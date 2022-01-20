Obi-Wan, worn out like a slave in the mines of Bendomir, stood before the Council, trying not to move his mercilessly hurting head. His bones ached, muscles screamed with fatigue, clothes stank of sweat and ash - he had just returned from the battlefield and had no time to bring himself to a more or less civilized appearance.

Yoda was hunched in his chair while Mace Windu stared impassively, his bald head glinting. Kenobi decided that he was hallucinating because of untreated injuries and lack of sleep.

“I beg your pardon?” the master blinked his inflamed eyelids, resisting the urge to uncouthly clean the clogged auditory canals with his fingers.

“The Council entrusts you with a secret mission,” the Corun stirred. “It is imperative to obtain information about a possible assassination or kidnapping attempt.”

“Of whom?”

“The Supreme Chancellor.”

Obi-Wan blinked again.

“And?” Kenobi tried to assume his most attentive mien, glumly realizing that he was once again being ordered into some kind of mess.

“You are to go undercover...” Windu began to describe the mission, and the longer Kenobi listened, the more he got dumbfounded. Maybe he would have said something about this, but then Yoda struck the finishing blow.

“Your student,” the ancient Jedi croaked, “know that alive you are must not. Others too. Funeral, arrange we will. Cry, we will.”

“No one?” Kenobi confirmed quietly, and Mace nodded.

“No one, Master Kenobi. You will be dead for everyone. The decision was made and approved by the Council.”

Obi-Wan opened his mouth and then closed it, taking the room in with new eyes. All the masters were in attendance: in person or by holo. Everyone. Everyone but him. Kenobi felt like asking: "But what about me? Am I not on the Council?" but it was absolutely clear that these salient questions would be rhetorical. The Council had made a decision. Without him. No one informed him of the agenda, no one bothered to listen to his opinion. And this... Was not the first time.

Suddenly, there was a loud clicking sound in his head and Kenobi came to awareness. Staged death. This mission parameter was voiced so casually, as if he was being reminded to wear festive clothes before the reception. Or something else. Something... inconsequential.

Kenobi once again looked at the seated masters, whom he considered his ... well, if not friends, but comrades-in-arms. And somehow he abruptly realized that it was not him in the Council, this was the Council - and him. Separately. An errand boy, not equal in any way. The Jedi Masters radiated calm or slight annoyance and impatience, as if saying, "Well, when are you going to nod and go do it? The time! The time is running out! Go ahead!"

No one had even thought about the way this was surely going to backfire.

His death.

Obi-Wan knew how the Council used propaganda: the perfect Jedi, they said. An example to follow. An ideal to strive for! Obedient. Diligent. Responsible for countless duties with no objections raised. Agreeing with everything that much more wise, experienced and influential masters say.

Knights and Padawans held him up as an example. He was trusted by the planet and system leaders. Civilians recognized him by sight. The troops relied on his tactical and strategic genius. What kind of subsequent trust would there even be? How would he look them in the eyes? What would he say?.. What would people say?

Why the kark does he have to go undercover, are there no Shadows in the Temple anymore? Or is hiring a professional an impossible task?

“Kenobi!” Mace frowned as Obi-Wan nervously clenched his fists in his cloak sleeves. Nobody was interested in his opinion.

As always.

"Anakin..." Obi-Wan made one last attempt, which was immediately interrupted by Yoda, who looked dissatisfied with the delay.

“Genuine response needed is. Know, Skywalker must not.”

"One more time, please." His voice trembled slightly. Mace rolled his eyes briefly, but began to divulge the plan details again.

Kenobi listened to the plan. He thought, mechanically smoothing his red beard. Thought again. He glanced at the masters. A storm was slowly rising in his soul.

Is he disposable? Or a plug in every sinkhole? Or just a meek lamb, silently agreeing with every order? The masters - his colleagues - were firmly convinced that this was the case. There was a certainty in the Force that Kenobi would nod silently at once, swallow his tongue, and proceed to execute the order of the Council. Without thinking about the inevitable consequences.

