Padmé and Sabé see the arena for the first time and have to rescue some delegates.

Chapter Text

It was late when they woke the next morning, the night hardly restful for any of them. Qui-Gon had slept better than Obi-Wan expected, their bond soothing the trauma he'd experienced the day before. Qui-Gon and Sabé went to fetch them first-meal while Anakin looked over the message Kahliel had sent him in regards to the slaves they'd seen on the transport. "She managed to get the gladiator pair," Anakin told Padmé, frowning. "And she got all the children except the twin girls. Their new owner wasn't interested in selling them."

Padmé bit her lip. While she was relieved they'd bought most of the children, the fate of the twins had been of great concern, especially with the news they'd told her. "Can you tell her to keep looking?" Padmé asked. "Maybe we can buy them after their new owners are done with them. We'll just have to keep track of them."

"It would be better than nothing," Obi-Wan told her, hoping Anakin's bit of news didn't set the tone for the rest of the day. The last thing any of them needed on Phindar was more trouble. Obi-Wan tried to ignore the sinking sensation in his belly; he had a bad feeling about this.

Phindar's arena was enormous, able to seat over a hundred thousand beings, and the first five rows were the "spatter zone" where beings were expected to be showered with the blood of those sent into the arena to die. To one side was the section of cells that held those being executed, each three by three meter cell packed to the brim with whatever criminal the syndicate had deemed worth of execution as well as whatever family they could hunt down. Some of the beings were elderly, others mere babes.

Those cells stank of fear and vomit while the others, the ones housing the gladiators, reeked of sweat and blood. On the side the held the gladiators were several training yards where the gladiators worked out when not locked in their cells or forced to fight. The training areas were considered safe zones, where fighters were free to mingle and even teach one another if the fancy struck them. Even on Phindar, not all matches were to the death and gladiators were rewarded the more entertaining a fight was.

"What are those?" Padmé gestured to a pair of smokestacks next to the building. "I didn't think there was any industry here."

"They burn those that die in the arena on this world," Obi-Wan explained softly. "Those are the chimneys from the furnaces."

The girls paled, Padmé asking, "Is that true on all worlds?"

"It varies by world, but it is the most common method," Qui-Gon barely glanced at the smoke stacks. "On worlds like Coruscant, the bodies just get tossed into the lower levels that are too polluted for people to go. Some worlds we've been to have mass graves. Sometimes they are donated or sold to science—I've little doubt that some of your medical schools use dead slaves in research."

"What about Tatooine?"

"There are huge plant-creatures called sarlacc that live on Tatooine. Usually the dead are stripped and tossed into them. That's how they execute people on Tatooine, too," Anakin shrugged.

Qui-Gon led them toward the cells that the gladiators would inhabit. "Not everyone is allowed in the training areas at once," The man explained. "So there will still be slaves here. Be mindful, though, some of them might tried to grab you."

"Are they dangerous?" Padmé glanced at the cellblock.

"No, they're probably begging," Qui-Gon pushed open the plasteel gate to let everyone inside. "They wouldn't dare harm a freeman."

The stone cells were fairly quiet, roughly two and a half meters square and cool despite the head of the day. The floors were warmed and cushioned only by a thin scattering of straw and everything was covered in a thin layer of filth and soot. The girls almost huddled between Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon, eyes wide as they stared around.

"Come on," Anakin urged, roaming freely around the cells, unafraid of the slaves within. "They won't hurt you."

"You're sure?" The girls shyly approached the first cell, Padmé holding out a ration bar.

The gladiator snatched it from her, staring at her for a moment before ducking his head in a tiny bow. "Thank you."

"You're welcome—um—Ktarashai?" Padmé whispered, glancing at Obi-Wan, who smiled. Using Sleantah where others could hear would draw suspicion, but it was safe enough among the slaves. The gladiator blinked, startled, then offered her a small smile before tearing into the ration bar.

As with the slave market, Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon slipped most of the slaves ration bars and water. They even left them in empty cells, knowing the owners would appreciate them one their return. "We will tell the others the food is safe," One of the other gladiators offered. "Tora'nai. We thank you for this."

"I wish we could do more," Qui-Gon sighed softly.

The gladiator simply shrugged. "Stay towards the front. The paired fighters are in the back—it's no place for children."

"We'll remember that," Obi-Wan thanked him. Qui-Gon headed back to leave rations and water in the back cells, then headed out to the training yard.

<>*<>

The group spent most of the day among the gladiators, though Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon warned the children not to get attached. Phindar had one of the highest death tolls among the galactic arenas. The elder Skywalkers did give out food and water, sneaking it to the grizzled slaves in the training yard much as they had at the slave market the day before. Prior to the fights, the group left to get a light late-meal, then headed into the arena proper.

