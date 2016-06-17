Izuku comes to a stop in front of his house and hunches over, trembling hands gripping his knees as he takes in laborious breaths. Each lungful of air feels like he’s breathing acid and his breaths come out in wheezing gasps. His nerves are raw from overexertion down to his fingers and toes.

Worse yet, he’s covered in dirt and grime, and drenched in his own sweat. He would really appreciate a nice, long bath, right about now.

(Maybe he shouldn’t have run home. Yeah, he overexerted himself from altering the schedule All Might made for him, but he hadn’t thought one last spurt home would leave him in this state of disrepair.

He now realizes he thought wrong.)

Thankfully he’s home now, so once he has wiped the sweat and snot from his face and made himself look less like death-cooled-over, he fumbles with the door to his home and enters, calling in a weak shout signaling his entrance.

Cool-down stretches, a nice, hot bath, some studying, and then sleep. Oh, and some water. He’s dehydrated, he can tell from the way his tongue sticks to the roof of his mouth and grates like sandpaper. Even if it isn’t the healthier option, ice water sounds fantastic.

So, ice water, cool-down stretches, bath, studying, sleep. It’s a plan.

He kicks off his running shoes and shuffles to the kitchen, eyes half-lidded with exhaustion and shoulders slumped. As he approaches the kitchen, he hears voices—one he identifies as his mother, and the other…

Izuku frowns, eyes suddenly alert. He peeks around the door frame and blinks.

Seated at the dining table is his mother, pouring tea into the cup opposite of her. She’s smiling, joyful. In front of her, face unseen, is a head of unruly, dark hair, the owner of which is sitting back in a relaxed posture. He’s wearing a coat for the winter chill, but Izuku can see a definite line of muscle in the set of those shoulders that makes him think of the heroes he so avidly analyzes.

“… Uh,” he says intelligently.

His mother perks up, eyes wide as she glances over at him. “Oh, Izuku! Welcome back!”

The stranger turns around, and Izuku is suddenly pinned by green eyes that make him blink. The man’s hair is not unlike his own, even his face is similar—the shape of his nose and eyes, the freckles—and Izuku is struck by the familiarity of it all.

Which is weird, because this man is clearly years older than him, not to mention broad-shouldered and imposing where Izuku would be… Well, not.

“… Uh,” he repeats, leaning away from the strangely unnerving gaze. “… Mom? Who—“

“Midoriya,” the stranger interrupts, smiling. It’s a terrifyingly convincing smile, despite the fact that Izuku most definitely does not know this person. “We were waiting for you to come home. Let’s go to your room to talk.”

Izuku balks. “What? But—“

“I was just telling your mother about how your training has been going,” the man says amicably with a glance tossed her way. He then turns an almost reproving look at Izuku. “She’s been worried. You really should keep her informed.”

His mother sighs, her eyelids closing briefly. “Oh, I don’t mind too much, as long as he’s safe. He has been looking increasingly tired lately, though…” She blinks before offering a tired smile. “But thank you so much, Shimura-san. I hadn’t even realized how worried I was until you put those worries to rest.”

The man—Shimura, apparently—grins back. “No problem.”

Izuku watches the exchange with something akin to horror. “Mom, I don’t—“

“Oh?” Shimura begins, placing his cup down. “Would you like to tell Midoriya-san about the person who has been training you? How you two met, following the attack of a certain amorphous villain? Why exactly he has been training you, and what his power is—“

“UM,” Izuku interrupts, wide-eyed and panicked, his thoughts buzzing around in his mind faster than when that villain captured Kacchan. “L-let’s go to my room! I’ll, uh, talk to you later Mom!”

She nods with a slightly bemused smile as she moves to clean up the dishes, and the man stands up to follow Izuku.

As they make their way down the hallway, Izuku’s usually-frantic thoughts are all of the simple and straightforward mental screaming.

Because—oh god, he just invited a complete stranger into his room, he can’t even fault his mother for inviting a stranger into their house because Izuku is bringing him into his room! He might DIE.

… But more importantly, he supposes, (as he calms down) is a different subject worth noting. Just who is this man?

Izuku frowns as they walk into his room, thinking. Clearly, Shimura made his mother think that Izuku knew him, which is false. But at the same time, he knows too much to not know him—it was only hinted at, but Izuku thinks it’s safe to assume that the man knows about his situation with All Might.

He pauses.

… Shimura knows too much to not know Izuku… Or rather, to not know All Might.

The thought makes Izuku equal parts excited (because, someone who knows All Might? Really?) and nervous. Just who…?

Izuku shuts his door and turns around with his arms crossed, decision set. “All right, so—“

“All Might.”

Izuku blinks bemusedly at the interruption, mind trying to parse what the man said. Shimura blinks back, currently frozen where he sits in Izuku’s desk chair.

“… What?” Izuku hedges tentatively, because, had the man read his mind? Or, he thinks, perking up slightly, was he just assuring me that he knows what he knows because he’s All Might’s friend?

