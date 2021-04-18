Chapter 1: Election’s End
Summary:
Place in Timeline: During Episode 09 Yeah, Just Do Your Best, Iida. Between the Class Rep elections and the USJ attack.
First week of School. Early April.
Notes:
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
16:45
Eraser added Iida and Yaoyorozu to the chat!
Eraser : Well, that was an ordeal. As usual.
Eraser : I hope you’re satisfied with the outcome because it’s not changing. You’re the Reps now.
Eraser : Here’s the class chat. You two have moderator powers.
Eraser : I’m muting. Don’t @ me unless someone’s dying.
Eraser has muted the chat.
Iida : Thank you sensei! We will not disappoint you!
Yaoyorozu : He’s already gone, Iida-san.
Iida : That is no reason to be impolite!
Yaoyorozu : Touché. Did sensei give you everyone’s contact information?
Iida : … He… did not. What a terrible oversight! I will contact him to correct this matter immediately!
Yaoyorozu : Iida-san, wait. He was quite clear that we are not to disturb him frivolously. I’m certain we can solve this ourselves, even if it might take a day or two. I have contact details for Jiro-san and Todoroki-san, so I can add them.
Iida : Ah, of course, and I can add Uraraka-kun and Midoriya-kun! We’ll simply work our way through the class that way, then! Good thinking Yaoyorozu-san!
Yaoyorozu added Jiro to the chat!
Yaoyorozu added Todoroki to the chat!
Iida added Uraraka to the chat!
Iida added Midoriya to the chat!
Jiro : Huh. Class chat? Neat, I guess. On the train right now.
Uraraka : Oh, hey Iida-kun, Yaoyorozu-san! What’s up?
Iida : Good afternoon! Welcome to our new chat, provided by Aizawa-sensei!
Yaoyorozu : Hello everyone. We were hoping to get everyone involved in the chat, but sensei unfortunately did not provide us with all our classmates’ contact information. We were hoping to get as many added as we could with your help.
Uraraka : Sure, Yaoyorozu-san, I can add a couple. I have Tsuyu-chan’s contact. Kaminari gave me his yesterday, too.
Midoriya : Oh! I can help with that! I’ve got a bunch. Give me a second.
Uraraka added Asui to the chat!
Midoriya added Bakugo to the chat!
Midoriya added Aoyama to the chat!
Uraraka added Kaminari to the chat!
Bakugo : What the fuck is this?
Midoriya added Ashido to the chat!
Midoriya added Kirishima to the chat!
Midoriya added Sato to the chat!
Midoriya added Sero to the chat!
Midoriya added Mineta to the chat!
Uraraka : Hi Tsuyu-chan, Kaminari, everybody. Sensei made us a chat, apparently.
Asui : Hello, Ochako-chan. Ribbit.
Uraraka : Oh my gosh you type the ribbits that’s adorable.
Asui : Yes. I am. Ribbit.
Midoriya : New class chat, Kacchan. Iida-san and Yaoyorozu-san asked us to add people.
Bakugo : Why the fuck do you even have my contact, nerd?
Midoriya : We’ve both had the same contact info since we were six.
Ashido : K. All caught up. I got you, fam. Mama Mina can fill in the gaps! There will be no escape.
Bakugo : Fuck this, and fuck you.
Ashido added Hagakure to the chat!
Ashido added Ojiro to the chat!
Iida : Thank you, Ashido-kun! You’ve saved us a great deal of time! And Bakugo-kun, please tone down the foul language! This is a shared space!
Ashido added Koda to the chat!
Ashido added Shoji to the chat!
Ashido added Tokoyami to the chat!
Bakugo : Bite me, Four-Eyes. I won’t leave because I’m sure the hobo’ll get on my ass about it, but I don’t have to listen to everyone’s bullshit. Don’t @ me.
Bakugo has muted the chat.
Ashido : LOL. Don’t thank me so quick, Prez.
Hagakure : Hey, new bestie! Sensei made the usual sensei errors?
Ashido : You know it, babe! Fancy new school, same ill advised chats! Let the chaos begin!
Iida : Greetings, classmates! Let me be the first to welcome you all to the Class 1-A group chat! I anticipate this being a valuable resource for coordinating school assignments and functions!
Iida : Ashido-kun! I must insist that you comport yourself with the dignity of a UA student! This group chat is for official intraclass communication! Do not become a disruptive influence!
Ashido changed their nickname to CutiET.
CutiET : Too late, Prez! I have already discovered that nickname privileges are universal! You might as well ask a fish to fly!
CutiET changed Hagakure’s nickname to Invisibitch.
Iida : Ashido! That is entirely inappropriate and incredibly disrespectful to Hagakure-kun!
Invisibitch : ROFLMAO, Mina-chan, that’s friggin’ amazing. ILY no homo.
Invisibitch : Chillax, Iida.
CutiET : Aww, not even a little homo?
Invisibitch : Not right now. I’m kinda boy-leaning lately.
CutiET changed Bakugo’s nickname to Blasty.
CutiET : Psh. Limitations.
Invisibitch : Girl, I gotta focus my efforts!
Invisibitch : Not all of us are, like, a living neon sign saying “Hey! Look at me! I’m adorable!”
CutiET : Awww, that’s sweet. ILY too, Toru-chan. Smidge of homo.
Invisibitch : Good to know I got options! <3
CutiET : <3
Todoroki has muted the chat.
Yaoyorozu : I wish I could say I was surprised.
Iida : This is not going as I anticipated.
CutiET changed Yaoyorozu’s nickname to GachaQueen.
GachaQueen : Let them have their fun, Iida-san. It’s harmless.
GachaQueen : I… Alright…?
CutiET : Yeah yeah, I know, it’s weak. We haven’t known each other long. Gimme time.
GachaQueen : I suppose I’ll have faith in you, Ashido-san.
CutiET changed Iida’s nickname to BlueFast.
BlueFast :
BlueFast : I suppose it’s not inaccurate…
Jiro : Just got home. Fancy.
Jiro : So we’re doing nicknames?
GachaQueen : Good evening Jiro-san. And yes, it appears that we are.
Jiro : Hell. Why not. Hey, Uraraka, hope you don’t mind but…
Jiro changed Uraraka’s nickname to ModestMouse.
ModestMouse : … I don’t get it?
CutiET : Oh wow, Jiro, that’s so obscure I’m not sure I get it either. Is that a really super old music reference?
Jiro : Yeah. Modest Mouse was an American pre-quirk independent band. One of their more famous hits was called “Float On.”
Jiro : Also, like, mousy brown hair?
ModestMouse : Pff. That’s a reach but cute as hell. Thanks Jiro-chan.
Jiro : np.
Midoriya : Oh wow, a reference to a band from more than two-hundred years ago? That’s really impressive, Jiro-san. You must know a lot about music!
Jiro : I dabble...
Kaminari : Don’t listen to her. Say one wrong thing about an artist or misgenre a song and she’ll let you have it.
Jiro : It’s not my fault you don’t know the difference between punk and emo, dumbass.
Kaminari : No no, I know now. You’re punk, Tokoyami is emo.
Tokoyami : Rude.
Kaminari changed Tokoyami’s nickname to EmoBirb.
Kaminari changed Jiro’s nickname to PopPunk.
PopPunk : You son of a bitch.
EmoBirb : The darkness will come for you, Kaminari. None shall save you from the abyss.
EmoBirb changed their nickname to EternalDarkness.
Sero : And now we’re making ancient video game references.
EternalDarkness : Silence, knave.
Sero : That’s not a denial.
PopPunk changed their name to AuxcuseYou
Sero changed their nickname to Scotch.
BlueFast : Sero-kun! Alcohol references are inappropriate!
Scotch : It’s a brand of tape, Iida.
BlueFast : … Ah. Of course. My mistake.
[PM Kaminari — Sero]
Kaminari : It’s totally a booze ref isn’t it?
Sero : Duh. He doesn’t need to know that.
Kaminari : LOL.
[Class 1-A]
CutiET changed Shoji’s nickname to BestHugs?.
CutiET changed Asui’s nickname to Kermitdóttir.
Kermitdóttir : Cute. Ribbit. Can’t say I’d have ever expected the combination of classic Muppets and Scandinavian naming traditions.
CutiET : Galaxy brain shit here, Tsuyu-chan. Galaxy. Brain.
Kermitdóttir : Clearly.
CutiET : I will ignore your sarcasm and assume recognition of my genius.
Kermitdóttir : Whatever helps you sleep at night, Mina-chan.
CutiET : I sleep like a fucking baby, thankyouverymuch.
Kermitdóttir : Getting up every couple hours demanding food must exhaust your parents, ribbit.
CutiET : Oh you bet. I am high maintenance as fuck.
BlueFast : I’m never getting anyone to tone down their language, am I?
Kermitdóttir : Seems unlikely, Iida-chan.
BlueFast : Curses.
Scotch : Oh come on, Class Rep. Just say damn. It’ll make you feel better.
BlueFast : No.
Kaminari : Oh come onnnnn, just one “damn.” Maybe it’ll help you loosen up a bit!
BlueFast : I will maintain my dedication to my principles!
ModestMouse : Fuck yeah, Iida-kun! You stick to those guns!
BlueFast : … Et tu, Uraraka-kun?
ModestMouse : Iida-kun, my parents own a construction company.
BlueFast : Objection grudgingly withdrawn.
ModestMouse : Damn skippy.
CutiET : Uraraka’s cinnamon roll meter has been reduced by one level. Let it be noted.
Invisibitch : Noted for the log!
ModestMouse : Rude.
CutiET : I don't’ make the rules, Uraraka.
Invisibitch : Besides, Uraraka, this still means you’re the #3 most Cinnamon-roll’y person in class! Right after Koda and Midoriya, in that order!
Midoriya : What, there’s some kind of rating system for the class now?
CutiET : It’s a very complex system. Everyone is rated in levels of cinnamon roll, grumpiness, sexiness, and how fun they are.
Invisibitch : The ratings can change over time, and more categories can be added.
CutiET : Yaoyorozu and Todoroki are at the top of the sexiness meter, whereas the fun charts are obviously my playground.
CutiET : I’m not sure if it’s Bakugo or Todoroki at the top of grumpiness. It’s in the early stages.
GachaQueen :
GachaQueen : I have no idea what to say.
CutiET : Embrace your hotness, sweetie. You got it. Flaunt it!
Midoriya : This is fascinating. What are the criteria for adding more categories? Are the ratings calculated at a set time? How do you judge the rated activities? Is it consensus-based?
CutiET : … Wow, Midori, okay. So. First off.
CutiET changed Midoriya’s nickname to ÜberNerd.
CutiET : Now, on to the point, you're giving Toru-chan and me way too much credit for making plans. This is entirely arbitrary.
ÜberNerd : … Oh. Darn. Well okay, I guess maybe I got a little too excited…
ÜberNerd : Also… really?
CutiET : I just said I don’t make the rules, Midori.
ÜberNerd : I’m pretty sure you explicitly do…
BlueFast : “Toru-chan and I,” Ashido-kun.
CutiET : Oh my gooooosh, Iida, get off my ass.
ÜberNerd : Actually, Iida-kun, that’s contextual, so it would be “Toru-chan and me” in that sentence. Ashido-san was correct.
CutiET : I was? I mean, of course I was! In your face, Prez!
Mineta : I find myself intrigued by the sexiness levels.
Mineta : Can you elaborate? For purely scientific reasons, of course.
CutiET : I feel like that would be an error.
Mineta : Aw come on!
CutiET : I’m watching you.
Mineta : Dang it.
Mineta : Can you at least tell me where I rate in comparison to the rest of the class?
CutiET : Don’t ask questions you don’t want the answers to, little buddy.
Mineta : Mean.
CutiET : Look, stop giving off the weird skeevy vibes and maybe we can put together a cuteness rating. You’re tiny, you might chart.
CutiET : I mean, me, Uraraka, Koda, and Midori would obviously be in competition for the top spot.
ÜberNerd : Wait what?
ModestMouse : You’re sweet, Ashido-chan.
CutiET : But I’m not gonna say you’re at the bottom, capisce?
Mineta : I will take that under advisement.
Invisibitch : Doubt.
Mineta : I don’t think I’ve earned this.
Invisibitch : We’ll see.
Invisibitch changed Mineta’s nickname to PurpleSus.
PurpleSus : I feel personally attacked.
Kaminari : NGL, I don’t think Mineta’s earned these wild accusations either.
Invisibitch : You are also being watched, sir! I’ve seen your roving eyes!
Invisibitch changed Kaminari’s nickname to ZappySus.
ZappySus : I’d be mad but this nick is hilarious.
BestHugs? : Was not expecting this nickname.
CutiET : Your arms are huge and you have loads of them. I can’t see it being wrong.
Invisibitch : Concur. You are designed for group hugs and cuddle puddles.
BestHugs? : Thank you?
BlueFast : I have returned from consulting a grammar text, and Midoriya-kun is correct. I apologize, Ashido-san, for my presumption!
CutiET : What? Oh, the sentence thing. We’ve moved on, Iida, it’s in the past. We’re good.
BlueFast : One must always strive to recognize one’s mistakes and own up to them!
CutiET : And that is, like, super admirable or whatever. You’re a good egg, Prez. We understand that you are doing your best.
BlueFast : Thank you, Ashido-kun!
Invisibitch : Earnestness off the charts I stg.
BlueFast : There is an earnestness rating now as well?
CutiET : Nope. No point. The scale would be so lopsided.
BlueFast : I am not certain but I think it is possible that I’m being mocked.
ÜberNerd : Just… Just let it go, Iida-kun.
BlueFast : It seems like that will quickly become a refrain.
ÜberNerd : I don’t make the rules either, Iida-kun.
CutiET : HAH!
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
21:30
Kirishima : Oh man, a class chat. Badass!
Kirishima : I wonder what I should make my nickname…
CutiET : GASP! I forgot!
CutiET: changed Kirishima’s nickname to HornBuddy.
HornBuddy : LOL. Yeah alright, that’s manly enough.
CutiET : Love my horn buddy! <3
HornBuddy : Love you too, Ashido. No hetero.
Aoyama changed their nickname to Scintillement.
CutiET : NGL, Kiri, a little hetero. But I know how you roll, my dude.
HornBuddy : LOL, fair enough. <3
Scintillement : Bonsoir, mes amis! I trust this evening is treating you fabulously! ✧*˚
HornBuddy : Bonwhatsit to you too, buddy. How ya doin?
Scintillement : ˚*✧ C’est bien! ✧*˚ Our family had a lovely dinner, and ma mère et mon père are having a quiet little movie date in the sitting room.
Scintillement : So I thought I’d check in with this quaint little chat we’ve been gifted.
CutiET : That sounds friggin’ adorable, Aoyama. I can’t remember the last time my folks did something coupley like that. All work and no play and whatnot.
Scintillement : Oui, far too many couples forget the little things.
HornBuddy : It’s super manly that you’re so cool about it too. Half the dudes I know get all weirded out when they think about their parents doing couple stuff.
HornBuddy : Like parents aren’t human or something. It’s dumb.
ZappySus : Look, as far as I’m concerned my parents have never done any of that stuff and I was left by the stork.
HornBuddy : See? Nothing manly about this at all.
ZappySus : Why you gotta do me like that, bro?
HornBuddy : Tough love, bro.
ZappySus : Straight talk?
HornBuddy : Possibly the only thing about me that is.
ZappySus : That’s legit.
ZappySus : So hey, tomorrow’s heroics class right?
HornBuddy : Yeah, but sensei said it was gonna be a special class, so I dunno what to expect really.
ZappySus : So probably not blowin’ each other up two on two again.
HornBuddy : I figure not. Can’t do the same thing every time anyway.
Scotch : Maybe it’ll be something cool, like team based Capture the Flag in one of the crazier training grounds.
HornBuddy : That’d be pretty sweet. Oh hey if it’s something like that maybe it’ll be, like, class vs class? I’d love to see how we stack up against 1-B!
ZappySus : That’d def make it special at least.
ZappySus : Dunno if I’m ready to make a dumbass of myself against a whole ‘nother class though.
AuxcuseYou : Could argue that it’s good to get the inevitable out of the way.
ZappySus : You are so mean to me, Jiro.
BlueFast : Everyone! Tonight is a school night and it is getting quite late! It is important to get an adequate amount of sleep if you want to perform at your best!
CutiET : Come on, narc, we’re just trying to have a good time!
HornBuddy : Naw, Ashido, he’s right! Being all worn out during class isn’t manly! Plus if you don’t get to bed early enough you probably can’t get up early enough to work out, eat, and get ready.
HornBuddy : It’d suck to skip my morning workout!
BlueFast : Exactly, Kirishima-kun! That is a very admirable attitude to have!
CutiET : Uuuuuuuuuugh, fine, the no fun patrol has spoken.
Invisibitch : It’s okay, Mina-chan. We can riot tomorrow.
Scintillement : Bonne nuit, mes chères.
Nicknames as they stand at the end of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs?
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - ÜberNerd
Mineta Minoru - PurpleSus
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Aizawa Shota - Eraser
Chapter 2: USJ's Aftermath
Summary:
Place in Timeline: A few hours after Episode 13, In Each of Our Hearts. Immediately following the USJ attack.
First week of school. Early April.
Notes:
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
18:10
GachaQueen : Alright, so, it’s been a few hours. Everyone’s had at least a little time to process.
GachaQueen : I thought I’d check in. How is @Everyone feeling? Does anyone need to talk?
CutiET : Fuck me.
CutiET : I don’t know.
CutiET : That was FUCKING HARROWING.
ModestMouse : Thanks for asking Yaoyorozu-san. We’ll talk later. Iida-kun and I are waiting for Deku-kun to get out of Recovery Girl’s office.
ModestMouse : Iida-kun gave me his phone to hold on to for now. He’s aware enough of his own nervous energy. He’ll contribute later.
GachaQueen : That’s good, Uraraka-san. Please let us know how Midoriya-san is doing as soon as you can, and make sure Iida-san takes care of himself. I’d hate to see him work himself to nervous collapse.
CutiET : Yeah! Oh and Uraraka, tell Prez thanks again for getting the teachers! Who knows how bad it would’ve got if they hadn’t showed up right then.
CutiET : And I just KNOW he’s still beating himself up about “shamefully” doing exactly what he needed to do to save our stupid lives.
ModestMouse : Got it. TTYL.
Eraser added NightyNight to the chat.
Invisibitch : What the fuck? Sensei!? You’re already up!? You need to SLEEP!
HornBuddy : Right!? There’s hardcore and then there’s whatever the fuck that is!
NightyNight : No no, kids. Eraser’s still recovering and under sedation. They figure he’ll wake up sometime late tonight or early tomorrow. This is Midnight.
NightyNight : Present Mic and I are here with him and I figured you kids might want an update, so I grabbed his phone to add myself to your class’ chat.
NightyNight : I’ll be happy to answer any questions you might have, or talk if you need it.
NightyNight : Also, I would like to remind everyone that Hound Dog is available for counseling services.
NightyNight : Everyone will need to speak with him at least once, but understand that you can set up regular appointments for as long as you might need.
Blasty : What the fuck? I thought I told you people not to @ me?
Blasty : And I don’t need any damn counseling! I’m not weak!
NightyNight : You just went through a very traumatic experience, young man. And, frankly, you’d best get used to it. I don’t know any pro heroes that don’t have at least semi-regular visits to a therapist.
NightyNight : Our job is dirty, dangerous, and exposes us to incredibly unpleasant things. Getting help isn’t showing weakness.
NightyNight : Pretending you can handle everything all by yourself, on the other hand, is.
Todoroki : I’ll be fine, but I’ll go see Hound Dog-sensei if the school insists.
Ojiro : I’ve been better, but nothing too awful. I’ll save the details for Hound Dog-sensei.
Blasty : Fucking fine.
Sato : I’ll be okay, Midnight-sensei. My family and I are doing some baking. It’s how we deal with stress.
CutiET : Midnight-sensei, are Aizawa-sensei and Thirteen-sensei gonna be okay? That was… like… really brutal.
CutiET : I thought Aizawa-sensei was scary bfore but then he jsut jumped in front ofus and that thing smshd his fac andfdjlhka.
CutiET : brb
NightyNight : It’s okay, sweetie, I get it. He’s definitely going to be back on his feet in no time, I can promise you that. It’ll take way more than that big, ugly thing to kill Shota.
NightyNight : Er, I mean Eraserhead.
NightyNight : They’re not sure if his vision or quirk will be impaired or not, but we’ll make sure to update you as soon as we can.
NightyNight : And Thirteen is doing well. The doctors will probably have them out of here by sometime tomorrow.
GachaQueen : That’s very gratifying to hear, Midnight-sensei. Thank you for keeping us informed.
CutiET : K, back.
CutiET : Thanks, Midnight-sensei. I’m glad they’ll be alright.
NightyNight : I’ll be sure to relay your well-wishes. He’ll be touched.
NightyNight : He would sooner murder me than admit it, but he will be. On the inside.
Scotch : In lighter news, Ashido, we got an answer to your question.
CutiET : Huh? What question?
Scotch : You must’ve felt it.
Scotch : When everyone else was being warped away...
Scotch : For one brief moment...
Scotch : Just an instant...
Scotch : I forgot my fear…
Scotch : And was, instead, snuggly.
Scotch changed BestHugs?’s nickname to BestHugs.
CutiET : Shit you right!
BestHugs : I am not sure how to feel right now.
Invisibitch : Just accept their love.
CutiET : Yeah! You saved our asses from misty bitch, and you did it with comfy hugs! You’re the best, Shoji!
BestHugs : I’m just glad I could help.
HornBuddy : You guys lost me. I mean, I kinda remember the hug exchange or whatever but… what?
BestHugs : When you were all getting teleported, Iida and I tackled as many of us as we could out of the cloud. I grabbed Ashido and Sero. Iida got Uraraka and Sato.
HornBuddy : You and the Class Rep are so damn manly, Shoji!
BestHugs : I’m beginning to get the idea that manly is literally the only compliment you acknowledge, Kirishima.
HornBuddy : Naw! There are plenty of other ones!
HornBuddy : Manly’s just the BEST one!
BestHugs : Got it.
Invisibitch : Say, sensei?
NightyNight : Yes, Hagakure?
Invisibitch : Why’re you and Mic-sensei both there? If the school was gonna send someone I’d have figured they’d either just send one person, or Principal Nezu would go himself.
NightyNight : Oh, well, we’re more than just colleagues, dear.
CutiET : Ohhh, is this tea!?
NightyNight : Mic and Eraser were in the same class, and I was their senpai. We’ve been working together for a long time. Eraser’s one of my closest friends.
CutiET : Awww, that’s so normal.
NightyNight : Sorry Ashido, it can’t all be a scandal. Even with me.
CutIET : I knooooooow…
NightyNight : That said, even if all that weren’t the case, I’m sure Mic would insist on being here with his husband.
CutiET : Motherfu…!
CutiET : Sensei, I just spit MY tea everywhere!
Scotch : I respect your troll game, Midnight-sensei.
GachaQueen : I, too, was unaware of Aizawa-sensei’s marital status.
NightyNight : Honestly, it’s no secret. Eraser just tends to not advertise… anything.
Invisibitch : Oh my gosh the more I think about that the cuter it is!
NightyNight : Their entire relationship is absolutely adorable.
EternalDarkness : The darkness cannot persist without the light. It is ever thus.
NightyNight : How edgy. Are you faring well, Tokoyami?
EternalDarkness : I am uninjured, and Koda and I acquitted ourselves well enough.
EternalDarkness : I am as well as could be expected. I will of course see Hound Dog without complaint.
Koda : Me too…
Koda : I may bring one or two of my animal friends next class day. If that’s allowed.
Koda : They always make me feel better. Maybe they’ll help someone else too.
Koda : Nothing terribly large. At least my bunny Yuwai-chan, probably.
NightyNight : That’s very kind of you, Koda. I’ll speak with Principal Nezu about it.
Koda : Thank you.
CutiET changed Koda’s nickname to FloofBringer.
FloofBringer : Oh. Um. Okay. I guess that’s not wrong.
CutiET : You’re too sweet for this world, Koda. <3
FloofBringer :
FloofBringer :
FloofBringer : Uh, I need to go feed my friends now. Bye.
CutiET : Too much, IG.
Kermitdóttir : Honestly, sensei, I’ve been better. Ribbit.
Invisibitch : Oh yeah, Tsuyu-chan, you were with Midoriya and Mineta, right?
Kermitdóttir : Yes. Ribbit.
Kermitdóttir : The shipwreck zone probably couldn’t have gone better. Midoriya-chan smashed the whole lake into a whirlpool, ribbit.
Kermitdóttir : And then Mineta-chan stuck all the villains together with his balls while I jumped us out.
Kermitdóttir : I could have done with less of Mineta-chan’s nonsense, ribbit. But Shigaraki trying to vaporize my face kinda outshines all of that.
PurpleSus : Hey! I was panicking the whole time! I didn’t get that bad!
Kermitdóttir : You made several inappropriate comments that I won’t repeat, and you groped me twice.
Kermitdóttir : Jackass.
Kermitdóttir : Ribbit.
NightyNight : I’m sorry, what.
CutiET : What the fuck.
Invisibitch : You DICK.
HornBuddy : That’s not manly at all, dude.
PurpleSus : That’s an exaggeration! When we were in the water I was super out of it, I barely even know what I was doing! I just knew my face was against something soft.
PurpleSus : And when the crusty guy said he was gonna leave I just tried to hug you! I’m sorry! I’m short! I didn’t mean to put my hands there!
Scotch : Yikes.
Scintillement : T'es qu'une merde, Mineta.
PurpleSus : And then you tried to DROWN me! I think I’ve been punished enough!
Kermitdóttir : I might grant you the second one. Ribbit.
Kermitdóttir : But you sure remember a lot of detail from the lake. And you sounded pretty fucking lucid when you were talking.
NightyNight : Mineta. Show up thirty minutes before classes on Monday.
NightyNight : You and I are going to have a chat with Principal Nezu about appropriate conduct and respect.
PurpleSus : What!? But I didn’t do anything!
NightyNight : Asui, I understand you don’t want to air the comments here, but I would ask that you send them to me privately.
NightyNight : Thin ice, young man. It was not a request.
Kermitdóttir : Will do, sensei.
PurpleSus : Yes Midnight-sensei…
[PM Asui — Kayama]
Asui : When I was dragging Mineta-chan out of the water, he said that I had “pretty big boobs for a frog,” and called them “perfect floaties” while rubbing his face against my chest.
Asui : In the interests of full disclosure, I responded to that by throwing him hard onto the deck of the boat, instead of gently depositing him like I did Midoriya-chan.
Asui : Then he made some screaming comment about how he was going to die without being able to touch Yaoyorozu-chan’s breasts. Ribbit.
Asui : Please don’t tell her that if you don’t have to. I think it would upset her.
Kayama : Agreed.
Asui : Then, yeah, he did hug me when Shigaraki said they were going to leave, but he put his hand directly on my left breast in the process.
Asui : I then held him under water for a minute or so. Then the rest of the stuff with Shigaraki and All Might happened. Ribbit.
Kayama : Thank you, Asui. Is there anything else you’d like to let me know?
Asui : Not really. Have you heard any details about Midoriya-chan, though? He put himself at risk several times for my sake and I would like to know if he’s okay. I’m concerned about All Might as well. Ribbit.
Kayama : From what I’ve heard, they’re both recovering nicely. All Might has already left Recovery Girl’s office to file reports for the Principal and police, and Midoriya should be released any time now.
Asui : That’s good. Thank you.
Kayama : Not at all, Asui. And please, never hesitate to let any of the staff know about inappropriate behavior in the future. It will be addressed.
Asui : Understood. Ribbit.
[Class 1-A]
ZappySus : Dude, what? That’s not cool…
Blasty : Good to have confirmation of how much of a shithead you are, Grapist.
Blasty : And who the fuck gave me this stupid nickname!?
GachaQueen : Okay everyone, I believe we can allow Midnight-sensei and Principal Nezu to handle this.
GachaQueen : I’m sure they will make sure Mineta-san understands that that behavior is unacceptable.
NightyNight : In point of fact, I would like to reiterate to everyone that UA finds all harassment and bullying unacceptable. Whether it’s based on gender, background, quirk, or anything else.
NightyNight : If anyone, a student or member of the staff, makes you uncomfortable, or hurts you, I ask that you please inform a teacher or the Principal.
NightyNight : If it is a teacher, you can be assured that the Principal will handle it. If the Principal himself is the culprit, we have measures that we can take to go above his head if necessary.
NightyNight : And girls? If you feel uncomfortable speaking to a male teacher, keep in mind that Recovery Girl, Thirteen, or myself are willing to listen.
NightyNight : And if that is not enough, I should note that the Principal is not, in fact, a human being.
NightyNight : Given his background, he has even less tolerance for inappropriate behavior than anyone I can think of.
GachaQueen : Thank you, Midnight-sensei. I’ll make sure everyone is informed.
GachaQueen pinned 6 messages.
NightyNight : On another note, Bakugo, I understand that Mineta’s comments are upsetting, but that sort of provocative name calling is also inappropriate.
Blasty : Tch. Whatever. Fine. How about I just rip on his fashion sense then?
NightyNight : I… Suppose that’s largely harmless…
CutiET : Did you really type out “tch?”
Blasty changed PurpleSus’s nickname to StickyDiaperBaby.
Blasty : Yes. Shut the fuck up.
StickyDiaperBaby : What the fuck!?
Blasty : You have a fucking diaper as part of your costume.
Blasty : I don’t know what the fuck you expected.
StickyDiaperBaby : It’s supposed to be a bowl! Liek a bowl of grapes!
Blasty : A. That’s fucking stupid.
Blasty : B. It’s a diaper.
NightyNight : Okay, I think that’s enough vigilante justice for one night.
NightyNight changed StickyDiaperBaby’s nickname to Mineta.
NightyNight : Let’s just leave it alone for now, alright kids?
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
20:50
ÜberNerd : Y’know. I love my mom.
ÜberNerd : But after something like this? She’s a lot.
ÜberNerd : Hey everyone. How’re you recovering?
CutiET : To reiterate what we said earlier when we thought sensei was on:
CutiET : What the fuck, shouldn’t you be sleeping!?
ÜberNerd : Oh, no, I’m mostly okay. Recovery Girl fixed me up fine, and I slept a bit in her office.
ÜberNerd : I’m just supposed to take it easy until classes start back up again. I’m a little bit tired, but I didn’t want to go to bed without checking in with everyone.
BlueFast : Midoriya-kun, your concern for your classmates is admirable, but you must remember to take care of yourself!
ModestMouse : Yeah, Deku-kun, I thought you were gonna eat and go to bed.
ÜberNerd : I will! I will! I just got away from mom, though. She’s been freaking out all night.
ÜberNerd : I gotta decompress a LITTLE bit.
HornBuddy : You can’t help but go hard, can you Mido-bro?
HornBuddy : That was manly as hell, jumping in to help All Might like that.
ZappySus : Yeah. though maybe a little pointless cuz he’s like the strongest hero in the world and all that.
Scotch : And the leg breaking. That’s not great.
HornBuddy : Right. Yeah. But still. Manly!
ÜberNerd : I know, I know… I shouldn’t’ve. But, I dunno, he looked like that thing took a lot out of him.
ÜberNerd : And I guess I was scared. I look up to All Might more than anyone in the world.
Blasty : You stupid fucking nerd, he didn’t need your dumb ass jumping in there!
ÜberNerd : Yeah, Kacchan, I get it. Thanks.
Blasty : Bullshit. You always do stupid shit like that and it never does any fucking good.
Blasty : You just waste everybody’s fucking time saving your ass.
Kermitdóttir : Bakugo. I don’t usually do this.
Kermitdóttir : But ram that attitude out your ass. Ribbit
Kermitdóttir : If nothing else, Midoirya-chan saved MY life.
Blasty : The fuck did you say to me, frog legs!? You wanna say that to my face!?
Kermitdóttir : Cheerfully. Mark it on your calendar. I’ll see you on Monday. Ribbit.
Blasty : You are dead!
Kermitdóttir : Nobody here is afraid of you, Bakugo-chan.
ÜberNerd : That’s nice of you to say, Asui-san, but Kacchan’s right. I jumped without thinking and I probably made it worse.
ÜberNerd : And if Snipe-sensei had been a few seconds later, I would’ve been the one getting disintegrated.
ÜberNerd : Besides, I didn’t really save you. If Aizawa-sensei hadn’t taken out Shigaraki’s quirk right then…
ModestMouse : Deku-kun! Don’t talk like that! So what if you didn’t do it perfect? You still helped!
ÜberNerd : You shouldn’t be thanking me. I should be apologizing to you.
ModestMouse : What the hell, Deku-kun!?
Kermitdóttir : You can ram THAT attitude out YOUR ass, Midoriya-chan. Ribbit.
Kermitdóttir : Ochako-chan is right. You put yourself in serious danger to help Mineta and me. Take the compliment, because I very much appreciate it.
Kermitdóttir : And I don’t want to hear you talk like that about yourself.
Kermitdóttir : I don’t let people talk shit about my friends.
Kermitdóttir : So, Midoriya-chan. Don’t say things like that about my friend Midoriya-chan. He deserves better.
ÜberNerd :
ÜberNerd : I don’t know what to say. Thank you.
ÜberNerd : I don’t think I deserve it, but thank you.
Kermitdóttir : You’re welcome. Ribbit.
Kermitdóttir : Also, did I stutter? I told you to call me Tsuyu-chan.
ÜberNerd : Right! Tsuyu-chan! Sorry!
ModestMouse : Tsuyu-chan’s right, Deku-kun. You’re brave. And strong. Maybe you don’t think about yourself enough sometimes but that doesn’t change anything.
ModestMouse : It just means you need more training! Just like all of us!
ÜberNerd : Maybe you’re right, Uraraka-san.
ModestMouse : Uh. Duh. Of course I am.
ModestMouse : Now shush about all that gloomy stuff. We’ll all get stronger together! Plus Ultra!
ÜberNerd : Heh. Yeah. Plus Ultra, Uraraka-san. :)
ModestMouse : :D
Blasty : You are all fucking idiots.
ModestMouse : Bitch bitch bitch. I thought you muted.
Blasty : Fuck you.
ModestMouse : I can do way better.
ÜberNerd : Uh, maybe we should all just calm down.
Invisibitch : Yeah, Bakugo, obviously you’re not green enough for Uraraka.
ModestMouse : What? Hagakure? I don’t understand???
ÜberNerd : Wait waht
Kermitdóttir : It’s true. Frog quirks bring all the girls to the yard.
ModestMouse : Ohmy gosh Tsuyu-chan what teh fukc.
Invisibitch : LOL
ÜberNerd : O_O
AuxcuseYou : ROFLMAO Tsuyu-chan I cannot believe you just
AuxcuseYou : I am in actual pain.
[PM Asui — Uraraka]
Asui : You’re welcome.
Uraraka : I don’t know what you mean??
Asui : Sure you don’t.
Uraraka : Tsuyu-chan! I don’t!
Asui : K. Ribbit.
Uraraka : tsuyuchan!@
[Class 1-A]
ÜberNerd : Alright! I think it’s time for bed! Night eveyrbdy tlak to you later!
CutiET : Great, Toru-chan, you broke our #2 cinnamon roll. They’re in limited supply!
Invisibitch : He’ll be fiiiiine.
NightyNight : Huh. I missed Midoriya. Oh well.
NightyNight : It’s getting pretty late, kids. Don’t stay up too long, okay?
BlueFast : Of course not, Midnight-sensei! A good night’s sleep is imperative!
NightyNight : Attaboy. Night kids.
ModestMouse : Uuuuuh… I think I’m gonna go to sleep too.
ModestMouse : Night
CutiET : At this rate we’ll only have one left, Toru-chan!
Invisibitch : I told you, it’ll be fine, Mina-chan!
CutiET : It better be, or you have to get us some new ones.
Invisibitch : Noted.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
00:45
Invisibitch changed Mineta’s nickname to StickyDiaperBaby.
Invisibitch deleted 1 message.
Nicknames as they stand at the end of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - ÜberNerd
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Aizawa Shota - Eraser
Kayama Nemuri - NightyNight
Chapter 3: Beach Party
Summary:
Place in Timeline: Between Episode 13 Upon Each of Their Hearts, and Episode 14 That's the Idea, Ochako. During the day off.
First week of school. Early April.
Notes:
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
09:30
Kermitdóttir: Okay. So. Ribbit. I’ve slept. I’ve eaten. I’ve had time to get my head on straight.
Kermitdóttir: And now I would like to ask: Midoriya-chan, is it just me, or did you shift several million liters of water with a FINGER?
Kermitdóttir: @ÜberNerd
ÜberNerd: Well, I mean, I guess it was a lot of water. I don’t know if it was really all THAT much though.
Kermitdóttir: … Uh huh. @GachaQueen @BlueFast @ZappySus
ÜberNerd: Asui-san, is that really necessary?
Kermitdóttir: Tsuyu-chan.
ÜberNerd: Sorry! Sorry! Tsuyu-chan.
GachaQueen: I’m sorry Tsuyu-chan, what? I’m not sure I understand.
Kermitdóttir: Midoriya flicked the surface of the lake in the USJ, shifting the water under himself enough to cause it to come rushing back in as something like a whirlpool.
Kermitdóttir: The villains could not swim against its current.
Kermitdóttir: He did this with the strength of the middle finger on his left hand.
GachaQueen: I… I need to do some math. Do we know how large the lake is?
Kermitdóttir: I can only estimate. The boat wasn’t terribly large, ten meters would be generous. If I were to guess, the lake was perhaps ten hull-lengths across in one direction and seven or eight in the other?
Kermitdóttir: I don’t know for sure how deep it was, but I couldn't see the bottom when I rescued Midoriya-chan and Mineta-chan, and we were maybe four meters down?
GachaQueen: Alright. A lake of one hundred meters by eighty meters approximately… Let’s be conservative and say another six meters deep so a depth of ten meters...
ZappySus: Okay I get why you got Yaoyorozu and the Prez, but why’d you ping me, Tsuyu-chan?
Kermitdóttir: Electricity’s complicated, Kaminari-chan. I figure you must know something about mathematics, ribbit.
ZappySus: I mean, kinda? Mostly just electrical stuff though. Resistance, current, yadda yadda.
ZappySus: If you wanna know how much amperage you’d need to, like, murder all those villains I could probably help you, but I don’t think I’m your boy for trig.
ZappySus: Math’s hard. It took a LOT for me to remember all that electricity stuff.
Kermitdóttir: Fair enough, ribbit.
BlueFast: Kaminari-kun, calculations for muder are unbecoming of a hero!
ZappySus: Yeah, sure, Prez, but I gotta know how to do it to know how NOT to do it, don’t I?
ZappySus: Otherwise I’ll cock up how much power I’m using and people die by accident.
BlueFast: I suppose electricity is very dangerous… You make an excellent point, Kaminari-kun!
ZappySus: Oh thank the heavens. Sometimes I’m not sure if I’m just talking out my ass.
BlueFast: That seems anatomically unlikely!
GachaQueen: Okay, this is extremely rough without more precise measurements.
GachaQueen: But if those numbers are accurate, Midoriya-san might very well have shifted eighty million liters of water.
AuxcuseYou: Ho-lee-shit Midoriya. The hell are you made of?
ÜberNerd: I mean I just don’t think it’s that big a deal. It’s not anywhere near like what All Might could do and I still broke my fingers...
ZappySus: I don’t get it? It’s a lot of water sure but isn’t water pretty shifty anyway?
BlueFast: Kaminari-kun, water is extremely heavy! A liter is defined as the volume of one kilogram of water. If Yaoyorozu-san is correct, Midoriya-kun forced eighty thousand tons of water to move!
ZappySus: Oh.
ZappySus: Oh fuuuuuuuuuuuck. Dude, you’re hard core!
ZappySus: And you did that with a finger!?
ÜberNerd: Uh, yeah. I call it a Delaware Smash. It was a way I figured out to use my power without hurting myself too bad while I’m still trying to figure it out.
ÜberNerd: It hurts, but like… better a finger than an arm? I guess?
ZappySus: … Yeah okay, sorry @CutiET but this needs to happen.
ZappySus changed ÜberNerd’s nickname to SmallMight.
Kermitdóttir: That is completely legit.
Kermitdóttir: Ribbit.
SmallMight: SLJFKLGHOAJLJDL;SGFLSJ;AF;JLD
SmallMight: Kaminari! That’s too much! I’m nowhere near that cool!
ZappySus: Dis. A. Gree.
GachaQueen: Midoriya-san, that is a very impressive feat. If you could get a handle on that without hurting yourself you might well be one of the most powerful heroes in the country.
ModestMouse: Wow, Deku-kun! I knew you were strong but I had no idea how much!
ModestMouse: I mean, maybe we should’ve though? You did basically GUT the building during the battle trial!
BlueFast: Indeed! Do not sell yourself short, Midoriya-kun. You are, indeed, “that cool.”
SmallMight: Guuuuuuys!
ModestMouse: There’s one thing I don’t get though, Deku-kun.
ModestMouse: Why DO you hurt yourself so bad with your power?
ModestMouse: Have you, like, been busting yourself up real bad since you were little? Or did your quirk mutate recently or something?
SmallMight: Uuuuhhh… Well…
[PM Midoriya — Yagi]
Midoriya: All Might! They’re asking about why I’m hurting myself with my quirk and I’m not sure what to tell them because they’re RIGHT most kids would have a handle on their quirk by now and I don’t really know what to say about it I know I can’t tell them the truth but I’ve got to tell them something they’re not stupid they’ll figure something is up.
Yagi: Young Midoriya, relax. We discussed this.
Yagi: While having a quirk manifest at age 15 is unheard of, it’s not technically impossible. And Recovery Girl and Principal Nezu can back it up. You can just tell them you’re an extreme late bloomer.
Midoriya: Okay… Okay… You’re right.
Midoriya: Sorry, sir, I didn’t mean to freak out so much.
Yagi: It’s fine, my boy. Just remember, keep it simple. You only just used your quirk for the first time recently. That’s TRUE. You don’t necessarily have to elaborate.
Midoriya: Right right. Thank you. Sorry again.
[Class 1-A]
ModestMouse: I’m sorry, Deku-kun, if it makes you uncomfortable you don’t have to talk about it.
ModestMouse: I was just confused is all.
SmallMight: No no, it’s fine Uraraka-san. I guess I can tell you. It’s just so weird and I didn’t want people to look at me differently…
SmallMight: But, well, the thing is…
SmallMight: I spent most of my life thinking I was quirkless.
SmallMight: I only recently figured out I HAD a quirk.
SmallMight: So basically it’s like I AM a little kid? In terms of quirk development?
ModestMouse: Oh wow. I had no idea that was even possible!
GachaQueen: Neither did I. I’ve heard of late bloomers before, but the youngest I’ve ever heard of was a pre-teen. 10 or maybe 11.
GachaQueen: And typically it’s more that they have an obscure quirk trigger.
GachaQueen: How recently, Midoriya-san?
SmallMight: Well… Actually… Oh jeeze…
SmallMight: The first time I used my quirk was during the entrance exam.
GachaQueen:
BlueFast:
ModestMouse:
ModestMouse: Deku-kun…
ModestMouse: Was saving me from the zero-pointer the first time you used your quirk?
SmallMight:
SmallMight: Uh. Yeah.
SmallMight: Yes it was.
ModestMouse: Holy. Shit.
CutiET: Fuck me running backward. This is not what I expected when Kaminari pinged me.
SmallMight: I’m sorry I never said anything! I’ll understand if you guys don’t want to talk to me anymore…
CutiET: What the fuck?
ModestMouse: What’re you talking about!?
BlueFast: Midoriya-kun, why on Earth would we ever do that!?
SmallMight: Well, I mean… I lied to you and… I mean…
SmallMight: Before.
SmallMight: Whenever people found out something like me being quirkless…
SmallMight: It didn’t go well.
BlueFast: Midoriya-kun! You went into an examination for the hero course not even knowing for sure if you had a quirk! And then you heroically used it to aid a future classmate!
BlueFast: My admiration for you has only increased!
Kermitdóttir: You saved my life, Midoriya-chan, and now I find out you’re doing it without any previous training. Ribbit.
Kermitdóttir: I’m just more impressed.
AuxcuseYou: Also, what the hell do you mean you “lied” to us? You don’t owe us your fucking life story.
AuxcuseYou: No one has a right to anyone’s personal shit.
SmallMight:
SmallMight: I guess that makes sense…
[PM Uraraka — Midoriya]
Uraraka: Deku-kun?
Uraraka: A whole bunch of stuff just started making sense.
Midoriya: What do you mean, Uraraka-san?
Uraraka: You didn’t really have a ton of friends growing up, did you?
Midoriya: Um…
Uraraka: You know I’m not gonna think any less of you, right?
Midoriya: I know that in my head…
Uraraka: I get it.
Midoriya:
Midoriya: Uraraka-san?
[PM Asui — Uraraka]
Asui: If you don’t make a move at some point, someone else is going to.
Asui: You know that, right? Ribbit.
Uraraka: It’s not like that!
Asui: I’m not going to lie to you and tell you there’s no chance of it being me, Ochako-chan.
Uraraka:
Asui: Just think about it.
[PM Uraraka — Midoriya]
Uraraka: Yeah?
Midoriya: You might actually be the first person other than my mother to treat me like I’m not a leper since preschool.
Uraraka: That’s horrible!
Uraraka: You’re so nice! And cool! That doesn’t make sense!
Midoriya: Nobody wants to be around the quirkless freak, Uraraka-san.
Midoriya: I hope this isn’t too weird but.
Midoriya: I don’t think I can really express how grateful I am. You were my friend when literally nobody else was. You and Iida-kun, once I realized he wasn’t as scary as I thought.
Uraraka: Deku-kun, I’m proud to be your friend.
Uraraka: You didn’t deserve any of that shit you put up with before.
Uraraka:
Uraraka: How much of it was Bakugo?
Midoriya: If it’s okay, I’d really rather not talk about my past anymore right now…
Uraraka: That’s okay. Thank you for telling me.
Uraraka: You know what?
Uraraka: You’re my hero, Deku-kun.
