Chapter Text

The last thing that Stiles expected to see after coming into his room was Peter Hale, apparently back from the dead, sitting on his desk chair and reading one of the books that had been on the corner of Stiles’ computer desk for close almost two months. “I thought you were dead?” he asked, not even attempting to be subtle. It had been a long day, and the events of the preceding days, with the entire Kanima problem, hadn’t made things much easier.

His dad had gotten his job back, but only because close to half of the department was dead, and the massacre had happened in the absence of a Sheriff. He still wasn’t talking to Stiles, though, and was at least partially convinced that his son was somehow involved in what had happened. Not that Stiles could give him any real answers if he did start talking. Fortunately, he didn’t have enough evidence to formally interrogate - or charge - Stiles, so for the time being the Stilinski men were in the midst of a stalemate that neither was willing to break.

And on top of that, the fact that Melissa was planning on taking Scott to her parents in Las Cruces for part of the summer, hoping that the time away would fix their relationship and keep Scott out of trouble, meant that Stiles was on his own. Not that he’d seen much of Scott since an impromptu lacrosse practice just after school let out. If Stiles didn’t know any better, he’d have said Scott was deliberately avoiding him to spend time with Isaac and trying to win back Allison. Though he’d never admit it aloud, Stiles sometimes wondered if his position as best friend was being taken away and given to Isaac.

He heaved out a sigh, shoving his thoughts to the side and focusing his attention on the former corpse in his desk chair. For some reason he wasn’t as afraid of the man as he’d been before, but then again, tossing a Molotov cocktail and watching him die probably evened things out between the two of them. Or, so he hoped.

“With enough knowledge, anything can be reversed. Even death,” Peter said without looking up from the book. “You’ll learn your own tricks soon enough,” he added, turning a page.

“Why? I’m not a werewolf,” Stiles said, plopping gracelessly down onto his bed. He fished his phone out of his pocket, checking for any messages, but it was silent. Glaring at it, he shoved it back into his pocket, content to ignore it for the time being.

That question elicited a small smirk from Peter, and he finally looked up at Stiles. “Perhaps not, but Deaton called you a Spark for a reason. You’re a bit green now, but after you’re trained, you will be a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

Stiles scowled and shifted in place a bit, doing his best to ignore the pain in his ribs.

“You’re hurt.” Peter sounded surprised. His eyes narrowed on the bruises on Stiles’ face, but then he started inspecting the younger man, as though he could see under his layers of clothing to the bruised and battered torso beneath them.

“I’m fine,” he said, forcing himself to stop from wrapping his hands around his chest. The attempt to curl in on himself would only make things worse. He’d learned that the hard way after a few incredibly realistic nightmares.

“No, you’re not. You’ve got broken bones.”

“You can smell that?”

Peter smirked. “You smell like blood and slow healing. I can tell in the way you’re holding yourself. How bad is it?” he asked.

“Just a few ribs,” Stiles said carefully, eyeing Peter’s concerned look warily. “It’s fine. They’ll heal. It’s not the first time that I’ve had broken bones, and I know how to handle myself. Look, why do you even care?”

Peter frowned. “I’ve told you before, Stiles, I like you. You have a great deal of potential and I’ve don’t want to see you waste any of it,” he said, setting the book back on Stiles’ desk and walking over to Stiles. “Let me see the extent of the damage,” he said.

Stiles hesitated for a long moment before relenting and lifting up his shirt enough to show some of the bruises he’d acquired courtesy of Gerard Argent and his men. He let out an embarrassing squeak when Peter pulled his shirt up further, revealing the total extent of the damage, and hummed to himself. “It really isn’t-“ He cut himself off when he glanced down and realized that his entire torso was covered in dark purple and dark blue bruises. Apparently the damage was worse than he’d first thought. “Oh,” he said faintly. He hadn’t looked more than absolutely necessary, always worried that his dad might somehow see how bad it was, and their relationship would fall apart even more.

“This is completely unacceptable,” Peter said shortly. “And your weak attempt at a lie is only making this entire situation much worse.”

That startled Stiles enough that he choked on whatever he’d been about to say. “What? Why?” he asked.

Peter was silent for a long moment. “How much do you know about the responsibilities of an Alpha?”

Stiles shrugged. “I haven’t met any Alphas who weren’t psychotic, power tripping dickbags, so pretty much nothing,” he said.

“You have such a gift with words, don’t you?” Peter asked with a small smirk, pressing a palm flat against the least severe bruises.

