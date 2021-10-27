Chapter Text

“Mom? Mom!”

Izuku was lost.

Worse still; he was lost at the UA Sports Festival!

He was going to miss out on the second half of the event!

The boy was about ready to burst into tears from the frustration.

After all the effort his mom and dad had gone through to get him a ticket!





His phone had run flat about an hour in, since he’d forgotten to charge it last night looking at all the previous year’s footage and spent most of the first half recording videos with it.

Stupid!

He’d tried to reach a lost and found he had seen earlier, but the rush of the crowd trying to re-enter the stadium after the first two events had only pushed him further away from potential help and into a section of the stadium that he didn’t recognize.

Not to mention, somewhere in all that, someone had spilled their drink on his clothes!

What a pathetic sight he must have been...

Stupid, stupid, useless Deku!

He could almost imagine Kacchan pointing and laughing at him.

On the verge of tearing his hair out, Izuku looked around the nearly featureless hallways as he strained his ear for voices, or to come across a sign or a map or something !

Thankfully, it was at this moment that someone found him.

“Hey, what’re you doing here, sweetie?”

His head whipped around and he almost froze in place. The voice was female and soft, but behind those honeyed words carried a weight of authority.

Though not any menace. Ten years as a quirkless Deku had made him able to pick that out all too easily.

When he turned around, his eyes widened and he relaxed, if only a little as he recognised the owner of the voice by the hero costume she was in..

“Y-you’re the R-18 rated pro heroine, Midnight!” He managed to stammer out.

The heroine grinned, and struck a pose that made Izuku’s cheeks feel hot.

“Yes, and you are our mystery trespasser, from the looks of it!”

Oh.

Izuku immediately started bawling.

“I’m sorry! I got lost, and the crowd pushed me in here, and…” The greenet launched into his explanation at top speed, gesturing wildly as the pro heroine paused and felt a little guilty.

His innocence was apparent ( in more ways tha- no. Bad Nemuri!) as was his distress.

The pro heroine walked over and crouched down in front of him, bringing both parties eye-to-eye.

“Shh, it's okay, sweetie, I’m not mad at you. Did you get separated from your parents?”

“Y-yeah, mom is sitting in section E. My phone ran out of batteries so I couldn’t c-call her, and…”

“Aww, sounds like you had a rough time, young man.” Midnight pouted sympathetically, and her smile turned sultry for a moment before the heroine made an effort to bite her tongue. Nope, not gonna go there with a... twelve year old? Thirteen?

She instead winked, and Izuku flushed an even deeper crimson.

The heroine laughed, not unkindly, as she stood up and pointed further down the corridor.

“I have some of my friends - other heroes - waiting down that way. I’ll leave you with them for now, because I’m due to announce the next event, and then during the next break they’ll make sure you reunite with your parents, okay?”

“Th-thank you, Miss Midnight!” The boy smiled - bright and brilliant and blinding .

Then he stopped, for a moment, before considering… and looking up at her with a determination that she could scarcely believe had been in him all this time.

“Uh… if… if you don’t mind?”

Izuku offered up his notebook, opened to a fresh page, along with a marker pen.

Nemuri smiled, accepting the notebook and pen.

"Well, anything for a fan…” She winked at him, before accepting both the notebook and pen from him. “So, what’s your name, kid?”

“Izuku, Miss Midnight! Midoriya Izuku.”

“Well, Izuku, I hope to see you at UA soon, perhaps in one of my art history classes!” Midnight smiled, and it was only long practice that kept her poke face up as she saw the boy tried to hide the little crack in his smile.

Much like someone who had heard a branch break underfoot, the pro heroine kept her expression carefully pleasant.



She finished signing and puckered her lips, before briefly kissing the paper and leaving a prominent lipstick mark just underneath the signature.

It got the effect she wanted; the crack in his smile and any nervousness evaporated in teenage mortification.

Midnight laughed, and handed the notebook back before flashing a reassuring smile.

Oh you poor thing...

“C’mon, Midoriya-kun, I’ll drop you off with some other Pros that can keep an eye on you until we can get a hold of your parents, okay?”

The boy’s smile shone so bright that she swore that she was going to need sunglasses.

Meanwhile

“That was quite the fall you had there, young lady.” Recovery Girl’s smile showed a strained worry that reflected the greenette’s own as she finished checking over the adult's ankle; while nothing serious, it did mean that Inko was going to be on a bed the rest of the afternoon, surrounded by chattering hero students - who were already starting to organise a betting pool on who would win the next event.

"Gambling is still illegal, kids." Chiyo barked waving her cane around menacingly.

Thankfully, the initial rush of injuries and boo-boos from the sports festival so far had already calmed to a trickle, and with the next events being one-on-one dueling, Chiyo had enough resources to spare for an injured guest.

It just wouldn’t do for a heroic academy like UA to just let one of their guests hobble around on a sprained ankle, was it?

The woman who had fallen down some stairs in the post-lunch rush wrung her hands. “Yes, I’m so sorry for the trouble, I was just trying to find my son, you see. Has he turned up at any of the lost and found stations? I haven’t been able to reach him on my cellphone and...”

“Don’t worry, I’ve already sent out a message to the rest of the heroes running security at the Sports Festival today.” Chiyo reassured the mother, handing the tearful lady another glass of water and setting a box of tissues on the table beside her bed. “They’ll report back to me as soon as they find your son; our campus security isn’t anything to sneeze at either, so we’ll track him down soon enough.”

“Thank you, I’m just afraid…”

Chiyo smiled reassuringly. “Your son will be just fine, Midoriya-san. You'll be seeing each other before you even know it.”

And like someone had been listening for a cue, the TV they had installed in the infirmary snapped to the announcer’s booth.

Present Mic’s voice boomed over the television speakers as the camera zoomed in.

“WELCOME BACK TO THE SECOND HALF OF THE UA SPORTS FESTIVAL, LADIES, GENTLEMEN, AND THAT LOVELY RAINBOW IN BETWEEN AND BEYOND! HOPE YOU HAD SOMETHING TO EAT AND DRINK, KEEP THAT HYPE LEVEL UP...”

“...BECAUSE HERE’S THE THIRD EVENT!”

There, center-camera, two teachers and a familiar looking tangle of green hair sat at the announcer’s table, practically vibrating in his seat from sheer excitement.

Chiyo blinked.

Speak of the devil (an adorable devil that was practically glowing as Eraserhead leaned slightly away from the booming Mic) and he shall appear.

“Midoriya-san, I’m going to take a wild shot and guess that’s your son?”

There was a ding as her cellphone got a notification on the local HeroNet;

Death Arms: I think I found your missing child.

Snipe: Ya think?