Midoriya: Thank you.
[Class 1-A]
HornBuddy: Mido-bro, you get manlier by the HOUR.
CutiET: Right?
SmallMight: Guuuuuys…
ModestMouse: We should probably back off a little bit, everybody.
CutiET: Yeah okay, I get it.
CutiET: Hey, you know what?
CutiET: This week has been ranging from stressful to FUCKING stressful.
CutiET: We should do something to fix some of that. Why don’t we all get together someplace?
CutiET: Hang out, chill, maybe do lunch or whatever. Y’know, class bonding stuff!
BlueFast: That seems like an excellent idea, Ashido-kun! Some relaxation to help us return to school next week refreshed!
BlueFast: And we could be productive as well! Perhaps incorporating a study group into part of our day!
CutiET: Uuuuuggghhhh, I mean… I guess? After lunch though!
CutiET: Like, end of the day, y’know?
CutiET: If we must.
ModestMouse: I’m not against it?
ModestMouse: But, like, maybe we could make it kinda low key?
ModestMouse: And I know some of us are on pretty strict budgets, so going out to eat might be a bad idea…
Invisibitch: Ooooh! We could do like a potluck picnic!
Invisibitch: I’ve got everything I need to make a pretty big batch of my mom’s kombu onigiri!
CutiET: Well, more work than I was really thinkin’, but sure why not. Where we gonna do it, tho?
SmallMight : I actually have an idea. It’s a pretty warm day, and I know a nice public park kinda near school.
CutiET: Oh yeah? Where’s that?
SmallMight: Dagobah Municipal Beach Park.
Invisibitch: That dump?
SmallMight: Err, well, it’s not really a dump anymore. Pretty nice now, actually.
Ojiro: I heard about that. Sometime last year the trash started getting cleaned up. It’s apparently super pretty now.
SmallMight: Damn well better still be…
Ojiro: Huh. Why do you care so much about that park in particular, Midoriya?
SmallMight: Oh, uh… Well…
SmallMight: I might’ve maybe needed a way to get in shape. And I couldn’t afford a gym membership…
SmallMight: And, well, hauling trash is a pretty good full body workout.
CutiET: You have got to be fucking kidding me.
SmallMight: Works different muscle groups depending on what you’re hauling too.
Invisibitch: Midoriya, are you seriously telling us that you cleaned up Dagobah?
SmallMight: I was really, really skinny in middle school guys.
Invisibitch: There were, like, heavy appliances in those trash heaps.
Invisibitch: Maybe one or two cars.
Invisibitch: It covered at least two kilometers of beach, Midoirya!
SmallMight: Two point four kilometers. And there were three cars and an SUV.
SmallMight: Anyway I can make soba!
Invisibitch: … Fucking unbelievable.
Invisibitch: Now we HAVE to go to Dagobah. I gotta see this shit.
CutiET: I know, right!?
ModestMouse: I’m not gonna unpack that right now. I’m just gonna start mixing up rice flour and be glad I was gonna make mochi today anyway.
CutiET: Oh? What’s the occasion?
ModestMouse: The occasion is that we got frigging attempted murdered yesterday and mochi makes me happy.
ModestMouse: I bought two big cans of anko on the way home and put all of it in the freezer last night.
CutiET: Kickass. I’ll bring natto.
Sato: We made a whole bunch of stuff last night. I’ll bring some desserts. And the dough should be ready so I can make a couple loaves of bread too.
Invisibitch: Got any caramel stuff, Sato?
Sato: Yeah, sure, we made a pretty decent sized batch of purin.
Invisibitch: OMG marry me.
Sato: Uuuuuuh…
Invisibitch: LOL.
CutiET: Toru-chan, Toru-chan. You gotta EASE them into it.
CutiET: Come on too strong and you won’t manage to nail down your sweets dealer. Then where will you be?
Invisibitch: What can I say? I got a sweet tooth!
Sato: I’m not touching that. When’re we doing this?
CutiET: Prolly need a few hours for everybody to get ready so…
CutiET: @Everyone Hey! We’re having a picnic at Dagobah Municipal Beach Park at 13:00! Errybody who wants’ta come bring something to share!
CutiET: So far we’re gonna have soba, onigiri with kombu, natto, fresh bread, mochi, purin, and maybe some other sweets.
Sato: I better get started on that bread now, then.
Scintillement: I will prepare a selection of charcuterie and cheese.
Scintillement: We also have some lovely fresh butter I can bring for the bread.
EternalDarkness: I am not well versed in the culinary arts, but I can provide fresh fruit.
Todoroki: I will be unable to join you all.
ZappySus: Oh man, I’m a terrible cook. I’ll pick up something snacky at the store I guess.
Scotch: Sounds like I’m bringin’ the veggie tray!
CutiET: Booooring!
Scotch: I’ll throw in some hummus and guac.
CutiET: Slightly better.
Scotch: I’m so glad I have your approval.
Kermitdóttir: Sorry everyone, ribbit. I’m spending the day with my siblings. They’re still really shaken up.
CutiET: Oh hell yeah. Hug those babies, Tsuyu-chan.
Kermitdóttir: Bet.
Blasty: I would sooner explode my own eyeballs than go on a stupid beach picnic.
CutiET: Noted.
HornBuddy: Hell yeah! Beach party! Give me a bit to convince my mom to give me a hand and I’ll fire up the grill!
HornBuddy: Oh come on, Bakubro! Beach parties are awesome!
CutiET: Pretty sure he already fucked off, Kiri.
HornBuddy: Disappointing.
ModestMouse: No great loss.
HornBuddy: Aw come on, Uraraka! Bakubro might be kinda high strung, but he’s a super many guy!
ModestMouse: He rubs me the wrong way, and he acts like he’s better than everyone.
AuxcuseYou: I think I’m gonna have to bow out this time. My folks wanted to do some stuff today.
GachaQueen: This sounds like a lovely idea, Ashido-san. I’ll definitely be there!
CutiET: This is gonna be awesooooome.
AuxcuseYou: Oh wait that’s right my folks wanted to do stuff TOMORROW. I can totally make it.
[PM Hagakure — Jiro]
Hagakure: Subtle.
Jiro: Shut.
[Class 1-A]
CutiET: Cool! I’mma go start gettin’ stuff ready! See you all at the beach!
StickyDiaperBaby: I can bring stuff!
Invisibitch: You really think you’re gonna be super welcome after the shit you pulled?
StickyDiaperBaby: I uh… I mean…
StickyDiaperBaby: Waitasec! Midnight-sensei changed my name back! Who gave me this stupid nickname again!?
StickyDiaperBaby: And why can’t I change it!?
Invisibitch: Karma.
Invisibitch: Do us all a favor and sit and think about what you did.
Invisibitch: Jerk.
[PM Hagakure — Yaoyorozu]
Hagakure: Thanks for locking his nickname, Yaoyorozu-san.
Yaoyorozu: I am honestly not very comfortable with it… But I’m also very upset with Mineta-san.
Hagakure: Bet.
Hagakure: And if someone gets on your ass just say you didn’t know it happened. I’ll “admit” to swiping your phone at some point.
Yaoyorozu: Let’s wait to address that issue until it comes up.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
20:15
BlueFast: As Class Representative, I would like to thank everyone who came out this afternoon!
BlueFast: It is my belief that experiences like these will prove invaluable to us as a class as we work together to become heroes!
BlueFast: Though I do feel we could have done a bit more studying than we did.
CutiET: Iida, relaaaaax. It’s the first week of school. And I’m sure we can totes do more study group stuff later.
CutiET: We barely even covered anything yet.
BlueFast: I suppose you’re not incorrect, Ashido-kun.
Invisibitch: I think we should address the most important part of today.
Invisibitch: In that, now that I have seen Midoriya in a tank top, I fully believe that he cleaned that mess of a beach up himself.
Invisibitch: Daaaaamn.
SmallMight: Oh come on it’s not that impressive!
Invisibitch: Midoriya, have you seen your own abs?
ModestMouse: Could do freaking laundry on them.
ModestMouse: Uh, I mean, it really is that impressive, Deku-kun!
CutiET: Damn right it is. Midori, you need to quit talkin’ yourself down.
CutiET: You worked hard for it and now you’ve got one of the hottest bods in class.
CutiET: Never would’a guessed it from that baby face and those baggy clothes.
CutiET: Toru-chan and I need to reevaluate the whole sexiness index now!
SmallMight: dfhiohwekojslknjks
SmallMight:
SmallMight: I legitimately do not know how to deal with this.
GachaQueen: Well, Midoriya-san, Ashido-san did say it the other day.
GachaQueen: If you have it, flaunt it?
HornBuddy: She’s right, Mido-bro! Don’t be down on yourself, you’re a manly badass!
HornBuddy: And we’re gonna keep telling you that ‘til you believe it!
ZappySus: Yeah, dude, I honestly feel super inadequate now.
Scotch: Don’t we all? Give yourself a good firm swat on the butt, Midoriya. You deserve it!
SmallMight: I am not going to do that. Ever.
SmallMight: You and Kaminari did it way more than enough.
ZappySus: Hey now, I’m pretty sure at least one or two of those was Hagakure.
Invisibitch: No one can prove that.
[PM Uraraka — Hagakure]
Uraraka: Hagakure, he’s fibbing, right?
Hagakure: Uuuuuhhh… Well..
Uraraka: Hagakure! How is that any better than what Mineta does!?
Hagakure: Cuz when Sero did it the first time Midoriya thought it was funny.
Hagakure: And it’s not being combined with, like, leering at him constantly or rubbing up on his junk or something.
Uraraka: Wait. How do we know you’re not leering?
Hagakure: I mean… You don’t? There’s gotta be SOME perks to never ever being able to see my own face, Uraraka.
Uraraka: I guess…
Hagakure: Anyway, don’t be jealous. I ain’t gonna take your green bean.
Hagakure: I spend most of my time lately side-eyeing our be-tailed karate boy!
Hagakure: He’s a sweetie!
Uraraka: Jealous!? Why would I be jealous? Deku-kun doesn’t belong to me!
Uraraka: He’s my friend! I just don’t want anyone to make him uncomfortable!
Hagakure: You’re really, really not subtle. Speaking of LEERING.
Uraraka: I was not!
Hagakure: You were drooling at least a couple times, Uraraka.
Uraraka: NO I WASN’T!
Hagakure: If it helps, I’m pretty sure that after he got over seeing us all in shorts and stuff, he spent at least 90% of his time looking at you.
Uraraka: Really?
Uraraka: I mean why would that matter?
Uraraka: Deku-kun can look at whatever he wants to!
Hagakure: Honey, you are super repressed.
Hagakure: If you gotta lie to me, k, but please don’t lie to yourself.
[Class 1-A]
CutiET: Moving right along.
CutiET changed Sato’s nickname to ConfectionKami.
ConfectionKami: This seems extreme.
CutiET: The hell it is!
CutiET: You are a god of sweets!
CutiET: The purin was great enough, but you busted out those cupcakes and I’m pretty sure I died for a few seconds!
Invisibitch: I, for one, have been ruined for other custards.
HornBuddy: And that was probably the best bread I’ve ever had, Sato-bro!
ConfectionKami: Aw jeez, you guys.
ConfectionKami: It’s just a hobby, y’know? Cuz of my quirk.
ConfectionKami: Buying sweets at the store just costs too much after a while.
GachaQueen: Sato-san, I assure you, if you’d not decided to become a hero, you could have commanded a great price for your services.
GachaQueen: I dare say you are nearly as skilled as my family’s pâtissière, and she has thirty years of experience.
ConfectionKami: I mean, I didn’t do it all by myself...
CutiET: Your family has their own personal pastry chef?
GachaQueen: Of course.
CutiET: Damn, Yaoyorozu. I knew you were loaded but that’s somethin’ else.
GachaQueen: Is it really that unusual?
Invisibitch: Uh, yes?
GachaQueen: I mean, she doesn’t work exclusively for us. She has her own bakery in downtown Tokyo.
BlueFast: Er, yes, Yaoyorozu-san, that probably means she commands a higher price than an otherwise unoccupied pâtissière would.
GachaQueen: … Oh.
GachaQueen: Iida-san, does your family…?
BlueFast: No, no we do not. The Idaten Agency hires contractors for certain events, but no one is permanently on staff.
BlueFast: They merely employ a small kitchen staff to provide meals for their employees, sidekicks and whatnot.
BlueFast: And our family home has comparably little regular staff. Mostly just a maid or two that come in on a regular schedule to keep the house in order, given everyone’s busy schedules.
GachaQueen: Oh.
GachaQueen: Oh dear.
GachaQueen: I do hope I do not come off as conceited.
GachaQueen: I knew our family wasn’t typical but I didn’t think we were quite that different.
CutiET: Naw, Yaoyorozu, you ain’t conceited.
CutiET: I’m not gonna pretend you don’t sometimes come off a little out there.
CutiET: But most of the other stuff I figure is just… Well…
CutiET: No offense but I kinda think you probably don’t really know what money is worth?
GachaQueen: I…
GachaQueen: You may be right. I’ve never thought about it before.
AuxcuseYou: It’s not really bad though, Yaoyorozu.
AuxcuseYou: And we all know that when you slip a little, you aren’t doing it on purpose.
AuxcuseYou: And you never really talk down to anybody. You’re super cool.
GachaQueen: Thank you Jiro-san. I appreciate it.
GachaQueen: But please, if I’m making anyone uncomfortable, let me know. I don’t want to do that.
SmallMight: I’m sure it’s fine, Yaoyorozu-san. You’re not really alone anyway.
SmallMight: You might be on another level, but, for instance, Kacchan’s mom is a pretty well known fashion designer.
SmallMight: Iida-kun is obviously a member of the Iida family.
SmallMight: And Jiro-san, you’re related to Jiro Kyotoku, right? The record producer?
AuxcuseYou: Yep. That’s my old man. He and mom had a decent run in a band of their own, too. Deep Dope.
SmallMight: Yeah, that fits. See, Yaoyorozu? The class has all kinds.
SmallMight: Jiro-san, are you named after your dad?
AuxcuseYou: Mom and dad both. *Kyo*toku and Mi*ka.* Kyoka.
SmallMight:That’s really cool, Jiro-san!
GachaQueen: Thank you as well, Midoriya-san.
GachaQueen: I do not wish to set myself apart from our classmates. We all have the same goal, after all.
SmallMight: Right! All this really means is you have more connections than most. That’s not a bad thing.
ModestMouse: Man. I don’t even know what that would be like.
ModestMouse: Like, my mom and dad own a construction company but we’ve never really been…
ModestMouse: Super solvent, I guess? Construction’s really competitive.
SmallMight: And my family’s kinda middle of the road? Like, my mom’s a legal secretary?
SmallMight: My dad has a good job but he works overseas so we don’t see him much.
SmallMight: We’re not rich but we don’t really struggle either.
BlueFast: Our classmates have a varied, diverse set of backgrounds, which can only serve to improve our perspectives as a group!
Invisibitch: One track mind there, Iida.
BlueFast: Focus is important to achieving one’s goals!
BlueFast: That in mind, it is quickly becoming late!
BlueFast: While I cannot demand it, I would strongly recommend that we all consider turning in soon!
CutiET: Maintaining a regular schedule is crucial to achieving our goals?
BlueFast: Maintaining a regular sched…
BlueFast: Yes. That. Exactly. With no irony.
CutiET: We know, Class Rep. We know.
Scotch: Never change, Class Rep.
SmallMight: He’s not wrong. I’m going to watch a movie or something with my mom and then turn in. Night everybody!
ModestMouse: Goodnight Deku-kun.
Nicknames as they stand at the end of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Aizawa Shota - Eraser
Kayama Nemuri - NightyNight
Chapter 4: An Archery Con… Sports Festival?
Summary:
Place in Timeline: During Episode 14 That's the Idea, Ochako and Episode 15 Roaring Sports Festival. Before the beginning of the Sports Festival itself.
Second week of school. Mid-April.
Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Aizawa Shota - Eraser
Kayama Nemuri - NightyNight
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
12:40
CutiET : Okay. At this point during this most sacred of times, lunch, I have to ask.
CutiET : How the FUCK is sensei here!?
Scotch : I have NO idea.
Scotch : And I feel like if it was us doing this he’d be kicking our asses.
BlueFast : I confess that while Aizawa-sensei’s dedication to his duty is admirable, it seems unwise to be up and about so quickly.
BlueFast : Particularly given the fact that his injuries are clearly still healing.
BlueFast : I also feel that his comment, that his own wellbeing is irrelevant, is a dangerous sentiment to express.
Scotch : Especially in THIS class!
Scotch : Midoriya, we’re gonna need you to ignore what sensei said this morning. Completely.
ModestMouse : Deku-kun probably won’t be able to answer for a while.
ModestMouse : All Might wanted to talk to him over lunch.
CutiET : Uh oh, is Midori in trouble for all the jumping into shit he did?
BlueFast : I do not believe so. All Might did not seem upset when he invited Midoriya to eat with him.
BlueFast : Nor was it phrased as an order from a teacher.
ModestMouse : It was actually super cute. When All Might asked Deku-kun if he wanted to eat lunch together, he showed off this itty bitty bento that looked way too tiny to be a lunch for a guy that huge.
ZappySus : Hey, why are we using the group chat for this anyway? We’re all at lunch at the same time.
CutiET : Yeah but we don’t all sit at the same table, and there isn’t really a table big enough for everyone, so I figured this’d work for a bigger conversation.
ZappySus : That’s reasonable I guess. Though that squinty blond in 1-B is giving a bunch of us the stink eye now.
Invisibitch : He’s been doing that all day, honestly. I saw him glaring when we were walking in this morning.
Invisibitch : Someone pissed in his rice this morning or something I guess.
GachaQueen : Odd. Perhaps, Iida-san, at the next Representative meeting, we ought to ask Kendo-san if there is some sort of bad blood cropping up.
BlueFast : I will make a note of it!
CutiET : Who’s Kendo?
BlueFast : Kendo Itsuka is the Class Representative for Class 1-B. Their Vice Representative is Shoda Nirengeki.
CutiET : They cool?
GachaQueen : Kendo-san is a very kind girl. Shoda-san seems pleasant as well, though perhaps a bit jittery?
BlueFast : Shoda-kun is just a humble, unassuming sort of fellow. I suppose his expressions could give the impression of nerves, but that has not been my experience.
GachaQueen : Fair enough, Iida-san. You know him better, I suppose.
CutiET : Speaking of expressions, can we discuss Uraraka’s, uh, interesting reaction to the Sports Fest thing?
ModestMouse : Uhhhhhhhh…
AuxcuseYou : She ain’t wrong. You were pretty intense there for a minute.
AuxcuseYou : What’s up with that?
[PM Uraraka — Iida]
Uraraka : Iida-kun!
Uraraka : I don’t really know what to say here!
Iida : Are you concerned about their reactions if you repeat what you told Midoriya and I earlier?
Uraraka : I mean… Kinda?
Uraraka : I know you and Deku-kun said it wasn’t a bad thing but I still feel kinda shallow, y’know?
Uraraka : Aren’t heroes supposed to be selfless?
Iida : I, for one, see no contradiction between general altruism focused on mankind as a whole, and concern for one’s family.
Iida : After all, if all you wanted was to make money, you could get certified to use your quirk in far less dangerous circumstances.
Iida : Hero work is lucrative, but it would not be difficult to leverage your quirk in a safer field and possibly make even MORE money.
Iida : Your dedication to your family along with your desire to help others is nothing but admirable, Uraraka-kun.
Uraraka : Iida…
Uraraka : Thanks. Really. I guess I’m freaking out for nothing…
Iida : There’s nothing wrong with feeling insecure from time to time, you simply ought not let it rule you!
Iida : Also, you’ve been gone quite a while. Are you quite alright?
Uraraka : Oh, yeah, I’m fine. The dessert line’s just longer than I thought.
Iida : Is it really worth that long a wait just for mochi?
Uraraka : Tenya, for the sake of our friendship, I’m going to pretend I didn’t see you say that.
Iida : You’re ridiculous.
Uraraka : Oh? What’s that? You DON’T want one of the mandarin daifuku I see up here?
Iida : Now, now, let’s not lose our heads here.
Uraraka : That’s what I thought.
[Class 1-A]
ModestMouse : I guess the chat’s theme is “being honest about our feelings,” now?
ModestMouse : The Sports Festival is…
ModestMouse : Kinda like the first step for what I want for my career? To get my name out there?
ModestMouse : Like, you remember what I said yesterday about my family’s company?
AuxcuseYou : Sure.
CutiET : Def.
ModestMouse : Well, realtalk? We’re flat broke. Contracts are few and far between and I don’t remember a time when we WEREN’T struggling.
ModestMouse : I wanted to help my folks when I got old enough, get certified to use my quirk in construction, but they said they didn’t want me focusing on them so much.
ModestMouse : Said I should follow my dreams…
ModestMouse : So that’s why I want to be a hero. If they won’t let me help them that way, then I’ll become a pro, make a ton of money, and then I can take care of THEM.
CutiET : Awww, that’s sweet.
ModestMouse : Sorry if that sounds selfish or shallow or something?
AuxcuseYou : What the hell is with this class and thinking their motives are suspect or some shit?
AuxcuseYou : I legit don’t get it.
AuxcuseYou : Next up I expect Yaoyorozu to talk about how she’s part of the bourgeoisie and thus inherently exploiting the working class or something stupid like that.
GachaQueen : Oh my goodness is that possible!?
AuxcuseYou : No, dammit!
AuxcuseYou : Keeping things to yourself isn’t shifty, worrying about your family isn’t selfish, and being born wealthy isn’t inherently bad!
AuxcuseYou : I’m starting to think everyone in this class needs to talk to Hound Dog-sensei for more than just our burgeoning PTSD.
BlueFast : Jiro-kun! Insecurity is a part of life! Surely there are things that you are irrationally concerned about!
AuxcuseYou : Of course there are!
AuxcuseYou : But given that I’m a stupid teenager, I acknowledge that those things are silly bullshit that nobody actually cares about.
AuxcuseYou : Like hobbies and girls and stuff.
AuxcuseYou : Not fundamental philosophical issues or my uncontrollable life circumstances.
AuxcuseYou : You’re not supposed to start stressing about shit like that until you’re in your fifties and worrying about your inevitable mortality.
CutiET : Well, I mean, we did get attempted-murdered last week.
AuxcuseYou : Fuck. That’s valid. Dammit.
AuxcuseYou : That’s it. I’m getting in the dessert line.
AuxcuseYou : I need chocolate. Stat.
ModestMouse : Don’t bother. I’m almost at the front of the line. I’ll grab you something if you can pay me back.
AuxcuseYou : Bet. Anything chocolate. Dark chocolate. Black as my soul.
ModestMouse : Edgy, but noted.
ModestMouse : Anybody else?
ZappySus : Do they have gummy worms?
ModestMouse : Nope. Chewiest thing I see here is the mochi.
ZappySus : Taro or lychee?
ModestMouse : You bet.
ZappySus : Yaaay you’re an angel tyvm.
ZappySus : I’m not even upset that I got totally shut down the other day anymore.
ModestMouse : Wait what?
ZappySus : Exactly.
AuxcuseYou : That was hilarious.
ZappySus : Jiro!
ZappySus : Mean!
ModestMouse : I don’t understand what we’re talking about?
AuxcuseYou : We’ll tell you later. It’ll be really, really funny, but not today.
ModestMouse : …
AuxcuseYou : Trust me.
[PM Kaminari — Jiro]
Kaminari : Why don’t you want to tell her now?
Jiro : Because it’ll be hysterical if we can tell both her and Midoriya when they inevitably hook up.
Jiro : Can you imagine their faces?
Kaminari : Hahahaha. Yeah, okay, that tracks.
Jiro : Yup!
Kaminari : So you’re on the Midoriraka train with Ashido?
Jiro : I’m not invested, but they’re definitely dancing around each other. It’s blatant.
Jiro : And silly.
Kaminari : Oh yeah. I mean, who doesn’t tell the person they like that they’re into them and just looks for any excuse to be close to them.
Kaminari : That’s dumb. Nobody does that.
Jiro : I’ve got my jacks primed and ready, you know.
Kaminari : Whatever, not like you won’t be stabbing me in the next few hours anyway.
Kaminari : Oughta just get my kicks if I can’t stop it.
Jiro : Motherfu…
Kaminari : Predictability’s a bitch, ain’t it?
[Class 1-A]
ModestMouse : Ugh. Whatever.
Kermitdóttir : Could you please grab me an anmitsu cup, Ochako-chan? Preferably pineapple or peach, ribbit.
ModestMouse : You got it, Tsuyu-chan.
Kermitdóttir : Thank you.
ModestMouse : Hey… Did I just hear Kaminari screaming?
Kermitdóttir : Probably, ribbit.
ModestMouse :
ModestMouse : As long as we’re all aware, I guess?
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
19:00
Invisibitch : So that crowd was something else, wasn’t it?
Kermitdóttir : Yep. Ribbit.
Kermitdóttir : Pretty intense.
Invisibitch : And for some reason @Blasty had to go and make shit harder for everyone for no fucking reason!
SmallMight : Hagakure-san, come on, there’s no reason to make a big thing out of it…
Invisibitch : The hell there isn't! Maybe he doesn’t give a shit about anything but winning but the rest of us probably get that we’ve gotta be in school with these people for three years!
Invisibitch : And then when we graduate we’re gonna have to work with them!
Blasty : You wanna come say that to my face, you fucking extra!?
Invisibitch : I’m not scared of you either, you yappy-dog-looking dickhead!
Invisibitch : Tsuyu-chan did it, as promised, and so will I.
Invisibitch : Fuck up your own school life and leave us out of it!
Kermitdóttir : The poleaxed look on his face when I followed through was pretty funny.
Blasty : Who gives a fuck! We’re not here to make friends, we’re here to learn how to beat villains and be the best heroes in the world!
Blasty : Everyfuckingthing else is a waste of our time!
SmallMight : Come on, Kacchan, don’t get so worked up. She’s right anyway, we can’t piss off EVERYONE.
Invisibitch : Thus pretending that other heroes don’t fucking matter and that you can get along without working with anyone!
Blasty : SHUT THE FUCK UP, DEKU!
Invisibitch : Well good for you, Boomy Endeavor!
Invisibitch : Hope you don’t bleed out in an alley six months into your career with no frigging backup!
HornBuddy : Hey, whoa, whoa, time out you guys!
Blasty : What the fuck ever. I don’t have time for you stupid extras. Quit fucking @ ing me.
HornBuddy : There’s no reason to get this bent out of shape. I mean, I’m sure we haven’t burned any bridges, Hagakure. The others aren’t stupid. They’ll get that Bakubro’s not all of us.
HornBuddy : And Bakubro, come on, just because making friends isn’t, like, your goal, doesn’t mean you gotta deliberately antagonize them!
Invisibitch : Kirishima, we both know he fucked off again.
HornBuddy : Yeah…
Kermitdóttir : The important thing is that you tried, ribbit.
HornBuddy : And I’ll keep on trying! Bakubro’s just rough around the edges. We can get him with the rest of the class. Todoroki too!
SmallMight : Good fucking luck.
CutiET : WHO TAUGHT HIM THAT WORD!?
SmallMight :
SmallMight : Anyway. I’ve known Kacchan since we were little. He’s never changed anything if he didn’t want to.
CutiET : Hey, Midori, I’ve been wondering.
CutiET : You two clearly don’t get along, but you call him by that cutesy nickname.
CutiET : And, like, I thought “deku” sounded kinda insulting but Uraraka calls you that and she pretty much loves you so I'm confused.
SmallMight : What? Love? What?
[PM Uraraka — Ashido]
Uraraka : Not you too!
Ashido : Someone’s PROJECTING.
Uraraka : Dammit, Ashido!
[Class 1-A]
ModestMouse : I mean, we’re best friends, so obviously!
SmallMight : Right.
SmallMight : That makes sense.
CutiET : If you’re done with your crisis…
SmallMight : Right! Uh, so, okay.
SmallMight : When we were little, I couldn’t really pronounce “Katsuki” so that’s where Kacchan came from. Everyone called him that when we were kids, after a while.
SmallMight : As for Deku… Well, yeah, it was an insult. Kacchan learned to read kanji earlier than anyone else in our preschool and he noticed… Hm…
SmallMight : (Izuku) (Izu) == (De) (Deku)
SmallMight : You could read my name as Deku.
SmallMight : Which is pronounced like dekunobu.
CutiET : Like… a fucking wooden puppet? That’s useless?
SmallMight : Yep. I was diagnosed quirkless a little while before that.
CutiET : But then… I mean… Uraraka?
ModestMouse : Oh wow, I didn’t put THAT together…
SmallMight : Oh yeah. When we were walking home, Uraraka just thought it was my name, since that’s what Kacchan called me.
SmallMight : I gave her the Cliff’s Notes and she said she thought it sounded like dekiru.
SmallMight : So I figured I liked that better and I said she could use it if she wanted.
BlueFast : I should note that he specifically said that after she said “and I think it sounds cute.”
ModestMouse : Iida!
CutiET : And the REAL reason comes out!
[PM Midoriya — Iida]
Midoriya : Why do you do this to me?
Iida : That’s what happened!
Midoriya : They didn’t need that information!
Iida : I’m sure it will be fine.
Midoriya : Traitor!
Iida : You understand that that sort of affection is not a bad thing, correct?
[Class 1-A]
CutiET : Pretty girl says it, total one-eighty!
ModestMouse : Ashido!
Scotch : Song as old as time.
ZappySus : It’d work on me.
SmallMight : Guys! Come on...
SmallMight : I just figured if I’m never gonna get Kacchan to stop saying it maybe I could take it back, y’know?
SmallMight : Make it something that makes me happy instead of dragging me.
CutiET : Hey, I ain’t sayin’ it’s a bad thing.
Kermitdóttir : I think it’s sweet, ribbit.
Kermitdóttir : You two are very cute together.
[PM Midoriya — Asui]
Midoriya : Not you too…
Asui : I said what I said.
Asui : You’re not subtle, ribbit.
Midoriya : It doesn’t matter. She doesn’t like me like that.
Asui : I don’t usually say things like this, Midoriya-chan, but that’s idiotic.
Asui : So I’ll be ignoring it, ribbit.
Asui : You should probably make some kind of move, you know. If you don’t, someone else probably will.
Midoriya : I really don’t think it’s like that…
Asui : I’m not going to lie to you and say there’s no chance of it being me, Midoriya-chan.
Midoriya :
Asui : Just think about it.
[PM Asui — Iida]
Asui posted 2 screenshots.
Asui : They’re both saying the same things. This is silly.
Iida : So are you, Tsuyu-chan.
Iida : What are you trying to do?
Asui : Light a fire under their asses, ribbit.
Iida : They should come to these decisions on their own.
Asui : I’m just telling them how it is.
Asui : Besides, I’m not lying.
Asui : They’re both super cute. And very kind, ribbit.
Asui : I’d be into either of them. Easy.
Iida : There’s no crime in having more than one partner. Maybe you could be the one to bring all three of you together.
Asui : I don’t know if I could handle that kind of relationship. They’re complicated.
Asui : And I feel like they’d be too jittery for it.
Iida : You could be right.
Asui : I’m not saying it’s off the table.
Asui : It’s just a weightier question than whether they’re interested in each other.
Asui : Which, ribbit, they are. Blatantly.
Iida : Even I can see that, and I am not the best at social cues!
Asui : You don’t say.
[PM Uraraka — Asui]
Uraraka : Come on, Tsuyu-chan, I think everyone’s making Deku uncomfortable.
Uraraka : You don’t have to tease him too!
Asui : I’m not teasing, ribbit.
Asui : I say what’s on my mind. Always do. You know that.
Uraraka : Well I don’t see the point. He probably doesn’t like me like that anyway.
Asui : You really think that after all the stuff he’s said over the last few days?
Uraraka : I mean, it’s not like he’s saying anything.
Asui : You wanna know what I think?
Asui : I think he doesn’t really value himself that much. If at all.
Uraraka : Why would you think that!?
Asui : Do you really think he listened to all his peers call him things like that and put him down for years without internalizing any of it?
Asui : Look at how he fights. He doesn’t seem to care what happens to him.
Asui : I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he said he thought he wasn’t good enough for you, ribbit.
Uraraka : That doesn’t make sense! Deku-kun’s the best!
Asui : Self-loathing doesn’t tend to be rational, Ochako-chan.
Uraraka : ...
[Class 1-A]
CutiET : Got quiet alla sudden.
Kermitdóttir : A lot of us are probably getting a head start on training, ribbit.
HornBuddy : I know I am! I just finished another set of pushups, and tomorrow I’m gonna find a way to push my quirk!
Kermitdóttir : Makes sense to me. I think I’m going to play with my siblings for a while then go to bed early.
Kermitdóttir : Only two weeks ‘til the Sports Festival. Ribbit.
CutiET : We should spend some of it training together!
Ojiro : That’s not a terrible idea, but we’re also going to have to train separately.
Ojiro : We’ll be in competition with each other, so it’s a bad idea for us to know everything about our fighting styles.
CutiET : I guess… Whatevs! I’ll worry about that later! Uraraka, we should get together and work on stuff! You could get used to moving lots of stuff and I can get TARGET PRACTICE!
ModestMouse : Oh hey, that’s pretty good, Ashido.
CutiET : YEAH! I’m excited now!
CutiET : I’mma go get some dance practice in!
ZappySus : Y’know, I know the whole hostile crowd thing was kinda intense.
ZappySus : But you gotta admit it makes things more exciting!
ZappySus : Like an epic battle! But without the likelihood of death!
ZappySus : Besides, if you gotta have war declared on you, might as well be from someone hot.
Kermitdóttir : And now we know that Kaminari-chan’s type is purple sensei.
ZappySus : Hey, don’t you tell me you wouldn’t look twice at sensei if he wasn’t so old.
Kermitdóttir : I’m pretty sure he’s barely more than thirty.
CutiET : I get it, I guess. Under the layers of scary hardass, sensei could be hot.
CutiET : If he got a solid eight hours sleep and did something with his hair.
Kermitdóttir : I suppose. Little too intense for my tastes. Also too much black, from an aesthetic standpoint, ribbit.
Kermitdóttir : I’m fonder of brighter presentations. Green or pink, maybe.
CutiET : What’re you trying to say here, Tsuyu-chan?
Kermitdóttir : I don’t think I need to repeat myself about frog quirks, Mina-chan.
CutiET : Jeez. Is it getting warm in here?
Kermitdóttir : You get used to that.
Scotch : Gosh, I hope not. This is great.
[PM Mineta — Kayama]
Mineta : Okay, this just seems unfair as hell, sensei.
Mineta : I take all kinds of crap from everyone and have to get lectured.
Mineta : But Asui says stuff like that and it’s okay!? How is that less pervy than me!?
Kayama : Mineta, your perversion is not the problem.
Kayama : I present myself as a pervert on a regular basis.
Kayama : The problem is the inappropriate touching, and the continuous UNWELCOME comments after it has been made clear that they’re unwelcome.
Kayama : Asui, on the other hand, is making fairly clever, tongue-in-cheek comments about her own attractive qualities, in a way that everyone else seems to find entertaining.
Kayama : Additionally, she knows when to stop. She doesn’t do it in the middle of class, but in a casual environment where everyone is being a little loose.
Kayama : You aren’t in trouble because you’re a pervert. You’re in trouble because you make the people around you uncomfortable.
Kayama : And I think if you know my history, you know I’m something of an authority on the subject.
Kayama : On a number of occasions, especially in my early years, I sometimes went much too far with my hero persona.
Kayama : And I was rightly called out on it.
Kayama : Please do pay attention and at least ATTEMPT to see the differences.
Kayama : Key among them: Consent and respect.
Mineta : Okay sensei...
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
22:30
ZappySus : Hey! We forgot the most important thing!
ZappySus : Mido! What’d All Might want?
ZappySus : We were worried he was pissed ‘cuz of the USJ stuff but Iida and Uraraka said nope.
SmallMight : Oh, right, that.
SmallMight : He just wanted to check on me, really. See how I was recovering, ask about how my quirk was coming along.
Invisibitch : Why would he be concerned about that?
SmallMight : Oh. Well, I mean.
SmallMight : Tusyu-chan did point it out. Our quirks have some stuff in common.
Kermitdóttir : Called it, ribbit.
SmallMight : Apparently he had trouble with his quirk when he was young, too.
SmallMight : Not as much, though. He was nearly twice my mass and a full head taller than me when he was in middle school.
SmallMight : His advice wasn’t what you’d call super helpful, though.
ZappySus : Really? He’s number one! I’d think he’d know everything about it!
SmallMight : I don’t mean a slight against him, he’s the best! And he could probably give great advice if I already had a handle on it.
SmallMight : But it was all pretty intuitive for him. Most of his issues were breaking PROPERTY.
Scotch : So what kind of advice did he give you?
SmallMight : Stuff like, “clench your buttcheeks and yell smash.”
Invisibitch : ROTFLOL!
SmallMight : “You gotta FEEL it!”
Kermitdóttir : Nice.
ZappySus : Physical genius meets regular genius communication issues, huh?
SmallMight : I guess.
SmallMight : Wait! No I mean I’m not a genius! I’m not stupid but come on!
ZappySus : Dude, I looked over your shoulder at that notebook you’re always writing in this afternoon. I barely understood every fifth word.
AuxcuseYou : Well, that might say more about YOU than it does about Green there.
ZappySus : Isn’t my new irregular heartbeat enough for you, Jiro!?
AuxcuseYou : Quit whining, you’ll be fine.
AuxcuseYou : Probably.
ZappySus : Rude.
ModestMouse : He’s right, Deku-kun. You’re super smart!
ModestMouse : You figured out stuff about my quirk that I never even thought about before.
Scintillement : Écoute ta chérie, Midoriya. She knows what she’s talking about.
SmallMight : Every now and again I think I should learn some French just so I understand what you’re saying.
SmallMight : But something tells me I’m happier ignorant.
Scintillement : Peut-être, peut-être pas.
ModestMouse : Ignoring that, Deku-kun, you’ve got pages and pages about my quirk, and probably a bunch of ours.
ModestMouse : What about yours?
ModestMouse : I mean, you come up with really obscure stuff a lot of the time.
SmallMight : Uh, well. Honestly?
SmallMight : It’s a lot easier to come up with stuff for other people.
SmallMight : Because it’s THEIR problem to figure out how to implement the suggestions.
SmallMight : But, y’know. Late bloomer.
SmallMight : I’ve got a bunch of IDEAS, but I don’t have the fundamental understanding that I would’ve gotten as a preschooler.
SmallMight : So, y’know…
SmallMight : It’s hard to FEEEL IT!
Scotch : LOL.
ModestMouse : I guess that makes sense.
ModestMouse : Sucks though. Your power’s so cool.
ModestMouse : There’s gotta be a way to use it without hurting yourself so much…
SmallMight : I’m sure there is, Uraraka-san.
SmallMight : Honestly I’m probably just missing something really obvious.
Kermitdóttir : That’s generally how it goes, ribbit.
ZappySus : Maybe. I dunno. I’ve never gotten past my brain fry issue.
ZappySus : But maybe you’re right. Maybe it’ll click and you’ll just kick yourself for being a dumbass.
ModestMouse : Kaminari!
ZappySus : Oh, jeez, right, sorry. That sounded better in my head.
SmallMight : It’s fine, Kaminari-kun.
SmallMight : That’s how I figure it’ll go too.
SmallMight : Anyway, I’ve gotta finish up the last bit of homework then crash.
SmallMight : Training waits for nobody, right?
Kermitdóttir : It does not, ribbit.
ModestMouse : You know it!
SmallMight : Night, everybody.
Nicknames as they stand at the end of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Aizawa Shota - Eraser
Kayama Nemuri - NightyNight
Chapter 5: You Need a Montage! Part 1!
Summary:
Place in Timeline: During Episode 15 Roaring Sports Festival. Between the end of class and the beginning of the Sports Festival. Training period.
First Term. Mid-to-Late April.
Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Aizawa Shota - Eraser
Kayama Nemuri - NightyNight
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
14:00
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 13 Days
ZappySus: Alright! Who’s ready for training!?
AuxcuseYou: Bet.
AuxcuseYou : Now Playing: The Day, by Porno Graffitti
BlueFast: Jiro-san! Adult entertainment of that nature is entirely inappropriate for the class chat!
AuxcuseYou: Relax, Iida, it’s a song. “Porno Graffitti'' is just the band’s name.
BlueFast: That seems like a very misleading name!
ZappySus: Who cares? This song slaps!
AuxcuseYou: I know, right?
AuxcuseYou: And anyway, Iida, bands name themselves stupid shit all the time. My folks’ band was called Deep Dope for crying out loud.
AuxcuseYou: What does that even mean? Do you know? I don’t. Neither do they, I’ll bet.
GachaQueen: Band names do sometimes seem abstract.
BlueFast: I suppose that’s not unreasonable, but I still feel that they would be better served choosing something less provocative!
GachaQueen: Iida-san, provocation is likely a large part of the point. It draws attention.
AuxcuseYou: ^
BlueFast: I am uncertain as to what you intend by replying with an up caret, Jiro-san.
AuxcuseYou: It’s an arrow. Pointing at what Yaoyorozu said.
AuxcuseYou: Or as you’d put it: “I intended it to indicate agreement with Yaoyorozu-san’s statement!”
ZappySus: LOL!
BlueFast: Once more I am being mocked.
AuxcuseYou: I swear, you’re just turning into the class dad.
ZappySus: Wouldn’t that be Aizawa-sensei?
AuxcuseYou: I feel like Aizawa-sensei would be more hip than that.
GachaQueen: You must admit, Iida-san, that is probably exactly how you would have phrased it.
BlueFast: I suppose…
ZappySus: Don't forget the air chop!
GachaQueen: It is difficult to air-chop in a chat format. Perhaps he could record a short video to provide emphasis…
BlueFast: I believe I am going to go for a run now.
BlueFast: You mass of reprobates.
AuxcuseYou: Even that call out was square!
AuxcuseYou: Anyway, I’ll train in a bit. I’m hungry.
BlueFast: Hello, Hungry! I am Iida Tenya!
ZappySus: ROFLMAO! Good one, Prez!
AuxcuseYou: Touché, Iida. Touché.
Scotch: I need a minute. I just learned that the Class Rep knows what sarcasm is.
ZappySus: I’d be shook but I’m laughing too hard.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
16:45
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 12 Days
CutiET: Toru-chan, bestie, sweetie, babe, light of my life…
CutiET: I feel like we gotta work on your upper body strength.
Invisibitch: I knooooow. You don’t gotta rub it in.
CutiET: Not even one pull up. Honey.
Invisibitch: I am aware of my inadequacies, thank you, Mina-chan!
SmallMight: Honestly, pull ups are pretty hard when you get right down to it. They look simple but they involve a lot of muscle groups that don’t get a lot of work.
SmallMight: Starting with free weights and push ups would probably work better. You have to be pretty strong to pull your whole weight, even when you’re not particularly big.
Invisibitch: Yay! Midoriya says I’m not a big suck loser! Friendship with Midoriya upgraded, friendship with Mina-chan downgraded. :P
CutiET: Noooooo! Don’t leave me, Toru-chan! I can change!
Invisibitch: That’s what they all say. Down with pink! Green is my new favorite color!
CutiET: But that won’t match any of your decor at all!
Invisibitch: Dammit! You’re right! Sorry Midoriya, I gotta go back to Mina-chan.
Invisibitch: Color coordination, you understand.
SmallMight: That was a real emotional rollercoaster.
Invisibitch: How about Shoji though? Bur-ly!
CutiET: Heck yeah! Gettin’ those huggin’ muscles to level up!
BestHugs: I feel like I have more to offer the world than just hugs.
Invisibitch: Of course you do!
BestHugs: Thank you, Hagakure.
Invisibitch: I’ll bet your piggyback game is on point too!
BestHugs: Oh for crying out loud.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
15:30
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 11 Days
CutiET: M’kay so, fair warning, Uraraka concussed Aoyama so he might be a little loopy for a bit.
ModestMouse: I did NOT! I was just floating the rubble so you two could use it for practice!
ModestMouse: I can’t control where the rubble goes when I release it! Situational awareness!
CutiET: I’m just sayin’, I haven’t cracked any skulls today.
ModestMouse: No, but you did melt my shoes!
CutiET: I promised to pay you back for those! I will!
Ojiro: Jeez, is Aoyama okay?
ModestMouse: I mean, probably? We took him right to Recovery Girl.
ModestMouse: I’m sure she fixed him right up. After she threw us out.
Scintillement: Oui, I will be fine. I am merely waiting for ma famille to pick me up.
Scintillement: Mademoiselle Recovery Girl does not believe it would be wise to take the train.
Scintillement: There are some lingering effects. My vision is somewhat doubled.
ModestMouse: Aw man, I’m sorry Aoyama, I didn’t mean to hit you.
Scintillement: C’est bon, ma chérie. You were correct.
Scintillement: You have no control of the rubble after it is released. J'aurais dû faire attention.
ModestMouse: I guess…
Scintillement: It is a good lesson. A hero cannot be taken so off guard.
BlueFast: That is absolutely correct, Aoyama-kun! It is impressive that you recognize that!
BlueFast: Entirely too many young heroes have fallen when inattention allowed a villain to waylay them!
Scintillement: Oui. And since it happened in training the only consequence is inconvenience and une putain de migraine.
Blasty: Well, well, well. Regarde qui d'autre a une sale gueule, Frenchy.
Scintillement: … Merde.
CutiET: And two new things were learned on that day.
CutiET: Bakugo is multitalented, and he actually IS paying attention to this chat.
ZappySus: Dammit, Bakugo, what other random aptitudes are you gonna yank out’a your ass?
Blasty: Why the fuck would I tell you, Sparky?
ZappySus: Could you at least tell us what you guys were just talking about?
Blasty: Figure it out, dumbass. I got training to do. Wasted enough time with you extras.
ZappySus: You’ve been here less than five minutes!
ZappySus: Bakugo?
ZappySus: Uuuuuuugh.
GachaQueen: He was letting Aoyama-san know that he can understand it when Aoyama-san uses French to obfuscate his cursing, Kaminari-san.