He rather likes that thought. It means that he hadn’t just invited a potential villain into his room, and might actually get to learn some things about All Might.

…But hypothetically, couldn’t a particularly stubborn enemy know, too? There was that man that injured All Might, after all…

Izuku deflates just as Shimura regains himself, coughing into his fist as a curious flush dusts his cheeks. “Sorry,” he says, demeanor confusing but amicable enough. “I, uh. Ignore that. You were saying…?”

Izuku gulps and glances away. He doesn’t really know what to do. It should be simple—ask the question, wait for a response—but he’s worried, terrified, that this may be a mistake. What if Shimura tells him something like, ‘I can tell you, but then I’d have to kill you,’ and turns out to be a villain?

I already invited him in here, he thinks despairingly, fists clenched tightly. And at least, if something happens, mom should be alright. And, maybe, my training with All Might will pay off! Yeah, I should be… Fine…

He shakes his head and forces his voice out. “Okay, I… I don’t know you, and I don’t like that you lied to my mom. Just… Who are you? And why—”

“An All Might fan, huh?”

Izuku blinks, again, at the interruption. Shimura’s gaze lingers on the shelves—full of All Might merchandise, oh god—before moving to the wall—where the posters and cutouts and EVERYTHING is oh GOD.

As Izuku flushes to the tips of his ears, he is suddenly very hopeful that Shimura doesn’t have a connection with All Might.

(And he is very thankful that All Might doesn’t have a reason to come into his house.)

Shimura smiles, kindly and open. “It’s alright, you could say I am one too. I definitely was a fan when I was younger.” He rolls forward on Izuku’s chair, clasping his hands together and resting his arms on his knees. “And you can call me Shimura.”

Izuku frowns as his blush recedes, and he mumbles, “... I meant your full name.”

The man shakes his head, expression serious. “That doesn’t matter.”

… And doesn’t say anything else.

Izuku fidgets awkwardly in front of his door as silence lapses, growing increasingly agitated. He really doesn’t know what it is about Shimura that sets him off, as he seems nice enough—maybe that’s exactly it, because Izuku isn’t used to people he doesn’t know acting so familiar and nice—but whatever is the case, his thoughts only serve to further panic him.

Just who is this man, and why the need for dodging a question as simple as one asking for a name? Isn’t that suspicious? And, it’s gnawing at Izuku, he wants to ask what Shimura knows, wants to find out how he knows, whether or not he’s a friend of All Might, if he’s a danger to him and All Might, if—

“Calm down Midoriya.”

Izuku jolts and glances up (when did he look away?) and is met with an amused smile.

“And to answer your questions, well…” Shimura adopts a contemplative look as he numbers off with his fingers. “I know what you know plus a little more, I know because I have a mutual acquaintance with you and All Might, and the last thing I want to be is a danger to you two.”

He’d been speaking aloud, apparently. Izuku conceals a wince. I might… Need to fix that.

As he considers the answers Shimura gave, he purses his lips for a moment and offers a small nod. “… Okay. What are you here for?”

“To help you, of course.”

He stares. “Help…? With what? And… Why?”

Shimura looks to the side, smiling sheepishly—and Izuku is, once again, struck by how similar this man looks to him.

“Well, your dream to become a hero, for one. And… The reason itself is a bit personal, so I’d rather not say.”

Silence falls between them again as Izuku considers this—Shimura doesn’t seem to harbor any ill will, and he seems almost painfully honest. Izuku had been wary at first, guarded, waiting for the other shoe to drop along with the act, but… It never did.

Not yet, a quiet part of him whispers. But he feels disinclined to believe it.

The man is genuine, Izuku thinks. Kinda like his mom. Like him.

“Anyway,” Shimura says, clapping his hands together. “I should let you rest. I’ll see you tomorrow, Midoriya.”

He stands up and stretches, and both he and Izuku wince at the loud pop that resounds through the small room. “Oof… I’m getting old, for that to happen after sitting for that amount of time.”

Izuku speaks before he can help it. “You’re not old!”

Shimura turns to him with wide-eyes, and Izuku immediately shrinks into himself. Why did I say that. I don’t even know his full name, let alone his age… I mean, yeah, he looks like he can’t be older than his late-twenties, maybe thirties, but I shouldn’t assume like that, it was rude of me to—

Shimura laughs, full of mirth and surprisingly light and airy. Izuku doesn’t know why, but he almost expected something loud and booming, like… Like All Might.

Izuku flinches when a hand settles on his head, ruffling his hair slightly. “… You aren’t a bad kid. Make sure you get your rest. I’ll see you later.”

When Izuku looks up, slightly embarrassed, he blinks when he finds himself alone in his room.

Upon going downstairs to ask his mother, she says that Shimura hadn’t passed by and offers to bring up snacks. Izuku politely declines and goes back upstairs to begin panicking slightly for no apparent reason.

