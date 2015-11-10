Chapter Text

Loki was lonely.

It was a ridiculous thought for the God of Mischief to have. If he had been sober, he would have been kicking himself for experiencing an emotion as petty as self-pity.

But he was not sober. In fact, he was incredibly, unbelievably drunk.

He had not meant to get so intoxicated. Loki despised such displays, since they cracked his prized masks, and thus made him unable to reach for one of the few things he had left. But tonight, he had been feeling particularly frustrated and more than a little concerned.

Thor's coronation was proceeding as planned. It would happen in only a week. None of the warnings Loki had given the All-Father had reached his ears.

Like everyone else, his father believed Loki to simply want the throne for himself. It was completely ridiculous.

Yes, Loki was jealous, but only because of the way Thor so effortlessly made friends without doing a thing to deserve their affection. Even now, he cheered and drank with the Warriors Three and Sif, while Loki sat in a corner, forgotten.

Loki had long ago made his peace with the fact that he was not warm and charismatic like his golden brother, that despite his silver tongue, he did not inspire trust in people. But still, at this late hour, with the mead hazing his thoughts, he couldn't help but simply wish for just... one friend. One genuine friend who would care for him and not just use him for his seidr, only to laugh at him seconds later.

His seidr. Of course.

Loki was a master of magic. Sorcery had always been his response. In fact, he already had a plan at the ready for the day of Thor's coronation—just a bit of fun to spoil his brother's big day and make their father see the truth. Surely his magic could offer an answer to this new dilemma as well.

Loki shot to his feet and narrowly managed not to stumble. Thor seemed to notice him for the first time in hours. "Brother! Where are you going? The night is still young."

"I believe I will leave further drinking to you and your friends, Thor," Loki replied, proud when he didn't slur. "You do it so well."

He turned on his heel and headed out of the feasting hall. Behind him, he heard Volstagg belch. "Leave him. You know how he is. He could never hold his drink."

Thor boisterously laughed. Loki didn't hear his reply. He was already thinking on a potential spell that could answer his question.

How could he, Loki, God of Chaos and Lies, acquire a friend?

His chambers held many tomes, prized treasures he had found during his travels. There were many suggestions—ranging from summoning familiars, to creating a golem, or even mind-control. None of them satisfied Loki.

He wanted more.

The problem was with him, Loki realized. He needed to be a creature people would want to befriend. But how did one do that?

Loki skimmed through the books, but he found nothing. His gaze fell onto the seer's bowl. He was a talented shape-shifter. Perhaps a more appealing shape would help?

Loki poured water into the bowl and focused on his question. His head was a little fuzzy, but it was a simple enough inquiry. What type of creature made friends easily?

An image appeared in the water. It was of a tiny Midgardian feline. The feline was licking its paw, flicking its tail lazily. It seemed to get up on a whim and make its way to a peculiar item of furniture where a mortal sat.

The mortal seemed focused on something else entirely—engrossed in a chronicle of sorts. When the feline made a noise and scratched at his leg, he mumbled and waved it off. But the feline was insistent.

Much to Loki's surprise, in mere minutes, the mortal abandoned his previous activity and was happily combing and petting the feline.

A Midgardian cat. Such a puny creature, but with such power. Yes, it was a suitable guise.

The spell was in itself, not difficult, and Loki had shifted into similar creatures before. However, Loki had no interest in being without his seidr even in his cat form so he had to adjust it a bit.

It took a good couple of hours, but finally, he was satisfied he had a clear understanding of the process. By now, his head had also cleared a bit. He was still drunk, but not as much as he had been. Mostly, he was excited about seeing where this new experiment would take him.

Breathing in deeply, Loki allowed the shift to flow over him. He felt his body shrink... and oh dear, he should have really considered removing his armor before he changed shapes. He narrowly managed not to avoid being crushed under its weight—he was not a normal cat, but he didn't want to test the limits of the spell just yet—by extending his seidr and teleporting on the edge of the bed.

The empty clothes and armor fell to the floor. Loki was too busy admiring his new form in the mirror to care. He had a black, glossy coat, and a long graceful tail. His eyes remained the same green as they had been. Amusingly, his fur was adorned in places with slight gold tufts reminiscent of his ceremonial armor. There were even two little dots on his head—like his helmet.

Loki was pleased.

At that moment, Loki realized he had a slight problem. He had not considered the most important part of the plan. The friend.

He couldn't exactly go out into Asgard and hope for the best. Well, he could, but there was no guarantee that he would find the necessary friend. The streets were littered with Aesir just like Sif and the Idiots Three, and even if Loki's form was more appealing like this, they did not appeal to him. He had standards.

He could change back, he supposed, abandon this idea for the whim that it was. But he had not felt enthusiasm over something in a long time, and while he was beginning to realize he had been childish to even attempt it... Well, Loki couldn't say he disliked the result he'd achieved so far.

Besides, he was the God of Mischief. When had he ever done things half-way?

Loki mused over his next step, until finally, the idea came to him. There had to be a person, in all the nine realms, who needed a friend as much as Loki did. In this guise, Loki could get close to that person, and even offer friendship in turn. It was foolproof.

Excited, Loki leaped onto his worktable. He waved a paw in the air, creating the runes necessary for his quest. A person in need. Friendless. Seeking out this very same thing at the same time.