ZappySus: … That was cussing?
GachaQueen: It was.
Scintillement: Je suis désolé, Yaoyorozu.
GachaQueen: It’s fine, Aoyama-san. I wasn’t offended, and I imagine Bakugo-san was just trying to one-up you.
Scintillement: It is a bit galling to learn that I am definitely not, as they say, slick.
Ojiro: The important part is that you’re gonna be okay, despite your “fucking migraine.”
Scintillement: Bon sang! Seriously!?
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
18:15
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 10 Days
SmallMight: Hey guys! I was thinking about doing some running down at Dagobah after I finish supper.
SmallMight: Anybody want to join me?
ModestMouse: That sounds fun, Deku-kun! And I can break in the new shoes Ashido got to replace mine.
CutiET: I said I was sorry, dammit!
CutiET: Anyway, Toru-chan and I are studying tonight so we can’t come.
Invisibitch: We are?
[PM Ashido — Hagakure]
Ashido: Work with me here, Toru-chan!
Hagakure: Oh, shit, right! Operation Cinnabon! I forgot for a second!
Ashido: Yeah now help me make sure nobody else is gonna go either.
Hagakure: Bet!
[PM Hagakure — Asui]
Hagakure: Hey, Tsuyu-chan, could you give us a hand with this? Mina-chan and I are tryin’a make sure Ochako-chan goes on that run with Midoriya alone.
Asui: I’m in, but you know I’m actually gonna make you study, right, ribbit?
Hagakure: Sacrifices must be made.
[Class 1-A]
Kermitdóttir: You’re so forgetful today, Toru-chan. Remember, you and Mina-chan asked me to help you with the math homework.
Invisibitch: I’m sorry! My brain doesn’t like to retain the existence of math!
GachaQueen: I’m afraid I have studying to do tonight as well, Midoriya-san. My apologies.
[PM Ashido — Kirishima]
Ashido: Kiri! Emergency! I need you to occupy as many of the boys as you can!
Ashido: Do something manly or whatever IDC.
Kirishima: I mean, I’m not gonna complain, but why is this necessary?
Ashido: Operation Cinnabon!
Kirishima: Oh for fuck’s sake.
[PM Hagakure — Ojiro]
Hagakure: Hey, Ojiro! You wanna come study with us? We’re gonna be at Tsuyu-chan’s place!
Ojiro: I’m not sure. I was thinking about going on that run with Midoriya and Uraraka
Hagakure: Realtalk, we’re trying to make sure nobody does that. Also I’d really like it if you came!
Hagakure: Pleeeeeeeease?
Ojiro: Oh hell, you and Ashido are meddling.
Ojiro: Sure, fine, whatever. I probably need some math help too…
Hagakure: Yaaaaaaaay!
Hagakure: See you in a bit, cutie!
Ojiro: Wait what?
[PM Asui — Tokoyami]
Asui: Hey, Tokoyami-chan, ribbit.
Tokoyami: Yes, Asui?
Asui: You weren’t planning on going on that run, right?
Tokoyami: Not particularly. I have other plans. Why?
Asui: Mina-chan.
Tokoyami: Ah. Yes. Her matchmaking schemes.
Tokoyami: What a mad banquet of darkness.
Asui: Sure, why not, ribbit.
[Manly Pursuits]
Kirishima added Aoyama to the chat!
Kirishima added Ojiro to the chat!
Kirishima added Kaminari to the chat!
Kirishima added Sato to the chat!
Kirishima added Shoji to the chat!
Kirishima added Jiro to the chat!
Kirishima added Sero to the chat!
Kirishima: Alright, boys, I’ve been given a mission and I figure I might as well try to take advantage of it.
Kirishima: Ashido’s doing Ashido stuff and wants to make sure Uraraka’s the only one who says yes to that run.
Kirishima: So I figure maybe a bunch of us could get together and train? If nothing else I’d really like a bunch of you guys to kick the hell out of me. I gotta push my quirk!
Aoyama: I am otherwise occupied, désolé.
Sato: I guess I could spare some time, sure. We can do some sparring.
Kaminari: Sounds fun!
Jiro: Okay what? “Boys?” Why the hell am I here?
Kirishima: Misclick, sorry Jiro. But, hey, if you’re interested you’re totally welcome! I just figured Ashido would’ve gone for you herself.
Jiro: She might’ve. I dunno. Sure, what the hell. I’ll help beat you up.
Ojiro: Uuuuh, I think I’m going to Tsuyu-chan’s place. Hagakure was… pretty insistent actually.
Jiro: Nice.
Ojiro: I was about to say “It’s not like that,” but the end of that text chain kinda makes me think it IS like that.
Sero: Duh. She’s not even trying to hide that, bro. Go get your transparent genki girl!
Sero: Anyway, sure, I’m in. I ain’t exactly in a position to be crushing you, though, Kirishima.
Ojiro: Not how I expected my day to go...
Kirishima: It ain’t JUST about me! We can do other kinds of training! Buuuuuut this is a good reason why we didn’t invite Mido-bro, y’know?
Sero: Bet.
[Class 1-A]
HornBuddy: Sorry Mido-bro. I actually made plans with a bunch of guys from class. They agreed to help me build up my quirk!
HornBuddy: I would’ve invited you but, y’know, I figured you didn’t want to hit up the hospital tonight.
Ojiro: I’m studying with Hagakure, Ashido, and Tsuyu-chan, apparently.
Invisibitch: Oh yes.
AuxcuseYou: “Guys,” he says. I’m going to rattle you to pieces, hard-man.
HornBuddy: Bring it, Jiro!
SmallMight: No no, that’s totally cool, Kirishima. I don’t want to do anything high impact today anyway.
StickyDiaperBaby: I could go!
Invisibitch: WHAT DID I SAY!?
StickyDiaperBaby: AHHH! I’m sorry! I’ll think about what I’ve done!
Invisibitch: Bet.
BlueFast: My apologies Midoriya-kun, Uraraka-kun! My brother and I are training together this evening!
BlueFast: I rather imagine no one could keep up!
SmallMight: Huh. Well. Kacchan sure as hell isn’t going to say anything, and Todoroki and Koda seem unlikely so…
SmallMight: Guess it’s just you and me, Uraraka-san!
ModestMouse: Great! I’ll see you in about an hour?
SmallMight: Yeah!
[PM Uraraka — Asui]
Uraraka: I am now very suspicious of all of you.
Asui: What? Is it so hard to believe that literally the entire class would have other plans.
Asui: Tonight, the one night that Midoriya invited people out for a run and you replied first?
Asui: You’re getting paranoid, Ochako-chan.
Uraraka: … Sus.
Asui: Enjoy your run, ribbit.
Uraraka: Just tell me who’s idea it was.
Asui: Do I really need to tell you, Ochako-chan?
Uraraka: Dammit, Mina. You conniving, wonderful, meddling bitch.
Asui: She’d wear that as a badge of honor and you know it.
Asui: Besides, if it makes you feel any better, she really IS going to be studying math. I’ll make sure of it.
Uraraka: Good, good.
Asui: I can’t guarantee Toru-chan will be studying anything other than Ojiro-chan, though.
Uraraka: I mean, I’m not surprised.
* * * * *
[PM Uraraka — Midoriya]
20:45
Uraraka: I made it home okay, Deku-kun.
Uraraka: Thanks for inviting me. That was fun.
Uraraka: Even if your workout routines are absolutely murderous.
Midoriya: Hahah, yeah, sorry Uraraka-san. My trainer put me through hell prepping for the exam, so I got used to some pretty insane stuff.
Uraraka: You had a trainer? I thought you cleaned up the beach because you couldn’t afford the gym membership?
Midoriya: Oh… Right, I don’t know if I was supposed to talk about it. Uhh, keep this to yourself?
Uraraka: Of course, Deku-kun.
Midoriya: My quirk. I knew about it because of All Might. My trainer, Yagi-sensei, works for the All Might agency.
Uraraka: Oh wow, Deku-kun, that’s incredible!
Midoriya: Yeah, it was. All Might could tell if I used my quirk without that training it’d probably mess me up real bad. Maybe even kill me. So he gave me a little bit of help.
Midoriya: I just don’t really want people to think I got any special treatment. I know for a fact that All Might didn’t even tell Principal Nezu about it. No strings pulled.
Uraraka: That’s really, really cool, Deku-kun. Don’t worry, I won’t tell anybody.
Midoriya: Thank you, really. I had fun too, Uraraka-san.
Uraraka: We should totally do it again sometime!
Midoriya: Well, how about tomorrow? I was planning on working out some, and maybe we could spar.
Midoriya: Quirkless! I promise!
Uraraka: Uh, well, okay.
Uraraka: Yeah. Yeah let’s do that! And maybe afterward we could catch up on the homework?
Midoriya: Definitely! Do you want to come to my place? You could have dinner with me and my mom!
Uraraka: I mean, I don’t want to impose…
Midoriya: You won’t be. Mom’s been wanting me to bring some friends around ever since I first started talking about you.
Midoriya: You and Iida-kun, I mean!
Uraraka: Yeah, obviously!
Uraraka: Anyway, that sounds great! I’ll see you tomorrow, Deku-kun!
Midoriya: Yeah, see you Uraraka-san!
Uraraka: Good night.
Midoriya: Good night, Uraraka-san.
[PM Uraraka — Asui]
Uraraka: Tsuyu-chan! I’m going over to his place tomorrow and we’re gonna train and work out and do homework and I’m having DINNER WITH HIM AND HIS MOM!
Uraraka: WhadoIdo!?
Asui: … Use protection?
Uraraka: TSUYU-CHAN!
[PM Midoriya — Iida]
Midoriya: Um. Iida-kun.
Midoriya: I invited Uraraka-san to my house tomorrow to train and stuff.
Midoriya: She’s gonna have dinner with mom and me too.
Iida: That sounds delightful, Midroiya-kun!
Iida: I hope you both have an excellent, productive time!
Midoriya: Yeah, okay, but, stay with me for a second.
Midoriya: I am terrified and nearly peeing myself.
Iida: Midoriya-kun, if you’re having difficulties with incontinence, you should consult a medical professional!
Midoriya: You’re doing this on purpose! I know you’re not this dense, Iida-kun!
[PM Uraraka — Asui]
Uraraka: BE SERIOUS!
Asui: Alright, alright. Calm down, Ochako-chan. You’re just doing school stuff and having a meal.
Asui: It’s not a big deal. Take a breath and remember that you’re spending the day with your best friend tomorrow, okay?
Asui: You wouldn’t freak out if it was Iida.
Uraraka: You know that’s different!
Asui: Of course it is. But it’s just one evening, not a marriage proposal. Just relax and be normal and wait and see how things go.
Asui: It’s only a big deal if you make it one. Just go have fun tomorrow.
Uraraka: I guess you’re right…
Asui: And if you play your cards right, maybe you’ll get to see baby pictures.
Uraraka: … Fuck yeah.
Asui : Attagirl, ribbit.
[PM Midoriya — Iida]
Midoriya: I could really use some actual advice!
Iida: Honestly, Midoriya-kun, there isn’t much to give. You’re having dinner and doing school activities with a dear friend.
Iida: That you have potential romantic feelings for her is material, but not terribly important at this juncture.
Iida: Neither you nor Uraraka tends toward the impulsive, save perhaps in combat situations.
Iida: Just spend time together, as normal, and see what happens.
Midoriya: Yeah but, Iida-kun, she’s gonna meet my MOM!
Iida: Ah. You’re worried about parental embarrassment.
Midoriya: Among other things, yes! What if she busts out the baby pictures!?
Iida: Suffer, I suppose?
Midoriya: Dammit, Iida-kun!
Iida: I’m sorry, but there’s not much you can do about that. If your mother wants to act like a mother, she’s going to.
Iida: Might as well rip that bandage off earlier than later, no?
Midoriya: … Yeah. I guess.
Midoriya: Dammit, she’s gonna show the baby pictures isn’t she?
Iida: My mother has done that with every woman or man my brother has brought home, so it seems likely.
Midoriya: I’ll be lucky if Uraraka-san ever speaks to me again.
Iida: She’ll probably want to see the pictures, Midoriya-kun.
Midoriya: … Fuck. I don’t know if that’s better or worse.
Iida: There there.
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Aizawa Shota - Eraser
Kayama Nemuri - NightyNight
Chapter 6: Week's End
Summary:
Place in Timeline: During Episode 15 Roaring Sports Festival. Between the end of class and the beginning of the Sports Festival. Training period.
First Term. Mid-to-Late April.
Notes:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Aizawa Shota - Eraser
Kayama Nemuri - NightyNight
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
08:45
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 9 Days
CutiET: Mistakes were made.
BlueFast: How do you mean, Ashido-kun?
CutiET: Can’t sleep. Transitive property will get me.
Invisibitch: Mina-chaaaan! It’s Saturday! It’s too early for this!
CutiET: Can’t sleep. Transitive property will get me.
BlueFast: Hagakure-kun! This is a perfectly reasonable time of day to be awake and active!
BlueFast: Why, I have been up since 05:00!
BlueFast: I started my day with a brisk ten kilometer run, then followed up with a tepid shower, finished off with a wholesome breakfast of tamago kake gohan!
BlueFast: And that was just the first hour!
Invisibitch: I am exhausted just hearing about that, Iida.
Invisibitch: And snap out of it, Mina-chan! It wasn’t that bad!
CutiET: You’re one to talk! You spent half the time studying jawline geometry!
Invisibitch: I’m certain I have no idea what you’re talking about.
Kermitdóttir: Unless you found the secrets to the pythagorean theorem in Ojiro-chan’s tail fuzz, ribbit, I think you’re gonna bomb the math quiz on Monday, Toru-chan.
CutiET: And me? I didn’t have anything to look at!
CutiET: Tsuyu-chan’s plenty easy on the eyes but she. Is. A. Slave. Driver.
Kermitdóttir: You asked for my help studying. I don’t know what you expected.
CutiET: You didn’t make Toru-chan keep on task like that!
Kermitdóttir: I try not to fight battles I can’t win, ribbit.
Invisibitch: Oh my goooosh, I did not spend that much time on other stuff. I studied!
Invisibitch: And besides, Mashirao and I are gonna study s’more later today, just the two of us.
Invisibitch: So nyeh :P
CutiET: Holy shit.
Kermitdóttir: “Mashirao” she says.
Kermitdóttir: You work fast, Toru-chan.
Ojiro: Oh jeez. And here I thought maybe we’d keep it to ourselves for more than ten hours, Toru
Scotch: What’d I tell ya, buddy?
Invisibitch: Sorry Mashirao! Too excited! Smoochies!
Scotch: Go Hagakure! Achieve your goals!
Invisibitch: BET!
Invisibitch: Life’s too short to just sit back and look at what you want!
Invisibitch: Reach out and grab it like you’re a baby koala!
HornBuddy: That’s a super manly way of looking at things, Hagakure!
Invisibitch: Thanks!
Invisibitch: I think!
Invisibitch: Though I am, in fact, a woman!
HornBuddy: Manliness has nothing to do with gender! It means living with no regrets!
Invisibitch: That definition of manliness seems dubious, but I like your enthusiasm!
HornBuddy: Good enough for me!
[PM Ashido — Hagakure]
Ashido: Ahhhh! You locked him down already!? Deets! Deets!
Hagakure: Heehee, it’d actually be almost embarrassing if I wasn’t so freaking giddy!
Hagakure: You remember Mashirao offered to walk me home, right?
Ashido: Yeah yeah, ’course!
Hagakure: Well when we got there I was thinking about maybe asking him to lunch or something this weekend, but then mom saw us on the patio and basically manhandled us both inside.
Hagakure: And then my folks basically started teasing us both endlessly.
Hagakure: He kept getting more and more flustered and then he just slipped up and accidentally told them he liked me right then and there!
Ashido: Pfftahahaha!
Hagakure: Yeah, it was really funny, but he looked MORTIFIED, and he was apologizing like he’s Midoriya all “Oh my gosh Hagakure-san I wanted to talk to you first but…” and it went on and on so I thought “hell with it,” and kissed him!
Ashido: GASP!
Hagakure: On the cheek obviously!
Hagakure: I mean, my mom and dad were right there. I’d like to have a boyfriend for more than forty seconds!
Ashido: That’s so great, Toru-chan, I’m so happy for you!
Hagakure: Eeeee! And then once he stopped stammering (it took like ten solid minutes it was so cute) he asked if I wanted to get lunch today and study and OBVIOUSLY I said yes!
Ashido: And of course by “study” you mean…
Hagakure: Oh, no, we’re actually gonna study. Tsuyu-chan is right, I’m totally screwed if I don’t.
Ashido: Lame, but valid.
[Class 1-A]
Ojiro: Yikes.
Ojiro: Well, I guess it’s a good thing that that enthusiasm and energy is WHY I like you, huh?
Invisibitch: And how!
Scotch: Well, I mean, it’d have to be, right?
Invisibitch: And what’s THAT supposed to mean?
CutiET: Choose your words carefully, Sero.
Scotch: I just mean, it’s not like his head would’ve been turned by regular stuff.
Scotch: Cute hairdo, pretty eyes, etc.
Scotch: You’re invisible, that takes a lot of the obvious options off the table.
Invisibitch: Oh yeah? Well maybe HE can see me, whadda ya think about that?
Invisibitch: Maybe you have to be handsome and sweet and WISE to see me!
ZappySus: So like that one story with the king and the shyster tailors?
GachaQueen: The Emperor Has No Clothes.
ZappySus: Yeah, that one!
CutiET: … Pfffffff!
Invisibitch: Don’t you do it!
CutiET: I’mma do it!
Invisibitch: Mina-chan!
CutiET changed Ojiro’s nickname to AveImperator.
ZappySus: Hahahah, The Emperor Has No Girlfriend!
Invisibitch: Aaaaaaaagh, betrayal!
AveImperator: It’s okay, Toru. I know you’re real, that’s all that matters.
Invisibitch: Awwwww!
Invisibitch: Maybe I WILL call you “Majesty.”
AveImperator: Please don’t?
Invisibitch: No promises!
GachaQueen: Ashido-san, Latin?
CutiET: The other day I was watching this super cute animated history thing on the internet about Julius Caesar and, well…
GachaQueen: You certainly never allow things to become predictable, Ashido-san.
CutiET: Thanks, Yaoyorozu!
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
11:45
ModestMouse: Oh wow, Toru-chan, Ojiro, grats!
Invisibitch: Thanks Ochako-chan!
AveImperator: Yeah, appreciate it Uraraka.
ModestMouse: Oh I’m kinda surprised you both replied so quick. I figured you’d be meeting up soon.
Invisibitch: We got another half hour. I’mma hit the train in a few.
Invisibitch: Right now we’re just throwing memes and cute critter pictures at each other.
AveImperator: And by that she means she’s throwing them at me.
AveImperator: I have no idea how you find all this stuff.
Invisibitch: It’s the internet, baby! Toss a rock and you hit a cat video!
Invisibitch: Also Koda. Koda has, like, billions, even if he doesn’t really like talking in big groups.
[PM Uraraka — Hagakure]
Uraraka: I have no idea how you’re so bold about this, Toru-chan.
Uraraka: I don’t think I ever could. I’d be too nervous.
Hagakure: It’s like I said earlier, Uraraka. Life’s too short.
Hagakure: I like Mashirao and I’m not ashamed of it so why would I be afraid to talk about it?
Uraraka: I dunno…
Uraraka: I guess I just don’t like that kind of attention.
Hagakure: Well, honey, I think that’s where you and me might not be able to get each other.
Hagakure: If I don’t go get attention, nobody’ll ever notice me.
Hagakure: Y’know?
Uraraka: I guess…
Hagakure: Let’s change the subject. How’d your run go?
Uraraka: It was good.
Uraraka: Vicious though.
Uraraka: Deku-kun’s workout routines are insane.
Uraraka: No idea how I’m gonna survive the next one.
Hagakure: Ooooooh, when’s the next one!?
Uraraka: Shit.
Uraraka: Um.
Uraraka: Today…
Hagakure: Eeeeeeee!
Uraraka: It’s not LIKE that!
Uraraka: We’re just gonna do homework and maybe spar and work out and have dinner with his mom and then probably go running again.
Hagakure: Okay. Okay. Taking a deep breath.
Hagakure: I am calm. I am. Now. Ochako-chan. Sweetie.
Hagakure: Why are you so against just seizing the opportunity here?
Hagakure: Don’t lie. You like the green bean.
Hagakure: What’s the problem? For real.
Hagakure: Come on, sweetie, I see you typing.
Hagakure: Either you’re giving me a book or you’re just starting and stopping a bunch.
Uraraka: I mean.
Uraraka: I don’t know what to say, Toru-chan.
Uraraka: Deku-kun’s really sweet. And funny. And maybe a huge dork.
Uraraka: And… you know…
Hagakure: Awkwardly hot-dorable?
Uraraka: … Yeah.
Uraraka: But, like, he’s so focused on being a hero!
Uraraka: How can I think it’s okay to distract him like that?
Uraraka: And I mean shouldn’t I be too? There’s more important stuff than dates and stuff!
Hagakure: Alright. Shoosh. Stop a second.
Hagakure: I am not the best person for this conversation. Alone at least.
Hagakure: Time for a Girl-tervention!
Uraraka : Toru-chan? What do you mean?
[Ladies’ World]
Hagakure added Ashido to the chat.
Hagakure added Asui to the chat.
Hagakure added Uraraka to the chat.
Hagakure added Jiro to the chat.
Hagakure added Yaoyorozu to the chat.
Jiro: Another one of these?
Jiro: I appreciate everyone’s confidence in me, but I can’t be in ALL the chats.
Uraraka: Oh no, Toru-chan, wait, let’s talk about this!
Hagakure: NO! GIRL-TERVENTION!
Hagakure posted 2 screenshots.
Uraraka: Whyyyyyyyyyy?
Hagakure: Jiro-chan, I believe the initial portion of this is your field.
Jiro:
Jiro: Okay. So, like, I can’t really get on a high horse about being open with my feelings and all that.
Jiro: But still! Uraraka! “Distract” him? And yourself?
Jiro: First off, don’t you think it should be HIS call whether you’re too much of a distraction?
Jiro: Like, seriously, that’s condescending. The only question you ought to be answering is whether YOU wanna pursue something. The other part of that ought to be his call.
Jiro: Don’t do stuff for other people’s “own good” or whatever.
Yaoyorozu: She’s right, Uraraka-san. Even if everything else you’re saying is valid, you shouldn’t be making decisions for other people. Just yourself.
Jiro: Right. And aside from that. I’m not saying you should pursue the boy. That’s your call. You do you. BUT.
Jiro: If the only reason is because you think you’ll be “distracting” yourself from becoming a hero, might I suggest that that’s kinda maybe a little bit nuts?
Ashido: Is it? I mean, I get distracted a lot too, I could see the argument.
Jiro: Yeah, sure if you can’t focus on anything else but can we keep in mind that this is MIDORIYA.
Jiro: You’re right Uraraka, he’s *obsessed* with the hero thing. And you have the same goal!
Jiro: How’re you possibly gonna get distracted with HIM around? You’d probably have to fight to stop 90% of your dates from turning into STUDY dates.
Jiro: Kinda like this one already *is.*
Uraraka: s’not a date…
Jiro: Maybe it is maybe it isn’t, but it *could* be, and the only thing that makes it not is you and him saying that it isn’t.
Uraraka: I mean… I guess you’re not wrong. I dunno.
Asui: Ochako-chan, do you think maybe that you’re really just scared?
Uraraka:
Asui: That’s not a bad thing, ribbit. But I don’t think it’s making you feel any better to make up excuses.
Uraraka: Do you really think it wouldn’t be a bad idea?
Ashido: Honey, come on, Jiro’s right!
Ashido: Six months after you two hook up I half expect you and him to be top of the class and announcing that you’re gonna be a hero team once you graduate and call yourselves “Green Tea” or something.
Uraraka: Heh… Puns…
Hagakure: Look, Ochako-chan, I didn’t bring you here to make you feel bad. But you’re obviously stressing about this and it should be a GOOD thing.
Hagakure: Even if you decide you don’t wanna do anything with it, it’s okay to have crushes and stuff.
Hagakure: And if you decide to go for it, that’s not selfish or bad!
Hagakure: It could even be good for both of you!
Yaoyorozu: Obviously there’s no way for us to know that for sure unless it happens.
Hagakure: Sure, yeah, but that’s how EVERYTHING works!
Hagakure: You don’t know ‘til you try!
Uraraka: I guess…
Uraraka: Look, I’ll think about it, okay?
Uraraka: But could we stop talking about it for now?
Uraraka: Please?
Uraraka: I kinda just wanna eat some noodles and try to get through tonight without having a heart attack.
Yaoyorozu: Of course, Uraraka-san. Just remember that we’re always here, alright?
Ashido: Yeah! I know we’re bein’ kinda pushy but it’s just cuz you just seem so unhappy whenever you’re stressing about this stuff!
Asui: Agreed, ribbit. And I’m sorry if I was too pushy before too, Ochako-chan.
Uraraka: It’s okay Tsuyu-chan. But now I gotta prepare myself for a possibly super stressful supper.
Hagakure: Oh yeah, Mamadoriya! How much y’wanna bet she’s just as twitchy yet cute and sweet as he is?
Jiro: Probably. Green gives off major mama’s boy vibes.
Ashido: Toru-chan, don’t you have to go, like, now?
Hagakure: SHIT! Yeah! I’m almost at my stop! Later girls, I don’t wanna miss it and be late to my date with Mashirao!
Uraraka: Good luck, Toru-chan. Have fun.
Ashido: Hey, girls, let’s keep this chat around. I’ll bet the boys have their own too.
Jiro: In fact they do. I’m in it because Kirishima’s got fat fingers and doesn’t seem to care enough to kick me.
Ashido: LOL, awesome.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
21:30
ModestMouse: I think I am dying.
CutiET: Oh no! What happened!?
ModestMouse: Deku-kun can’t be a human being. He is a machine.
CutiET: Ooooh! Sounds spicy!!
ModestMouse: MINA-CHAN! We just worked out!
ModestMouse: A LOT.
ModestMouse: Like, after we got homework done it was like an hour and a half of our flailing, techniqueless sparring.
ModestMouse: … Honestly I should probably do something to fix THAT.
ModestMouse: Anyways then it was an hour of free weights and then supper and then we must’a done a ten kilometer run!
CutiET: Wow. Feels kinda good though doesn’t it?
CutiET: I mean, I know I love grabbing a shower then passing out after a really long, crazy dance practice!
ModestMouse: Maybe if I could feel my legs!
BlueFast: Uraraka-kun, if you are that fatigued, did you manage to make it home alright?
ModestMouse: Uuuugh. Deku-kun had to half-carry my limping ass. It was embarrassing.
SmallMight: Don’t get discouraged, Uraraka-san! You’re just not used to it!
SmallMight: I had to get used to this kinda thing in a real hurry if I wanted to have any chance to get into UA at all. You’ll get there!
ModestMouse: Deku-kun, you just left a little bit ago. You can't be home yet.
SmallMight: Oh, I’m on the train. I have a few stops left to go.
ModestMouse: Ugh. I’m so sorry I made you do all that…
SmallMight: Uraraka-san, quit apologizing! I’m happy to do it!
CutiET: coughcoughHYPOCRITEcough
SmallMight: I’d have *actually* carried you if you needed it. It’s not a problem!
SmallMight: I might have deserved that.
AveImperator: Jeez, Midoriya, make us all look bad why don’t you.
SmallMight: Wait, wha…?
SmallMight: Ojiro-kun? That’s a weird nickname.
AveImperator: It was Ashido. Search the chat for “Emperor.”
SmallMight; Oh wow, that’s really clever. It’s got layers…
SmallMight: OH! Congratulations Ojiro-kun!
SmallMIght: You too, Hagakure-san!
SmallMight: That’s really cool.
Invisibitch: Heehee, thank youuuu.
Invisibitch: Mashirao and I also spent the day studying and stuff, y’know.
Invisibitch: Maybe we should’a worked out too, though.
Invisibitch: Then maybe I could’ve had big, strong arms wrapped around me to help me get home!
AveImperator: Oh come on, Toru…
Invisibitch: Whaaaat? Wouldn’t you wanna help your poor, weary girlfriend limp home?
AveImperator: Of course I would…
[PM Ojiro — Hagakure]
Ojiro: I know what you’re doing.
Hagakure: I am in no way trying to hide it!
Ojiro: You’re gonna spook them, y’know.
Hagakure: I think they’re tougher than that. They’ll probably freak out right now but they’ll pull through!
[Class 1-A]
SmallMight: Oh hey look my stops coming up I better go bye.
ModestMouse: Yeah. No.
ModestMouse: I’m too tired for this. I’m gonna go take a bath and go to bed.
[PM Uraraka — Midoriya]
Uraraka: I’m sorry Toru’s being… herself, Deku-kun.
Midoriya: It’s fine! Really!
Midoriya: This is way better than the kind of teasing I’m used to.
Midoriya: I just hope she isn’t making YOU uncomfortable.
Uraraka: Nah. I really am too tired to care. You’re nuts.
Midoriya: LOL, sorry Uraraka-san.
Uraraka: It’s fine. Tell your mom I had a good time, k?
Midoriya: Absolutely.
[Class 1-A]
CutiET: Toru-chan. What. Did. I. Say?
Invisibitch: They aren’t broken!
Invisibitch: Jeez!
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
11:20
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 8 Days
ConfectionKami: So I was thinking of bringing caramel-stuffed brownies for the class tomorrow.
ConfectionKami: That sound like something people’d want?
AveImperator: Dammit, Sato, I was hoping to keep my girlfriend for more than two days.
Invisibitch: Mashirao! Nooooo. You don’t have to worry about anything!
Invisibitch: Sato, that sounds delightful. Now if you will excuse me, I need a few minutes alone.
ConfectionKami: … I don’t think I’m gonna ask.
AveImperator: I would appreciate it if you did not.
AveImperator: Brownies sound great, Sato.
ConfectionKami: I could teach you to make ‘em, y’know.
AveImperator: … I’ll get back to you.
CutiET: That sounds like something no human being should ever eat.
CutiET: I’ll take ten. <3
BlueFast: Ashido-kun! That much sugar is incredibly unhealthy!
CutiET: That’s the point, yo.
BlueFast is typing…
BlueFast is typing…
CutiET: Oh boy. Here we go.
[PM Mamadoriya — Ochako]
Mamadoriya: Ochako-chan, sweetie, I’m going to send Izuku over with some of last night’s leftovers for you.
Mamadoriya: I always make too much when we have company over :)
Ochako: Midoriya-san, that’s not necessary at all! I’m sure Midoriya-kun would want it anyway! He always raves about your food, I’d hate to take it…
Mamadoriya: Nonsense, dear. There’s more than we can finish in a reasonable period of time. And I thought I was quite clear that you can call me Inko.
Ochako: Um.
Ochako: Okay, Inko-san. Thank you.
Mamadoriya: Also you don’t have to be shy. I know you call Izuku by his old nickname.
Mamadoriya: He told me the story about how you flipped it around for him.
Mamadoriya: It makes me very happy to know he found good friends like you at UA.
Ochako: I mean, I was just worried that it’d upset you because he told me a day or two ago about where it came from and it’s really mean and I know he doesn’t mind it now but it just seems like something with… um…
Ochako: Baggage?
Mamadoriya: Oh, it is. Absolutely.
Mamadoriya: And I’m not ecstatic about it sticking around.
Mamadoriya: But I understand the reasoning and how Izuku feels about it. And something tells me it’s going to be more permanent than you’d expect.
Mamadoriya: So I might as well start getting used to it.
Mamadoriya: Besides, I AM happy that it means something’s been taken away from all the awful people who used it to hurt him.
Ochako: Okay, Inko-san. I won’t hide how I talk to Deku-kun, then.
Mamadoriya: You’re a very sweet girl, Ochako-chan.
Ochako: Inko-san? Um… I don’t know if this is okay…
Mamadoriya: Go ahead dear.
Ochako: Deku-kun kinda dodges the question, but… How much of the stuff he put up with was from Bakugo?
Mamadoriya: I don’t know for sure, honey. He never told ME much either.
Mamadoriya: But I know that Katsuki came up with “Deku,” and I know that sometimes Izu would come home with scorched clothes and play it off as a playground quirk accident.
Mamadoriya: So I’m going to bet quite a bit.
Ochako: …
Ochako: Toru-chan is right. He is a yappy-dog-looking dickhead.
Ochako: OH JEEZ! I’m sorry Inko-san! That was really inappropriate!
Mamadoriya: Oh no, no, Ochako-chan, it’s fine. I actually couldn’t reply for a moment because I was laughing.
Mamadoriya: You see, I went to school with Katsuki’s mother, Mitsuki.
Mamadoriya: And, honey, can I trust you to keep this to yourself?
Ochako: Of course!
Mamadoriya: When school-girl Inko was mad at her friend Mitsuki, the term “Yappy Pom-Pom Bitch” might’ve been tossed around.
Mamadoriya: Once or twice.
Mamadoriya: A month.
Ochako: LOL!
Ochako: Was she a cheerleader?
Mamadoriya: No sweetie. “Pom-pom” is something some people use to refer to pomeranians.
Ochako: Those little fluffy dogs?
Ochako: Little fluffy AGGRO dogs!
Ochako: Oh. My. GOSH. That is so perfect!
Mamadoriya: That set her off every single time.
[PM Mom — Izuku]
Mom: Now you make sure you get her to take all of that, you hear?
Mom: I’m sure she’s going to try to get you to take some of it back.
Mom: And I’m worried about her. Sweet girl living all by herself.
Izuku: I will mom, I promise.
Izuku: This seems like more food than you made last night though.
Mom: That's none of your concern, young man.
Mom: Also, make sure you treat her to a nice lunch. I know what it’s like living on that kind of budget.
Mom: Rice and instant noodles and school lunch can only do so much.
Mom: A child needs more variety in their diet. ESPECIALLY a teenager.
Izuku: I’ll ask her if she WANTS to, mom. I’m not gonna, like, shove her out her own door.
Mom: Oh, I think she’ll say yes.
Izuku: I am now suspicious of your motivations.
Mom: Sweetie, you do what you want, just as long as you don’t give me grandchildren until AFTER you graduate.
Izuku: Damn it, mom…
Mom: Don’t take that tone with me.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
12:30
CutiET: Oh man, that was great! Breakdancing is an underappreciated art form.
AveImperator: Practice day?
CutiET: You know it! But now it is time for a different, more sacred practice.
CutiET: Lunch!
Invisibitch: Ooooh, you’re still going to the same dance studio, right?
CutiET: Yeah, why?
Invisibitch: Mashirao and I are getting a snack at the arcade place down the street from you! Mashirao invited Kirishima and Kaminari, so they’re coming in a bit.
Invisibitch: Wanna get lunch with us and play games?
CutiET: Kickass! I’m in! Let me get changed.
AveImperator: Maybe someone else has a chance at winning DDR if you just got out of practice.
CutiET: Hahaha. Oh you’re serious, let me laugh harder.
AveImperator: Right. We’ll get a table big enough for everyone.
CutiET: Okay, OMW!
Invisibitch: Yaaaay!
CutiET: GASP!
Invisibitch: What?
CutiET: Saw something. Girl stuff.
CutiET: Got excited. Not gonna say it here. Sec.
Scotch: Well now I’m curious as hell.
[Ladies’ World]
Ashido: Well. Well. Well.
Ashido: Ladies, look what I just saw at a cute little restaurant across the street.
Ashido uploaded PreciousCinnamonBuns.png (Image of Uraraka and Midoriya seated at a small outdoor table, sharing a plate of mochi)
Ashido: There I was, minding my own business.
Jiro: Sus.
Ashido: And making my way out of the dance studio to go join Toru-chan and her beau for lunch.
Ashido: Shush, Jiro.
Ashido: And what do I see but our sweet little Ochako-chan making eyes at an innocent green bean!
Hagakure: GASP!
Uraraka: Mina, so help me, you go somewhere else right now.
Uraraka: I WILL acquaint you with the troposphere!
Uraraka has muted the chat.
Yaoyorozu: As objectively sweet as that picture is, Ashido-san, Uraraka-san is correct.
Yaoyorozu: You should allow them their privacy. If Uraraka-san wishes to share, she will do so on her own.
Jiro: I mean, I can’t say I believe that last part but otherwise, yeah, listen to Yaoyorozu-san.
Jiro: At least until their little… outing… is over.
Jiro: Also, who the hell says “making eyes” anymore? What century do you think this is?
Ashido: I don’t need your shit, Jiro!
Ashido: Anyway, yeah, don’t worry, I wasn’t gonna go over there.
Ashido: I just felt the ladies needed to see the cuteness!
Ashido: Go, ‘chako! Get you some!
Asui: I feel like you may be spending too much time around Kaminari-chan, ribbit.
Ashido: Bold of you to assume I’m not the one who’s a bad influence.
Hagakure: Oh hey, anyone else wanna join us for games?
Hagakure: It was nearly a total sausage-fest before Mina-chan agreed to come.
Jiro: What the hell. Send me the location.
Asui: Is it kid friendly?
Hagakure: Oh yeah, definitely. I’ve seen them throw people out if they cuss too much, even. Wanna bring the sibs?
Asui: Yep. Need to get them to work out some energy.
Hagakure: Eeeeeeee! Froggy babies!
Hagakure: May I HUG THEM?
Asui: Satsuki loves hugs. Samidare recently got to the “girls are icky” stage, though.
Hagakure: Challenge accepted!
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
20:25
Kermitdóttir: So, Toru-chan.
Kermitdóttir: I am now completely certain that Samidare has a crush on you.
Invisibitch: Awwwww, I have my own tsundere baby frog admirer?
Invisibitch: That’s sweet. Alas, I can never return his affections. I am spoken for.
Kermitdóttir: Oh, believe me. He noticed.
AveImperator: So that’s why I spent the entire afternoon getting the stink-eye from an 8-year-old.
Kermitdóttir: He’s ten, ribbit.
AveImperator: Point stands.
Kermitdóttir: Meanwhile, I can’t tell if Satsuki likes Kirishima-chan or Mina-chan more.
HornBuddy: Doesn’t matter, she’s our little buddy now!
Kermitdóttir: She very much wishes her quirk was horntoad now.
Kermitdóttir: I had to explain to her that they’re really called horned lizards, and horntoad is just a nickname people give them. Ribbit.
Kermitdóttir: I’m just glad we don’t live in the right region for people to call them “horny toads.”
ZappySus: LOL, awkward conversation dodged!
CutiET: Awwww, she can be an honorary horn buddy!
CutiET: Horns, like manliness apparently, are a state of mind!
HornBuddy: Heck yeah!
CutiET: Besides, Kiri’s are just his hairstyle anyway :P
HornBuddy: True, but you don’t gotta call me out like that.
Kermitdóttir: That’ll make her day.
ModestMouse: Aww, I wish I could’ve met your siblings, Tsuyu-chan.
Kermitdóttir: If I recall, Ochako-chan, your time was spoken for, ribbit.
Scotch: I see what you did there. I’m tempted to pry for details.
ModestMouse: I mean, for a little bit but I probably could’ve made it if I’d checked my messages sooner.
ModestMouse: Wait, what do you mean Sero?
ModestMouse:
ModestMouse: Oh for fuck’s sake, Tsuyu-chan.
Kermitdóttir: No idea what you’re talking about, Sero-chan.
ZappySus: Also confused.
AuxcuseYou: You should be used to that.
ZappySus: RUDE.
[Ladies’ World]
Jiro: Speaking of.
Jiro: It’s over so now we get to grill the shit out of you @Uraraka .
Uraraka unmuted the chat.
Uraraka: Dammit.
Ashido: Resistance is futile!
Uraraka: Look, it wasn’t anything you’re all thinking.
Uraraka: Inko-san sent Deku-kun with a bunch of leftovers from dinner last night, that’s all.
Uraraka: And he asked if I wanted to grab lunch since he was coming by anyway.
Ashido: Inko-san, you say?
Ashido: You sound pretty friendly with Mamadoriya, young lady.
Uraraka: She told me to call her that like three seconds after she met me!
Uraraka: She gave me a hug too.
Uraraka: Oh yeah, you were right, Toru-chan. Inko-san and Deku-kun are a LOT alike.
Uraraka: Right down to excessive worrying. I’m pretty sure she thinks I’m not eating right.
Yaoyorozu: Why would she think that, Uraraka-san?
Yaoyorozu: I know you mentioned your budgetary concerns before, but you don’t seem unhealthy. You and your family seem to have access to adequate food at least.
Uraraka: Oh wait I haven’t told most of you have I?
Asui: I think I’m the only one you talked to about it, ribbit, other than Midoriya-chan and Iida-chan.
Jiro: More stuff?
Uraraka: Ah, yeeeah. So, I’m from Mie Prefecture? Y’know, in Kansai?
Uraraka: And it’s not like we could’ve dropped everything and moved.
Uraraka: So daddy got ahold of a friend of his who does real estate and we found a little studio apartment that I can live in myself.
Yaoyorozu: Ah, so she’s less concerned about your budget and more concerned about a teenager living alone?
Uraraka: I think so yeah.
Ashido: You’re from Kansai? Really? I never would’ve picked that out.
Jiro: I might’ve, maybe, if I’d paid enough attention. There’s barely a hint of kansai-ben when you talk, though.
Uraraka: Oh. Right. That.
Uraraka: That’s kinda on purpose?
Uraraka: I didn’t wanna get dismissed as, like…
Uraraka: A hick?
Jiro: I really don’t think you’ve gotta hide your accent, Uraraka. We’re from all over the place.
Jiro: You can’t be the only kansai baby in school.
Uraraka: I mean, I guess? It’s easy as breathing now anyway...
Yaoyorozu: Wait, you said Mie, Uraraka-san?
Uraraka: Yeah?
Yaoyorozu: My parents’ company is planning some new facilities in that area.
Yaoyorozu: I have mentioned to them that one of my classmates’ family is in construction.
Yaoyorozu: I could let them know more. They could look into sending some business their way.
Uraraka: I don’t really want any handouts, Yaoyorozu.
Yaoyorozu: I… don’t understand? What handouts?
Uraraka: If we get those contracts just because we know someone, we’re not earning it.
Yaoyorozu: That… what?
Yaoyorozu: Uraraka-san, you do understand that that’s how wealth is built, don’t you?
Yaoyorozu: My great-great-great grandmother had a small manufacturing business in the time when quirks were becoming prevalent.
Yaoyorozu: When the Hero Public Safety Commission was being proposed, she had a friend from school on the committee and got her company pushed to the front of the list for contracts to supply pro heroes.
Yaoyorozu: That’s WHY we’re wealthy.
Uraraka: But, I mean, you’re supposed to move up on your own hard work…
Jiro: Yeah, honey, no, that’s kinda nearly impossible?
Jiro: Like, the system is flat out rigged against normal people?
Jiro: You ever heard the phrase “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know?”
Jiro: That’s what they’re talking about.
Jiro: For every one person who gets lucky and stumbles into success in their field, there are a thousand who run into the brick wall of old alliances and political fuckery.
Jiro: My dad only has his job as a producer because a buddy of his from college was a fan of Deep Dope and owned a label that he inherited from his dad.
Jiro: That’s how Deep Dope got signed, and that’s how when they quit touring they got their kushy industry positions.
Ashido: Yeah, sorry Ochako-chan, they’re right. My mom is one of those “hard work” success stories?
Ashido: And even then what REALLY happened is she got lucky and ran into someone who needed exactly the chemicals she was developing right then.
Ashido: She wouldn’t have gotten that break if she’d gone to the bathroom five minutes earlier than she did.
Uraraka:
Uraraka: That
Uraraka: That really, really sucks.
Jiro: Yeah. Kinda.
Yaoyorozu: That doesn’t mean hard work is worthless, Uraraka-san! The hard work that matters is building a reputation for doing good work and maintaining it.
Yaoyorozu: Even if I do suggest it to my parents, and even if they do give your parents a chance, it’ll be up to them to get REPEAT business.
Yaoyorozu: Mother and father may give someone an opportunity based upon personal connections, but if the work doesn’t meet their expectations, they won’t hire someone a second time.
Uraraka: Um.
Uraraka: I mean. I guess that’s okay then?
Uraraka: I hate that that’s how it works…
Uraraka: But I mean…
Uraraka: I guess I CAN’T really say no, can I?
Yaoyorozu: You could. But I do not recommend it.
Uraraka: Could you maybe let them know to not mention why?
Uraraka: At least not until later? Like, maybe it won’t sting so much if they build that rep and get a bunch of other contracts on their own?
Yaoyorozu: I’ll absolutely tell them that, of course, Uraraka-san.
Yaoyorozu: I don’t think anyone here is foolish enough to not understand that pride is a powerful motivator.
Yaoyorozu: And I didn’t make the offer to insult you.
Yaoyorozu: You’re my friend.
Uraraka: Thanks, Yaoyorozu-san.
Uraraka: I think I’m gonna go wash up and finish up the last of my homework before bed.
Uraraka: Night girls.
Hagakure: Night Ochako-chan!
[Class 1-A]
AuxcuseYou: Okay, that’s it, I’ve had enough serious, emotional conversations in chat lately.
ZappySus: What happened?
AuxcuseYou: Someone else’s personal shit in another chat. Don’t worry about it.
AuxcuseYou: Let’s talk about something unambiguously awesome.
HornBuddy: Like what?
AuxcuseYou: Um…
AuxcuseYou: Tits. Tits are awesome. Like, the best things ever.
AuxcuseYou: I love boobs!
HornBuddy: NGL, not really my thing.
Scintillement: ^
AuxcuseYou: Dammit Kirishima! You too, Aoyama!
AuxcuseYou: I know you boy gays can at least acknowledge their theoretical awesomeness!
HornBuddy: I mean, I can’t really shit on my earliest food source?
AuxcuseYou: Sure, practical concerns, that’s great.
AuxcuseYou: There are LAYERS.
StickyDiaperBaby: Okay, I’m gonna just jump in at this point.
StickyDiaperBaby: I don’t understand how the stuff I say is bad, but THIS is okay.
