Nezu - GuildMaster Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer Thirteen - CrowdControl Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS Snipe - RangedDPS Lunch Rush - BuffBot Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank Ectoplasm - Ecto Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad Torino Sorahiko / Gran Torino - WarrantyVoid Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 18: BuckPlankchest Rolling Chart: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zctCcQAqBhg3_Dy6dcaLmVFycKgexQIaE4YXsaAbQTw/edit?usp=sharing

Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:

First Term. Late May.

Place in Timeline: During Episode 33, Listen Up!! A Tale From the Past, but before the first day back at school.

[Class 1-A]

14:30

PurpleSus: Finally. FINALLY.

PurpleSus: I’m on the train.

PurpleSus: The nightmare is over.

ZappySus: And just think, day after tomorrow it’s back to school.

PurpleSus: Why do you hate me?

ZappySus: Aw, bro, I don’t hate you.

ZappySus: I just find your suffering funny.

PurpleSus: I think I’m gonna pick up some fiber supplements on the way home.

PurpleSus: And next heroics class I’m gonna see how long I can stick you to a wall.

ZappySus: Bring it on.

PurpleSus: By your FACE.

AuxcuseYou: I really, really don’t need to know more details about how Pop Off works.

AuxcuseYou: You can just keep all that to yourself.

PurpleSus: I’ll bet Midoriya wants to know.

SmallMight: I mean.

SmallMight: Yes?

SmallMight: As long as you never phrase it like you did the first time ever again.

PurpleSus: Noted.

PurpleSus: In retrospect that was a correlation/causation thing anyway.

SmallMight: Clearly.

Kermitdóttir: It was plainly unnecessary is what it was.

AuxcuseYou: Telling us about it was also unnecessary, ma’am.

Kermitdóttir: If I had to suffer, so did the rest of you, ribbit.

AuxcuseYou: How dare.

AuxcuseYou: Maybe we won’t invite you to girls’ day.

Kermitdóttir: Joke’s on you. I’m spending the day with my family tomorrow, then dinner’s gonna be at Ochako-chan’s place.

AuxcuseYou: Shit.

AuxcuseYou: I forgot.

Kermitdóttir: Girls’ day gonna be missing 1/3 of the girls.

GachaQueen: Perhaps we should discuss what we’re going to be doing?

AuxcuseYou: Eh, we can talk about it in the girls chat later.

SmallMight: Heh. It’s funny.

SmallMight: I keep hearing about the girls chat. Almost makes me wonder why there isn’t a boys chat.

AuxcuseYou:

AuxcuseYou: PFFTAHAHAHAHAHAH, @HornBuddy you idiot.

HornBuddy: Shit.

SmallMight: What am I missing?

HornBuddy: Okay, so, funny story.

SmallMight: There is a boys chat and I wasn’t invited?

HornBuddy: It’s not like that, bro!!!

HornBuddy: Okay hear me out.

HornBuddy: You remember that day you invited people to work out and only Uraraka could make it?

SmallMight: Yeah?

CutiET: LOLOLOLOL, it’s all my fault.

HornBuddy: ^

HornBuddy: Ashido PM’d me and asked me to distract all the boys I could, to make sure Uraraka was the only one who went with you.

SmallMight:

SmallMight: Why!?

CutiET: OPERATION CINNABON!

ModestMouse: I FUCKING KNEW IT!

SmallMight: So, what, Ashido, you were trying to get me and Ura

SmallMight: Ochako alone?

CutiET: Guilty!

CutiET: You two were soooo cute together and I wanted to give you two alooooone time.

Kermitdóttir: And, yeah, you did know it, Ochako-chan.

Kermitdóttir: I didn’t confirm, but I didn’t hide it either.

Invisibitch: That’s why Mashirao and I are together!

AveImperator: It all comes full circle, I guess?

SmallMight: Okay, so, all the boys are in there except me, Kirishima-kun?

HornBuddy: Er, not quite?

HornBuddy: We didn’t invite Iida either, because we figured he’d squeal.

HornBuddy: And Bakubro and Todoroki were still being all antisocial and stuff so I didn’t bother.

HandCrusher: You’re not wrong.

AuxcuseYou: And because he’s got fat fingers, I’m in there too.

HornBuddy: At this point I consider you, like, the girl ambassador.

AuxcuseYou: Just what I needed.

PurpleSus: Wait a second, I’m not in any boys chat either!

HornBuddy: Oh, yeah, you were kinda in the shithouse, Mineta.

HornBuddy: Don’t act all surprised.

PurpleSus: You don’t have to SAY it.

HornBuddy: Huh, actually hold on.

HornBuddy: Yeah. I didn’t add Koda-bro either. Or Toko-bro.

HornBuddy: I’m…

HornBuddy: Not completely sure why?

HornBuddy: I guess maybe I just figured they weren’t likely to go on the run?

SmallMight: I’m not sure how to feel about how there was this whole Ochako and me shipping conspiracy.

CutiET: Green Tea conspiracy!

SmallMight: … Huh. Puns.

ModestMouse: That is pretty much what I said.

HornBuddy: Anyway, yeah, sorry Mido-bro, I just didn’t wanna fuck it all up and get Ashido kicking my ass again.

CutiET: Wisdom!

SmallMight: I guess it’s a hell of a lot nicer than the other reasons I’ve been excluded from stuff.

HornBuddy: Yeeeeeah, that kinda sorta just occurred to me as being a problem just now.

HornBuddy: Anyway!

HornBuddy: No reason to keep anyone out now! Operation Cinnabon is complete, right Ashido?

CutiET: Yep!

HornBuddy: Anyhow, give me a second.

[Manly Pursuits]

Kirishima added Iida to the chat!

Kirishima added Koda to the chat!

Kirishima added Tokoyami to the chat!

Kirishima added Todoroki to the chat!

Kirishima added Bakugo to the chat!

Kirishima added Midoriya to the chat!

Kirishima added Mineta to the chat!

Kirishima: Okay. That’s everybody, right?

Bakugo: What the fuck?

Tokoyami: What fresh madness...

Kirishima: Boys chat, Bakubro, Toko-bro!

Bakugo: No.

Tokoyami: I see.

Bakugo left the chat!

Kirishima: Dammit.

Midoriya: Uh, don’t act all surprised?

Kirishima: I’m just disappointed.

Midoriya: Honestly even if he was into being in another chat, you’d probably have some trouble keeping him here if I’m here too.

Kirishima: I really, really do not get that.

Midoriya: Yeeeeah, I don’t really think I’m gonna get into it.

Kirishima: That’s fair.

Todoroki: This is odd.

Mineta: Wait, this is a total sausage fest.

Kirishima: Duh?

Mineta: Eh. At least I probably can’t say anything too stupid here.

Kaminari: We’ll find out!

