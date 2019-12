Chapter Text

=/=

(In which Obito is reborn.)

(-29 Years to Vongola Succession Crisis.)

Dokuro Obito was born with a massive network of birthmarks that covered the entire right side of his body in a latticework of livid red and white lines that resembled nothing so much as old scars. The infant’s eyes were mismatched, the right eye being red as blood and the left eye a misty indigo that looked nothing like the usual undecided infant blue. His parents were thankful when both of their new son’s eyes darkened to a near black shade of plum. They did love their son, but that did not change the fact that Obito was an odd looking infant.

Their attending doctor theorized that Obito might have started as a multiple pregnancy, but the gametes had fused early on in the mitosis process. In a way they were lucky to have a chimera child, because if the embryos had remained individually separate the lesser level of fusion may very well have meant conjoined twins. Such children often died during birth, or early in life due to health concerns. Disturbed by the idea that they might have been delivered an even stranger looking child the couple viewed the birthmarks in a new light. The doctors warned the new parents about the possible health issues that cropped up in a chimera afflicted infant and then sent the new family off home.

Obito grew up healthy and strong and clever, with enough energy for two boys, and his parents often thanked the merciful kami that there was only one of Obito to look after. Two sons with Obito’s energy levels would have seen them dropping dead of exhaustion.

The little baby they had fretted over grew quickly, and soon enough it was time for young Obito to start school. His parents were eager to see their son make friends, and worried that Obito would ignore his new classmates in the same way he had ignored their neighbor’s and coworker’s children in the past. They soon learned to be careful of what they wished for, because Obito did make a new friend that day. This friend was a silver haired little boy with a reputation for being a genius who was a year younger than Obito. A boy their son refused to let go of when they picked him up from his first day of school.

Obito had to be detached one finger at a time and bodily carried away every day for the next week. His stressed out parents and teachers eventually reached a compromise that was acceptable for everyone. The end of school day routine was much calmer on all accounts once Obito was allowed to bring his best friend home with him.

=/=