AuxcuseYou: Are you fucking serious? We’re doing THIS? UGH.
AuxcuseYou: There’s nothing wrong with this kind of conversation, Mineta!
AuxcuseYou: Surely Midnight-sensei has covered this! It’s not that you’re horny!
AuxcuseYou: It’s that you don’t know when to stop, don’t get when people don’t want that kind of attention, and that you apparently like TOUCHING people without their permission.
StickyDiaperBaby: …
AuxcuseYou: THINK! For fuck’s sake! Consider other perspectives!
AuxcuseYou: EMPATHY!
AuxcuseYou: And now even my boob conversation is tainted. I’m gonna go shred the shit out of something METAL on my guitar. Ugh.
ZappySus: Heh. You said taint.
AuxcuseYou: I O U - One (1) Jack-zapping at school tomorrow.
ZappySus: Worth it.
BlueFast: This does not seem like an appropriate line of conversation!
GachaQueen: It’s too late, Iida-san. The moment has passed.
BlueFast: Curses!
ZappySus: You know, a “damn” would probably be real satisfying right there, just sayin’.
BlueFast: NO.
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
12:45
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 7 Days
CutiET: Sato.
CutiET: These brownies are probably a war crime somewhere.
ConfectionKami: That doesn’t sound terribly positive.
CutiET: I’m just sayin’, the Geneva Conventions probably have something in them about mass pancreatic destruction.
CutiET: Om nom nom.
ZappySus: Okay now why are we talking in here during lunch THIS time?
CutiET: I am currently incapable of speech.
CutiET: I ran out of milk.
CutiET: But I refuse to stop eating this brownie.
Invisibitch: dfljghklhldjladhuwopo28hitklnmkldnl
CutiET: I can’t believe Toru-chan is dead.
ConfectionKami: Sooo… Thumbs up, then?
HornBuddy: I’m gonna have to do, like, an extra ten sets of squats.
HornBuddy: But yeah, Sato-bro, it is absolutely worth it.
HornBuddy: Nothing actually transcends manliness.
HornBuddy: But these here? These are trying.
GachaQueen: I am having difficulty not joining Hagakure-san in mock death, Sato-san.
GachaQueen: So I am just going to respond in a manner that I usually do not.
GachaQueen: <3
AuxcuseYou: ^
ModestMouse: ^
SmallMight: ^
BlueFast: ^
FloofBringer: Ummm… ^
ConfectionKami: Oh jeez, guys.
ConfectionKami: I am so not used to this.
ZappySus: Why the hell not!? These are friggin’ awesome!
ZappySus: Everything you’ve made has been friggin’ awesome!
Scotch: Yeah! How could you not be hearing this all the time!?
ConfectionKami: Well, like, at my old school they kinda made fun of me for baking?
ConfectionKami: Said it was just for girls. “Boys who bake are sissies.”
CutiET: What the shit? Who the fuck even thinks like that anymore?
CutiET: What is this? 2018?
ConfectionKami: It was a kinda old fashioned place. Small town.
ConfectionKami: We moved six months or so before the entrance exam, since mom got a better job.
Invisibitch: Give me names. I just wanna talk.
AveImperator: Toru, please, no assassination.
Invisibitch: But Mashirao!
AveImperator: Toru, you’re a hero.
Invisibitch: I mean, y’know, you could argue that underground heroes sometimes have to get their hands dirty!
AveImperator: Don’t you want to be a limelight hero, though?
Invisibitch: Awwwwwww…
Invisibitch: Yes…
AveImperator: There there.
ConfectionKami: Look, I appreciate the enthusiasm but I feel like murder is excessive.
Invisibitch: Not even a little murder?
Invisibitch: As a treat?
ConfectionKami: Please don’t?
[PM Ojiro — Sato]
Ojiro: Oh, and I would very much appreciate those lessons, Sato.
Ojiro: My girlfriend is currently more gelatinous mass than girl.
Sato: I will teach you all that I know on the condition that you give me no further details.
Ojiro: Bet.
Sato: She’s having a pretty quick effect isn’t she?
Ojiro: Hagakure Toru is a force of nature.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
15:30
ZappySus: Hey, Kirishima, why’re you up on the roof?
Kermitdóttir: What?
ZappySus: He’s up on the roof.
Kermitdóttir: Strange, ribbit.
ZappySus: What the fuck!
Kermitdóttir: What happened!?
Kermitdóttir: Kaminari-chan?
ZappySus: That gave me a FUCKING heart attack!
Kermitdóttir: WHAT?
ZappySus: He fucking jumped off the roof!
ZappySus: I was freaking out!
ZappySus: Was like “No! Bro! It’s not worth it!”
Kermitdóttir: You forgot Kirishima-chan’s quirk, didn’t you?
ZappySus: I don’t need your shit, Tsuyu-chan.
BlueFast: While I understand why you might be embarrassed, Kaminari-kun, I must concur that that seems like a poorly thought out training method!
BlueFast: @HornBuddy Please find a better way to train, Kirishima-kun!
BlueFast: Even if you are certain that your quirk will protect you, there are safer ways to go about it!
ZappySus: YEAH!
Scotch: Or at least have a spotter.
BlueFast: That would be something at least.
CutiET: He actually did that shit?
CutiET: I thought he was kidding.
CutiET: @HornBuddy You dumbass!
CutiET: Don’t worry, guys, I’ll go kick his ass.
ZappySus: THANK you, Ashdio.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
17:00
HornBuddy: Okay! Okay! I’m sorry!
HornBuddy: I’ll get a spotter next time! Or just invite people to kick my ass again!
HornBuddy: Just call off the pink attack dog!
HornBuddy: @BlueFast @ZappySus @CutiET
Invisibitch: First of all, I acknowledge that Mina-chan is very cute.
Invisibitch: And her hair is quite fluffy.
Invisibitch: But regardless of that, she is not a dog.
Invisibitch: Secondly, what the hell makes you think we can control her?
BlueFast: You have brought this upon yourself, Kirishima-kun!
ZappySus: Suffer.
ZappySus: You absolute dick.
HornBuddy: Shit. She found me.
HornBuddy: Fuck, she just started doing the acid skating thing. Running faster now!
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
20:40
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 6 Days
ZappySus: I feel like there has been a deficiency of hijinks today.
Scotch: What about shenanigans?
ZappySus: You’d think, but no.
ZappySus: I don’t get it. We’re usually so lively.
Scotch: I mean, nobody can be on all the time.
FloofBringer uploaded HedgehogOnVeggiePile.PNG
FloofBringer uploaded KittensBuryBassetHoundMom.MP4
ZappySus: … yeah, alright, this works.
Scotch: Koda Koji, the hero we need.
Scotch: Probably not the one we deserve though.
Floofbringer uploaded PenguinMoshPit.GIF
FloofBringer: Guuyyyyys…
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki: Hey, Inko.
Inko: Good evening, Mitsuki. How are you?
Mitsuki: Fucking fine mostly.
Mitsuki: One thing though.
Inko: Yes?
Mitsuki: Katsuki came home all pissy, cussing up a storm.
Inko: So, Tuesday, then.
Mitsuki: You’d think, but he was more worked up than usual.
Mitsuki: And he said something interesting.
Inko: You don’t say?
Mitsuki: Inko, hon, sweetie, pain in my ass?
Mitsuki: Would you, perchance, happen to know someone who would match the description “round faced bitch?”
Mitsuki: And, coincidentally, might you know why she told my son he was a “Yappy Pom-Pom Douche?”
Inko: Now why would I know that?
Mitsuki: It just seems pretty specific, Inko darling.
Mitsuki: It reminds me of that nickname I hated when we were kids.
Inko: Well, Mitsuki, I can’t say for certain.
Inko: But just in case.
Inko: Maybe you could tell your son to not talk shit about my future daughter-in-law?
Mitsuki: If I can’t get him to stop talking shit about your son, what the fuck makes you think I could get him to stop THIS?
Mitsuki: Also, Izuku got himself a girlfriend?
Inko: Not yet. Izuku’s being timid and unconfident about it.
Inko: Funny, that.
Mitsuki: Yes. Thank you. I know. My son is a dick.
Inko: And she’s pretty obviously jittery about it herself.
Inko: But they’re both easy to read.
Mitsuki: Fine, fine. So you shared a cute anecdote with one of your boy’s friends. Fine.
Mitsuki: Fuck it. He’ll suck it up.
Mitsuki: Later.
Inko: See you at brunch, you Yappy Pom-Pom Bitch.
Mitsuki: I really fucking hate you sometimes.
Mitsuki: Kombu Cunt.
Inko: <3
Mitsuki:
Mitsuki: <3
[Class 1-A]
Floofbringer uploaded DeerWithSkunkArtillery.MP4
AveImperator: Holy hell, Koda, how much of this stuff do you have?
Floofbringer: Um, I probably wouldn’t have to stop for a few weeks.
Floofbringer uploaded RaccoonPaperTubeSamurai.GIF
Floofbringer: Or months.
AveImperator: Wow.
Invisibitch: I told you.
Invisibitch: He hasn’t sent me the same thing twice.
Floofbringer uploaded StopTouchingIAmTheNight.PNG
Floofbringer: Years wouldn’t be out of the question, honestly…
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
02:00
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 5 Days
ZappySus: Ugh. I give up.
ZappySus: Sleep ain’t happening right now. Anyone else up?
ConfectionKami: Yep. Unfortunately.
ConfectionKami: What’s keeping you up?
ZappySus: Training. Using too much electricity fries my brain, having too much keeps it spinning.
ConfectionKami: Nice. Same, basically.
ConfectionKami: Overdo the sugar and I get kinda dumb, but once that wears off sometimes it just leaves me wired.
CutiET: Oh hey it’s been a while since anyone talked.
CutiET: OH FUCK! It’s 02:00!?
ZappySus: Uh, yeah? What time did you think it was?
CutiET: I don’t knooooow! I’ve been trying to get perfects on some songs in DDR lately and … I dunno, I guess I just didn’t notice what time it was?
CutiET: Fuuuuck. Tomorrow’s gonna suuuck.
ZappySus: Yep.
ConfectionKami: You know it.
BlueFast: Kaminari-kun! Sato-kun! Ashido-kun! You should all be in bed!
BlueFast: It is extremely late! Without the proper amount of sleep your performance will suffer!
ZappySus: Yeah, Prez, we know. Maybe Ashido could just go to bed, but I’m kinda screwed right now until I lose some charge.
ConfectionKami: ^
ZappySus: What the hell are you doing up anyway?
BlueFast: I was not until I received these notifications!
BlueFast: I keep my phone active at night in case of emergency!
ConfectionKami: Sorry Iida, didn’t mean to wake you up.
ZappySus: You know you can set your phone to notify you if certain things happen though, right? And you could mute everything else?
BlueFast: I am not confident in my ability to predict every necessary notification source!
CutiET: Uuuugh. Don’t worry, Iida, I’mma go to bed in a minute. Didn’t even plan to be up this late.
CutiET: This sucks!
CutiET: I’m all tense and sweaty and I want a bath but I don’t really have the time for that if I wanna sleep at all.
CutiET: Guess I’ll go hop in the shower for a minute. Lame. Gotta remember to set an alarm next time.
CutiET: Night guys.
ZappySus: Later Ashido.
ConfectionKami: Good night, Ashido.
BlueFast: And what about you two?
ZappySus: Nothin’ we can do about it, Iida. Just go to bed. We’ll suffer on our own, thx.
ConfectionKami: Wish I could argue with him, Iida, but I can’t. Quirk side effects are killer.
BlueFast: Very well! I hope this does not cause too many adverse effects!
ZappySus: Hah. We’ll see.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
06:45
SmallMight: Wow, guys, that sounds kinda miserable.
ZappySus: You know it!
SmallMight: But I’m curious, Kaminari-kun, why can’t you just discharge some electricity?
ZappySus: You’d THINK that, wouldn’t you?
ZappySus: But no. Overcharge + Discharge = Gibbering dumbass who also sleeps through all alarms.
SmallMight: Yikes.
ZappySus: Whatever. Coffee and an A/C top-off will cover it.
SmallMight: Isn’t that just continuing the problem though?
ZappySus: Kinda? But it’s either that or suffer.
ZappySus: What it really means is no training tonight.
SmallMight: Still, not great.
ZappySus: Yeah but who the hell am I to bitch about it? Look at YOUR quirk backlash.
SmallMight: I mean, we all know it, but you don’t have to say it.
SmallMight: Again.
ZappySus: It’s just shit we all gotta work on, ain’t it?
SmallMight: Yeah… Plus ultra?
ZappySus: Plus ultra.
ModestMouse: Plus Ultra!
ZappySus: You really like the motto, don’t you Uraraka?
ModestMouse: It’s got great energy!
ZappySus: You are way too chipper for this early in the morning.
ZappySus: I can almost see that blinding smiley expression in my head and I gotta tell ya, it’s not doing my electricity hangover any favors.
ModestMouse: But just imagine how much positivity you’ll be faced with when I put you on the ground in heroics today!
ZappySus: Ugh. I’m too tired to get my ass kicked. Raincheck?
ModestMouse: Nope!
ModestMouse: But keep complaining and I can always ask to team up with Jiro for it! :D
ZappySus: I’ll be good.
AuxcuseYou: Like that’ll save you.
ConfectionKami: You brought that on yourself, Kaminari.
ZappySus: Is it too late to call in dead?
CutiET: Yes.
CutiET: Because if you don’t bring me that latte I said I’d pay you for, I will hunt you down.
ZappySus: Noted.
CutiET: The last thing you will see will be glowing yellow eyes.
ZappySus: Right.
ZappySus: Got it.
ZappySus: No need to continue.
CutiET: The last thing you hear, the sound of sizzling.
ZappySus: Help.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
15:30
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 4 Days
AuxcuseYou: Okay, my turn to freak out.
AuxcuseYou: Is anyone getting the math homework?
AuxcuseYou: Because this is fucking with my mind enough that I’m in the library instead of going home.
ZappySus: I cannot help you. I, too, am in the hole with exactly that thing.
Invisibitch: @_@
CutiET: Nerp.
CutiET: Not gonna sweat it right now tho.
GachaQueen: I’m free of obligations at the moment, Jiro-san.
GachaQueen: I could help you with it.
GachaQueen: And anyone else who’d like to join us.
ZappySus: Can’t. Gotta go straight home today.
Invisibitch: Ditto.
CutiET: Like I said, not gonna sweat it today.
AuxcuseYou: Yes. Please. That would be fan freaking tastic, Yaoyorozu!
GachaQueen: That’s a dangerous attitude to have, Ashido-san. I encourage you to get ahead of it now rather than fall behind in the future.
GachaQueen: I’ll be there in a few minutes, Jiro-san. I need to inform mother and father that I will be late.
AuxcuseYou: Thank you!
CutiET: You’re probably right, Yaoyorozu, but I do have stuff going on tonight so… Worst case scenario, consequences ig?
BlueFast: That seems like a reckless attitude, Ashido-kun!
CutiET: Not saying you’re wrong.
[PM Jiro — Kaminari]
Jiro: Shit!
Jiro: Shit shit shit, I did not think this through!
Kaminari: What?
Jiro: She’s gonna be here!
Jiro: With me!
Jiro: Alone!
Jiro: Like, sitting right next to me helping me with HOMEWORK!
Kaminari: That sounds awesome, ngl.
Jiro: Yes but it’s also fucking nerve wracking and she’s probably gonna like lean over me and show me stuff in the book and fuck shit fuck dammit
Kaminari: Oh, wow, okay, um, it’ll be okay?
Kaminari: You got this?
Jiro: Motherfucker! I don’t need platitudes!
Kaminari: I don’t know what you want me to say!
Kaminari: It’s not like I’m super successful with girls OR boys right now!
Kaminari: As you giggled about, Uraraka literally forgot I existed the second she saw Midoriya!
Jiro: You keep your valid observations to yourself!
Kaminari: Look. I don’t know shit about actually being successful with girls.
Kaminari: But Yaoyorozu’s your buddy, if nothing else. She ain’t gonna give you shit or mess with you or anything.
Kaminari: I think she’s probably too fucking pure for that anyway.
Jiro: I mean… you’re not wrong…
Kaminari: And while you’re not on HER level, you’re cool and hot too.
Jiro:
Jiro: Was that a compliment?
Kaminari: I mean, *I* think so!
Jiro: Ugh. Fine. Fuck it. I’ll take it.
Jiro: I’m cool!
Kaminari: And hot.
Jiro:
Kaminari: Oh for fuck’s sake are you still doing this?
Jiro: Look, I’m just saying, nobody looks at me like they look at… all… the other girls.
Kaminari: Yes they do.
Kaminari: Stop it. You’ve been doing this since middle school.
Kaminari: If you weren’t, like, the picture next to “lesbian” in the dictionary, I’d have been hitting on you for years.
Kaminari: Well, and also if you didn’t seem to like hurting me so much.
Jiro: Stop deserving it.
Kaminari: You’re deflecting!
Kaminari: While being an asshole!
Jiro: Sorry, sorry. I’m stressed.
Kaminari: Well quit it. Yaoyorozu’s cool, and her being ALARMINGLY hot should be a bonus, not a down side.
Jiro: I know! I know! I’m TRYING!
Kaminari: But you’re basically in love with her. I get it.
Jiro: I am NOT!
Kaminari: Whatever you say.
Jiro: You son of
Jiro: Shit she’s coming!
Kaminari: Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do!
Kaminari: But if you do, name it after me!
Jiro: STFU
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
21:00
Scotch: I still have no idea how the hell UA affords all those gigantic cityscape training fields.
Scotch: I mean, I’m not COMPLAINING, they’re great for working on mobility.
Scotch: Parkour around like a jackass ‘til it’s second nature.
AveImperator: I hear that.
Scotch: But still. Money!
Scotch: Even with Cementoss-sensei, this shit can’t be cheap.
BlueFast: UA is one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the nation, rivaled only by Shiketsu!
BlueFast: They receive government funding, in addition to tuition and generous donations from alumni!
BlueFast: Many of whom are, of course, wealthy pro heroes!
GachaQueen: There are a number of very wealthy support, business, and general studies alumni as well.
BlueFast: Of course! But statistically they are less likely to donate as much, due to the hero course taking the lion’s share of the funding, followed by support!
GachaQueen: That is true.
ZappySus: Oh hey, Yaoyorozu, how’d you and Jiro do with the whole studying thing?
GachaQueen: Oh quite well, Kaminari-san. I believe Jiro-san made great progress.
GachaQueen: Thank you, by the way, Jiro-san, for inviting me to supper with your family.
GachaQueen: It was very pleasant.
AuxcuseYou: Yeah, sure, no prob. Sorry my dad was being… uh… a huge dork.
GachaQueen: Nonsense. I found both your parents quite charming.
GachaQueen: And what sort of father DOESN’T tell terrible jokes?
GachaQueen: My lifestyle might be differentiated from the majority, but even I know that is a near universal truth!
ZappySus: Truefax.
AuxcuseYou: I guess.
[PM Jiro — Yaoyorozu]
Jiro: Seriously though, sorry if anything was weird.
Jiro: And in retrospect I probably shouldn’t have dressed down quite that much…
Yaoyorozu: Jiro-san, please.
Yaoyorozu: I know that there is a certain impression that I give, but I assure you, opulence and formality are not necessities for my comfort.
Yaoyorozu: And I thought your outfit was very YOU.
Yaoyorozu: You looked very cute.
Jiro: Uh…
Jiro: Thanks…
[PM Jiro — Kaminari]
Jiro posted a screenshot.
Jiro: I do not know how to handle this!
Kaminari: Let it boost your ego?
Jiro: The most gorgeous woman on the face of the Earth called me cute!
Kaminari: I feel like that’s an exaggeration.
Kaminari: Like, I know Yaoyorozu’s hot, but I wouldn’t go THAT far.
Jiro: That’s not the fucking point! I am losing my mind right now!
Kaminari: Jeez… Uh…
[Class 1-A]
ZappySus: So what else did you guys do?
GachaQueen: Well, as I said, Jiro-san invited me to stay for supper, which was delightful.
GachaQueen: And then we did a bit of training. Jiro-san has a number of training implements and games for building precision.
GachaQueen: I have to say, Jiro-san, I was very impressed by your accuracy with your jacks.
GachaQueen: I must guess that throwing darts with something close to your ears must be difficult.
AuxcuseYou: Well, I mean, you know
AuxcuseYou: Practice, right?
GachaQueen: Indeed! I am now considering making high density throwing weights like some less combat oriented heroes do.
GachaQueen: Cannons are useful but not a tool for every job.
ZappySus: Oh sure. Loud, lethal, the whole package.
GachaQueen: Indeed.
AuxcuseYou: Uh, I’m glad I could help?
GachaQueen: ^_^
[PM Jiro — Kaminari]
Jiro: I think my fucking soul just left my body.
Jiro: Who taught her that!?
Kaminari: Cute emojis bad?
Jiro: I. Am. Going. To. Die.
Kaminari: If you do, can I have your guitar?
Jiro: You’ll be going first.
Kaminari: That is harsh but fair.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
15:30
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 3 Days
CutiET: Dang, most of you got moving fast.
CutiET: I mean, I can’t throw rocks. I usually do the same.
CutiET: But still.
HornBuddy: Didja need something, Ashido?
CutiET: I was gonna ask if people wanted to get together sometime this weekend.
CutiET: Another party like last time or something simpler IDK.
CutiET: Something fun before we gotta kick each other’s asses on Monday!
Invisibitch: I’m totally in!
Invisibitch: Tonight’s bad, but I could do tomorrow or Sunday.
AveImperator: Saturday’s best for me.
AveImperator Can’t be all day though. Last day to do any significant training before the Fest.
Invsibitch: What about Sunday?
AveImperator: Bad idea.
CutiET: Yeah, you really don’t wanna work out super hard the day before you gotta do something that’s gonna kick your butt. You might hurt yourself or something.
ModestMouse: I don’t think I could really manage to contribute to another potluck this month, or eat out or anything. I’ll probably have to beg off.
CutiET: Awww, no, we don’t have to do it like that. I’m sure we can think of something…
GachaQueen: What about something quieter, but in the same location?
GachaQueen: If people want to bring food they can, but bringing something to make the afternoon enjoyable would work as well.
GachaQueen: And we don’t really even need to worry about food. I can provide bentos for everyone.
Scotch: I’m in, sure.
CutiET: I’ve GOT IT!
CutiET: We can do endurance and coordination training at the same time!
CutiET: I’mma bring my volleyball net!
ZappySus: That sounds fun as hell, ngl.
ModestMouse: I really don’t wanna freeload.
GachaQueen: So bring a game, or an extra ball, or towels, or something?
GachaQueen: And I just want to make sure nobody concerns themselves with the food.
GachaQueen: I would prefer not to draw attention to this, but I should point out that providing a dozen or two bentos is not by any stretch of the imagination a strain.
ModestMouse: I guess I could bring my little battery pack if someone wanted to bring a stereo or something…
GachaQueen: There you go!
SmallMight: That sounds fun, Ashido-san!
AuxcuseYou: I’ve got a portable music player with some good speakers as long as that genny will hold out okay, Uraraka?
ModestMouse: I’ll plug it in tonight so it’s all charged up. It should be good for at least three or four hours.
ZappySus: Ahem.
ZappySus: Excuse me, but we have again forgotten that I exist.
ZappySus: It’ll last until the end of time.
ModestMouse: Oh yeah.
ZappySus: Or until the battery packs shit themselves I guess.
ModestMouse: It’s pretty new.
ZappySus: Plenty of time!
Kermitdóttir: I can make it this time, ribbit.
Kermitdóttir: Mom and dad have to meet with Samidare and Satsuki’s teachers that day.
CutiET: Yaaaaaay, Tsuyu-chan’s coming!
ZappySus: She’s gonna kick every single one of our asses in volleyball.
Kermitdóttir: That’s true.
CutiET: Not if we agree not to use quirks!
Kermitdóttir: Can’t turn mine off, ribbit.
CutiET: Not if we handicap whatever team she’s on slightly!
Scotch: We don’t have to do that, I don’t think. @EternalDarkness you coming?
EternalDarkness: I have no obligations, though I must object to all our get togethers occurring in the overwhelming brightness of the day.
Scotch: Noted. Anyway, nobody uses quirks except Tsuyu-chan and Tokoyami. And they’re on different teams.
Scotch: That should balance it out.
Kermitdóttir: I’m good with that.
EternalDarkness: Dark Shadow is enthusiastic about it, at least.
EternalDarkness: THIS IS DARK SHADOW! IT’S WAY TOO FUCKING BRIGHT BUT I CAN DEAL WITH IT TO CRUSH ALL OF YOU AT VOLLEYBALL!
EternalDarkness: I hate when he does that.
HornBuddy: I’m in, but I kinda wish we could get Bakubro and Todoroki to show up…
CutiET: They probably won’t. But, y’know. Fuck it.
CutiET: @everyone Beach volleyball and funtimes on Saturday at 13:00 again! Yaoyorozu’s bringing food, so unless you’ve got something special you wanna share, bring something fun!
Todoroki: My apologies, but I will be unable to attend. I have obligations.
HornBuddy: Okay. That sucks though.
AuxcuseYou changed Todoroki’s nickname to André.
André: … I am very confused.
CutiET: You completely fucking lost me, Jiro.
AuxcuseYou: Pre-quirk era hip hop group. Outkast. Front man called himself André “Ice Cold'' 3000.
André: Ah. Fair enough.
André: At any rate, I must take my leave.
Blasty: No.
Blasty: Fuck off.
HornBuddy: Dammit.
CutiET: Sorry, Kiri.
CutiET: And that’s a hell of a reach, Jiro, but sure what the hell.
AuxcuseYou: He was the only one without a nickname.
CutiET: That is true.
[PM Ashido — Kirishima]
Ashido: Hey, why’re you so into getting Splodey McGrumpus to show up anyway?
Kirishima: I just feel like we don’t know him at all, but he seems like a really manly guy that’d be cool if we could get him to loosen up.
Kirishima: And it kinda seems like he doesn’t have any friends?
Ashido: Uh huh.
Ashido: That, and you really want in his pants, don’t you?
Kirishima: HAVE YOU SEEN HIM!?
Ashido: Yeah, sure, he’s hot.
Ashido: But the constant RAGE is a bit of a turnoff, sweetie.
Kirishima: It’s a front. I know it is.
Ashido: Good luck, I guess.
Ashido: Please don’t get hurt?
Kirishima: I can handle it, don’t worry.
Ashido: I can’t kick his ass.
Ashido: He will fucking destroy me.
Ashido: So it’ll really, really suck if I have to try.
Kirishima: It won’t come to that, but if it does I’ll have your back.
Ashido: <3
Kirishima: <3
[Class 1-A]
StickyDiaperBaby: Um.
StickyDiaperBaby: Can I come?
CutiET: You gonna fuckin’ behave?
StickyDiaperBaby: I promise!
CutiET: Tsuyu-chan?
Kermitdóttir: You pull anything, you get to understand the life of an American gridiron football.
Kermitdóttir: Understood?
StickyDiaperBaby: Yes ma’am!
Kermitdóttir: Trial run begins now.
Invisibitch uploaded BossBabyEyesOnYou.GIF
StickyDiaperBaby: What are the fucking odds?
Scotch: 100%
BestHugs: I believe I can make this one.
ConfectionKami: I’ll bring zucchini bread and banana bread.
BlueFast: Unfortunately I must decline! I have plans on Sunday, thus I must spend time with my family this Saturday!
BlueFast: I hope you all enjoy yourselves!
FloofBringer: Um, I guess I can go…
FloofBringer: I don’t know what I could bring, though.
CutiET: Ohhh, Koda, could you keep the seagulls away?
FloofBringer: Yes, that should be easy.
CutiET: Yaaaaay! Maybe we won’t lose a third of the food this time!
Scintillement: Mes fromages et moi are ready!
CutiET: I feel like you’ve got a cheese problem, Aoyama.
Scintillement: I can quit any time I like!
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
18:45
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 2 Days
CutiET: Okay. There we go.
CutiET: Shower Get.
CutiET: That was fun, but sweaty.
BlueFast: It is gratifying to know that your afternoon was a success, Ashido-kun!
CutiET: Heck yeah! How’d your fam stuff go?
BlueFast: Very successful!
BlueFast: My brother has developed a fondness for American food!
BlueFast: He treated the entire family to barbecued meats inspired by various portions of the American south!
ZappySus: Hell yeah! Pulled pork might be the best thing invented by mankind!
Scotch: Spare ribs all the way.
AuxcuseYou: Smoked brisket or gtfo.
BlueFast: The white bread, raw onions, and cold pickles accompanying the meal were strange…
BlueFast: But he insists that they are traditional!
SmallMight: All Might mentioned that in an interview once.
BlueFast: Ah, well, there we are then!
CutiET: Speaking of All Might.
CutiET: Midori, I didn’t even realize that many All Might beach towels existed!
BlueFast: I am certain that those are mass produced, Ashido-san!
CutiET: He brought more than enough for everyone to sit on, and there weren’t two identical towels in the lot, Iida.
SmallMight: Ah heh. Well.
SmallMight: You know.
Invisibitch: Yes. Yes we do know, Midoriya.
CutiET: So many smiles…
CutiET: Also, Mineta. You didn’t make a bunch of gross comments and nobody had hands on their jiggly bits without permission.
CutiET: You have achieved bare minimum human decency.
CutiET: Keep that up.
StickyDiaperBaby: Can I have a new nickname now?
Invisibitch: We’ll discuss it later.
StickyDiaperBaby: Awwwww.
FloofBringer: The bentos were very good, Yaoyorozu-san…
GachaQueen: Thank you Koda-san!
GachaQueen: The chefs outdid themselves.
GachaQueen: And for once I didn’t have to fight to get them to make simple fare.
CutiET: Is that an issue?
GachaQueen: One or two of the chefs tend toward the… snobbish.
GachaQueen: Request a sandwich and you get something four layers high, stuffed with truffles and all kinds of things that are completely unnecessary.
GachaQueen: At one point I requested donburi for supper and ended up with a selection of seared pork and beef nigiri, drizzled with some sort of sauce that resembled demi glace.
CutiET: Yikes. Well I’m glad they listened. Those tempura shrimp were freaking awesome.
GachaQueen: I am too.
Scotch: Hey, Class Rep, what you got going on tomorrow anyway?
Scotch: I kinda figured nobody would be doing much of anything the day before the Sports Festival.
BlueFast: Midoriya-kun has invited several of us to spend the day together, and have dinner with his mother!
Scotch: Ahhh, Mamadoriya is collecting your friends, ‘eh Midoriya?
SmallMight: Ahh, yeah, kinda?
SmallMight: She’s just excited that things are going so well for me is all.
SmallMight: Middle school wasn’t great and whatnot.
SmallMight: Tomorrow she’s having brunch with Kacchan’s mom and dad, and she thought it’d be fun to have a few of my friends over for dinner so I ran with it.
Scotch: So who all’s going?
SmallMight: Iida-kun, obviously, Uraraka-san, and Asu
SmallMight: Hit send by mistake. And Tsuyu-chan.
Kermitdóttir: So close, Midoriya-chan.
SmallMight: I’m trying!
Scotch: You and Bakugo going to the brunch thing too?
SmallMight: Hahahahaha no.
SmallMight: Even if that hadn’t been “grown up time” for years, they don’t really plan “events” with Kacchan and me together anymore.
SmallMight: It’s… probably better that way…
BlueFast: You do not seem to get along, that much is clear!
SmallMight: Yeeeeah.
CutiET: Midori. I’m hurt.
CutiET: I thought we had something!
SmallMight: What!? I’m sorry Ashido-san I didn’t mean t
SmallMight: Wait.
SmallMight: We don’t hang out that much.
SmallMight: You’re messing with me!
CutiET: LOL, you’re catching on!
CutiET: I’mma have to try harder!
SmallMIght: :| Yaaaaaaaaaay…
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
20:00
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 1 Days
ZappySus: It’s the last night.
ZappySus: Who’s utterly wired?
Invisibitch: I am going slowly insane!
HornBuddy: I am hype!
CutiET: Damn right!
SmallMight: Little nauseous, ngl.
ZappySus: Yikes. How about we talk about funner stuff then?
ZappySus: How’d your dinner go?
SmallMight: Mixed bag.
SmallMight: Part of why I’m nauseous.
SmallMight: Might need to move. Change my name.
ZappySus: I am concern.
ModestMouse: He’s being dramatic.
ModestMouse: Inko-san busted out the photo albums, is all.
Scotch: rip Midoriya.
SmallMight: I hear the Americans have some great heroics programs…
BlueFast: Midoriya-kun, it was not that bad!
BlueFast: You seem to have been a delightful child!
Kermitdóttir: He was precious, ribbit.
Kermitdóttir: If I ever have a little boy, I just hope he looks half as happy and enthusiastic about everything.
ModestMouse: The All Might onesies just made it five times more adorable!
SmallMight: Or South America. I could probably make a name for myself in Peru.
Scotch: Oh come on, buddy, sure it’s embarrassing but it couldn’t be all that bad!
SmallMight: I can certainly never show my face at school again, that much is clear.
ModestMouse: Oh you’ll be fine, you big baby!
BlueFast: Though it did seem odd that there were so few photos of you in Elementary or Middle school.
SmallMight: Uh, you do remember what I said about my quirk, right?
BlueFast:
BlueFast: Ah.
[PM Iida — Midoriya]
Iida: I apologize if I made you uncomfortable, Midoriya-kun.
Midoriya: It’s fine.
Midoriya: My childhood wasn’t perfect. But that’s true for a lot of people.
Iida: Was… it really that bad?
Midoriya:
Midoriya: Iida, I already said it to Uraraka-san, but I think I should say it to you, too.
Midoriya: You two were my friends when nobody else was.
Midoriya: Thank you.
Iida:
Iida: I am honored to call you my friend, Midoriya-kun.
[Class 1-A]
ZappySus: We just gonna ignore the fact that Uraraka’s already on a first-name-basis with Mamdoriya?
ModestMouse: Oh for fuck’s sake.
BlueFast: Inko-san is a very kind woman who seems not to stand on formality!
BlueFast: She was quite insistent!
ZappySus: So like Tsuyu-chan, then?
Kermitdóttir: Yep.
Kermitdóttir: Ribbit.
Kermitdóttir: She’s already acting like a second mom to all of us.
Kermitdóttir: Sent us all home with a big bag of leftovers.
Kermitdóttir: The others are too timid to call her Mama Inko.
Kermitdóttir: But I have no time for shame.
ZappySus: I wanna be like Tsuyu-chan when I grow up.
SmallMight: I could do worse for sisters, I guess.
Kermitdóttir: Yeah, let’s put that on the back burner for a while, alright? Ribbit.
SmallMight: What?
Kermitdóttir: Don’t worry about it, Midoriya-chan. I’ll explain some other time.
SmallMight: Alright…
[PM Ashido — Asui]
Ashido: Oooooh, what’s this?
Asui: You’re not gonna have much luck teasing me, ribbit.
Ashido: I figured you were giving this one to Ochako-chan, though.
Asui: I am.
Asui: But I’m leaving my options open for after they get their shit together, ribbit.
Ashido: Oh my, Tsuyu-chan, ambitious!
Ashido: You’ve got a real sweet tooth, eyeing two thirds of our cinnamon rolls.
Asui: No decisions have been made yet.
Asui: I have time.
Ashido: I will be watching this with RAPT interest.
Asui: I expected nothing less, ribbit.
Asui: That said, keep your mouth shut.
Ashido: Oh, I ain’t gonna do shit to jeopardize THIS.
Ashido: This’ll be great.
Asui: Good.
[PM Uraraka — Asui]
Uraraka: Tsuyu-chan, what’re you doing?
Asui: Keeping my options open, ribbit.
Asui: Don’t worry, I’m not horning in on your territory.
Asui: But I’d rather not have him start calling me his sister right now.
Uraraka: He’s not my territory…
Asui: Ochako-chan.
Uraraka: Yeah?
Asui: You need to relax.
Asui: And you know I wouldn’t do anything to hurt you, right?
Asui: Ribbit.
Uraraka: Yeah, I know.
Uraraka: Sorry for being weird, Tsuyu-chan.
Asui: It’s not weird. It makes sense.
Asui: And I have no problems reassuring you as much as you need, k?
Uraraka: Alright. Thank you...
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
06:30
U.A. Sports Festival: T-Minus 0 Days.
CutiET : Buckle up, y’all!
CutiET : Today’s the day!
HornBuddy : Fuck yeah!
CutiET : @AuxcuseYou KICK US OFF!
AuxcuseYou : Now Playing: Peace Sign, by Yonezu Kenshi
CutiET : Unorthodox.
CutiET : Starts off chill and busts out with the energy suddenly.
CutiET : I like it!
AuxcuseYou : Never doubt me.
CutiET : Under no circumstance. <3
BlueFast : Everyone! Remember to eat a nutritious breakfast and do some light exercise early!
BlueFast : You want to be loose and satiated, but not tired or overfed!
GachaQueen : Unless of course your quirk demands otherwise.
BlueFast : Yes, of course!
BlueFast : I am certain I will be drinking significantly more juice than anyone else! We are all different!
ConfectionKami : Also I’m bringing cinnamon rolls for everyone.
ModestMouse : Hell yes!
CutiET : CANNIBAL!
ModestMouse : If devouring my cinnamony brethren is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
SmallMight : ^
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
09:30
GuildMaster : Alright everyone, it’s nearly time for the First Years’ round.
GuildMaster : Is everything well in hand?
TheHealer : The infirmary is stocked and ready to go. Thank you for actually giving me a way to watch the proceedings this time.
TheHealer : For once I get a heads’ up before my patients start POURING in.
HeyMikey : Announcer booth’s ready, yo! Acoustics check out!
HeyMikey : And I’ve got my cuddle buddy!
Eraser : How the fuck did you talk me into this?
HeyMikey : You looooooove me.
Eraser : How is that relevant to me being stuck in this godforsaken booth?
HeyMikey : Oh try to enjoy yourself!
HeyMikey : Everyone loves it when you do this anyway. I’m the energy and you’re the smarty pants.
NightyNight : Don’t worry, Eraser, I’ll keep everyone in line for you this year.
Eraser : Try to limit the innuendos?
NightyNight : In your endo, Eraser. In YOUR endo.
Eraser : I am dead.
Eraser : The Nomu killed me, and this is hell.
HeyMikey : Don’t worry, I’ll remind you you’re alive later.
Eraser : Motherfu…
Eraser : Not in the chat, dammit!
NightyNight : And you worry about ME.
Eraser : He at least keeps it away from the brats.
BuffBot : As charming as this is, Nezu, kitchen’s ready to go. I’m starting on lunch prep now.
GuildMaster : Yamada, please.
GuildMaster : As our students might say, no horny on main.
GuildMaster : Thank you, Lunch Rush.
HeyMikey : My bad, boss!
MainTank : We have more than enough cement on hand to reconfigure the arena however we need.
NightyNight : Oh, right. Soundcheck done on the ref equipment as well, Principal Nezu. We shouldn't have any issues.
OffTank : I’ve double checked all the moving parts and traps. The faux villains are good to go as well.
HeyMikey : The Robo Inferno!
OffTank : I will never, ever call it that, Mic.
HeyMikey : Party pooper!
CrowdControl : And the rest of us are ready to sit on our asses against the incredible unlikelihood that we get attacked!
GuildMaster : Good. Good.
CrowdControl : Box squad, sound off!
MeleeDPS : Here.
RangedDPS : Here.
Ecto : Here.
Vlad : I’m going to double-check on security and then, yeah, I’ll be up in the box with the rest of the lumps.
Vlad : And Maijima.
OffTank : Like I’ll be allowed to sit for more than five minutes.
GuildMaster : All Might?
FistRockbone : Ah, yes, sorry. I am here!
Eraser : What the everloving fuck?
FistRockbone : I found a fun app!
HeyMikey : HELL YEAH! I love that episode!
Eraser : Of course you know what he’s on about.
HeyMikey : Vintage comedy’s the best comedy, babe!
Eraser uploaded SideshowBobRakeUgh.MP3
HeyMikey : You really gotta find a new bit.
Eraser : No. It encapsulates my entire life.
HeyMikey : THAT’S vintage comedy too, you know.
Eraser : Don’t care.
GuildMaster : All right, all right, settle down.
GuildMaster : Let’s wrap everything up and be ready! This year’s festival might be the biggest in decades!
HeyMikey : Bet! Let’s get set up, Mummy Man.
Eraser : No.
Eraser : I’m putting my foot down.
Eraser : Absolutely no “Mummy Man.”
HeyMikey So cute.
Eraser : God. Dammit.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
Opening and Obstacle Race
Vlad : What the hell, Eraser? I thought you said that Bakugo kid was improving!
Eraser : He is improving.
Eraser : At no point did I say he wasn’t an asshole.
Vlad : At least MY feral child cares about his classmates.
Eraser : Bakugo’s putting his back to a wall. He’s pushing himself.
Vlad : Just sounds cocky to me.
Eraser : Should’ve seen him literally two weeks ago. He probably would’ve said that accompanied by deranged cackling while insulting everyone’s parentage.
Eraser : This is deliberate.
Eraser : And at least Bakugo can back his attitude up.
Eraser : Monoma’s good but he still thinks he’s better than he actually is. He’s going to hurt your class’ relationship with everyone more than Bakugo will mine.
Vlad : We’ll see.
TheHealer : Boys, boys, neither of you is pretty.
TheHealer : It’s almost time for the real horrorshow to begin, anyway.
CrowdControl : Any bets on who’s gonna win the race?
Eraser : Yaoyorozu or Todoroki aren’t bad bets. Bakugo’s temper will probably get the better of him.
Eraser : I’d say put something on Midoriya, but his lack of quirk control is a wildcard.
FistRockbone : I think he’ll surprise you.
Eraser : We know, he’s your favorite.
FistRockbone : I didn’t say that.
Eraser : Hmm.
MainTank : Nothing about your class, Kan?
Vlad : No. Monoma convinced most of them to play strategically.
Vlad : They’re working together. They don’t even want to win the first event.
Eraser : Sandbagging. Could be smart.
Vlad : A few of them either have no stomach or no patience for that, so they’ll try to win it, but I don’t think any of them have the speed to get first.
Vlad : Shiozaki and Honnenuki will probably manage the top ten. Maybe Tokage if she decides to ditch the plan.
MeleeDPS : And we’re off!
RangedDPS : Giddyup.
FistRockbone : Oh. Wow. Todoroki’s not as mean about it as his father was, but...
Ecto : Don’t.
FistRockbone : That’s still damn cold!
NightyNight : Please. All Might. Spare us.
CrowdControl : Oh, yikes, All Might might’ve been making dad jokes but THAT move really was cold.
Eraser : Son of a bitch.
CrowdControl : Power Loader, is anyone hurt?
OffTank : No, we’re good.
OffTank : I think Kirishima, Tetsutetsu, and Shiozaki just saved a couple lives, though.
OffTank : Eraser, you might want to have a talk with Todoroki about that kind of reckless endangerment, while I work on upgrading the zero pointer stabilizers.
Eraser : Oh, he and I will be having words.
RangedDPS : Is that a CANNON?
Eraser : Yaoyorozu does that sometimes.
RangedDPS : You’re enrolling her in my classes, right?
Eraser : Not this term. Eventually though, yes.
GuildMaster : Young Midoriya does have his wits about him, doesn’t he?
Eraser : Like I said, wild card.
Vlad : Maijima, is that pink haired one yours?
OffTank : Yep. Hatsume. Best in 1-H. Probably in the whole year.
OffTank : Also the gremlin most likely to finally off me.
Vlad : She has the crazy eyes.
Vlad : And I’m not talking about her quirk.
OffTank : They serve as a warning to others.
HeyMikey : Tensei’s baby bro looks pretty doofy.
Eraser : If it gets the job done, who cares?
Eraser : Oh, look, a brawl between Todoroki and Bakugo.
Eraser : This is my surprised face.
OffTank : Wait, what’s Midoriya up to?
FistRockbone : Eh?
OffTank : Oh.
OffTank : Oh no.
RangedDPS : What?
Offtank : Eraser, your green one is crazier than my pink one.
TheHealer : WHAT THE SAM HELL WAS THAT!?
TheHealer : I THOUGHT THOSE MINES WEREN’T THAT POWERFUL!?
OffTank : They AREN’T! He dug up over a dozen of them to HURL himself across the damned field!
Eraser : Wild. Card.
FistRockbone : HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
FistRockbone : What’d I say?
Eraser : Yeah but now that he’s used Bakugo as a literal stepping stone, he might be in danger of being legit murdered.
GuildMaster : I like him.
FistRockbone : Oh God.
NightyNight : Welp, back to the ref gig.
FistRockbone : And there go the waterworks.
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko : Mitsuki.
Inko : I think my heart stopped.
Inko : Am I dead?
Mitsuki : I’m sorry Inko, hon, but I can’t help you with that right now.
Mitsuki : I’m just too entertained by the heaping pile of humble pie your boy just served my brat.
Inko :
Inko : Okay yeah that was pretty funny.
Mitsuki : He literally stepped on him!
Mitsuki : He’s going to be SO MAD!
Mitsuki : LOL!
Inko : I don’t think Izuku even used his quirk doing that, either.
Mitsuki : Really?
Inko : Yeah. Izu says he hasn’t really managed precise control with it yet.
Inko : So I think that was just him.
Mitsuki : I have no idea where the hell Katsuki got the idea that Izuku deserved that nickname.
Inko : Wish I knew.
Mitsuki : Maybe Kats’ll get over himself and they’ll make up.
Inko : Hah.
Mitsuki : Let me dream.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
Cavalry Battle
OffTank : Oh hell. The crazies just teamed up.
Eraser : It’s fine as long as they don’t kill anyone.
Vlad : So far that seems to be more Todoroki and Bakugo’s signature anyway.
Eraser : You’re not wrong.
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki : Well, the teams are neat looking anyway. Even if I have no idea who the hell any of them are.
Mitsuki : Except the red head kid. I think that’s the one Kats calls “Shitty Hair.”
Inko : But their hairstyles are pretty similar?
Mitsuki : I don’t even fucking know, Inko.