Midoriya: So what do you guys talk about in here?

Sero: Not much, honestly.

Sero: I think we don’t use it half as often as the girls use theirs.

Jiro: You don’t. This thing is near silent.

Midoriya: Huh.

Jiro: Your ambassador thing is fucking weird, btw, Kirishima.

Kirishima: I mean, you haven’t left.

Jiro: You’re not wrong.

[Ladies’ World]

Ashido: Hey.

Ashido: Do you girls think we should have an ambassador from the boys?

Jiro: That’s weird. You’re weird.

Jiro: You and Kirishima are weird.

Uraraka: Even if we wanted to…

Jiro: Big IF.

Uraraka: Which boy would you even pick?

Hagakure: Midoirya.

Asui: Midoriya-chan, ribbit.

Ashido: Yeahhh. Probably Midori or Aoyama.

Uraraka: Okay, Aoyama I kinda get, he’s pretty girly in a lot of ways.

Uraraka: Why Deku-kun though?

Hagakure: Woobie factor.

Asui: Honestly, I just like Midoriya-chan.

Asui: He’s the only boy I wouldn’t mind having in girl-space.

Asui: I mean, other than Koda-chan, but he wouldn’t really BE here much.

Ashido: And honestly? Midori’s got a fair few girl-stereotype traits to him.

Ashido: Without being near as EXTRA as Aoyama.

Uraraka: I had to look up woobie.

Uraraka: I’m annoyed that I can’t argue with it.

Hagakure: Your boyfriend needs hugs, Ochako-chan.

Ashido: All the fuckin’ hugs.

Uraraka: You’re not wrong.

Uraraka: Still, though, Deku-kun’s got his macho moments.

Hagakure: Yeah but they pretty much only happen when he’s doing hero stuff.

Hagakure: Otherwise he’s like, the anti-macho.

Hagakure: I’ll bet he even cries at movies.

Ashido: To be fair, Kiri does that too.

Hagakure: Really?

Ashido: Yeah. “It’s manly to not be afraid to cry.”

Hagakure: This fuckin’ guy.

Uraraka: Kirishima’s the weirdest boy I have EVER met.

Ashido: You think? Even in a class that has Midori AND Aoyama?

Uraraka: I mean, yeah?

Uraraka: Deku-kun’s just really sensitive. Which, like, so is Koda, honestly.

Uraraka: And Aoyama’s just leaning into flamboyance, with a French sauce.

Uraraka: Kirishima though? He’ll be super macho one minute, cry the next, and has this weird definition of manliness that pretty much seems to just mean “good.”

Ashido: Huh.

Ashido: I can’t argue with any of that.

Ashido: Wait.

Uraraka: What?

Ashido: Flamboyant with a French sauce…

Ashido: Bechamel Gay!

Uraraka: You cannot be serious.

Jiro: What the fuck?

Jiro: How do you even know what bechamel is!?

Ashido: Mac ‘n cheese is one of the few things I can make!

Jiro: YOU ARE WEIRD!

[Class 1-A]

CutiET: Hey, @Scintillement, lemme throw something out there.

Scintillement: Oui, Ashido-san?

CutiET: You are a Bechamel Gay.

Scintillement:

HornBuddy: What the fuck?

CutiET: Flamboyant with a French sauce.

ModestMouse: Fucksake, Mina-chan.

HornBuddy: What.

Scintillement:

Scintillement: C'est merveilleux!

Scintillement: Je suis un Béchamel Gay!

CutiET: See, Ochako-chan?

CutiET: Great idea!

HornBuddy: I can’t even

ModestMouse: I am NOT taking the blame for your weird brain.

CutiET: Fine, I’ll take all the credit, then!

CutiET: No regrets!

Scintillement: C'est juste juste, my very presence is smooth and rich, like the finest cream!

CutiET: One regret!

Scintillement: LOL

HornBuddy: I am repulsed, but also… What's the word I’m looking for, here?

SmallMight: Intrigued?

HornBuddy: Yeah, sure, why not.

BlueFast: Aoyama-kun! That is inappropriate!

Scintillement: Iida! C'est bon de te revoir! Are you doing well?

SmallMight: Iida-kun, you’re managing whole sentences!

BlueFast: Do not change the subject, Aoyama-kun!

Scintillement: Ah, but Iida, what was inappropriate about it?

BlueFast: I do not need to elaborate, Aoyama-kun! You know what you’re doing!

Scintillement: Non, I am but a fool.

Scintillement: Explain, s'il vous plaît.

BlueFast:

Scintillement: C'est ce que je pensais. (ㆆᴗㆆ)*✲ﾟ*｡⋆

CutiET: Let’s move on.

CutiET: Quickly.

CutiET: Prez! How you doin!?

BlueFast: I am not entirely well, and will be healing for a few days yet, but my right arm has recovered sufficiently for this!

SmallMight: That’s really great, Iida-kun.

SmallMight: The doctor your family uses must be really good!

BlueFast: It is frustratingly slow, but not so difficult as before!

BlueFast: They are quite skilled, yes, and well connected! They have a colleague with a minor orthopedic healing quirk!

ZappySus: So we’ll be seeing you around again now?

BlueFast: Ah, yes, I quite nearly forgot.

BlueFast: I would like to take a moment to apologize to you all!

BlueFast: My brother’s injuries affected me more than I was willing to admit!

BlueFast: Despite all the wonderful support I received from all of you, I allowed myself to withdraw and stew in my discontent!

CutiET: Dude, come on, you’re human. It’s okay!

BlueFast: I neglected my duties as a classmate and as Class Representative!

BlueFast: Additionally, my inattention and foolishness led directly to a dangerous situation and injury to myself, Midoriya-kun, and Todoroki-kun!

SmallMight: Iida-kun, seriously, we’ve already talked about this.

BlueFast: I have no excuse for my actions and must simply beg all your forgiveness, despite not being worthy of it!

Scotch: Jeez, dude, relax.

CutiET: You already had it, boss.

Scotch: It wasn’t cool, but everything turned out okay, so just don’t do it again.

Scotch: Right guys?

Scintillement: Oui.

SmallMight: Yeah!

AveImperator: Absolutely.

HandCrusher: You already know my opinion, Iida.

HornBuddy: What Sero-bro said!

ZappySus: ^

Invisibitch: I am giving you such a big hug on Monday, Iida!

AuxcuseYou: Yeah, yeah, fine, all forgiven or whatever, just spare me the drama.

GachaQueen: Kyoka! Come now!

GachaQueen: Iida-san’s gesture is very mature, and appropriate for the situation!

GachaQueen: We all very much appreciate it, Iida-san.

AuxcuseYou: What she said.

ModestMouse: You know we love you, Iida-kun!

