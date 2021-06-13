Chapter Text

“So no, I honestly don't think you can be a hero without a quirk.”

Those words, so carelessly said, shattered hopes and dreams. Izuku Midoriya found his knees couldn't really hold him up anymore and everything from today faded away in a wash of black. The incident at school, the attack, even seeing and finding out All Might's secret. All fell to the wayside as the kid felt something in himself break. Jagged and sharp it tore into him, ripping deep and bloody wounds inside of his chest and it felt so close to dying that the next breath he took was as much a surprise to him as anything. Distantly he knew All Might was saying something as he walked off, not noticing and uncaring that he just broke a young boy's heart ruthlessly.

Izuku didn’t know how long he knelt on that empty rooftop, not caring for the time that passed and not able to find the will to stand up and go home. What was the point? Should he even go home? Should he even wake up the next day? His future was painted before him in a dreary gray. A life of being stepped upon, low end jobs where he suffers a slow death barely making it through each day. What was the point of it all? What was the point of even going on?

Hitoshi and Mom would be sad. Some quiet part of his mind whispered. And even that small list is so pitifully miniscule. Fourteen years of life and there was only two people who would even care that he was gone. Who would even cry over his grave.

Almost without realizing it Izuku found himself leaning against the railing on top of the building, looking down. It really would be such a small thing to just hop over it. What was it Kac-Bakugo had said?

“If you think you’ll have a quirk in your next life go ahead and take a swan dive off the roof!”

And maybe it really was good advice, maybe he would get a quirk in his next life. Something strong enough that even All Might would be able to say he could be a hero. Something strong enough to save. His hands gripped the metal tight enough to turn his hands ghost pale. He stared down as the light dimmed futhers, as the darkness of night encroached, finally matching that storm of dark miasma swirling inside of him.

“Hey kiddo, whatcha doing?” It's a gruff voice that jolted him out of the haze he was in, a little bit. Enough that the world bled a little of color in and Izuku found his head turning to the voice. It’s Eraserhead, standing several meters away on the roof, casually slouching as he looked at him. And Izuku knew, distantly, that he should be excited to see such an elusive underground hero. But he couldn’t bring himself to care.

“Kind of a weird place to hang out for a kid.” Eraserhead said conversationally, strolling slowly over to him. Izuku would recognize that the man was making slow movements to not startle him, if his brain would break out of its destructive cycle. As it is he just stared at the man for a moment longer before looking back down again.

“Granted I’m not one to talk, I enjoy a good relaxing catnap on the random rooftop myself,” The man continued, voice low and calm even if his gruff voice would normally not have lended itself to a more soothing tone. Eraserhead leaned on the railing as well, elbows on the top and head in hand as he looked out at the darkening cityscape. He was a few feet from Izuku, close enough for easy conversation but far enough to avoid the kid feeling trapped.

“Strong silent type aye? I get that. My husband is always complaining that I'm too quiet myself,” And oh, that brought something flickering in the boy's eyes. As lost as Izuku might be in his depression, his need for information on heros was something that had been as deeply rooted into him as his own name. And no one knew Eraserhead was married, or gay. Eraserhead for his part doesn’t miss that, and finally finds something that brought life to those dull, sad and broken eyes- he capitalized on it.

“Yea, he’s so loud. Everyone was surprised when we started dating, we’re such opposites. But I suppose that’s what makes us better together?” And he let a small fond smile grace his face, something sweet to further calm the boy. And it was working, that death grip on the railing was relaxing, color returning to cold hands.

“He’s also such a big fashionista. Me? I'm good with some comfortable pants and some baggy shirts. But this man has an entire room of our home converted into a closet. Who needs that much clothes? It can’t even be possible to wear all of them,” And a quiet, amused huff comes out of the man. He's rewarded when Izuku felt a small smile form on his face. It was a weak and pathetic thing, but it's something . Izuku took a deep shaky breath, tinged by the tears he'd shed but it filled his chest and helped push some of the darkness down.

“Want to talk about it, kid?” Eraserhead offered after a few more minutes while the kid gulped in large breaths, his body trembling. But trembling was better than the deathly stillness he had before.

“Do you think I can b-be a hero without a quirk?” Izuku found himself blurting it out again, but he didn't know how he could handle it once more if the man told him no. But hope was flickering in him, stubborn and dangerous, beautiful and deadly hope .

