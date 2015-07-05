Chapter Text

Stiles remembered the fight. Remembered trying to shove Peter off him when he saw the spell being cast. The werewolf had pulled him out of the way, but refused to move when Stiles tried to make him. He didn’t really remember anything after that except pain, blurry figures and someone moving him, nothing he can put together.

He woke up carefully, expecting the muscle pain that usually came with a fight. He didn’t get it. He sat up and felt no pain, other than a slight headache. He looked around and realised he only vaguely recognised his surroundings. It was the ‘spare’ room in Derek’s loft. The one they typically dumped Peter in because he refused to tell any of them where he lived.

Stiles stared for a moment, and then, with horrified curiosity, looked down at himself. He was shirtless, and way more buff then he was supposed to be. There was a light scar on his side, and Stiles vaguely remembered Peter being slashed in the side. He ran his fingers over it lightly, then blinked when he realised the scar was continuing to fade before his eyes. Oh God.

Oh God, he was in Peter Hale’s body.

“Derek!” He screamed, throwing off the blankets. Only after he did it did he think about the possible consequences, luckily whoever had taken Peter’s shirt had left his pants on.

Stiles tumbled from the bed and took a moment to lament that Peter’s werewolf body wasn’t countering Stiles’ natural state of flail. He ran out of the room and tripped over himself, managing to face plant on the floor, because this body was all wrong. He snarled as he pushed himself back up, his vision flashing oddly.

“What is happening?” a voice asked. Stiles looked up to see Isaac staring at him in clear confusion. It was probably fair, not every day you get to see Peter scream for Derek before face planting because he tripped over himself.

“Isaac!” Stiles exclaimed, “Where’s Derek?”

“He’s, you know, cleaning,” Isaac said slowly, “What’s wrong with you?”

“Fucking witches.” Stiles replied, getting back on his feet, “That is what’s wrong me. Where’s Peter? I mean me. I mean Stiles!”

Isaac stared at him for a long moment, in which Stiles debated the pros and cons of throwing him across the room, because he could probably do that now.

“Stiles?” Isaac eventually asked slowly.

“No, it’s Peter, I decided to act like a spaz today because it’s fun,” Stiles rolled his eyes, “Yes Stiles! Now, where the hell is my body because I don’t like Peter being alone with it.”

“He won’t be,” Isaac shook his head, “We had to take him, you… to the hospital. Concussion I think.”

“Great,” Stiles huffed, moving towards the stairs, and grabbing the rail before he could fall again. He growled when Isaac laughed, deep and rumbling through him. He stopped immediately and, fortunately, so did Isaac.

“Calm down.” the blonde rolled his eyes, “You look ridiculous, you must know that.”

“Isaac, why don’t you use your brain for a moment,” Stiles commanded, “I am a human in a werewolf body. I am new to being a werewolf and I’m in someone else’s body. Let’s not piss me off, ok?”

“Like you could take me anyway,” Isaac snorted, “C’mon, Derek should be back soon. Then we can do check on your body or whatever.”

“Joy of joys,” Stiles rolled his eyes. He let Isaac go first down the stairs and carefully followed him. He’d pretty much adjusted by the time he got to the bottom, and managed to walk over to the kitchen with… actually more than his usual grace. Looked like the werewolf powers were finally kicking in.

Speaking of which.

“Oh my God, I’m starving, what do you guys have to eat?” Stiles demanded opening the fridge.

“Uh, cereal?” Isaac offered, pulling it out of the cupboard, “Don’t raid Derek’s fridge.”

“I’ll raid whatever I want, I’m fucking starving,” Stiles replied, pulling out various foods, “Besides, Derek has enough to feed an army in here.”

“Yeah, it’s for when one of us gets hurt,” Isaac explained, eyes on the food Stiles was pulling out, “Healing uses extra energy, makes us hungry. You, uh, Peter was hurt pretty bad last night.”

“Sure sure,” Stiles shrugged, then actually saw Isaac staring, “You want me to make you some food?”

Isaac seemed to consider this, narrowing his eyes at Stiles. Stiles gave him a deeply unimpressed look in return.

“Alright,” Isaac finally answered, putting the cereal back in the cupboard. Stiles shook his head but started cooking omelettes with bacon and toast, in heaps. It was while he was cooking that Stiles started to finally notice the werewolf side of his new body.

He was used to his brain jumping around, a million thoughts at once, so he’d basically been ignoring everything that wasn’t immediate. Now though, now he had a quiet moment of (mostly) normal, and he realised he could hear Isaac’s heartbeat, Hell he could hear animals running around outside, the radio in a car that drove past. He could smell Isaac.

