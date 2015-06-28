Chapter Text

Harry sighed as he lay back on the fragrant grass and closed his eyes. It was a warm day and he enjoyed the feel of the sun on his face.

As he lay there he tried to push everything from his mind and just enjoy the moment. It was surprisingly easy.

Harry was tired. Not physically, but emotionally, mentally. Right now…he just didn’t care. He couldn’t find it in himself to care at all about anything. Not the war or his friends or the fact that he wasn’t supposed to be out.

For so long he had felt things so intensely. Event after event after event in his life had demanded strong emotions: grief, anger, relief, vengeance, fear. It seemed like he never had a chance to rest and relax and prepare for the next thing that was going to go wrong in his life.

And then, it was like he had finally reached some threshold. Today, it was like the final straw. One thing too many had been demanded of him and he just couldn’t take anymore. It was like a switch was thrown and everything just shut down and the only emotion left to him was this…apathy.

He never thought it would feel this good to feel nothing. He briefly reflected on how pathetic it was when feeling nothing was the best he had ever managed in his life.

Harry’s moment of peace was interrupted by a sneered, “Potter.”

He opened one eye and peered up at the man standing over him. Draco Malfoy was standing not three feet away, looking down at him. Harry closed his eye again and ignored Malfoy’s usual sneering and insults and turned his attention back to the feel of the sun on his face.

After a few minutes, silence returned. Harry again opened one eye and saw exactly what he had expected. Malfoy was standing over him, pointing his wand at Harry. Harry closed his eye again.

Let him hex me. Maybe he’ll use the killing curse and I won’t have to deal with Voldemort. If not, maybe he’ll use a curse or hex strong enough to land me in the infirmary for a few weeks. At least there…

“Potter!” Malfoy snapped.

Harry opened both eyes and looked at the blond. “Malfoy, if you are going to do it, go ahead. I really don’t care right now.” Harry watched the frustration cross Malfoy’s face. He shook his head. “You’re welcome to join me.”

Draco gaped at the raven haired man lying at his feet.

Harry shrugged. “You could probably use a break about as much as I can. Just take a moment to not care. Not about anything. No worrying about the war or Dark Lords or pain in the ass friends. No thought to family obligations or responsibilities. No stupid House rivalries or our personal rivalry.” Harry closed his eyes and let out a small sigh. “Just take a moment to not care. You might be surprised at how good it feels.”

There was a long moment of silence. Harry opened one eye and looked to his left at the sound of clothes rustling. He watched as Draco Malfoy lay down in the grass on his back next to him and then closed his eye again.

There was another long moment of silence and then Harry heard the blond beside him let out a sigh. Harry made a small noise of agreement and then focused on the feel of the sunlight against his face.

***********************************

Harry woke slowly. His mind was hazy and he felt warm. He couldn’t remember ever being so comfortable in his life. He inhaled deeply and a strange scent tickled his nose. It smelled good, so good. He’d never noticed anything like it before.

His eyes blinked open and he noticed the waning sunlight of the late afternoon. As the haze of sleep lifted from his mind, he took in other details. The feel of his arm holding something close. The weight of something pressed against his side.

As he looked down, the sight and feel of Draco Malfoy hit him simultaneously. The blond was pressed against his side with his head lying on Harry’s chest, an arm thrown over Harry’s waist and a leg thrown over one of Harry’s. It felt…good.

Harry started to unconsciously rub a hand up and down Draco’s back. He realized the delicious smell he had noticed was Draco.

Harry knew he should be upset or confused or something along those lines, but the apathy that had taken him over left no room for such things. At that moment, the only thing Harry felt was content.

Harry’s hand came to rest on Draco’s hip and he let his eyes close and his mind drift.

Sometime later, Harry had no idea how much later, he felt Draco stir. He opened his eyes as the other man sat up, but he left his hand on the blond’s hip. He saw Draco run a hand through his hair and then reluctantly, hesitantly look down at him. After a brief look, Draco turned away.

Harry sat up, running his hand up from Draco’s hip up along the blond’s side. He felt Draco take a shaky breath and then turn to look at him again. Harry leaned closer and opened his mouth to say something-he had no idea what. Before Harry could find words, a look of fear and panic crossed Draco’s face and he stood and quickly walked away.

Harry watched the blond leave and ran a hand through his hair. When Draco was out of sight, Harry noticed the chill of the coming night. Moving much slower, Harry stood and headed inside to Gryffindor Tower.

During the long walk to the Tower, Harry’s thoughts were full of the peaceful afternoon he had just spent with, of all people, Draco Malfoy. He had no idea when this strange apathy would desert him or what it would leave in its place when it left, but he rather hoped whatever happened didn’t ruin the memory of contentment.

Entering the Gryffindor common room, Harry looked around and sighed.

Ron and Hermione pointedly turned their backs to him, still furious with him. They had been angry when Harry had not cheerfully and enthusiastically shouldered the newest burden he had been faced with.

Ginny glared before giving him the same treatment. She was still in a snit. Harry had finally been able to make it clear to her that their break up was not temporary but was rather quite permanent. He had no intentions of ever going out with her again.

Dean Thomas glared at him as well. Dean was still in love with Ginny and he blamed Harry for Ginny’s lack of interest in him. Seamus, as Dean’s best friend, was ignoring him.

About the only Gryffindor Harry still felt he was on good terms with was Neville. He was sitting over in one corner writing furiously on a scroll, apparently trying to finish an essay that was due next week.

Harry sighed again and walked up to his dorm. He grabbed some clothes and headed for the bathroom. He took a hot shower in an attempt to regain the warm feeling he had felt while lying in the sunlight, but it wasn’t the same.

After his shower, Harry crawled into bed, feeling weary right down to his bones.