PurpleSus: Uh, I’m not 100% on what’s being apologized for but, yeah, sure!

ZappySus: You have GOT to pay more attention, dude.

PurpleSus: Shut up.

BlueFast: Thank you!

BlueFast: You are all better friends than I deserve!

CutiET: Oh pshaw.

CutiET: But, y’know, if you wanted to make it up to us, you could look the other way on some of our shenanigans. 0:D

BlueFast: Ashido-kun, it is imperative that we conduct ourselves as proper heroes in training!

BlueFast is typing…

BlueFast is typing…

Invisibitch: There he is.

CutiET: Love ya, Prez! <3







* * * * *







[Faculty Main]

16:00

Eraser: I see Iida’s feeling better.

NightyNight: I’ll say.

NightyNight: He was in rare form with that lecture.

Eraser: It just… keeps going.

BuckPlankchest: Is something… wrong?

Eraser: No. Ashido just goaded him into expounding on the necessity of proper heroic behavior.

Eraser: At great length.

NightyNight: I think it’s sweet! They missed Iida’s contributions to their dynamic!

Eraser: I mean, it’s good, sure, but I think we might need to do something to emphasize conciseness.

NightyNight:

NightyNight: Yeah okay you’ve got a point.

BuckPlankchest: So Young Iida is doing well?

NightyNight: He’s getting better.

NightyNight: Tensei says they’ve been spending a lot of time together.

NightyNight: There was something of a disconnect. They both need to work on communication.

BuckPlankchest: I’ve been led to believe that pretty much everyone does.

Eraser: I’d settle for brevity in communication.

Vlad: There’s something to be said for thoroughness, Eraser.

Eraser: Thoroughness and verbosity aren’t the same thing.

GuildMaster is typing…

Eraser:

Vlad: This is your fault.

Eraser: Fuck.

GuildMaster is typing…

BuckPlankchest: Look at the time, I should go over my lesson plans for next week.

BuckPlankchest: Monday will be on us before we know it!

TheHealer: Coward.

BuckPlankchest has muted the chat.

WarrantyVoid: Fuck that.

WarrantyVoid has muted the chat.

[Ladies’ World]

Yaoyorozu: Oh thank goodness, my stop is up soon.

Jiro: Just a little while longer, babe.

Yaoyorozu: Quite. Then I can pack a new bag and make my way to your home.

Ashido: Ooooh, got a date?

Jiro: I mean, sorta?

Jiro: She’s having dinner with me and the folks.

Yaoyorozu: And then we’re having a sleepover!

Ashido: Toru-chan and I are doing that too!

Ashido: GASP!

Ashido: I just had the best idea that our parents might shoot down but maybe not!?

Yaoyorozu: What’s that, Ashido-san?

Ashido: You’re having your sleepover tonight. Toru-chan and I are too…

Ashido: What if all four of us had a sleepover tomorrow night!?

Hagakure: Hell.

Hagakure: I’m so into it.

Yaoyorozu: I will confess that that sounds pleasant, but doesn’t that seem like an imposition on our parents?

Jiro: Maybe? But I’ll bet my folks’ll go for it.

Jiro: Rockstar lifestyles make a school-night sleepover look like playschool.

Jiro: They are almost daily just grateful that there aren’t any drugs involved in my life.

Ashido: Y’know I hadn’t thought about it but that makes sense.

Jiro: Hell, we’re gonna be at my place tomorrow in general right?

Jiro: I’ll just ask.

Ashido: Sweeeeet. I’ll butter mine up tonight.

Hagakure: Oh man, I only have a few hours to convince mine!

Yaoyorozu: Well.

Yaoyorozu: If it’s not too much of an imposition, Kyoka?

Jiro: It isn’t.

Yaoyorozu: Well then. I’ll let the staff know that they do not need to pick me up until after school Monday.

Hagakure: It’s that easy!?

Yaoyorozu: My parents are out of town.

Yaoyorozu: So long as I’m not falling behind in my studies, they trust me to handle it.

Yaoyorozu: And all of your background checks were clean enough for them.

Ashido: Our what?

Yaoyorozu: Oh, did I not mention?

Yaoyorozu: My parents conducted background checks on everyone in our class.

Yaoyorozu: Actually I suspect they might have done the same for much of the school.

Hagakure: I have no, like, frame of reference for your life, Yaoyorozu.

Yaoyorozu: Oh dear, this is another very strange thing isn’t it?

Uraraka: I mean, yes?

Uraraka: But then with the amount of money your family has it’s probably necessary?

Asui: Have you had kidnapping attempts in the past, Yaoyorozu?

Yaoyorozu: No, of cour

Yaoyorozu:

Jiro: Babe?

Yaoyorozu: Oh, goodness, I just thought about a few incidents with our bodyguards when I was younger.

Yaoyorozu: I was too young to understand but in retrospect, I believe there may have been a few unsuccessful attempts.

Asui: You must have some really good bodyguards that you didn’t really notice.

Yaoyorozu: How many other things have I missed?

Jiro: Maybe best to not think about that too hard right now?

Jiro: Though this does explain those unmarked cars I keep seeing when we’re out.

Yaoyorozu: They’d best be keeping their distance.

Jiro: They’re just making sure you’re okay, Momo.

Yaoyorozu: Still. I value our privacy.

Jiro: We’ll interrogate them later.

Ashido: It’s like being in a spy movie.

Hagakure: Except really mundane.

[Manly Pursuits]

Ojiro: Almost home. We still on for tonight @Kirishima @Kaminari?

Kirishima: Obviously.

Kaminari: Bet!

Todoroki: Is something going on?

Kirishima: We’re gonna hit up that arcade restaurant. Get dinner, hang out, play stupid games.

Kirishima: All that.

Kirishima: Kinda surprised you can go though, Oji-bro.

Kaminari: Yeah, I figured Hagakure would’ve glommed onto you tonight.

Ojiro: We talked about it, but since I had plans with you guys, she made plans with Ashido.

Kirishima: Huh.

Kirishima: Alright then, w/e.

Todoroki: Interesting.

Kirishima: You wanna come, Todo-bro?

Kirishima: It ain’t exclusive or anything.

Todoroki: I am not familiar with many games.

Kaminari: Aw, whatever, bro, we can teach ya!

Midoriya: You ought to give it a try, Todoroki-kun.

Midoriya: It’s good to have new experiences!

Kirishima: What about you, Mido-bro?

Midoriya: Can’t.

Midoriya: I have to spend at least one night with mom before she goes completely insane.

Kaminari: That is legit as hell.

Ojiro: Yeah, that tracks. Your mom must’ve had a heart attack.

Midoriya: Yeeeeah. It wasn’t great.

Todoroki: I will see if it is possible.

[PM Shoto — Fuyumi]

Shoto: Fuyumi, is Endeavor going to be home tonight?

