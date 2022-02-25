Chapter Text

Merlin was a little ashamed to admit, that his faith in Arthur's return had never been as immortal as his own life.

When the Normans invaded Albion and finally finished Uther's attempts at wiping out the magical population, Merlin had fled to the shore of Avalon, near death from wounds earnt while trying to save the last druid enclave he'd known of, and screamed himself hoarse. How, he'd demanded, could he and Arthur hope to return magic to Albion when there was no one left with it? He'd got no response from the Sidhe—not that he'd really expected one—and had spent an embarrassing length of time alternating between attempts to kill himself, and drain the lake in hopes that would grant him an answer of some sort.

Magic did eventually return to the isle, though it wasn't in a form Merlin had recognised, having originated in the east of the continent. Still, he'd taken comfort in it and learnt what he could, and let himself believe that maybe their destiny would yet happen.

(He would come across many forms of magic over the course of his long life, although most of them required him leaving Albion, which took almost eight centuries to talk himself into; his certainty that Arthur would return to the shore of Avalon had left him unwilling to go far, at least until he'd—mostly on accident, admittedly—created a spell that would let him travel great distances in the blink of an eye. All of them would be just the littlest bit different—different languages for spells, different ways of invoking the magic—but all of them would have one thing in common: their magic was born of the purest forms of their world; earth, air, fire, and water; life and death; balance.)

It was during the period that would come to be known as the First Industrial Revolution, that he lost his faith again, as humanity's endeavours and discoveries poisoned the magics of the earth and water and air. It was a slow poisoning, at first, little shudders of unrest flickering against the magic that made up the entirety of his being. Only fire remained unpoisoned, and the dragon soul locked deep within Merlin roared its approval, even as the rest of him staggered and sickened, unbalanced in the worst kind of way.

When he finally made it back to the shore of Avalon, travelling by ship and horse because he couldn't manage the strength for his instant travel spell, he dropped to the ground and whispered apologies to Arthur, that he had failed him all over again, that there was nothing left for him to return to. He had no rage that time, only grief; over a thousand years of loss had worn him down, and without the pleasant distraction the world's magic had once been, he had nothing left.

Still, the world was strong, and magic recovered, though it had retreated further into the elements, clung tighter to the cycle of life and death, as there was no science to unbalance that scale. (Surely.)

Merlin, too, recovered, opening his eyes for the first time in too long to find himself laying half in and half out of the lake, surrounded by the three damaged elements, while his dragon soul warmed him from within.

(He tried very hard not to wonder what it might mean, that he'd been in balance between the elements while the world's magic healed itself; he would never be comfortable with the idea that he was the world's magic given human form, though those with a strong affinity for magic had suggested as much many times over his long life.)

He remained in Albion—Britain, now; had been for centuries, though Merlin would always struggle to think of it by that name—through the end of the Great War, spending most of the time sitting on the shore of Avalon, waiting for Arthur to walk out of the water, ready to step up and bring an end to the poisoning of the world or, during the war, bring an end to the conflict splitting apart the world's communities.

Except the lake water never so much as rippled, and Merlin, as the war's end was announced, lost what little hope he'd been clinging to.

He went into medicine, after that, because if Arthur wasn't coming back, the least Merlin could do was help where he could. And, when the world fell again to war—because, apparently, one time wasn't enough—he joined them on the battlefield, doing everything he could to stitch back up the ruins of boys and too-young men, whispering prayers lost to the ages over cooling corpses, and stumbling away from ambushes and bombings with the tattered remains of his broken heart hurting so much worse than the wounds gouged into his own flesh.

It was near the beginning of the twenty-first century, when the idea occurred to him—in all fairness, it had been born of watching a 'classic' American television show one of his patients insisted he watch—that, if Arthur wasn't going to come to him, perhaps he was meant to go to him. Not by travelling through the Veil, clearly, since he'd been trying that on and off for nearly fifteen hundred years, but by going back in time.

There were, of course, any number of difficulties in such an endeavour, the so-called 'Grandfather Paradox' chief among them, but Merlin eventually determined that, if such a paradox could occur, he wouldn't be able to create a spell to go back in time at all. And, well, the spell had actually been kind of...easy. Almost like it had just been waiting for him.

He gave himself a year to settle his affairs—he'd made his share of friends in his current life, and there was a young girl fighting cancer who he couldn't bring himself to leave until she'd fought it to remission—then driven his car off a bridge and 'died'.

