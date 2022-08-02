Chapter Text

Izuku was dopily smiling even when his head finally hit his pillow.

He’s been giddy ever since All Might (ALL MIGHT!!) gave him his hair to eat…which was still weird to think about.

But! Now, Izuku has another tool for becoming a hero; He has a quirk. He has a greater chance of helping even more people than had been possible before and he’s never been more excited!

However, he really needs to focus on getting into U.A. first. And, well, it would be awesome if he could actually activate this thing before the entrance exams happen.

Honestly. Izuku had been walking around all day, trying to find something new but he hadn’t felt weird wandering around the empty apartment while he was making dinner for himself nor did he feel off when he was showering but now that he’s finally laid down in bed, he feels wired.

There’s just so much energy humming within his very core, like the quirk is directly underneath his skin, itching to be released. The feeling wasn’t unwelcomed by Izuku. Not by a long shot. He was just…giddy.

The vast power he was feeling made him nervous for how exactly he planned on using this quirk (and Izuku honestly had no idea how to even activate a quirk, let alone use it). Feeling like a kid on Christmas, Izuku rolled out of bed and slumped into his chair at his desk, propping his head with a lazy hand.

He began writing feverishly about what he was feeling in his notebook; the faintest smell of ozone as he focused on the large amount of energy that was just underneath his skin, the speculations of how this powerful quirk would present itself and the advice All Might had given him.

To be completely honest, Izuku didn’t particularly want to deal with a powerful quirk with the only advice being ‘clench your ass and smash!’ so he held off on trying to experiment with the quirk for now.

Not that he wasn’t grateful for everything All Might had done for him and given him! It’s just, well, that can’t be the only advice Izuku uses when he goes to activate the quirk, can it?

Maybe he could run around before the exam and try out a few of his theories, especially with Recovery Girl in U.A. She would be sure to be able to fix anything that got messed up if he couldn’t get a handle on the quirk in time, especially if he texted All Might beforehand and let him know his thoughts on trying to use the quirk before running into a school-sanctioned entrance exam without any semblance of control of this quirk.

With that thought in mind, Izuku felt himself slipping into unconsciousness before he could make it to his warm bed, haphazardly falling asleep in his arms at the desk.

“ What did Eight say to him?!” Someone yelled.

Izuku blinked himself awake, blearily rubbing at his eyes before noticing the dark room he woke up in. The room itself looked like a cozy movie theater room with lowlights, complete with blankets strewn everywhere and pillows piled into a corner of the largest couch.

“Which time?” Someone else deadpanned.

“I can’t. Nana, what did you teach that boy?”

“Me?! I didn’t teach him that ?! Was he even going to tell the boy how to use it?!” A woman’s voice, Nana?, responded.

Izuku seriously didn’t know what was happening. All throughout the room, seven shadowy figures stood or sat in various places, all yelling about something that Eight? did.

Cautiously, Izuku looked down at his own body, seeing the tee-shirt and shorts he fell asleep in complete with the shadowy glow the others were surrounded in and looked at the other people before timidly clearing his throat.

As if that was a cue, all bickering ceased and each shadowy figure was now staring intently at Izuku. Idly, he wondered if there was any way the floor could swallow him up in here before he heard light laughter coming from one of them.

“The floor can’t swallow you up in here,” a man with greasy light blue hair and porcelain skin said. Horrified that Izuku had been mumbling, he got ready to apologize but before he could, they continued. “You also weren’t mumbling. Welcome to the Void. We are the past One For All users. Pleasure to meet you.”

Izuku was stunned into silence, his mind running through theories about what this means and if this quirk created a sentient part of itself and how the hell was he even able to see the man and what does this mean for him isheseeingDEADPEOPLE-

“Hey, buddy. We can hear your thoughts right now.” A broad man spoke roughly although it sounded like he was amused at what he heard but Izuku wasn’t sure. He was bald and seemed to be blunt.

Izuku privately didn’t think he minded that they had access to a few of his thoughts (as long as none of them asked about the other thoughts) and nodded dumbly towards the man.

“R-right, okay. This is fine.” Izuku mumbled out, feeling exceptionally distraught. He had one too many questions about what was happening to focus on what else was happening.

He was so close to writing this interaction off as a fever dream before the first man awkwardly cleared his throat.

“Well, this Void is where the imprint of the past users reside. We don’t actually know how you’re able to access us but this is good!” The previous man cheered, looking slightly too excited for this strange situation. “You can just call me First or Yochi.”

Izuku offered a small smile and nodded. Introductions. Izuku could do introductions.

With a heavy sigh, a tall, intimidating figure leaned further up against the far wall with his eyes closed, looking exceptionally done with everything. Izuku presumed that would happen when your imprint is literally stuck with other people for however long the quirk exists.

“Just call me Second.” The man said, pinching the bridge of his nose.

“I’m Third.” Another man said with a clipped tone. His tall hair reminded Izuku a bit of Present Mic’s and quickly stomped down that particular train of thought before anyone could pick up on it.