Is it worry? And for who? He doesn’t really know, but what Izuku does know is that he’s exhausted from both training and today’s events.

He’s in the middle of hissing in pain as he steps into the tub when he remembers Shimura’s departing words.

“I’ll see you later.”

A farewell, yet also a silent promise. A ball of unease that he hadn’t been aware of unravels from within him.

… Huh, he muses quietly, sinking into the heated water with a thoughtful expression.

They’ve been meeting for several months, now.

… Or rather, for several months, Izuku has gone about his life as he normally would with Shimura dropping in occasionally, randomly, to ask questions.

Questions along the lines of how Izuku is doing, if he’s been eating well, how his mother has been—and since he started his schooling at Yuuei—how he’s been doing in school, has he made any friends, are his teachers nice, etcetera, etcetera.

It’s all so… Domestic. And not at all what he had imagined when Shimura told him that he’d be helping Izuku to “achieve his dream.”

Izuku doesn’t really know what he was expecting, but all he knows is that it wasn’t this. And, oddly enough, this isn’t too bad.

It’s nice even, he thinks, having someone ask about these kinds of simple, seemingly innocuous things. Someone, other than his mom, being… curious about his life, and whether or not he’s doing okay.

Which leads to Izuku asking him a question one day as they are eating at a sushi bar.

“Are you my father?”

Shimura chokes on the sushi in his mouth, obviously caught off guard by the question. Izuku can’t help but stare in mute amazement because despite being far from aloof and cool-tempered, Shimura has never been this blatantly flustered in front of him before.

“W-why do you ask?” Shimura ripostes eventually, cheeks pink and eyes watery.

Izuku gives an awkward smile because, okay, his question probably was a bit random from Shimura’s point of view, but it’s still a strained subject for him. “… Um. Well, I don’t know if you noticed, but I don’t have a father. I mean I definitely have one, I kinda need one considering I… Exist, but… I’ve never known a father.” He pauses. “I guess… I mean, I think I kinda hoped… What with us being so similar…”

He turns away with a grimace, cheeks infuriatingly red. He wasn’t blaming his classmate, not at all, but he probably wouldn’t have begun thinking about this had it not been for what Todoroki told him during the sports festival.

All Might’s illegitimate child. He, had asked Izuku, if he was All Might’s illegitimate child.

Izuku had been flustered, panicked, because the connection between them absolutely could NOT be made. He had also been a bit pleased, if he were to be honest, that anyone thought he could be All Might’s son, but… That’s impossible.

He is lucky enough to be his successor. He isn’t about to hope that All Might would willingly fill that spot that Izuku’s birth father never filled, that they could be anything close to father and son.

(He has thought about it before. He has thought about it many times, as is normal, since he looks up to All Might as much as he does. But it’s impossible. Successor he may be, he’s only a fanboy, and All Might is the number one hero. Impossible.)

But Shimura…

Well, Izuku doesn’t know if it’s just him being hopeful, but he feels some odd… connection, with the man. Not to mention the fact that they look near-identical, and even though Izuku always thought he got his mother’s looks, Shimura also looks like him.

Considering his mother had never said anything about siblings or cousins of hers, Shimura couldn’t be related to her. So Izuku had held onto that vague possibility and, despite the stupidity in it action, hoped.

“You… do realize that your mother would have recognized me, if I was your father,” Shimura says, smiling awkwardly. The expression looks slightly pained, and Izuku feels his chest constrict.

“Um. Yeah, I was just… I thought you guys were, I dunno, hiding it from me. Or something.” Izuku forces out a laugh. “A-anyway, that was just, um, I don’t know why I asked that. It was weird, huh? Please, just forget about—“

“Izuku.”

He freezes.

“You don’t need to pretend so much,” Shimura says, gaze searching, and Izuku thinks the man can read every thought and insecurity he feels. “You already have someone that you can look up to as a father, someone that, even if you don’t realize it right now, you already have accepted as a father figure.”

… Shimura knows All Might. Izuku tries not to think too much about what that implies.

“Besides,” he says as he leans back, calm smile replacing his grave expression. “I would rather think of myself as, say, your older brother. I may be older than you, but not that much older.”

Izuku, curiosity perked, asks, “how old are you?”

Shimura’s grin widens. “Twenty-five.”

“AH!” Izuku points, wide-eyed. “I KNEW you weren’t old!” And immediately clamps his hands over his traitorous mouth.

The two of them stare at each other for a few moments before Shimura lets out a suspiciously humored sound, and they both descend into waves of laughter.

Izuku fidgets.

All Might turns a speculative gaze over to him, making him even more nervous.

“… Midoriya?” All Might asks, tone calm. He sets his tea (that Nedzu had offered) down on the coffee table, and suddenly Izuku finds himself at the center of his attention. “Is there something wrong?”

Izuku’s nerves leave him in a sudden departure and he rapidly shakes his head. “N-NO! There’s, nothing! Nothing wrong, at all!”

