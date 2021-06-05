Chapter Text

'For The Want Of A Nail' that's what the entity type into the search bar. Her deep blue form brightening as she bounced from heel to toe and back again. The white screen with a loading bar slowly filling, Midoriya couldn't help but ask "What does that mean?"

The being turned toward their audience "The title you mean?" Green bean nodded "Well it come from an old poem, I think. The entity known as Clouds, Whom who is responsible for recording this series of stories, chose it to show how the smallest decision can change a great many things."

"I don't believe I've heard this particular poem." Nedzu addresses Headcase "Would you kindly share it with us?"

"But of course!" The light takes a few breathes to calm themselves

"For want of a nail the shoe was lost

For want of a shoe the horse was lost

For want of a horse the rider was lost

For want of a rider the message was lost

For want of a message the battle was lost

For want of a battle the kingdom was lost

And all for the want of a horseshoe nail."

Momo politely stated "In essence we will be watching multiple worlds that start at the same point, but become very different like the butterfly effect."

"Yes, however I would remind you that this starting event isn't likely to be the only difference simply the one with possibly the biggest impact."

"Young Headcase, may I ask what the starting part of these stories might be?" All Might in his skeleton form said, quite nicely I might add.

"Oh, why your first meeting with Young Midoriya is the catalyst for these stories." All Might's eyes widened with worry at that as they should.

Aizawa stands to be sure he has everyone's attention "Exactly how many worlds is this 'Clouds' person recording for us to see?"

"There are currently, as we begin watching, 4 stories in the 'For Want Of A Nail' series. The plan is to cycle through the stories one 'chapter' "she did air quotes at that "at a time switching between the stories until we catchup to where Clouds has recorded so far. Does that answer your question?"

"Yes, it does." Aizawa deadpans.

"Yo, think you could give us a sweet summary of the stories we'll be seeing, ya dig?" Present Mic, always the performer.

"Unfortunately a summary might spoil some big reveals so I'm afraid not."

Izuku kindly raises his hand. Headcase gestures to let him speak. "Is there a way to differentiate the different worlds like their titles or maybe an alias the main 'character'" air quotes via cinnamon roll is adorable "uses so we can compare the worlds or something?"

"Wonderful idea Midoriya, in fact these stories follow you..."

"WHAT!?" Bakugo shouts interrupting a now slightly miffed being of light. The silence drags on as Headcase simply uses her disappointed face to stare the literal atomic blond down. Eventually Kirishima and the rest of the Bakusquad get him to sit so their surprisingly patient host can continue.

"As I was saying in each of these stories you end up with a different code name. in the first, you become Deku just like your world. In the second, you choose the name Mastermind. In the third, you are given the name Viridian. In the forth, you take the name Cheat Code."

"Is there any reason you said each of those in a different way?" Todoroki, the resident conspiracy theorist, always asked the most interesting questions. Headcase barely suppressing a smirk as the Dekusquad tries to convince him that not everything has a hidden meaning.

There comes a ding from the screen, drawing everyone's attention as it lit up with 'chapter select' atop and a list falling below it, in a language it is assumed only the entity can read. The light being asks "Is everyone settled and ready to begin?" A multitude of affirmations are returned to her, so she turns to the screen selecting the first tab that fell to show a larger list and chose the very first of those.

The screen changed showing a grayscale title card.

'Chapter 1: Hope and Heartbreak'