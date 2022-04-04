Chapter Text

Lan Sizhui was worried, had been worried for a few weeks now. He was standing with one hand outstretched on the gate leading to his childhood home. “What are you waiting for? Just go in and talk to Hanguang-Jun” Jingyi asked hopping from foot to foot to stay warm in the cool night air of the mountains. Even though it was late spring the nights were still prone to a coldness that made him thankful for the many layers of stiff robes that were customary in the Cloud Recesses. They were due to leave on a night hunt in the morning and this would be his last chance to soothe his anxieties about his adoptive father’s strange behaviour recently. “You’re worried aren’t you? Well, I am too now. Seriously, Sizhui, I was breaking rules right in front of him today to see if I could get a reaction out of him and” Jingyi waved his arms around frantically as if to emphasise the point, “Nothing! He just stared at me. When I asked him if he was going to punish me for it, your dad just pat me on the shoulder and walked away!” He then gave a dramatic shiver as he rubbed his arms up and down. “It was seriously creepy Sizhui…”



He gave a glance over at the Jingshi as if he expected Hanguang-Jun to come out and smite him for speaking about others behind their backs. Sizhui bit his lip, gnawing on the worry spot he had been working on ever since he had decided to come with Jingyi. There was a small light on inside the main room but even without it, he would know his father wouldn’t be asleep. It was usually this time of night when his father would play Inquiry. Sometimes once or twice was enough, while other times he would pretend not to notice the dark circles under Lan Wangji’s eyes the next morning knowing he hadn’t slept.



When he became older and started to learn the guqin language himself, Sizhui started to learn about the grief that was always hidden behind his father’s eyes. He had played the song many times during his training since cultivation through music was a speciality of the Lan sect. Spirit energy could be channelled into the strings to communicate with spirits. To ask questions about why they lingered and how they could move on into reincarnation. When Sizhui realised dumbfoundedly that it had been Inquiry he had been listening to so many nights of his childhood he had snuck off to his father’s house from the disciple dorms. Crouching down in the bushes by the window, Sizhui heard the opening strums of Inquiry begin to play, 'Where are you?' The strings give no response even though he knows that Hanguang-Jun's cultivation is more than enough to compel spirits not to lie to him once they had been summoned. Had there ever been a response in all these years? Lan Sizhui wondered for his father’s sake. 'When will you come home? I miss you. A-Yuan needs you.' The silence is crushing. That night Lan Sizhui cried himself to sleep, the sounds of his father’s futile pleading to the night air heavy on his mind.



Jingyi puts a comforting hand on his shoulder and he takes a deep breath before slowly pushing the gate open. They had gone over their arguments and points of concern together beforehand in preparation for this intervention. The two of them had even gone so far as to make sure that they were on the route for night patrol so they wouldn’t have to worry about being caught out of bed after curfew. When the two of them quietly approached the front door Sizhui can hear the sounds of his father’s guqin playing. Interpreting the music as one he has heard many times over he tries to tune it out. He has found, over the years, that it makes it easier to not overhear what his father is asking the spirits when he makes these nightly Inquiries. He is about to knock on the door when the music changes, the air around them suddenly drawing inward and becoming oppressive. Jingyi turns to him in shock and then back at the door. They both realise it now. “Sizhui, that’s- that’s not Inquiry,” Jingyi says with a strained voice.



Now that he is paying attention he can hear that it is but, at the same time isn’t Inquiry. His chest aches and he feels panic bubbling up inside of him as he starts to bang on the door calling out “A-die!” next to him he can hear Jingyi yelling with equal earnestly, “Hanguang-jun!” When the music does not stop he attempts to throw his shoulder into the door, hoping to knock it over from sheer willpower alone only to be blocked out by a sealing talisman. He is crying now when it occurred to him that his father did not want to be disturbed and was very possibly putting himself in danger. Unable to stand by he summons his own guqin and starts to strum blasts of spiritual power at the door. He knows it is futile. If the great Hanguang-jun has used a spell to block all entry into the Jingshi, then no one, not even maybe his uncle Zewu-Jun would be able to stop him. He doesn’t know why he is trying, only that it feels better than doing nothing.



