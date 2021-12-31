with another fem!toni fic this time around ay. Also this is an au. very au. asgard canon as u know it is very much messed up because i did not like how it looked :). i reinterpreted hell of a lot of things and well... you'll see. oh, and re: odin. he's not a bad dad in this fic. until he is. but even then, its not really by choice. like hate him if u wanna but there is an explanation for things.

Hello! here we go again! new year, new me or whatver!

Chapter Text

The Norns weave stories, tell tales. They run the thread of the Universe and they narrate, and we can only watch and listen and live.

The story starts with a King.

All the stories start with a King.

The story starts with a good King, who is a bad man. He believes himself a fair man, and he is powerful. He schemes and fights, and gathers gold, and tricks, and steals. He thinks himself superior, this King, he thinks himself always right, never wrong.

Until he has a daughter.

A beautiful daughter, kissed by Death, gifted by the Norns, plucked straight out the firmament of stars.

Daughter of Odin, daughter of Farbauti.

With her mother's dark hair, and her father's light eyes.

Just like this, the Goddess of Death is born.

He names her Hela, and she is his starseed.

She is the apple of his eye, she is the most beautiful treasure he has ever held. More precious than the gold of Vanaheim, than the crystals of Jotunheim, than the minerals of Midgard.

Odin and Farbauti gaze upon their daughter, and they love her so. Hela was born out of passion, not love, but their love for her is more than enough. Even after Farbauti moves to Jotunheim as ambassador for the Aesir on the planet and Odin and Hela remain on Asgard, they love her, and they make sure Hela knows this.

She is his daughter, she is his starseed, and Odin would gladly give up his life for her.

She is the most beautiful of the ladies at Court. The most clever scholar Asgard has seen in a long time. The most capable sorceress among Mimir's apprentices. The most powerful warrior, taught by General Tyr and the All-Father himself.

The beloved princess of Asgard: loved - and feared - by the Court, by the people, and by the majority of the Nines.

The Norns weave and weave and weave.

Hela grows loved, grows feared, and grows protected. Fierce, beautiful, dear to many, she is the All-Father's joy and pride.

And then comes evil.

Evil always comes, and it always comes for the King’s princess, for the beloved of the Realm.

Evil comes as a Mad Titan.

It comes as Thanos, son of A’lars, the last of the Titans.

Thanos, who believes himself above the might of the Universe, who believes himself above Death and Life, for Death refuses to take him.

The Mad Titan, who decides himself worthy of Infinity itself, who sees himself a prophet, who believes himself alone to know what is best for the Universe.

Verdandi titters and weaves, and the Norns weave, and weave, and weave.

The King no longer wishes for war. He has his daughter, the commander of the Valkyrie, and he has his new wife, who despises him.

Another princess, now Queen, Frigga of the House of Njord of Vanaheim.

The King is not old, but the battle lust of youth has faded from his eyes. He wants stability for his Realm, and he wants peace among the Nines.

But the Norns weave and they weave, and their plans for the All-Father, protector of the Nines, differ.

The last of the Titans comes, and he comes for the Tesseract hidden inside Odin’s treasure room. Thanos is cleaver, Thanos watches and plots, and he waits until Odin and Frigga are away on Jotunheim for his first attack.

Without the All-Father and the Queen, Asgard is not ready, and victory is assured.

Or so he believes.

But the goddess of Death is the Guardian of Souls, and beloved by Infinity. Infinity speaks to her, and Space tells her tales from every corner of the Universe.

Hela is on Asgard when the Mad Titan comes, and she fights.

No one doubts she will be their warrior queen when the All-Father wills it so, as they watch her and her Valkyries single handedly push back this terrible attack.

They watch, they fret and then they cheer when the Mad Titan flees the castle and Asgard. She stands on the Bifrost with blood in her mouth, and on her blade, they cheer and they call out her name in pride and jubilation.

She is their future Queen and she is victorious.

And the Mad Titan watches her, watches this goddess with long corvine hair and bright blue eyes. He watches her with blood and destruction surrounding her. He watches as the people call out to her, as they shout out for ‘Princess Hela, the Goddess of Death’.