Eraserhead, to his credit, felt the weight of those words and knew that his answer was going to be something that had repercussions one way or another so he looked back out at the city again and thought. Silence stretched between them, charged with tension. One wrong word, one phrase worded wrong, a single wrong tone- Eraserhead would never forgive himself. He was thinking, attentive, organizing his thoughts. A word, a sentence- it took only that to decide the kid’s fate.

Finally, Eraserhead broke the fragile silence of the night.

“I’ve seen heroes killed, those with strong quirks, those with weak quirks. I’ve watched villains, weak and strong, fall. Heroics is a deadly profession with a low survival rate," Eraserhead paused and seemed to wait for the gravity of his words to hit before he continued, "however there's one thing that I’ve seen that is true for every hero who has survived.” A beat.

“It's an iron will, they’ll bend but they refuse to break." Again, Eraserhead paused for a few moments, carefully stringing together the next few words. Izuku had to remind himself to take his next breath but was scared that if he let out a single breath, he might miss the hero’s words.

"What kind of quirk someone has or does not have doesn’t determine if they can be a hero, no, it’s if that person is willing to put themselves in harm's way to protect others," Eraserhead took a moment before he continued, the next words he chose more carefully than the previous, not wanting to trigger the young boy hanging off of every word he's spoken.

"So yes I think you can be a hero even without a quirk. You just have to be ready to stand up and fight. ” Eraserheads final words cut through the air between them.

The hope that Izuku felt from those words was almost an aura. It was one suffused in relief and a tentative kind of happiness. Weak and fragile, but there none the less. Eraserhead relaxed, sensing he said the right thing and he turned to look at the boy fully, when his eyes took him in he’s a bit blown away at the change. Where before there was a small boy devoid of life now stands one with a fire in his eyes, yes there was still darkness in them. It’ll take more than a rooftop conversation to get rid of that. But it was no longer the only thing in there.

Izuku’s hands reached for his notebook and pencil subconsciously as the last of the haze in his mind was dashed away by the hero's words and he gave the man a bright smile.

“Eraserhead, do you mind if I ask you a few questions?" He asked and Eraserhead seemed to stumble a bit, the sudden change overwhelming, before a warm smile was given.

“Sure kid.” The Hero responded and he moved to sit down, Izuku followed and they faced each other.

“So your power, it erases others' Quirks for as long as you have your eyesight set on them?" Izuku asked and noticed the nod the man gave. “It's everyone in your eyesight? It’s not a s-single target?” Another nod. “And your hair floats when activated?” This had the hero opening his mouth a bit unsure how the kid noticed that, but he gave another nod. “Have you ever considered tying y-your hair up to hide when you have it activated? And have you considered u-upgrading your goggles so they're like one-way glasses? Y-You can see clearly but others can’t see your eyes? And perhaps adding night vision and heat seeking features to them? Or even additional cameras or alerts on them to give you a heads up for other unseen threats?” And now Eraserhead was pausing to think about such. Izuku barreled on with his questions. “Also, your fighting style once you deactivate a quirk seems to be hand to hand combat, do you use any weapons or ever considered getting long ranged support items to assist you? Other than your capture weapon, of course.”

Eraserhead paused for a few moments, his capture weapon being a weapon is not common knowledge. As an underground hero, information on him was scarce. A mix of him avoiding the media and his efforts to keep such Intel hidden- always ending a fight as fast as he could. It was the same with any other underground hero. The kid knowing so much about his quirk and his support items was concerning, to say the least. But Eraserhead obviously didn't sense any threat or malicious intent from the young boy. Finding any would be nigh on impossible as Izuku's eyes shone with tired happiness and pure curiosity, sparkling in the artificial city lights like emeralds lit from within. The darkness that had so recently infected them banished from his face, and it just honestly seemed like he wanted to know these things for the sake of simply knowing them.

“Ah, I can also use daggers, throwing knives, bow staff, brass knuckles, tonfa, batons, rope darts. Chains and whips if utterly necessary. Long ranged, no, I’ve never used those barring the throwing knives.” But Izuku could see the man was actually considering his words. Izuku was frantically writing in his notebook under his Eraserhead entry, erasing some theories and adding the new information.