He returned to Avalon and stared across the lake for a long while after his latest death, two halves of himself at war over whether or not this was really the best course. What if he created a paradox and the world imploded? (Unlikely, and it would probably serve the rest of humanity right.) What if the spell failed and he was left as he was, eternally waiting for something that would never happen? (Then it failed, and he went on living among mortal humans.)

What if he went back, only to fail all over again?

He choked out a slightly hysterical laugh, the sound shattering the familiar stillness of the shore.

He forced himself to swallow down the noise, to close his eyes against the cruel view he'd been suffering for over a millennium, to take a much needed deep breath.

And then he opened his eyes and narrowed them on the distant tower, still standing strong even as everything around it changed. "Arthur," he said, almost surprised at how strong his voice came out, "I'm coming."

The spell required the balance of the world, so Merlin stepped forward, until the water of the lake came to his waist, and cast a silent spell to birth flame between his cupped hands. He called for Excalibur, giving himself a moment to enjoy the way the ancient sword rose from its watery grave, once again having its day in the sun, gleaming as it hovered over the lake.

Finally, he closed his eyes and whispered the words of the spell, the oldest language of the world spilling easily from his lips, though he'd never spoken it before. As the last syllable was released to the air, Excalibur pierced his chest and slid through his heart, because life and death were part of the balance, too.

(In truth, if the spell failed, it wouldn't matter, because not even he should survive a dragon-forged blade through the heart.)

'Why does everything hurt?' was the first real thought Merlin had.

And then it occurred to him that, if the spell had failed, he shouldn't be able to feel hurt.

Cautiously—he'd suffered enough rebirths in too-bright places to have learnt that lesson—he squinted open one eye.

His surroundings were dim, and he chanced opening both eyes to better observe what he could. He took in the worn blanket he was laying on on the hard-packed earth, the slightly uneven lay of stone holding up the straw roof; it was familiar in a nostalgic sort of way, and Merlin couldn't keep from holding his breath as he carefully sat up and twisted to see the origin of the slow, deep breaths behind him.

It had been well over a thousand years since the last time Merlin had been able to remember his mother's face—Arthur's had been the only one he'd never forgot, though even his had started fading as the centuries dragged—but as soon as he saw her, the faded memories of her filled back in; her smiles, her hugs, her laughter, the warmth of her love, even the wrinkle between her brows and the tightness at the corners of her mouth that she always got when he couldn't control his magic.

"Mum," he choked out, blinking away a rush of tears, because he couldn't bear to have them blocking his view of her.

She stirred, always quick to wake when he was distressed, and eyes that he knew were the same shade of blue as his own blinked open. "Merlin?" she murmured, voice low and warm with love and concern.

And then, inexplicably, her eyes went wide and she flinched away, her back hitting hard against the wall.

Merlin twisted, his magic rising to attack, expecting someone to be standing behind him, some sort of threat.

But the hut was empty.

"Merlin?" his mum whispered, uncertainty in her voice. "Is that...you?"

"What?" Merlin turned back to look at her, then glanced down at himself, taking in his modern—futuristic—clothing and the stain of blood surrounding the rip in his shirts, directly over his heart. The clothing was...weird, sure, but that shouldn't really–

Wait. Why was he wearing his clothing from the future? He'd expected the spell to, to...loose his spirit from his physical form and send it back to take over his younger body, not–

"Oh no," he whispered, staring down at his hands, soft from centuries of an easier life, but speckled with the familiar, old scars from years as Gaius' apprentice and Arthur's manservant (after Arthur's death, none of the wounds he suffered seemed to scar).

For some reason, while Merlin was perfectly capable of ageing himself up (helpful in avoiding suspicion about his immortality), he'd never been able to make himself look younger than twenty-six, the age he'd been at Camlann. It had always been one of those odd little irritations of his existence which he'd simply learnt to live with, but if he was stuck this way...

Well, it wasn't like it really mattered what age he was when he signed on as Arthur's manservant; there was hardly a rule about how old a servant could or couldn't be.

A careworn hand curled around one of his own hands, and Merlin looked back up into his mum's questioning gaze. "Yeah," he managed to get out, remembering her question. "It, it's me, Mum."

