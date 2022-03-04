Chapter Text

Aizawa sighed, vigorously rubbing his tired eyes as he sat in the meeting. Nezu looked at him and patiently waited for his response, knowing all too well that it wasn’t going to be a pleasant one.

“I am an underground hero, I can teach them everything they need to know. We do not need anyone else coming in to teach MY class about something I am one of the best at.” Aizawa desperately tried to keep it together and not throw a childish tantrum “Besides, I’ve never even heard of this guy!”

“Thats the whole point isn’t it? Being an underground hero, people tend not to know who you are…” Yagi looked around anxiously “I’m right…. aren’t I?”

Boy if looks could kill. Yagi considered using up the precious seconds of quirk he had left to yeet himself out of the room. Yamada noted the rising tension and tried to intervene.

“Hey, you will still be there and can add to the class. Its just these little listeners… they look up to you SOOO much, you’re soooo much more than an underground hero to them. After everything this class has been through, a fresh face will do them wonders”

“Can it mic!” the raven snapped. He closed his eyes and took a deep calming breath, before reaching out for his coffee “Whats his name, age and quirk? How long has he been a hero? What cases has he worked on? Does he have any teaching experience?”

“His name is Izuku Midoriya” Nezu slid over a file for him to view, one that Aizawa purposely didn’t open “He’s 26, his quirk is called Noctambulism-“

“Sleep walking?!” Aizawa butted in but the look he got from the rat made him quickly close his mouth.

“When he is asleep he can project out a physical copy of himself, this physical copy appears to be asleep, hence the sleep walking name but he is aware of his actions. In this form he has increased strength, speed, senses - particularly hearing and smell. Given this is just essentially a projected copy of himself, it’s likely that he can’t die, severe injuries will come out as a lesser injury in his actual body. He’s been a hero for 8 years, he graduated from a private school away from the city. The cases he has worked on are in the file. Oh and he has qualifications in teaching with some experience over the last 3 years.”

Aizawa was blown away, that was one heck of a quirk “Why did he go underground? With a quirk like that he could take the daytime heroics by storm!”

Kayama chimed in “Izuku is a sweetheart, he has no desire for fame or fortune. And if you think about it, he leads a normal life by day, he does all his heroics exclusively at night while he sleeps. You’d get on well with him, he tends to nap a fair amount during the day as his quirk makes him excessively tired” she seemed amused. And it pissed Aizawa off.

“How do you know him?”

“I’ve worked with him a few times, my somnambulism quirk doesn’t affect him so he’s great to work with… oh and he is smoking hot”

“So why didn’t you say anything!!”

“What about him being hot?” she cheekily replied, but Aizawa just growled so she continued “Because I thought I’d let you act like a grumpy little brat first” she finished with a hearty laugh, Yamada bit his lip to stop from giggling.

“Well I’m pleased that everyone is happy with the situation, Mr Midoriya will be here this morning, ready for class 1-A introductions. He will be teaching the heroics class for 1A this afternoon and again with 1B tomorrow”

“Today!! Wh-“ Aizawa hummed angrily, trying to get it together. Its fine. This is fine. Everything is fine. “Whats his hero name?”

“Morpheus”

“Dreams huh” the grumpy teacher got up and moved towards the door

“Yes, his experiences of heroics come to him as dreams while he sleeps, sometimes warping a little, so for statements and reporting, his recall can be a bit sloppy. Which is why he tends not to work alone” Nezu finished with a friendly smile as Aizawa stomped out of the room.

About 30 minutes later, the tired sensei stood in front of the door to 1-A. He listened to the endless chatter, Bakugo telling people to shut up, Kaminari flirting, Iida ranting robotically, Hagakure excitedly chatting about some romance novel. It was a dynamic that he was afraid to add something new and unknown to, not that he would ever admit that out loud. He was pulled out of his thoughts by the hammering noise of someone running through the empty halls. Well that’s against the rules, some poor kid was about the get chewed out and take the brunt of his bad mood.

He turned sharply but stopped in his tracks as a young, green haired man came steaming down the hall, skidding to a stop just a few feet away. This must be the underground hero. He was dressed in grey suit trousers and a white shirt, sleeves folded up to mid- forearm. He was very muscular, Aizawa didn’t understand why he wasn’t in his hero costume though.