“Hey kid, do you mind if I take a look at that?”Izuku let out a startled yelp, followed by an embarrassed blush. He couldn’t help but think the hero would find his writings childish, everyone always had. Doctor’s handwriting , Hitoshi and his mom had always teased. But he couldn’t say no to the hero so he mutely handed it over.His pulse was racing and he fiddled with his pencil while the man skimmed through his entries, pausing and then going through them a second and third time. When Izuku felt like his heart was about to explode from the stress, the man closed it and handed it back.

“Kid, that's some of the most impressive analysis I’ve ever seen. It's better than some of the pro analysts I’ve worked have come up with. Who taught you to do this?" Izuku was blushing so red he felt like his face was going to ignite. He was malfunctioning, about to explode into thousands of mini-Izukus, surely.

“I-I wasn’t taught I just always wanted to be a hero so I spent a lot of time watching them, scouring the internet for information on every hero I could, digging up videos. Even following some fights,” Izuku saw the man raising an accusing eyebrow and his hands came out to frantically wave in front of him. “I stayed really far back, behind police cordons, just close enough that I could watch.” Now that wasn’t entirely true, but it seemed to ease the Hero’s worry..

“You add some fighting skills to that big brain of yours kid and you’ll be a fine hero.” Eraserhead said as he stood and dusted himself off. Izuku felt himself beaming, positively glowing. It was the first time someone had ever said that to him. Well no it was not the first person, Toshi told him all the time that he could be a hero. But Toshi was just humoring him. Same as his Mom had been, when she told him she wasn’t sure if it was possible, but she thought if anyone could do it he would. But Eraserhead had just said he could be a hero! A fine hero! And Izuku felt like he was floating as he followed the man downstairs and out onto the street.