The furrow between her brows appeared and the corners of her mouth tightened, and a part of Merlin was so very grateful to have remembered that expression, even as she tiredly asked, "What have you done now, my boy?"

"I–" Merlin stopped himself, uncertain how to respond to that. How did one go about telling their mother that they'd lived for centuries, had mourned her death and the deaths of millions of others, hadn't had anyone to depend on for longer than she could even fathom.

Concern wiped away the resignation, and the hand that wasn't holding Merlin's came up to cup his cheek. "Merlin?" she asked. "Sweetheart, what is it?"

Merlin's eyes filled with tears again, and something ugly and broken climbed up his chest and burst out of him in the form of a sob. Because this? This was his mum, who had raised him, who had protected and supported him without question, who he'd never been able to say goodbye to because he'd heard about her death too late.

She was out of her pallet and kneeling next to him, her arms wrapping around him, almost before the next sob ripped its way out of his throat, and Merlin curled into her, ducking his face into the crook of her neck the same way he'd done when he was smaller than her. She whispered endearments and words meant to soothe against his hair, the same way she'd done when something made him think he was some sort of monster, because he was magic and a bastard and had never fit in in Ealdor.

Slowly, Merlin's tears eased, his ancient grief quiet enough to again shove it back into the locked chest he'd built for it after Arthur's death. As much as he wanted to ease her concern—as much as his mum surely needed answers—he found he couldn't keep his eyes open, that exhaustion was dragging him down into sleep, too strong for even his magic to fight off.

When Merlin woke again, there was a gentle hand brushing through his hair and the sound of worn boots scuffing against packed dirt.

For a moment, he was disoriented—the last time he'd fallen asleep outside, he'd had to swear off recreational drugs, because it turned out he did stupid things when he wasn't fully in control of his body and magic—but then he remembered warm arms wrapped tight around him and the sound of his mum's voice murmuring how much she loved him, and he snapped his eyes open to the view of the straw roof of his childhood. "Mum?" he croaked, and couldn't find any hint of embarrassment at the rough edge to his voice.

"I'm here, Merlin," she said, her voice as gentle as the hand brushing through his hair.

"So am I, you prat," another voice announced as the sound of pacing ceased.

Merlin frowned and glanced in the direction of the second voice, finally placing it when he saw the scowl aimed at him. "Will?" he breathed.

"Who else would come in here to worry about you?" Will snapped, his brow furrowing with an uncertain sort of concern.

"William!" Mum snapped in that tone she used when she thought one of the two of them had gone too far with their teasing.

Merlin didn't react—couldn't react—just stared at his childhood friend, drinking in the face he'd forgotten.

Will flinched at the sound of his name, but his concern became more pronounced as Merlin continued to stare at him. "Merlin? You okay there?"

"Yeah, course I am," Merlin said, forcing himself to look away from Will so he could sit up. Except, when he put his hand down to give himself some leverage, he touched cold metal instead of packed dirt. "What–? Excalibur?" he recognised, blinking in disbelief at the sword. "How–?"

Merlin shook his head, cutting the question off; he could make a pretty good guess how the sword had ended up there, given he was still wearing his clothing from the future.

(If he'd known he'd be able to bring things back with him, he might have packed some things. Books. Food. Clothing. A toilet to set up in his chambers, so it was one less chamber pot for him to deal with; he was going to miss indoor plumbing so much.)

"Yeah, you've gone magic-mad, then," Will decided, and Merlin's mum let out an irritated noise, like she knew she should tell him off again, but had also realised it wasn't going to help matters.

Merlin cleared his throat and, instead of looking up at either of them, held his hand over Excalibur and conjured a sheath for the sword, since the gods knew nothing good came of having a naked blade laying around. "Magic-mad," he said quietly into the shocked silence; he hadn't developed the control necessary to conjure impermeable objects until long after he'd left Ealdor. "That's one word for it."

"So," Will said in a rather obvious attempt to break the heavy silence, "not another one of your attempts to make up spells gone wrong?"

Merlin huffed out a laugh and glanced up at him. "Not quite," he admitted, before he frowned, recognising something he probably should have figured out sooner. "How...old are you? Right now?" Because the Will he could almost remember had looked more...mature, comfortable with his body. Older.

Will frowned and glanced down at himself. "Thirteen summers." He shot a narrow look at Merlin when he drew in a shocked breath; only thirteen?! But he didn't leave for Camelot until they were near seventeen! "How old are you supposed to be, then?"