Inko : I’m a little confused about Izu’s team. Tenya-kun and Tsuyu-chan aren’t there.
Mitsuki : Maybe they decided to split up and see if they could beat each other?
Inko : Maybe. Ochako-chan is there though.
Inko : She’s a sweetie.
Mitsuki : The bird-headed kid has a cool lookin’ quirk monster thing at least.
Inko : Yeah. That’s a lot of gear, too.
Mitsuki : Maybe that’s why the pink-hair girl is there? I saw her using grapplers and shit during the race.
Inko : Support engineer, I guess?
[Faculty Main]
RangedDPS : Not a bad idea on Honnenuki’s part.
RangedDPS : Might’a worked, too, if Midoriya hadn’t apparently stacked his team almost entirely for mobility.
Vlad : I suppose. Tetsutetsu ought to be a horse though. With him giving the orders they’re gonna tunnel vision on that one goal.
Eraser : Monoma does seem to have the better idea in this specific instance.
Eraser : But then there is something to be said for boldness.
TheHealer : Does that Uraraka girl have enough control for that, or should I expect them to drop out of the damned sky at some point?
Eraser : She’ll be fine. Looks like she isn’t using her quirk on herself. She’s the ballast and the rudder.
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko : Did you see that, Mitsuki?
Inko : That face he was making looking at her right then? What’d I tell you?
Mitsuki : Oh, yeah, he thinks she hangs the sun in the fucking sky.
Mitsuki : And look at that jealous face when he turns to talk to the other girl.
Mitsuki : Poor li’l Round Face doesn’t get it at all.
Inko : Oh. They’re getting cornered…
Inko : I wonder why they’re not flying away again?
Mitsuki : Was that a giant fucking tongue!?
Inko : Oh! There’s Tsuyu-chan! Hiding inside that huge boy’s … arm… tent…?
Inko : Weird. But smart!
Inko : Oh, looks like they were stuck.
Mitsuki : And here comes an entirely expected development.
Inko : Since when the hell can Katsuki can FLY!?
[Faculty Main]
OffTank : And I think the flying’s over now. Only one hover boot. Rough.
OffTank : But, on the plus side, nothing has exploded!
TheHealer : Yet, Maijima. Nothing has exploded YET.
Eraser : Things are about to start exploding all over the place.
Eraser : Monoma is making poor choices.
Vlad : Just you watch, Eraser.
Eraser : Pride in your class is one thing, Vlad. Irrationality is another.
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki : Well, fuck.
Mitsuki : It was nice knowing that blonde kid, maybe, I guess.
Mitsuki : Cuz now he’s gonna fucking die.
Inko : What’s he doing, standing there talking to Katsuki?
Mitsuki : Judging by Katsuki’s face, he’s ripping on them or some shit.
Mitsuki : He’s got a death wish.
Inko : Looks like Tenya-kun’s team is going after Izu now. Rude.
Mitsuki : Holy fuck! Did they just electrocute and then freeze half the fucking field!?
Inko : And Izu’s bird-friend just saved them! Go baby!
Mitsuki : What the hell is up with quirks these days!?
Mitsuki : Wow, that scar-faced kid is brutal!
Mitsuki : And Stacked Girl is fucking OP.
Inko : Todoroki… Isn’t that Endeavor’s family name?
Mitsuki : Oh hell.
[Faculty Main]
TheHealer : Frostbite. Electrical burns. Whatever the hell Kaminari’s doing to his own brain.
TheHealer : I hate your classes sometimes, Aizawa-kun.
Eraser : They’re adapting to changing circumstances and tailoring their approach to their competition.
Eraser : It’s impressive. And unlike the robots, Todoroki was completely in control there.
TheHealer : It’s still annoying!
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko : What!?
Inko : That boy has the same quirk as Katsuki!?
Mitsuki : Wait… He just blocked with rock stuff like…
Mitsuki : Blondie’s got a copycat quirk! He’s using their quirks!
Inko : Oh, that’s really useful.
MitsukI : And fucking cheap!
Mitsuki : Holy fuck is he STILL taunting Katsuki?
Inko : Maybe he’s so good he doesn’t care who he pisses off?
Mitsuki : I think he might just be an idiot.
Mitsuki : Huh. Izuku’s team is keeping to one side of Scarface…
Inko : Maybe he can only use his quirk with one side of his body?
Mitsuki : Maybe? I dunno why else he wouldn’t be freezing them right now.
Mitsuki : HOLY SHIT! Or maybe they were letting V8 boy there power up!?
Inko : That was amazing! Izuku would probably be gushing about that if it wasn’t screwing him!
Mitsuki : Okay, fine, I’m with you now. Izuku and Round Face are totally ass over teakettle about each other.
Inko : Damn right.
Inko : And her name is Uraraka Ochako, Mitsuki.
Mitsuki : Fine fine, Uraraka it is.
[Faculty Main]
Vlad : Eraser what the hell is up with Todoroki?
Eraser : He’s got some kind of issue with his fire half. I haven’t nailed down what the problem is yet.
Vlad : He’s screwing himself.
Eraser : Yes. He is. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt, but he’s going to be on thin ice if he doesn’t get his shit together.
Vlad : I’d love to see Endeavor’s face if you end up expelling his kid.
Eraser : Oh, hey, look. Monoma’s reaping what he’s sown.
Vlad : Bakugo’s a tenacious little bastard isn’t he?
Eraser : He aims for the top. No compromise.
FistRockbone : He gets it.
Eraser : He’s an asshole, but he’s got the right attitude… For half the job.
CrowdControl : He’s going to need to get over himself if he wants to be actually successful though.
CrowdControl : You can’t disregard everyone.
Eraser : You’re not wrong.
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki : That there? That is the face of regret.
Inko : It is so hard to keep track with how fast they’re switching cameras.
Mitsuki : My brat just took his points back and Xerox Blond is absolutely fucked.
Mitsuki : Ugh. And now it looks like he’s going after Izuku again.
Inko : Izuku’s arm!
Mitsuki : Oh, do we finally get to see this freaky out’a nowhere quirk?
Inko : FIRE!?
Mitsuki : Why the FUCK wouldn’t that boy use the fire thing earlier! That’d be BETTER than ice for this!
Mitsuki : And Izuku just KNOCKED IT OUT OF HIM! HOLY FUCK!
Inko : But why isn’t he turning it back on again? Is that why he’s not using it?
Inko : He’s bad at it?
Inko : Oh, Izuku looks so happy!
Inko : Of course that means he hasn’t looked at the headband yet. The scorecard only shows 70 points.
Mitsuki : Izuku didn’t get what he wanted, and Scarface looks shell shocked.
Inko : Oh no! Poor Izuku! They rant out of time!
Mitsuki : Inko, hon, I know watching my brat faceplant is hi-larious, but you telling me you didn't fuckin’ notice?
Inko : What?
Mitsuki : The monster thing. It swiped another headband while everyone was distracted.
Inko : YAY! GO IZUKU! GO BIRD-KID!
Mitsuki : Inko, hon, are you SURE you and Izuku don’t have secondary water quirks?
Inko : Shut up!
[Faculty Main]
MainTank : Guess I’m up. I’ll get started on the ring.
BuffBot : I’ll have someone bring you a bento, Ishiyama.
MainTank : You are a gentleman and a scholar.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
Lunch Period / Intermission
CutiET : Well that was nuts!
Invisibitch : Exciting though!
CutiET : And now, lunch!
HornBuddy : You are really into lunch, ain’t ya?
CutiET : We’re in school. Lunch is the only guaranteed “us” time we all get!
[PM Uraraka — Midoriya]
Uraraka : Deku-kun? Where’d you go?
Uraraka : We’re saving you a seat…
Uraraka : Deku-kun?
Midoriya : Sorry Uraraka-san. I’m coming.
Uraraka : It’s fine. What’s up though?
Midoriya : Todoroki-kun wanted to talk about something.
Midoriya : It’s super personal though. I can’t really go into it.
Uraraka : That’s fine. Want me to grab you something?
Midoriya : Katsudon?
Uraraka : You and your fried pork. On it.
Midoriya : Thank you!
[PM Yagi — Aizawa]
Yagi : Aizawa-kun?
Aizawa : What?
Yagi : I think you and me need to talk later.
Yagi : I was talking to Enji and he said some things that bother me.
Aizawa : What the hell did you want to talk to him about?
Yagi : Young Todoroki did so well, I thought he might have some advice for teaching a young hero.
Yagi : I need all the help I can get.
Aizawa : It’s good that you recognize that.
Yagi : Seriously though. I am concerned.
Aizawa : Yeah, sure, get with me after I let the brats go home.
Yagi : Ten-four.
[Class 1-A]
AuxcuseYou : @Eraser Hey. Sensei.
AuxcuseYou : Is U.A. requiring us girls to participate in a “cheer battle?”
AuxcuseYou : Or are Mineta and Kaminari full of crap?
Eraser : I thought I said not to @ me unless someone’s dying?
Eraser : Oh. I see. There’s going to be a murder.
Eraser : @Everyone No. Neither I, nor any of the other faculty, are requiring any student to be a cheerleader.
AuxcuseYou : I fucking knew it.
ZappySus : Uh oh.
NightyNight : What the hell? Mineta! What did we discuss!? Kaminari, I am disappointed!
Eraser : Until now that is.
Eraser : @StickyDiaperBaby @ZappySus Congratulations, YOU are joining the cheer squad on the field.
StickyDiaperBaby : Shit shit shit shit shit!
Eraser : @GachaQueen Yaoyorozu, if you would please make uniforms to the specifications I am sending you.
Invisibitch : Ummm… Aizawa-sensei?
Eraser : Yes Hagakure?
Invisibitch : Would it be all right if some of us DO join in though?
CutiET : What the hell, Toru-chan!?
Invisibitch : Those outfits are SUPER CUTE!
Invisibitch : Also I like attention.
Eraser :
Eraser : If someone WANTS to cheer, that’s fine. You do you.
Eraser : Yaoyorozu, I’ll inform Lunch Rush that you are to receive an additional high-calorie bento to make up for this.
GachaQueen : Yes, sensei, I’ll get right on it.
GachaQueen : Anyone who wants a uniform, speak up.
CutiET : … Aw, nuts, if Toru-chan is doing it too, why the hell not?
[Ladies’ World]
Uraraka : Ummm…
Uraraka : I don’t know if I want to go out there, but those uniforms ARE really cute…
Uraraka : I think I might want one just to have it.
AuxcuseYou : You’re all bizarre.
Yaoyorozu : I don’t understand it either, but I’m not going to question it.
[Class 1-A]
Scotch : You know what? Screw it. I’m in.
StickyDiaperBaby : I am not sure how to feel.
NightyNight : Oh. we’ll be going over that later, young man.
NightyNight : Kaminari, congratulations, you get to join him this time.
ZappySus : Yes ma’am. Understood ma’am. Sorry ma’am. Sorry girls.
AuxcuseYou : Asshole.
ZappySus : Yeah. I get it. Sorry.
ZappySus : Though, I gotta say. I kinda rock this outfit.
Scotch : WE rock these outfits, bro.
Scotch : Let’s get our gymnastic bullshit on!
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki : Seriously? Tail kid and the short guy are dropping out? That’s stupid as hell.
Inko : I mean, if he feels like he didn’t do enough to earn it, I guess that’s his call?
Mitsuki : I don’t even get it. How could they not know what happened?
Inko : Didn’t he say he thought it was a quirk?
Mitsuki : Hypnosis or something?
Inko : I dunno.
Inko : Who the heck is Shinso Hitoshi?
Mitsuki : No idea.
Mitsuki : Looks like if Izuku wins that one, he’ll be fighting Scarface next.
Inko : Oh dear.
Mitsuki : I don’t see tape-boy beating that powerhouse.
Mitsuki : Oh shit. My brat’s fighting Izuku’s girlfriend.
Inko : She’ll rise to that challenge!
Mitsuki : You’re delusional.
[PM Mamadoriya — Ochako]
Mamadoriya : Put him on the ground, Ochako-chan!
Ochako : Oh jeez.
Ochako : Inko-san, I promise I’ll try…
Mamadoriya : I believe in you!
Mamadoriya : You vs Izu, final round!
Ochako : LOL, right!
[PM Toru — Mashirao]
Toru : I don’t get it.
Mashirao : You don’t NEED to get it, okay?
Toru : But you could’ve kicked ass out there!
Toru : It doesn’t matter if that jerk did something, you could’ve shown everyone that you deserved it anyway!
Mashirao : I made my decision, and I don’t think it’s too much to ask that you respect it!
Toru : Fine! Whatever!
Toru : Boys!
Mashirao : Yeah. No. Done with this conversation.
Mashirao : Come find me when you’re ready to stop acting like I’m a dumb kid.
Toru : YOU come find ME when you pull your head out of your ass!
[Ladies’ World]
Yaoyorozu : Hagakure-san? Are you all right?
Hagakure : I don’t wanna talk about it!
CutiET : We’re here if you do, though, kay babe?
Hagakure : Noted.
Chapter Text
[Faculty Main]
First Bracket, Midoriya vs Shinso
TheHealer: I am going to MURDER him.
TrunkSlamchest: Come now, Recovery Girl, that seems a little extreme
TheHealer: SHUT IT!
TheHealer: “Don’t worry about injuries, Recovery Girl will fix it!”
TheHealer: “Set aside your morals!”
TheHealer: @HeyMikey Watch your back, you bastard!
Eraser: I’m sure he’s terrified, but you know it won’t stop him.
Eraser: In other news, what was that, fifteen, twenty seconds?
Eraser: I’m almost entirely sure Ojiro warned him, too.
Vlad: Boy’s a little overemotional.
Eraser: Yeah. We’re gonna have to work on that.
TrunkSlamchest: Good fucking luck.
Eraser: You’re not really helping your “totally not my favorite” stance here, All Might.
TrunkSlamchest:
Eraser: Additionally, I would like to reiterate, this is why the entrance exam is bullshit.
GuildMaster: Yes, noted, thank you Aizawa.
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki: The fuck is Izuku doing?
Inko: He’s… standing there?
Inko: WHY IS HE WALKING AWAY!?
Mitsuki: Oh shit, Inko, remember? Tail boy?
Mitsuki: He said he couldn’t remember what happened during the Cavalry shit!
Inko: Mind control!?
Inko: ANOTHER one where Izuku would be ecstatic if he wasn’t getting FUCKED!
Inko: Come on, baby! Snap out of it!
Mitsuki: Holy shit! What the fuck was THAT!? It was like something blew up!
Inko: He got out of it!
Inko: OH! I think that was his quirk! It hurts when he uses it!
Inko: I’ll bet that’s how he got out of the mind control or whatever!
Mitsuki: Nice… Oh wow, this is kinda pathetically one-sided now that Izuku got his shit together, ain’t it?
Inko: Not anymore! Come on, baby, roll with it!
Inko: YEAH! PIVOT!
Mitsuki: When the fuck did Izuku learn judo shit?
Inko: We took some self defense classes a while back.
Mitsuki: Payin’ off now. That was simultaneously nerve wracking and incredibly boring.
[Faculty Main]
MeleeDPS: Welp, breaking out of it is something.
Eraser: Yeah. Kinda surprised, honestly.
TrunkSlamchest: He’s got the instincts, they’re just rough.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
First Bracket, Todoroki vs Sero, Shiozaki vs Kaminari
Ecto: This is either going to be very interesting, or incredibly short.
CrowdControl: That’s a solid, solid opening gambit on Sero’s part.
TrunkSlamchest: Maybe he’ll win before Young Todoroki can reacjldfdlhiohfiojojeho
Eraser: WHAT.
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko: MY BABY HAS TO FIGHT THAT MONSTER NEXT!?
Mitsuki: Shit, Inko, I’d be nervous watching him fight MY brat.
Mitsuki: What the fuck is Endeavor feeding that kid!?
Inko: I have NO IDEA.
Inko: … Mitsuki?
Mitsuki: Yeah?
Inko: Look at his face… Does that look like a boy who just won to you?
Mitsuki:
Mitsuki: What the fuck is going on?
Inko: I’m going to see if Izu has his phone on him now.
[PM Mom — Izuku]
Mom: Izu, sweetie? You there?
Izuku: Hey mom, yeah, I’m here. What’s up?
Mom: I’m watching and I kinda wanted to ask you…
Mom: Is that Todoroki boy okay?
Izuku:
Izuku: I don’t really think so, no, mom.
Izuku: But I’m up against him next, so I’m gonna see if I can help.
Mom: Oh baby, you’re way too nice for your own good. PLEASE be careful.
Izuku: I promise I’ll try, mom.
Mom: I guess that’ll have to do.
Mom: Now you be sure you knock that boy out of the running while you’re setting his head straight, you hear me?
Mom: I expect to see you fighting Ochako-chan in the finals!
Izuku: LOL, with you in my corner how could I lose?
[Faculty Main]
Vlad: Well. Now that that’s cleaned up maybe we can get on with it.
Vlad: Mic, are you an idiot? Assassin? Shiozaki’s not gonna like that.
RangedDPS: Think she’s gonna do something rash?
Vlad: Hah. No. But she will very politely chastise him for it.
Vlad: At great length.
CrowdControl: Huh. She does go on, doesn’t she?
Eraser: Oh, look. Kaminari just made a stupid decision.
TrunkSlamchest: That seems unkind, Aizawa-kun, why would you thi
TrunkSlamchest: That was brief.
Eraser: He gives off a faint odor of dumbass when he’s not actually thinking about what he’s doing.
Eraser: Probably got distracted. He’s not as much of a pervert as Mineta but he’s got a thing for pretty faces.
Vlad: Sucks to suck, Eraser.
Eraser: She’s fighting Iida next, Vlad.
Vlad: She might be fighting Maijima’s lunatic.
Eraser: Want to bet on that?
Vlad: Five thousand yen says the support girl surprises you!
Eraser: Easy money.
OffTank: You probably should’ve talked to me before you made that bet, Kan.
Vlad: Shit.
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki: There it is. That Kaminari kid must be “Dunce Face.”
Inko: That’s unkind.
Inko: But I’m kinda having trouble arguing with it.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
First Bracket, Iida vs Hatsume, Ashido vs Aoyama
Vlad: Hey, look, she’s being sporting! That suggests confidence!
Vlad: I’m not out of this yet!
OffTank: Yeeeeah, I’m sure that’s what Iida thought too.
Eraser: Didn’t see exactly this thing coming. What’s she up to, Power Loader?
OffTank: Not a hundred percent on that, but I guarantee you that “fair fight” story was cock and bull.
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko: This is strange. Why would she give him all that gear?
Mitsuki: I’ve seen that look before. That bitch is a straight up mercenary.
Mitsuki: Every third prima donna seamstress has that look on their face before competition.
Inko: What the…?
Mitsuki: Yep.
Mitsuki: Yeeeeeep. She’ll slit your throat as soon as look at you if it means she gets what she wants.
Inko: What is this, a commercial?
Mitsuki: It is now.
Inko: Poor Tenya-kun…
Mitsuki: This is gonna take a while.
[Faculty Main]
Vlad: I hate your kid, Maijima.
OffTank: Not my fault. You need to work on your impulse control.
HeyMikey: I am so damned bored. When are these fights gonna get good?
Eraser: Ashido and Aoyama won’t screw around, at least.
Eraser: Well, okay that’s a lie.
Eraser: But they’ll do it while fighting, at least.
HeyMikey: Oh thank fuck it’s finally over. I’m calling the next match as fast as I possibly can.
Vlad: She didn’t give a single shit, did she?
OffTank: Mmmmnope.
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki: Oh wow, look at the little pink chick go.
Inko: She’s just zipping around those lasers like they’re not there.
Mitsuki: Love her look, too. Too bad she wants to be a hero. I wanna hire her as a model.
Inko: It’s not like that’s not allowed. Uwabami does exist, you know.
Mitsuki: How do you remember all this shit?
Inko: You’ve met my son.
Inko: The better question is, how do you not?
Inko: She’s famous and she works in your field!
Mitsuki: Look, I can’t remember every single model in the world.
Inko: She has SNAKES FOR HAIR!
Inko: Whoop. There go the pants.
Mitsuki: And there goes his JAW.
Mitsuki: Cute, flashy, badass. That’s the fuckin’ hat trick.
Mitsuki: Katsuki’s gonna give this girl my card and he’s gonna LIKE it.
Inko: How many hours you think it’ll take you to get him to do it?
Mitsuki: Don’t you put that evil on me!
* * * * *
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
First Bracket, Tokoyami vs Yaoyorozu, Tetsutetsu vs Kirishima
Mitsuki: Fuck yeah. Let’s see what insane bullshit Stacked Chick pulls out of her ass.
Inko: This might be a really close one. Tokoyami’s quirk is so good, but I can’t imagine what Yaoyorozu’s limits are.
Mitsuki: M’kay, shield, sure…
Mitsuki: ‘Nother shield…
Inko: Oh dear.
Mitsuki: Ugh. Rich girl should’a joined the polo team instead’a chess.
Mitsuki: Smart, versatile, shits the bed when it comes to making decisions.
Inko: She looks so upset… They said she was a recommendation student, right?
Mitsuki: Yeah, same as Scarface.
Mitsuki: Now we see the difference. He’s on-the-fly tactics, she’s long-term strategy.
Inko: Well. That’s why they’re in school.
[Faculty Main]
Eraser: That was disappointing, but not terribly surprising.
Vlad: Not quick on her feet is she?
Eraser: No. She’s brilliant, but if you don’t give her time to think she’s out of luck.
Eraser: Gonna have to work on that.
[PM Jiro — Yaoyorozu]
Jiro: Hey, Yaoyorozu, you alright?
Yaoyorozu: Of course, Jiro-san! I just need a few minutes to collect my thoughts. I’ll be back to our section soon!
Jiro: Yeeah, Yaoyorozu, not gonna lie. I’m already in the hallway and I could hear you from pretty far off.
Jiro: Yaoyorozu? I knocked on the bathroom door a few times. I can hear you crying.
Jiro: You know I’ll listen to you, right? You don’t have to be alone.
Jiro: Honestly maybe you SHOULDN’T be alone.
Yaoyorozu: Just go back to the seats, Jiro-san. I’ll be along.
Jiro: Nope. Not gonna leave you by yourself.
Jiro: I’ll sit right by this door if I have to.
Jiro: This is the first time you’ve ever really lost something, isn’t it?
Yaoyorozu: I didn’t even get a chance to do anything.
Jiro: That’s true. Tokoyami’s got good instincts, and Dark Shadow’s powerful.
Yaoyorozu: I’m supposed to be better than that, though!
Yaoyorozu: Waste of a recommendation slot...
Jiro: You are NOT!
Jiro: That is bullshit, Yaoyorozu!
Jiro: You’re top fo teh class! You’re a genius, you know your quirk better than almost anyone here!
Jiro: You just got caught off guard, that’s all! It’s something to work on.
Jiro: You don’t hae to be PERFECT!
Jiro: That’s it. Either you open this door or it’s coming out of the wall.
Yaoyorozu:
Yaoyorozu: Give me a moment...
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki: Inko.
Inko: Yes Mitsuki?
Mitsuki: This is really, really, really fucking boring.
Inko: It is.
Mitsuki: Shitty Hair and Ironiron Ironiron are gonna be at this forever, ain’t they?
Inko: His name isn’t Iron x4. All of the kanji are different.
Inko: And yes, Mitsuki. Yes they are.
Inko: Look, they panned over the 1-A box. Even Izu didn’t stick around to watch this.
Mitsuki: Uuuuuuuuuuuuuuugh.
Mitsuki: What the fuck ARE all those kanji anyway?
Inko: Name analysis?
Mitsuki: Better than this fight.
Inko: Fine, whatever.
Inko: Umm… Iron, philosophy… pierce… and I don’t recognize the last one.
Mitsuki: It’s Iron, too. But, like, a really old form of it.
Mitsuki: Did these assholes name their kid Excalibur?
Inko: I don’t know, Mitsuki.
[Faculty Main]
GuildMaster: I take it neither of you has had a unit on hand-to-hand combat yet?
Eraser: Nope.
Vlad: No, sir.
GuildMaster: You should schedule one.
GuildMaster: This is a little embarrassing.
GuildMaster : They’re just punching each other repeatedly.
TrunkSlamchest: I don’t see a problem with how they’re fighting?
TheHealer: Of course you don’t, you meathead!
TrunkSlamchest: Hurtful.
Eraser: Hey, Vlad, double or nothing says they knock each other out at the same time.
Vlad: Oh bull SHIT. You’re on, Eraser!
Vlad: I’ll take that action. In fact, TEN thousand yen says ONE of them will definitely win!
GuildMaster: You really should not gamble, Kan.
Vlad: It’s just a friendly wager, it’s fine.
GuildMaster: I’m not referring to the morality of gambling. I’m referring to your aptitude.
GuildMaster: Or lack thereof.
Vlad: Oh for crying out loud, I’m not THAT bad at it!
Vlad: SON OF A BITCH.
Eraser: So. That’s fifteen thousand yen now.
Eraser: Right, Vlad?
Vlad: Choke on it, you smug hobo asshole.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
First Bracket, Uraraka vs Bakugo
Eraser: Now THIS should be interesting.
Vlad: You serious? She’s tiny, and he’s like a rabid dog.
MeleeDPS: What the fuck, Kan?
Vlad: Sorry, Inui. That got away from me.
MeleeDPS: Jackass.
Eraser: Don’t count Uraraka out so fast. She’s scrappy.
Eraser: And she isn’t the top of the class, but she’s no idiot.
Eraser: Definitely has something to prove, too.
Vlad: If you say so.
Eraser: Wanna bet on it? I’ll even let you pick first.
Eraser: Maybe you’ll get your money back.
GuildMaster: Aizawa, stop taking advantage of Kan.
Vlad: What? You think I can’t pick a winner?
GuildMaster: Please stop.
Eraser: Fine, fine, no bet.
Eraser: Who would you have picked, though, Vlad?
Vlad: Not sure. Though with how you were talking I might’ve given Uraraka a shot.
GuildMaster: Which is exactly the decision he was manipulating you toward.
Vlad: What, Eraser, you don’t think she can win?
Eraser: Heh. No. Not right now.
Eraser: 2nd year, though? Wouldn’t surprise me.
Vlad: You’re a dick.
Eraser: A dick who could’ve walked away with thirty thousand yen.
Eraser: Anyway, I don’t think she’ll win, but she’s gonna make him work for it.
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko: Oh boy, here we go.
Mitsuki: Rip Uraraka.
Inko: You’re talking out your ass, Mitsuki.
Mitsuki: Look, I know you like her, but I also know just how obsessively my brat trains.
Mitsuki: I doubt anyone down there but Scarface could really make him work for it.
Inko: You’re gonna eat those words.
Inko: Kick his ass, Ochako-chan!
Mitsuki: Okay, I’ll grant the jacket thing was clever.
Mitsuki: Not good enough though.
Inko: Oh dear…
Mitsuki: Wait a second…
Inko: Maybe you were right, Mitsuki. It looks like she’s getting desperate.
Mitsuki: Dumbass! Look closer!
Inko: What? What am I missing?
Mitsuki: Katsuki’s been ripping the shit out of the stage, Inko!
Mitsuki: Where’s the fucking rubble!?
Inko:
Inko: ROFLMAO!
[Faculty Main]
Eraser: I really hope that moron isn’t an alumnus.
GuildMaster: He isn’t. I believe he went to Ketsubutsu.
Eraser: Even THEY should’ve produced better.
GuildMaster: There’s no accounting.
Vlad: Kinda embarrassing for him. “Stop acting like a bully.”
Vlad: Sure. I guess he could use nastier explosions. If he wanted to kill her.
RangedDPS: Or he could try to physically throw her out of the ring, and lose like an idjit.
CrowdControl: How the hell does a PRO HERO in the AUDIENCE not see that big cloud of rubble building up?
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko: WHAT’D I TELL YOU!?
Mitsuki: I’ll grant your prospective daughter-in-law is good, but she ain’t that good.
Mitsuki: And he’s bracing…
Inko: You cannot be serjflddhoiowhjrljd
Inko: KATSUKI CAN DO THAT!?
Mitsuki: Yeeeeeep.
Inko: She’s not down! She can still win!
[Faculty Main]
Vlad: Damn, she IS tenacious.
Vlad: Maybe she CAN win it.
GuildMaster: No… No she’s done.
Vlad: But…
Vlad: Ah. Still. Damn.
Eraser: She’s gonna be one of my best. Guarantee it.
Vlad: I’ll admit to respecting her gumption.
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko: Oooooh, nooo. Poor Ochako-chan!
Mitsuki: Fuck that! She did GREAT!
Mitsuki: She made him sweat!
Mitsuki: Maybe he’ll finally realize he’s not King Shit of Turd Mountain anymore.
Mitsuki: You’re lucky Kats is as gay as he is, otherwise he’d probably be tsundere-crushing on ya girl.
Inko: Izu’d better do something soon.
Mitsuki: Yup. If this is a preview, eventually she’s gonna be beating ‘em off her with a stick.
* * * * *
[PM Iida — Uraraka]
Iida: Uraraka-kun, are you well?
Uraraka: I’m fine, Iida-kun.
Uraraka: I was just talking to Deku-kun before his match, and then my dad called.
Uraraka: I’ll be back in a minute.
Iida: Excellent! You wouldn’t want to miss any of Midoriya-kun’s match!
Uraraka: Right! I gotta cheer Deku-kun on while he knocks Todoroki out!
Iida: That’s the spirit!
[PM Jiro — Yaoyorozu]
Jiro: Feeling any better?
Yaoyorozu: Jiro-san?
Yaoyorozu: I mean, yes, somewhat, but why are we speaking through our devices? We are not far from one another.
Jiro: I just figured if you wanted to talk you might wanna keep it private, that’s all.
Yaoyorozu: That’s very kind, Jiro-san. Thank you.
Jiro: Um, you can call me Kyoka if you want.
Yaoyorozu:
Yaoyorozu: In that case, it would make me happy if you’d call me Momo, Kyoka.
Jiro: Right! I can totally do that! You bet!
Jiro: Momo.
Yaoyorozu: ^_^
Yaoyorozu: Kyoka!? Are you okay!?
Jiro: Fine! I’m fine!
Jiro: Just something stupid Kaminari said!
Jiro: No big deal!
[PM Jiro — Kaminari]
Jiro posted a screenshot.
Jiro: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
Kaminari: Oh, speaking to me again, are you?
Kaminari:
Kaminari: You have absolutely no chill whatsoever.
Jiro: Bite me!
Kaminari: I’ll leave that up to “Momo.”
Jiro: Hate you so much.
Kaminari: <3
Chapter Text
[Faculty Main]
Second Bracket, Midoriya vs Todoroki
NightyNight : Hizashi, seriously.
NightyNight : Uraraka’s a sweetheart. I’m fond of her too.
NightyNight : But you’ve gotta keep that shit on the INSIDE.
HeyMikey : I know, I know, I KNOW!
HeyMikey : I’m just cranky. Sho elbowed me in the face when he was gonna yell at whatshisass.
Eraser : Which was not an accident. Seriously, Zashi? “I agree?”
HeyMikey : I get it, I’m being unprofessional, I’m sorry!
HeyMikey : I just wanted that kid to get brought down a peg or two.
Eraser : He was.
HeyMikey : How the hell do you figure? He won!
Eraser : Yeah but he didn’t crush her. He had to work for it.
HeyMikey : Looked pretty easy for him from my angle.
Eraser : You have got to be fucking kidding me.
NightyNight : He’s right. Bakugo messed up his arm blowing that meteor shower away.
HeyMikey : Oh. Huh. I’ll be fucked.
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki : Shitty Hair and Holy Sword are kinda overdoing the macho bullshit.
Inko : You expected something else?
Mitsuki : No, but I was kinda hoping.
Inko : I think it’s kinda cute, in a meathead way.
Inko : They’re probably best friends now.
Mitsuki : Ugh.
Inko : Oh gosh. Here we go…
Mitsuki : You okay?
Inko : I am PEEING MYSELF.
Mitsuki : Inko, how many tissues are you surrounded by right now?
Inko : Shut the fuck up, Mitsuki.
Mitsuki : LOL.
Mitsuki : HOLY FUCK!
Mitsuki : What the fuck is that quirk, Inko!?
Inko :
Mitsuki : Did you know he could do shit like that!?
Inko : no i did not.
Mitsuki : That’s the weirdest fucking mutation I’ve ever seen! It’s not even SORTA like yours or Hisashi’s quirks!
Mitsuki : HE DID IT AGAIN!?
Inko : Mitsuki… His hand…
Mitsuki : Oh. Oh fuck me.
[Faculty Main]
TheHealer : What the fuck!?
TheHealer : STOP THIS!
TheHealer : He’s being completely reckless! Just because I’m here doesn’t mean he can disregard his own well-being!
Eraser : No. He isn’t.
TheHealer : What the hell are you saying!?
Eraser : This is the best he can do right now. He’s found a way to fight while minimizing damage to himself.
Eraser : If this is just recklessness, then him participating in the Sports Festival AT ALL is reckless and we should’ve grounded him.
Eraser : Is that what you’re saying, Shuzenji?
TheHealer : … No…
Eraser : Okay then. Let’s see what the kid pulls off.
[PM Shuzenji — Yagi]
Shuzenji : What. The. Fuck. Are. You. Doing. Toshinori?
Yagi : I know! I know!
Shuzenji : He’s doing all of this to impress you, you know!
Yagi : You’re wrong.
Shuzenji : Am I!?
Yagi : If he was trying to do that he could’ve already won.
Shuzenji : … Then what the hell is he doing?
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki : Now his whole left arm…
Mitsuki : Wait… Why hasn’t Izuku won this yet?
Mitsuki : He stops after every shot he takes.
Inko : He’s trying to help the Todoroki boy.
Mitsuki : What the fuck.
Inko : That finger was already broken.
Inko : Could you see his face well enough to read his lips?
Mitsuki : “Come at me with everything you’ve got.”
Inko : Why did I let him do this?
Mitsuki : You really think you could’ve stopped him?
Inko :
[PM Momo — Kyoka]
Momo : They’re spending an awful lot of time talking to one another.
Momo : Can you hear them, Kyoka?
Kyoka : Uuuuh. Yes. Yes, I can.
Momo : What are they talking about?
Kyoka : Pretty sure I should not repeat a single word.
Kyoka : Ever.
Kyoka : This is super fucking personal and I wish I could turn off my ears.
Momo : Oh dear.
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki : INKO! How the fuck is he still standing!?
Mitsuki : How can he take that!?
Inko :
Mitsuki : Todoroki kid’s slowing down.
Inko : He’s not using the fire part, so he’s freezing himself.
Mitsuki : Oh hell, that scar probably wasn’t a quirk accident.
Inko : I’ve got a burn scar like that on my elbow.
Inko : It scarred real bad because my mom thought it’d be a good idea to put ice on it.
Mitsuki : Shit.
[Faculty Main]
Eraser : See?
Vlad : What?
Eraser : Now that he’s not dealing with the ice, he’s not going full out. That last shot had a lot more control to it.
Eraser : He’s not being stupid.
Eraser : Even if the end result is kind of stupid.
TheHealer : How the hell can he handle that much pain?
Eraser : He’s probably not feeling half of it.
TheHealer : Adrenaline doesn’t ELIMINATE pain!
MeleeDPS : Maybe it would be a good idea for Midoriya to come see me some more.
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko : Can you make anything out now?
Mitsuki : It’s so damned misty. I think he said something about Scarface’s quirk not being someone else’s? Maybe?
Inko : HOLY SHIT!
Mitsuki : LOOKS LIKE IZUKU SAID SOMETHING RIGHT!?
Inko : I really, really wish he hadn’t!
Mitsuki : Neither one of them looks mad anymore…
Mitsuki : And Endeavor’s a fucking Stage Mother.
Mitsuki : Why am I not surprised?
Inko : WHY AREN’T THEY STOPPING THIS!?
Mitsuki : Looks like they’re trying!
Mitsuki : HOLY FUCK!
Mitsuki : Inko, it’s alright, I can see he’s moving around.
Mitsuki : He’s on his ass, but I’m sure Recovery Girl can take care of it!
Mitsuki : Inko?
Mitsuki : Shit.
[PM Mitsuki — Masaru}
Mitsuki : Masaru? You’ve got the car. Could you go check on Inko?
Masaru : Of course. What happened?
Mitsuki : Izuku just got fucked up real bad in his second fight. I’m hoping she just passed out, but just in case?
Masaru : Right. On it.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
Second Bracket, Shiozaki vs Iida
MainTank : What. The. Hell?
Eraser : Supercooled air, sudden superheating, boom.
MainTank :
MainTank : It’s gonna take me a bit to rebuild the ring.
GuildMaster : Take all the time you need.
NightyNight : My ENTIRE ass hurts.
NightyNight : And not in the sexy way.
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko : You didn’t need to send Masaru.
Mitsuki : You stopped replying! Maybe you hit your head! I don’t know!
Inko : I’ll be fine. Eventually. As soon as I hear from Izu.
Mitsuki : That was scary as hell but, you gotta admit, kinda fucking impressive.
Inko : I hate it. I hate it so much.
Inko : Why couldn’t he have wanted to be a doctor or a lawyer or something?
Mitsuki : If he did, he wouldn’t be Izuku, would he?
Inko : Goddammit.
[PM Mamadoriya — Ochako]
Mamadoriya : Ochako-chan, please tell me you’ve heard from Izu.
Ochako : Yeah! We went to see him in Recovery Girl’s office.
Ochako : She said she has to do some work but she’ll fix him up!
Mamadoriya : Work?
Ochako : Uh, I dunno? Doctor stuff?
Ochako : Look, I got Deku-kun’s phone out of his locker. I’ll give it to him as soon as he gets back, okay Inko-san?
Mamadoriya : Thank you, Ochako-chan.
Mamadoriya : I’m sorry about your match too, by the way.
Ochako : Oh it’s fine! I just gotta do better next time!
Ochako : You just take care of yourself okay?
[Faculty Main]
Vlad : Okay, fine, Eraser, you were right.
Vlad : That was almost embarrassingly brief.
Eraser : And now Shiozaki knows she needs to work on reaction time.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
Second Bracket, Ashido vs Tokoyami
OffTank : Think Ashido’s gonna have better luck than Yaoyorozu did?
Eraser : It’ll be more of a fight, but no, not really.
Eraser : Ashido’s good at reacting to changing situations, but she doesn’t have the skill yet to effectively fight two people at once.
Eraser : Tokoyami has a serious advantage over all but a few students here.
Eraser : I think the only legitimate challenges to him would be Todoroki, Bakugo, Iida, Shiozaki, maybe a couple of others.
Vlad : Not Kaminari?
Eraser : Kaminari’s far, far too inexperienced and impulsive to use the advantages he has against Tokoyami.
OffTank : Huh. Alright then.
[PM Shuzenji — Yagi]
Shuzenji : You need to get in touch with Sorahiko.
Yagi : I know! I get it!
Yagi : I DID contact him!
Shuzenji : Really now.
[PM Chiyo — Sorahiko]
Chiyo : Sora, the meathead says he already contacted you about helping train the boy.
Chiyo : He blowing sunshine up my ass?
Sorahiko : Eh. Yes and no?
Sorahiko : The dumbass sent me a letter a while ago saying he might need my help.
Chiyo : Uh huh. Figured.
Chiyo : Well clearly he does.
Sorahiko : Yeah yeah, I’ll fill out an internship form.
Chiyo : I’m emailing it to you now.
Sorahiko : Okay, you harpy, I’ll get on it!
Chiyo : You’d fucking well better!
Chiyo : That boy’s going to cripple himself at this rate!
Sorahiko : Toshinori’s never really been good at foundational stuff.
Chiyo : No, really?
* * * * *
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Second Bracket, Kirishima vs Bakugo
Inko : Okay. I’ve had enough water. I should be good.
Inko : Still like Ashido?
Mitsuki : Fuck yeah I do. I ain’t gonna shit on the girl for losing against the Nevermore Badass out there.
Mitsuki : That fucker might give KATSUKI trouble.
Inko : Assuming he beats Kirishima.
Mitsuki : Unconcerned.
Inko : I dunno. He seems to be doing pretty well at ignoring Katsuki’s quirk right now.
Mitsuki : Whatever. You saw the arm wrestling match too.
Mitsuki : It’s an endurance trial, and the brat already figured it out.
Mitsuki : Dodge. Dodge. Dodge. Little boom. Dodge…
[Faculty Main]
Vlad : Oh good, maybe someone’ll humble that upjumped firecracker now.
Eraser : No chance.
Vlad : Oh come ON, Eraser! He’s completely on the defensive!
Eraser : You don’t watch a lot of boxing, do you Vlad?
Vlad : The hell does that have to do with anything?
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki : Dodge, dodge, smug look on his face, bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam.
Mitsuki : KABOOM and we’re out.
Inko : I’ll be damned.
Mitsuki : You don’t listen to the little shit brag as much as he does without picking up something about how he operates.
Mitsuki : He’s a loudmouth. He’s cocky.
Mitsuki : Unfortunately he’s earned the right to be that cocky.
Inko : I guess so…
Mitsuki : Not gonna lie, hon, I was kiiinda hoping Izuku would make it to the finals and give Katsuki a run for his money.
Mitsuki : Maybe he’ll lose to Todoroki, but that won’t prove anything.
Mitsuki : La de da, losing to the son of the forever number two
Mitsuki : A kid who’s been trained since he was in shortpants.
Mitsuki : But getting legit challenged by someone he’s been dumping on for years?
Mitsuki : Even if he won, that'd smack him upside the head.
Inko : Do you think anything’ll get through to him?
Mitsuki : At this point I’m gonna have to hope that hardass teacher of theirs, Aizawa, is good enough to do it.
Inko : He seems to know what he’s talking about at least.
Mitsuki : Eh?
Inko : Aizawa’s Eraserhead. He’s been commentating with Present Mic.
Mitsuki : No shit?
Mitsuki : Maybe he does know what he’s doin’ then.
Mitsuki : He’s the only one who’s said anything that made any sense this entire fuckin’ time.
Inko : Mmhmm. Izuku seems to legitimately respect him too.
Inko : I can’t remember the last time he spoke about a teacher without having to pretend they weren’t garbage.
Mitsuki : Fucking finally.
[PM Izuku — Mom]
Izuku : Hey mom, Uraraka-san gave me my phone back a few minutes ago.
Izuku : Sorry I didn't text right away. I didn’t want to miss Kacchan’s fight.
Mom : It’s okay sweetie. Are you all right?
Mom : That fight was really, really scary!
Izuku : Yeah, I’m sorry mom, I got kinda carried away…
Mom : You never told me your quirk hurt you THAT bad!
Izuku : I just didn’t want to worry you! I’m trying to get a handle on it! I promise!
Mom : How bad was it?
Izuku : Um…
Mom : Midoriya Izuku.
Izuku : Sorry… It was pretty bad.
Izuku : I just got so mad at him! He wasn’t really TRYING.
Izuku : I understand his reasons but they were just so stupid and…
Izuku : Anyway, I’ll be fine but I kinda have some scars from it that Recovery Girl isn’t going to be able to get rid of.
Mom : Let’s see it.
Izuku : Aw man…
Izuku posted RightHandAftermath.PNG
Mom : WHAT THE FUCK, IZUKU!
Izuku : They’re just scars! I promise!
Izuku : It looks way worse than it really is!
Mom : Are you SURE about this, sweetie?
Mom : This is really, really hard to watch…
Izuku : You know I am mom.
Izuku : I’ll do better. I promise.
Mom : Please take care of yourself baby...
Chapter Text
[Faculty Main]
Semi-Final Bracket, Todoroki vs Iida
CrunchButtsteak: This might be interesting.
Eraser:
Eraser: What.
CrunchButtsteak: Ask your husband.
HeyMikey: We’re totally watching that episode when we get home!
Eraser: Yep. This is hell.
Vlad: Getting back to the POINT.
CrunchButtsteak: Yes, well, both Young Todoroki and Young Iida have had access to advanced training longer than almost any of the other students.
CrunchButtsteak: I think the winner here will be determined by whoever makes the first mistake.
Vlad: Sounds like it’ll be really short, then.
CrunchButtsteak: Or really long.
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko: Go Tenya-kun!
Mitsuki: You really think he could beat that powerhouse?
Inko: Tenya-kun is Ingenium’s younger brother, so he’s probably just as well trained.
Mitsuki: Nice.
Mitsuki: Yeah, okay, trying to box him in…
Inko: Oh dear, how’s he going to handl
Mitsuki: Daaaaamn. That’s a helluva jump.
Inko: Oh that kick looked nasty!
Mitsuki: Zippy’s got the blue fire comin’ out of his legs again!
Mitsuki: Aaaaand we’ve stopped.
Inko: I feel cold just looking at that.
Mitsuki: Looks like Zippy rattled his brains though.
Inko: I wonder why he didn’t use any fire?
Mitsuki: Probably wouldn’t’a worked. Ever put your finger across a candle real fast?
Inko: Oh yeah…
Mitsuki: What’s fire gonna do to someone who’s running at Fuck You KPH?
Mitsuki: Welp, we know how this is gonna go. Brat versus Scarface.
Inko: I wouldn’t count out Tokoyami just yet.
Mitsuki: Hmmm. Maybe. I’unno.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
Semi-Final Bracket, Tokoyami vs Bakugo
Vlad: Now THIS one might be interesting.
Eraser: Only if Bakugo’s being an idiot.
Vlad: What do you mean?
CrunchButtsteak: Bright lights.
Eraser: You caught it too, then, All Might?
CrunchButtsteak: Yep. Only time Dark Shadow flinched was when Kaminari went off.
Vlad: Oh. DARK Shadow.
Vlad: Duh.
Eraser: Exactly.
Vlad: Same issue Kuroiro has, then.
Eraser: Similar, anyway. Kuroiro can’t do shit if there’s too much light, but if he can get to a shadow he’s good.
Eraser: Tokoyami CAN work in light, but if he can’t get under cover at some point, Dark Shadow’s got a shelf life.
CrunchButtsteak: They’ll get a lot of mileage out of night patrols when they go pro.
