Chapter Text

"No, of course you don't have to go to sleep," Conan sighed, as he buttoned Eiichi's pajamas. The toddler grinned up at him, and Conan added, "But we're just going to sit in here for a bit." In the nice, dim room and the nice, padded rocking chair, that certainly wasn't ever meant to trick tired little boys into going to sleep. "You want hugs?"

Eiichi all but tumbled into Conan's arms. "'tory."

"Good idea." Conan settled into the rocking chair, tucking Eiichi in the crook of his arm, messy-haired little head resting heavily on his shoulder. There was a small stack of books piled on the table beside him, battered covers gleaming in the warm light of the stars-and-clouds lamp. "Let's see, what do we have? There's Sherlock Holmes..."

Eiichi blew a raspberry into his shoulder.

A low chuckle came from the doorway. "There's Arsene Lupin," Kaito offered.

"Shut it, you." Children, Conan thought. No taste at all.

"Dorshi," Eiichi said firmly.

Kaito's smile broadened. "Ah, The Wizard of Oz," he murmured. "An excellent choice, young sir."

Conan pulled out the favored book, over a hundred pages long, and rolled his eyes. "One chapter, all right?"

"No." Eiichi turned a pouty look on him, one that was ruined by the mischievious glint in his eyes. "Dorshi."

The little monster. Try to get out of bedtime, would he? Conan opened his mouth, ready to stand firmly on his offer of one chapter (or else!), when a deck of cards fanned over his field of vision.

"Pick a card, any card," Kaito said. He moved the cards closer to Eiichi, temptingly. "Whatever the number is, that's how many chapters we'll read tonight, okay?"

Eiichi eyed the deck, but it turned out to be too much for a two-year-old to resist. He nodded sharply, just once, and reached out with wet little fingers.

Conan glanced just as sharply at Kaito. If he picks anything higher than five, you're reading the rest, he tried to convey.

Please, I'm a professional, Kaito's glance back seemed to say.

Sure enough, the card Eiichi snatched out turned out to be a two.

"Ooh, that's a good card," Kaito said, the rest of the deck vanishing as he settled onto the floor next to them. "Two, just like you."

... all right. Just this once, Conan could compromise. Two chapters wasn't that much more than one, anyway. He opened the book and began, "Dorothy lived in the midst of the great Kansas prairies, with Uncle Henry, who was a farmer, and Aunt Em, who was the farmer's wife..."