Somewhere in the madness, he feels Jingyi pulling on him, dragging him away. He cries and thrashes yelling at Jingyi to let him go until Jingyi is shaking him and urgently shouting, “The window!” Blinking away the tears now he sees that Jingyi has managed to break open the window to his old bedroom and is trying to usher him inside. Internally he was thanking his friend for having the genius thought to check for other means of entry, he had not been able to in his panic. From his bedroom they had an easier time running to the front room, throwing open the door that was their last obstacle. Just as they were able to gain entry, with a burst of blinding light they saw Hanguang-Jun disappear from within the drawn array on the floor. It was glowing in red and the air smelt faintly of ozone and copper. Feeling sick, Sizhui ran towards the still glowing array, only faintly aware of the way Jingyi had grabbed his arm to try and hold him back. Sizhui only threw both of them forward with more determination until they both fell on top of each other and into a black void.



-

Sizhui thinks that he is dreaming now, or maybe it is just faint distant memories of childhood.



The world around Yuan is too quiet and sterile now. He misses the sounds of caring people as they work and while he plays to his heart’s content. The sound of a black flute that speaks of love and safety... Although, he struggles to remember these sounds. The faces that correspond to the memories of the place he is accustomed to having long since vanished. Who have I forgotten? Picking up the toy that lay beside him, he turns it over in his hands staring. He doesn’t remember where the grass butterfly came from, all he knows is it is a precious memento of his family. He makes sure it is always with him. No matter how hard he tries to remember; not even a face can be conjured in his mind now.



The one who looks like his rich-gege comes and sits with Yuan in the evenings. Yuan has come to know him as Xichen-gege as the days went by. It is explained to Yuan that he is now living in Gusu, inside a place called Cloud Recess. He has never heard of this place filled with white and blue clouds, but he can’t remember where he lived before either. “Is A-Die with rich-gege?” Yuan asks. The man tries to tell him with patience, again, that rich-gege is called ‘Wangji’ or ‘Hanguang-Jun’ and how Lan Wangji is his father now. Yuan has a new Uncle, Lan Xichen. Wait, what happened to the other uncles? Where are they? And he also has a Grand Uncle too. 'My granduncle is scary and doesn’t like me. But why? I haven’t done anything wrong.' Yuan will be living with his rich-gege from now on, he has permission to call Lan Wangji ‘father’, but only if he wants to. “I want my other A-die!” Yuan lifted his tiny fists pushing and fighting out of Xichen-gege’s arms in protest. With a sigh Lan Xichen lets him go watching as Yuan pulls the blanket up and over his head. Why can’t any of the adults understand? He was supposed to wait for A-Die, but when Yuan asks, rich-gege’s brother becomes sad and tells him that he doesn’t know where he is. Lan Xichen only waits until Yuan shuttering cries have stilled from underneath the blanket he had hidden under. “A-Yuan?” Lan Xichen peeps a corner of the blanket open to sneak a look at the boy. Yuan doesn’t protest, but his lower lip is still quivering. “Wangji is waiting for you to come to see him. He has been worried about you.” Yuan crawls out again and into Lan Xichen’s open arms. Yuan only had the grass butterfly so there were no other belongings to collect, just him. And so after gently using a cloth to clean Yuan’s pink and puffy face streaked with tears, they leave the apothecary behind.



“Ah, sorry Wangji, I didn’t mean to wake you,” Xichen-gege says with a grim expression as he sets Yuan down. He can see this man laying on the floor with his face turned towards them is the real rich-gege. 'Lan Wangji, not rich-gege. Lan Yuan. I am Lan Yuan.' Yuan reminds himself just like Xichen-gege taught him. Lan Wangji doesn’t say anything to either of them, only holding a trembling hand out towards Yuan as he runs to his side. “A-Yuan careful, your father is still ill.” Lan Xichen says with a strained voice as he is struggling to fit himself under Lan Wangji’s arm. There is a slight grunt as Lan Wangji’s arm is awkwardly justled but he gives no protests to Yuan being there as he rests his hand on Yuan’s head. Yuan feels safe with the man he still can remember. He has a gentle presence and kind golden amber eyes that are filled with love. “A-Yuan needs to be very gentle with Father,” Uncle says in a soothing tone once Yuan has settled down beside Lan wangji, who has closed his eyes again.



Most of the time it is just the two of them; apart from healers who come and go, bringing food or bandages. Uncle Xichen comes in to help with the tasks that his father is unable to complete since the healers say he is on strict bed rest. Even though Uncle Xichen speaks softly with a smile on his face, whenever he looks at Yuan’s father, his eyes are sad. Father is hurt, and it will take a long time to heal. 'Like when gege would have bad days too… Is gege gone now because of the bad days? Will A-Die go away too if he doesn’t get better?' On days that are worse, Uncle will sometimes play some music that he says will help father heal. The first time he uses a flute, but it just sounds all wrong to Yuan. He cries and tells Uncle to stop because it is the wrong way to play. He isn’t doing it right! Lan Wangji holds Yuan tightly throughout the tears, despite the pain it causes him. Although he does not say anything he is glaring at Lan Xichen. “I’m sorry, I did not think…” Uncle Xichen was startled by the outburst, but he did not bring the flute again. Instead starts he to use a guqin, like the one in the bedroom. “Once your father is better, he can teach you to play too.” Lan Xichen tells Yuan with an encouraging tone one night when he sees the curiosity on the young boy's face.