The huge structure was stone and plasteel, able to seat over 100,000 beings. At one end was an ostentatiously decorated box where the planet's rulers sat during the matches. The rest of the crowd packed themselves onto hard, metal benches, many carrying blankets or cushions. Vendors roamed the aisles, selling food and drink, souvenirs, and rotten fruits and vegetables. Sabé tilted her head in question at the sight of the rotten food.

"You throw it at the people in the arena," Anakin explained. "We never did on Tatooine—food is way too expensive there."

"We were thankful for that," Qui-Gon made a face. "Conditions are bad enough without the rotten food."

Obi-Wan nodded, waving a hand and shelling out a few credits for a brochure on the fights that night. Softly, the man told them, "The executions are mixed in with the other fights. We won't be able to avoid them. I'm sorry."

"If the people can bear it, so shall we," Padmé answered, trying to seem braver than she really felt. Qui-Gon gave her a one-armed hug, bolstering her and Sabé with the Force. No being was truly Force-null, they simply didn't have a high enough midi-chlorian count to use the Force as the Jedi did. In many slightly-sensitive beings, like Padmé and Sabé, their abilities manifested as highly accurate intuition.

"Whatever else you are, you are simply children here," Obi-Wan told the girls. "No one will judge you."

Sabé blinked at him, realizing he meant that they need not appear strong. It they turned away or cried—even if they left—it would not affect them as Naboo's leaders. Sabé nodded. "Thank you."

"You may feel differently when this is over," Obi-Wan replied softly as he and Qui-Gon looked around the arena, brushing their fellow Jedi through the Force. Most were there already, the Force tinged with sadness at the terrible realities they'd witnessed. Obi-Wan offered Bant a reassuring Force nudge and felt some of her pain ease.

A handful of minutes later, the Force jerked with the Jedi's horror as the first fight began. Padmé and Sabé were quiet as the first gladiators entered the arena. The beings were older but clearly inexperienced as gladiators. Obi-Wan's brows furrowed. "From the quarries, probably. If you cause enough trouble in places like that, you get sent here instead."

"They don't usually last long," Qui-Gon added, frowning. "Looks like this will be a series. Two gladiators battle to the death and the survivor goes to the next round."

"It's how they weed out bad fighters," Obi-Wan added. "Usually they did it if they think a gladiator doesn't have much potential. I never participated in one."

"I did," Qui-Gon shrugged. "Bad fighters die, good fighters go to better arenas. Depending on who you ask, the bad fighters are better off. There were times—but that is over, now."

"If it's so bad . . . " Padmé looked uncertainly at Qui-Gon. "Why not just . . . kill yourselves?"

"There is freedom in death, but there is hope in life," Qui-Gon stroked her hair. "Sentients don't want to die, it's not in our nature, and so no matter how bad it gets, we live in hope that it will get better."

"I'm glad you did," Padmé kissed his cheek, then Obi-Wan's.

"Are they fighting empty handed?" Sabé squinted at the fighters, trying to get a better look.

"New fighters often do. Obi-Wan had his lightsaber, but most owners don't waste money on weapons for slaves this new to the arena," Qui-Gon didn't have to explain that he had been one of those slaves. Ship rats in the arena didn't generally have good odds.

There was a gleam of light as someone from the crowd threw a large vibroblade into the arena. The spectators shrieked in excitement as the two slaves raced for the blade. The slightly younger being reached it first, snatching it up even as he turned to slash at the other being.

The knife went flying from his loose grip, the older being somehow snatching it from the air by the hilt. Padmé's scream of horror was drowned out by the roar of the crowd as the being brought the vibroblade down, easily cutting his opponent's arm off at the elbow. The injured being collapsed and both girls and Anakin hid their faces as the being with the vibroblade messily slit his opponent's throat.

The crowd howled, pounding the seats and floors in excitement. The Jedi present radiated numb horror through the Force and the Skywalkers were certain several of the delegates had vomited.

They stayed for five more matches, but after the first execution, where a girl a year Ahsoka's junior died, Padmé gripped Obi-Wan's arm. "I can't bear any more," The girl wept. "Please—I need—"

"Let's go," Obi-Wan urged the group softly. The three children huddled into Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon's arms as they left.

<>*<>

"I'm sorry," Padmé choked out once they reached the relative safety of their room. "I'm such a coward—I couldn't bear to watch—"

"Never apologize for your compassion," Qui-Gon ordered, wrapping the girl in his arms. Padmé's sobs seemed to snap Sabé from her horrified stupor and she quickly joined her best friend, tears rolling down her cheeks.

"How did you survive?" Sabé curled around Obi-Wan, face pressed to his shoulder. "The Neimoidians committed terrible atrocities with our people but this—how could anyone do this to a sentient being?"

"We're slaves," Anakin replied simply. "Slaves aren't people; they're practically animals. For the people who own them, it's like making dogs fight or something."

"I'm so sorry, Ani," Padmé hugged the boy tight. "We'll fix this, I swear!"