That faking his death means betraying his Padawan's trust. His troops... The ones who save his life every day. His Grand Padawan.

His...

Obi-Wan imagined his Padawan's reaction, imagined how he would try to explain the necessity of this later... And failed spectacularly. He opened his mouth and, quite unexpectedly for himself, blurted out:

“No.”

“What?”

“No. I refuse.”

“Master Kenobi!” roared Windu. “You must...”

“I…” There was an abrupt silence in the chamber; Mace grimaced, clutching his temples in pain: the future shattered into fragments. “Must. Not.”

The decision formed seemingly by itself, and Obi-Wan suddenly felt so light, as if the Force had gently nudged him in the back, whispering, "Don't be afraid. Go. And don't look back."

It was time.

Now.

There was no other way.

"I, Obi-Wan Kenobi," he said in his best bored voice, infuriating to everyone without exception, "a member of the Jedi High Council, renounce my seat on this Council."

Everyone's jaw dropped. Mace looked at him with round eyes, like at a talking chair.

“I, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Master Jedi, announce my withdrawal from the Jedi Order.”

Yoda dropped his stick, the ancient master broadcasting his shock in waves.

“Farewell.”

With a perfect bow, Obi-Wan turned on the heels of his worn boots and walked out of the room. The doors closed with a click, cutting off the shocked Jedi from the mortal world. Kenobi strode briskly back to his apartment, pushing the bed back in one motion, revealing a dusty long flat durasteel box with a combination lock. The lid unlatched, Obi-Wan sighed, holding back the shaking in his fingers, and resolutely reached inside. No time to reflect.

It's time to act.

Armor, real beskargam obtained on Mandalore. The paint had long since peeled off, revealing the characteristic color of Mandalorian steel. At that time even Satine remembered where she came from. Then she was still young and kind.

Now, if the duchess saw him clad in armor - a gift from her, earned with sweat and blood - she would spit in his face. It's funny: while she’s seeking peace, refusing to take up arms, she’s as intolerant and cruel to those who have a different opinion as the Death Watch.

The goals are different ... The methods are the same.

It's good that he didn't get fat over the years - the Force is merciful! - and fit into the armor. It was a larger size than needed at the time, he was still growing then and the armorer made it with a margin of error. Now it fit just just right. Perfectly.

Kenobi rubbed his chin - and resolutely picked up the razor. A beard in a helmet is a real torment.

He wiped his armor, discarded half of his tunics and tabards, and began to dress. The cuirass snapped shut, the bracers closed on the edges of the gloves, the boots fit. Kenobi threw his favorite warm cloak on, straightened his belt, hooked the saber on and grabbed his helmet. He got hold of the bag with his meager belongings and exited his quarters.

He did not plan to return.

He walked through the Temple, and the rare Jedi he met on the way turned around and took a second look, unable to correlate the poster image with unexpected reality. The eyes of Cody, who met him with a dozen soldiers, almost popped out of their sockets.

“General?” the marshal croaked. Kenobi smiled.

“As of this moment, no.”

“What?” the clone squeaked in horror.

“All explanations - aboard the ‘Negotiator’”.

*****

“This is Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The transmission went to the entire galaxy, using relays, and the Open Circle Armada was covered with the first signal. The clones and ordinary sentients fell silent, peering at the image of the famous Jedi - for some reason in armor, like a Mandalorian, and looking incredibly young without a beard. But Kenobi’s voice was firm, confident, penetrating, hammering his words into others' minds.

“I left the Jedi Order an hour ago, giving up my seat on the High Council. An hour ago, I made the decision to leave the Order. My presence there... lost its meaning.”

Anakin burst onto the Negotiator, staring at his former master, who was standing on the platform, in a daze. The huge ship was silent and breathed in unison. The clones stood looking at the former Jedi with horror and despair, but also with the hope that was flaring up more and more with every word.