There are a lot of days when his father just sleeps on the floor laying on his stomach to not disturb the wounds on his back. Yuan curls up into his side even when he isn’t sleepy, lying as still as possible so as not to disturb the arm around him. When his father is unable to lift his arm, he still holds on to Yuan’s hand instead. He hopes that if he is gentle and gives his father lots of love, he will heal faster. Most of the time he is happy to preoccupy his time by himself quietly playing with his toys, but Yuan wishes that his father could hold him and play with him. He can’t ask because that would be bad. A few times, when his father did pick him up his back would start to bleed again. Then adults would come and be angry at his father, and Yuan didn’t want his father to be in trouble because of him. So he must be brave, even if his father says that it is not A-Yuan’s fault. He did not think that it was Father’s fault either so he did not wish to be selfish and ask for more. 'If he could he would, because father loves me, this is enough... Please, don’t leave me too.'



Uncle frets over Yuan also when he comes, but as time passes he looks less sad when he is tending to his brother. His uncle has taken to checking Yuan’s height and body mass monthly, which makes Yuan anxious every time there is a look of disappointment and worry when there isn’t growth. During meals uncle always tells Yuan that he needs to be eating more so that he can grow bigger. 'Like a radish? Someone told me if I was buried in the dirt like a radish with lots of sunlight I would grow really tall...' But Yuan hasn’t played with other kids before, so he doesn’t know if he really is small or not. Uncle lectures Yuan that there is more than enough food to eat, so he can eat what he likes. It’s not that he doesn’t like the food, but it just feels like too much. Although, there are still some days when Yuan feels too sad to eat. Those are times when his uncle lectures him about not going on hunger strikes because he is too small for his age already. Yuan is not sure what a hunger strike is supposed to be, but he doesn’t feel like he is doing it on purpose. Sometimes he just feels overwhelmed.





Hanguang-Jun stops his movements across the strings, when startled, he feels Yuan trying to climb into his lap. "A-Yuan, father apologizes. Did I wake you?” Yuan only looks up at him blurry-eyed and then shakes his head. He then reaches out to touch the strings with his still too small fingers. "Play?” Yuan asks. When there is no protest from his father he leaves his hand resting on the strings. Adjusting the boy slightly in his lap so Lan Wangji can still have enough arm movement to continue, he begins again.



Yuan's eyes start to droop again as he continues with the notes flowing from his father’s heart. Nestling himself closer to Lan Wangji the child mumbles, "A-Die sad. Why?". In his mind, a torn red ribbon, the faded black robes. Laying both hands on top of the strings to quiet them his father whispers, ”Father is missing your mother…". Feeling the heaviness of the child slipping into rest, Yuan is scooped up closely into his Father’s arms. As he is going back to the bedroom, Yuan mumbles in his half-asleep state, "but gege promised to come back…"



-



Lan Sizhui thinks that he is starting to wake up now but he isn’t entirely sure. He moves his body slightly eyes still blurry, and realizes that his limbs now feel more like the long gangly ones of adolescence, not a child. 'Funny how time makes one sentimental.' He thinks to himself, 'here I am dreaming about the past like an old man.' He feels tired like his core has been exhausted from overtraining, also noting the heaviness of his body. Forcing his eyes open now, he can see in the moonlight that Jingyi is lying on top of him unconscious. That would in part explain the heavy sensation on his torso. He wants to smack his forehead. Jingyi had been forced to be the rational one in the whole situation. First, finding the window as a weakness to the locking talisman spell, and then trying to stop Sizhui from entering into an unknown active array. He hopes that Jingyi does not blame him although he would be in the right to.



