'Crossing Midoriya Izuku' is typed in, the entity quickly turns to those gathered and asks "Any guess what that means?"

Many students raise their hands but Monoma barks out "Someone hurts his precious feelings."

"Exactly right, Monoma Neito," Headcase begins "in these stories Midoriya will be insulted, incensed, and/or wronged in some way."

"And we'll have his back right?" Ururaka asks with a combination of worry and rage.

"Sometimes," many are shocked that their other selves might turn on, or ignore him "other times you are the problem."

"So these are all stories of us turning on him?" Todoroki asks in restrained rage.

"Not all of them, in fact some of these worlds have the entire class rallying around him."

"But what kind of things trigger this?" Momo wonders aloud.

"Yeah Midoriya," Kaminari draws attention to him "what would really set you off?"

"I-if I had to pick the most likely thing would be discrimination." Izuku looks up thinking "Any type really," he scrunches his nose "It might be the only thing to make me seriously angry," he pauses "abuse is a close second though." Nods and murmurs of understanding and agreement fill the theater.

"Ms. Headcase," the principal starts " how many of these stories do you have for us?"

"Three so far." she says simply.

"What are their names?" Aizawa sighs.

"And what are they about?" Mic adds.

"Well the first is 'Offense Taken' and in it 1-A is doing an interview with a reporter."

"Oh that sounds so fun!" Ashido cheers.

"Yes, I thought it best to start with a less stressful entry."

"And the second?" Midnight reminds.

"That is called 'Going On Strike', and involves the near entirety of 1-A royally screwing up." She replies carefully.

"What did we do?" Hagakure asks timidly.

"I'm afraid you'll have to wait and see." The room goes quiet for a few.

After a while Bakugo speaks up "So what about the last one?"

"The third story is called 'solidarity' and is Nezu's mistake." she informs staring the rat down, daring him to challenge her. "I hope you all learn from this, be it mistakes you have already made, that you are unaware of, or ones you could have made, take note."