Fuyumi: No, I don’t think so. He said he was going to be working in Hosu a little longer.

Fuyumi: Why?

Shoto: I received an invitation from some of my classmates for this evening.

Fuyumi: That’s great, Shoto!

Fuyumi: You should totally go!

Fuyumi: If dad gets back early for some reason I’ll cover for you.

Shoto: Thank you.

[Manly Pursuits]

Todoroki: My sister has indicated that Endeavor is unlikely to be home tonight.

Todoroki: So I am available.

Kaminari: Kick ASS.

Kaminari: Let’s introduce ‘Roki to junk food and stupid entertainment!

Kirishima: This is either gonna be epic, or really weird.

Midoriya: Good for you, Todoroki-kun!

Todoroki: The term “junk food” has always confused me.

Iida: It merely refers to foods of dubious nutritional value, Todoroki-kun!

Todoroki: Why would you eat them, then?

Kaminari: Because they are DELICIOUS.

Kirishima: Yeah!

Kirishima: It ain’t good for you, but once in a while doesn’t hurt!

Kirishima: Just means you gotta go harder in your next workout is all!

Todoroki: I see.

Todoroki: Very well. I am in your care.

Ojiro: This’ll be different.

Mineta: Wait, you have a sister, Todoroki?

Todoroki: Yes.

Mineta: Is she hot?

Kirishima: Mineta...

Kaminari: You absolute dumbass.

Todoroki: No. She can only produce ice.

Ojiro: Never change, Todoroki.

Mineta: What!? Todoroki’s a pretty boy, I figure his whole family must be.

Ojiro: Please change more, Mineta.

Todoroki: Oh. I see.

Todoroki: You were referring to her physical attractiveness.

Todoroki: She strongly takes after our mother, so she is quite beautiful.

Todoroki: That said, Mineta, I do not believe I have to finish this threat.

Mineta: No, sir, you do not.

Todoroki: Excellent.

Todoroki: I have been practicing with my fire of late, you see.

Mineta: Message received!

Todoroki: I should hope so.

Midoriya: I feel like a lot of learning is going on right now.

Kirishima: Yep.







* * * * *







[Class 1-A]

10:30

CutiET: Awwwww, Jiro and Yaoyorozu are super cute in the morning.

CutiET uploaded BedHead.PNG (Image of Kyoka and Momo at breakfast, with Kyoka’s mother at the edge of the frame. Their hair is a complete mess as they eat. Kyoka is in a tank top and shorts, Momo in what look like expensive red silk PJs.)

ModestMouse: That’s sweet.

AuxcuseYou: HOW THE FUCK DID YOU GET THAT!?

CutiET: I follow your dad’s socials.

AuxcuseYou: I will MURDER him.

GachaQueen: You are very cute in the morning, though, Kyoka.

AuxcuseYou: JFJDFLDJLHOIAGDFH

Invisibitch: Oh chillax, Jiro!

Invisibitch: It’s just a little bedhead!

AuxcuseYou: See how you feel if it’s your morning pictures!

Invisibitch: Mina-chan?

CutiET uploaded MorningCuties.PNG (A selfie with Mina and Toru. Mina’s PJs are brightly colored, almost clashing, and her hair… looks about the same. Toru’s dressed pink shorts and a bright yellow spaghetti strap tank)

CutiET: We’re adorable.

AuxcuseYou: I hate you all so much.

GachaQueen: Hurtful.

AuxcuseYou: Obviously not you!

GachaQueen: <3

CutiET: We should totally get one of all four of us tomorrow before we get ready for school!

Invisibitch: Bet! Mom and dad gave me the go-ahead!

GachaQueen: Oh that’s wonderful, Hagakure-san!

AuxcuseYou: Yeah yeah, woo, sleepovers.

CutiET: Come on, Jiro! More enthusiasm!

AuxcuseYou: A) More coffee.

AuxcuseYou: B) I’m still annoyed with you.

CutiET: <3

AveImperator: You girls have a pretty packed day, then.

Invisibitch: Yeah! It’s gonna be great!

Invisibitch: How’d your night go?

AveImperator: It was something else.

HornBuddy: We introduced Todo-bro to bowling!

HandCrusher: It is an oddly simple game.

ZappySus: Yeeeeah, we didn’t really account for, y’know.

ZappySus: Hero studies and hand-eye coordination and whatnot?

HornBuddy: It was still fun!

ZappySus: I dunno. Lots of strikes and spares. It got old pretty fast.

ZappySus: Also Todoroki ANNIHILATED us.

HandCrusher: Is it really that unusual to get all the pins down on the first try?

HornBuddy: Most people don’t do it eight times out of ten.

HandCrusher: Huh.

SmallMight: How did your junk food experience go?

HandCrusher: A lot of it was much too sweet.

HandCrusher: I did enjoy ikayaki, though.

HornBuddy: They also had pizzaman!

SmallMight: Okay I’m not familiar with that.

ZappySus: Nikuman, but with, like, tomato sauce and cheese inside!

SmallMight: Weird.

HandCrusher: It reminded me of the calzones my sister made once.

ZappySus: You guys eat a lot of Italian food?

HandCrusher: Not often, but occasionally Fuyumi likes to experiment.

HandCrusher: Only on days Endeavor isn’t home.

ZappySus: Sheesh, he’s just the no-fun patrol isn’t he?

HandCrusher: You have no concept.

ZappySus: I continue to have concerns.

HandCrusher: Don’t worry about it.

HornBuddy: I can’t remember, Todo-bro, did you like ANY of the sweets?

HandCrusher: The choco-bananas were alright.

ZappySus: This fuckin’ guy got one covered in the darkest chocolate they had.

HandCrusher: Milk and white chocolate are too sweet.

HandCrusher: I am also not fond of soda.

HandCrusher: Though the fizzing mineral water was good.

HandCrusher: I might get some of that for home.

HornBuddy: You do you, bro!

HornBuddy: Let me tell you, though, Todo-bro had some trouble getting into it, but he ended up being a BEAST in Hero Fighter IX.

HandCrusher: It was satisfying.

ZappySus: Wait a minute, he only really got good when I started playing Endeavor…

HandCrusher: Very.

HandCrusher: Very.

HandCrusher: Satisfying.

SmallMight: Who did you play, Todoroki-kun?

HandCrusher: All Might.

SmallMight: Yeah, he’s a pretty good all-arounder.

ZappySus: I’m usually really good at Endeavor, too…

HornBuddy: I have NEVER before seen someone actually pull off the United States of Smash in that game.

SmallMight: It’s not THAT hard.

HandCrusher: ^

ZappySus: You are both nuts.

SmallMight: Best Jeanist is a lot harder to play competently!