“... Hmm.”

It’s funny how All Might looks more intimidating in his real form than his hero form. The unimpressed look he sends Izuku makes him feel like a child that did wrong, then tried to hide the evidence only to be found and be in that much more trouble.

“… Well,” Izuku begins reluctantly, now twiddling his thumbs. “I guess… I had a question. But I’m not too sure if it’s too p-personal, or anything.”

All Might considers him for a moment, then nods. “Feel free to ask. I’ll answer as thoroughly as I am able.”

Izuku takes a deep breath, encouraged by the words, and asks.

“Do you know a ‘Shimura’?”

It’s… weird. Frightful, even, the way how the previously relaxed atmosphere turns cold, and Izuku finds dread settling like a leadened, cold weight within his chest.

(It isn’t in the way that he has potentially said something wrong to the number one hero, no. It’s the fact that Izuku has possibly said something wrong to the man he respects, his idol, the one he wants to impress the most, All Might, that makes him feel like he’s been thrown into the dark waters of deep sea with an immovable weight strapped to his ankles.

The last thing he wants to do is hurt, or worse, disappoint, him.)

All Might’s actual reaction isn’t something Izuku can read too well though, especially what with his head being bowed forward. But observing the man, he can see a definite sorrow, as if he’s carrying a weight too great for his shoulders, and there lingers a faint defensiveness in his posture.

“… Where…”

Izuku stiffens, sitting ramrod straight. He feels the hairs on the back of his neck raise when All Might looks up, an unknown intensity in the man’s eyes.

“Where did you hear that name?”

Izuku gulps, his mouth feeling dry. “I… I met someone, who called himself Shimura. He s-said that he has a mutual acquaintance with you.”

All Might’s gaze skitters to the side, and for a moment, neither speak.

“… His name?”

“Sorry,” Izuku says reflexively. “I don’t—he didn’t say, he said it wasn’t important. So I’ve just been calling him ‘Shimura-san’.”

“How long have you been in contact with him?”

Izuku blinks at the question, and takes a moment to count the months. “Uh… Seven months…? I think…”

All Might interlaces his fingers in front of him, arms resting on his knees. “I want to be there when you meet with him next.”

Something about his tone tells Izuku that it’s a declaration—that he will be there—and not a question.

“Er, um, we don’t—we don’t really meet, because Shimura-san just drops by whenever he wants. It would be impossible for you to meet him the next time I see him.” At All Might’s slumped shoulders (what!? what did he say?) he hurriedly adds on, “I-I can tell you about the next time I see him! And I can ask him to arrange the date of his next visit so you can meet him!”

All Might blinks for a moment, before giving a fond smile. “… Thank you.”

Izuku gives a hesitant smile in reply.

Why am I here?

Two opposing forces collide, both of equal and immense power. Concrete and rubble are tossed up into the air.

Why did I stay?

All Might is flung upwards from the rubble, the villain tossing him with the ease of batting away a fly. Gran Torino snatches him out of the air and they fall back to the ground with a hard crash as the villain stands up.

WHY am I still HERE?

Izuku ducks down behind a slab of concrete, eyes wide and watery, his limbs trembling. I should have left, he thinks to himself, panicked, I should have left, so why, WHY didn’t I leave!?

He honestly doesn’t know why. Logically, he should have left. No matter how painful it is to know that he would be leaving All Might, him being here is only a hindrance, and he knows that. By him staying, it is very likely that he will get himself killed.

But something, something kept him here, falling back while Kacchan and the others continued out of the area, urging him to stay and wait and—

“Watch.”

It must have been his imagination. It couldn’t have been anything else. When he had looked around, there was no one else, and none of his friends reacted. He must have imagined that voice, that command, a hallucination, and yet—

—and yet, he stayed.

The masked villain walks towards the wreckage, speaking, an ease set in his shoulders. Izuku grips his shirt and screams soundlessly.

When I can do nothing, WHY did I stay? Why am I still STANDING HERE!?

With horror, Izuku watches as the man’s arm swells, contorts, readying an attack. His eyes dart across the grotesque mass as he catalogues each mutation, each change, and his mind sums up the additions to a horrible result of raw, brutalizing power. All Might has to dodge, he thinks frantically, he’s in no shape to keep fighting, to take that attack head on, he needs to move, but—

There’s a woman behind him. In the wreckage, there’s a woman, trapped, shouting. The villain rears back, arm swelling further, and Gran Torino darts away to the side.

Izuku at once realizes that All Might isn’t going to move.

His mind swims, self-loathing, anger, frustration culminating—had he not stood here, frozen, had he been paying attention he would have noticed the woman there, could have possibly maneuvered himself around and saved her, saved All Might from this situation, but he didn’t—and he watches, horror building as he sees All Might preparing to counter a powerful blow.

Time slows. Izuku’s ears ring with a distant, drowned hum, the world narrowing down to the scene before him. Tunnel vision settles, everything but the battle before him becoming static. He begins to move.