He smelt like what Stiles suspected was wolf, and a lot like Scott, which seemed to give the wolf in him conflicted feeling. On the one hand, Scott was Stiles’ best friend, his brother, but on the other hand, the wolf was Peter’s wolf, and to them Scott was the Beta who refused to accept them, who denied his own wolf, and constantly stood against them.

Stiles frowned, rubbing his chest thoughtfully. It had hurt the wolf, constantly facing his own Beta. Even know the wolf seemed on edge in the loft, the scents not comforting like Stiles had read pack mates were supposed to be.

Of course, Peter wasn’t really pack, he certainly wasn’t treated like it.

His wolf made a sad little whining noise. Huh.

“Isaac, I’m ba- why is Peter cooking?” Derek said in greeting, frowning at Stiles. Stiles blinked at him, taking deep breathe through his nose. Derek smelt earthier than Isaac, and the wolf smell was stronger, probably because he was a born wolf. He smelt like family, though the wolf was still wary of him.

Stiles decided that was fair, given the throat slashing of the past.

“Because Peter is actually Stiles, and Stiles was hungry.” he explained with a shrug, handing a plate off to Isaac and putting another piece of bacon in his mouth. “You want some? We’re gonna eat then you can drive us to the hospital to find my body.”

Derek stared for a moment before nodding, “Sounds like a plan.”

“You accepted that easily,” Isaac commented as Derek took a seat beside him.

“Peter would never talk with food in his mouth,” Derek answered absently, “Never mind the fact he’s actually cooking.”

“Good point,” Isaac laughed. “He’d just be creeping around and stealing food.”

Stiles felt the wolf in him rumble indignantly, wanting to defend Peter. It was like Peter and the wolf were two separate beings. Two separate beings that had grown up together and defended each other. The wolf trusted Peter, even when it was Stiles inhabiting their body.

Stiles looked over the other two as he gave Derek a plate and couldn’t help but wonder what their relationship with their wolf was. There was no way Scott had this kind of relationship with his wolf. Maybe it was different for born wolves?

“Why are you looking at us like that?” Derek asked, frowning at him again. Stiles took in a breath, separating the scents of confusion, wariness, and curiosity. Why did those things even have scents?

“Nothing,” Stiles shook his head, shoving food into his mouth, “Still adjusting. We should leave soon, the last thing I need is Peter talking to my dad in my body.”

“Right,” Derek replied, watching him blankly. Isaac was staring at him too. Stiles frowned for a moment, before he realised they were staring at Peter stuffing his face. He rolled his eyes at them.

Derek drove them to the hospital, and they arrived at the same time as Scott. Stiles eagerly turned towards him when he caught his scent. He almost went to hug his friend, but the wolf warned him off, warning him not to trust the one who would betray pack. Stiles probably would have ignored it, if not for the fact that Scott was stalking up to him with a scowl.

“What do you think you’re doing here?” he snarled. Stiles managed to keep the wolf under control, though he did bare his teeth, they were just regular human teeth.

“Relax, Scotty,” he said once he’d gotten over that instinct. “We’re living in the Twilight Zone, apparently. I’m actually Stiles, and when we were five I convinced you that if you ate seeds they’d grown in your stomach.”

“Stiles!” Scott exclaimed as Isaac snorted a laugh.

“That’s what you get for getting in my face.” Stiles shrugged, “Peter’s body reacts a lot on instinct. Don’t go jumping out at me.”

“Can we just go find the real Peter?” Derek sighed.

“Yeah, c’mon, mum told me what room,” Scott nodded. The group entered the hospital and Stiles immediately scrunched his nose up at the smell. It smelt sterile, yet over flowing with sickness. There was desperation, sadness and frustration in the air, along with faint traces of things like blood and infection.

“How do you stand it in here?” he asked quietly, putting a hand over his nose.

“Well, it’s not like the hospital smelt great before,” Scott shrugged, giving him an odd look. Derek on the other hand patter him on the back.

“Turned wolves don’t tend to pick up on as much as much.” he explained, “Peter’s a born wolf, so it’ll be a bit different.”

“Yeah,” Stiles nodded, “That makes sense.”

Privately, he suspected his ADHD wasn’t helping. It wasn’t as bad as normal, but he still felt like he had too much energy, he was just coping better. Which was good, since Adderall wouldn’t work in this body. It made sense his ADHD came with him; it was mental after all. Erica still had her epilepsy, it just took a lot more to bring on a seizure.