[PM Ochako — Deku <3]

Ochako: Hey, Deku-kun, did you have a plan for today?

Deku: Y’know, I hadn’t gotten that far?

Deku: Is there anything special you wanna do for lunch?

Ochako: Man. I haven’t really gotten to go OUT much here…

Deku: Hah, ditto.

Ochako: We should actually look into what’s around at some point.

Ochako: But for today, what about that cafe we went to last time?

Ochako: That was almost a date, honestly, and it was really good!

Deku: Yeah, it was. And it’s kinda turning into the de facto Class 1-A date spot at this rate.

Ochako: You’re not wrong!

Ochako: We’ll talk about what to make for dinner while we’re there?

Deku: Sure, I’ll bring my grocery bags and we can hit the store after.

Ochako: Yeah!

Ochako: This’ll be fun!

Deku: Yeah, it will.

Ochako: I was kinda worried for a minute that you might think it’s kinda boring to do something so simple.

Deku: Anything is gonna be great as long as you’re there.

Ochako: You can’t just say stuff like that!

Ochako: My face is gonna stay this color!

Deku: YOU gonna take that selfie?

Ochako: Absolutely not!

Deku: But I’ll bet you look really pretty in purple too.

Ochako: Jerk!

Deku: <3

Ochako: <3 <3 <3

[Ladies’ World]

Uraraka posted 1 screenshot.

Uraraka: Where did THIS guy come from!?

Ashido: Nice.

Hagakure: Not bad!

Asui: I think he was always there, Ochako-chan.

Asui: I think he just figured out that he didn’t have to keep that stuff on the inside anymore.

Jiro: What’s this about YOU taking a selfie?

Jiro: As opposed to…?

Uraraka: Oh, right.

Uraraka: Well, I said something, which was private and I will not repeat here deal with it.

Ashido: Booo!

Uraraka: And I knew he’d be blushing so I asked him to take a selfie and said he looked good in purple.

Uraraka: And that dumb, muscley, brilliant, sweet dork just turned that shit around on me!

Asui: Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it, ribbit.

Hagakure: You’re lucky you nailed him down, Ochako-chan.

Uraraka: Huh?

Ashido: Oh yeah, he’d definitely have gotten snatched up EVENTUALLY.

Hagakure: Hell, if you didn’t exist, that would’ve made him my plan b! :P

Uraraka: I will fucking end you.

Hagakure: Hiss! Rawr!

Ashido: One of the 1-B girls probably would’ve figured it out eventually.

Uraraka: They gotta go over my corpse.

Ashido: Dial it back a bit, sweetie.

[Manly Pursuits]

Midoriya: What does a heart attack feel like!?

Kirishima: Uhhh, my grandpa said something about his left arm going numb?

Kirishima: You okay, Mido-bro?

Midoriya posted 1 screenshot.

Midoriya: I think I might be dying.

Kaminari: Dude! Smooth!

Midoriya: I’m not smooth! I’m a ball of anxiety and hero trivia!

Kirishima: Awww, that’s cool Mido-bro.

Kirishima: You really like her!

Midoriya: Of course I do!

Midoriya: There are three kinds of people in the world!

Midoriya: People who think Ochako is the best, people who are exclusively attracted to men, and liars!

Kaminari: Careful talking her up too much, Mido-bro.

Kaminari: You might get competition!

Midoriya: Over my dead body.

Kirishima: That’s the spirit!

Iida: Midoriya-kun, it is wonderful that you and Uraraka-kun seem to be doing so well!

Iida: However, as a friend to both of you, I believe I have an obligation!

Midoriya: What’s that, Iida-kun?

Iida: If you ever harm her, I will be forced to put you through a wall!

Iida: Though I do hope that would not negatively affect our friendship!

Midoriya: Iida, if I hurt her, I’ll put MYSELF through a wall.

Kirishima: You know what? I believe that.

Iida:

Iida: Yes, actually, so do I.

Iida: Please do not harm yourself either, Midoriya-kun!

Midoriya: I’ll do my best.

Iida: I fervently wish that I could believe you!

Kaminari: What’s that purple thing, though? That’s gotta have a story.

Midoriya: That’s private.

Midoriya: Let’s just say I was turning it back on her and leave it there.

Kaminari: Lame!

Mineta: Bet you it was something dirty.

Midoriya: There are plenty of walls around, Mineta.

Mineta: Shutting up.

* * * * *

[PM Mashirao — Toru]

13:20

Mashirao: I am so bored.

Mashirao: How’s your girls day going?

Mashirao: Please tell me something fun’s happening.

Toru: It’s cool, kinda low-key though.

Toru: We’re basically having a tea party at Jiro’s place.

Toru: What’s going on with you?

Toru: Your parents wanted to do something with you today right?

Mashirao: Yeah…

Mashirao: We’re at my grandparents’ place.

Mashirao: I love them, but they’re even less interesting than…

Mashirao: Me. They’re even less interesting than me.

Toru: LOL, quit talking about yourself like that.

Mashirao: Yeah, yeah.

Toru: So what’s going on with your grandparents?

Mashirao: Oh, right, we’re just having a late birthday party.

Mashirao: We missed the actual day because of our internships.

Toru: Neat! Who’s birthday?

Mashirao: Mine.

Toru:

Toru: hwAT THE FUCK!?

Toru: You didn’t tell me it was your birthday!

Mashirao: Didn’t I?

Mashirao: Eh. I don’t really care about my birthday at all anyway, Toru, nbd.

Toru: But… But…

Toru: Your birthday!

Toru: When was it!?

Mashirao: Friday.

Toru: We flubbed date plans on your literal birthday!?

Mashirao: I mean, I guess?

Mashirao: Sorry, Toru, I just kinda don’t think about it at all. It’s not really that exciting, honestly.

Toru: But

Toru: Birthdays are a special day just for you…

Toru: I totally would’ve had something planned if I knew…

[Manly Pursuits]

Ojiro: I think I might’a fucked up.

Kirishima: What’d you do?

Kaminari: Huh?

Ojiro: I forgot to tell Toru when my birthday was and she seems pretty upset about it.

Kirishima: That’s not the best.

Kirishima: When is it, bro?

Ojiro: Er, the day before yesterday?

Kaminari: RIP Oji-bro.

Sero: You dumbass!

Aoyama: Putain Ojiro, t'est con.

Ojiro: I get it!

Ojiro: I SAID I fucked up!

Kirishima: Yeah, bro, you did.

Kirishima: She knows when it is now though, right?

Ojiro: Yeah, she does.

Kirishima: Good.

Kirishima: Now fucking find out when HERS is and don’t miss IT.

Kirishima: THAT’LL get your ass kicked.

Kirishima: If not by Hagakure, then by all the other girls.

Kaminari: Especially Ashido!

Kirishima: Oh yeah.