"I'm–" Merlin shook his head, unwilling to sort out the maths to figure out his real age. "Twenty-six. Summers."

A hand touched lightly against his shoulder and Merlin looked over at his mum, swallowing a mess of emotion in his throat. "What happened?" she asked, no hint of blame or anger in her voice.

Merlin swallowed again, reaching up to give his eyes an angry rub; he'd done quite enough crying already. "I failed," he admitted quietly. "I was, I was supposed to protect Arthur, to save him, help him unite Albion and, and to bring magic back. But I–" He shook his head squeezing his eyes shut, because the grief dragging at her face was breaking his heart all over again. "Everyone died," he said, and the words came out sounding hollow.

"Oh, my boy," his mum whispered, sounding a little like she'd been the one who'd lost everyone who'd truly mattered to her. "My sweet boy."

When she pulled him into another hug, Merlin went willingly, unwilling to refuse the hugs he'd lost so very long ago, and wasted little time in hugging her back.

"Even me?" Will asked, sounding like he wasn't really sure he wanted to know.

"Yeah," Merlin replied, kindly didn't tell him that he was the first person he'd lost.

Will cleared his throat. "Well, at least tell me it wasn't something, I don't know, dumb."

Merlin shook his head and pulled back from his mum so he could look over at Will. "You died saving Arthur's life, and protecting me."

Will went through a couple of complicated expressions before settling on a mix of jealousy and irritation. "Who's this Arthur bloke, then? Some other–" He made a weird sort of hand-wavy motion.

Merlin blinked, confused for a moment, before he realised that was meant to imply sorcerer, and then he felt his mouth twist into a bitter sort of smile. "Prince Arthur Pendragon, of Camelot."

Will's eyes went wide and he practically howled, "I did what?!"

"William!"

Merlin couldn't quite stop the laugh that burst out of him, remembering all at once how Will had acted the first time he'd met Arthur. "He grew on you," he offered to Will's horrified look.

"How?! He's a bloody noble!"

Merlin shook his head, seriously considered leaving it, but it was Arthur, and he really... He had a second chance, and he wanted Will and Arthur to get on, this time, to not wait until Will was dying for him to realise that the single most important person in Merlin's life was worth it. "Will, he's not like that. He's–" He winced a bit, remembering how much of a prat Arthur could be, how much of one he likely was right that moment. "Well, I mean, he's kind of a giant prat and his ego is enormous–" Will let out a slightly strangled laugh while Mum let out a disapproving sigh, even as she brushed some hair out of Merlin's eyes "–but he, Will, I was a servant, barely there for a week, and he trusted my word against a noble. He risked his life to get me medicine when I was sick. He drank poison for me."

(Sort of. It wasn't actually poison. And Merlin really needed to find a way to keep Arthur from killing any unicorns, because that was one series of tests he really didn't want to go through again.)

"He's not Cenred."

Will looked away, his shoulders going up and tight that way they did when someone mentioned his father.

(Had done; it occurred to Merlin, then, that his father could only have died a season or two ago, and he felt a little bad for picking at a wound not yet healed.)

"Sounds a bit like you fancy him," Will muttered.

It was hardly the first time someone had suggested that to him; Merlin didn't do it often, but there had been plenty enough times when he'd got a little too far into his drinks and spilt his regrets or memories of the good times to whatever stranger was willing to listen to him.

Without even thinking about it, Merlin reached up and touched the weight of the necklace hidden under his shirts; Ygraine's sigil, which he'd kept with him ever since Arthur gave it to him. After his death, it had been the only thing he'd had left of him, unwilling to take anything that belonged to Gwen.

His mum's hand squeezed his shoulder, and Merlin dropped his hand back to his lap, realising what they might take from his unconscious gesture. In truth, he didn't know if what he felt for Arthur was something as simple as fancy, or if it was just the weight of loss and broken destiny that had torn his heart asunder. It hadn't mattered, anyway; Arthur loved Gwen, and Merlin would never think to step between them, especially not after that wretched incident with Lancelot's shade.

"He was my best friend for years," he said to Will, shaking his head. "My king. And I know that, I get that doesn't really...mean anything. To you. But I–" He let out a sigh and looked up, meeting Will's unhappy gaze. "He's a prat, right now. I know he is, because I couldn't stand him, when we met. But, when he's a little better, I'd like it, this time, if you could give him a chance. Stick it out, stay alive. Maybe–" his breath caught, because he wanted this "–maybe, when Uther dies, maybe become one of Arthur's knights."