The Mad Titan watches, listens and he knows.

He knows that she is the one he has been waiting for, she is the one he needs to have at his side. She is the only one worthy of him, the only one who can bear his burden with him.

He just needs her to come with him and understand what her real role in this vast Universe is.

Urd tuts and grumbles. And the Norns weave, and weave, and weave.

The Mad Titan attacks and attacks. He brings death and destruction to the Nines, battle after battle, for a thousand years.

Despite how they came to be, the Nine Realms rally under the All-Father.

They hate the All-Father, but they hate Thanos more, and many so love the Princess of Asgard. A Goddess of Death is a Guardian of Souls, a preserver of Life and a helping hand for Death, and everyone who knows of magic knows there is nothing to fear from her godhood.

For a thousand years they fight, and for a thousand years they hold Thanos back.

A child is born in the House of Odin from the All-Mother and the All-Father, and only years later a child is born in the House of Queen Farbauti - royal by marriage, not by birth - and King Laufey.

Odin names his son Thor, and he is celebrated by Asgard and blessed by the Norns. He has thunder in his heart and lightning in his veins, and thus is born the god of Thunder and Fertility - but Hela only calls him her sunshine.

Farbauti names her son Loki, and he is celebrated by Jotunheim and blessed by the Norns. He has mischief in his eyes, and chaos on his lips, and thus is born the god of Mischief, Chaos and Fire - but Hela only calls him her moonbeam.

She has the Dwarves of Nidavellir craft them spelled jewellery, so that they are forever linked. For even if one is the prince of Asgard and the other of Jotunheim, all three of them are siblings and she wants to mark them as such.

For the starseed, the Dwarves craft a necklace made of blessed uru and stardust.

For the sunshine, the Dwarves craft a bracelet made of blessed uru and the molten core of Nidavellir’s sun.

For the moonbeam, the Dwarves craft an ankle bracelet made of blessed uru and the cold ice of Jotunheim’s moon.

When Asgard and Jotunheim see the three siblings together, everyone smiles or shivers in fear. There is nothing Hela wouldn’t do for them, and the Nines at large and beyond know this.

She teaches Thor the art of battle, and teaches Loki the art of sorcery. She shows them secrets no one else in the Nines knows, and tells them tales of a time before war and blood and destruction.

And her brothers listen, with red and blue eyes filled with awe, and love her as much as she loves them. She belongs to them, and they to her, and Hela would burn the Universe for them.

Hela would do anything for them.

Anything.

And that includes ending this war once and for all. She will not have her siblings grow up in war as she has since she was scarcely 200 years old. Thor and Loki deserve the best that the Nines can offer, and the best does not include pain, and fear, and battle, and grief.

She has gone through it already, and she will not allow them to suffer through it too.

The Norns weave and weave and weave, and Hela’s wish comes true scarcely four years later.

Where there is war, there is love, and where there is love, there is jealousy and obsession.

Out of this jealousy and obsession a treacherous beast is born inside Kvasir, bastard son of Tyr, sorcerer and leader of the forces of the Einherjar.

A strong man, powerful, well connected, clever, ruthless, and utterly in love with Hela Odinsdottir.

He is far from the first to fall for the beautiful but deadly princess. Many do everyday, but Hela does not seem to have time for romance. She rejects him as she has done countless before him, with nary a thought.

Kvasir does not take this well.

He seethes and rages, for he is the mighty Kvasir Tyrson! How dare this little princess who's existence has plunged the Nine Realms into war dare to refuse him? What man on Asgard is mightier than he?

None.

Hela should have never dared think herself above him.

Kvasir is consumed by hatred and jealousy. And so he plots and plots and plots.

He plots for her downfall, for the downfall of all those who watched her play with his heart and did not intervene or attempt to stop her and convince her to take him as her husband.

He waits and plots, and plots and waits, and the day of his revenge comes.

All it takes is the Royal siblings being away on Jotunheim with the Jotnar Royal Family while the All-Father, the All-Mother, and the majority of the Valkyor remain on Asgard.