“Fourth.” A man with shoulder-length hair announced with a long sigh. Izuku quickly sent him a small smile, not wanting to seem insensitive to Fourth, who sported a large scar that ran down through his eye and nodded once again.

“I am Fifth.” The bald buff man boomed out, crossing his arms and staring at Izuku.

“I’m Sixth, I guess.” A smaller boy said, looking exceptionally like Best Jeanist in his attire.

“I’m the Seventh User but just call me Nana.” A woman said, smiling warmly at him. Izuku idly wondered if his mother could ever smile like that too but stomped hard on that thought once he noticed Nana’s smile became strained.

After a second too long of waiting for someone to introduce themselves as Eight, Izuku just cleared his throat, a bit embarrassed that he had waited for All Might to re-introduce himself here. Especially since First had already said they didn't know how this was happening, making him think that All Might hasn’t dealt with this kind of issue.

“I-it’s nice to meet you all. Just call me Izuku or Ninth?” He said, waving a bit shyly to the room.

“Did Toshi ever give you more information about One for All by chance?” Nana asked. Izuku just cocked his head to the side and furrowed his eyebrows, trying to remember if All Might had ever said anything about a ‘Toshi’ knowing about the quirk too.

“Toshi…you mean All Might?” Izuku finally asked. All at once, the past users fell into chaos.

“That blonde buffoon never told you his name ?!” First yelled, looking exceptionally distraught. Izuku just blinked at the man in response and he hollered louder while gripping his head.

“Nana, what the fuc-!” Sixth started.

“Hey!” Nana screamed, silencing the room. “Fine. I will take this fault for him but we have an opportunity to mentor Ninth right now. We can fix this.”

Around the room, the other users seemed to be curious about this and a few nods made their way around the room (baring Second and Third) and eventually First sighed and nodded as well.

“Alright,” First started. “One of your theories on our quirk is correct. You must use it throughout your body. None of that weird limb to limb thing you were thinking of. And be sure to regulate the power of One for All. As it stands right now, you cannot handle it at its full capacity.”

Izuku just nodded along, chiming in with his own theories, murmuring to himself. “I-I was thinking along p-percents to have an easier time figuring out where I am and what type of progress I would make with our quirk. Also, if this is a sentient part of the quirk then what does that mean for me? For example, once I leave…the Void then will I still hear you all? And what type of mentoring are you all wanting to focus on? I think we could work well together with the quirk itself and the output but for physical training and combat, that may be more difficult to put together.”

It was silent for a moment before Izuku’s face lit up bright red, realizing he had just mumbled in front of the past users of OFA and these guys were so nice and he absolutely just messed the entire thing up and now fu-

“Those are good ideas Ninth,” First called out, providing a small smile with his words. Izuku relaxed a bit while the man kept talking.

“Let’s start with working on the quirk. Kind of like those Quirk Counselors. Especially since you’ll be learning how to be a hero, they’ll take care of physical training. Our mentorship can be with us helping you know what to expect from the quirk for now.”

“O-okay, umm,” Izuku hesitantly looked around the room, noticing that he had their attention he soldiered on. “W-well I just wondered. First, this quirk that your brother gave you was stockpiling but w-what exactly does it stockpile?”

“Good question Ninth,” First said. “The stockpile seems to be of whoever has the quirk. Not speaking in terms of power but of what we can offer you. That might be why the quirk gets more powerful throughout every user since it seems to be pulling from the other’s energy source.”

Izuku nodded, content with that explanation. It made much more sense than just power because how does one collect an accurate measure of someone’s power? That never made much sense to Izuku but if the quirk was stockpiling past user’s imprints then the quirk is bound to continue growing and evolving and probably offering insane things Izuku hasn’t even thought of yet, which means when they go to register the quirk, he should definitely avoid simply writing down superstrength because who knows how their energy will manifest through Izuku? -

“Ninth,” Nana called him to attention. “None of us have ever seen the Void before we died but we are able to see your movements, almost like us sitting at a TV screen that would be your eyes. Do not get discouraged if you cannot contact us outside of the Void.”

Izuku just nodded again, giving her a small smile. To be honest, Izuku suspected this mentorship? would be more difficult than the usual way (mostly because his new mentors are dead and inside his brain) but he didn’t mind. Nothing truly worth something came easy anyways.

“That’s very true, Ninth,” Fifth called to him. “You will suffer from quirk exhaustion in the beginning since you’ve never had one before but it focuses more on your body. You’ll feel more physically tired than usual after you use it.”

Izuku nodded, grateful for these guys explaining the quirk. He’d been so nervous about using it, he was contemplating just doing the thing quirkless but if he has a tool to become a hero, he wants to be able to use it. All of it.

“T-thank you, all of you.” Izuku manages to stutter out, giving everyone in the room a grateful smile, hoping they understand how much he appreciates their help.

“I hope we’ll speak more in the future Ninth but for now, you should probably get back to the real world.” First announces, smiling softly at him.

Izuku just smiles and nods, closing his eyes and focuses on thinking about his room, his body there and feels a mental slam before falling back asleep.