“Alright kid, you make your way home, and maybe I’ll see you again one day as a pro hero.” He said to him and then the pro was gone, leaping up to grab a fire escape and bouncing from wall to wall on the buildings to get to a rooftop where he disappeared. Izuku stared after him for a few minutes before practically skipping towards the way home, his heart light. And while yes, there's still deep wounds inside him that hurt. Now? The pain isn’t quite so bad.

~~~~~

Shouta followed the kid, unable to really corral his curiosity about the boy. He hadn’t been lying to the kid, his analysis of heroes had been far too detailed for a kid of his age to be capable of. It was better than half the analysts he'd dealt with. He was almost certain that in a few years the kid could be one of the best if not the best analyst in Japan. If someone bothered to acknowledge and nurture his skills. But he also wanted to be sure the kid got home safe, and he was heading roughly in Shouta’s area of patrol so it wasn’t like he was shirking his work either.

I wonder how Hizashi will react when I tell him about today? He’ll love to know about his own entry in that kids notebook, and some of those suggestions in there are valid. I’ll have to tell him about those. Shouta thought idly, his own mind going back over the kids' questions for himself.

He had to admit, his suggestions for himself were good. He wouldn’t be taking the long ranged weapon route, well maybe, but the hair and new goggle ideas were very workable. The kid had even had some suggestions in his book for knockout darts and paralytic coatings for his weapons, if he used blades, that Aizawa was toying with in the back of his head. While he could use his quirk to help in fights and stop other quirk users, knockout darts, and the kid had full on diagrams of the things in there, and paralytics would lessen his likelihood of injury. The less opponents one had to fight the better, that was simple battle knowledge.

Shouta knew Hizashi would love the suggestions, anything to keep Shouta safer. As an underground hero Shouta worked alone and was often outnumbered with little to no backup. Hizashi would never discourage Shouta from his work but Shouta knew he worried. It's one of the reasons Hizashi had been so excited when Shouta started working as a teacher, it was a relatively safer line of work. Shouta wouldn't admit it but he had felt the same way when Hizashi had started working as a teacher as well. It helped that Hizashi was ridiculously good with children, being a teacher was as natural as breathing to the other man.

Shouta was lost in his thoughts, but still very much aware of the area around him, ever perceptive, his long years of experience letting him focus on several things at a time. As such he saw when the kid came upon a group of three thugs, mugging a woman. He was speeding up to intervene when he was rendered unnecessary.

The child was suddenly flying through the air in a high jump, his feet landing solidly on one man's head, the kid's hands coming out and balanced on the falling man's shoulders, legs snapping out in a split kick to knock the thugs two comrades in the head as well. The kid flipped off the still falling man to land on the ground, agile as a cat. Within seconds the small middle schooler had taken down the thugs, before Shouta had even crossed half the distance between them.

Dusting himself off with a cursory glance at the unconscious villains the boy hurried to the victim. The woman seems to be in shock, probably a mix of the mugging and unexpected saving by a small boy. The kid helped her pick her things back up and directed her to a nearby street, making motions for her to call the police before going back to check the fallen men. Fingers at pulse points to be sure they were just unconscious before rolling all three to make sure they were not going to choke to death while unconcious. Seeming satisfied that the men are not about to die or harass anyone else the boy strolled off, that same skipping step as before and Shouta would swear he heard a slight humming coming from the boy carrying through the now quiet night air to the watching hero.

Shouta dropped down to examine the three men and he quickly produced quirk canceling cuffs to restrain them properly. Shouta called the take down in himself, claiming credit since he didn't want to deal with explaining that a quirkless kid took them out and no it's not vigilantism since he doesn't have a quirk . Too much hassle. Official duties done to his satisfaction Shouta hurried out and quickly found the unruly mop of green curls and he called out to him.

“Hey, kid, Midoriya,” It had been on his notebook, his name Midoriya Izuku, and the kids turned, eyes widening in shock as he saw Shouta. The blood was draining from his face, seeming to understand that Shouta had seen what he did. He looked terrified. The kid just took down three grown adults in under a minute but now he looked just like a scared child and Shouta felt his heart lurch.

“Hey, I’m not mad kid. Well a bit because you really shouldn’t be fighting people, but where did you learn to do that?” He asked as he caught up to the kid and pulled him to the side, towards a darker alley where they're off the main sidewalk. It was night yea but Shouta was in his Hero costume and didn't want to get bothered by people or reporters. He was a bit surprised the kid trusted him easily enough to follow him into a dark alleyway but, he reasons, he hadn't given the child a reason to not trust him yet.

“I've been taking martial arts classes since I was five...and gymnastics...” The kid was quiet, looking at his shoes and Shouta saw him shaking a bit. It was as if he was afraid Shouta was going to yell at him, or even strike out at him. Shouta knew the signs of an abused child well, both because of his work as a hero and a teacher. His heart ached for the small boy in front of him but he didn't let it show on his face. It would ruin the cold bastard persona he worked so hard to cultivate. He shoved down the part of his mind reminding him that he’d already been far kinder to this boy than his previous class.

“Kami..that’s…” And before Shouta even recognized the words he was saying, because this child has more potential than any of his last two hero classes combined, “Meet me tomorrow.” Blunt and straight-to-the-point.

The kid looked up at him with eyes almost too wide to fit on his face, his mouth open in shock. The kid snapped it closed after a moment.

“Yes!” He finally managed to get out, more of a yell than anything. Shouta found himself smiling, amused by the kids' excitement, and relieved at how fast the fear had faded.

“When do you get out of school?” Shouta asked, resisting the urge to bend down to meet his eyes. The boy really was so small, but Shouta knew it would come off patronizing.