He followed the other three into the hospital room, pausing at the sight of himself sleeping in the bed. It was a very odd experience. He sighed and snagged the chair next to the bed.

“When do you think he’ll wake up?” Scott asked curiously, “You’re normally trying to escape after a couple hours.”

“Yeah, but your forgetting, I’m used to serious injuries in a human body,” Stiles pointed out with a snort. “Peter’s not. He’s used to being healed in a couple of hours, not trying to get up and move around despite being injured.”

“Right,” Scott nodded with a slight frown. Stiles went back to staring at himself. It was really weird… had he always been that thin? He knew he was gangly, but he looked… tired. He looked tired. Stiles looked down at his – Peter’s – hands. He’d known he was doing too much, trying to keep up his GPA and keep himself from becoming a burden to the pack. Never mind that he hardly slept before he started having nightmares of the things that went bump in the night.

It had been a lot easier to ignore the effect it was having when he wasn’t in a different body.

A change in the breathing made him look up, smirking at the pained expression on his face. Peter seemed to lay there a moment, before he tried to sit up suddenly, eyes flying open.

Stiles moved forward immediately, significantly faster than he expected. He managed to catch Peter as he gave a full body wince and swayed at the sudden movement. It may be Peter, but it was his body and he didn’t need it any more damaged.

His body looked up at him and blinked large eyes at him.

“Well, aren’t you the good looking one.” Peter greeted. Stiles imagined it would have been suave in his voice, but from Stiles’ body it was croaky and tired. Stiles could smell the pain Peter was radiating and gently laid him back down on the bed.

“Cute.” he offered, “Think you can manage not to damage the goods any more than they already are?”

“Why does it hurt so much?” Peter asked through clenched teeth.

“Exertion and being pushed around by beings with super-strength,” Stiles shrugged. “You have to stretch a bit when you can get up. It’ll hurt, but it’ll help in the long run.”

“Urg, human,” Peter sneered. It looked unusual on Stiles’ face, but not entirely out of place. Apparently his face could pull off Peter expressions, he wasn’t sure how he felt about that.

“I’m going to hit you with something for that when we swap back,” Stiles told him with sigh.

“I can’t hear anything,” Peter hissed in a quiet irritated voice. Stiles suddenly imagined everything from Peter’s perspective. If he’d grown up able to hear and smell everything he could right now, and suddenly woke up with it gone? That must be hard, especially for someone as wary as Peter.

Stiles was suddenly very conscious of the other three in the room.

“Scott, you should go tell Deaton what’s happening,” he said seriously. “Peter and I can come down when he gets released, or I get bored and carry him out, I guess.”

“Right,” Scott nodded, though he looked a little conflicted about taking orders from Peter’s body. Never the less he stood and dug into his pocket, “Here’s your phone, by the way.”

“Great,” Stiles nodded, “I’ll text dad about Freaky Friday.”

“And I’ll go tell Deaton and ask him to reverse it as soon as possible. It’s freaking me out.”

“You two should head back to the loft,” Stiles said to Derek “Someone needs to tell Erica and Boyd not to attack me if they see me.”

“Sure,” Derek agreed, though he seemed slightly uncertain. Stiles could smell his confusion, but the Alpha led Isaac out of the room so he didn’t question it. He turned back to see his own face staring back at him. That was disconcerting.

“How did you do that?” Peter asked.

“What? Make them leave?” Stiles clarified, shrugging, “You know, logic. I know it’s not one of the strong points for you werewolves, but it works. Plus this is freaking out everyone else.”

“It certainly is,” Peter scowled at him, “I’m not sure I can remember moving so much while remaining in one spot.”

“Don’t be cute.” Stiles snorted, reaching forward to poke a spot he knew would be sore. Peter hissed and pulled back, giving Stiles a glare. Stiles just rolled his eyes. “My dad’s going to come and visit soon. He has too, to avoid suspicion.”

“Of course,” Peter sighed, “You know, this isn’t quite how I imagined being inside you.”

“Please don’t make pervy remarks while in my body,” Stiles huffed, “The last thing I need is more gossip about me at school.”

“Dear Lord, I’m going to have to go back to high school, aren’t I?” Peter demanded, and Stiles learnt what disgust smelt like.

“Yep,” Stiles nodded, popping the P, “It’s going to be boat loads of fun.”

