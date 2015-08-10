Chapter Text

“Swear to me,” Voldemort says. The man on his knees before the dark throne grasps the hem of the Dark Lord’s robes and raises it to his forehead.

“I promise on my power that I shall from this day forth be faithful to Lord Voldemort; against every creature, living and dead, I shall defend him by wand and will; and I shall shun all that he shuns, and never, by will or by force, by word nor by work, do aught that is against his orders and desires,” the kneeling man recites.

“I accept your oath,” Voldemort hisses, and reaches down to press his fingers against the bare skin of the man’s forearm. The man swallows a scream as the Dark Mark etches itself into his arm.

*

Harry sits up, drenched in sweat, panting in the aftermath of his vision. Merlin, but he will never get used to that! It’s good to know that Tom has acquired another follower, certainly, even if Harry didn’t recognize the man, but the feel of the magic in the vision was so wrong, so twisted and almost incomplete…

Harry blinks into the darkness. Incomplete. Yes. The oath the new Death Eater swore sounded wrong, like it didn’t have all its parts; and Tom’s response seemed…lacking somehow. Like there was supposed to be more to it, something that would bring the humming magic of the oath back full circle somehow.

Well, he isn’t going to get back to sleep tonight. Harry rolls out of bed and shrugs into an overrobe, then cracks the door to his room open and scans the hallway. Empty: good. He sneaks out of his room and down the stairs, carefully skirting the draped portrait of Mrs. Black, and wanders through the kitchen and down the hall, glancing into the empty bedrooms with their sheet-shrouded, ghostly furniture. Eventually, at the end of the hall, he slips into the library, and glances around, then thinks, Well, why not?

The lights on the shelves flicker on as Harry approaches – a useful charm, and one which means he doesn’t have to risk either a candle or underage magic. He’s not quite sure what he’s looking for, but after a few minutes’ search he pulls a thick tome with the words Oaths and Vows embossed into the leather cover off the shelf, and retreats to a couch.

Oaths and Vows leads him to A Lord’s Duties leads him, in the small hours of the morning, to a dusty ancient book, handwritten in a half-legible hand, entitled Ye Oathes of Fealtie.

And there he finds what he’s been looking for.

*

Hermione hunts him down in the morning, finding him bent over a desk, hair covered in dust, scribbling notes onto a spare bit of parchment. “Breakfast, Harry,” she says, and

Harry blinks at her for a minute through slightly bleary eyes, then nods and stands, slipping Oathes and his notes into a pocket of his robe.

“Let me just go get changed, ‘Mione,” he says, and scampers up the steps.

After breakfast he lays his notes out on the table, thanking Kreacher absently, and taps them with a finger. Hermione gives him a curious look.

“I had a vision last night,” he explains, and Ron and Hermione both perk up at that. “A new Death Eater was swearing to Tom, and I got to watch the whole ceremony. I don’t think Tom knew I was there, though. He wasn’t gloating enough for that.”

“Alright, mate, but why does one more Death Eater matter? I mean, unless we know him?”

“No, Ron, we don’t know him, I don’t think; I certainly didn’t recognize him. But when he was swearing himself to Tom, there was this…this thick magic in the air, and it got stronger the whole time he was saying his oath. And then when he was done, Tom just sort of accepted, and the magic…dissipated? Like it hadn’t finished, but it couldn’t finish, so it went away.” He repeats the oath the new Death Eater used, and Tom’s response, as perfectly as he can remember them.

“So Old Voldie blue-balled magic, is that what you’re saying, mate?” Ron grins, and Hermione whaps him gently on the shoulder.

Harry grins at his friend. “Sort of, yeah. I spent the rest of the night doing research – yes, Hermione, I know how to use a library – and I found this. Look.”

Hermione bends over the passage he has pointed out and reads it aloud.

“Ye oathe bindeth in equal measure liege and sworn manne, as it draweth from the onne his true obedience…wow, Harry, this is really badly spelled…and from the othere his faithfull devoshun…devotion?...that they are bounde forevere unto onne another…can I write this out properly later?”

“Yes, you can,” Harry assures her, chuckling a little at her indignant expression.

“In true loyaltie and fidelitie unto deth,” Hermione finishes. “So…a proper oath of fealty is supposed to bind the lord to the vassal too?”

“That’s what I make of it,” Harry agrees. “I’ve copied out the three oaths it gives: one for a warrior to his lord, one for a civilian asking for protection, and one all-purpose response from the lord. Tom doesn’t give the right response at all, and even the oath the new Death Eater swore isn’t quite the same as what the book says is proper.”

Hermione pulls the bit of parchment towards her and scans it, Ron reading over her shoulder. “Huh, yeah, I see what you mean,” she says at last. “This is all very…precise.”

“Yeah. So, this is where my research skills give out. Hermione, could you maybe look and see if, since the oaths the Death Eaters make aren’t quite proper oaths of fealty, they can be broken? Can the Dark Mark be removed?”

“I’ll look,” Hermione promises. “It’s a very interesting question – and might be useful.” She pushes the parchment with the oaths back towards him. “Hang onto that,” she advises. “It might come in handy, one of these days.”

*

“I think,” she says, some days later, distracting Harry from the very dry, very Dark book he is reading to try and find out more about Horcruxes, “that a Dark Mark could be removed – but only by having the Death Eater swear a real fealty oath to someone just as strong as Tom. Or stronger, if possible.” She gives Harry a lopsided grin. “Which I suspect means you, Harry, since you’re marked as his equal and all.”

“So if I want to get any Death Eaters away from Tom, I have to take them myself?” Harry asks. “That’s rubbish.”

“It is a bit,” she agrees. “On the other hand, it looks like the magical penalties for breaking a real fealty oath – as opposed to the curses Tom imposes on his followers, which are entirely independent of the oath itself – are really quite nasty. So if they did swear to you, they’d have to keep their word.”

“Yes, but then I’d have, like, pet Death Eaters,” Harry points out. “I’d have to walk them and clean up after them and everything.”

Hermione giggles, and tries desperately to give him a stern look. Then she gives in. “Bad Death Eater,” she says. “No peeing on the begonias!”

“No cursing the furniture,” Harry contributes.

“Don’t eat the House Elves.”

“Stop clawing the drapes!”

They both dissolve into giggles, and Ron chooses that moment to stick his head into the library and sigh. “You’re both barmy,” he opines. “Come and have lunch.”