… But he doesn’t follow through.

Because something falls, darts down from the sky, with almost unseen speed, and suddenly, the makeshift battlefield is once again shrouded in smoke, and Izuku is pushed back by the resulting aftershock and cutting winds.

He lets out a surprised yelp, sense crashing back into him as the adrenaline dissipates. He scrambles to his feet and squints through the haze, eyes darting frantically around to see what happened—what was that? There was no explosion, so it wasn’t an aerial attack, and the only heroes here are All Might and Gran Torino—and suddenly, there is someone standing right in front of him.

Izuku jolts in alarm, but the person only walks to his side, and he then realizes that there’s another figure in their arms.

“Izuku.”

Shimura-san, Izuku realizes with a start, and yes, he can see the defining features of the man through the cloud of dust and debris.

“Wait,” he chokes out, “S-Shimura-san, was that—where did—did you—“

Because, who else could it be? How else could the sheer timing of all of this be explained, the coincidence?

Izuku had never asked who Shimura was, after that first day when they met. He hadn’t felt the need to, and the same could be said for the man’s quirk. Izuku had been curious but somehow, he felt that, deep down, he knew, and that voicing any question about it would give a sense of redundancy.

It’s ridiculous, it’s impossible… but not. Because the man stands before him, and Izuku had seen the power the man holds, the kind of power he uses, and the connection—that weird, familiar sensation he had felt the man exude from the moment he met him—it wasn’t a familial connection, it wasn’t exactly of the blood or anything so simple, Izuku knows, it’s—

Shimura kneels in front of him, and Izuku flinches when he glances at the wrinkled and chapped face of the person in his arms. He knows that face. Shigaraki Tomura. Shimura places him down on the ground with a gentle hand.

Izuku thinks he can see tear-tracks on the other boy’s face.

“Watch him for me.”

Izuku turns to Shimura, protest on the tip of his tongue, but the man holds a finger to his lips in a quiet bid for silence.

The dust cloud dissipates, and Shimura disappears. Izuku glances to the unconscious—vulnerable, he looks so vulnerable, like a child, why—form of Shigaraki before peering over.

“MIDORIYA!!!”

Izuku yelps as he wheels backwards, tripping over Shigaraki’s unconscious body and somehow managing to land on his head.

He sits up, rubbing his injury, then winces when a firm chop is delivered to his scalp.

“TOSHINORI!” Gran Torino yells, approaching. “What are you do—MIDORIYA!?" The incredulous and outraged tone makes Izuku cringe. "What are you doing here!?”

Izuku glances up to All Might, who looks distinctly reproving. “He stayed.”

Disappointment weighs heavily in the man’s eyes, and Izuku quickly directs his gaze to the side. He shrinks into himself, shoulders hunching as Gran Torino begins his heated scolding. The worst part is definitely All Might’s silence. He doesn’t dare look back up, for fear of seeing that disappointment, again.

Why did I stay? he thinks despondently, equal parts guilt and despair settling within him.

“To be fair,” a new voice begins, “he definitely would have left, had I not told him to stay.”

Izuku whirls around and jolts in surprise, seeing a familiar head of dark curls and green eyes. “Shimura-san!”

Both All Might and Gran Torino stiffen.

“… Shimura…” All Might echoes, eyes sharp and piercing. “You are the one Midoriya knows, I presume.”

Shimura glances to Izuku before turning his gaze back to the two heroes. He nods.

“… Yes,” he says, giving a slightly cracked smile. “Yes I am.”

Toshinori stands amongst the rubble, eyes watching the proceedings.

All for One is carted away, and crowds of curious onlookers are kept at a safe distance. He has been shackled, many times over, preventing him from using any of the numerous quirks he has.

Not that he could do so, anyway. His body, prior to his regenerative quirks kicking in, had been absolutely mangled. By the time the authorities came to help with the clean-up he had recovered enough to be in one piece, but it had exhausted the last of his power.

(Toshinori may be fighting on a mere echo of his power. But All for One himself has weakened as well.)

The public is convinced that he, that All Might, had dealt that blow. That, with one deflecting punch, he is the one that had felled the dangerous villain.

No one saw what he had seen, what even All for One had failed to see. No one saw the figure fall out of the sky, right above Toshinori’s most hated arch-nemesis. No one saw him land a punch of immense destructive force, right into, through the villain.

Everyone saw the aftermath, yes. It was impossible to miss it, the dust cloud that spanned acres, and the newly-made crater that sits with a radius far beyond that of what All for One had created.

But no one had seen “Shimura.”

Toshinori glances at said individual, who stands a few meters away. He can almost see it, he thinks. The way the man holds himself, the easy, relaxed smile on his face, looking for all the world as though everything is right and good.

(And perhaps it is, what with both All for One’s and Shigaraki’s capture.)

Toshinori does see it, actually. There is something about this man that resonates with him, reminds him of—of another, who wore the name “Shimura” with pride.