Will scoffed. "A knight? Have you forgot that we're peasants?"

Merlin smiled. "So were Sir Lancelot and Sir Elyan and Sir Percival."

Will stared, clearly uncertain how to respond to that.

Mum cleared her throat. "Breakfast?" she suggested.

Merlin's stomach gave a loud rumble of assent and Merlin offered her a slightly embarrassed smile. "Yeah, probably should."

She smiled and cupped his cheek for a moment, then got up and left them for the main room of the house.

Merlin sighed and pushed himself to his feet.

"What sort of clothing is that, anyway?" Will asked, stepping forward and tugging on the collar of Merlin's button-up.

"Ah."

"Wait, that's soft as noble's clothing," Will realised, tugging hard enough to pop open a couple of buttons so he could better rub the fabric between his fingers. He narrowed his eyes at Merlin. "Where did you get this?"

Merlin was pretty sure that saying he'd bought his button-up and jeans at Goodhood the last time he'd been in London for a medical conference would just confuse matters. "It's–" He sighed and tugged the fabric out of Will's grasp. "I travelled, for a bit, before–" He waved his hand the same way Will had done earlier to imply the use of magic. "It's called cotton. Can't be grown around here, but the clothing they make with it is...comfortable." And, wow, it was just now occurring to Merlin that he was not going to enjoy having to wear the scratchy wool garments of his childhood.

Will stared at the shirt for a long moment, then turned and stalked out to the main part of the house.

Casting a helpless look down at his futuristic clothing, Merlin sighed and reached into the pockets of his jeans, pulling out his wallet, a handful of coins, his mobile, his Swiss Army knife, a pen, and a miniature notebook and dropping them onto his mum's sleeping pallet. His button-up and wristwatch followed the contents of his pockets. Then he waved a hand over his t-shirt and jeans, changing their style and colouring to better match modern clothing, though he left the fabrics the same, if only for his own comfort.

The button-up was haphazardly folded up and set aside—he might use it later for a jacket, or maybe some replacement briefs, since he wasn't certain how long his current pair would hold up, and he wasn't keen to go back to wearing hemp, nor to go around bare—then went through everything else.

The mobile was a loss, completely useless in the current era, and he destroyed it with an absent spell. The wallet he was fairly certain could be magically taken apart and the leather used for gloves or something, but he destroyed the cards and banknotes with magic. The Swiss Army knife, while clearly too advanced for the current era, had the possibility to be useful in future, so he reformed a pocket in his jeans—maybe he'd turn the wallet into a coin purse, so he had somewhere for the knife that would hold up to scrutiny—and slipped it in. The pen and notebook, like the knife, were far too modern to pass, but he couldn't bring himself to destroy them—he'd been using them and such like them for centuries to note things he'd thought he might need to use later, and he wasn't certain he was ready to give that habit up, not when it was so helpful—so he set them aside, on top of his button-up.

The coins and watch could be melted down at a forge. He wasn't certain how much actual useful metal could be got from them, but he was hoping it would be enough to gain him a few coins in trade.

"Merlin!" his mum called, clearly losing patience with his distraction.

He dropped the coins and watch onto the button-up, then hurried out to the main room, saying, "Sorry, sorry. I thought it best I change a bit, just in case someone comes by."

Mum grimaced. "That only helps so much," she said quietly as he settled at the table in front of the bowl clearly meant for him.

Merlin frowned, ignoring a craving for a curry, in favour of confusion over what she'd meant by that.

Will lightly punched his shoulder. "Gotta age yourself down, too."

Merlin closed his eyes. "I can't," he admitted, and the words tasted bitter on his tongue, because he knew what that meant; there was no way he could stay in Ealdor, now. Probably couldn't even return if there was a bandit problem, because none of the villagers would ever accept him ageing thirteen years overnight.

Well, he'd already half intended to head straight for Camelot; the sooner he could start de-pratting Arthur, the better for all of them. Probably.

The following silence made his heart ache; he'd finally got his mum and Will back, but there was no way he could stay with them.

Mum let out a quiet noise that sounded like it hurt. "I'll write a letter of introduction to Gaius for you after we've finished eating."

