Quick warning, this work is subject to change due to my fluctuating inspiration, so bear with me. I’ll try to keep you posted if I make any more drastic edits.

Welcome to part one of a series of works I’ve been developing and sitting on for over a year (or two). Honestly, this is more for me than anyone else, but if anyone else can enjoy what happens when I let my mind wander, that’s a pretty sweet bonus if you ask me.

Breathe out.

I slip away.

—

Breathe in.

I wake, only to find myself in a new dream.

A new shape.

A new life.

But I am still me.

I still remember.

What does this mean?

I cry quietly, because I’m in pain, and I’m too tired to make a big fuss.

—

Lucidity is a fickle thing.

If I try to force it, my head starts to hurt terribly, like a migraine. Maybe I’m too young, too underdeveloped to be all there right now. I’m an infant, after all. Tiny and fragile in body, heart, lungs, brain, mind. I can settle into the passenger seat and let instinct drive for now.

I can get some of the rest that being reincarnated denied me.

—

It’s at some point between the one and two year mark, when instincts start giving way to conscious cognizance, that I learn just who I’ve been reborn as.

Midoriya Izuku.

Part of me hopes it’s just due to the sense of humor of the parents I’ve been born to. I’ve seen a good chunk of the anime. I thought it was pretty cool; loved the soundtrack, and a lot of the characters were quite compelling. I wouldn’t be surprised if someone named their kid after a favorite character.

I’d be a bit concerned over this particular name choice, considering all the crap said character had to go through, but it’s still within the realm of possibility.

If only. I catch Midoriya Inko carefully tugging a novel she set off to the side about an hour ago through the air and into her hand, and my stomach goes through an alarmed flip-flop before plummeting.

Oh please gods no.

Inko notices me staring at her with wide eyes and mistakes my horror for wonder. She smiles gently and proceeds to tell me about her Quirk, and that I can look forward to having one of my own when I grow old enough for it to manifest.

Except I’m pretty sure I know how this story goes.

Midoriya Izuku is Quirkless, at least until he receives One For All from All Might, which is about twelve or thirteen years away, give or take. I have about two or three years to enjoy childhood before I can expect everyone to beat it out of me and get on my case for something that I have literally no control over. I have at most ten years of bullying to look forward to before U.A., or that’s what the anime seemed to imply, anyway.

What a fucking mess.

Can I get a refund, please?