Stiles gasped, staring openly as the veins in the older man’s hand turned black and the pain eased out of him. “Are you healing me?” he asked before he could convince himself to stay quiet. “How come your veins are turning black? Is it poison?”

Peter chuckled quietly. “Werewolves cannot heal the wounds of others. I am merely taking some of the pain to ease your suffering,” he said.

“Since when have you cared about my suffering?”

That elicited a frown. “You’re valuable, Stiles, and I make sure to take proper care of those I want as allies. So, if there is anything I can do to ensure your safety, I’m going to do it, whether you want me to or not,” he said. “Now, am I correct in my assumptions that these were a gift from the elder Argent?” he asked, casting a significant look at the bruises as he pulled his hand back and returned to the desk chair.

Stiles hesitated for a long moment before offering Peter a reluctant nod. “He said I was going to be a message to the resident Alpha.”

“But you didn’t go to Derek?”

Stiles shook his head. “Erica and Boyd were strung up in their basement, and I couldn’t get them out. They were tied up and being shocked, but Chris said he’d get them out.” He shrugged. “I don’t think he approves of the way Gerard operates, but I wasn’t sure enough about it then to risk them trying to pull Derek into a trap.”

Peter hummed quietly. “Smart boy,” he said, caressing the bruises on Stiles’ face and frowning slightly when the younger man flinched at the contact. “If that’s true about Chris, he’d be the exception rather than the rule,” he said, keeping his tone gentle. “Are the two wayward Betas still in their basement, do you know?”

Stiles shook his head. “They haven’t gone back to Derek?”

“My nephew’s only got myself and Lahey in his pack right now,” he said. “Though Lahey has been spending most of his time with your Scott.”

“Scott’s not mine,” Stiles said, unable to keep the bitterness out of his voice. “And it’s none of my concern who he spends his time with.”

“Trouble in paradise?” he asked, looking over at Stiles. And the strange thing was, he looked genuinely interested in what Stiles would have to say to that.

“He’s hiding something from me, and even though he’s not talking to me, he’s pretending everything’s alright again. Like my dad didn’t get his job back because half the sheriff’s department got killed, and like he doesn’t see my bruises,” Stiles said with a scowl. “When he doesn’t ask if I’m alright even when I’m bruised, or when my dad’s not talking to me, or why I’m quitting the lacrosse team, there’s more than a problem,” he said, lying back on the bed and closing his eyes.

Peter frowned.

“Even Lydia asked if I was alright before she and Jackson left for New York or Connecticut or wherever they went,” he muttered darkly.

Peter’s frown deepened. “When did they leave?”

“A few days ago, I guess. Not too long after break started.” Stiles shrugged. “Lydia emailed me and told me that she and Jackson were gone and they weren’t coming back any time soon,” he said. “She told me that she wants to be kept out of everything unless she or Jackson are facing a direct threat, and that she’s never translating something for me or anyone here ever again. She did send a copy of some stuff that would help me learn Archaic Latin, so I should be pretty good at it in a few months,” he said.

“You’re a quick study,” Peter said quietly. He didn’t look too surprised about it, rather a bit pleased.

Another shrug. “The one good thing about me and my ADHD, I guess. I either can’t focus for shit or I fixate on something to no end, but either way, shit gets done,” he said, closing his eyes. “You aren’t here to kill me, are you?” he asked after a moment. He was relatively sure Peter wasn’t here to kill him, but there wasn’t any harm in asking. The opposite of harm in asking, really.

“Your death has never been part of my plans,” Peter said.

Stiles opened his eyes, staring at the older man, a curious yet wary expression on his face. “Really?”

Peter smirked, his teeth too sharp to be human but not quite fangs. “You fascinate me, Stiles, and I can see a great deal of potential in you.”

“So you thought you’d nurture that potential by showing up in my bedroom and trying to sway me to the dark side?” he asked with a grin.

“Should I have brought cookies?”

That startled a laugh out of Stiles, which quickly morphed into a quiet groan. “Don’t make me laugh, dude. My ribs aren’t ready for that,” he said, sitting up and holding his side. “So, Emperor Palpatine, what do you want with me? Or are you volunteering to be the Chewie to my Han Solo?”

Chuckling quietly, Peter stood. “The activity in Beacon Hills has attracted the attention of the Alpha Pack, and they’re going to do everything they can to eliminate the problems and ensure our secret is not exposed,” he said.