(It is vaguely terrifying.)

A pain seizes his chest and he turns, hiding a cough in his fist. He silently curses that his limit is so minimal, but he can’t afford to let himself relax here.

“Are you sure you don’t want to talk elsewhere?”

He turns, slowly, to Shimura. The man almost looks… Worried.

With a shake of his head, he puts a little more effort into his smile. “Why do you ask? Here is just fine!”

The younger man stares at him, gaze unwavering. It is, perhaps, slightly unnerving. “… Alright,” he says eventually, shaking his head. “I know you have your questions. Ask away.”

Toshinori had wanted Gran Torino here, if he’s being honest. But he is being treated for his injury, and Toshinori himself will need to receive medical attention soon. So he allows his smile to drop and cuts to the point.

“You call yourself ‘Shimura.’ Are you a relative of Shimura Nana?”

A brief look of surprise crosses the man’s face, but then he settles on a sad smile. “… I apologize,” he says with sincerity, and Toshinori tries not to think about the way disappointment curls within him at the honest admission. “I never meant to mislead you this way. To answer your question, no, I am not a blood relative of Shimura Nana.”

Toshinori doesn’t miss the odd choice of words. “‘Blood’ relative?”

The younger man closes his eyes, thinking. But then his brow furrows and he shakes his head. “… No. No, not today, not yet.” He turns to the side to Shigaraki Tomura, who sits despondently in his shackles, waiting to be carried away by the authorities.

Toshinori still doesn’t know how Shigaraki fits into all of this, and how he even made his way back to the battle, unconscious as he had been. He had been with Midoriya, for whatever reason, but it was clear after some inquiry that the boy knew no more about Shigaraki than he himself did.

Shimura, then.

“Is there something about the boy?” Toshinori asks instead of voicing his thoughts.

For a few moments, he receives no reply as the other man stares off in the distance, and he almost thinks that his question has gone ignored. But then Shimura turns to him, offering a sad smile.

“… Yes,” he says slowly, quietly. His words are hesitant but certain. “I am not a blood relative of Shimura Nana. But he, Shimura Tenko, is her grandson.”

Time slows to a crawl.

No, is Toshinori's first, immediate thought. That can't be true, it can't, because Shigaraki is a villain, has committed atrocities, and that—he can't be related to Toshinori's master, Shimura Nana. It can't be.

But these are not reasons enough to reject the statement, only mere opinions. Whether or not an individual wanders on the side of heroism or villainy depends on them, not their bloodline or heritage. Toshinori knows nothing about his master's family, due to his respect for the woman's privacy, and therefore cannot make any actual judgement on the very real possibility of Shigaraki Tomura being her grandson.

Taking in the grandson of an old foe to turn against those who should have been allies; that sounds very much like something All for One would do. It's a horrifying idea, but a sound one.

And there is no reason for Shimura to lie.

A faint numbness settles over Toshinori, his eyes glaze over, and his breathing slows.

… Shigaraki Tomura. A boy with destruction at his fingertips, and the source of so much grief within Yuuei. The student of the holder of All for One, the de facto leader of the League of Villains, and a psychopathic individual with a yearning for devastation.

Shigaraki Tomura. Shimura Nana’s grandson.

Shimura Tenko.

The world is suddenly muted, drowned out by a deafening rain, static, and something writhing and pained tries to escape from Toshinori’s chest.

He had hurt him. He had hurt Tenko, he had treated him as a villain, he had punched him with the full force of his quirk, he—the quirk. One for All. The quirk that Shimura Nana gave him.

Toshinori had harmed his master’s grandson with the very power she granted to him.

And… All for One… Had this been his plan, with this confrontation? To pit Toshinori against the grandson of his mentor? To make him err in a way he never would have seen, to showcase this error to him in the midst of battle? To swiftly, easily obliterate his resolve, using Shimura Nana’s name against him, using her grandson who she would have loved—

“All Might.” His name cuts through the haze like a sharpened blade, and the blurriness of his vision clears. “Please, calm down. Breathe.”

He breathes. Toshinori forces his body to relax, forces his fists to unfurl and his teeth to unclench. He forces down the sheer frustration and guilt and anger he feels.

“As much as what can be done has been done,” Shimura says calmly. “That boy will not be seeking revenge. He will not be using All for One’s ability, nor will he be furthering his plans. He may even be reformed, in the future, but what matters now is that the League of Villains has fallen, and its influence on Tenko has collapsed.”

Toshinori, through the haze of tumult, feels a distinct sense of confusion and a need for answers. He stares at Shimura as he parses his words. “What… What did you do? How…?”

Shimura smiles, the expression easy. “I spoke to him,” he says, as though the world’s problems could be solved with the simplest of answers. In four simple words rests the enormity of what he has accomplished and the truths of what he knows. They mean nothing to all except the man who speaks them.

… An enigma.