"If anyone can, it's you, angel," Anakin agreed. "I know it."

"I'll go find us something hot," Obi-Wan shifted Sabé to his husband and pressed a soft kiss to Qui-Gon's lips. "I think we'll need it."

They all piled into a single bed that night, Padmé and Sabé curled together as Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon bracketed them. Anakin slept sprawled over their legs and feet. Qui-Gon tangled a hand in his husband's hair, listening to his family breathe.

The two men soothed away the night terrors, each child waking in turns. Padmé and Sabé both dreamed of the elder Skywalkers dying in the arena and Anakin woke from their fear. Used to the uncertainty and reassured by his parents' presence, Anakin easily fell back asleep.

Padmé and Sabé, however, took far longer.

"Rest," Obi-Wan urged, stroking Sabé's hair when she started to speak. "Questions will keep until morning."

Sabé nodded and snuggled into her best friend. "I'm glad the Jedi saved you."

"I'm glad you saved us, too," Qui-Gon replied, smiling. "Don't sell yourself short, hm?"

Sabé nodded. "And we'll save them, too. Somehow."

<>*<>

It was early when the group woke, despite their exhaustion from the previous night's emotional turmoil. They had little to do before afternoon when they were meeting up with the rest of the delegates in one of Phindar's few wild areas for the rest of the summit. They were going under the guise of being on a camping trip and needed to get a handful of supplies, but the girls wanted the trip to look last minute.

"We may have a problem," Obi-Wan announced as he and Anakin stepped back into the room with first-meal in their arms. "Three of the delegates and their guards were captured at the arena last night."

"What?" Padmé snapped, spinning to face them. "Who?"

"The two Twi'leks and the Wookiee," Anakin was typing furiously on his datapad. "I'm letting the council know—I sent a general message, and I told R2 to go wake up Uncle Mace. It's really early on Coruscant."

"We have to get you two off planet," Obi-Wan began stuffing their things into their bags, wishing the girls had brought backpacks like theirs rather than travel cases.

"The ports are closed," Qui-Gon shook his head. "One of the delegates couldn't keep their mouth shut. They know everyone is on planet, though there weren't any holos being circulated so they may not know exactly who we are."

"They have no reason to identify us, so we must not panic," Obi-Wan told them. "We'll wait here, at least for now. Hopefully there will be more news, soon."

The group picked at their food for a moment, when Sabé quietly asked Qui-Gon, "Did you hear how?"

"Not all of the delegates are as adept at blending in, it seems," Qui-Gon sighed. "They said a few things that got them reported. It all just . . . exploded from there."

"We need to help the other delegates," Padmé announced, hands on her hips. "And the Jedi. We can't just leave them. They'll be executed—or worse!"

"Gods curse your afterlife," Sabé told her friend, letting her head bang down onto the tabletop.

"But you'll help?"

"Like I'd like you get into trouble without me," Sabé snorted. "What kind of best friend would I be?"

Padmé grinned and turned to the Skywalkers. "Well?"

"Our job is to protect you," Obi-Wan smirked. "If you insist on planning something . . . "

Padmé grinned, appetite returning. She might be helpless to stop the slave trade on this world, but she could safe her friends. Sabé caught the look and forced back a sigh. At least they wouldn't go into this half-cocked. Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan would never allow it, and Padmé did nothing by halves.

"We need to clear out," Anakin announced suddenly, holding up his datapad. "I'm monitoring communication and someone reported us."

"Always have multiple exits," Qui-Gon told the girls, prying open a window. "Come on."

"There's a few abandoned buildings three blocks northwest of here," Obi-Wan helped his husband and son into their packs and watched Qui-Gon leap to the roof of the next building. "Come on—Qui-Gon will catch you."

Neither girl hesitated, so great was their trust in the man. Anakin followed after them, though he landed easily on his own, Padmé's travel case in hand. Obi-Wan was on his heels with his pack, the large travel bag the Skywalkers had been carrying since Bandomeer, and Sabé's travel case. From there, it was an easy leap to the ground and a quick jog through a series of allies to the abandoned buildings.

"Are you sure this building is safe?" Sabé carefully stepped around a large pile of rubble.

"Structurally, yes," Anakin frowned at the rickety-looking stairs. "That doesn't mean you won't fall through the floor, though."

"Isn't that part of being structurally sound?" Sabé asked dryly.

"No, that is where the building won't collapse on your head," Anakin replied cheerfully.

Sabé glowered at him, but followed Obi-Wan to the top floor rather than reply. Anakin dumped the pack in his arms on the floor, then pulled a portable console from his bag and set it up in one corner. The child's brows furrowed as he stared at something on the screen, clearly unhappy with whatever he was saying. Obi-Wan watched him for a moment, but the boy shook his head to the question sent over their bond. There was nothing his parents could help with, yet.

Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan traded looks, the elder opening the large travel bag they'd barely touched since arriving on Phindar. "We were afraid something like this might happen," Obi-Wan sighed softly. "We had intended to give these to you when the mission ended, but I suppose our preparations will see use after all."

"We had a set made for each handmaiden, but we shipped the rest to Naboo," Qui-Gon pulled out two, heavy bundles as Obi-Wan took a third to Anakin. "You best put these on."

The girls gaped for a moment as they shook out the high-collared, armorweave robes. They were similar in style to what Padmé had worn during the battle for Naboo, the material a beautiful red-tinted black decorated with stylized lotus flowers in crimson and white. Their under clothes, boots, and plasteel greaves and gauntlets were black.

"Where did you get these?" Padmé almost demanded, wide-eyed.

"We had been planning on sending them to you and the other handmaidens for awhile," Obi-Wan admitted. "We thought it would be nice in case you ever found yourselves in a situation like the battle of Naboo again and they're much better suited for it than the 'battle robes' you currently have. We just . . . never really thought they might actually see use."

"When we heard about this mission, though, we thought it best to bring them, just in case." Qui-Gon said. "The syndicate doesn't have any kind of customs, so we knew it would be safe enough, but we had hoped you wouldn't see these until you were headed home."

"There are custom blasters, too?" Sabé examined the silver blasters, accented with red-tinted black metal and the stylized lotus. "They're beautiful—but they must have been expensive. We can't accept that."

"I made them," Anakin replied almost absently, prodding something on the portable console. "They should fit your hands perfectly. Eirtaé sent me scans."

"She's very sneaky," Padmé smiled. "These are very nice, Ani. I didn't know you could make blasters."

"I built a podracer," Anakin reminded them, flushing slightly at the praise. "Blasters are easy."

—Sometimes I feel like a terrible parent,— Obi-Wan told Qui-Gon mournfully. —Letting our son build blasters and podracers . . . Force . . . what would Shmi think?—

—You are a wonderful father, a chuisle mo chroí,— Qui-Gon cupped his husband's cheek. —And Shmi would be glad her son is alive and free. And she would be proud that he was becoming a Jedi.—

—Thank you, my heart,— Obi-Wan smiled, shifting to his toes to kiss Qui-Gon softly. —Come, we need get dressed ourselves.—

The elder Skywalkers dressed quickly, then checked over the girls and Anakin. Anakin's outfit looked almost exactly like his parents', though the sky blue designs on his armorweave tunic, left gauntlet and right greave looked almost like a circuit schematic. Padmé tweaked the boy's collar to set it straight. "Don't you look handsome."

Anakin went scarlet. "Um—th—thank you! I—um—Papa and Dad had it made when I became a padawan."

Sabé and Padmé traded looks and hid smiles at Anakin's flustered words. "Well," Padmé ruffled his hair. "I think it suits you."

Anakin hastily returned to the portable console, then dug back through his pack. "I brought commlinks so we can communicate since Padmé and Sabé can't create bonds with us. I've also got the security forces linked to my console . . . I'm tracking their location based on their comms."

"Any news on the other delegates?" Qui-Gon asked, separating out their remaining supplies. Like most Jedi, the Skywalkers carried little that couldn't be left behind, though knowing they had enough food and water for a few days and enough money to get off planet should the need arise was helpful.

"They have eight of the delegates and their Jedi," Anakin frowned. "They're in the palace right now, but according to the security feeds, the syndicate plans to have them executed tomorrow night."

"That doesn't leave us much time to plan," Padmé frowned. "It'll probably be easiest to catch them in transit, but . . . if we hit the castle, we might be able to topple the entire syndicate, too. We would need some help, but I'm sure there's a resistance of some kind . . . if we can find them."

"That's a lot of ifs," Qui-Gon handed out small medpacs and a miniature survival kit that included a rebreather, a fire starter, and a small blanket. Sabé eyed the pouches for a moment.

"Do you really believe these are necessary?" Sabé eyed the gear skeptically.

"We have no idea where this will take us," Qui-Gon told her. "Better to be prepared—especially since some of the safest places on this planet are in the wilderness."

"He's right," Obi-Wan agreed. "Best keep it with you."

"Fine," Padmé agreed, then turned to Anakin. "Can you get a layout of the castle?"

"Can Gungans swim?" Anakin grinned.

"Padmé." Sabé crossed her arms. "What are you thinking?"

"We're going to need a few things from the castle," Padmé smirked. "Like the location of the weapons vault—which is probably where the Jedi's lightsabers are being kept—the dungeon, and the treasury vault."

"Look at our little girls," Obi-Wan gave a fake sniffle and pretended to wipe away a tear. "All grown up and toppling governments."

"Oh—and the security dossiers on the remaining resistance, too," Anakin held out a datapad for his parents, only to have it snatched up by Padmé.