The bowl lit up and started to glow so brightly it was blinding. Under normal circumstances, Loki wouldn't have had trouble with that, but he hadn't taken the time to get fully accustomed to this shape just yet. In a manner quite undignified for his feline self, he stumbled, tripped over his feet and landed into the seer's bowl.

Light engulfed him, and Loki meowed, feeling strange as the out of control magic threatened to pull him apart. He reminded himself he was the God of Chaos and he tightened the threads of the seidr around him.

The landing was still a little rough, but it was, at least, in the right place.

He blinked and looked around, only to realize he was in a strange, wrecked abode. Glass was all over the floor, and a strange armor lay collapsed in front of a fireplace. All right, so maybe he was not completely sure of his success.

Just as he was considering his next step, a voice sounded from somewhere above him. "Sir... There seems to be a cat in the living room."

Much to Loki's shock, the armor got up. A man in an armor, then. Which realm was this? Vanaheim? Alfheim? It could not be Midgard. Midgardians did not use such armors anymore.

As Loki mused over this, the man in the armor lifted his face place. He had a goatee, similar to Fandral's, but he was far more handsome than Fandral himself. "I see that, JARV," the stranger said. "Well... I suppose a cat is a nice enough birthday present."

He sounded tired, no, more than tired, exhausted, and Loki knew right then and there that his spell had worked.

Loki meowed, taking a tentative step forward. The man shot him a small smile. "Hey, there, little guy. You're pretty cute."

Loki approached more, until he at last stood in front of the armored man. The man awkwardly crouched to pet him—it was predictably difficult, and he grimaced, as if in pain. Still, his armored fingers were strikingly gentle as they touched Loki's head. "Where did you come from?"

The strange voice spoke again. "I'm afraid I cannot answer that question, Sir. It simply just... appeared."

Loki looked around nervously. He had thought that he would be able identify the speaker by now, but there was no one to be seen.

The armored man obviously noticed his anxiety. "It's okay, little guy. That's just JARVIS. He's an AI, an artificial intelligence. He's completely harmless, I promise."

Loki meowed again and nuzzled his face against the armored man's hand. It drew out a startled laugh from his destined target. "Okay. I think I'm going to keep you."

"Sir, if I may... I feel I should advise against this. We do not know where the cat came from."

The armored man shrugged. "It doesn't matter, JARV. I'm already dying. What could possibly be worse than what happened here today?"

The voice didn't reply, and the armored man turned his attention toward Loki again. "So, little guy. I'm Tony. Tony Stark. You've met JARVIS. Now... What do we call you? You need a name."

With striking gentleness, he picked Loki up in his arms. He scanned Loki from head to toe. "You know... Those little tufts on your head look a little like horns. Should I call you that? Horns?"

Loki wrinkled his nose. The voice seemed to be of the same mind. "I do not think he approves, Sir."

Tony chuckled. "Right. Okay, but... You are a boy, right?"

"Indeed, Sir, the cat is male."

"Thanks, JARV. You know I always thought that bit about checking an animal's gender by looking at its junk was seriously awkward."

"Whatever you say, Sir." The voice now sounded amused. "If I may, Sir, perhaps naming the cat can wait until you tend to the injuries acquired during the fight with Colonel Rhodes?"

Tony clicked his tongue. "Boring. I'll do it later."

Loki didn't like the sound of that. He also didn't like what he'd heard earlier—that Tony was dying. He could not tell yet what was wrong, but it was not an acceptable outcome.

Loki had just found a friend. He would not lose him so quickly.

He meowed and hissed, pawing at the armor. His claws scratched the red paint on the metal. "Phew. Easy there, kitty," his mortal said. "You're going to hurt yourself."

"I believe he agrees with me, Sir."

Tony now looked confused. "Okay, then. I think there's something wrong with this picture, but my head kind of hurts, so maybe Tylenol and an ice pack wouldn't be a bad idea. You win, JARV. But just this time, okay? Don't team up with my own cat against me."

"I would never dare, Sir."

Tony carried Loki through a different door that seemed to open through a system completely unfamiliar to him. He set Loki down on a smooth metallic structure and petted him one more time. "Okay, wait here kitty. Don't be scared. Jay, watch him. Wouldn't want him to get hurt or anything."

"Maybe you should not have brought the cat in the lab, Sir?" the voice called JARVIS suggested.

The last thing Loki wanted was to be removed from the location because of the assumption that he was just a pet. He meowed and struck the surface with a paw.

It was a risk, but a calculated one. Clearly, if he wanted to befriend Tony, he could not pretend to be a cat forever. This shape was only a means to an end, and the purpose was for Loki as a person to have a friend. Better to point out from the very beginning that he was more than he seemed.

Tony's gaze sharpened. "Okay, so clearly, that won't be an issue, since you're no ordinary cat." He walked up to a platform and extended his arms. "Jay, armor."

Loki watched as a strange machine disassembled the armor around Tony. It was a fascinating spectacle, like magic, like music. Loki was enthralled with the sight of it.

"Okay, kitty, here's the spiel. Normally, I would be a bit wary about a cat that shows up out of nowhere in my living room and can apparently understand what Jay and I are saying. But considering the day—or rather days—I've had... Well, to be honest, you're a huge improvement. So... Can you tell me what your name is?"