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko: I can’t tell, is this going well or poorly for Tokoyami?
Mitsuki: I’m thinking bad.
Mitsuki: He’s doing nothing but dodging.
Mitsuki: And… I think the monster thing is getting smaller?
Inko: Oh yeah, he was super aggressive with Yaoyorozu and Ashido.
Mitsuki: Yep. Yep, there it is.
Inko: Holy moly that’s bright!
Mitsuki: Big-ass flashbang.
Inko: I guess a shadow monster thing would have trouble with lights, wouldn’t it?
Inko: That’s a shame, he was doing so well.
Mitsuki: It’s funny. These fights would’a been a lot more interesting if the brat and Scarface had switched opponents.
Inko: You think?
Mitsuki: Sure. Scarface seems to have issues with fire, so he might not have whipped that out.
Mitsuki: And my brat would’ve had to work more to beat Zippy. Might’ve lost to him, even.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
Finals, Todoroki vs Bakugo
Eraser: Now this is going to be interesting.
Eraser: And possibly a huge mess.
CrunchButtsteak: They’re both certainly formidable combatants.
Vlad: They both seem a little too fond of “Go Big or Go Home” though.
Eraser: Todoroki is. Bakugo, though? Disagree.
Eraser: He’s changed things up every single time he’s fought.
Vlad: I guess.
TheHealer: How bad should I expect this to be?
Eraser: That isn’t really particularly predictable.
Eraser: And there’s the glacier opener again.
CrowdControl: Better one this time, though.
Eraser: Not good enough. He’s not getting an easy win on this.
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko: Oh my goodness! Do you think Katsuki’s okay!?
Mitsuki: Hah. He’s fuckin’ fine. It ain’t gonna be that easy.
Inko: Oh my, I can almost feel that shaking through the TV.
Mitsuki: Bakugo Katsuki. Pain in the ass. Hero student. Mole Man.
Inko: Oh wow, he really IS good.
Mitsuki: Out of bounds?
Mitsuki: Nope! Ice slide. Mic’s right, that does look fun as hell.
Inko: He’s got him!
Mitsuki: And if Stage Mommy Endeavor would SHUT THE FUCK UP he might get what he wants.
Mitsuki: Yep. Eraserhead’s got his shit together.
Inko: Todoroki doesn’t seem to though. What are they on about, Mitsuki?
Mitsuki: Brat’s bitching about wanting to get first place with nobody being able to say anything against it.
Mitsuki: Not totally sure, the angle's weird, but I’m almost sure he said “Deku” in there.
Inko: Ugh. At least Ochako-chan took that away from him.
Mitsuki: You’re gonna have to tell me that one later.
Inko: Oh, wow, my boy has some lungs on him doesn’t he?
Mitsuki: I dunno what Katsuki’s whining about, looks like Izuku just got him what he wanted.
Inko: What the HELL is Katsuki doing!?
Mitsuki: Oh yeah, this thing.
Inko: HOLY CRAP!
Mitsuki: Tch. Looks like Scarface had some feelings at the end there.
Mitsuki: Fire went out at the last second. Brat’s gonna be pissed.
Inko: Is Katsuki worried about him…?
Mitsuki: Doubt it.
Mitsuki: Nope. There it is. He’s pissed. Told you.
Inko: But he won!
Mitsuki: Yeah, well, I got money that says he doesn’t think it’s worth it to win if Scarface didn’t go all out.
Mitsuki: Ugh, there goes Midnight.
Mitsuki: I really hope the brat gets over it soon. He’s gonna embarrass himself.
Inko: So what was that thing?
Mitsuki: He calls it Howitzer or something.
Mitsuki: Spin around real fast in the air to bring in more oxygen and make the boom bigger.
Mitsuki: Looks like he got it working.
Inko: You don’t fuckiing say.
[Faculty Main]
NightyNight: This might be a problem.
Eraser: It WILL be a problem if Bakugo doesn’t chill out.
GuildMaster: Get everything ready for the awards ceremony.
GuildMaster: I’ll see if I can head off the HPSC before they do something stupid.
GuildMaster: All Might, you will be needed shortly.
CrunchButtsteak: Already going to change.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
Awards Ceremony
GuildMaster: So.
GuildMaster: I did not, in fact, manage to talk the HPSC representative down.
NightyNight: Well. This is going to be a bad look.
Eraser: Was the muzzle really necessary?
GuildMaster: They think so.
Vlad: How long has it been since they made us do this?
GuildMaster: Less time than I’d prefer.
GuildMaster: I have no idea how this has never resulted in legal action.
Eraser: People are a little stupid about the HPSC.
[PM Mitsuki — Inko]
Mitsuki: Oh for fuck’s sake. Not this shit again.
Inko: This is always so distasteful.
Inko: You know you could probably sue them for this.
Mitsuki: Sue the Hero Public Safety Commission?
Mitsuki: Yeah. That’ll go great.
Mitsuki: It’ll be over soon at least.
Inko: I wonder what happened with Tenya-kun’s family?
Mitsuki: Maybe Izuku’ll know.
Mitsuki: Oh, genius, they’re talking over each other.
Inko: All Might always seems like such a nice man.
Mitsuki: Kinda a doofus though.
Inko: Make anything out?
Mitsuki: Angle sucks. Couldn’t see shit with Nevermore’s beak anyway…
Mitsuki: Looks like Scarface mentioned your boy. Something about… All Might being interested in him? What?
Inko: I’m not sure if that’s good or not.
Mitsuki: Well, he IS one of their teachers.
Mitsuki: Oh jeez. Does it make me a bad mother if I say All Might probably should’ve left that on?
Inko: Uhhhhh…
Mitsuki: Don’t answer that. I’m not really serious.
Inko: Katsuki looks enraged. I can’t say I blame him
Mitsuki: He’s still just bitching about how he didn’t win the way he wanted to.
Inko: Not about the restraints!?
Mitsuki: He ain’t talking about ‘em.
Mitsuki: “Thanks for your hard work?” Seriously.
Inko: He really is a doofus.
Mitsuki: I have never seen that many people booing All Might, of all people.
[PM Mom — Izuku]
Mom: Izu, hon, what happened to Tenya-kun?
Izuku: I don’t know for sure, mom. He said his mom called and told him that his brother was attacked by a Villain.
Izuku: His brother’s Ingenium, you remember right?
Mom: I do, yes. Oh dear. I do hope he’s okay.
Izuku: We’ll just have to wait to find out, either from Iida-kun or the news.
Mom: I suppose.
Izuku: I’ll talk to you when I get home, mom. Aizawa-sensei wants us back in the classroom after get cleaned up. They’ll probably let us go after.
Mom: Okay sweetie. Be safe!
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
18:00
GuildMaster: Alright everyone, before we begin pre-preparation for the 2nd Year stage tomorrow, are there any points of concern we should address immediately?
Eraser: All Might has something he’d like to share.
CrunchButtsteak: I’m not sure airing my speculation here is a good idea…
Eraser: Do it.
GuildMaster: Please, All Might, we’re all professionals here. We can maintain discretion.
CrunchButtsteak: Yes, well.
CrunchButtsteak: During the break between the second and third events, I went looking for Endeavor.
CrunchButtsteak: I figured I’d ask him for some advice about teaching young heroes, given that Young Todoroki was performing admirably.
CrunchButtsteak: He was, unfortunately but not surprisingly, hostile. More hostile than I’d expected, really. But then he said something that worried me.
CrunchButtsteak: “I will make THAT into a hero that will surpass you one day. That was why I created him.”
NightyNight: Motherfucker.
CrunchButtsteak: Speaking of his son like an object. I was concerned.
CrunchButtsteak: Honestly he looked a little… off.
HeyMikey: I’d say that sounds kinda deranged, yo!
CrunchButtsteak: I didn’t want to say it like that but…
GuildMaster: Mmm. That does seem worthy of concern, yes.
GuildMaster: I’ll make some inquiries, but it should be noted that we are unlikely to get much.
GuildMaster: The HPSC has a tendency to jealously guard indiscretions from popular heroes.
Eraser: I’ll do what I can to keep an eye on Todoroki in class.
Eraser: I’m guessing we can infer where some of his issues with his fire half came from.
MeleeDPS: Issues that seem to have been mitigated in one way or another, thanks to Midoriya.
Eraser: I’m not sure it was worth him annihilating that hand, but you’re not wrong.
MeleeDPS: Principal Nezu, maybe it’d be a good idea to contrive a reason to mandate another round of counseling sessions for the hero students.
GuildMaster: Not difficult. Those mandates are relatively common. I can justify increasing them.
GuildMaster: On that subject, Aizawa, please keep an eye on Young Iida.
GuildMaster: We need to keep it quiet for now, as a press release has not been completed, but it is my understanding that Ingenium was attacked by the Hero Killer today.
NightyNight: No!
GuildMaster: He’s out of surgery now, but still under observation in intensive care. He is expected to survive.
GuildMaster: However, the Idaten Group has informed me that it is unlikely that Iida Tensei will walk again.
Eraser: Goddammit.
Eraser: Right. I’ll watch Iida.
NightyNight: Poor Tensei…
GuildMaster: Inui, I trust you’re ready for the usual?
MeleeDPS: Talking with Bakugo about the HPSC’s usual asshole stunt? Yeah, I’m on it.
MeleeDPS: I’ll work with Iida too, unless his family brings in someone private.
GuildMaster: Excellent.
GuildMaster: Any other concerns?
MainTank: I’ve re-liquefied the cement. We’ll be ready for tomorrow. No issues here.
OffTank: All the traps and whatnot are ready to go.
BuffBot: Resupplying the kitchens now.
TheHealer: I’m stocked enough for a month of Sports Festivals.
GuildMaster: Good good. Well then, when your evening tasks are done, everyone go ahead home.
GuildMaster: I trust everyone will be ready for the raid Wednesday evening?
TheHealer: We’ll be there, you pushy rat.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
21:00
Invisibitch: Y’know, it occurs to me.
Invisibitch: I was right.
SmallMight: About what, Hagakure-san?
Invisibitch: Shoji’s piggyback game IS on point!
BestHugs: I really wish I could argue.
BestHugs: But there’s literal video evidence now.
SmallMight: You almost got us, too.
SmallMight: I didn’t see that coming.
Invisibitch: I know I didn’t expect you teaming up with Mineta, Tsuyu-chan.
Kermitdóttir: It wasn’t my first choice, ribbit.
Kermitdóttir: But a good idea is a good idea.
Kermitdóttir: We’re both small, I’ve got range, he can lock things down.
Kermitdóttir: Honestly I’m surprised the strategy didn’t do better than it did.
StickyDiaperBaby: See! I do good stuff sometimes!
Kermitdóttir: And then you screw it up entirely for no reason, ribbit.
SmallMight: Honestly, yeah, Mineta-kun. You should know better.
StickyDiaperBaby: I know, I know, I get it!
StickyDiaperBaby: Midnight-sensei AND Aizawa-sensei already read us the riot act!
ZappySus: I really am sorry about that.
Kermitdóttir: Why did you even go along with it, Kaminari-chan?
ZappySus: I really wish I had a good answer.
ZappySus: The weasely, shitty part of my brain wants to just blame it on Mineta, or my brain being fried.
ZappySus: But honestly I guess it’s really just bad impulse control and maybe being a little stupid sometimes?
Kermitdóttir: You’re not stupid.
ZappySus: Oh let’s be real, I kinda am a little bit.
ZappySus: I CAN do academic stuff or whatever.
ZappySus: I got into UA after all.
ZappySus: But when you get right down to it I’m not that fucking bright.
Kermitdóttir: Total copout, ribbit.
Kermitdóttir: You’re making excuses.
ZappySus: Maybe? I dunno.
Kermitdóttir: Especially since you, at least, know you could’ve gotten exactly the same result you got by being straight up about it.
ZappySus: Yeah. I do.
ZappySus: And I legitimately do not know why it didn’t occur to me.
ZappySus: Mineta suggested it and I just went along with it and I can’t tell you why.
AuxcuseYou: Why didn’t you at least try to trick the boys, Kaminari?
AuxcuseYou: I know you’d have been into that too.
ZappySus: Wouldn’t have been believable.
AuxcuseYou: How the hell do you figure it’d be more believable that the school would make the girls…
AuxcuseYou: Motherfucker. Nevermind.
AuxcuseYou: Question withdrawn, and I’m getting a soda.
ZappySus: Yeah, that isn’t great now that I’m actually thinking about it.
StickyDiaperBaby: We don’t make the world the way it is!
ZappySus: No, we just help keep it that way.
StickyDiaperBaby: That
StickyDiaperBaby: Fuck.
ZappySus: Look, dude, I’m gonna have to start filtering literally everything you say through “Would Jiro kick my ass for this?”
ZappySus: Cuz I don’t think I can really trust my own judgment.
ZappySus: Cuz, I mean…
ZappySus: Sorry man, but you’re kind of a dick.
ZappySus: And I’m a bigger dick than normal when I listen to you.
StickyDiaperBaby:
StickyDiaperBaby: I’m not TRYING to be a dick.
Kermitdóttir: What ARE you trying to do, then?
StickyDiaperBaby: I’m
StickyDiaperBaby: I mean…
StickyDiaperBaby : 21:37 AuxcuseYou: I love boobs!
StickyDiaperBaby: That. That’s me. Right there.
StickyDiaperBaby: I identify with that sentence more than anything else anyone’s said in this chat.
StickyDiaperBaby: But I’m…
StickyDiaperBaby: I DON’T KNOW!
Kermitdóttir: I would like to point out, Mineta-chan, that if you’d just brought it up, you probably would’ve gotten Toru-chan and Mina-chan to do it anyway.
StickyDiaperBaby: Bullshit. If I brought it up they’d spit on it out of principle and you know it.
Kermitdóttir: Yeah, okay, fair enough. If you’d gotten KAMINARI-CHAN to bring it up it would’ve happened.
Kermitdóttir: And the only reason they’d react like that to you is because you’ve EARNED it, Mineta-chan.
Kermitdóttir: I really don’t understand what’s so difficult for you to understand.
Kermitdóttir: And before you get PISSY, I would like to remind you that I am NOT obligated to talk to you about this.
Kermitdóttir: You touched me without my permission. You should feel lucky I’m even bothering.
Invisibitch: Yeah! And what if people did this stuff to you!?
Kermitdóttir: Don’t bother, Toru-chan.
Kermitdóttir: That’s never gonna work, ribbit.
Kermitdóttir: Boys don’t have this nonsense happen to them all the time, so they’re a lot more likely to WANT that kind of attention.
Kermitdóttir: Kirishima-chan’s super unlikely to get catcalled walking down the street. Mina-chan, on the other hand, probably gets it every other day.
CutiET: Hah. Every OTHER day she says.
Kermitdóttir: Being conservative.
Invisibitch: … You really think that’s true?
Kermitdóttir: Toru-chan, YOU like that kind of attention more than the rest of us for similar reasons.
Invisibitch:
Invisibitch: Shit.
AveImperator: Yeah, okay, I guess I never thought about it like that.
AveImperator: Like, I get why girls don’t like that stuff, but I kinda have to THINK about it?
AveImperator: Because whenever someone tells me I’ve got nice abs or whatever I think it’s great.
AveImperator: But it might get old if everyone said it every day.
StickyDiaperBaby: SOME of us never get it at all.
Kermitdóttir: That’s at least partially YOUR fault, Mineta-chan.
StickyDiaperBaby: I can’t fix being barely more than a meter tall!
Kermitdóttir: You’re right. You can’t. You’re probably gonna have to work harder for that kind of attention than others do.
Kermitdóttir: But you’re hardly the only one who has that problem.
Kermitdóttir: And, ribbit, it shouldn’t be OUR problem.
[PM Toru — Mashirao]
Toru: Dammit.
Toru: I’m doing the same thing he’s doing, aren’t I?
Mashirao: … What?
Toru: Ignoring what you want cuz of what I want.
Mashirao: Oh.
Mashirao: Uh, I guess?
Mashirao: I don’t know that I ever would’ve made that connection.
Mashirao: And, like, I don’t know that it’s really on the same level?
Toru: It’s not a competition.
Toru: I still made you feel shitty ‘cuz I didn’t get it and I got pushy.
Toru: I’m sorry. It doesn’t matter if I get it.
Mashirao: Thanks. Really.
Toru: Wanna go see a movie tomorrow? Whatever one you want.
Mashirao: Let’s talk about it tomorrow, alright?
Toru: K.
[Class 1-A]
Invisibitch: Y’know what? It doesn’t matter if you get it.
Invisibitch: Getting it isn’t important.
Invisibitch: Cuz even if you don’t get it, you shouldn’t do stuff to people that makes them feel bad.
Kermitdóttir: That’s not the worst way I’ve ever heard of to think about it.
Kermitdóttir: Mineta-chan, how about you stop trying to understand it and just accept it?
Kermitdóttir: What you’re doing is shitty, and it makes us feel bad.
Kermitdóttir: And if you don’t want to do that, then STOP.
StickyDiaperBaby: I mean, okay I guess but isn’t part of the problem that I don’t really know what I’m doing wrong until after I did it?
Kermitdóttir: Then why not talk to someone else about it?
Kermitdóttir: Since you’re already starting from a position of not understanding girls, why not run it past @HornBuddy, @BestHugs, or @SmallMight first?
Kermitdóttir: I’m pretty sure I can say safely say that they’re three of the boys that make the girls uncomfortable the least.
Kermitdóttir: Aside from Koda-chan, of course, but I don’t think he’d appreciate the extra attention.
StickyDiaperBaby: Why not one of the girls?
Kermitdóttir: I think you’re smart enough to understand that the other girls are getting to the “wouldn’t spit on you if you were on fire” point, Mineta-chan.
GachaQueen: That seems a little extreme…
AuxcuseYou: I dunno. Sounds about right to me.
StickyDiaperBaby: Ouch.
Kermitdóttir: And I don’t have that kind of time. I already HAVE a little brother who is ACTUALLY ten years old.
StickyDiaperBaby:
Kermitdóttir: Besides. Maybe you’ll actually listen to them.
SmallMight: Wait, am I being signed up to be Mineta-kun’s conscience?
Kermitdóttir: I mean, you don’t HAVE to.
HornBuddy: Hell, I’ll do it.
StickyDiaperBaby: I guess Midoriya’s cool...
HornBuddy: Just listen to me, Mineta!
HornBuddy: I’ll teach you to be manly even if it kills you!
StickyDiaperBaby: I feel like I may be in danger.
HornBuddy: Naaaaaw. Have I mentioned that Ashido’s one of my besties?
StickyDiaperBaby: I’ll be good.
BestHugs: I don’t know if I’m the best source, but I can try to be helpful?
BestHugs: I get sick of it myself, honestly.
SmallMight: Alright, I guess. What about Iida-kun though?
Kermitdóttir: I feel like that would have the opposite effect.
StickyDiaperBaby: Y’know, I wanted to be a hero because I thought it’d make me cool and then maybe girls would like me more.
StickyDiaperBaby: But, I guess I had it backward.
StickyDiaperBaby: People aren’t cool because they’re heroes. They’re heroes because they’re cool.
Kermitdóttir: There are worse philosophies, ribbit.
CutiET: There are better ones, too.
Kermitdóttir: Baby steps, Mina-chan.
Notes:
Okay. I think I have Mineta set up for being slightly less of a shitheel now. We'll see how it goes, won't we?
Nicknames as they stand at the end of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - André
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 31: CrunchButtsteak
Chapter 12: And Now We Rela… Nevermind
Summary:
Place in Timeline: During and after the denouement segment of Episode 25 Todoroki vs. Bakugo.
First term. Beginning of May.
Notes:
That’s enough heavy shit. I’mma have some fun for a while.
Is what I was saying before I remembered that this chapter takes place while Iida is dealing with his brother in the hospital and had to rewrite basically all of the stuff I typed up! Fuck!
Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - André
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 25: RipSlagcheek
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
14:35
ModestMouse : Okay.
ModestMouse : My door is unlocked.
ModestMouse : Not ideal.
ModestMouse : Hey guys, if I don’t check back in in like ten minutes could you call the cops?
GachaQueen : Uraraka-san?
GachaQueen : What are you saying?
GachaQueen : Do not go into a potentially dangerous situation alone!
CutiET : What the fuck, Ochako-chan!?
Scotch : Um… Shit.
Scotch : What’re we supposed to do here?
ZappySus : Maybe we should @ sensei?
Scotch : How long has it been anyway?
Kermitdóttir : @ModestMouse Ochako-chan?
SmallMight : What the hell?
[PM Midoriya — Uraraka]
Midoriya : Uraraka-san! Please tell me that’s a bad gag!
Midoriya : Uraraka-san?
Midoriya : Say something or I’m calling the police, notifying sensei, AND showing up while completely willing to deal with whatever collateral damage is necessary!
Midoriya : And I absolutely have enough leverage to make Kacchan help at least this one time!
Uraraka : Yikes! I’m sorry, Deku-kun! I got distracted! Mama and daddy showed up without telling me!
Midoriya : Oh thank every heaven.
Uraraka : I guess that wasn’t really super nice OR smart, was it?
Midoriya : No!
Midoriya : No, it was not!
[Class 1-A]
SmallMight : She’s fine, everyone.
SmallMight : Ugh.
ModestMouse uploaded AllTheRakas.PNG
ModestMouse : Sorry everyone! I didn’t mean to freak you out!
ModestMouse : My mom and dad came down to surprise me!
GachaQueen : Be that as it may, Uraraka-san, in situations where the level of danger is unknown, caution should be exercised!
CutiET : Check out this bitch, giving us all heart attacks.
ModestMouse : I said I was sorry!
[Ladies’ World]
Jiro : I think you owe us at this point, so I’m gonna just throw an open question out there.
Jiro : I can’t help but notice that Green was the first one in a position to tell us you were okay…
Ashido : Ooooooh, you’re right!
Ashido : It was De~ Ku~ Kun~
Uraraka :
Uraraka : Shit.
Hagakure : Spill.
Uraraka posted 1 screenshot.
Jiro : And you wanna tell us he’s not into you.
Ashido : Not only was he implying that he’d come level an apartment building for you.
Ashido : It sounds like he was gonna BLACKMAIL Blasty into helping.
Uraraka : I acknowledge the strength of this circumstantial evidence.
Yaoyorozu : I’ve had a number of declarations since puberty struck me.
Yaoyorozu : But I must say I’ve never had anyone, of any gender, indicate that they would be willing to destroy property and themselves to protect my wellbeing.
Hagakure : To say nothing of the vigilantism!
Yaoyorozu : … Well my grandfather said something similar once, but that’s contextually somewhat different.
Asui : Not gonna lie.
Asui : I am the tiniest bit envious, ribbit.
Uraraka : You can all shut up.
Uraraka : I’m gonna go start prepping supper with mama and daddy.
Jiro : Y’all have fun.
Uraraka : :|
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
21:50
Invisibitch : Oh hey, Ochako-chan, how long’re your folks in town for anyway?
ModestMouse : Not long, which sucks. They’re actually getting ready for bed now because they have to leave on an early train.
Invisibitch : Aw, lame.
ModestMouse : Yeah, but it was nice to see them.
ModestMouse : It gets kinda lonely in a new city all by yourself, y’know?
CutiET : I mean, you don’t HAVE to be by yourself all the time.
CutiET : You’ve got friends in the area.
CutiET : A bunch of us girls could get together sometimes.
Invisibitch : Bet!
ModestMouse : I just don’t like bugging people.
SmallMight : We’re all your friends, Uraraka-san.
SmallMight : Aren’t you the one always telling me that friends hanging out isn’t a bother?
ModestMouse : How dare you use my own words against me.
SmallMight : :P
ModestMouse : :P
CutiET : See? The green bean would probably keep you company as much as you want too!
ModestMouse : I get it, I get it, we can talk about it later.
ModestMouse : Right now I gotta go set up some futons. Later.
ZappySus : So hey, has today been kinda super slow for anyone else?
ZappySus : Seems like we’ve spent forever just going hard and suddenly… Nothing.
AuxcuseYou : And this is a problem?
AuxcuseYou : Was about time we got a break.
Kermitdóttir : She’s right, ribbit. You can’t be keyed up all the time.
ZappySus : Not arguing. It’s just weird is all.
AveImperator : I guess I get that. I wasn’t really sure what to do with myself for about half the day.
Invisibitch : Least the movie was alright.
Kermitdóttir : Oh? What’d you see, Toru-chan?
Invisibitch : Mashirao wanted to see that new Crimson Riot biopic.
Invisibitch : It was neat.
HornBuddy : Oh shit, that’s out!? I totally forgot! I gotta go see it soon!
AveImperator : Crimson Riot fan, huh?
HornBuddy : He’s my IDOL! I wanna be just like him!
HornBuddy : Like, how Mido-bro thinks about All Might? That’s me ‘n Crimson Riot!
SmallMight : I feel called out.
HornBuddy : Own it!
HornBuddy : Having someone to look up to is plenty manly!
CutiET : We need to make a drinking game out of this chat.
Invisibitch : If you had a rule for Kirishima’s “manlys,” I’m pretty sure everyone would die.
HornBuddy : Ouch. Right in the heart.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
11:15
Invisibitch : Hey guys? Is anyone else watching the news?
GachaQueen : Yes, it’s absolutely terrible.
SmallMight : Yeah.
SmallMight : Yeah I am…
ModestMouse : Oh no...
Invisibitch : Um, I don’t know much about Ingenium but why does it feel like I should?
SmallMight : He’s Iida-kun’s big brother.
Invisibitch : OMG!
AveImperator : What’s up?
SmallMight : Just google Ingenium. Team Idaten put out a press release.
AveImperator : OH SHIT!
SmallMight : Nobody ping Iida-kun, guys.
SmallMight : He and his family are probably gonna be unavailable. We don’t need to add stress.
ZappySus : WHAT THE FUCK!?
ZappySus : Ingenium was attacked by the HERO KILLER!?
CutiET : Oh no, don’t tell me he’s…?
SmallMight : Ingenium is out of intensive care and is no longer in danger.
SmallMight : However, he sustained a serious spinal injury, and it is unlikely that he will be able to resume work as a pro hero.
ZappySus : I don’t get it though, why would he go after Ingenium?
ZappySus : Isn’t the hero killer’s whole thing supposed to be, like, “phonies” or whatever?
ZappySus : The fuck would he have a problem with INGENIUM of all people?
SmallMight : Team Idaten was leading the investigation into the Hero Killer. Ingenium was trying to apprehend him.
SmallMight : The release says his backup was only a minute or two away when he engaged.
Scotch : That’s ridiculous, dude. How the hell could it go down that fast?
SmallMight : The Hero Killer is really dangerous. Apparently the Endeavor Agency is going to be taking over the investigation.
SmallMight : Anyway, that stuff doesn’t matter. Iida-kun and his family are going to be going through hell right now.
SmallMight : We should probably leave it alone and do whatever we can for them.
ModestMouse : Yeah, Deku-kun’s right.
ModestMouse : We should wait ‘til we hear from Iida-kun and see what they need.
CutiET : And we totally will. You hear that, Class Rep? We got your back!
HornBuddy : Through hell and back if we gotta!
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
18:30
BlueFast : Thank you, everyone, for your consideration and well-wishes.
BlueFast : This is a trying time, but my brother is one of the strongest people I know.
BlueFast : He is maintaining optimism and I ask that you all do the same.
ModestMouse : Iida-kun, do you need anything?
SmallMight : I’ll make sure to take notes for you for as long as you’re going to be out, Iida-kun.
BlueFast : That is very kind of both of you, but all our needs are well cared for, and I will not be missing any school.
CutiET : Are you SURE, dude? Nobody’s stupid enough to expect you to come right back…
BlueFast : I am quite sure, Ashido-kun.
BlueFast : Tensei was quite insistent that I not compromise my education as a result of this.
BlueFast : After all, it is likely that I will be taking over operations for Team Idaten in a few years.
BlueFast : That in mind, I will be unavailable for extracurricular activities for the foreseeable future, and for this I apologize.
Scotch : Dude, whatever, there’s plenty of time later for snacks and games and shit. This is hella more important, you ain’t gotta apologize for crap.
ZappySus : So, who’s taking care of the agency right now?
BlueFast : Mother and father have resumed more active roles for the time being.
BlueFast : Eventually, once he has recovered enough, Tensei will resume work in an administrative capacity.
ConfectionKami : Hey, Iida, my folks and I are gonna put together a box for you to take home.
ConfectionKami : What kinds of sweets does your family like?
BlueFast : While I appreciate the thought, Sato-kun, that is not necessary.
ConfectionKami : I mean, yeah, obviously. They’re sweets.
ConfectionKami : They’re rarely necessary.
ConfectionKami : I still wanna do it though.
BlueFast :
BlueFast : Tensei is quite fond of snickerdoodles.
BlueFast : Mother, father, and I are only passing fond of sweets in general, but father is partial to fresh bread, particularly very crusty bread.
ConfectionKami : We can make that happen. We have some sourdough that should be ready to go. I’ll throw in a package of those caramel stuffed brownies too.
ModestMouse : That’s a great idea, Sato-kun!
SmallMight : Mom and I are putting together a package of okonomiyaki. We’ll freeze them overnight for you.
ModestMouse : Deku-kun, put some of the batter aside. I’ll make yakisoba and bring it over so we can make modanyaki!
SmallMight : Right!
BlueFast : Everyone, please, do remember that Team Idaten has staff that can take care of these things…
ModestMouse : We know, Iida-kun, but I’m sure they’re still busy with their normal jobs, and your family are probably overworking themselves trying to take care of everything.
ModestMouse : Let us take care of some of it for you. Please?
CutiET : Yeah! You guys shouldn’t have to worry about stupid basic stuff right now!
Blasty : Tch.
Blasty : I’ll pack up some of the spicy curry, I guess.
SmallMight : Iida-kun? Take the curry. Trust me.
NightyNight : I can help you get it all home, Tenya-kun.
NightyNight : I want to see Tensei anyway.
Invisibitch : I’mma start up a big pot of miso.
AveImperator : I can pick up some foam coolers and ice to pack everything up.
BlueFast : I
BlueFast : Thank you, everyone. Truly.
CutiET : Don’t sweat it, Class Rep. You know we love ya.
HornBuddy : Damn right!
CutiET : Hope you like natto!
HornBuddy : Just need to hit up the store real quick and it’s yakitori time!
[PM Nemuri — Tenya]
Nemuri : I spoke with Tensei for a few minutes earlier today, but I haven’t had a chance to talk to you yet.
Nemuri : How are you holding up, Tenya-kun?
Tenya : Not as well as I’d prefer my classmates believe, Midnight-sensei.
Nemuri : Tenya-kun, we’re not at school right now.
Tenya : Sorry. Nemuri-neesan.
Nemuri : There we go.
Nemuri : Now, look, I know you don’t like asking for help.
Nemuri : But keep in mind that your brother is the closest thing I’ve ever had to a brother too, so as far as I’m concerned you’re family.
Nemuri : If you need anything at all, you let me know, okay?
Nemuri : I know Shota and Hizashi would be willing to help out too.
Tenya : I will try to keep that in mind. Thank you.
Nemuri : Anything you need to talk about?
Tenya : I don’t know…
Tenya : I suppose… I was never expecting…
Tenya : I’m not ready to be Ingenium, Nemuri. That name was never supposed to be mine.
Nemuri : You don’t actually have to make a decision now, you know. We’re doing hero names tomorrow, but you don’t have to finalize anything right away.
Nemuri : But you should consider it anyway. I know Tensei believes in you.
Tenya : I will consider it carefully.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
19:00
GuildMaster : Excellent work, everyone. Another successful Sports Festival.
GuildMaster : We have contractors coming in to take care of teardown, so feel free to get some rest.
GuildMaster : Though do keep in mind, pre-raid is at 20:15!
Eraser : You people and your damn games.
RangedDPS : We don’t all run on coffee and spite, Aizawa.
TheHealer : Aizawa, show up a little early and I can finish up your treatment before class.
Eraser : Good. I’m sick of all the itching.
NightyNight : I have an update, by the way. Iida-kun will be in class tomorrow.
HeyMikey : You kidding? He oughta take a couple days off!
NightyNight : They discussed it and decided it would be best to try to keep a normal schedule.
TheHealer : Damn pro hero families. No sense.
NightyNight : Tensei is definitely going to announce an official retirement once his treatment is done.
Eraser : I skimmed the chat earlier. 1-A seems to be handling themselves well enough.
Eraser : Is Iida being honest, Nemuri?
NightyNight : He’s putting a brave face on but no, I don’t think he is.
RipSlagcheek : Do you know if Team Idaten has everything in hand?
RipSlagcheek : Given how much time I’m spending teaching, operations in Might Tower are fairly slow.
RipSlagcheek : If nothing else I could offer administrative support.
NightyNight : I’ll mention it when I speak with them tomorrow.
NightyNight : Iida-kun has mentioned that Tensei asked him to take up the name Ingeinum.
NightyNight : He is very conflicted about it, so I’d say there’s a 50/50 shot of it coming up tomorrow.
NightyNight : I think it would be best if we don’t say anything one way or another.
Eraser : Yeah, no, I’m not getting involved in their name decisions. I’ll leave all that marketing stuff in your hands.
MeleeDPS : Kayama, do you know if the Iidas have retained a counselor or not?
NightyNight : They have, yes. They’ll be working with the whole family.
MeleeDPS : Alright. Let me know if I’m needed, though.
NightyNight : I’ll remind Iida-kun that you’re available.
Notes:
This was not what I started writing on Friday, y’all. I got halfway through the chapter before I remembered that happy funtimes aren’t happening right this second :P
Look, this is the first chapter where I feel like I might’ve tripped over the bar instead of clearing it, so y’all let me know where I fucked up. Seriously, I am not fishing for compliments. If you think this sucks in any capacity, let me know.
Oh, and what’s Midoriya’s leverage, you ask? Well, I’m NOT gonna say it’s two files called SwanDive.MP3 and NatDietCodeRE-Incitement.TXT, and you can’t prove otherwise.
Nicknames as they stand at the end of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - André
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 25: RipSlagcheek
Chapter 13: What’s In a Name? Kinda a Lot, Really
Summary:
Place in Timeline: During and after class in Episode 26, Time to Pick Some Names. Before the start of Internships.
First term. Beginning of May.
Notes:
It’s okay if I have fun now, right? Iida’s lying about his mental state, that means I can have fun, right? RIGHT!?
Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - André
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 9: BoltVanderhuge
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
[Faculty Main]
12:50
Eraser : Well that was relatively painless.
NightyNight : And most of them had good names!
Eraser : Speaking of, what, exactly, was the problem with Alien Queen?
Vlad : That doesn’t sound terrible.
NightyNight : Aside from it being creepy? Disney.
Eraser : Oh, shit, right.
Vlad : Hopefully ours goes smoothly this afternoon.
Eraser : I am honestly stunned that Midoriya’s name didn’t have “Might” in it anywhere.
NightyNight : That little anecdote about the name was sweet.
NightyNight : And the look on Uraraka’s face tells me exactly who redefined it for him. So cute.
Eraser : I think we can guess where it came from in the first place, too.
Vlad : What’s this about Midoriya’s hero name?
BoltVanderhuge : I’m curious as well.
NightyNight : Yes, yes Bakugo’s confused rage was obvious.
NightyNight : He went with Deku. I’d be guessing on the etymology, but I’ll bet Cementoss could tell us.
MainTank : I can think of several unkind interpretations, sure. The boy’s given name is Izuku, right?
Eraser : Yep.
MainTank : Izuku could be corrupted to Deku, which in some forms can have unpleasant connotations.
MainTank : If it was meant to be cruel, I’d imagine the intent was “useless.”
BoltVanderhuge : That explains that rant from the first battle trial, then.
Eraser : Right, right. I remember that from the recordings. Something about the deku who always does his best or whatever?
BoltVanderhuge : Exactly.
Eraser : Uraraka’s cutesy enough she probably said it sounded like dekiru.
Eraser : That actually reminds me. Hound Dog, if you get a chance to talk with Midoriya or Bakugo, you might wanna dig into their relationship.
Eraser : Bakugo’s got some serious hostility issues with regards to Midoriya, and Midoriya does an unsettling amount of flinching.
MeleeDPS : I could’ve used that information a while ago.
Eraser : I’ll attempt to do a better job informing you between concussions next time.
MeleeDPS : Right, right. I’ll note it in their files.
Eraser : You were right about Iida, it seems, Nemuri.
NightyNight : He looks up to Tensei so much. He just can’t look past the idea of supplanting his brother.
NightyNight : I’m sure he’ll come around but it probably won’t be real soon.
Vlad : I’m morbidly curious about Bakugo.
NightyNight : He’s just going to be Bakugo until he gets his act together.
NightyNight : I’ll admit the pun in “King Explosion Murder (Bakusatsuo)” is pretty good, but you just can’t really have the word MURDER in a hero name.
Vlad : Oh, hell.
MainTank : That IS a pretty good pun, though.
Eraser : The boy might be a damn genius, but he’s got about as much sense as he has chill.
[Ladies World]
Ashido : Ochako-chan.
Uraraka : I know.
Hagakure : Ochako-chan, seriously.
Uraraka : I know!
Jiro : Now Playing: You’re The Inspiration, by Chicago
Jiro : !?
Uraraka : Yes! I understand! Not even I am oblivious or stubborn enough to make excuses at this point!
Yaoyorozu : You took the name his bullies gave him, and so profoundly changed it for him that he is taking it as his hero name.
Yaoyorozu : As part of his IDENTITY.
Yaoyorozu : I concur with Tsuyu-chan. Mildly envious.
Asui : Yep.
Asui : So what’re you gonna do about it?
Uraraka : I’ll talk to him. Later.
Hagakure : Uh huh.
Uraraka : I WILL!
Uraraka : But not right NOW!
Uraraka : Don’t argue with me on this. The rest of May is gonna be fucking nuts!
Uraraka : We’ve got midterms coming up and then we’ve gotta do our internships after that.
Uraraka : Now is NOT the time! And you all know it!
Ashido : Uuuuuuuugh, I hate it when someone being right makes things less fun for me.
Hagakure : How do we know you’re not gonna just come up with a new excuse in June?
Uraraka : I won’t! Look, I even fixed it so I can’t forget!
Uraraka posted 1 screenshot. (Screenshot of Midoriya’s contact card, renamed Deku <3)
Uraraka : I will see this every single time he texts me.
Uraraka : Is that good enough!?
Yaoyorozu : Of course it is, Uraraka-san.
Yaoyorozu : I’m sure everyone is going to stop teasing you about it now, right girls?
Ashido : Yeah yeah, shutting up.
Asui : We could always go on about other people’s love lives.
Ashido : How about you, Tsuyu-chan? Got your eye on anyone?
Asui : Not particularly actively no.
Asui : What about you, Mina-chan? You seem really invested in everyone else’s, but you never talk about yourself.
Ashido : Oh that’s easy, I don’t have any decent prospects right now.
Ashido : Everyone I’m into at the moment is taken, probably gonna be taken, or not interested in ladies.
Ashido : Now, don’t get me wrong.
Ashido : I don’t need monogamy.
Ashido : But I ain’t gonna harsh someone else’s thing just for funzies.
Ashido : Approaching an established, sturdy couple and/or polycule made up of people I’m attracted to?
Ashido : Kickass.
Ashido : Fucking up someone’s relationship just on the off chance that I get something out of it?
Ashido : Fuck no.
Asui : That is a surprisingly mature outlook.
Ashido : Hey! I’m not all flighty funtimes and inattention!
Ashido : I take love VERY seriously!
Hagakure : Oooooh, I don’t suppose we could know who it is your ARE side-eyeing, tho?
Hagakure : Just academically? :D
Ashido : Well, I’m not gonna talk about people behind their backs.
Ashido : But I will tell you girls that I would absolutely say yes to one-hundred percent of the people in this little side-chat here! <3
Yaoyorozu : Oh my.
Uraraka : Blunt.
Jiro : Not the answer I was expecting.
Ashido : I know what I like!
Hagakure : I feel like I should be surprised, but strangely I am not.
Ashido : Oh also Kiri, but, y’know.
Ashido : I’m a little feminine for his tastes, you dig?
Asui : That’s pretty clear.
Hagakure : Hah. Hey, Mina-chan, what if you got the chance for it to be all of us?
Ashido : I doubt that’ll be an option under any circumstances.
Ashido : But if it ever is?
Ashido : Challenge.
Ashido : Accepted.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
16:30
ConfectionKami : Uuuugh. I’ve got no idea what I’m doing with this list.
ConfectionKami : Say, Midoriya, I don’t suppose you have any insights about the forty generics?
SmallMight : Huh? Oh, no, I actually haven’t been looking at it. I got an offer at the last minute.
ConfectionKami : Oh man, lucky.
ZappySus : Who’s it from? Somebody cool?
SmallMight : Honestly, I’m not sure? I can’t find ANYTHING about him.
SmallMight : I think he must’ve been an Underground Hero.
SmallMight : Or at least operated like one.
ConfectionKami : What’s his name?
SmallMight : Gran Torino.
SmallMight : All Might said that the guy was his homeroom teacher for a year.
Scotch : Woow. Oldschool. He must be super retired if he was teaching when All Might was in school.
SmallMight : Maybe? I don’t really know. He’s definitely retired but no idea for how long.
SmallMight : The only thing I know for sure is that he still makes All Might nervous, so he must be some kind of taskmaster.
HornBuddy : A guy hard enough to scare someone as manly as All Might?
ZappySus : RIP Mido.
SmallMight : Hah. Maybe so.
SmallMight : But someone with that kind of experience might actually be able to help me, so I’ll have to risk it.
ModestMouse : Wow, Deku-kun, even you can’t find anything about him at all?
SmallMight : Not a video, not a single article, not even an old UA staff photograph.
SmallMight : All I can guess is that, apparently, he took his name from a model of car that was being made in the mid-20th century?
SmallMight : So I guess he might be a speed type?
SmallMight : Of course the popular versions of that make were muscle cars so maybe he’s got an enhancer quirk like All Might?
SmallMight : Or maybe he’s just a vintage film enthusiast and really likes Clint Eastwood!?
ModestMouse : So, nothing.
SmallMight : Nothing whatsoever.
SmallMight : I might try to find that Clint Eastwood movie I was talking about, though. It sounds interesting.
SmallMight : If heavily steeped in 21st century American social issues.
AuxcuseYou : Good to find a bright side, Green.
SmallMight : It’s the little things.
SmallMight : Anyway, that was a wild tangent. What about the list, Sato-kun?
ConfectionKami : Oh right. I just don’t know who to go with is all.
Kermitdóttir : The list was surprisingly robust, ribbit.
Kermitdóttir : Selkie’s agency isn’t absolutely perfect, but it’s pretty close.
SmallMight : He works with the coast guard, right?
Kermitdóttir : Yep, ribbit. I’m fonder of freshwater, so I was looking for more of a flood prone area, but this is a pretty close second.
SmallMight : And his sidekick, Sirius, is fairly young so she’ll probably be able to help you get used to the transition from school work to practical experience.
Kermitdóttir : That’d be nice, ribbit.
ConfectionKami : See, this is why I asked you, Midoriya.
ConfectionKami : You’re like a walking encyclopedia of hero stuff.
SmallMight : Well, I’m not really doing anything right now since my research is a total bust.
SmallMight : I could take a little bit and do some annotations on the list about heroes and their possible advantages vis-à-vis your quirk and fighting style?
ConfectionKami : I really hate to put you out like that…
SmallMight : It’s no big deal. I was probably going to go over the list semi-obsessively anyway. I might as well do something productive with it.
Invisibitch : Uhhhhh, I don’t suppose I could bribe you to get in on that action?
CutiET : Oh man, I feel so dumb but I think I gotta ask too.
FloofBringer : Ummm…
SmallMight : Yeah, okay, I probably should’ve guessed this.
SmallMight : Howsabout I just go through the whole list and annotate based on the quirks and aspirations of everyone who didn’t get any offers?
SmallMight : I’ll toss it up in the chat shared folder when I’m done and you can use it or not as you want.
Scintillement : I could not repay you sufficiently for that, tu es beau génie.
SmallMight : Don’t worry about it. Like I said, I was gonna go through the list anyway.
SmallMight : Now I’ve got a specific goal is all.
ZappySus : I don’t think Mido’s a genie.
Scintillement : Tu me tues, Kaminari.
ZappySus : Heey… Are you cussing at us again?
GachaQueen : You’re killing me.
ZappySus : What’d I do!?
GachaQueen : That’s what he said. Tu me tues. Roughly: You’re killing me.
ZappySus : Speaking of vintage films!
SmallMight : I’m just gonna go get to work on that.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
19:40
André unmuted the chat.
André : Hello.
ZappySus : Holy crap!
ZappySus : Todoroki joins us mere mortals!
André :
André : I am fairly certain that I would also be considered mortal.
BlueFast : Todoroki-kun, I believe that Kaminari-kun was expressing surprise — in a gently sardonic manner — that you seem to have reneged on your previously standoffish posture!
ZappySus : Sure.
ZappySus : Probably whatever he just said with too many words and punctuation.
GachaQueen : Yes, Kaminari-san, that does roughly describe what you were doing.
ZappySus : Yay! I was “gently sardonic!”
AuxcuseYou : We’re all very proud of you.
GachaQueen : Good evening, Todoroki-san.
GachaQueen : It’s nice of you to join us.
André : I am reevaluating some of my positions following some significant conversations.
Scotch : All good, I hope?
André : I believe they could be seen as overall net positive.
CutiET : Looks like we got another Iida-slash-Yaoyorozu up in here!
André : Pardon?
GachaQueen : She’s most likely referring to your verbose typing style.
André : Is that not correct? I would assume that a text medium would call for greater clarity.
GachaQueen : It’s fine.
CutiET : I mean, most of us just type how we talk.
CutiET : Of course that includes Iida and Yaoyorozu, I guess.
André : Ah.
André :
André : I am not very talkative, though.
CutiET :
CutiET : Understandable have a nice day.
André : Oh.
André : I suppose we’ll talk to you later, Ashido?
CutiET :
CutiET : Oh, this is precious.