The girl looked it over, then turned to the others. "Let's break Phindar."

<>*<>

The remaining resistance on Phindar was a small, broken group of less than one hundred beings. Padmé considered the dossiers carefully, lips pursed. The resistance had agreed to meet them once Padmé revealed her true identity, but it would take several hours for them to gather. With the clock ticking for the captured delegates and the still-free ones in constant danger, wasting those hours doing nothing but observing had been difficult.

"Do you think the gladiators would help?" Padmé frowned, considering. The political climate was ripe for an uprising, if they could get enough fighters to start it. The resistance was far too small to do it on its own.

"If we can guarantee them freedom and not dying to exploding transmitters, all the slaves would probably help," Obi-Wan replied. "The problem is, unless we get the owners to agree, or find the codes to every slave on the planet, we'd never be able to pull it off."

"Dad?" Anakin stared at his console. "You're never going to believe this . . . the syndicate keeps the codes on record—so they can blow the slave up, too. Probably if the nobles do something they don't like or some kind of insurance against . . . well, a slave uprising like we're planning, probably."

Qui-Gon ruffled his son's hair. "Great job, a stór. If we can get these transmitted and deactivate the transmitters, I have no doubt they'll help."

"Good," Padmé checked the chrono. "We better go meet the resistance."

The five met the resistance below the city, in abandoned access tunnels hidden from the syndicate's prying eyes. The gathered group stared at the humans outright, their eyes raking over their armor and the face paint Qui-Gon had insisted on. While the resistance would know who they were, the thick stripes like the ones Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan wore in the arena would help hide their identities on first sight. The girls had also returned their hair to the intricate braids, the subtle differences in their hair the only real way for most people to tell them apart.

"I am Padmé Amidala," Padmé stepped forward, then gestured to the others. "We're the group that contacted you. The syndicate took our friends—and while we're getting them back, we thought we'd help start a revolution."

"What makes you think you'll succeed where we failed?" One man crossed his arms.

Qui-Gon smiled, offered a small bow. "We are Jedi, and there are many more of us on planet. Not all of them have been captured by the syndicate, and we won't leave those that have in the syndicate's hands."

"We have less than 24 hours before they have our friends executed," Padmé paced in front of the group. "It isn't a lot of time to plan a revolution."

"It's impossible," One of the resistance shout from the back.

"Not if we can get more beings on board," Padmé told him. "And the Jedi have assured me that if we can get the codes transmitted, the slaves—all the slaves—will help."

"Slaves?" Another resistance fighter asked skeptically. "You think they'll make a difference?"

"Considering they make up almost half your planet's population? Absolutely," Padmé replied. "And if we can get the cells open—you'll have the gladiators, too. And they are fighters."

"We're listening," The resistance leader crossed his arms.

"We'll need to get to four locations in the castle," Padmé told them as Anakin flipped on a holo to display the map of the castle. "We need to get to the comm. tower; we've got to get to the dungeons, and we'll have to get to both the weapons vault and treasury."

"The comm. tower is at the top of the castle," Anakin gestured to it on the map. "Everything else is in the lower levels. This means we'll need to have two teams. I'll be on the team headed to the comm. tower since I'll have to hack into the systems and transmit the slave codes."

"Since we will also be sending a call to arms to the Phindian people, we will also need the most recognizable resistance leader to go with us," Padmé looked over the crowd. "We need to keep this group small, we can take one more fighter, but four is the absolute largest the group can be."

—Ani can handle the blasters,— Qui-Gon was forcing himself not to pace. —And a small team is far less likely to be noticed than a large one.—

Neither Obi-Wan nor Qui-Gon liked the idea of sending Anakin—or Padmé—off without one of them, but they knew Padmé was right and the small team would be more likely to succeed. Additionally, the elder Skywalkers would be needed in the lower levels, which would have more guards. —Ahket,— Qui-Gon grumbled. —It's his first mission.—

Obi-Wan nodded, sighing. If they had seen Anakin in a fight or two, if they knew how he'd handle himself, it would help. —He did save Naboo.—

—A space battle isn't the same, a chuisle mo chroí,— Qui-Gon reminded his husband, though the reminder eased the tension in his shoulders slightly.

Obi-Wan turned his attention back to the resistance, watching emotions flutter through the Force. Several of them were eyeing Anakin and Padmé skeptically, muttering their doubts to one another. Qui-Gon nudged Obi-Wan forward. —Do what you do best, Ser Negotiator.—

Obi-Wan looked over the crowd. "Chose your leader and your best fighter. They will accompany Padawan Skywalker and Queen Amidala to the comm. tower. Another dozen of your best fighters will go with Handmaiden Naberrie, Master Jinn and I to free the Jedi and raid the weapons vault and treasury. The rest of you will take to the streets. When the call to arms goes out, we will need you to incite the people."