“Mr Aizawa! I’m so glad I got here before you went in! I really wasn’t keen on meeting you for the first time in front of a whole class of rowdy kids, despite what principal Nezu said. Oh sorry, I’m rambling, Izuku Midoriya, the sleeping hero Morpheus at your service!!” the freckled man was like a ray of sunshine, happy and smiley with gorgeous bright green eyes

Aizawa eyed this suspiciously “I thought your quirk made you tired”

“Ah it does, I could honestly sit down right now and take a nap, but I do actually sleep a lot so I never look tired. Seriously, I’ve even fallen asleep standing up bef- oh hey is that a sleeping bag?!”

Aizawa groaned “Come on, lets get inside” he said as he walked forward, pushing the door open and heading in, Izuku in tow.

“Alright, calm down-“

“ZUKU!?” Bakugo stood up with a gasp.

Aizawa looked over to see a coy smile on the hero’s face “Hi Kacchan” he gave a little wave

“KACCHAN?!!!?” Kirishima, Kaminari and Mina all shouted at once and several small explosions started before Aizawa activated his quirk.

“Shut up! Bakugo, interrupt me again and you’re suspended for a week, the rest of you… quieten down. Today we will be starting a new class once a week in underground heroics. We have an underground hero to work with us, and I know what you’re thinking, why would we need an underground hero to come in and teach you when you have ME, but here we are” petty but fuck it.

“Introduce yourself, answer their unending, irritating questions for 10 minutes, then Iida take roll call. I’m having a nap.” And he stepped into the sleeping bag and laid down under the white board. From this position, he could watch what was going on, spy a little while pretending to sleep.

Izuku half smiled, a little confused at Aizawa’s obvious animosity but still, he was at UA! So amazing! “Hi everyone, My name is Izuku Midoriya, pro-hero name Morpheus. I’m extremely excited to teach here. It was a dream of mine to go to UA, but when my quirk came in I had to go a specialised school to learn to become a hero. So this is, ahh so cool.” He giggled a little nervously “Anyways, if you want to ask my a question, first tell me your name and quirk, then answer a question for me or let me ramble about your quirk. I love quirks!”

Suddenly more than half the class’s arms shot up, Izuku picked at random.

“How do you know Bakugo!”

Izuku burst out laughing “Thats the first thing you go for! Jeez haha ok, who are you and what’s your quirk?”

“Denki Kaminari, Electrification”

“Oh cool, so you can spread electricity on your skin huh, how do you spread it outwards in situations that aren’t close combat? Do you send out large scale shockwaves, although if there aren’t people to absorb the power does it backfire and cause neurological conditions and if so what are the long term neurological problems that can result from this? I’m sure that there would be some tech that wouldbeabletocounterthisproblem mutter mutter mutter”

The class sat wide eyed, behind Izuku, Aizawa’s eyes flew open before he quickly shut them.

“Oh sorry about that. I do quirk analysis during the daytime, I tend to get carried away. Perhaps lets not get you all to tell me about your quirks before question responses, otherwise we might be here all day” he laughed, rubbing his short hair at the back of his head “To answer your question, I babysat Katsuki until he was around 9-10 years old, my mum lives across the street from his family… ok next”

“What is your quirk, kero?” Asui asked

“Ah the most obvious question. You know, considering your teacher fights quirkless, its a shame that it would be something you all instantly think of when it comes to heroics. There’s more to being a hero than just a quirk.” Izuku shook his head and folded his arms. Behind him, Aizawa fought to keep a small smile off his face, slightly opening an eye to watch. “My quirk is called Noctambulist. But I’m not giving you anymore info than that. This afternoon in class, I will be in my hero costume. I want you all to theorise on paper at the start of class what you think my quirk is. Then I activate my quirk and again ask you to write down what you think it is. Finally I will spar with Aizawa in a demonstration of sorts and get you to then write what you think my quirk is, with more details. And no googling or guessing before hand…. And no asking Katsuki!”

"But wait, you asked us about our quirks first and then hyper analysed Kaminari's quirk but you don't want us to ask and said there's more to being a hero than a quirk?" Asui butted back in with zero tact as usual.

Izuku laughed then vigorously rubbed his face "Yeah... that was pretty crappy of me huh... I missed this years sports festival and because I found out about coming here at 11pm last night I've not read about your quirks" behind him Aizawa struggled to contain an irritated growl. Izuku took a deep breath and continued "So quirk analysing being my other job, its important to me BUT... for part of your underground heroics training its important to figure out quirks on your own, never to underestimate someone just because they don't have a combative quirk, as well as learning to fight without your own... also...being asked about my own quirk is a bit of a sore point, I won't go into it, kids can be very much 'what is your quirk, oh that's not flashy or cool enough, please allow me to throw your bag into the toilet and shove you into the lockers'" he finger quoted, showing his heavy cynicism before his eyes widened "uhhh oh I umm... sorry anyways..."