“This war is making us wither. It has perverted every virtue the Jedi are raised to honor, it has turned those who should be peacekeepers into those who take lives. It... is killing us. I can no longer indulge in lies and self-deception. I can no longer be a member of the Order. But this does not mean that I abandon the ideals of the Jedi.”

Ahsoka grabbed Anakin's arm, squeezing it in a painful grip, realizing that their old reality was about to collapse. And a new one was being created.

“When this war began, I asked the question: what will happen to the clones? With those who save the lives of ordinary citizens of the Republic? Their father, Jango Fett, abandoned them, his children, going against the principles of Mandalore. He lost his title by committing this crime, and then lost his life. I asked Duchess Kryze if she could grant them asylum. After all, they are also the children of Mandalore. Alas, the answer was negative, because the striving for peace and neutrality duchess did not want to accept those whose hands held weapons. I asked my colleagues: they did not say anything definitive, postponing the decision to calmer times. I asked the senators... Alas, for everyone, clones are just meat droids. Property. Not sentients.”

Kenobi's voice carried through the parsecs as more and more transmitters clicked in, more members of the Grand Army of the Republic listening to the High General's emotional speech until the signal reached even Kamino. In his office, Palpatine raged, giving the order to jam the signal, but the clones found loopholes, letting it pass and encrypting it, continuing the transmission.

"I can't take it anymore." Kenobi stared off into the distance, and the armor gleamed dimly in the light. “I was a slave once.” Anakin shuddered, trying to say something; he was shushed from all sides. “I can't condone slavery.”

He sighed, lifting his chin, gathering his strength. The Force hummed, softly and comfortingly hugging his shoulders.

“I once earned the right to found my own Clan. This right was obtained on Mandalore, confirmed by Duchess Kryze. To this day, there have been only three members of my Clan: myself, my eldest son, Anakin Skywalker,” Anakin dropped his nervously clenched saber, looking more and more flabbergasted with every word, “and my daughter, Ahsoka Tano. This... is not enough. So...”

Kenobi looked around at the breathless clones clinging to each other in a tense silence.

“I, Obi-Wan Kenobi of the Clan Kenobi, adopt all clones who want to become my sons. I see you as my son, Cody.”

The marshal took a deep breath, his hands trembling.

“I see all of you as my sons. Enough war. Stop the destruction. It’s time to build. It’s time... for peace.”

The galaxy roused in unison, and a wave of the Force rolled, picking up speed with every moment. Obi-Wan smiled as he calculated the thousands of consequences of his decision. The clones roared, one after another pounding their chests with their fists, filling the premises with a clanging sound. Cody was crying without noticing it, Rex, who was standing next to him, was shaking his shoulder, unable to speak. Skywalker and Tano ran up, screaming, shaking Obi-Wan who was hugging them, talking and talking in the growing noise. Darth Sidious growled in his office, trying to activate the signal and give an order, but the clones jammed and cut off all attempts to do something or interfere, and the attempt to activate the chips failed. On Mandalore, Satine spat curses contemptuously, and a recording of Kenobi's speech began to circulate in Mandalorian space. A spontaneous riot broke out on Kamino and the Kaminoans fell, paying for all those sacrifices for science that others paid. Dooku shook his head, trying to calculate the consequences. The citizens of the Republic became extremely agitated. Mace Windu cried bloody tears, watching the old shatterpoints change and disappear, and new ones appear in their place, Yoda clutched at his heart, trying to understand what happened and was happening ...

The Force boiled, and the first tears and holes appeared in its dark veil.

Obi-Wan hugged Ahsoka and Anakin, who was sobbing into his shoulder, closer to him and smiled at Cody, who was looking at him like at a deity.

He started from scratch... And now he will move forward.

What do they say on Mandalore?

“Gar taldin ni jaonyc; gar sa buir, ori'wadaasla.”

Nobody cares who your father was, only the father you'll be.

He hoped he would be... not the worst one.