It is easy for a sorcerer of Kvasir’s calibre to hide himself from Heimdall’s gaze. It is easy for him to steal the Tesseract from Asgard’s vault (why, traitors in the halls of Asgard? Nay, such thing is simply not possible!). It is easy for him to then attack the Watcher when he doesn’t see him coming. It is easy for him to destroy the Bifrost and watch as Asgard’s forces descend into chaos, their superior military forces stuck on their planet while Thanos suddenly turns his sights and attacks on Jotunheim.

And it is easy for Thanos to kill him when Kvasir brings him the Tesseract, foolishly believing that the Titan will honour their deal regarding the Princess.

The Mad Titan crushes him after one mighty blow from the Mind Stone, and takes the Tesseract from his hold - Kvasir was most foolish for thinking the Titan would truly allow him to lay with the Princess in exchange for the Stone.

She is his, belongs at his side, and everyone needs to accept this.

And with the Tesseract in one hand and the Mind Stone in the other, there is no longer anything truly able to stop the Titan any longer.

Hela finds out the hard way.

She has never wanted to be the General who deserted her own forces, but Queen Farbauti and King Laufey are clear when the Mad Titan attacks. They cannot allow harm to come to Thor and Loki, much too young at the tender ages of 12 and 6 to be in a real battle.

And so Hela folds, heart beating unnaturally fast in her chest as she puts her siblings on her beloved Fenrir's back and, with Brunnihilde at her side, flees the battle.

Her eyes burns as she does so, hearing her Valkyries shout their fealty to her one more time, but she has no choice.

Over her dead body would she allow for a hair on Loki or Thor's heads to be harmed.

Never.

But the Tesseract is in the Titan's hold, and by the time they arrive to Hela's doorway between Realms, the Mad Titan is standing there and waiting for her.

Thor and Loki know who he is, of course. He is the Mad Titan: everyone in the Nine Realms know who he is.

Hela manages to stop Thor - brave, hot headed, foolish Thor - from attacking, but Loki is clever. He is cleverer than most, and when he aims his birthright, the Casket of Ancient Winters, at the Titan, for a moment Hela thinks they might have a chance.

Brunnihilde jumps at him during the distraction caused by the ice, and Hela rushes to open the doorway that shall lead them back to Asgard. Thor and Loki protest as they are put atop the wolf once more, this time with magic binding them and stopping them from disembarking.

Hela sees Brunnihilde fall, and knows her time is running out.

"I shall come to you when all is done," she promised, pressing a kiss on both their tear strained cheeks. It sounds like a goodbye, and both siblings know this. "I love you more than there are stars in this Universe. You will always be my sunshine and my moonbeam. Till Ragnarok, and thereafter."

They rage and cry and beg, but the Titan is deaf to their pain and sorrow, and Hela deafens herself too, ignoring the pain in her heart.

If nothing, the Mad Titan is patient.

He does not attack or follow the princes, and when Hela turns around, he is waiting placidly.

Brunnihilde is nowhere to be seen, and Hela's heart sinks. Another of her Valkyries, gone.

But she is the warrior princess, she is the daughter of Odin, and has no intention of giving in easily.

She has every intention to fight - until the Mad Titan shows the fleet over Jotunheim.

A larger fleet than she has ever seen in her life, larger perhaps than the forces of Asgard itself, and Hela's heart sinks.

Jotunheim is mighty, but it's strength is sorcery, not battle.

Weapons like these, wielded by a maniac who holds a third of Infinity in his hands will be the destruction of Jotunheim.

The Mad Titan does not need to tell her what he wants of her.

Hela is proud, and she is strong, and she is a fierce warrior.

But she is the Guardian of Life and Goddess of Death, and never shall she allow innocent souls to be reaped for naught but her pride.

She watches the door between Asgard and Jotunheim close behind her, and seals it, to ensure that no Einherjar or Valkyrie would be so foolish to try and walk through it once more.

There is nothing else she can do.

Perhaps, had she been alone.

Perhaps, had she been on Asgard.

Perhaps, had the Titan not held Infinity in his grasp.

But alas, it was so.

And so, she does something a daughter of Odin should have never done in her life.

And so Princess Hela, crown Princess of Asgard, goddess of Death, the starseed, bows her head and surrenders.