GachaQueen : Ashido was engaging in a colloquial exchange, Todoroki-san, indicating understanding while also teasing.
André : This seems like it is going to be complicated.
GachaQueen : You’ll get the hang of it.
BlueFast : Maybe!
GachaQueen : Right, or you won’t. It’s fine either way.
André : Very well.
ZappySus : Oh hey, Todoroki, you got like a billion offers.
ZappySus : Any idea who you’re going with?
André : It was easy enough to pick. I don’t have much experience with my fire, so I’m just accepting my father’s offer.
ZappySus : OH! Right! That makes sense.
SmallMight : Uh, you sure about that, Todoroki-kun?
SmallMight : He’s not the only fire quirk user in the country, y’know.
SmallMight : And it kinda seems like maybe you don’t get along?
André : He’s an ass, but I don’t have to like him.
André : He’s the number two hero for a reason.
André : I can handle it.
[PM Midoriya — Todoroki]
Midoriya : For real, Todoroki-kun, are you absolutely sure?
Midoriya : Some of the stuff you told me was … real bad.
Midoriya : I don’t really want to see you get hurt.
Todoroki : I’m sure.
Todoroki : I went to speak with my mom over the break.
Todoroki : We discussed it.
Todoroki : I really can handle it, Midoriya.
Midoriya : Okay… Don’t hesitate to call one of us if you need anything though, okay?
Midoriya : I know you probably felt real isolated as a kid, but you aren’t now.
Midoriya : Just remember that.
Todoroki : I’ll keep it in mind.
Todoroki : Thank you.
[Class 1-A]
ZappySus : Yikes, sorry I brought it up.
ZappySus : I guess I can get family tension.
André : Yes. Tension.
André : We’ll go with that.
ZappySus : Concern.
André : Don’t worry about it.
ZappySus : I mean, okay, but that’s not really reassuring.
AuxcuseYou : If he doesn’t wanna talk about it he doesn’t have to.
André : My father is an angry, unpleasant man, that’s all that’s relevant at this point.
André : All I need to do is learn what I can about controlling flames, and whatever I can glean regarding procedure.
André : It’s only a week, and it’s not like I don’t see him every day anyway.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
20:25
Blasty : Raccoon Eyes, what the fuck is your e-mail?
CutiET : First off, dammit, my name is Ashido Mina. I know you know that.
CutiET : Secondly, why?
Blasty : My old hag wants me to forward you her business card and she will NOT shut up about it.
BlueFast : Bakugo-kun, if you are referring to your mother as I suspect, that is incredibly disrespectful!
Blasty : Okay. Stop.
Blasty : Four-eyes, whether I like it or not, we’ve been interacting for about a month now.
Blasty : Within that timeframe, when, at any point, have I given you the impression that I give a single fuck what you think constitutes appropriate behavior?
Blasty : I am legitimately curious at this point.
BlueFast :
BlueFast : Well, I suppose you have not.
Scotch : I mean… He’s not wrong?
Blasty : Right.
Blasty : So, you know what’s coming now.
BlueFast : Yes, I suspect I do.
Blasty : Shut. The. FUCK. Up. Four-eyes.
BlueFast :
CutiET : Riiiiight. So moving past whatever that was.
CutiET : Why would I need your mom’s business card?
Blasty : Ugh. Apparently your loud pinkness or whatever gave her IDEAS.
CutiET : I am concern.
Blasty : Look, just give it to me so I can send this to you and move on with my fucking life.
SmallMight : Ashido-san, it’s not a bad thing.
SmallMight : Like I said the other day, Kacchan’s mother is a fashion designer, remember?
Blasty : Fuck off, Deku.
SmallMight : She’s the owner of Bakumi Design.
CutiET : Oh shit! Hell yeah, dude! Your mom’s awesome!
CutiET : I’m wearing her underwear right now!
Kermitdóttir : Phrasing, Mina-chan.
CutiET : Errrrr, you all know what I mean!
Blasty : I am done with this conversation. E-mail. Now.
CutiET : Sent!
HornBuddy : Oh come on, Bakubro!
HornBuddy : Why not hang out for a while? Drop the antisocial act?
Blasty : Great. I’ve had enough of you extras.
Blasty : Shitty Hair, just because you proved that you’re not utterly worthless doesn’t mean I want to hang around like some dipshit.
Blasty : I got shit to do.
HornBuddy : Ugh, fine. Wanna get together and train tomorrow?
Blasty : Maybe. Ask later.
Blasty : The rest of you, don’t @ me.
HornBuddy : Yay!
CutiET : He fucked off?
HornBuddy : Probably!
CutiET : That was weird.
CutiET : But I’m not gonna complain about maybe getting scouted by a fashion designer!
Invisibitch : WHAT!?
CutiET : Read up!
Invisibitch : OMG! Mina-chan! That’s so cool!
CutiET : I KNOW!
BlueFast : Do you think you will have time to engage in such activities as a hero, though, Ashido-kun?
CutiET : I have NO idea, but I’m not snubbing the lady!
SmallMight : It’s not unusual for a hero to have a side job, Iida-kun.
SmallMight : Uwabami is a model, an actress, a spokesperson…
SmallMight : She does a lot!
SmallMight : And even Present Mic-sensei has his radio show.
BlueFast : I suppose you have a point, Midoriya-kun!
SmallMight : To say nothing of our teachers all being, well, our teachers.
BlueFast : And you are correct, Ashido-kun, rudeness would be unconscionable!
André : Midoriya.
SmallMight : What’s up, Todoroki-kun?
André : I’ve been reading the chat history.
André : Why didn’t you just tell me that All Might wanted to know how your quirk was progressing?
SmallMight : Oh.
SmallMight : Well, honestly?
SmallMight : What you came up with absolutely threw my brain off. Like completely.
Scotch : Okay, I HAVE to know.
André : Well, I didn’t know what to think.
André : It didn’t seem unreasonable that you could be All Might’s secret lovechild.
Scotch : ROFLMAO that is fucking amazing!
André : Nobody really knows much about All Might.
SmallMight : Like I said.
SmallMight : I couldn’t form coherent thoughts at that point.
Blasty : Like All Might would ever have a kid as lame as fucking Deku!
SmallMight : Oh, good. Just what I need tonight.
ModestMouse : Shut your hate hole, Yappy Pom-Pom Douche.
ZappySus : No no, I can see it.
Blasty : Fuck you, Round Face.
ModestMouse : I can STILL do way better.
Invisibitch : And how!
ZappySus : It makes sense. Mido didn’t leap to the defense of the number one hero, he was saving his dad!
ZappySus : Headcanon accepted!
SmallMight : Dammit, Kaminari, you can’t have headcanons for real life!
SmallMight : And my father’s name is Midoriya Hisashi.
SmallMight : He’s an accounting consultant who does a lot of work in America.
ZappySus : A LIKELY STORY!
AuxcuseYou
: This won’t get annoying at ALL.
HornBuddy : All Might would probably be a real manly dad!
SmallMight : I’m with Aoyama. Tu me tues.
Notes:
So I picked up the Light Novels, right? Because I thought maybe they'd have some material I could use? I'm like 30 pages into the first one, guys, and it is SO SO bad. Like, boring, over-expository... Not to mention it looks like Inko calls Mitsuki "Mrs. Bakugo," which shits on a bunch of the story so far :P
I've no idea if I'm gonna bother with them. I'll try to finish them, but hoo boy.
Nicknames as they stand at the end of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - André
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 9: Bolt Vanderhuge
Chapter 14: Oingo Boingo Never Wrote "Nerd Man's Party"
Summary:
Place in Timeline: During Episode 26, Time to Pick Some Names. Before the start of Internships.
First term. Beginning of May.
Notes:
I'm kinda reaching for these chapter names, ain't I?
Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - André
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 15: StumpBeefknob
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
12:45
Scotch : Oh man, I really hope I didn’t make a stupid decision.
SmallMight : You had a few offers, didn’t you, Sero-kun?
Scotch : Yeah but I just really hope I didn’t pick the wrong one, you know?
Kermitdóttir : Donmai, ribbit.
Scotch :
Scotch : Who’s been helping Tsuyu-chan develop a cruel streak?
Kermitdóttir : Bold of you to assume I was ever the nice one.
Scotch : How dare.
ZappySus : So talking in chat during lunch is just a thing we do now, I guess?
AuxcuseYou : Stop questioning it already.
ZappySus : Fiiiiine.
CutiET : I dunno, Tsuyu-chan, you have been hanging around Jiro-chan and me a lot.
Kermitdóttir : Yes, which is why you should both worry about saying too much of what’s on your minds, ribbit.
CutiET : Oh shit.
AuxcuseYou : I’m comfy with that.
ZappySus : Jiro’s never needed anyone to help her say whatever the hell she wants.
AuxcuseYou : So true, Jamming-Yay.
AuxcuseYou : So very true.
ZappySus : Mean!
AuxcuseYou : I’m not mean.
AuxcuseYou : It’s not my fault that your suffering fuels me.
ZappySus : :’(
ConfectionKami : That reminds me, thanks for the help with that list, Midoriya.
SmallMight : Of course, Sato-kun!
SmallMight : It was no trouble at all.
AuxcuseYou : Yeah, for real. I never would’ve thought of trying out Death Arms of all people.
SmallMight : Yeah.
SmallMight : Honestly I’m not terribly fond of the guy, but he does a lot more patrolling than most heroes.
SmallMight : I figured he’d get you the kind of experience you’d want.
AuxcuseYou : Wait, really, there’s a hero you don’t like?
SmallMight : I mean, I don’t like all heroes.
SmallMight : And Death Arms is kind of a self-righteous dick, is all.
SmallMight : Endeavor’s pretty frigging unpleasant too.
AuxcuseYou : Yikes. What happened that put you off Death Arms so bad?
ZappySus : Not gonna ask about Endeavor?
AuxcuseYou : Don’t need to.
André : I have been led to believe that the appropriate response is “mood.”
ZappySus : Oh yeah I guess Todoroki was talking about it wasn’t he?
SmallMight : There was an incident last year.
SmallMight : I got involved in something that honestly I probably shouldn’t have.
SmallMight : But he was particularly rude when he told me off for it.
AuxcuseYou : Really? What happened?
SmallMight : Well, here’s to hoping Kaachan isn’t paying attention right now.
SmallMight : Remember the Sludge Villain thing?
AuxcuseYou : Oh yeah, Bakugo was involved in that and…
AuxcuseYou : Oh yeah. It was a green haired kid that jumped in to help, wasn’t it?
AuxcuseYou : Why DID you do that?
SmallMight : He was getting strangled to death by the thing!
SmallMight : Some of the heroes were helping with evacuation or damage control, but that jackass was just like “I can’t do anything, gotta wait for somebody with a better quirk!”
SmallMight : You have super strength!
SmallMight : Grab!
SmallMight : The!
SmallMight : Victim!
AuxcuseYou : Oh. Wow. You sure I should intern with the guy, then?
SmallMight : He’s gotten better, and he really does do a LOT more hero work that you could help with than just about anyone else on that list.
SmallMight : He just pissed me off in particular, is all.
ZappySus : So… What were you thinking when you jumped in there?
SmallMight : I wasn’t. I just saw something bad happening and I moved.
SmallMight : And, I mean…
SmallMight : It was Kacchan.
SmallMight : Our relationship is… complicated… but he was my best friend once.
SmallMight : I can’t stand there and watch him die!
AuxcuseYou : I guess that makes sense...
ZappySus : So you’ve kinda always done that stuff, then?
SmallMight : Little bit.
SmallMight : I see bullies on the playground as a little kid, I try to make them stop.
SmallMight : Being “quirkless,” I promptly got my ass kicked.
AuxcuseYou : Did you, like, never learn how to fight?
SmallMight : Eventually, a little bit.
SmallMight : You’ve all seen me do it a couple times.
SmallMight : I kinda neglected physical training for a while though.
SmallMight : I kinda think I didn’t really believe I could do it? So I fixated on the analysis.
ZappySus : Well, that seems to have gone okay at least?
SmallMight : Yeah, I guess.
SmallMight : And I doubt I would’ve done the kind of exercise I needed to handle THIS quirk on my own.
AveImperator : I thought you DID do it on your own?
SmallMight :
SmallMight : I am just incapable of keeping my mouth shut, aren’t I?
AuxcuseYou : I reiterate, you don’t actually owe anyone your whole-ass life story.
SmallMight : No, no, it’s fine.
SmallMight : After All Might saved us from the Sludge guy, he’s the one who told me about my quirk.
SmallMight : And what I’d have to do if I wanted to actually be able to use it and, y’know.
SmallMight : Survive.
AveImperator : Oh. Wild.
Kermitdóttir : Midoriya-chan, do you mean to tell us that All Might could somehow SENSE your quirk?
SmallMight : Eh?
SmallMight : His explanation was a little vague.
SmallMight : Honestly, Recovery Girl could probably answer all of it way better than me.
SmallMight : One way or another, beanpole 14-year-old Izuku would’ve probably exploded if he’d tried to use it.
SmallMight : Hence the lunatic Iron Man Workout beach cleanup.
Kermitdóttir : That is very strange.
SmallMight : Everything about my life is strange, Tsuyu-chan.
Kermitdóttir : Touché.
André : Midoriya, are you SURE you’re not his secret lovechild?
SmallMight : Uuuugh.
SmallMight uploaded MidoriyaWedding1.PNG
SmallMight : You tell me, Todoroki.
André : Huh.
SmallMight : I know I look a lot like my mom.
SmallMight : I’m short. Everything’s green.
SmallMight : But the freckles and the ridiculous hair? All dad.
SmallMight : Weird quirks happen.
SmallMight : Quirks are ridiculous.
André : That seems like an odd view for you to hold.
SmallMight : I love quirks. They’re the best things ever.
SmallMight : But still. “Nature” gave us nonsense like bodies made out of cement, or the ability to make physics our bitch, or combustion engines built into our bodies.
SmallMight : Come on.
SmallMight : It's still insane.
André : I suppose that is reasonable.
CutiET : Now I’m kinda wondering if WE’RE related, Midoriya.
SmallMight : I dunno. Honestly if we go back far enough we’re ALL related somehow.
CutiET : How do you figure?
SmallMight : Think about it. Everyone has two parents, four grandparents, eight great-grandparents…
SmallMight : Go back enough generations and that’s more people than are alive NOW.
SmallMight : You only have to go back forty generations to exceed one trillion people.
SmallMight : There have been way more than forty generations of people, but I assure you there have never been over a trillion people alive at once.
SmallMight : All family trees have to loop back in on each other eventually.
CutiET : … Oh that’s weird.
SmallMight : I guess if you think about it as everyone being cousins, sure.
SmallMight : But, y’know. Let’s say, arbitrarily, tenth cousins aren’t really much of anything.
SmallMight : To say nothing of twentieth, thirtieth, or fortieth.
CutiET : I never really understood that different cousin thing…
GachaQueen : The number is, essentially, how many generations you have to go back before you have an ancestor in common with someone in the same generation as you.
GachaQueen : Your first cousins are your parents’ siblings’ children. Your second cousins are your grandparents’ siblings’ grandchildren.
GachaQueen : So on.
CutiET : Oh. I thought, like, my parents’ first cousins were my second cousins.
GachaQueen : I’m afraid not. Their children are your second cousins. Your parents’ first cousins are your first cousins once removed.
CutiET : That is complicated.
GachaQueen : It does seem unintuitive, yes.
SmallMight : Thanks Yaoyorozu-san. I forget the details on that sometimes too.
CutiET : So, basically, what you’re saying is, if you find out you’re dating someone who shared, like, a great-great-great grandparent with you…
GachaQueen : Probably don’t worry about it.
GachaQueen : Unless you met them at a family reunion. In which case that’s a little weird.
CutiET : Interesting.
CutiET : I don’t think our family even knows anyone that far… removed… I guess.
GachaQueen : I do. I have met sixth cousins in person.
CutiET : Wow.
SmallMight : Some families put more stock in lineage than others.
GachaQueen : True.
ZappySus : I think the takeaway here is “don’t pick people up at extended family reunions.”
AuxcuseYou : I’m pretty sure most of us already assumed that.
ZappySus : Never hurts to be clear!
SmallMight : Sure. Why not.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
16:00
Eraser : Hey, Vlad.
Vlad : Yeah, Eraser?
Eraser : Who’d Tetsutetsu end up going with?
Vlad : Let me check…
Vlad : Fourth Kind.
Eraser : These two are ridiculous.
Vlad : Kirishima did the same thing?
Eraser : Yeah. Are we SURE they’re not doing this on purpose?
Vlad : Pretty sure, yeah.
TheHealer : Aizawa, did Torino put in a damned internship form like he said he would?
Eraser : Torino?
TheHealer : Just check Midoriya’s application for me.
StumpBeefknob : He did. I was there when it came in.
StumpBeefknob : Gave it to Young Midoriya myself...
Eraser : Well, apparently All Might already confirmed it, but yeah. Midoriya’s application is for “Gran Torino.”
Eraser : Now that I think of it, I think I've heard of this guy.
Eraser : I’m a little surprised he’s alive.
Eraser : He disappeared off the face of the Earth a long time ago.
TheHealer : That stubborn jackass replaced his blood with piss and vinegar decades ago.
TheHealer : Death doesn’t want him.
Eraser : So I take it you’re acquainted, then, Shuzenji?
TheHealer : We’ve worked together off and on for most of both of our careers, so yes.
Eraser : He’s a speedster, isn’t he?
Eraser : Why’d you think he’d be good for Midoriya?
TheHealer : He’s a hardass but a good teacher. Taught here for a year, in fact.
TheHealer : He whipped meathead there into shape, and Midoriya’s a hell of a lot smarter, so I figure it can’t hurt.
StumpBeefknob : I still have nightmares…
TheHealer : I’m also assuming that Midoriya, at least, won’t be a big baby about it.
StumpBeefknob : Hurtful.
[PM Kayama — Takeyama]
Kayama : Takeyama-san, do you have a moment?
Takeyama : Midnight, right?
Kayama : Yes. I pulled your number out of the security files.
Kayama : I hope you don’t mind, but I thought I ought to warn you about something.
Takeyama : Shoot.
Kayama : One of our students has applied to be your intern.
Kayama : Normally this wouldn’t be of concern, but the student in question has been taken to task on a number of occasions for disrespectful, even harassing, behavior toward women.
Kayama : If you’re uncomfortable with him, we can reject his application out of hand.
Takeyama : Which kid is it?
Kayama : Give me a moment, I’ll send over some basic information. His name is Mineta Minoru.
Takeyama :
Takeyama : LOL, oh yeah I remember this kid. Why the heck was he a cheerleader?
Kayama : He and another student tried to trick the girls into believing that U.A. was mandating a cheer battle.
Kayama : His homeroom teacher decided that if he wanted student cheerleaders so bad, he and his accomplice could provide them personally.
Takeyama : And the other kids?
Kayama : They just felt like it.
Takeyama : Cute.
Takeyama : Anyway, yeah, sure, w/e. He can intern with me.
Takeyama : If he tries anything, I’ll put him through the wringer.
Takeyama : NBD.
Kayama : If you’re sure.
Takeyama : Don’t worry about it so much, MOM. You’ll give yourself wrinkles.
Kayama :
Kayama : Right. Enjoy your pervert.
[Faculty Main]
Eraser : How bad could this guy possibly be?
StumpBeefknob : Honestly I doubt he’s going to be quite as vicious with Young Midoriya, because our problems are different.
StumpBeefknob : Young Midoriya is harmed by his quirk, whereas when I was young I had more trouble controlling my output when it came to things around me.
StumpBeefknob : So his curriculum for me was largely practical combat training.
StumpBeefknob : Which largely involved Torino beating the everloving shit out of me on a nigh daily basis.
Eraser : LOL.
StumpBeefknob : Yes, yes laugh it up.
TheHealer : I still have some of the videos.
TheHealer : Only about half of them involve Toshinori puking everywhere.
Eraser : I would like to see some of them. For academic reasons.
StumpBeefknob : Recovery Girl, please…
TheHealer : I’m makin’ popcorn!
GuildMaster : I shall bring tea.
HeyMikey : Gimme a half hour and I can have a few three-liter bottles of soda there!
NightyNight : I’m in. I need something fun after dealing with that bitch, Mt. Lady.
TheHealer : Young upstart giving you shit, Kayama?
NightyNight : Seems like it.
TheHealer : Welcome to my hell.
MeleeDPS : Should be interesting.
MainTank :
OffTank : I’ve got a portable surround sound setup I can bring.
StumpBeefknob : Cementoss, you too?
MainTank : I’m sorry, All Might.
MainTank : I really do admire you.
MainTank : But funny is funny.
StumpBeefknob
: Shit.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
20:20
ZappySus : Y’know, on the one hand, I’m all excite about the internships.
ZappySus : On the other hand, those ain’t happening for a while, and before that we’ve got MIDTERMS.
CutiET : Ew.
SmallMight : Well, you know what they say.
SmallMight : If you want dessert, you gotta finish your veggies?
Invisibitch : DISAGREE!
Invisibitch : Life is uncertain!
Invisibitch : Eat dessert first!
AveImperator : So your thought there is that because the world might explode at any moment you might as well have some ice cream?
Invisibitch : Precisely! I knew you got me! <3
SmallMight : I guess that’s not meritless.
SmallMight : Still. We can’t really control what’s on our plates right now, so I guess we’re stuck with the brussels sprouts.
Scotch : Asparagus!
CutiET : Beans!
ModestMouse : What, are we doing favorite vegetables now?
CutiET : YES! I like natto but beans in general are pretty great.
Invisibitch : I’ll bet Ochako-chan’s favorite is green beans or broccoli ;)
ModestMouse :
ModestMouse : You know what, sure.
SmallMight :
SmallMight : I don’t know that I have a favorite vegetable, but it’s not a salad without radishes.
[Ladies’ World]
Hagakure : That was deliberate!
Uraraka : What?
Asui : A lot of radishes tend to be a mix of pale and pink, Ochako-chan, ribbit.
Uraraka :
Uraraka : No way. Deku-kun isn’t that sly.
Jiro : I’m torn.
Ashido : I mean, I want to believe he did that on purpose.
Ashido : But the fact that I want to believe it might make me think it’s more real than it is?
Yaoyorozu : Confirmation bias.
Ashido : Yeah, sure.
Asui : I honestly think you might be reaching, Toru-chan.
Hagakure : Bah!
[Class 1-A]
HornBuddy : Mushrooms are pretty awesome!
SmallMight : Not really a vegetable though.
HornBuddy : What? They’re not?
SmallMight : Nope. They’re fungus.
SmallMight : They’re neither plants nor animals.
GachaQueen : That is factually accurate, Midoriya-san, but it is important to note that while mushrooms are not plants, if we’re speaking botanically there’s no such thing as a “vegetable” anyway.
CutiET : Say what?
GachaQueen : The way the word vegetable is used is a culinary term. The kingdom that all plants are in is Plantae, much like animals are Animalia, and mushrooms and molds are in kingdom Fungi.
GachaQueen : But there is no classification, genus, family or otherwise referred to as “vegetable.”
GachaQueen : So realistically, vegetables are determined by how they’re used.
GachaQueen : That’s why tomatoes are botanically fruits, but they are used in such a way that calling them vegetables is accurate.
GachaQueen : In that regard, mushrooms are most often used like vegetables.
SmallMight :
SmallMight : Huh.
SmallMight : I’ve been out-pedantic-ed.
GachaQueen : It happens to the best of us, Midoriya-san.
CutiET :
CutiET : Is this sass?
CutiET : Like, incredibly nerdy sass?
SmallMight : Now you know how we party, Ashido-san.
CutiET : Wow.
HornBuddy : I am so confused RN.
André : Everyone is right on technicalities, Kirishima.
HornBuddy : Oh!
HornBuddy : Good!?
HornBuddy : Wait then where does “vegetable” come from if that’s not what some kinds of plants are called?
GachaQueen : Same Latin roots as everything else. Vegetabilis is a word for things that are grown or cultivated. And for about a century, kingdom Plantae was referred to as kingdom Vegetabilia.
GachaQueen : It was also about another century before kingdom Fungi became its own classification, separate from Plantae.
HornBuddy : Huh.
CutiET : Neat.
[Ladies’ World]
Ashido : How weird is it that that conversation makes everyone involved hotter to me?
Hagakure : Little weird.
Yaoyorozu : I… What?
Asui : But you do you, Mina-chan.
Ashido : I gotta be me!
Yaoyorozu : I suppose that’s true.
Uraraka : I’m not gonna lie and pretend I don’t sorta know where you’re coming from, Mina-chan.
Ashido : Fantastic.
Jiro : What about that did it for you?
Ashido : I dunno. All the weirdly dorky passion that went into it?
Jiro : So what I’m hearing is that Kirishima's attitude is rubbing off on you.
Ashido : !
Ashido : You keep your helpful comments to yourself.
Jiro : I am disinclined.
Ashido : Didn’t we just establish that that kind of nerdy talk does it for me, Jiro?
Yaoyorozu :
Jiro : Suddenly more inclined.
Ashido : Winning!
Notes:
Okay. So. Look, let me level with you. I have no idea how the Japanese do taxonomy. Maybe they use the same system we use, or maybe they have one all their own. In that case, a lot of the conversation here does NOT work if they're speaking Japanese.
But let's pretend, eh?
Nicknames as they stand at the end of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - André
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 15: StumpBeefknob
Rolling Chart: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zctCcQAqBhg3_Dy6dcaLmVFycKgexQIaE4YXsaAbQTw/edit?usp=sharing
Chapter 15: Movin' Right Along
Summary:
Place in Timeline: During Episode 26, Time to Pick Some Names. Before the start of Internships.
First term. Mid-May.
Notes:
Fair warning, I am not going to do that day-by-day thing I did before the Sport's festival. It's too annoying to keep up with. This chapter starts on Monday but the second day in there could be just about any day that isn't Friday. I'm just gonna let the timeline meander a little less specifically, y'know?
Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - André
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 11: BlastHardcheese
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
06:55
CutiET: Maaaaaan, weekends are too short!
ZappySus: Mood.
Scotch: Y’know, I felt like that all through middle school.
Scotch: But given how hard I had to bust my tits to get into this school, I kinda can’t anymore.
ZappySus: You’re not wrong, I guess.
CutiET: Yeah yeah I know. I just get sleepy!
CutiET: Also most of the other subjects are still boring.
Scotch: I don’t disagree, but still.
Scotch: We’re in the fuckin’ UA hero course, guys!
ZappySus:
ZappySus: That does feel weirdly satisfying.
CutiET: Uuuuuuuuuuugh, fiiiiiine, I’ll whine less.
CutiET:
CutiET: Huh.
ZappySus: What?
CutiET: I dunno. Something felt weirdly off just now but I can’t put my finger on it.
CutiET: Like something’s missing?
ZappySus: Okay?
CutiET: Nevermind, it’s probably not important.
SmallMight: I gotta go with Sero here.
SmallMight: I spent a lot of my life thinking I might never get to do this, so I’m super into it.
HornBuddy: I feel that in my SOUL, Mido-bro!
SmallMight: Oh yeah? Why’s that?
SmallMight: You seem like the kind of guy who would’ve been on track for this.
HornBuddy: You’d think, right?
HornBuddy: But when I was a kid, I was super unmanly.
HornBuddy: No confidence in myself, my quirk, nothin’.
SmallMight: What changed?
HornBuddy: Y’know what? It’s kinda like some of the stuff you talk about.
HornBuddy: I tried to get in front of bullies and got my ass kicked a bunch.
HornBuddy: Or I saw someone in trouble and got too scared to do anything.
HornBuddy: Made me feel like a total loser.
CutiET: Oh wait, I think I know where this is going.
HornBuddy: Then ^ this chick handles a bunch of stuff I totally screwed the pooch on.
CutiET: Oh jeez.
HornBuddy: You walked right up to that giant villain and got him to go away!
CutiET: He was just asking for directions! I managed to make up some nonsense before I freaked out completely!
HornBuddy: And I just stared at all of it from across the street!
HornBuddy: Anyways, after that I found an old Crimson Riot interview.
HornBuddy: Where he was talking about how of course he’s scared when he fights!
SmallMight: Oh yeah, I remember that one! “Show me someone that isn’t scared to die and I’ll show you an idiot!”
HornBuddy: EXACTLY!
HornBuddy: And then he said that what he was MORE scared of was failing people who needed him.
HornBuddy: So at that point I decided I was gonna get my shit together, work out, make myself better.
HornBuddy: And, well. Here we are, right?
SmallMight: That’s really cool, Kirishima-kun!
SmallMight: What’s about the giant villain thing, though?
CutiET: Honestly I don’t even know for sure if he was?
HornBuddy: Yeeeah, that’s fair, he might’ve just been a guy with a gigantism quirk and some freaky mutations.
CutiET: Exactly. But he was, like, looming over some of the girls from our class?
CutiET: And he was being really scary and cracking the building he was leaning against when they couldn’t answer him?
SmallMight: Okay, yeah, possibly a misunderstanding but if he was intimidating some schoolkids he probably should’ve known to back off.
CutiET: Right. Maybe villain, maybe just undersocialized jackass.
SmallMight: Where’d he want directions to?
CutiET: Some hero agency? I don’t remember.
CutiET: Anyway I just sent him to the police station.
SmallMight: Probably the best thing to do in that circumstance.
CutiET: Hey, Kiri, what’d you mean by “a bunch of stuff?”
CutiET: Wasn’t it just that one thing?
HornBuddy: Nah! There was at least one other time when I tried to help some kid with his bullies, utterly failed, and you like…
HornBuddy: I dunno, convinced them all to be friends?
HornBuddy: I’m not sure what the heck went on but you were all breakdancing by the end of it.
CutiET: I do not remember this.
HornBuddy: Which means you probably did stuff like that all the time.
HornBuddy: That only proves how much manlier than me you were back then, Ashido!
CutiET: You do realize that most girls don’t really wanna think of themselves as manly, right?
HornBuddy: Baffling.
CutiET: Tu me tues.
ZappySus: What’s this? Are we finally developing our own chat memes?
Scintillement: Le pouvoir du français vous oblige!
ZappySus: Sus.
Blasty: He wasn’t cussing, Dunce Face.
ZappySus: Why you gotta do me like that, Bakugo?
Blasty: Stop being an idiot and I’ll stop pointing it out.
ZappySus: Also sus.
Blasty: Only one way to find out, Sparky.
CutiET: So do you legitimately not know any of our names or is this just a THING?
Blasty: I don’t have to explain myself to any of you extras.
HornBuddy: Oh come on, Bakubro, you know you love us!
Blasty: You are an idiot.
HornBuddy: Would an idiot kick your ass in heroics later?
Blasty: An idiot would talk shit without being able to back it up.
HornBuddy: Challenge accepted, bring your A-game.
Blasty: There is no other game, dumbass.
HornBuddy: Damn skippy!
HornBuddy:
HornBuddy: Got quiet alla sudden.
CutiET: Shhhhh, it’s like seeing a unicorn. You don’t wanna spook him.
Blasty:
Blasty: Fuck all of you.
CutiET: Dammit!
SmallMight: You gotta keep it on the inside, Ashido-san.
Blasty: That goes double for you, Deku.
SmallMight: I know, Kacchan.
SmallMight: I know.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
12:55
Invisibitch: Okay, does anyone at all know what the hell is up with that Monoma kid?
Invisibitch: Cuz he is really, really annoying.
AveImperator: I have no idea. Wish he’d shut up.
HornBuddy: Guy’s got a screw loose. He took our headbands during the Cavalry Battle, then instead of just getting back to what he was doing, he took a while to taunt Bakubro.
Invisibitch: So he’s annoying AND an idiot?
HornBuddy: Kinda. I don’t really know what he was trying to pull off. It just made Bakubro focus on him nearly the whole time.
AveImperator: And they ended without a single headband, right?
HornBuddy: Ayup. Bakubro was pretty insistent.
CutiET: Yeah. Obsessed really. He actually ignored Midori for a while to do it.
SmallMight: Yeah. I seriously considered giving him a gift for that.
SmallMight: Took a lot of pressure off our team.
Invisibitch: You should totally do that! That’d be hilarious.
Invisibitch: He’d probably lose his shit!
SmallMight: Nah. It’d be funny for a second and then we’d just have to deal with even more of his nonsense.
Invisibitch: Booooo, boooo reasonable, booooo.
AveImperator: He’s got a point though. Guy’s already annoying as hell.
AveImperator: Could you imagine how much more unbearable he’d be if we started goading him?
Invisibitch: I know you’re right.
Invisibitch: I just haven’t stirred any shit in DAYS.
AveImperator: You always stir shit in our hearts?
Invisibitch:
Invisibitch: That got away from you.
AveImperator: It did, yes.
Invisibitch: But I appreciate the attempt. <3
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
18:30
BlastHardcheese: How did any of you ever get used to this?
RangedDPS: What?
BlastHardcheese: Creating examinations like this.
BlastHardcheese: There are so many things that need to be covered, even in Foundational Heroics.
BlastHardcheese: I find myself constantly concerned that I’m missing something vital.
HeyMikey: Same as anything else, yo!
HeyMikey: Practice!
RangedDPS: Also cribbing off exams put together by the people who came before ya can help.
HeyMikey: Yeah! Also flagrantly cheating, exactly!
BlastHardcheese: That could be helpful at least as a guideline…
BlastHardcheese: Do we have previous Foundational Heroics files somewhere?
MeleeDPS: Yeah, there’s a file room across from my office.
BlastHardcheese: Fantastic.
Eraser: Are you already teaching him how to be a slackass?
HeyMikey: One of us! One of us! One of us!
Eraser: Why do I even ask?
BlastHardcheese: Now now, Aizawa-kun.
BlastHardcheese: I have no intention of copying a prior examination word for word.
BlastHardcheese: But it would be very helpful to have a more solid starting point.
Eraser: Yeah yeah.
Eraser: Just keep in mind, the Midterms aren’t as comprehensive as the Finals need to be.
BlastHardcheese: Of course.
Eraser: And you might as well start assembling your notes for the Finals now. You’ll need ‘em.
BlastHardcheese: Damn.
Eraser: Welcome to teaching.
Eraser: The only part about teaching in a hero course that’s better is the pay.
HeyMikey: Oh hell yeah!
HeyMikey: I cannot imagine being on a normal teacher’s salary!
Eraser: It’s a travesty.
BlastHardcheese: I wouldn’t know, honestly.
HeyMikey: Wha?
BlastHardcheese: I’m the number one hero. I don’t know what the hell is even IN my bank accounts except that it’s so much it’ll never matter.
BlastHardcheese: I told Nezu to donate my salary. I’m just doing this for personal reasons and to pass on what I know before I can’t do it anymore.
HeyMikey: Huh. I guess that makes sense.
Eraser: So what’re you donating it to?
BlastHardcheese: I donate to quite a few, but if you just mean my salary from UA, that’s going to a couple of Quirkless outreach programs.
HeyMikey: Oh yeah? Why those specifically?
BlastHardcheese: Some very close friends of mine are Quirkless. My friend Dave’s daughter, Melissa, for instance.
BlastHardcheese: Also I made some unintentionally callous remarks recently and was rather ashamed of myself after I remembered my own childhood.
HeyMikey: ?
BlastHardcheese: I was a late bloomer. Thought I was quirkless for years.
BlastHardcheese: So I had no business forgetting about it and not thinking before I spoke.
TheHealer: You could stand to think more about what you say in general, Toshinori.
BlastHardcheese: I know, I know, I DO try.
HeyMikey: NGL, never would’ve guessed you were a late bloomer.
BlastHardcheese: Yep. If I’d tried to use my quirk sooner I might’ve hurt myself pretty badly.
BlastHardcheese: Had to be past a certain threshold of body mass and physical fitness.
HeyMikey: That can happen?
TheHealer: It’s rare but yes. Sometimes the body is so ill equipped to handle its quirk that it’ll simply suppress it.
BlastHardcheese: Usually it’s not too bad, but sometimes it can stretch pretty far.
Eraser:
Eraser: Wait a second.
[Class 1-A]
Eraser: Son of a bitch.
CutiET: Sensei!?
Eraser: Wrong chat. Ignore that. It’s not anything any of you did.
[Faculty Main]
Eraser: I just did a search on the 1-A chat.
Eraser: So at what point were we going to tell me that MIDORIYA is one of these incredibly rare cases?
MeleeDPS: What.
TheHealer: You didn’t know?
Eraser: No, Shuzenji, I was not informed of that tidbit.
TheHealer: @GuildMaster
GuildMaster: It was available in his student file.
Eraser: brb.
TheHealer: I think you could’ve specifically brought it to his attention, Nezu.
GuildMaster: I didn’t think it necessary to make a fuss.
Eraser: It’s on page ten.
Eraser: It is ONE sentence. In the middle of his medical history’s detailed summary.
Eraser: You didn’t think that merited a bit of emphasis, Nezu?
GuildMaster: Mmm. I suppose I did assume that everyone read the files in detail.
Eraser: In detail. Not with a fine-tooth comb. And I generally just check medical history for allergies and serious conditions directly relevant to hero work.
Eraser: I’m not a doctor, I don’t need to know if he has a history of general anesthetic reactions or whatever.
MeleeDPS: How late did he get his quirk?
Eraser: Apparently, the day of the entrance exam!
RangedDPS:
RangedDPS: Well, shit, THAT explains a lot.
GuildMaster: Would it really have changed that much about your approach?
Eraser: I was seriously considering expelling him on the first day, Nezu!
Eraser: What the hell was I supposed to think about a fifteen year old who shatters his bones every time he uses his quirk!?
Eraser: And furthermore, All Might, why the hell didn’t YOU mention it!?
BlastHardcheese: Why would I be privy to that information?
Eraser: He already told his classmates that you were the one who told him how to handle it.
Eraser: And something tells me he’s being vague on purpose.
BlastHardcheese:
Eraser: SPILL.
BlastHardcheese: Oh very well.
BlastHardcheese: About a year before the entrance exam I met Young Midoriya during an incident with a villain that had a sludge quirk.
BlastHardcheese: Young Midoriya’s quirk is very similar to mine, except he’s nowhere near my size, so he needed far more conditioning than I did.
Eraser: And, what, you could just sense it or something?
BlastHardcheese: Something like that. Look, I don’t really think I need to get into the explicit mechanics of my quirk, and I barely understand it myself.
BlastHardcheese: I’m no quirk analyst or doctor either.
Eraser: Fine, whatever. What was your involvement?
BlastHardcheese: I may have given him some assistance with his conditioning.
BlastHardcheese: A workout program and diet plan to get him to the point that he could use his quirk.
Eraser : So you knew he was going to explode his limbs?
BlastHardcheese: No. I knew it would hurt. MINE hurt.
BlastHardcheese: But aside from the fact that he’s a lot smaller than I was, I kinda have to assume that he’s potentially more powerful than me, too, because I never broke so many things.
TheHealer: His output is at least comparable to Toshinori’s, yes. It could possibly be higher as he improves.
Eraser: Well that’s just fucking perfect.
Eraser: And you seriously couldn’t come up with better advice than “clench your buttcheeks and yell smash?”
BlastHardcheese: That is NOT what I said.
Eraser: Oh, what DID you say then?
BlastHardcheese: I told him that I clench my buttcheeks and yell — from the bottom of my heart — SMASH.
HeyMikey: ROFLMAO!
Eraser:
Eraser: I hate you so much.
MeleeDPS: That is pretty impressively bad.
BlastHardcheese: Look, I get it, I’m an inadequate teacher! I’m working on it!
BlastHardcheese: My quirk, for all its initial complications, has never been this difficult for me.
BlastHardcheese: I found it largely intuitive.
BlastHardcheese: So I’ve never had to give that much though to it, and I’m DECADES removed from needing to figure it out.
BlastHardcheese: Why do you think I contacted one of MY old teachers?
TheHealer: Hah! Contacted.
BlastHardcheese: I DID!
TheHealer: You sent him a letter saying that you knew a boy who MIGHT need his help.
TheHealer: I’M the one who sent him the damned internship form.
Eraser: Shuzenji, do you really believe this Torino guy can iron this out?
Eraser: Because there really isn’t time to get a quirk specialist in here before internships start, especially not in the middle of midterm prep.
TheHealer: Aizawa-kun, Torino Sorahiko might be the single most qualified individual TO iron this out.
Eraser: Fine. I’m going to trust you on this one.
Eraser: In the future, however, I would very much appreciate a NOTE about something as important as this.
Eraser: Maybe I should’ve read the file in more detail, but I honestly didn’t think I’d need to read them for VANISHINGLY RARE conditions.
GuildMaster: Noted. In the future such things will be better highlighted.
Eraser: Fine. And I’ll try to do a better job of assimilating the files in greater detail.
Eraser: Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some messages to send.
[PM Aizawa — Midoriya]
Aizawa: Problem Child.
Midoriya: Sensei? Is there a problem?
Aizawa: Not as SUCH.
Aizawa: Not a problem with YOU at any rate.
Aizawa: However, I was just made aware of some important facts about your circumstances.
Aizawa: This isn’t your responsibility, and I don’t blame you for it, however I have to ask.
Aizawa: Why didn’t you at some point mention that your quirk wasn’t accessible until February of this year?
Midoriya:
Midoriya: YOU DIDN’T KNOW THAT!?
Aizawa: No. No I did not.
Midoriya: Shouldn’t that have been in my file!?
Aizawa: Apparently it was. Sort of.
Aizawa: I found it once it was pointed out to me.
Aizawa: I usually leave most of the medical section to Recovery Girl, you see.
Midoriya: I’m sorry sensei! I had assumed you knew about it!
Aizawa: I already said it’s not your fault. It’s not your job to inform me of these things.
Aizawa: However, given how the first day went, I’m surprised you didn’t mention it then.
Midoriya: Well…
Midoriya: I thought you already knew. And I figured you didn’t want to hear excuses.
Aizawa: Right. Okay. That’s illuminating.
Aizawa: Regardless.
Aizawa: My instinct is to pull you out of the internships and get you a quirk counselor, but I’m going to bow to Recovery Girl’s experience and assume that this Gran Torino guy can handle it.
Aizawa: However, the INSTANT your internship is over, if you still need help, I need you to let me know, all right?
MIdoriya: Yes, sensei.
Midoriya:
Midoriya: Is this what the “son of a bitch” was about, sensei?
Aizawa: Something like that.
Aizawa: Seriously? He told you to “clench your buttcheeks?”
Midoriya: Yep.
Aizawa uploaded SideshowBobRakeUgh.MP3
Midoriya: I was not expecting pre-quirk memes.
Aizawa: Look, it encapsulates my entire life.
Aizawa: I’m not apologizing for it.
Midoriya: That’s fair.
[PM Uraraka — Deku <3]
Uraraka: Deku-kun? You haven’t replied in a while. You okay?
Deku: Oh, yeah, sorry Uraraka-san.
Deku: Aizawa-sensei PM’d me.
Uraraka: Oh? What’d he want?
Deku: Apparently nobody bothered to inform him about my quirk.
Uraraka: So… He didn’t know you were a late bloomer until today?
Deku: Looks like.
Uraraka: That explains a lot.
Uraraka: … Also explains that random message earlier.
Deku: Yeeeep.
Uraraka: So… Should we assume All Might’s gonna be in the infirmary for the next couple days?
Deku: 50/50 shot, I’m gonna guess.
[Class 1-A]
CutiET: So who do you guys think sensei’s reaming out right now?
Scotch: We may never know.
ConfectionKami: What makes you think he’s reaming someone out?
CutiET: Seriously?
ConfectionKami: Yeah, right, stupid question.
ZappySus: I bet it’s All Might.
Scotch: Why would you think that?
ZappySus: Because sensei gives off big “sick of this guy’s shit” energy every time they’re in the same room.
CutiET: Valid.
SmallMight: It’s probably not JUST All Might.
CutiET: How do you figure?
SmallMight: Because sensei just told me he just found out I was a late bloomer.
CutiET: IT WASN’T IN YOUR FILE!?
SmallMight: Apparently it wasn’t in the part of the file sensei usually needs to read in detail.
Scotch: That’s either super hilarious, or incomparably sad.
ModestMouse: Must they choose?
Scotch: Touché.
SmallMight: It looks like he did a search in the chat, too, because he seemed unamused by All Might’s advice.
CutiET: I mean.
CutiET: All Might’s advice kinda sucked ass.
SmallMight: I feel like that’s unfair, but intellectually I must acknowledge that it is not.
Scotch: I feel like we need to look for a card that says something like “I’m sorry you’re surrounded by idiots.”
ZappySus: Wouldn’t we be ripping on ourselves then?
ModestMouse: Are you trying to claim we don’t deserve it?
ZappySus:
GachaQueen: I could MAKE such a card.
SmallMight: Looks like we’re signing a card, then.
Blasty: Fuck, I’LL sign that one.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
12:40
Invisibitch: I hate math.
Invisibitch: Like, so much.
CutiET: Preach it, babe.
AveImperator: Not a huge fan myself, but, y’know.
AveImperator: Not like we don’t need it for what we do.
CutiET: You being right fills me with hate.
Invisibitch: Impossible.
CutiET: Watch me!
Invisibitch: Nope. Can’t be done. Mashirao’s too cuddly and lovable.
AveImperator: Oh jeez, Toru.
Invisibitch: Even Kaminari acknowledges it, if his obsession with Mashirao’s tail floof is any indication.
ZappySus: It’s so fluffy…
AveImperator: I feel like I have more to offer the world than stimming opportunities.
Invisibitch: Your piggyback game is also on point, Mashi!
BestHugs: At least I’m not alone.
AveImperator:
StickyDiaperBaby: So what I’m hearing is that you spend a lot of time giving her rides.
Invisibitch:
AveImperator:
AveImperator: I wanna be mad.
Invisibitch: But I kinda left us open for that, yeah.
ZappySus: What two consenting young adults do in their free time is none of our concern.
ZappySus: Unless it’s really, really funny.
GachaQueen: I question the validity of those criteria.
StickyDiaperBaby: … I’m not getting my ass kicked yet.
Invisibitch: Yeah, no, that one was valid enough.
Invisibitch: Congratulations, you’re making the right kinds of inappropriate comments.