"Yeah," Merlin agreed, ducking his head down towards his gruel and taking a bite; he remembered it had always been tasteless, but he somehow doubted he'd have been able to taste it even if it hadn't been.

"And you'll have to stay inside all day. Leave well after dark."

"Yeah," Merlin agreed again.

The silence that fell over them was so full of grief and loss, Merlin could almost imagine he'd never returned to the past.

Merlin used magic to clean the bowls, since he couldn't take them down to the river to wash, and his mum's expression tightened, but she didn't scold him. Merlin wasn't sure if that was because she assumed he either had enough control or was old enough to know how to be careful, or because she didn't want to fight with him on their last day together.

Rather than push her temper, Merlin left her to her letter writing and retreated to the bedroom. There, he pulled out all of the clothing he'd had at thirteen, grimacing at how ragged they were—he'd been growing like a weed during this period, as he recalled, and his mum had just done her best to patch whatever fabric she could find to the ends of his trousers and shirts when he started to outgrow them. He didn't even need to check that they wouldn't fit him, because even if he hadn't grown again before he'd left for Camelot, he'd gained a fair bit of muscle in Camelot, and while he'd lost some of that in the future, he'd also gained a little bit more weight from decades worth of sugars and saturated fats.

He laid out the three shirts and two pairs of trousers—his sleep tunic was missing, but he assumed that had been superseded by his future clothing—and used magic to reshape them all into clothing that would fit, which left him with two shirts, a pair of trousers, and enough leftover for at least one neckerchief. Which, well, it had been a long time since he'd thought about wearing a neckerchief, but a glance down his former t-shirt showed that the chain Ygraine's sigil hung from was clearly visible, and he had spent so long hiding it, he couldn't not find a way to cover it up. (Never mind how impossible it would be to explain where he'd got it, especially once he'd got to Camelot. He would, truly, be best served hiding it away somewhere, but he wasn't sure he could bear to take it off, not after so long.)

His old, worn jacket was, of course, a lost cause, but he dragged over his button-up and played around with a couple of designs until he had something that looked a bit of a mess, but he sort of liked it; it reminded him some of the multi-coloured leather jackets he'd seen on some of the university kids last time he'd been near the campus, which he'd thought at the time had looked odd, but not necessarily in a bad way. And it could be shrugged off as a mending job on a peasant's salary, so no one should question the appearance overmuch.

He did turn his wallet into a coin purse, switching his knife and the coins and watch into it before attaching it to a belt he'd unburied and put on. He also found a pair of his boots—too small, unsurprisingly—and sacrificed them to make a disguise for his trainers, because they were good shoes and he couldn't see destroying them for the sake of authenticity.

He was just dumping all of his re-fitted clothing into the sack they used when they had some weaving work or other delicate goods to take to the closest of the larger towns for trade, when his mum stepped into the bedroom with a letter clasped between her hands. "Here," she said quietly, handing it down to him.

"Thank you," he replied just as quietly, stuffing it into the bag.

She turned slightly, looking down at the blankets he used as bedding. "What about the sword?"

"Excalibur?" Merlin murmured, looking over at the sword himself. The pommel was too fine for a peasant, and it was Arthur's sword, not his, but Merlin had no where to hide it, and he wouldn't leave it behind in Ealdor. "I'll have to wear it."

She cast him a worried look. "Can you use it?"

He shrugged. "I'm out of practice, but Arthur and the knights taught me."

He was very out of practise, honestly—he'd never been much of one for physical fighting, which had been even more true when sword craft fell out of practice in favour of guns—but there was little he could do about that, and he always had his magic to fall back on, if he ran into trouble on the road.

She sighed and nodded, bending down to pick the sword up. "Was this your sword, then?" she asked, handing it over to him.

He ran a gentle hand over the pommel and grip, trying to pretend his faint smile didn't hurt. "No, Excalibur is Arthur's. It was made by a blacksmith I knew, in Camelot, and burnished in dragon's fire."

"A dragon?!" Mum hissed, her eyes gone wide.

Merlin glanced up at her. "Kilgharrah, the Great Dragon. He's trapped in a cave beneath Camelot." He looked back at the sword. "I wonder if I still have the power to bind him to my will, given Father's still alive."

He wasn't particularly surprised when she sat on her pallet with a shocked 'oof'.