Trying to get a better look around the darkened room he starts trying to shake Jingyi awake, inwardly praying since he knows his friend is a heavy sleeper. From his place on the floor, he can’t see his father, but he needs to be sure. Jingyi groans when Sizhui starts to roll him off and onto the floor. “Jingyi!” He shakes his friend again to assess if he is really waking up or just going back to sleep. When Jingyi has groggily opened his eyes he rubs at his face repeatedly. “Aiya Sizhui, I can’t believe you made me be the responsible one. It is so exhausting.” With the smile playing on Jingyi’s lips he can tell he means it in good jest and nothing more. He returns the smile and extends out his hand to help Jingyi up to his feet. Now that he was able to stand up, he can’t see any trace of the array. Nor, after a quick search of the other rooms any sign of his father anywhere in the Jingshi. “Sizhui. Perhaps we should go back to our patrol before someone notices we are missing.” He can see Jingyi starting to get anxious now too. “We can use it as an excuse to keep on looking for Hanguang-Jun.” Sizhui only nods leading the way out of the house.



Once they are outside, it doesn’t take long for trouble to find trouble. With a gleeful giggle Jingyi whispers “Ah-ha, caught one already!” For someone who is punished as much as Jingyi is, he certainly takes delight in inflicting that same misery onto others. Sizhui observes the wicked glint in Jingyi's eyes as he has started to stalk his target from the rooftop, like a panther. That is probably the reason why Zewu-Jun made him head of the discipline despite Lan Qiren’s protests. However, his granduncle was not able to argue that no one knew the rules better than Jingyi. Even if he was using it to test the waters of what rules he could, or could not, get away with breaking.



At a slower pace, Sizhui follows as Jingyi pounces on the boy just as he halls himself up the last stretch over the wall he is climbing into the Cloud Recess. “No sneaking out after curfew! Alcohol is forbidden in the Cloud Recess. Submit yourself to punishment now, and perhaps I will show you mercy.” Jingyi starts to draw his sword already threateningly but with a fond smile, Sizhui pushes the hilt back to the sheath. The boy is wearing white guest disciple robes with a purple lotus crest on the sleeves. For a moment, Sizhui wonders if he has really been so caught up in worrying about his father that he missed the start of the guest lectures. Jingyi is looking at him slightly confused as well, but only shrugs. “Ah, you’ll have to forgive this lowly one, as I am new to this place and unfamiliar with the rules here.”



He looks thoughtful for a moment with a slight frown before smiling brightly. “I’ll give you guys a jar if you keep this a secret. It won't happen again.” His ponytail sways as he enthusiastically offers up a jar of the counter ban item to them. “The rules are all written on the side of the mountain over there. You may refer to them yourself.” Sizhui says calmly as he takes the bottle to dispose of later. The boy's face falls and his lips form into a pout when Jingyi snatches the second bottle out of his hand. Looking over at the wall of discipline, he seems to crumple inwards on himself in dismay. “What exactly isn’t forbidden here then? With all those rules who would even read them!” He makes a dive towards the bottle in Jingyi’s hand. Just as brashly Jingyi quickly draws out his blade to press his own attack. Enough to threaten but not to harm. “No unauthorised fights in the Cloud Recesses." Sizhui recites but makes no motion to stop them as he sits down with an almost bored air. He watches the boy skillfully dodge the attack with a backwards flip only to kick off the side of another building. “And so is resisting to submit for punishment!” Jingyi grunts out. Sizhui hides his laugh behind a sleeve.



Absentmindedly he watches the two brawl around each other over the remaining alcohol and recalls a conversation he had with his father about the upcoming lectures. His father had carefully approached him and before he could even speak, Sizhui saw the way the conversation was going to be strained for him. Patiently he waited for Lan Wangji to speak. At first, he had been a bit surprised when his father had asked him to befriend Jin Ling, but when his father explained that the boy was isolated and without many friends, he had taken the request seriously. In his mind, it was fitting for his father to entrust him with such information. Who else to ask but the head disciple to keep an eye out on a student that may be potentially struggling? He made a mental note to seek out the Jin boy in the morning.



Just as Jingyi is going in for a strike to smack the guest on the leg with the flat of his blade, there is a swish of another blade that comes between Jingyi and the boy he was currently fighting with. “Hanguang-Jun!” They both gasp out in shock. Sizhui drops the bottle of alcohol he had been holding to rush over to his father. Before either of them can get a word, Lan Wangji gives the clipped order. “Sizhui, Jingyi. Jingshi now.” Jingyi looks like he is about to open his mouth to argue but his face quickly goes red with a muffled “Humph!” Lan Wangji had used the silencing spell on Jingyi and is now staring at them with a threatening look. Sizhui gives his father a bow before dragging Jingyi after him. He does not run, although he is tempted to. 'No running in the Cloud Recesses' echoing in his mind. Neither of them wants to risk getting into any more trouble than they seem to be in.