They sit in silence for a while. Peter moved a bit every now and then, wincing as Stiles’ muscles complain. Stiles watches him contemplatively. It was odd, being in Peter’s body, but that was all it was for him, odd. He got to experience what it was like to be a werewolf, but the wolf inside him was already connected to Peter, honestly when he stopped to think about it he was impressed the wolf hadn’t started fighting with him, since he knew it could tell something was wrong.

Maybe that was the witch’s plan. It would put both Peter and Stiles out of commission. Stiles would be busy trying to fight off Peter’s wolf from the inside, and Peter would be trapped in a body much weaker than he was used to. A body that was naturally slower and less capable, but also a body without the wolf. If the wolf was unhappy and uncertain, Stiles could only imagine how bad things were for Peter. He’d already let slip that he was uncomfortable, when he mentioned it being quiet.

He wasn’t sure he would admit it, but he was pretty sure Peter was going to have a harder time of it than he was.

Of course, with that thought Stiles refocused, only to find his body lifting up the blankets and reaching for the edge of his hospital gown with a curious look.

“Don’t do that!” Stiles hissed, smacking his hands away.

“Why not? I’m going to have to see eventually.” Peter replied with a raised eyebrow.

“Unfortunately.” Stiles rolled his eyes, scowling at Peter. “But I’d rather not be caught checking out my junk in the middle of the hospital.”

“I don’t think most of the hospital staff could have worse impressions of you at this point,” Peter pointed out with a chuckle. Stiles groaned putting his head in his hands. He’d been getting along better with Peter recently, but that didn’t mean the man didn’t drive him nuts.

“Look, we don’t know how long we’re going to be stuck like this,” Stiles sighed after a moment, “Can we just, agree not to do anything to horrifying in each other’s body’s? I’m the one who’s going to have to deal with the backlash of any trouble you cause.”

“It’s not like you’re the only one affected,” Peter sneered, “Honestly, what are you even wearing?”

“A shirt?” Stiles offered, sniffing at the shirt he was wearing. “I’m fairly certain it’s Derek’s. I asked him for a shirt and he threw this at me, so.”

“You’ve already learned scenting?” Peter asked curiously.

“Sure,” Stiles shrugged, “I think it helps that your wolf already has the experience, and I’m used to having a lot going on in my head.”

“You can sense my wolf?” Peter frowned slightly, rubbing his – Stiles’ – chest.

“Yeah,” Stiles nodded. “I think it can tell I’m not you. It’s a lot more relaxed here with you than it was back at Derek’s.”

“It would be,” Peter said in a thoughtful tone, though he didn’t seem to have any intention of clarifying further. Stiles just rolled his eyes again.

“Right, Peter just, please try to behave while you’re in my body?” he asked with a sigh. Peter may have the physical effects of Stiles’ poor sleep habits at the moment, but Stiles still had all the mental ones.

“I doubt it’ll be too hard,” Peter rolled his eyes. “I don’t exactly have a great urge to run around getting into trouble at the moment anyway.”

“It’ll be gone in a day or so. Don’t be a baby.”

“A day or so? I could stab you in the gut right now and you’d be healed in a couple of hours.”

“Yes, but you’d also be stabbing yourself, and that’s entering a world of issues.”

“Hardly, and I hope you don’t expect me to wear the kind of atrocities you do. I won’t lower myself to that.”

“There is nothing wrong with my clothes! God, you’re worse than Lydia.”

“Plaid, flannel and so many layers. There is everything wrong with your clothes.”

“Oh my god,” Stiles groaned, as Melissa was walking into the room.

“Scott told me what’s happening,” she said frowning between them, before turning to Stiles, “Fortunately you managed to avoid a concussion, though you’ve got a few bruises. I’ll release y- him, when you’re dad gets here.”

Then she smacked him in the back of the head with her clipboard. The wolf in Stiles rumbled but he made it shut up. It was Melissa for Gods’ sake.

“What was that for?” he demanded, clutching the back of his head, more out of reflex than pain. It hardly hurt at all, “He’s the one who’s hurt!”

“In your body,” Melissa snapped, “Which means you’re the idiot who got hurt last night.”

“This body was stabbed last night,” Stiles exclaimed, “Compared to the rest of them I did brilliantly.”

“Because they kept pushing you out of the way,” Peter commented lightly.

“Which is where most of the bruises came from,” Stiles sneered. Melissa looked slightly uncomfortable and excused herself to get back to work. Peter was looking at Stiles thoughtfully, so Stiles huffed and crossed his arms. He’d stay to see his dad, they’d get Peter released, they’d go see Deaton and this would be fixed in no time. Easy.