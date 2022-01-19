Obi-Wan mentally sighed, maintaining a polite expression. The festivities had been going on for a day already, and all the Jedi wanted was to crawl into a corner somewhere and quietly die.

His head ached mercilessly, his body felt as if it was passed through a meat grinder, no less. All the wounds received during an extremely difficult and dreary mission unanimously resented their own existence, and Kenobi could not do anything about that fact, even get blackout drunk – not in his station as Jedi Knight. The painkillers only dampened the sensations briefly, but that, frankly, was not enough.

Obi-Wan shifted as discreetly as possible, trying to find a body position where he could at least not wince in pain, feeling almost like a tooka bitten bloody by rivals. The Jedi twitched involuntarily as his leg throbbed and tried to distract himself, thinking about his Padawan of six months, Anakin Skywalker.

So far, there’d been more problems than trust, but Obi-Wan tried to think positively, which was hindered by the Council. Yoda, angered by the threats of his grand Padawan, took petty but extremely painful revenge. Since Kenobi was ready to raise a kid without the help and supervision of the Order, then let him show how independent he truly is.

In violation of all the rules, newly Knighted Kenobi was given one mission after another, sending him to the deepest ass of the universe. No help or cover.

It pissed Obi-Wan off. Pardon, it severely annoyed him.

Kenobi tried to release his anger into the Force, but was largely unsuccessful. His leg cramped again and the boy barely stifled a groan, squirming in discomfort.

“Hurts?”

A sympathetic voice made him cringe. Obi-Wan squinted at his unexpected companion. Oh... A little girl, no more than ten standard years old, judging by the ridges on her head. Blue skin, huge azure eyes... With some kind of rag in her hands. The girl trod lightly with her bare, adorned with heavy bracelets, feet, looking up into the face of the relieved Jedi.

"I'm fine," Kenobi hastened to refute the obvious. The girl snorted skeptically.

“It hurts here, right?” the little girl patted her chest with a serious look. Obi-Wan sighed, giving up.

“Yes.”

“Enemies?” the girl questioned. The Jedi was amused.

“Yes.”

“If you have enemies,” the young beauty frowned with the most serious look, “then you have to take steps.”

“Really?” Kenobi raised an eyebrow with interest. “Which are?”

“You need to make a voodoo doll,” the girl shot her eyes around, checking if they were being overheard, “and then all the enemies will be powerless!”

“Hard to believe.” Obi-Wan drooped in disappointment. The girl snorted.

“Here!” she held out her hand to show what was in it. It turned out to be not a rag, but a primitive doll made of cloth and tied with strings. There was a head and two arms, but the rest of the body was represented by a wide skirt. “Doll! It helps a lot,” the girl nodded with the most knowing look.

“And how does it work?” sarcasm almost visibly dripped from Obi-Wan’s tongue.

"Simple," the little girl lifted her chin haughtily.”You have to get a piece of the enemy’s clothes, tie it into a doll and then prick it with pins!”

“Pins?” Kenobi wondered.

“Yeah!” the girl pulled out a pin stuck in her belt, narrowed her eyes and poked the doll in her hand. A loud ouch was heard from somewhere in the crowd. Kenobi raised his eyebrows.

“And that's it?” the Jedi was sceptical.

“Of course not!” the girl snorted. “You have to think what you want from your enemy!”

“And what did you wish?” wheedled Obi-Wan.

“So that Buba wouldn’t look at M`Boga!”

“Aaaaaah...” Kenobi nodded understandingly. “I see. Good luck with this difficult task.”

“Thank you!” the girl nodded and ran away.

"Voodoo doll," Kenobi snorted, reaching out for the jug. “Yeah, right...”

After daydreaming about how he would punish all the Council members that way, Obi-Wan sighed and continued waiting for the end of the festivities, and after a couple of days the strange conversation slipped his mind.

*****

Ten years later

Obi-Wan staggered back to his tent and collapsed on the narrow cot. His everything hurt. Fucking Ventress was a vile adversary, experienced and ruthless. Still, the man managed to trounce Asajj, wounding her and chopping off a decent piece of her skirt. The witch slipped away and the Jedi returned to the camp, taking the scorched cloth with him for no particular reason.

Kenobi was laid out on the cot, figuring out what to write in the report. Meanwhile his hands were twisting the rag, tying it in different places with bits of string. When Obi-Wan came back to himself, he was surprised to find a primitive doll: head, arms, skirt.

“Wow, it’s the spitting image of Ventress,” the man thoughtfully examined his ugly creation. “Just as bald and hideous as the original.”

Obi-Wan was about to throw the handicraft out when suddenly his thoughts started spinning in his head. The freaky doll reminded him of something...

“What was it called again?” Kenobi grimaced, straining his memory. “Doll... Vu Du Doll... I Will Do Doll? Exactly! “I Will” Doll! And what will you do, Ventress? Eh?”

The doll floated, twisting in the grip of the Force. The man scratched his untrimmed beard.

“How tiresome you are...” the Jedi shook his head. “Would your energy be used for peaceful purposes! Alas, ‘tis but a dream...”

Something flashed in the corner of the tent.

“Hmm...”

A sharp end of the piece of wire, picked up by the Force, glinted invitingly. The Jedi carefully made a loop at the opposite end and rolled the resulting pin between his fingers.