"They are right," The leader of the Phindian resistance, Kaadi, announced. "We have been oppressed by the syndicate far too long. I know we are hesitant to put our lives in danger, no matter the cause, but we cannot sit here any longer. Down with the syndicate!"

The roar of the crowd grew slowly, the Phindian stamping their feet as they began howling, "Down with the syndicate!"

<>*<>

"We're mad, attacking the castle in mid-afternoon," One of the resistance fighters muttered as Obi-Wan peered over the edge of the neighboring building.

"It's a good plan," Another shrugged.

Anakin glared at them both, hissing, "Shut up! You'll get us caught!"

The Phindians' mouths snapped shut. Qui-Gon glanced at his son. "Stay safe and protect Padmé."

"I won't let anyone hurt my angel," Anakin vowed.

Obi-Wan raised a brow. —Well. That will interesting when he gets a bit older.—

—One step at a time, a chuisle mo chroí,— Qui-Gon implored, wide eyed, then turned his attention back to Anakin. "Keep the Phindians safe as well."

"Yes, P—Master," Anakin agreed. He had been trying to get in the habit of calling his parents by their Jedi titles while on missions so people would take them more seriously. He'd been successful in front of the Phindians, at least, and neither Padmé nor Sabé cared since they knew the Skywalkers would do everything they could to protect them.

"May the Force be with you," Obi-Wan told his son aloud, reaching over their bond to add, —And your papa and I love you.—

—I love you too, Dad. Papa.— Anakin knew Qui-Gon was listening in. In reply to the spoken words, the boy replied, "And also with you."

"Equipment check," Qui-Gon ordered, watching the group look over their armor and gear. He and Obi-Wan checked over the girls and Anakin, then did their traditional check over each other before looking over the Phindians. "Good. Mark your targets."

"I've got the alarm triggering in thirty seconds," Anakin told them, tapping something on his comm.

"Comm. group, with me," Padmé ordered, letting Anakin pick her up. At twelve, he was already almost equal to her in height. The boy leapt to the next building, then turned to aid the Phindians, Kaadi and Jantu. Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon traded eye rolls—Anakin was hilariously smitten with Padmé, but it hadn't been affecting the mission. Still, it was probably something they should talk about when they got home.

"The rest of you, with us," Obi-Wan ordered, the two Jedi leaping from the building, Sabé in Obi-Wan's arms and a female Phindian named Duenna. According to Kaadi, she worked in the castle. While she wasn't the best fighter, she knew everything about the castle and would be more helpful than another fighter.

Anakin's group would head to a side entrance near a staircase that ended near the comm. tower. Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan's group was headed around the back where they would enter through the kitchen. According to Duenna, there was a staircase there that headed for the lower levels. They would reach the cells first, then could head towards the vaults.

Obi-Wan held up three fingers, counting down silently. Something in front of the castle exploded, Anakin giving a short whoop over their bond, and the alarms began to shriek. Guards raced toward the front of the castle, their formations lazy and complacent after over a decade of the syndicate being unchallenged. The larger group raced into the crowd by the back door, the Phindians easily blending in with the others while the Jedi used the Force to make themselves and Sabé unnoticed by the rest of the workers.

The smaller group, meanwhile, climbed to a second story balcony using a trellis Padmé would have considered a poor choice for security. Considering they were attempting to break in, however, Padmé would accept the small blessings. She gave a surprised gasp when Anakin hauled her over the balcony—Jedi training had made him incredibly strong, even without the Force—then reached back for the Phindians.

"We have to be careful," Kaadi told them, heading for the stairs. "These levels of the castle won't have many people and the ones that are here will either be part of the syndicate, guards, or renewed servants."

"Renewed?"

"They mind wipe resistance members, then brainwash them into being loyal to the syndicate." Kaadi swallowed hard. "They used to send them to war torn planets and film them dying, usually gruesomely."

"I thought they were executed in the arena," Anakin frowned.

"They are when they don't need servants," Kaadi snorted. "Otherwise they just murder anyone in their family they can find. It's what they call entertainment."

"You lost people that way," Padmé touched her shoulder.

"We all have," Kaadi shook her head. "I lost one friend to the mines of Offworld and slavery, and the other to the damned machine. He's still in the castle, somewhere, thinking he's loyal to the fucking syndicate."

"I'm sorry," Padmé murmured. "But we're going to change this. We're going to free your world."

"If we make it to the comm. tower," Kaadi muttered, and the group dashed up the stairs.

<>*<>

The large group, meanwhile, raced down the stairs. It was three levels to the dungeons, with the two vaults being the floor above. Only two guards remained in the cell block, and Sabé easily dispatched them with the stun setting of her blaster. "This is far too easy."

"Who would be dumb enough to attack the castle?" One of the Phindians murmured in reply, stealing a keycard off one guard that opened the main doors to the block.