Kirishima: Miss Hagakure’s birthday and you’d probably better watch out for acid water balloons.

Ojiro: Yikes.

Ojiro: Well, we’re having the conversation now, I can just ask her.

Aoyama: Non!

Aoyama: Imbécile!

Kaminari: Yeah, dude, come on.

Sero: Ask her friends!

Ojiro: This is complicated.

Kirishima: I mean.

Kirishima: Not really?

Ojiro: Yeah, no, it really isn’t.

Ojiro: Clearly I AM just un imbécile.

Aoyama: OUI!

[PM Ojiro — Ashido]

Ojiro: Uh, Ashido?

Ojiro: Help?

Ashido: Does this have something to do with the twitchy ranting Toru-chan’s been doing for the last few minutes?

Ojiro:

Ojiro: Probably?

Ashido: What’d you fuck up?

Ojiro: I didn’t tell her when my birthday was and we missed it?

Ashido: Why?

Ojiro: Because I don’t really care about my birthday and I didn’t think about it?

Ashido: Oof. Okay.

Ashido: Okay.

Ashido: I guess I can get that, sorta.

Ojiro: You really can’t, can you?

Ashido: I can acknowledge that insane people might forget about their own birthdays in Bizarro Land.

Ojiro: Ouch.

Ojiro: Anyway, any tips?

Ojiro: Please?

Ashido: At the moment?

Ashido: Did you apologize?

Ojiro: Yeah.

Ashido: Probably badly but we’ll just run with it.

Ashido: M’kay, first of all let her get it out of her system.

Ashido: And if she asks you what you want to do or what you want for your birthday, just

Ashido: For heaven’s sake, try to actually come up with an answer!

Ojiro: I will, I promise.

Ojiro: But, with that in mind, er…

Ashido: Her birthday is June 16th.

Ashido: Try to remember how much she likes feeling SEEN, right?

Orjio: Thanks Ashido.

Ojiro: I’m glad Toru has you.

Ashido: You are SO lucky.

Ashido: Now get your shit together!

Ojiro: Yes, ma’am!

[PM Mashirao — Toru]

Mashirao: I really am sorry, Toru. I just forget about it sometimes.

Mashirao: I wasn’t keeping it from you, I promise.

Toru:

Toru: I know...

Toru: It’s just

Toru: I dunno, I think birthdays should be special.

Toru: And it would’ve been your first birthday with, y’know.

Toru: Us.

Mashirao: I get that now.

Mashirao: It’s just been a long time since I bothered with my birthday, that's all.

Mashirao: I don’t like crowds, so I never had big parties. And what parties there were were always full of food I don’t eat generally and, I dunno.

Mashirao: They were always boring.

Mashirao: So I never really thought about how you might feel about it.

Mashirao: Because to me, it’s not even just another day.

Mashirao: It’s a day when I’m usually bored out of my mind.

Toru: So your birthdays are actually WORSE than a normal day?

Mashirao: Usually.

Mashirao: I mean, my family means well, but the only one who understands how I feel about it is my mom.

Mashirao: She agrees with me.

Mashirao: But dad, and dad’s side of the family?

Mashirao: They think birthdays are important. Kinda like you, really, except in their heads birthdays are supposed to BE a certain way.

Toru: You mean they don’t even ask what you wanna do?

Mashirao: Not really?

Mashirao: I don’t think they’re trying to be mean but they just don’t GET why a kid wouldn’t want cake and singing and yadda yadda yadda.

Toru: I mean, I don’t completely get it either, but I don’t really have to?

Mashirao: Sure.

Toru: Though, I mean, you do eat sweets. I’ve seen you do it.

Mashirao: Sure, but remember Sato’s brownies?

Toru: Vividly.

Mashirao: I only had half of one.

Mashirao: They’re good, sure, but I really only ever want a little bit.

Mashirao: Too much sugar doesn’t sit right.

Toru: Oh.

Toru: I guess I didn’t notice.

Mashirao: I’m not surprised. I’m pretty sure those were a religious experience for you.

Toru: You have no idea.

Mashirao: Anyway, do you wanna do something to celebrate?

Toru: I mean, kinda?

Toru: But if you really DON’T want to, I don’t wanna make you.

Mashirao: How about this.

Mashirao: We’ll sit off on our own at lunch tomorrow and talk about something to do.

Mashirao: I don’t really care about my birthday, but I do like spending time with you.

Toru: Okay!

Toru: We’ll figure something out!

Mashirao: Cool. It’s a date.

Toru: <3







* * * * *







[Class 1-A]

18:15

Kermitdóttir: This is so cute.

HornBuddy: Huh?

Kermitdóttir: Ochako-chan and Midoriya-chan are adorable.

CutiET: Ooooooh, do we get treats?

Kermitdóttir uploaded BatterWars.PNG (Photo of Ochako with a whisk in her hand, and Izuku with a wooden spoon. They are both wearing aprons and flinging batter at each other, laughing, while a couple okonomiyaki fry in a pan)

ZappySus: That IS pretty cute.

ZappySus: Aren’t they gonna get mad about you posting pictures, though?

Kermitdóttir: They might be a little embarrassed, ribbit, but I’m not gonna post anything private.

Kermitdóttir: This isn’t anything I haven’t done with my siblings.

Kermitdóttir uploaded StirStir.PNG (Photo of Ochako and Izuku holding hands. Ochako is stirring soup while Izuku mixes batter)

Kermitdóttir: See, ribbit?

Kermitdóttir: Cute but nothing you wouldn’t see in public.

Invisibitch: Oh, hey, someone decided to water my crops.

CutiET: I know, right!?

CutiET: I knew they’d be adorable!

AuxcuseYou: I feel like I should protest this but…

GachaQueen: Instead you, like myself, are going to say “more please?”

AuxcuseYou:

AuxcuseYou: Yes.

Scotch: So what’s for dinner, anyway?

Kermitdóttir: I’ll post a picture when the table’s set, but it looks like they decided to go heavy on the Kansai food.

HornBuddy: That’s nice. Make Uraraka feel at home.

Kermitdóttir: Ribbit, yeah. They’re making okonomiyaki, miso and rice obviously, and I’m pretty sure there’s a tray of veggie futomaki in the fridge.

ZappySus: No mochi?

ZappySus: With Uraraka in the room I figured that’d be impossible.

Kermitdóttir: Of course there’ll be mochi.

Kermitdóttir: Ochako-chan said she’s gonna make hemba mochi.

ZappySus: Never heard of it.

GachaQueen: They’re daifuku that have been grilled or pan fried.

ZappySus:

ZappySus: Huh.

Kermitdóttir: Yep. You can make the daifuku ahead of time, but once you cook them you have to eat them right away.

Kermitdóttir: Give me a minute. We’re setting the table.