“Ultimately, this is almost a ritual...” the man whispered. “Like the Sith... But the Jedi also had something similar...” Kenobi changed seats, looking at the doll. The pin was burning his fingers. “Why not?” Kenobi shrugged, arranging himself more comfortably. "I name you Asajj Ventress..." He pointed at the doll. “So... What do I want? To get you off my back. But you're stubborn, aren't you, Ventress? Your obsession needs to be redirected. To whom?”

A wicked grin spread across Obi-Wan’s bearded face.

“Your teacher, of course. Take care of each other. Everyone will be so relieved!”

The pin swung menacingly.

“Ventress. You must love your Master! Because he is so very miserable!”

The spike plunged into the torso of the doll, the Jedi bent the end of the wire protruding from the back so that it would not fall out, and chuckled. The doll flew through the tent, falling into an open clothes bag.

“Oh, what nonsense...“ the Jedi rubbed his eyes. “Sleep.”

*****

Ventress snapped her eyes open. Throwing back the covers, the woman climbed out of the bed, frowning tensely. She wanted something. Something strange... Forbidden. What exactly?

Or...

Whom?

The Dathomirian raised her face to the ceiling, grinning in anticipation.

*****

The door to Count Dooku's bedroom opened without a creak. The Sith breathed evenly in slumber as he lay on his back. Ventress slipped into the room, closed the door, and silently, millimeter by millimeter, moved towards the bed, masking her presence in the Force.

Dooku snorted, and the Dathomirian froze as she ducked down to the floor. The man muttered something faintly and kept on sleeping. Asajj continued moving, crawling to the edge of the massive bed. Carefully lifting the covers, the woman dived inside.

When she reached her destination, Ventress admired the diamond buttons on the codpiece of her lord's designer pajamas, carefully unbuttoned them one at a time, and then whistled softly as she stared at the resultant spectacle in sincere admiration.

Having licked her lips, Asajj estimated the scope of work and proceeded to implement the plan.

*****

Waking up to a sensation nearly forgotten due to the pressures of the past couple of decades, Dooku's eyes bulged. His body was enjoying itself while his brain futilely tried to understand what was happening. Carefully raising the blanket, the Count attempted to discern the intruder. Golden eyes flashed in the darkness and there was a fairly loud wet slurping sound.

Dooku gulped.

“Ventress?” the Sith wheezed. “What are you doing?”

“Ah, my lord,” the Dathomirian purred, “you looked so tired. You urgently need to relax and de-stress.”

“Ah...”

“Should I continue?”

“Hmm. Yes,” the man's voice trembled treacherously.

“Then relax, my lord,” Ventress covered herself with the blanket again, “and think of the Empire.”

*****

Obi-Wan recalled the doll only a month later, when Dooku unexpectedly changed the policy of the CIS. Ventress stood behind the Count, frightening those around her with a pleased expression, while the Sith was swaying slightly on his feet, looking sleepy.

“Did it work?” Kenobi muttered under his breath, staring at the lipstick mark on the Sith's pants in shock. This should be considered.

Deciding to confirm the result, Obi-Wan got a piece of his Padawan's old tunic, made another horror story like doll and thought deeply about what he wanted from his student.

“’I Will’ doll,” the man chuckled, aiming the pin. “You will... Meditate.”

The next morning began differently. Having completed his morning ablutions, Kenobi froze in the doorway after exiting the fresher and almost falling down. Anakin was sitting on the floor, immersed in the Force, and not fooling around, as usual, but having found peace.

Deciding to support the initiative, Master Jedi sat down next to him. Skywalker rose from his meditation an hour later.

“Master, we need to talk.”

“About what?”

"About my marriage," the boy said firmly, patting Kenobi, who was choking on his tea, on the back.

This was no longer something to joke around with.

Having confirmed the theory with practice, the Jedi became exhilarated. It didn’t take long to ponder who to make happy next. Another meeting, another demand put forward by Palpatine and yet another amendment to the law. Anakin was looking at his yesterday's idol with eyes full of suspicion, and Obi-Wan hid a long silk scarf of chancellor blue that had purely accidentally fallen into his hands in his sleeve.

The doll turned out voluminous.

The Jedi squeezed it in his hands and prepared the biggest pin he could find. The tip glinted like a punishing sword, ready to plunge into the bulky belly.

“At tomorrow’s session you will say what you have long wanted to say!”

Although the wording was vague, Kenobi was sure that everything was going as it should. Palpatine did not disappoint. Arriving at the session in a wide black robe, the man raised his hands dramatically and exclaimed pretentiously:

“The Republic has fallen! Long live the Empire!”

For the first time in thousands of years, senators were speechless. In the silence that followed, someone asked uncertainly:

“How do we call the medics?”

The medical team had to be reinforced by the members of the Jedi High Council.

The capture of the disguised Sith Lord cost the Order dearly: half the seats were empty. The indestructible Yoda muttered about the Darkness that hides everything for a long time, and lectured Skywalker and Kenobi himself for even longer, until Obi-Wan's patience snapped.

Obi-Wan worked on the Grand Master's puppet particularly meticulously. He polished a whole set of pins, made a list of requirements, locked the door with a key and settled himself comfortably in a chair.

“Well,” teeth flashed wolfishly. “Let's start? You Will...”