"Each cell has an individual code," Another Phindian explained as they entered, voice barely above a whisper. "If we break the doors down, the alarm will go off. They're wired to the metal plates that hold the locks."

"Guess we'll have to get creative," Obi-Wan grinned at his husband as they looked at the barred, cell doors. Qui-Gon smirked in reply. Lightsabers could cut through blast doors, given time. Cells like these would be nothing.

"Qui-Gon?" Bant hissed, gaping as the group of Phindians and humans examined the cell doors, wanting to make sure the alarms wouldn't go off if they cut the doors down. "What are you doing here? You should have gotten off world!"

"They closed the ports," Sabé shrugged. "And we weren't leaving the delegates—or the Jedi. Really, you'd think you never met Padmé or me."

"She's got you there," Kit Fisto chuckled, stepping back so Qui-Gon could free him. "All right, what's the plan?"

"Free you, free the slaves, topple the syndicate . . . pretty simple, really," Obi-Wan grinned.

"You better get to work, then," Naia answered, gripping the bars. "If you open the doors without a key, you'll set of the alarm."

"How about only part of the doors, then?" Qui-Gon asked, he and his husband slicing through the bars. Naia skipped back as they approached her cell, almost diving through the hole the moment Obi-Wan stepped out of the way.

"Guess they weren't expecting Jedi," A human knight called Quinlan Vos joked. "You know where my lightsaber is?"

"Probably in the weapons vault," Obi-Wan headed for his door. "Our next stop."

—You've got guards incoming, Papa,— Anakin told them. —I'm transmitting the slave codes now, and once that's done, Padmé and Kaadi will be giving the call to arms. Several of the other resistance are keeping most of the guards busy at the front of the castle, but they're not going to last much longer.—

—Good. We're getting ready to head for the weapons vault now.— Qui-Gon replied, then relayed Anakin's news to the others. "Sabé, take the Jedi to the vault. Obi-Wan and I can hold off the guards here. Maybe serve as a distraction."

"A distraction?"

"If we can make them think we've only just broke in . . . "

"They won't raise the alarm for the missing prisoners," Sabé nodded. "Good idea. How will you know if we're successful?"

"I will tell them," Bant squeezed Obi-Wan's shoulder.

Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon each passed off one of their 'sabers, Bant and Kit accepting them before everyone scrambled into position. The guards started firing the moment they saw the Jedi, but five castle guards, lacking training and talent, were no match for the Jedi. Rather than kill them, the Jedi stripped them, then locked them in one of the remaining cells.

"This is far too easy," Obi-Wan frowned. "Surely the syndicate has not gotten this complacent."

"It's been almost fifteen years since anyone has even attempted an uprising," Qui-Gon spread his hands. "The Phindians aren't exactly daring and according to Kaadi the last uprising ended with thousands dead. The resistance is practically gone, they have no resources . . . what does the syndicate have left to fear? No one is going to invade—it's more convenient to have a neutral planet run by an independent syndicate for covert deals."

"Or research," Obi-Wan snorted. "Let's just hope the people will answer our call."

The pair rushed to the weapons vault once they'd handled the "reinforcements." The Jedi had found their lightsabers almost immediately, Bant and Kit relieved to have their own back and readily handing Qui-Gon's and Obi-Wan's back. Using a borrowed 'saber was never pleasant, especially when the stones weren't well matched the temporary user as was the case between Kit and Qui-Gon's Kyber crystals.

"We've got to figure out a way to get these weapons to the people," Sabé crossed her arms, thinking. "Are there any hover-sleds here? We can load everything on and shove it out into the riot."

"Riots?" The Jedi traded looks. "What riot?"

"The one Padmé managed to incite with the resistance leader," Sabé grinned. "She's good at that."

"Apparently," Kit snorted. "All right, let's find some hover-sleds and get these out into the riot. At least this explains where all the guards are—busy trying to save the syndicate."

"The collapsing syndicate," Naia corrected, making Kit grin. The Jedi master always did love a good fight.

They found several hover-sleds already in the weapons vault, the group quickly loading the blasters on the pallets. "You six," Obi-Wan gestured to half the Phindians. "Get these outside."

"The rest of us will head to the treasury," Sabé headed for the door, Jedi and delegates at her heels.

They had to go down another level to reach the treasury, Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon putting three guards to sleep with the Force on the way. Most of the guards were busy with the riots, leaving little more than a skeleton crew in the castle. Places like the treasury were less guarded, the syndicate thinking no one would be able to get that far into the castle.

The treasury, unlike the weapons vault, was almost entirely empty except for vast stores of bacta. "The recession on this world isn't fake," Sabé breathed, wide eyed. "They really are broke. They've got nothing to trade and nothing left to spend. Even if we hadn't come here, the syndicate would have starved the planet to desperation in less than five years."

"We'll let the Jedi know the Phindians will need aide," Bant assured her. "Well, we better get this bacta to the hospitals, then we need to get to the spaceport, too."