He finished rambling before pointed to another class member and folding his arms, leaning back against the teachers table.

“Why did you decide to become an underground hero instead of a daytime hero” Iida asked before adding “Also, I would say this might be the last question, I should take roll call next”

“Sure thing Iida. Umm I don’t really want all the attention, also I like to do analysis during the day and work exclusively at night”

“Wow how come you don’t look like a zombie like Aizawa” Kaminari whisper shouted

Izuku boomed out a hearty laugh “Sleep is for the weak… I’m kidding, I’ll answer that later. Also, I would not take it as given that your sensei in the sleeping bag is actually asleep. So perhaps keep the insults to yourself”

Denki paled, staring at the desk as Iida stood up to do roll call. Izuku went over to Aizawa, slid down the wall and sat on the floor, pretty close to the teachers head “I guess you fooled them into thinking you’re asleep. But not me, nobody knows sleep like me.”

“I’d argue that one but from what I’ve heard, you’re probably right” he whispered, eyes still closed and unmoving. “I’ll bet I know coffee like no-one else though”

Izuku gave a little snort “Yeah, I only drink decaf” he leaned his head back against the wall and closed his eyes, missing the look of disgust painted on Aizawa’s face.

It was about 10 minutes before the afternoon heroics class, the students were slowly starting to head into the locker rooms to change as Aizawa walked past and into the sparring room. He hadn’t had a chance to catch up with Izuku about the lesson plan or about the specifics of his quirk, which kind of pissed him off. He pushed open the door and fought back a gasp that desperately tried to break free. Shit he really is hot.

Standing at the edge of the room, fiddling with the sleeves on his black and teal Haori, stood Izuku. Underneath was a fitted back collarless shirt, which he wore with black loose fitting trousers tucked into knee high combat boots. It was a strange combination of traditional japanese with an almost modern army feel. In the non-fiddling hand was a black samurai sword, further reinforcing his underground look, because a weapon that deadly would barely be tolerated in daylight heroics. It was quite a ridiculous notion considering how massively dangerous and destructive some hero’s quirks could be. Izuku looked up and made eye contact, a smile spreading slowly across his face as he took in the barely contained flush on Aizawa’s face.

“Hey! How’s it going? Ready to show these kids how it's done?!” Voice dripping with enthusiasm.

“I’m guessing you won’t be using that katana?… Because I’d rather not lose a limb today”

“Correct but I just like keeping it nearby, its very important to me”

Aizawa took note of that, it sounded like grounds for an interesting story at a later date. After all, some of the more enthusiastic members of class would be strolling in any sec-

“Sensei Midoriya!! Surely such a dangerous weapon has no place in the training rooms!!” Iida practically shouted as he marched into the room

Fucking hell, just kill me thought Aizawa as he rubbed his temples, willing the oncoming headache away. And of course, Midoriya just laughed, a soft little laugh that although sounded so gentle and genuine you could just tell he was thinking the exact same thing.

“I keep my katana nearby. I will not be using it for todays demonstration and-“ Izuku looked up as the rest of class ambled into the training room “If anyone touches my sword, there will be severe consequences.” He finished with a cold edge to his voice.

Aizawa’s eyes narrowed Oh definitely getting that story later “Right, everyone, line up against the wall. Watch carefully, listen to Midoriya”

“Thanks!” Izuku smiled spectacularly bright “Does everyone have their notepads and pencils?” He looked around as a few people nodded, others just held it up and waved it “Great! Now I’d like you to write down and no helping each other or talking, what you think my quirk is”

“But sir, we have no idea and we’ve seen nothing”

Aizawa snaps “Oh you think the villains are going to just straight up tell you what their quirk is? What if you get called into a hostage situation, you think they’re just going to tell you what their quirk is if nobody saw it?”

The class looked down silently then started to write down their ideas, looking up occasionally to assess Midoriya’s hero costume, hoping to get some hints. After a couple of minutes he piped up again “OK I’m going to head over to the corner, listen carefully. DO NOT APPROACH ME OR WAKE ME” he spoke firmly, raising his voice “My phone will wake me… Aizawa, do not use your quirk on me. I’ve set a timer for 10 minutes” he got a nod in return.

Aizawa watched intensely along with the rest of the class as Midoriya walked to the corner, grabbing his bag along the way. He pulled out and inserted ear plugs, then placed large noise cancelling headphones over the top, pulled out his phone and created what looked like a timer and then just sat and got comfortable. Aizawa looked around, noting the incredibly confused looks on the faces of Class 1-A’s students. Finally, Midoriya put his sword across his lap and closed his eyes with a soft sigh.