Kermitdóttir: I’ll make them pose for one with all the food, ribbit.

AveImperator: NGL, this still seems a little invasive.

Invisibitch: Oh come on, Mashirao!

Invisibitch: It’s not like Tsuyu-chan’s following them around on a date!

Invisibitch: Tsuyu-chan’s there for dinner with friends!

AveImperator: You’re not wrong, it just sits weird with me.

Invisibitch: Booo.

GachaQueen: I’m sure it’s fine, Ojiro-san.

GachaQueen: It’s not uncommon for us to post pictures of friendly gatherings after all.

AveImperator: Yeah, you’re probably right.

AuxcuseYou: Now the day Ashido posts pictures of people on dates while obviously hiding in the bushes, that’ll be inappropriately invasive.

CutiET: How very dare you.

CutiET: I’d at least have the class to hide in a tree with a telephoto lens.

AuxcuseYou: Oh, my mistake.

AuxcuseYou: You do know, though, that I’ll destroy you if you ever do it to Momo and me.

CutiET: Not when you see my choice photography you won’t.

CutiET: You’ll probably just hire me to do your wedding pictures :P

AuxcuseYou: fjldhuioewlsfjkdl

GachaQueen:

GachaQueen: I feel like that topic is profoundly premature.

CutiET: You gotta get out ahead of important events.

CutiET: Missing one would be inconceivable.

AuxcuseYou: Can we go back to talking about Green and Mochi being all domestic and shit?

Kermitdóttir: Yes, we can, ribbit.

Kermitdóttir uploaded DinnerAccomplished.PNG (Image of Ochako and Izuku behind a set dinner table, food spread out family style. They each have an arm around the other’s waist, and nervous smiles on their faces while their cheeks flush)

Kermitdóttir: Apparently they had torikatsu in the oven to keep it warm.

Kermitdóttir: Anyway, I told ‘em I needed a picture for Mama Inko, ribbit.

PurpleSus: Wait, you lied to them?

Kermitdóttir: Hell no. I’m sending it to her in a minute.

Kermitdóttir: She’d murder me if I didn’t.

[PM Mina — Tsuyu]

Mina: Hey, so, I just wanted to check, Tsuyu-chan.

Tsuyu: Check?

Mina: How’re you feeling, y’know, watching the two of them?

Mina: I always gotta remind myself that not everybody’s like ME, and maybe it could be upsetting seeing people you like being happy with someone else?

Tsuyu: Mina.

Tsuyu: You have no idea how happy seeing them together makes me.

Tsuyu: You’re not wrong, I was a little worried about feeling like that too, ribbit.

Tsuyu: But seeing them tonight?

Tsuyu: My heart feels so full it might actually burst.

Mina: Yay, Tsuyu-chan, that’s great!

Mina: I’m so happy for you!

Tsuyu: Is this how you feel all the time, Mina-chan?

Mina: Yeah.

Mina: Legit, it really is.

Mina: Seeing Toru-chan and Ojiro together, or Jiro and Yaoyorozu?

Mina: Constant dopamine high, or whatever the happy brain stuff is.

Tsuyu: No wonder you’re so… UP all the time, ribbit.

Mina: Compersion!

Tsuyu: Huh?

Mina: It’s the word for the opposite of jealousy.

Mina: I mean, technically it’s supposed to apply to an actual partner…

Mina: But so is the word jealousy so eh.

Tsuyu: Huh. Never heard that one before.

Mina: I looked it up specifically, ages ago.

Tsuyu: Then yes, lots of that, ribbit.

Mina: Doesn’t hurt that they’re painfully adorable, does it?

Tsuyu: It is taking nearly every muscle in my body to stop myself from looking for an excuse to cuddle them.

Mina: That kinda sounds like you’re gonna go for it.

Tsuyu: I mean.

Tsuyu: Not right now, ribbit.

Tsuyu: But later? Maybe next year? After they’re good and established?

Tsuyu: I don’t think I’ll be able to come up with an excuse to not.

Tsuyu: They’re just… The best.

Mina: I got your back, honey.

Mina: Just call me your Wing Wench.

Tsuyu: We’ll see.

Tsuyu: Patience is important right now.

Mina: I feel you.

Tsuyu: I’m keeping these pictures forever, though.

Mina: Including the ones you aren’t showing us?

Tsuyu: ESPECIALLY those.

[PM Tsuyu — Mamadoriya]

Tsuyu uploaded DinnerAccomplished.PNG

Mamadoriya: Oh my goodness they’re so cute!

Mamadoriya: This one’s going on the WALL.

Tsuyu: They might literally die.

Mamadoriya: Oh they’ll be fine.

Mamadoriya: Worst case scenario you can resuscitate them, sweetie.

Tsuyu: Ribbit!?

Mamadoriya: I’m not blind or stupid, Tsuyu-chan.

Mamadoriya: I see how you look at them, even if they might never figure it out on their own.

Tsuyu:

Tsuyu: I do not know how to respond.

Mamadoriya: You don’t need to.

Mamadoriya: You’ve got a good head on your shoulders. I’m sure you won’t do anything silly.

Tsuyu: Not doing anything at all right now.

Tsuyu: That’d be stupid.

Mamadoriya: They’d probably explode, yes.

Mamadoriya: I’ll just say the same thing I said to Izuku:

Mamadoriya: Do what makes all of you happy, sweetie.

Mamadoriya: Just as long as there aren’t any grandbabies until AFTER graduation.

Tsuyu: We’re just going to throw THAT conversation into a box and not speak of it again for a large number of years, ribbit.

Mamadoriya: LOL.

Mamadoriya: Implying that eventually we’ll be speaking of it.

Tsuyu: Mistakes have been made.

Mamadoriya: You knew what you were getting into, sweetie.

Tsuyu: I hate that you’re right.

Mamadoriya: It’s not my fault that you figured teasing Izu outweighed the return teasing you’d receive.

Tsuyu:

Tsuyu: I should stop talking before this gets through my natural stoicism.

Mamadoriya: You probably don’t need awkward questions, no.

Tsuyu: Ribbit.

[PM Tsuyu — Mina]

Tsuyu posted 1 screenshot.

Tsuyu uploaded InternalScreamingIntensifies.GIF

Mina: LOL, what’s the problem, Tsuyu-chan?

Mina: Mamadoriya’s on your side!

Tsuyu: I don’t need this stress, dammit!

Tsuyu: I have limits!

Mina: Don’t think of it as Midori’s mama evaluating you for a wedding dress, Tsuyu-chan.

Tsuyu: WHY THE HELL WOULD YOU PUT IT LIKE THAT!?

Mina: Think of it as having an enthusiastic source of insider information!

Mina: Because it was hilarious.

Tsuyu: You’re a demon.