—We're out,— Anakin announced. —Me and Padmé will be on the building next to the castle, where I started the alarm countdown. How much longer will you be?—

—Give us . . . ten minutes,— Obi-Wan replied as they loaded the bacta.

Anakin sent a feeling of agreement and the remaining resistance members headed for the doors with the bacta. There was no doubt people would be hurt in the riots and the bacta was already sorely needed.

<>*<>

Rioters had filled the streets when the groups escaped the castle. The leaders of the syndicate were too busy dealing with the rioting slaves and citizens to concern themselves with the Jedi escaping the palace. Unfortunately, not all the syndicate guards were as complacent as the ones in the heart of the castle and the moment they reached the street they found themselves in a great deal of trouble.

"Scatter!" Kit order, blocking several shots with his lightsaber, startling when Anakin and Padmé appeared next to him, Anakin blocking three more shots and Padmé stunning a guard.

"I don't care what you do—get the fuck off this planet!" Quinlan ordered, earning a shriek from his delegate, Satine Kryze, as he swooped her up and leapt to the top of a building.

"This is where we part ways!" Kaadi gave the Jedi a toothy smile. "We've got a revolution to win."

"The council is going to kill us in our sleep," Obi-Wan told the girls as they raced for the port. Padmé and Sabé traded proud grins, falling into step behind Qui-Gon, who was using his bulk to part the crowds.

"We freed Phindar," Sabé made sure her blasters were set to stun and began firing at one of the syndicate guards.

"Gods curse your afterlife," Qui-Gon spat at her, repeating the curse Sabé had offered Padmé barely a day before. "And stop firing at the Phindians! We need to get off planet, not become part of the riot!"

"Revolution," Anakin corrected, and Obi-Wan looked ready to pull out his hair.

"Not the time, Anakin," The man snapped. "Right now we need to get all the delegates off world—without dying, if you wouldn't mind."

"The rooftops will be easier, my heart," Obi-Wan called, gesturing upward. Quinlan had already thought of it and was racing over the rooftops, Satine in his arms. The delegate was scowling, but cooperative.

"Take Sabé," Qui-Gon called, grabbing up Padmé. She started to protest, fired off three more shots, and resettled herself so she could fire over Qui-Gon's shoulder, Sabé following suit.

—This was not what I had in mind,— Obi-Wan grumbled.

Anakin fell in, covering them from blaster fire as they raced toward the spaceport, the girls taking out syndicate guards as they moved. Qui-Gon didn't want to encourage either girl, but they were both amazing shots. "Almost there."

The spaceport was even worse than the rest of the town, visitors to Phindar as desperate to escape as its residents. Terror hung thick and heavy as people raced for the ships. The Skywalkers skidded to a halt on the last line of rooftops before the spaceport, letting the girls down.

—Sound off when you get on a ship,— Qui-Gon ordered as the Jedi arrived.

—Do not wait for us,— Bant snapped. —We agreed we were on our own if something happened.—

—You know better, Bant,— Obi-Wan answered. —And we'd have trouble getting the girls on a ship before they knew everyone was gone, too. Plus they're helping with the revolution.—

—We're on,— Quinlan announced. —Don't wait for us.—

"I have a feeling Satine doesn't approve of whatever ship he boarded," Sabé told them, gesturing to a run-down freighter at the far end the space port. "I'm asking her about that later."

"Do you know Satine?"

"We have similar beliefs about many things," Padmé shrugged. "She's often an ally of ours, though she's more of a pacifist than we are."

"I'm not sure it's all that difficult," Obi-Wan teased as the girls fired off several more shots.

"It's non-lethal!" Padmé protested. "I would never kill a sentient!"

"And I hope you never have to," Qui-Gon deflected several more shots. Anakin glanced toward the spaceport.

"The last delegates are aboard. Time for us to go, too!" Anakin announced. "We better hurry, too, otherwise we won't have a ship to board."

Padmé hastily grabbed Qui-Gon again while Sabé did the same with Obi-Wan, the Skywalkers leaping from the roof and racing for the spaceport. Most of the ships were already full, shoving people away as they closed the doors for take-off. Several were using blasters to forced the terrified people back.

"Let's hope we didn't wait too long," Obi-Wan muttered, letting Sabé down to race at his side, her hand in his. Anakin gripped Padmé's hand, Qui-Gon leading the way once again, shoving through the people with his bulk.

"Miss Padmé!" A little girl darted through the crowd, white-blond ringlets bouncing. "Miss Padmé! My ship has room! Come on!"

"It's you!" Padmé gasped as the little girl grabbed her hand. "From the ship that brought us here!"

"Come on!" The little girl tugged her towards a Corellian freighter. "Hurry up! We can't wait any longer!"

The six threw themselves onto the ship just as the doors closed.

<>*<>