“Umm Sens-“

“Shhh!” Aizawa stopped Kaminari, even though with all the hearing protection he knew it wouldn’t wake the sleepy hero “Pay close attention”

After about 30 seconds of waiting an almost ghost like version of Midoriya rose up, leaving the sleeping hero behind, after taking a step forward it solidified into an exact replica with its eyes closed. He continued to step forward into the centre of a completely silent room. It was quite the sight to behold and it wasn’t just the students with a stunned look on their face.

“Now I would like you to write under your initial hypothesis, what you now think my quirk is” Mido- no, Morpheus said. His voice was deeper, completely emotionless and was in stark contrast to his normally cheery manner. “You have 2 minutes to write down as much detail as you can” he walked over to Aizawa, looking directly at him, despite his closed eyes.

“You can see? Even with your eyes closed?” Aizawa was trying not to sound astonished, he was probably failing miserably.

“Yes. I also have enhanced hearing and can sense vibrations in both the air and the ground” he tilted his head a little, Aizawa wondered if he could sense his slightly increased heart beat. “I’m sure Nezu told me about my increased speed and strength, as well as injuries. I am not sure if your quirk will just wake me or cause some kind of trauma so I’d rather not test it in front of the class. I’d like to do some fighting, I will try not to go too fast, just fast enough to demonstrate my abilities. After 5 minutes, I will ask the class to again write down their thoughts on my quirk. Then we will move to the monitor room and finally to ground Beta”

“Sounds good” Aizawa stepped back and watched as he addressed the class, telling them to watch the upcoming sparring match and then again, update their assumptions regarding his quirk.

The pair then stood opposite each other, around 10ft apart. Suddenly Aizawa shot out his capture weapon, but Morpheus was already gone, a streak of fluorescent teal light in his wake. With a sharp breath, Aizawa leapt to the side and turned, narrowly avoiding a spinning kick but he barely had the chance to counter when a fist to the chest sent him flying to the side of the room. Morpheus stayed in his position, fist out, knees bent, that same bright teal arcing off his body like streaks of lightning. It was stunning. Slowly, the two teachers moved to step back to their original position. Aizawa was more weary this time, mentally trying to think several moves ahead and this was him slowing down? Wtf?

Again, he flung out his capture weapon but this time, following it with a slide as Morpheus predictably avoided the scarf, he spun on the ground with a kick but it was caught and he was dramatically spun sending him again, flying across the room. He flipped, extending out to kick off the ground as he landed, pushing back to immediately go into attacking. Not only was it clear that Morpheus was extremely proficient in martial arts but it was profoundly obvious that he could not win this fight or even get close to it. The pair continued this elaborate dance, Aizawa never getting a clean hit, at best having his attacks blocked and at worst, completely missing due to the speed with which the sleeping hero moved.

“Enough” the sleepy hero held up his hand to Aizawa before turning towards the students “Add to your analysis” he then stood, stoically. He not only hadn’t broken a sweat, he wasn’t even out of breath. Aizawa eyed him, stepping closer in observation, he noticed how even and measured his breathing was but as he took in a breath to speak he was cut off “The masters who taught me as a child insisted that measured breathing whilst awake and asleep was the most important thing in my life to learn. Controlling your blood flow, your heart rate, critical thinking, swift precise movement, it all started with breathing”

A quiet buzzing alerted them that time was up and before his eyes, Morpheus became transparent before completely disappearing. In the corner of the room, Midoriya blinked, yawned and removed his hearing protection. Looking around the room, a smile spread across his face. “So, that was fun!!” He got up and jogged over to the other teacher a little excitedly “Finally, I’d like you to list at least two downsides to my quirk that you can think of”

The students frantically scribbled away as he walked over to the very quiet raven haired hero, a shy smile grew on his lips “I’m sorry if I was a little rough”

“Its quite alright, it was very informative. I can see why you get a lot of praise from the people you work with. That being said, I can see why you work underground. You and Morpheus really are day and night”

Midoriya laughed “Yeah you could say that. I’ve been called ‘unfeeling, calculating, emotionless, dispassionate heck even cold-blooded!” He rubbed the back of his neck “but I don’t really care, well… I do care but I mean… I just want to help people, be a hero you know? I’ve never been good for dealing with a lot of attention and praise anyways”

“Well, I can understand that, I’m not exactly a sunshine and rainbows kind of hero. But I’m looking forward to how you teach the class… and maybe we can do some underground work together in the future…”

Midoriya beamed “I’d like that a lot!!”