Tsuyu: You are both demons and I am in hell because I made bad choices about who to talk to about this.

Mina: In fairness, you didn’t really CHOOSE to talk to Mamadoriya about it.

Tsuyu: Yes, I am aware, thank you Mina-chan.

Mina: I’m here for you, sweetie!

Tsuyu: One of these days I’m gonna make sure you all remember that frogs are predators, ribbit.

Mina: Now who’s threatening who with a good time? <3

Tsuyu: See if you get any more pictures.

Mina: NO WAIT i’LL BE GOOD!

Tsuyu: We’ll see.

[Class 1-A]

Kermitdóttir: Okay, dinner’s ready and you’ve all been fed enough.

Kermitdóttir: This looks awesome, ribbit, and I’mma go eat.

Kermitdóttir: Deuces.

Invisibitch: Nooooo, waiiiit, aren’t there more pictures!?

CutiET: She’s gone, babe.

Invisibitch: Aaaaawwwwwwwwwwww!

AveImperator: There there, Toru, it’ll be okay.

AveImperator: Maybe you’ll get to see it in person soon.

Invisibitch: The carrot is right THERE, but I can’t REACH it!

ZappySus: LOL

[PM Inko — Mitsuki]

Inko: Mitsuki

Inko: Mitsuki, lookit!

Inko uploaded DinnerAccomplished.PNG

Inko: Aren’t they just precious!?

Mitsuki: They look good together, y’ain’t wrong.

Mitsuki: So they finally got their shit together?

Inko: Yeah. Apparently Ochako-chan was freaking out during the Hosu incident.

Inko: The only reason I wasn’t was because I didn’t know Izu was there.

Inko: So anyway they had a talk at the hospital.

Mitsuki: I’m honestly kinda surprised you let Izuku out of your sight already, Inko.

Inko: I

Inko: I didn’t really want to.

Inko: But the idea of stopping him from spending time with friends after all hell he’s gone through?

Mitsuki: That’s fair.

Inko: He has people other than me who love him.

Inko: He has a GIRLFRIEND.

Inko: Hell, maybe two eventually.

Mitsuki: The fuck?

Inko: I can’t risk setting him back right now.

Inko: Oh, Tsuyu-chan is obviously in love with both of them.

Mitsuki: She told you that?

Inko: She admitted she likes them.

Inko: But that amazing poker face of hers has started failing whenever she lays eyes on either of them.

Inko: It started failing a while ago, honestly.

Mitsuki: Nice.

Mitsuki: When you think that’s gonna happen?

Inko: Not for a while, I don’t think. Tsuyu-chan isn’t the type to make rash decisions, and Izu and Ochako’s relationship is too fresh.

Mitsuki: Yeah, that makes sense.

Mitsuki: Well, good for them.

Mitsuki: It was always bullshit that he had to deal with shitty kids everywhere.

Mitsuki: Y’know, I was always a little worried about Kats and Izu being at a hero school.

Mitsuki: But between this, and Spikes weaseling his way into my brat’s heart?

Mitsuki: This was the best thing for ‘em.

Inko: It really was.

Inko: I’m so scared for him, Mitsuki, all the time.

Inko: But

Inko: He’s so HAPPY now.

Inko: I hadn’t seen him smile like that since he was LITTLE.

Mitsuki: He’s a good kid, Inko.

Mitsuki: He’ll handle it.

Inko: I REALLY hope so.

Mitsuki: Fucksake, cut out the morose bullshit and go back to imagining what your grandkids are gonna look like.

Mitsuki: I know you’re doing it.

Mitsuki: You hyper emotional busybody.

Inko: Fuck you they’re gonna be stupidly cute and you know it.

Mitsuki: It’s gonna be hilarious the day you start bitching about little tiny footprints on your ceilings.

Inko: Joke’s on you, I’m looking forward to needing the long mop more.

* * * * *

[PM Tsuyu — Mamadoriya]

22:45

Tsuyu: So, Mama Inko.

Mamadoriya: Yes, Tsuyu-chan?

Tsuyu: If it’s alright with you, I’m going to drop by your apartment and pick up Midoriya-chan’s school things.

Mamadoriya: What?

Mamadoriya: Why?

Mamadoriya: Did something happen!?

Tsuyu: LOL, you bet it did, ribbit.

Tsuyu: But not what you’re thinking.

Tsuyu: Sec.

Tsuyu uploaded HugCarceration.PNG (Photo of Ochako lying on her sofa, with Izuku behind her. One of his arms is around her waist, the other crossed over her chest and gripping her shoulder. His face is buried in her hair, and he is clearly asleep. Ochako’s expression is somewhere between panic and joy, spiced with rage directed at the camera)

Tsuyu: He fell asleep in the middle of the second movie, ribbit.

Mamadoriya: LOL!

Mamadoriya: She’s not getting out of that one anytime soon!

Tsuyu: I can tell she wants to yell at me, but she can’t, because then Midoriya-chan would wake up and panic.

Tsuyu: And then there would be no more cuddles, ribbit.

Mamadoriya: Particularly aggressive cuddles!

Tsuyu: And I think she’s more afraid of that than she is annoyed with me.

Tsuyu: And I’m sure as hell not going to put a stop to it.

Tsuyu: So anyway, ribbit, I don’t think Midoriya-chan’s going to make it home tonight.

Tsuyu: Unless you insist that we wake him up.

Mamadoriya: Absolutely not, this is precious.

Mamadoriya: I have to see it in person.

Mamadoriya: I’ll bring his things myself.

Tsuyu: It’s getting late, Mama Inko, are you sure you want to be travelling right now?

Mamadoriya: Oh I’ll be fine, dear.

Tsuyu: Alright, but I’m gonna meet you at the train station, ribbit.

Mamadoriya: You’re a sweetie, Tsuyu-chan.

Mamadoriya: How much crap are you going to give them at school tomorrow?

Tsuyu: Haven’t decided yet. Depends on what happens during and after classes.

Mamadoriya: I expect a full report.

Tsuyu: Bet, ribbit.

Mamadoriya: That said, I imagine I would feel better if they had a chaperone.

Tsuyu: Mom and dad already gave me permission to stay the night with Ochako-chan.

Tsuyu: I’m not going anywhere.

Tsuyu: Not that either of them would have the audacity, ribbit.

Mamadoriya: You’re right, but still. A mother worries.

Tsuyu: Oh, I get it.

Tsuyu: Bold of you to assume that I’m the responsible one, though.

Mamadoriya: Oh, I’m not an idiot, sweetie.

Mamadoriya: But while I’m 99% sure they wouldn’t have the guts to do anything right now at all...

Mamadoriya: I’m 100% certain they wouldn’t have the guts while literally anyone else is in the apartment with them.

Tsuyu: Fair, ribbit.