Toshinori is suddenly hit by just how dangerous this man is, this enigma. No one knows him, no one has heard of him, and yet, he holds both power and knowledge beyond that of everyone around him. And he wields them well.

(The fact that he had managed to defeat All for One with one hit, however weakened the villain was, is a testament to that.)

Toshinori has no way of knowing what his predecessor was up to, in her earlier days. He always suspected that she might have had a child, but she never allowed her personal and hero lives to come into contact, and as a result his knowledge regarding one of the most powerful women he has ever known is rather sparse.

“Shimura” has admitted that he is not directly related to her, and something about the admission tells Toshinori that the man didn’t know her personally, either. There exists a connection, yes, but there was never an actual meeting between the two.

He wields an immense strength that is terrifyingly similar to the power of One for All, holds knowledge that should only be known by the barest few, and hides it all with a convincing smile.

This man is an impossible entity that should not exist. And yet, he does.

(If only Toshinori knew just how true these thoughts were.)

He observes the younger man with a keen, assessing gaze, and speaks with an even tone.

“I request that you speak honestly, not in riddles. Who are you?”

Shimura’s easy smile slides off like oil on water. The change is almost startling, and the air seems to thicken in the resulting silence. Eventually he turns away, gaze distant, but posture relaxed.

“… I didn’t know myself, a little while ago,” he says, quietly. “I made up some half-formed plans, tried to stick with what my muddled mind had decided to spout when people had asked me these questions. ‘None of this was supposed to happen,’ ‘what am I supposed to do,’ and ‘I’m not even supposed to be here’—that’s what I had thought.”

A small, tentative smile curls at the corners of his mouth. “… But. I think, I actually did find a purpose. I found my reason for being here. Uncertain, lost, and straining to remember old memories from years ago, I found a purpose, anyway.”

He pauses for a moment as he lets his gaze drift up to the sky.

“Shimura isn’t my name, as I’m sure you’ve realized. It never was my name, and it was taken from a distant respect for an individual I had only ever heard stories of. But I would appreciate it if you would grant me it’s use, for a while longer.” He turns to Toshinori, an awkward, but undoubtedly genuine smile on his face. “The name I once used is kind of impossible to reclaim right now.”

… There are many questions that Toshinori wants to ask. Questions about Shimura, about his knowledge, about his quirk, everything. But he keeps them to himself—he doubts he would get straight answers right now anyway, and… something tells him that, with time, the man will tell him on his own.

He shakes his head. “It isn’t my place to allow you. But, I am certain, my master would not mind.”

Toshinori watches with slight awe as the man’s smile stretches ear to ear, and he is blinded by the similarity shared with a certain fifteen-year-old under his care.

“Thank you,” Shimura says, walking over to some fallen rubble. “Anyway, is that all you needed to talk to me about? I think it’s about time a certain someone stopped hiding.”

As he says this, he pulls up a distinctly guilty-looking Midoriya out from behind the rubble, who smiles sheepishly at Toshinori. “Er… Hi?”

Toshinori chuckles despite himself. “I’m still unhappy with what you did today, Midoriya-boy, but if you wished to join the conversation I wouldn’t have stopped you.”

Wide, green eyes blink up at him. “Really?”

As Shimura walks over—still carrying the boy by his shirt collar—Toshinori nods. “Yes. You didn’t think I hadn’t noticed you hiding there, did you?" Midoriya looks away in embarrassment. "It is, perhaps, time that you hear about this old man’s own experiences so that you may learn from them.”

“You aren’t old!”

Shimura’s grip slackens and Midoriya just barely manages to catch himself before he falls face-first in the rubble.

Three pairs of eyes blink. Toshinori observes the two boys—and really, even if Shimura is older than Midoriya, he does give the impression of being a boy at the moment—as they blink at each other, eyes wide.

“Did…” Midoriya begins tentatively, breaking the momentary silence. “… did you just copy me?”

Shimura slaps a hand over his mouth as he bends over, trying to stifle his laughter and clearly failing. “I—I don’t think that’s how it works, Izuku.” He says through gasping laughs. “You’re the mini-me; if anyone’s copying anyone I think it’s you.”

Midoriya flushes even as he begins to laugh as well, though more subdued. “O-oh, that’s—that’s true, I guess.”

As their laughter begins to die down, Shimura claps his hands on his thighs.

“Well then,” he says, squinting at the quickly growing crowd, “if neither of you have anything more to talk about, I should get going.”

Midoriya turns to him curiously. “You have to leave? Why?”

To Toshinori’s confusion, Shimura tosses a sidelong glance his way. “… I don’t know if you’ve noticed, Izuku, but I’m not exactly a hero. Putting it nicely, what I just did counts as vigilantism.”

Oh.

Midoriya’s relaxed expression grows stricken.

“I can’t hang around here without attracting attention and getting the heroes in trouble, so it’d be best if I leave. I accomplished what I meant to do today, so…” Shimura rubs the back of his neck, wincing as he glances around. “… Well. I guess, I’ll see you guys later.”