"I don't know if he's there now, but I can tell you where he will be in a few years, if you want me to," he offered quietly.

She let out a quiet breath, then said, "No. Ealdor is my home; I can't leave and he can't stay."

"I understand," Merlin offered, because he did. "He still loves you, you know."

"As I do him," she replied, pain in her voice.

For a long moment, Merlin felt his old rage for Uther rise up in his chest, for the families he'd torn apart and the lives he'd ended for the sake of his own grief. What did Uther even know of grief, anyway? He still had Arthur, had Morgana, had his entire kingdom. Merlin had lost everything, and he'd never gone off on a murdering spree!

Gentle fingers brushed his cheek. "Merlin."

Merlin forced himself to take a deep breath and unclench his hand from around Excalibur's hilt, bore down on the angry magic lashing around him like a squid's tentacles. "Sorry," he whispered.

"It's okay," she said, even though he knew it wasn't. She was quiet for a moment—letting him regather his senses, or maybe casting around for a new topic; he daren't look up to see her expression—before asking, "What is it that you wear? The necklace."

Merlin reached up and touched the fabric of his shirt over the sigil, debating for a moment, before taking a breath and pulling it out. He couldn't bring himself to pull the chain over his head and hand it to her, but he tilted it so she could see. "It's Arthur's mum's sigil. He gave it to me."

She blinked a few times, then offered him a smile that was warm with love. "You must mean a great deal to him."

Merlin looked down at the sigil, running a thumb over the familiar ridges of the metal, magic tickling against his skin as it protected the piece against wear. "I did," he said, something terrible and heavy in his voice; part grief, part something he daren't look too closely at. "He has no idea I even exist, right now."

She shifted to kneel on the floor next to him and drew him into another hug as Merlin clenched his hand around the sigil, clenching his jaw against the sob tickling his throat. "He'll know you again soon enough, my boy, and I have no doubt you'll find your way back into his heart."

Merlin jerked back at that. "I was never in his heart!" he insisted, because that place had always been Gwen's.

His mum smiled at him, fond and a little sad, as her hand curled around his over the sigil. "Merlin, sweetheart, he wouldn't have given you something so precious if you were not."

Merlin had never once questioned how precious the sigil was—he'd always known how important reminders of Ygraine were to Arthur—but Arthur had been his destiny, his whole world, for years before he'd given the sigil to Merlin; he'd let himself believe that destiny or friendship had made Arthur give it to him. Not his heart, even though he, of all people, knew how his king struggled to understand his own emotions.

(Damn Uther, anyway.)

"Do you love him?" his mum asked, her voice gentle.

Merlin, faced with the unconditional love he'd lost far too long ago, finally let himself admit, "Yes."

As he buried his tears against her shoulder, Merlin wondered how he was going to be able to face Arthur again in a week.

Will returned for dinner, though Merlin didn't realise that until his friend had seen fit to wake him from an exhausted nap.

(Merlin wanted to blame the complicated magic he'd cast to get back to his childhood, but he knew it was more likely the roller coaster of emotions he hadn't been prepared to ride on. If he'd had the option, he might well have chosen to remain in Ealdor for a few months, give himself time to adapt once again to this era, to having again the people he'd lost. But that wasn't an option for him, and he desperately hoped he didn't make a complete mess of his reintroduction to his king. Not that blubbering on him would really be much worse than insulting him.)

"I want to go with you," Will said, once their bowls were empty.

Merlin stiffened, turning to shoot his friend a shocked look; Will had never, before, shown any interest in following him to Camelot.

"I don't think that's a good idea," Mum said as she collected the bowls and stood to place them by the door, so one of them would see them to take them out to the river and clean them next time they left the house.

Will scowled at her.

"Why?" Merlin asked. And, when they both frowned at him, he clarified, "Why would you want to come?"

Will straightened. "I want to meet this prince you're so hung up on."

...okay, Merlin probably should have expected that response. Still, "What are you expecting to do in Camelot? You're a farming boy, Will. And Arthur might be willing to let peasants serve as his knights, but Uther would sooner hang us all than give us any rights."

His mum let out a pained noise, but didn't try to argue.

"I'll–" Wil trailed off, deflating for a moment before turning a glare on Merlin. "What's your excuse to get in?"

"The court physician is my uncle," Merlin replied flatly, because he was fairly certain Will already knew that.