“How do you know that?”

“It’s what they do,” Peter said. “They act as something of a law enforcement group in our world. Before the Argents destroyed my family, Beacon Hills was a stable area and the Alphas only came around when there were problems with rogue Omegas, or to mediate treatises between our pack and those in surrounding territories,” he said. “With the instability in the area, this visit is going to be much less pleasant than their previous visits.”

“So what do you want from me?”

“They’re going to test our new Alpha to see if they consider him worthy of his position.”

Stiles frowned, taking note of the less than subtle subject change. “And if they don’t?”

Peter was silent for a moment. “There are serious consequences for exposing our world to outsiders. A weak Alpha puts everyone at risk,” he said. “If Derek fails their tests, the Alphas will kill him, his Betas, and anyone else in town they determine to be a threat. That will include the parents of Derek’s Betas, McCall and his mother, the Argents, Deaton, and the both of us.”

“Even if we aren’t doing anything?”

“It’s the only way to ensure the preservation of our world,” he said. “It’s not a particularly diplomatic way of handling things, but if a few people have to die to keep thousands more alive, it’s a sacrifice they’re willing to make.”

Stiles was silent for a long moment. “I guess that makes sense,” he said, frowning. “So what do we do to get them to go away and leave us all alive?”

At that, Peter smiled, his eyes glowing their unnatural blue. “Why don’t I take you out for coffee and we can talk about this somewhere where there’s no risk of someone overhearing?” he asked. Without waiting for a response, he stood and walked out of Stiles’ room.

“Dude, seriously? It’s just you and me here!” Stiles said, grabbing his red hoodie and stumbling over his backpack as he hurried to follow the older man. “Who’s here to eavesdrop?”

“Your window still holds the scent of my nephew and your wayward friend,” Peter said with an odd look at Stiles. “This conversation needs to happen in a place that we know has no surprise visitors,” he said.

“Why?”

Peter frowned. “We’re going to be talking about sensitive information, Stiles. I’m not taking any risk of someone else getting involved and complicating things. The plans that we need to have ready are the sort that require us to operate in shades of gray, and any interference is likely to result in unnecessary deaths,” he said. “

“Right,” Stiles said slowly, pulling his hoodie on. “So, what’d you have in mind?”

“Just come with me, sweet boy. All will be revealed soon enough.”

Stiles scowled at him, taking a deliberate step away from the older man. “Stow the pedophile bullshit and I won’t consider stabbing you in the throat,” he said. “It’s not too late for me to grab a knife.”

Peter smirked. “Keep it up, love. I do so love to see your fangs,” he said, deliberately adding a purr to his voice. “Metaphorical though they may be.”

Stiles scowled at him but didn’t say anything. Not until he saw the black Jeep Patriot parked in the driveway next to his own Jeep. “Dude,” he said before he could stop himself.

“I thought you might appreciate it,” Peter said. “Though the off-road abilities tend to be more useful if the Jeep you’re driving isn’t older than you are.”

“Fuck off,” Stiles said, unable to keep the bite out of his voice. He was silent for a long moment, watching his own Jeep and shifting his weight on his feet, but not moving. “It used to be my mom’s. She bought the frame and built it up to keep herself busy while my dad was at work.”

“My apologies,” Peter said quietly, looking over at Stiles. He seemed to pick up on Stiles’ hesitation - the boy was close to drooling over the new Jeep, but he hadn’t moved toward it since stepping out of his house. In fact, it looked like he’d taken a few small steps back. “Would you prefer to drive?” he asked.

Stiles nodded, swallowing audibly. “Yeah. Yeah, let’s take my Jeep this time.”

Peter smiled slightly, making a motion toward Stiles’ Jeep and following the younger man into it.

Once the two of them were seated and he’d started the car, Stiles stared at his steering wheel for a long moment, doing his best not to think about the last time he and Peter had been in his Jeep together. “So,” he said after a few minutes. “Where are we going?”

“Head toward Braddock Avenue. I’ll give you further instructions once we get there.”

Stiles scowled. “That’s on the other side of town,” he said, even as he started the Jeep and pulled out of the driveway.

Peter nodded. “I take my privacy very seriously,” he said. “I assure you, it will prove beneficial not only for this conversation, but for future pack business as well.”

Stiles rolled his eyes. “You say that like you and me are going to be working together a lot.”

“Only time will tell, I suppose,” Peter said before turning his head, watching out the passenger’s window for most of the ride.