Back inside the Jingshi, they both decided, despite how tired they felt, it would be proper to kneel in the main room waiting. That way if Hanguang-Jun wanted to issue any punishment, he would be quick to the point if they are using proper manners. Neither one of them speaks even though the silencing spell would have long worn off from Jingyi’s lips. After what feels like an age, they hear the door sliding open. Both boys are tense waiting to see what trouble they got themselves into. Hanguang-Jun never yelled or used physical punishment with either one of them. The look of disappointment when he told them to copy the rules in handstands was always punishment enough.



Lan Wangji doesn’t say anything, only flits his sleeves out of the way as he also moves to kneel on the floor before them. Beside him, Jingyi has closed his eyes in an attempt to avoid seeing any sign of disappointment. Instead, Sizhui is surprised to see only sadness in his father’s eyes. When the silence has dragged on Jingyi sneaks a peek at Hanguang-Jun. Now that he finally has both of their attention he sighs out, “Reckless. Such reckless boys…” Sizhui bows his head low until it is touching the floor, tears rolling down his eyes. “Fuqin. We were so worried…” He can hear the quick breathing sounds that Jingyi makes when he is trying not to cry as well, which only makes him want to cry more. With a tender touch, he feels Lan Wangji motioning both boys up from the floor to look at him. “Regulate yourselves,” he says as he takes an audible deep breath himself, encouraging them to do the same. It takes a few rounds of breathing for both of them to control their emotions, but Lan Wangji is patient.



Carefully he takes two fabric bundles out of his sleeves and slides one to each of them. Inside are carefully folded Lan robes, but not ones for the inner clan like they are wearing. Instead, these are the robes typically issued to outer disciples from outside the Cloud Recesses. A small part of him is growing anxious. Was this the final straw? He had broken too many rules and now they were kicking him out? It was an old fear he had in childhood that had taken many years and tearful conversations to overcome. Although a small part of him had always worried. Seeing Sizhui’s face falling into the shadow of a doubt, Lan Wangji says in a calm voice, “Sizhui is my son and I will send both of you home at the earliest possibility.” He did not miss the way his father strangely made an emphasis on the word home but didn’t want to interrupt. “For now, attend classes and restore your cultivation levels. Try not to draw attention and speak minimally to others. You will see things that you do not understand. For your safety, do not speak out of turn. Or speak about where we come from.” His father is using the same firm tone of instruction as if they are preparing to go out on a night hunt, and not sitting together in the Jingshi. Unable to hold back anymore Sizhui asks, “But Fuqin. That doesn’t make sense, this is home.”

Lan Wangji gives a deep sigh and Sizhui notices the way his hands are clenched tightly in his lap. “Not yet it isn’t, but in 20 years.”

“What!” “Excuse me?” Both he and Jingyi burst out at once. Hanguang-Jun nods.

In a move that shocks both of the young boys, he bends down in a low solum bow. “This elder is sorry for the worry and danger he has put you in.” In all his fear, Sizhui can’t believe that he has missed the differences in Lan Wangji. The way the last signs of youthful baby fat still clings to his face, broad shoulders he has not grown into yet, and from the seated position he thinks that they might even be of similar height now.



After fixing some calming tea and forcing the two boys to do some calming meditations, Lan Wangji has both of them nestled into extra blankets on the floor of the main room. With the promise of explaining everything to them tomorrow and arranging for them to have their own private space in the dorms. His father had offered the two of them his bed but he had refused, internally cringing at how the floor was bad for Lan Wangji’s back. Despite Jingyi not being aware of the malled scarring on his father’s back, he protested that they should not be taking away their elder's bed. The two of them have been roommates since they had been old enough to stay in the disciple dorms. And so, sharing the space on the floor is not a problem for either of them. Sizhui had the sneaking suspicion that it had been Lan Qiren’s idea to have his calming quiet presence be used to keep Jingyi under control. The joke had really been on him since Jingyi was an untamed force that SIzhui had no intentions of taming.



He could feel Jingyi tossing and turning under the blanket beside him before Jingyi finally turns to him and says excitedly, “Do you think that we will see them?” Sizhui rolled over from where he was laying on his back to face Jingyi. “And who exactly is them?” he says with a curious tone. “You know! The heroes from the Sunshot Campaign! If it is really 20 years into the past, some of them haven’t kicked the bucket yet.” He says excitedly. His mouth was running slower than the speed of his thoughts. In the next moment, he gasped, “Sizhui! Do you think that we’ll see the Yiling Laozu as well!” Turning away again Sizhui realised that if he entertained Jingyi’s school of thought now, they would not get any rest at all. “Don’t be ridiculous, Jingyi. Let's sleep please.”