Will grimaced. "Well, I'm your best friend," he said, the emphasis entirely too pointed, "and I can play at gathering herbs, same as you."

"You hate gathering herbs," Merlin reminded him, because he could remember many a time, over the course of their childhood, where Will had come to help him gather herbs for his mum, only to get bored and make a mess of whatever Merlin had collected in an attempt to get him to let off for a bit so they might find something more interesting to focus on. "And Gaius only has one spare bed."

"William," Mum interrupted, before he could rally with a new excuse, "when you're of age, you'll be welcome to join the Camelot guard, if that's really where you want to go. Why don't you spend a few years training yourself up to join them, and if Merlin finds a different option for you in the meantime, he'll send word."

"I'll come get you," Merlin insisted, because no way he was letting Will make the trip to Camelot on his own.

"He'll come get you," his mum agreed, sounding very much like she approved of that stipulation. "And he may bring Arthur with him, so you can have time to get used to him and decide if you really want to go with them."

Merlin...wasn't certain that was a good idea, given he looked so much older than anyone in Ealdor was expecting, but he supposed that, if he waited enough years, he could blame it all on a growth spurt? A very sudden, slightly magical growth spurt.

(He'll have to sneak out of Camelot and let Gaius tell Arthur he's in the damn tavern so he can come pick up Will. And sneak in and out of Ealdor to keep from being stoned, on top of that. Still, better to chance a stoning, than let Will travel alone. And maybe he'll tell Arthur about the magic; keeping it from him until the days of his death was one of Merlin's greatest regrets, even if he'd never found a better time.)

Will didn't look particularly happy, but he muttered, "Fine," in the tone that usually meant he would hold to it.

"You don't want to meet Arthur before I people-train him, anyway," Merlin offered.

Mum let out a long-suffering sigh, while Will snorted into his gruel and shot Merlin a knowing smirk. "You sure? Think it might be kinda fun, watching you take him down a peg or six."

"Your faith in me is truly touching," Merlin deadpanned, and Will cackled. "And I can't use magic in Camelot, not unless I want to be burnt at the stake."

Will abruptly stopped laughing.

Mum's hand reached out and gently touched the back of Merlin's, bringing him around to look at her. "You weren't..." she asked, fear in the lines of her face.

'Yes,' Merlin couldn't say, wouldn't say, even though he had burnt at the stake, once. Long after Camelot had fallen. It had been the worst death he'd known for a very long time, and he would never wish it on another.

"No," he said, "but I had a close call, once. I have no particular interest in chancing it again."

Mum squeezed his hand so tightly it ached, and Merlin let her without complaint, let her reassure herself that he was okay, that he'd survived Camelot once already (even if it had left him shattered on the inside, in the end).

"No magic," Will said at last, his voice tense. "That's got to be hard."

"You get used to it," Merlin said with the most careless shrug he could manage.

"Yeah..."

Will stayed until it was late enough for Merlin to leave, dozing against the table while Mum did some weaving and Merlin set about a few minor repairs with magic, ignoring the way his mum's expression would tighten every time she caught him at it.

(He could only hope that, one day, she learnt to accept that he was more than capable of avoiding detection and, more importantly, had real control of his magic. Though, in her defence, he had been in danger of losing control earlier.)

Once it was time, Merlin shrugged into his jacket and strapped on Excalibur while his mum woke Will.

"Be careful, my boy," Mum told him, stepping forward and cupping his face between her hands.

"I will be," Merlin promised, leaning down for a hug and letting her kiss his cheek.

Will delivered a light punch to his arm and grinned a smile that didn't quite reach his eyes. "I'll be seeing you again soon," he insisted.

"You will," Merlin agreed, because as much as he knew Will needed to grow up a bit more before he was ready to tackle Camelot, he also very much wanted to see him dressed in Arthur's red, lined up with all of the knights Merlin had befriended during his years in Camelot. He wanted, no, he needed to see Will outlive Ealdor, to finally have all the time they'd lost when Will had thrown himself in front of an arrow for a man he was only just beginning to tolerate.

How did that futuristic saying go? He wanted to have his cake and eat it, too.

He gave his mum one more hug—hoarding them, or making up for centuries without them?—and then turned and ducked out of the house, turning his feet to Camelot with all the certainty of the magic curling within him, calling out to the other half of his coin.

Or, perhaps, it was more correct to say the other half of his heart.

.