She is walked through Utgard in chains, and her heart burns in her chest at the sight that surrounds her, at what she smells in the air.

There is blood on the snow, and far too many Jotnar lay dead.

Not many Valkyries came with her to Jotunheim, and all of them lay dead. They had given their life for Hela, and she wishes she could have thanked them for their honour and sacrifice, that she had time to give them a burial and bid them a proper farewell.

She sees Laufey on his knees, head facing downwards, unable to look her in the eyes as she walks past him.

She smells the death in the air, sees Mother’s head on the ground in front of him, and Hela's eyes fill with tears as her soul fills with pain.

She does not begrudge him.

Hasn’t she too given up for the sake of her brothers? She understands far better than Laufey knows, and she hopes he knows that she holds no grudge against him.

No, the only one she hates is the man standing before her, who gives her no chance to speak her truth to anyone, as she is forced to board the Sanctuary.

The Mad Titan feels victorious. He swears to her that now that she and the Tesseract are both in his grasp he no longer has a need to destroy Asgard and Jotunheim - their battle has more than halved their population already. He tells her this, to show himself fair and loving, to show her what a good husband he shall make for her.

Hela does not speak a single word to him as she is put in her chambers cell.

The Mad Titan does not stop trying, as the days on the ship continue to pass, but all that he garners from the spiteful goddess is a blank and glazed look and not a single word.

Simmering under it, where the Mad Titan does not know to look, is rage.

For she is a goddess, and how dare this ridiculous Titan think he can have her trapped? How dare he believe he could ever keep her, the warrior princess of Asgard, one of Asgard’s most talented sorceresses and the commander of the Valkyrie in his grasp?

She cannot touch him with Infinity in his grasp, that she knows.

But Hela has also been talking with Infinity since she was a babe, and she knows things that no one in the Universe has yet realised.

She knows the secrets of Infinity, she knows the truth of her godhood, and the Mad Titan has no idea of the vastness and cleverness of Infinity.

Hela does.

And she would rather die an ignoble death than ever allow him to perverse more of the laws of the Universe. Already he has fabricated a device capable of corrupting Mind, and Hela has no intention of letting him do that to anyone else.

She knows not how long it takes for the Titan to underestimate her.

But underestimate her he does, and Hela does not give him a chance to regret it.

The blessed blade she had kept concealed upon her body since the night she had been taken from Jotunheim is unsheathed as soon as the Titan comes to change her chains himself.

Given to her by Farbauti when she was a mere babe, back when Odin's battle lust had been stronger.

Made of the hardened ice of Niflheim, in a speckle of reality of Svartalfheim, blessed by the sorcerers of Alfheim, hidden away by the Jotnar - the only weapon capable of killing a god.

Hela knows they believed one day she would slay her father with it, if it became necessary.

After all, she was the Guardian of Souls and Goddess of Death.

Hela has other plans.

The Mad Titan has no time to think, no time to prepare.

All the Mad Titan sees is the flash of a blade, and then there is blood pooling out of Hela’s chest.

The Mad Titan screams, he rages, he seethes, he begs, he cries.

All of these centuries he has wasted alone. He had thought he had found someone for himself when he found Hela, but now she too is dying right before his eyes.

Hela would smile, but there is nothing amusing to her as she dies lightyears away from her own home and her family. Nothing amusing as she wonders about her sunshine and her moonbeam, and how they shall fare now that she is gone.

She wishes that there had been another way.

She wishes that she had gotten to see her brothers grow in the fine Rulers she knew they would become one day.

She wishes.

The Norns have no pity as they watch the beautiful princess die. They weave and they tell tales: they do not interfere in the affairs of men.

Skuld cuts the thread.

But Infinity watches and they have pity. They have Soul.

And as the blood of the Guardian of Souls bathes the room they are in, mixing with the grief of the Titan, they give her one more chance.

Hela’s blood covers the Tesseract.

Infinity is connected, and Mind and Space come together for this Soul, using Power to bend Reality through Time, and the Norns watch as the Merchant of Death is reborn.

They cackle, as they prepare a new tapestry. And then they weave and they weave and they weave.