Dec 2018

    Being requested to the Jedi council chamber is unusual for creche masters but when Obi-Wan sees Jinn with a nine year old blond, he gets a lot more understanding.

    English
    15,891
    21/?
    204
    1522
    401
    20155

  8. Jedi are cats by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    13 Aug 2019

    A make shift documentary shows up on the holonet, clearly curtesy of the troopers who fight at the Jedi side, firmly changing the opinion of people who thought they knew who the Jedi were and what they did. Old beliefs are questioned and shattered with those who hated the Jedi finding that the truth... is something entirely different.

    English
    929
    1/1
    5
    58
    1515
    404
    8838

  9. Old and sweet by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    09 Dec 2019

    Ending up through a Force vortex on Tatooine, old Ben is not certain what the Force has in store for him in the clone wars of all. But to be fair, the Force has always been its own entity.

    English
    19,422
    24/?
    2
    314
    1483
    399
    21787

  10. Through the lense eye by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    11 Dec 2018

    A Toydarian holo journalist has gotten the green light on a once in a life time opportunity. A pass with (almost) unlimited access to the Jedi temple and interviews with its inhabitants. What does she discover?

    English
    15,609
    19/19
    3
    231
    1414
    519
    14954

  11. Burning Bird by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    29 Apr 2019

    A sudden change appears in Obi-Wan, wings of fire breaking out on his back in the Jedi temple. The galaxy will never be the same again as a creature thought extinc returns.

    English
    37,894
    50/50
    2
    341
    1366
    328
    31277

  12. Old Ben by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    20 Mar 2017

    When Ben gets cut through by Vader on the Death Star, he does not expect a new adventure. But that is what the Force grants him, a new chance to heal.

    English
    32,142
    37/37
    3
    135
    1319
    433
    21593

  13. The rise of WildWan by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    05 Dec 2017

    Obi-Wan Kenobi has had enough, he wants a break. He takes it. This is the start of the end.

    English
    7,634
    8/8
    2
    77
    1318
    309
    15069

  14. Forgo the old by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    26 Jan 2019

    Dragged into Obi-Wan Kenobi's memories by a Sith artifact, Anakin and the troopers learn that not everything is as they always thought with the famed Negotiator.
    And below the wordsmith's silver tongue, old pain lingers.

    English
    13,297
    17/?
    1
    162
    1230
    305
    18304

  15. Give me cookies by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    20 Mar 2017

    Jedi children are late at verbalizing outloud and sometimes speak in full sentences when they do. What was Obi-Wan's first words?

    English
    342
    1/1
    2
    28
    1160
    237
    9059

  16. Bounty Hunter prize by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    29 Mar 2017

    Obi-Wan has never seen the inside of the Jedi Temple for all his Force sensitivity. And he has never let his designation hinder him. But he finds that perhaps happiness can be found in his designation.

    English
    13,522
    15/15
    2
    48
    1159
    286
    15738

  17. Be not Guilty by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    19 Feb 2019

    When Obi-Wan dies on Bandomeer instead of becoming someone's padawan he does not expect to ever see anything again. He almost wishes he didn't.

    English
    13,801
    19/19
    4
    158
    1158
    230
    15335

  18. Lost toddler by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    10 Apr 2019

    In one verse, Obi-Wan Kenobi grows to be a broken man.
    In another, he is just a lost toddler being prodded around by the Force to meet different people and change the outcome of what could be a horrible universe.

    English
    7,986
    13/13
    4
    83
    1140
    355
    8298

  19. Aging Heart by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    09 Jul 2019

    They say when human soul mates meet the oldest stops aging until the youngest is the same age. No wonder Obi-Wan began to to grow a beard after he met Anakin.

    Language:
    Words:
    Chapters:
    1
    129
    1115
    228
    17493

  20. One legged race by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    04 Nov 2019

    Due to his old master's mistakes it is now left to Anakin to pick up the pieces when he chooses to take on the old man's padawan after discovering Qui-Gon left Obi-Wan on Melida/Daan. Anakin jsut wishes that Obi-Wan did not pay such a high price for the mistakes of an adult and hopes the boy can trust at least him.

    English
    11,696
    13/13
    130
    1103
    305
    12308