“… Oh. Okay.” Midoriya looks faintly disappointed, but accepting. “Um. Stay safe, and visit soon!”

Shimura drops a hand on Midoriya’s head and, to the shorter boy’s consternation, musses his hair with a laugh. He turns to Toshinori with a simple wave and, goodbyes said and done, motions to leave.

“Wait,” Toshinori finds himself saying. “I… I have one last question.”

Shimura turns to him with a curious look, urging him to go on.

“Your purpose,” Toshinori says lowly, almost a murmur. “What is it?”

For a moment, all emotion seems to clear from Shimura’s face, and Toshinori fears for the worst. Beside him, Midoriya glances between them worriedly.

“… There are… a lot of ways I could go about phrasing this,” Shimura says, eyes clouded. “’I want to protect everyone who matters.’ ‘I want to save everyone.’ ‘I want to make sure the people I love are safe.’ But for now, to answer your question…”

Shimura smiles—happy, determined, and genuine.

“… I guess I just want you guys to be happy.”

Midoriya and Toshinori exchange a brief glance. “… Us?” Midoriya hedges, pointing himself and his mentor. “Or… Yuuei? The city?”

Shimura laughs.

“It’s all objective, don’t you think? It depends on who ‘I’ am.”

... Which is something we don’t know, Toshinori mentally concludes, long after the man has departed.

The clean-up of the ward is, reasonably, going to take many months yet. Toshinori, as All Might, sits through a few interviews (some that Midoriya attends as well due to his being present during the battle), reaffirms his position as the symbol of peace, and reassures the frightened populace of their definite safety.

It is well after midnight when he is finally allowed to relax, and he sits on the wall of the Dagobah beach with Midoriya, the two of them relishing the peace and quiet.

“… Er, All Might?”

Toshinori turns to him with a questioning look, and he sees a minute frown on Midoriya’s face.

“Have you, well, been thinking about what Shimura-san said?”

Toshinori considers this for a moment. “… No,” he says, eventually. “No, not necessarily. I believe that, with time, Shimura will tell us who he is, of his own volition. I don’t think we will be very successful should be try to pry an answer out of him.”

To his surprise, Midoriya’s frown only grows more pronounced. “I… Um, I have, a theory, I think.”

“A theory?” Toshinori echoes, not bothering to hide his interest. Because, for all that Midoriya was and mostly still is a fanboy, one of the boy’s best natural attributes is his mind, how he is capable of keeping it open to possibilities and think under moments of extreme duress and pressure.

(Toshinori has no doubts that the one who had orchestrated Bakugou’s escape had been his student, and he couldn’t be more proud of that fact.)

Midoriya smiles sheepishly, rubbing his arms against the brisk air. “Yeah… A theory… It’s, um, a little weird, I think, but I can’t stop thinking about it.”

He takes a slightly shaky breath. “Ever since I met Shimura-san, I always felt this strange, er, connection? There was this feeling of familiarity—beyond what we look like, I mean!—and, well, to be honest I had mistaken that as something else…” He trails off, mind wandering.

“Midoriya.” Toshinori places a hand on the boy’s shoulder, and watches as he jolts.

“Oh, sorry! I trailed off there. Uh, well, basically I always felt this weird connection, and sometimes I could predict when Shimura-san would visit, and one time I even had a warning when he was injured! … But anyway, I didn’t think too much of it until today.” Here, Midoriya pauses. “… Um, this is going to sound weird. But, when I saw what Shimura-san could do, I… I thought of One for All. A lot of times, I thought of how he’s similar to you, how he’s similar to me, especially me, and I started thinking about what kind of person I want to be in the future, what kind of hero, and—“

It clicks.

Toshinori’s first thought is that It’s an impossible theory, something that isn’t supposed to happen.

And then he laughs, startling Midoriya, but he can’t help it because—because Shimura is an impossible entity that should not exist, yet does, and doesn’t that fit so perfectly?

He has only just met the man within the ten hours, and already, this possibility has become accepted fact in Toshinori’s mind. He can see the similarities, he had seen them before, and with this new idea thrown in it is impossible to discredit the glaring facts.

Toshinori has known the man for less than ten hours and yet he is amazed, in awe, and finds himself admiring the young man—especially because it is highly likely that, from Shimura’s point of view, they have known each other not for ten hours, but for over ten years.

“U-um, All Might…?”

Toshinori turns to Midoriya, who looks one wrong comment away from shrinking into himself. It is a stark contrast to the man Shimura is, but then again, ten years is a long time.

“So, what do you think of what I said?” Midoriya asks tentatively.

Toshinori feigns contemplation as he allows his eyes to drift heavenward. “Hmm… What do I think?”

And then he smiles, turning to lightly pat his student’s head.

“I think you grow up to be quite the astounding young man, Izuku.”

Izuku gives him a wide-eyed look, but it’s quickly replaced by a proud grin.