“At 3:15, sir!” Midoriya replied promptly and Shouta hummed, his patrols didn't start until 9pm and he didn't have any classes to teach this year.

“Meet me back at the bottom of that building we met at, 3:45 sharp.” Shouta said and the boy was nodding his head so vigorously that Shouta was scared the kid was going to dislocate his neck.

“Now until then why don’t I take you home?” Shouta asked and Midoriya started to nod, then paused and looked away sheepishly.

“Uh, could we actually stop by a hospital? “He asked quietly and Shouta felt a bit of panic come in, did the kid get hurt in that fight? He didn’t see anything.

“I got hurt earlier, I was attacked by a sludge villain, he suffocated me. All Might saved me.” The kid offered and what was previously panic was now replaced by rage.

An unpleasant feeling formed.

“And All Might didn’t get you to medical care immediately?” He knew his voice was cold and he mentally cursed at himself when the boy flinched at his tone.

“He-uh no...he started to leave and I uh, grabbed onto his leg. He tried to kick me off mid-air and then we landed on that building and…” The kid didn't continue but Shouta could figure it out. All Might had said something afterwards that had put the child into a suicidal state.

Shouta had never liked the big buffoon before but now? He found himself wrestling with the urge to string the man up by his toes on top of the tallest skyscraper. Not only had he left a civilian child alone, without medical care or police after a vicious villain attack. He had then tried to kick the child off probably hundreds of feet in the air. Shouta felt disgust- thick and venomous curling in his stomach. He was careful to wipe the emotion off his face, learning from his mistake moments before.

This kid had been through more than enough today, he didn't need to go and scare him anymore.

“We can get you to a hospital. I have a friend from the police department I can call to get you home afterwards, if your parents can’t come pick you up.” He started to walk, letting the kid follow behind him and he took off his goggles, hiding them in his capture scarf. He was fairly unknown but his goggles were a major tell, without them he looked more like a hobo with a very long scarf.

“Uh yea..my moms away so..thank you...sir Eraserhead.” The kid still seemed subdued and Shouta wracked his brain for something he could do to cheer him back up.

“Present Mic does actually speak fluently in JSL.” Shouta blurted out. Well talking about his husband had worked so far in perking the kid up.

The boy paused mid stride and then his notebook and pencil were back out and he was scribbling away again, but his eyes were lighter and there was a small smile on his face.

“Midnight's favorite color is pink.” Shouta supplied another piece of small trivia, nothing big yet just small stuff. But the kid was gobbling it up as he wrote this new fact down.

And so the kid was relaxing and smiling again and Shouta felt some of the tension leave his shoulders. They walked the rest of the way in silence, only interrupted by muttered ramblings from the boy and some scribbling.

Finally they got to a hospital, Shouta walked in, flashing his Hero License at the receptionist and informed her he has a kid with him who was suffocated by a sludge villain. He followed several feet back when the boy was brought to a room by a nurse and waited outside the room.

Shouta slipped his phone out, careful to keep one ear turned towards the room so he could be sure the kid was okay. He heard the boy letting out huge, wet wracking coughs. Apparently there had been sludge in his lungs. That could’ve ended badly, either causing an infection, pneumonia or even poisoning him depending on what was in the sludge. Shouta felt burning anger in his chest, listening to the kid hacking and choking as more sludge was drawn out of his lungs. In a slightly detached way Shouta noticed his fingers were shaking as he selected a contact to call. Thankfully the Detective answered within the first two rings and Shouta could direct some of his attention to the call.

“Hey Tsuka, can you come to the hospital, Musutafu General? I got a kid that needs a ride home. Name is Midoriya Izuku. Got attacked by a villain earlier.” Shouta was short and professional, even if Tsuka was his friend. The nickname doesn’t count.

“Huh? Hey Shouta didn’t think I’d be getting a call from you about a kid. What villain was it?” Tsuka’s tone was more conversational but Shouta could hear him moving in the background, and then the slamming of a car door.

“That slime villain from earlier, All Might would’ve taken him down from what the kid told me.” And Shouta couldn't hide the cold anger in his tone now.

“The slime villain? All Might dropped him off hours ago. He didn’t even mention that a civilian child had been involved.” And even though All Might is Tsuka’s friend too, Shouta could hear the disapproval in his tone.

“Yea. Tried to kick the kid off mid-air too.” Shouta continued practically spitting the words out. He had to hold the phone away from his ear in the next second though because the other man was shouting.

“HE DID WHAT?!” Shouta hoped he was not about to cause an accident.

“Yea, apparently the kid latched onto him afterwards when he was getting ready to leave.” Shouta continued, his voice dropping into a dangerous calm and he can almost feel Tsuka shuddering through the phone.

“I’ll have a talk with him, that’s serious. All of it. Completely unacceptable.” Tsuka was making it sound like All Might was going to be punished, but really he was saving him from Shouta coming for him. They both know it, but Shouta was still undecided if that will be enough to appease the anger boiling inside of him. If Shouta found out All Might had done anything else like this again he'd certainly be taking disciplinary actions into his own hands.

“Good,” was the only response Shouta gave and he ended the call. He pops his head into the room door and waved at the kid. Midoriya tried to talk but winced, apparently everything today has been too much for his throat. Being choked, crying, talking, and hacking out a lung.

“Hey kid, I’m going to be on my way. Detective Tsukauchi Naomasa is heading over to pick you up, I gave him your name so don’t worry. I’ll let them know he’s going to be picking you up.” And Shouta was leaving, stopping by the receptionist desk to do as he said. Since the kid had no legal guardian in the area to pick him up and he didn’t come in with anything severe he could be released to the police afterwards. Satisfied that the kid would be okay and get home safe, Shouta left to continue his patrol.

Shouta wouldn’t admit it, but he was excited for tomorrow.