StickyDiaperBaby: Yay!
AveImperator: And you didn’t take it further. Good for you.
Kermitdóttir: Do you need more help, Mina-chan, Toru-chan?
Invisibitch: I don’t THINK so?
CutiET: Yeah I’m just unhappy with the work, not completely lost?
Kermitdóttir: Alright, but I’m here if you need me, ribbit.
GachaQueen: I would happily join Tsuyu-chan in making myself available for study assistance. There isn’t much time left before Midterms after all.
AveImperator: I’ll keep it in mind, definitely.
[PM Kyoka — Momo]
Kyoka: Honestly, I’d totally take you up on that.
Kyoka: Last time was super helpful, and kinda fun honestly.
Momo: I found it enjoyable as well.
Momo: OH!
Kyoka: What?
Momo: Kyoka, what would you think of making a day of it this Friday?
Momo: Last time we went to your place for supper. You could visit my home!
Kyoka: Yeah, okay, that could be cool
Momo: Um.
Kyoka: Momo?
Momo: I’m not sure of the etiquette here but…
Momo: Growing up, many of my peers found my family, er, intimidating.
Momo: So I was wondering…
Kyoka: You can go ahead and ask whatever. I’m not gonna get pissy about it.
Momo: How would you feel about making it a sleepover?
Momo: We could even invite the other girls if we wanted!
Kyoka: That
Kyoka: Could be cool.
Kyoka: Give me a minute, I gotta check something.
[PM Jiro — Kaminari]
Jiro posted 1 screenshot.
Jiro: Is this what having a stroke feels like?
Kaminari: Dude.
Kaminari: You cannot possibly be thinking of saying no.
Jiro: I don’t want to say no but I’m kinda freaking out!
Kaminari: Jiro.
Kaminari: My non-hetero lifemate.
Jiro: Don’t like it.
Kaminari: You cannot refuse this call!
Kaminari: I’ll workshop it more.
Jiro: But how would I SURVIVE IT!?
Kaminari: You can do it!
Kaminari: What’s more, I recommend you steer Yaoyorozu away from inviting the other girls.
Kaminari: This.
Kaminari: Is.
Kaminari: Your.
Kaminari: Time.
Jiro:
Jiro: Fuck. I cannot handle this.
Kaminari: Do it anyway!
Jiro: I’mma do it.
Kamiari: YEAH!
[PM Kyoka — Momo]
Kyoka: Yeah okay, I’m free this Friday. I’ll just have to make sure mom and dad are okay with it.
Kyoka: And as for the other girls, that’d be cool if you wanna, but it kinda seems like they’re not really into a big study group right now. So maybe just bring it up if they ask for help?
Kyoka: Otherwise, y’know, we could just make it our thing, right?
Momo: That seems agreeable, yes!
Momo: Oh this will be so much fun!
Momo: I have research to do!
Kyoka: Don’t make too big a deal of it now.
Kyoka: S’just a study and sleepover thing. NBD.
Momo: Yes but it’s my first time!
Kyoka: Phrasing.
Momo: What do you mean, Kyoka?
Kyoka:
Kyoka: Y’know what? Don’t worry about it.
[PM Jiro — Kaminari]
Jiro posted 1 screenshot.
Jiro: For fuck’s sake! HOW DO I NOT DIE?
Kaminari: Look yourself in the mirror (later when it’s not lunchtime) and remind yourself that you, too, are cool and hot, Jiro!
Jiro: Fuck. Fuck. Fuck. Fuck. Fuck.
Kaminari: You got this!
Kaminari: Go get your stacked, genius girlfriend!
Jiro: I don’t even know if she’s into girls!
Kaminari: Allow. Me.
Jiro: You idiot, what the fuck are you gonna do?
Kaminari: I’m gonna be an idiot, obvs.
Jiro: Shit.
Kaminari: Just wait ‘til after school. Trust me.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
20:05
ZappySus: Hey, y’know what, I’m curious.
ZappySus: What’s everybody into?
CutiET: How do you mean?
ZappySus: Like, in romantic or sexual terms.
ZappySus: For instance, I believe I hold the crown of 1-A’s biggest disaster bi.
CutiET: Bitch, you tryna take my crown!?
ZappySus: Oh come on! I drop the ball a lot more than you! :D
CutiET: I will cut you.
[PM Ashido — Kaminari]
Ashido: What’re you up to?
Kaminari: I’m feeling out orientations for someone who’s scared of barking up the wrong tree.
Ashido: Ohhhhhh. Who?
Kaminari: Not tellin’.
Ashido: It’s Jiro isn’t it?
Kaminari: Not gonna confirm or deny. Hell, maybe it’s me.
Kaminari: Whacha think about that!?
Ashido: It’s totally Jiro. I’m in.
Kaminari: Whatever helps you sleep.
[Class 1-A]
CutiET: Anyway, w/e, fine. Also a disaster bi. Or pan if you’re finicky about it I guess.
ZappySus: Never really understood the difference.
CutiET: Eh. Everybody defines it differently. I don’t think it matters, really.
StickyDiaperBaby: Dudes don’t do it for me. As I have said, I’m with Jiro.
AuxcuseYou: Please don’t say that.
AuxcuseYou: Anyway, yeah, sure, lesbian. Who’s surprised?
Invisibitch: Depends on my mood, really. I’m mostly into dudes right now tho, obviously.
Invisibitch: But dig into the core of it and I’mma say bi.
AveImperator: I like girls best, but I’m not gonna say there’s not a guy in the world that could work for me. I’ve just never met one yet.
BestHugs: I’m not sure, honestly.
BestHugs: I’ve never really found myself terribly attracted to anyone, but I’m not saying it’s impossible.
Scintillement: Masculinity, s'il vous plaît.
HornBuddy: Gaaaaaaaay.
Scintillement: Precisely.
HornBuddy: Internet hi-five!
Scintillement: Oui.
FloofBringer: Um.
FloofBringer: I don’t really think I ever want to do any of, uh… Y’know. That.
FloofBringer: But I like cuddles…
CutiET: You deserve all the cuddles, Koda. <3
FloofBringer: Oh jeez.
Kermitdóttir: I find myself most attracted to girls, ribbit, but I’ve met one or two boys I like.
[PM Jiro — Kaminari]
Jiro: THIS was your big plan?
Kaminari: Oh, be patient. Sheesh.
Jiro: UGH.
[Class 1-A]
SmallMight: Gender doesn’t really matter.
SmallMight: I just wanna be with someone who makes me feel happy.
SmallMight: And, y’know, pretty much everyone’s got something cute about them.
ZappySus: Especially in THIS class, amirite!?
SmallMight: You’re not wrong…
ModestMouse: Deku-kun’s got the right idea.
André: Honestly it’s never been a priority for me.
André: So I suppose I don’t really know.
GachaQueen: Oh my.
GachaQueen: Well. I’m not going to say that boys are out of the question.
GachaQueen: But I will say that the feminine form is more generally appealing.
[PM Kaminari — Jiro]
Kaminari: You.
Kaminari: Are.
Kaminari: Welcome.
Jiro: Oh fuck it’s real now.
Kaminari: Mirror. NOW.
Jiro: Fuck fuck fuck. FINE.
[Class 1-A]
ConfectionKami: So far it’s just girls for me, really.
ConfectionKami: Though, y’know, they gotta be okay with my hobbies and stuff.
CutiET: I don’t think you’ll have that problem with most people around here, Sato, my dude!
ConfectionKami: Honestly, someone who wants to join me in the kitchen is kinda nice too.
CutiET: Rules me out, then. I can make, like, four or five things total.
CutiET: Totes love it when someone else cooks <3
Blasty: Tch. Whatever.
Blasty: All that’s important is any guy who wants my attention had better be able to fuckin’ keep up!
[PM Kirishima — Kaminari]
Kirishima: Kami-bro, I don’t know why you started this conversation.
Kirishima: But as of this instant I owe you a batch of Sato-bro’s cupcakes.
Kaminari: Score!
[Class 1-A]
EternalDarkness: What form the flesh takes is irrelevant.
EternalDarkness: All that is necessary is that my partner respects my communion with the darkness.
Scotch: Gender ain’t really that important, but I do hafta admit I like looking at girls a little more.
Scotch: The aesthetics just work better, y’know?
AuxcuseYou: Mood.
SmallMight: Why’d you want to know, anyway, Kaminari-kun?
ZappySus: Gotta know what my options are, Mido-bro. <3
SmallMight:
SmallMight: Fair enough.
[PM Ashido — Kaminari]
Ashido: Careful, buddy, Ocha will cut you.
Kaminari: I know what trees have already been peed on, thank you.
[Ladies’ World]
Uraraka:
Ashido: It’ll be fine, Ochaco-chan.
Uraraka: I’m watching him.
Hagakure: We all are! That’s why he’s ZappySus!
Ashido: He ain’t stupid enough to compete with you, honey.
Jiro: I dunno. Kaminari’s pretty dumb.
Ashido: There’s dumb, then there’s suicidal.
Notes:
So the plan right now is one or two more chapters, not decided yet, before we get to the internships and Stain arc. Just FYI.
Nicknames as they stand at the end of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - André
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 11: BlastHardcheese
Rolling Chart: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zctCcQAqBhg3_Dy6dcaLmVFycKgexQIaE4YXsaAbQTw/edit?usp=sharing
Chapter 16: That Would Really Be a Breakthrough
Summary:
Place in Timeline: During Episode 26, Time to Pick Some Names. Before the start of Internships.
First term. Mid-May.
Notes:
It took me way too fucking long to start this chapter. Frick. Oh well, I fuckin' nailed it in the end!
Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - André
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 18: BuckPlankchest
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
10:00
ZappySus: Ugggh. Sleep time is over, I GUESS.
ZappySus: So how’d everybody’s Friday go?
Invisibitch: I, for one, had a great time!
ZappySus: Oh yeah? Date night?
Invisibitch: Nah, not this week. I went out with Mina-chan!
Invisibitch: Got myself all done up with jangly and sparkly stuff and we went to a dance club!
CutiET: We basically attention whored the entire place.
Invisibitch: YEP! All eyes on us!
HornBuddy: Oh that’s what you girls were doing.
HornBuddy: Me and Ojiro went down to that one sports bar that has batting cages out back.
HornBuddy: I spent a couple sessions just letting the thing hit me!
ZappySus: Whaaaat? Why didn’t you guys invite me!?
AveImperator: We did. You never responded.
ZappySus:
ZappySus: Oh shit, I have unread messa
AuxcuseYou: Uh, y’know.
AuxcuseYou: Studying and stuff.
ZappySus: Maaaaaan. Lame.
ZappySus: ‘Msorry…
HornBuddy: Hey man, your loss. Check next time! :P
ZappySus: Hmmm.
[PM Kaminari — Jiro]
Kaminari: So, hey, you seem kinda…
Kaminari: Off?
Kaminari: You alright? I figured you’d be on cloud nine right now.
Jiro: Everything went to shit.
Kaminari: Oh come on, you’ve gotta be exaggerating.
Jiro: I THINK I KISSED HER, YOU MORON!
Kaminari: How can you not know!?
Jiro: I don’t know I don’t know I don’tfuckingknow!
Jiro: Last night went fine, right? We studied, we watched a movie, I tried not to feel like I’m lowering the *property values* by being there.
Kaminari: Oh come on.
Jiro: And then we went to bed. Fine, no big deal, sleepover.
Jiro: When I wake up we’re, like, tangled up together!?
Jiro: And it felt like we had been… I mean…
Jiro: We were both groggy and … I think…?
Jiro: Anyway she froze up, I froze up, we stammered for a while and…
Jiro: I fucked it all up okay!?
[PM Yaoyorozu — Ashido]
Yaoyorozu: Ashido-san?
Ashido: Hey Yaoyorozu!
Ashido: Sup?
Yaoyorozu: I am…
Yaoyorozu: I have something of a problem and I do not know who to speak to about it.
Ashido: Okay… What kinda problem could you have that makes you wanna talk to ME, tho?
Ashido: You’re, like, a genius.
Ashido: And I ain’t the brightest crayon in the box.
Yaoyorozu: That seems unfair...
Ashido: Dunno what I could tell you that you don’t already know.
Yaoyorozu: This is your area of, if not expertise, then at least enthusiasm.
Yaoyorozu: I fear I may have damaged my relationship with Kyoka.
Ashido: What? How? That doesn’t make sense.
Ashido: Jiro’s, like, your super bestie or whatever.
Ashido: She’s like your Toru-chan!
Yaoyorozu: Everything was going well enough. After studying and such we went to bed.
Yaoyorozu: But when we woke, I discovered that I had seemingly taken far too many liberties!
Yaoyorozu: I was… cuddling her, like some sort of girl-sized teddy bear!
Ashido: That doesn’t really seem super awful.
Yaoyorozu: I also fear that I may have kissed her!
Ashido:
Ashido: Wait how could you possibly not know for sure?
Yaoyorozu: We
Yaoyorozu: We woke up at approximately the same time. And I had been having
Yaoyorozu: Dreams.
Yaoyorozu: And when I opened my eyes she was so, so close.
Yaoyorozu: We were essentially sharing the same breaths.
Yaoyorozu: She looked completely mortified!
Yaoyorozu: We barely spoke the rest of the morning!
[PM Kaminari — Jiro]
Kaminari: Okay you need to chill the hell out.
Jiro: How the fuck am I supposed to do that!?
Jiro: She might never speak to me again!
Kaminari: I want you to consider this.
Kaminari: How do you know she didn’t kiss YOU?
Jiro: HOW DOES THAT MAKE SENSE!?
Kaminari: You just got done saying you were both waking up and you didn’t really know what happened.
Kaminari: How do you know she wasn’t the one who kissed you?
Jiro: That’s stupid!
Jiro: She’s Momo! She doesn’t do stupid bullshit like that!
Jiro: If she was gonna kiss someone it’d be fuckin’ deliberate and probably after a fancy dinner and dancing and stuff!
Kaminari: Okay, yeah, but stay with me for a second.
Kaminari: Maybe, just possibly, she is just as much of a disaster as you are, and she didn’t know what she was doing EITHER.
Jiro: You shut your WHORE mouth.
Jiro: Don’t you ever talk about Momo like that!
Jiro: She has class and she’s a genius and she’s just fucking perfect and she isn’t into me like that!
Kaminari: Fucksake, Jiro, she’s not PERFECT.
Kaminari: She’s just as human as everybody else!
Kaminari: She eats food, she burps, she poops, she does stuff without thinking!
Kaminari: Not as much as ME, maybe, but she ain’t some kind of GOD.
Kaminari: She’s a fifteen-fucking-year-old girl, just like you.
Kaminari: You really think putting her up on, like, uh.
Kaminari: Pillar… thingie…
Jiro: Pedestal, the word you’re looking for is pedestal, you pain in my ass!
Kaminari: Right! That!
Kaminari: Do you really think putting her up on a pedestal and acting like she’s some untouchable perfect work of art is fair to her?
Kaminari: I promise, she gets horny and does stupid shit just like everybody else.
[PM Ashido — Yaoyorozu]
Ashido: Okay, sweetie, first off, chillax.
Ashido: I am absolutely certain that it isn’t as dire as you’re making it out to be.
Yaoyorozu: But Ashido-san! You didn’t see her face!
Yaoyorozu: She looked utterly stricken!
Yaoyorozu: Whatever I did was clearly a great violation of her trust!
Ashido: Yaoyorozu, honey.
Ashido: How can you be sure she isn’t saying the same thing right now?
Yaoyorozu: What?
Ashido: You said it yourself.
Ashido: You don’t really know what happened.
Ashido: How do you know she doesn’t think SHE did it?
Yaoyorozu: I
Yaoyorozu: Do you
Yaoyorozu: Do you really think that’s possible?
Ashido: Y’know what, sweetie, I kinda think it might be yeah.
Yaoyorozu: But how can you be sure?
Ashido: Let’s call it intuition.
Ashido: You really, really should talk to her.
Yaoyorozu: But… What if I embarrass her further?
Ashido: Come on, Yaoyorozu, it’s Jiro.
Ashido: Even if she is embarrassed she’ll listen to YOU.
Yaoyorozu: That was very particular emphasis…
Ashido: It was, wasn’t it? Look, how do you feel about her?
Ashido: Do you think you DID kiss her?
Yaoyorozu:
Ashido: Did you want to?
Yaoyorozu: I
Yaoyorozu: Yes.
Yaoyorozu: I’ve admired Kyoka’s confidence since the beginning of the school year but ever since the Sports Festival I’ve found myself becoming closer to her and
Yaoyorozu: Ashido-san I think I might understand what you and Kaminari-san meant when you described yourselves as disasters.
Ashido: Oh, honey, trust me, this ain’t lesbian disaster. This is normal teenager shit.
Ashido: Look. It’s Jiro. She’s blunt and doesn’t waste time with bullshit.
Ashido: If you gotta, apologize to her for this morning, but be real real specific about exactly WHAT you’re apologizing for, right?
Ashido: Then just tell her that stuff.
Ashido: The worst she’ll do is say no.
Yaoyorozu:
Yaoyorozu: You’re right.
Yaoyorozu: Heavens help me this is intimidating, but you’re almost certainly correct.
Ashido: Of course I am.
Ashido: And I know it’s scary, but try to relax.
Ashido: Even if Jiro’s not IN LOVE with you, you know she loves you, right?
Yaoyorozu: I very much want to believe that.
Ashido: Believe it.
Ashido: Now get a snack or some tea or whatever and get to it!
Yaoyorozu: Right.
Yaoyorozu: Wish me luck…
Yaoyorozu: I will take anything that I can get.
Ashido: You got it, sweetie! Go get your hardrock honey!
[PM Momo — Kyoka]
Momo: Hello?
Momo: I will understand if you are upset with me, but I was hoping we could talk?
Momo: Please?
[PM Jiro — Kaminari]
Jiro: Oh god she’s texting me what the fuck do I do.
Kaminari: ANSWER HER, DUMBASS!
Jiro: You’re one to talk!
Kaminari: NOT THE POINT!
Kaminiari: NOW, YOUNG LADY!
Jiro: I’m gonna have a fucking heart attack…
[PM Kyoka — Momo]
Kyoka: Um, yeah, I’m here.
Kyoka: Hey so, uh, about this morning, I…
Kyoka: Wait.
Kyoka: Why would I be upset with YOU!?
Momo: I mean, we woke in a
Momo: Compromising position.
Momo: And I fear I may have taken undue liberties in my sleep.
Momo: For which I deeply apologize!
Kyoka: YOU took liber
Kyoka: I thought I was the one who
Kyoka: Oh man.
Kyoka: Kaminari was right.
Kyoka: He is going to be UNBEARABLE.
Kyoka: We can never tell him.
Momo: I
Momo: I don’t understand?
Kyoka: Oh jeez this is embarrassing.
Kyoka: I thought I was the one who, like, glommed onto you like a damn koala.
Kyoka: And you froze up and I thought
Kyoka: Well I guess we both did, didn’t we?
Momo: And you were discussing it with Kaminari-san?
Kyoka: More like freaking out at Jamming-Yay, yeah…
Momo: Oh.
Kyoka: Sorry…
Momo: I was “freaking out” at Ashido-san.
Kyoka:
Kyoka: Oh.
Momo: I must not allow myself to be distracted.
Momo: Kyoka, I understand now that this morning was a misunderstanding but I feel I need to speak with you nonetheless.
Kyoka: Uh, okay...
Momo: The reason I was so upset was because I felt that I had violated your trust in me.
Momo: The idea that my selfishness might have harmed our relationship was the most distressing thought I could conceive at that moment.
Kyoka: I don’t understand, selfish?
Momo: When we woke in that position I was
Momo: Inordinately pleased.
Kyoka:
Momo: Kyoka, I have admired your confidence and forthrightness since we first met.
Momo: Additionally, since the Sports Festival preparations and events surrounding, you have demonstrated yourself to be perhaps the dearest friend I have ever had.
Momo: With consideration to the fact that you are also quite lovely, I was concerned that I had allowed some weakness to overcome my good sense, and that I had taken advantage of you.
Momo: And that is the last thing that I would want to do. I find myself enamored of you and the idea that I might have hurt you frightened me more than even the USJ incident.
Momo: I understand if this makes you uncomfortable, but I did not feel that I could, in good conscience, deceive you.
Kyoka: Oh.
Kyoka: Oh wow.
Kyoka: Um. So. Yeah. Uh.
Kyoka: Yeah, that’s why I was freaked out too, Momo.
Kyoka: You’re so brilliant and sweet and I love being around you and…
Kyoka: I’m sorry I should say it better but all I can say is you are so damn gorgeous.
Kyoka: I didn’t think that there was any chance at all that you’d be interested in somebody like me.
Momo: What!? Of course! How could you say that!?
Kyoka: Y’know what, hold on.
Kyoka: Do you wanna get together and actually, like, talk about this? In person?
Kyoka: And maybe make it, like
Kyoka: A date?
Momo: That sounds most agreeable, yes!
Kyoka: Cool. Cool. It’s my treat though, you hosted yesterday so it’s fair.
Momo: If you insist.
Kyoka: I very much do.
Kyoka: Hey, uh, assuming this goes okay, what do you wanna do about, y’know.
Kyoka: Everybody else?
Momo: I feel no shame at their knowing about a change in our relationship status, though I feel announcing it would seem narcissistic.
Kyoka: Hrm.
[PM Jiro — Ashido]
Jiro: Hey, Ashido, you’re at practice this morning, right? And you’re done around noonish?
Ashido: Yeah.
Ashido: I’m getting changed now. I’ll be done around 12:30 or so.
Ashido: Why?
Jiro: You’ll see.
Ashido: Ominous.
[PM Kyoka — Momo]
Kyoka: How do you feel about fixing it so we don’t NEED to tell anyone?
Momo: How do you mean?
Kyoka: It’s the weekend. Remember that cafe Midoriya and Uraraka were at?
Momo: Yes, what abou
Momo: Oh.
Momo: Oh, that’s clever. I like it.
Kyoka: Kickass. I’ll meet you there maybe 11:45 or so?
Momo: It’s a date.
Kyoka: Oh man, I’m never gonna get used to THAT.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
12:45
CutiET: AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHH!
Invisibitch: What!? WHAT’S WRONG!?
ZappySus: Holy shit, what!?
Scotch: Y’a’ight there, Ashido?
HornBuddy: ?????
CutiET uploaded Hot-n-Rockin.PNG (Image of Jiro and Momo seated at a small outdoor table, holding hands and feeding each other ice cream)
ZappySus: FUCK YEAH! GO JIRO!
ModestMouse: Wait, Mina-chan, isn’t that private!?
Invisbitch: Holy shit holy shit holy shit!
CutiET: It is NOT, in fact!
CutiET: After I shot that picture, Jiro gave me a friggin’ thumbs up! And then Yaoyorozu waved!
ModestMouse: Wait, you think they wanted you to post it?
CutiET: Either that or they just didn’t give a single shit.
AuxcuseYou: It’s that second one.
AuxcuseYou: But we’re busy.
AuxcuseYou has muted the chat.
GachaQueen: Quite.
GachaQueen has muted the chat.
Scotch: I am INTENSELY jealous.
ZappySus: I’m just so glad someone finally WENT for it!
CutiET: Of which one, Sero?
Scotch: Yes.
CutiET: That’s legit.
HornBuddy: That’s cute as fuck.
CutiET: HELL yes it is!
CutiET: Oh wait this explains why Jiro asked if I was gonna be at practice today.
ModestMouse: LOL, bet they just didn’t wanna, like, announce it, so they fixed it so you’d do it for them.
CutiET: I feel so used.
ModestMouse: Nobody believes you.
CutiET: Yeah, no, I don’t even believe me.
AveImperator: What is Toru freaking out about?
AveImperator: Oh. Nice. Grats Jiro, Yaoyorozu. Whenever you get back.
Invisibitch: So. Fucking. CUTE.
SmallMight: Yeah, that’s really cool you guys. Congratulations.
SmallMight: Oh, hey, Uraraka-san, I forgot to ask earlier. Did you want anything specific for dinner?
CutiET: GASP!
ModestMouse: We’re studying, Mina-chan.
ModestMouse: And I’m not picky, Deku-kun. Your mom’s cooking is really great, so I’m sure whatever she makes will be fine.
CutiET: Just the two of youuuu~?
SmallMight: I mean, we tried to invite Iida-kun and Tsuyu-chan, but Tsuyu-chan had plans and…
SmallMight: Well I guess Iida-kun’s still busy. He hasn’t replied.
ModestMouse: Yeah…
CutiET: Oh.
CutiET: OH
Invisibitch: What?
CutiET: That’s what’s been missing…
Invisibitch:
Invisibitch: Oh.
Invisibitch: Yeah.
Invisibitch: He hasn’t said much here in a while huh?
ZappySus: I mean, can you blame him?
CutiET: No.
CutiET: I just hope Prez is okay is all…
SmallMight: I’m sure he just needs time...
HornBuddy: Yeah.
CutiET: It’s not the same if he’s not yelling at us to stop cussing or take thing smore serious or whatever.
Scotch: Buck up, Ashido.
Scotch: Iida’ll be back and reaming us all out in no time!
CutiET: I hope so.
CutiET: Exactly that.
CutiET: With no irony...
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
22:15
GuildMaster: I hope everyone is ready. Pre-raid begins in ten minutes!
TheHealer: You need to quit scheduling these so late, Nezu.
GuildMaster: Noted.
Eraser: Hey, I know you’re all about to play your game or whatever, but can anyone go help Nemuri out?
Eraser: I’m an hour away, helping Mr. Brave out with an investigation.
Eraser: She needs a ride home.
NightyNight: I amn’t as drnk as he thinkss.
Eraser: Please. Someone.
OffTank: I can arrange something.
BuckPlankchest: No need, Maijima-kun.
BuckPlankchest: My evenings are largely uneventful. I can pick up Kayama-kun.
OffTank: Fair enough.
Eraser: THANK you, All Might.
Eraser: Would’ve called ‘Zashi, but he’s on the air for another hour and a half.
BuckPlankchest: Not a problem, Aizawa-kun.
BuckPlankchest: Where do I need to go?
NightyNight posted her location.
NightyNight: I have gvin my keyss to th barguy.
BuckPlankchest: That is very responsible of you, Kayama-kun.
BuckPlankchest: I will be there shortly.
NightyNight: Yaaaaay, I getth numer one hero as my chofer!
NightyNight: I’m fancy!
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko: Mitsuki.
Inko: You still up?
Mitsuki: Yeah, sure.
Mitsuki: Hell, I’m workin’ on some designs.
Mitsuki: Sup?
Inko uploaded Photo00258.PNG (Image depicting Izuku and Ochako fast asleep on the sofa, leaning against each other, school books abandoned on the coffee table in front of them)
Mitsuki: Hah. That’s fuckin’ precious.
Inko: I KNOW!
Mitsuki: They finally hook up?
Inko: NO!
Inko: And it’s silly!
Mitsuki: Well, kids are silly.
Inko: I know! But still!
Mitsuki: Oh, hey, know what?
Inko: What?
Mitsuki: I am pretty much 80% sure Kats is doin’ the tsundere thing for his buddy “Shitty Hair” Kirishima.
Inko: That’ll be loud.
Mitsuki: I know, right!?
Mitsuki: But given how Kats talks about him, I’m gonna bet Spikes’ll chill him the fuck out.
Mitsuki: He sounds like a goddamned sunshine child.
Mitsuki: Kinda like Izu, but more loud meathead than shy genius, y’know?
Inko: Katsuki is fond of him, then?
Mitsuki: Given how aggressively he tries to convince us that he finds him annoying?
Mitsuki: Katsuki probably wants to marry him.
Inko: LOL
Inko: Think he’ll ever just admit it?
Mitsuki: Fuuuck I hope so. That boy has no chill whatsoever.
Mitsuki: He needs his own Masaru before he goes completely feral.
Inko: It’s good you can admit that now.
Mitsuki: I know what I am.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
09:45
NightyNight: Uuuuuuuuuuugh.
Eraser: The dead rise.
NightyNight: Fuck.
NightyNight: You.
BuckPlankchest: Are you alright, Kayama-kun?
NightyNight: No. I’m dead.
NightyNight: But yeah I’ll be fine.
NightyNight: Thanks for the ride home, All Might.
BuckPlankchest: Not a problem. As I said, my evenings tend to be uneventful.
NightyNight: That’s really weird to me. You’re the number one hero.
NightyNight: You don’t have a girlfriend or a boyfriend, or hell a secret spouse?
TheHealer: HAH.
TheHealer: You say that as if he’d ever marry anything other than work.
BuckPlankchest: I wish I could argue, but Chiyo’s right.
BuckPlankchest: My work to maintain the Symbol of Peace never really left me any time for much interpersonal stuff.
BuckPlankchest: Whether that’s good or bad, I’ll let someone else decide.
BuckPlankchest: But I’m thinking I’ll err on the side of suggesting that the students NOT follow that part of my example.
TheHealer: GOOD.
HeyMikey: I get it, but on the other hand fuck that noise!
HeyMikey: I doubt I’d be sane if I didn’t have Sho around to fuss over!
Eraser: Bold of you to make a claim to sanity.
HeyMikey: Mean!
HeyMikey: Do you all see how mean he is to me!?
TheHealer: Stop deserving it.
RangedDPS: Y’all asked for that shit.
NightyNight: As if you don’t deserve it.
OffTank: You should probably quit deserving it, then.
GuildMaster: It might behoove you to do less to earn it, Yamada.
HeyMikey:
HeyMikey You assholes rehearse this shit, don’t you?
[Ladies’ World]
Ashido: So hey, Ochako-chan, how’d your study DATE go?
Ashido: Ochako-chan?
Yaoyorozu: I’m sure she will answer when she has time, Ashido-san.
Ashido: @Uraraka
Uraraka: What?
Uraraka: Wait wher
Uraraka:
Ashido: Sus.
Uraraka: Uh, I mean, I was just about to go to the bathroom Mina-chan, what do you need?
Ashido: I just wanted to know how last night went!
Uraraka: I dunno? Fine? We studied, Inko-san made yaki udon?
Asui: Ochako-chan, I have those notes you loaned me. Is it okay if I bring them around?
Uraraka: Uh, well, I can’t really hang out right now, Tsuyu-chan. Maybe this afternoon?
Asui: Oh, I don’t have time to hang out either, I was just gonna come and drop them off, so it’s no big deal, ribbit.
Uraraka: I mean that’s fine but now’s not great cuz I’m not really at home right now?
Hagakure: You.
Ashido: Don’t.
Jiro: Say.
Uraraka:
Ashido: Do elaborate, sweet little Ochako-chan.
Uraraka: Well, um
Uraraka: We studied kinda late and
Uraraka: Inko-san insisted that it was too late to take the train home so she set up a futon!
Asui: Oh, I see.
[PM Tsuyu — Mamadoriya]
Tsuyu posted 1 screenshot.
Tsuyu: I feel the need to fact check, Mama Inko.
Mamadoriya: LOL
Inko uploaded Photo00258.PNG (Same photo as before)
Inko uploaded Photo00261.PNG (Image depicting Izuku and Ochako again, but covered in a blanket and laying down on the sofa. Ochako has her head snuggled into Izuku’s chest)
Tsuyu: Hah. Knew it, ribbit.
Mamadoriya: I think she saw me smirking. She’s so red she’s practically glowing.
Tsuyu: Is Midoriya-chan freaking out too?
Mamadoriya: Oh, no, she was super slick. He’s still asleep and I’ll bet he has no idea.
Tsuyu: Nice, ribbit. How’d it really go down?
Mamadoriya: They fell asleep studying right there on the sofa. Took me a little bit to get them lying down so they wouldn’t be all stiff when they woke up.
Tsuyu: How’d you keep her from floating them both in their sleep?
Mamadoriya: I’m pretty clumsy with a knife sometimes, so I keep a box of nitrile finger covers around for if I cut myself.
Mamadoriya: I just put a couple on her.
Tsuyu: They both sleep like the dead, don’t they?
Mamadoriya: You have no idea.
[PM Tsuyu — Ochako]
Tsuyu: Did I ever mention that I talk to Mama Inko pretty regularly, Ochako-chan? Ribbit.
Ochako: Fuck.
Tsuyu posted Photo00258.PNG and Photo00261.PNG
Ochako: Fuck shit fuck.
Tsuyu: So, what now, ribbit?
Ochako:
Ochako: I DIE BY MY OWN SWORD!
[Ladies’ World]
Uraraka: Okay I’m lying we fell asleep on the couch.
Uraraka: I woke up when you @ me and I managed to get up without waking him up so PLEASE SHUT THE FUCK UP ABOUT IT.
Ashido: We’re going to need a bribe.
Uraraka: Motherfu…
Uraraka: Just fucking post them, Tsuyu-chan.
Asui posted Photo00258.PNG and Photo00261.PNG
Hagakure: AWWWWWW!
Yaoyorozu: That is very sweet.
Jiro: Oh my, Uraraka, how bold.
Uraraka: I.
Uraraka: Was.
Uraraka: Asleep.
Ashido: Now how did you get these, Tsuyu-chan?
Asui: Mama Inko and I chat sometimes, ribbit.
Asui: She’s super cool.
Invisibitch: I find myself disappointed that they’re still wearing their regular clothes.
Uraraka: WE FELL ASLEEP STUDYING WHEN WERE WE GONNA CHANGE!?
Invisibitch: I said it was disappointing, not unreasonable.
Yaoyorozu: How did you manage to not float anything in your sleep though?
Yaoyorozu: You don’t appear to be wearing your sleep mittens.
Uraraka: I had a couple of those little plastic finger cover things on when I woke up.
Ashido: FINGER CONDOMS!
Uraraka: Hate you so much.
Asui: Now now, don’t embarrass her like that.
Asui: They’re just finger covers that Mama Inko keeps around for if she cuts herself cooking.
Asui: Ribbit.
Uraraka: Now if you’ll excuse me, Inko-san’s gonna help me put a futon down so Deku-kun doesn’t have a STROKE.
Ashido: I mean, you COULD just leverage this and run with it. Be like Jiro and Yaoyorozu!
Ashido: Embrace the awkward!
Uraraka: We have discussed this!
Uraraka: LATER!
[PM Mamadoriya — Tsuyu]
Mamadoriya: Oh my, such a look of betrayal. Went and told her, did you?
Tsuyu: I mean.
Tsuyu: Did I really have any choice?
Mamadoriya: I’m not arguing.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
21:30
GachaQueen: I do hope @everyone is prepared for next week.
GachaQueen: Midterms officially start Tuesday, after all!
AuxcuseYou: Ready as I’ll ever be, babe! <3
GachaQueen: <3
CutiET: We’ll find out, won’t we!?
Invisibitch: I must not fear fear is the mindkiller fear is the little death that brings total oblivion.
AveImperator: Dune?
Invisibitch: Peter Puppy.
AveImperator: You lost me.
Invisibitch: Weird ancient cartoon called Earthworm Jim. Ran into it on the internet randomly a long time ago.
AveImperator: About… a worm?
Invisibitch: A worm in a super suit. It’s really stupid.
AveImperator: Sounds like it.
HornBuddy: Here’s to hoping I’m not a big suck loser!
Invisibitch: Preach it!
SmallMight: I think I’m pretty good. We were productive yesterday.
SmallMight: Though I’m REALLY sorry I fell asleep randomly like that, Uraraka-san.
SmallMight: That was so rude.
ModestMouse: Deku-kun, I told you not to worry about it.
ModestMouse: I was really sleepy too. Why do you think your mom made me take the futon?
SmallMight: You could’ve taken my room you know.
SmallMight: Not like I was going anywhere.
ModestMouse: I wasn’t gonna take your room. If you woke up it was YOURS. Duh.
CutiET: Awwww, fell asleep studying. Cute.
CutiET: Lucky you didn’t both fall asleep together, huh?
Invisibitch: Yeah that might’ve been embarrassing.
ModestMouse: Why yes, yes it could have been.
ModestMouse: It is very fortunate that nothing like that happened.
SmallMight: Hah, I’ll say. I’d probably have died.
ZappySus: More like combusted!
ModestMouse: Yes, that is likely.
[Ladies’ World]
Uraraka: What was that about murder as a treat!?
Ashido: Hehehehe.
Hagakure: Bring it!
Jiro: This is great.
Yaoyorozu: Girls, girls, please.
Yaoyorozu: I think we can stop teasing her.
Yaoyorozu: Regardless of how objectively cute those pictures were.
Uraraka: You’re all on the list.
Asui: They really are super cute, Ochako-chan. Ribbit.
Uraraka: And YOU will be first against the wall!
Asui: Sounds kinda hot, ngl.
Uraraka: MOTHERFU
Asui: That’ll teach you to threaten me with a good time, ribbit.
Ashido: I, too, want to be like Tsuyu-chan when I grow up.
[Class 1-A]
Kermitdóttir: I’m feeling pretty good about it, ribbit.
André: Agreed. I am also well prepared.
ConfectionKami: We’ll see, I guess.
StickyDiaperBaby: It’s in the bag.
ZappySus: I MIGHT not die?
Scotch: I’m, uh, not liking my chances with some of these math units.
André: There is still time to study, you know.
Scotch: I’m working on it!
ZappySus: On the bright side we don’t have to worry about whether we suck until AFTER internships, yeah!?
CutiET: YEAH!
EternalDarkness: What a mad banquet of darkness.
CutiET: What does that even MEAN?
EternalDarkness: If you have to ask, you will never know.
CutiET: UGH, such bullshit.
Blasty: Why the fuck do you people keep @ing me?
Blasty: And whatever. Tests are fucking easy.
ZappySus: Well la-de-da Mr. I’m-Super-Talented-At-Everything.
Blasty: Oh get over it, Dunce Face.
Blasty: Anybody can do good at school shit if they bother to try at all.
ZappySus: Whatever. So sick of hearing that shit. I try plenty.
Blasty: Then figure out what the PROBLEM is and FIX it.
ZappySus:
Blasty: Nobody can do it for you, Sparky.
GachaQueen: I am familiar with a number of alternative studying methods, Kaminari-san.
ZappySus: I mean, it’s kinda late now but
ZappySus: I might take you up on that later…
André: Can’t possibly be any worse than how I was taught.
ZappySus: Continuing concern.
André: It’s really not worth worrying about.
CutiET: Yeah, honey, that’s basically never gonna convince anyone.
André: So be it.
Scintillement: My sparkle shall be apparent in this as it is in all things!
CutiET: Confidence!
Scintillement: Oui…
BestHugs: I’m sure we’ll all do our best.
GachaQueen: Indeed!
GachaQueen: Well, hopefully everyone gets a good night’s sleep so we can perform at our best!
AuxcuseYou: Yeah, totally. Hey, Momo, is it all right if I give you a call in a little bit?
GachaQueen: Of course, Kyoka! :)
AuxcuseYou: Awesome.
Invisibitch: Hey, Mina-chan. ^ Cute, or cutest?
CutiET: Time will tell, Toru-chan.
CutiET: Time will tell.
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
12:35
CutiET: Life is suffering.
ZappySus: Mood.
SmallMight: Oh come on, guys, midterms aren’t THAT bad.
ModestMouse: They’re pretty bad, Deku-kun.
Scotch: I can think of some people who ain’t suffering none.
CutiET: Oh yeah?
CutiET: Do tell.
Scotch uploaded UndaDaTree.PNG (Image of Yaoyorozu sitting under a tree in the courtyard with Jiro’s head in her lap, clearly asleep. One of Yaoyorozu’s hands holds a book, while the other is tangled in Jiro’s hair)
ZappySus: They jumped from panic to relationship goals in a real hurry.
HornBuddy: Right!?
ModestMouse: Life goals, right there.
Invisibitch: I will cherish this image forever, also the image of the assbeating Jiro’s probably gonna give Sero.
Scotch: The courtyard’s right out there in the open. There can be no expectation of privacy there.
ZappySus: Hahahah it’s funny that you think that’ll matter.
CutiET: My heart is currently exploding.
ZappySus: Hey, hypowhatsit time!
Scotch: Hypothetical?
ZappySus: Yes, that thing.
ZappySus: If you could only be friends with one person in class, who would you pick?
AveImperator: I mean, Toru obviously.
Invisibitch: Mina-chan!
AveImperator:
Invisibitch: Wait, are we not assuming we get to keep our boyfriends or whatever?
ZappySus: I didn’t think of that, but yeah, sure. Keep your partners.
ZappySus: Otherwise the answers are too boring.
AveImperator: Oh.
AveImperator: Well, that’s okay I guess.
AveImperator: Uhhhh. Y’know I’m not actually super sure?
ModestMouse: I dunno if I could pick between Deku-kun, Iida-kun, and Tsuyu-chan…
SmallMight: Jeez. Me neither...
Kermitdóttir: It’s not a super easy call but I’m gonna have to go with Ochako-chan.
ModestMouse: Awwww, Tsuyu-chan!
SmallMight: That’s legit.
André: Midoriya. Obviously.
ZappySus: No surprises.
SmallMight: Oh come on, that’s not obvious!
Invisibitch: Yes it is.
ZappySus: Yes it is.
ModestMouse: Yes it is.
AveImperator: Yes it is.
Kermitdóttir: Yes it is.
Kermitdóttir: You’ve got some excellent color there, Midoriya-chan.
SmallMight: Shut up...
André: Aren’t you going to answer your own hypothetical, Kaminari?
ZappySus: Oh yeah.
ZappySus: Probably Uraraka, honestly.
ModestMouse: Wait what?
Kermitdóttir: I expected you to say Jiro-chan, Kaminari-chan.
ZappySus: Nah. I love Jiro and all, but Uraraka’s just…
ZappySus: I dunno. She’s friend shaped.
ModestMouse:
ModestMouse: The hell does THAT mean?
ZappySus: I dunno, I don’t have a better way of saying it.
ZappySus: You’re naturally friend shaped.
Kermitdóttir: Y’know what?
Kermitdóttir: I can’t disagree.
ModestMouse:
Invisibitch: I’m telling.
Invisibitch: @AuxcuseYou
AuxcuseYou: What?
AuxcuseYou: I was napping.
ZappySus: We know.
AuxcuseYou: What the fuck is this?
AuxcuseYou: Yeah, no, that’s legit. If Momo sticks around anyway, I think I’d say Uraraka too.
ModestMouse: What the hell.
AuxcuseYou: Same reason as Jamming-yay.
AuxcuseYou: He’s right.
ModestMouse:
ZappySus: What’d I tell you?
GachaQueen: I don’t know if I could make that determination so easily, but I cannot disagree.
GachaQueen: You are a very good friend, Uraraka-san.
Kermitdóttir: She’s got some good color now, too.
Kermitdóttir: Her face is basically purple at this point.
ModestMouse: TSUYU-CHAN!
Kermitdóttir: They have eyes, Ochako-chan.
Scotch: You all make a valid argument, but I think I’m still gonna have to go with my boy Kaminari.
ZappySus: Aw, thanks bro.
Scotch: Bet.
HornBuddy: Why you gotta make me pick between Bakubro and Ashido?
CutiET: You know why.
HornBuddy: Shut.
CutiET: Never.
HornBuddy: Y’know YOU haven’t answered.
CutiET: Look you’re not the only one who has a hard time okay.
HornBuddy: Suffer.
CutiET: Shut your fuck.
AuxcuseYou: Oh hey cute picture yoink.
GachaQueen: It is. Excellent framing, Sero-san.
Invisibitch: Dangit, none of the chaos is landing today!
HornBuddy: Can’t make me.
Scotch: Thank you.
AveImperator: There there, Toru.
ZappySus: What the hell!?
ZappySus: If that had been me you’d be kicking my ass right now, Jiro!
AuxcuseYou: That cannot be proven.
CutiET: Maybe I’ll just go ahead and pick Toru-chan, then, you dick! :P
ZappySus: How dare.
Invisibitch: At least I’m winning something!
HornBuddy: Wait no I’ll be good.
CutiET: Damn skippy.
BestHugs: I don’t know if I’m close enough with any one person in particular to make that decision at all.
BestHugs: But if you had a gun to my head, I’d probably go with Koda.
FloofBringer:
ZappySus: Y’know that’s legit.
ZappySus: He’s the only one here who’s never done anything wrong in his life ever.
FloofBringer:
FloofBringer: Um.
FloofBringer: I don’t know what to do with this.
CutiET: Embrace it!
CutiET: You are King Cinnamon Roll!
FloofBringer: I feel like I’m probably a puppet under Yuwai-chan’s command.
ZappySus: I, for one, welcome our new bunny overlord.
FloofBringer:
FloofBringer: He’s asking for a tiny crown now.
CutiET: That sounds FUCKING ADORABLE.
GachaQueen: She’s not wrong.
GachaQueen: It could be arranged, Koda-san.
FloofBringer: I don’t know if it’s a good idea to indulge him.
Scotch: Hail Yuwai, first of his name, the true Shogun!
FloofBringer: Oh no, please don’t.
FloofBringer: I don’t want Yuwai-chan to consider requesting a sword.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
18:00
RipSteakface: You know, I’m curious.
RipSteakface: Why is it that there is not a practical examination for midterms like there is for finals?
RipSteakface: There was when I was young.
GuildMaster: When I received the position of principal, I eliminated the midterm practical.
GuildMaster: It seemed redundant given the placement of midterms shortly after the Sports Festival.
HeyMikey: Why, All Might?
HeyMikey: Wish you were grading assbeatings instead of essays?
RipSteakface: I don’t want to say that…
Eraser: But it’s true, isn’t it?
RipSteakface: I know my aptitudes, dammit!
TheHealer: Suffer.
TheHealer: I, for one, am happy that there are a couple fewer instances of me putting children back together annually.
RipSteakface: I’m not saying I disagree, per se.
TheHealer: Liar.
RipSteakface: I’m just saying that I have a much better eye for that than for this!
Eraser: Quit whining.
Eraser: You’ll get used to it
RipSteakface: I hope so. You know what they say.
RipSteakface: Can’t teach an old dog new tricks.
TheHealer: Don’t talk to me about old.
MeleeDPS: I swear to every god everywhere
RipSteakface: I apologize if I caused any offense, Inui-kun.
RipSteakface: It didn’t occur to me that you’d identify that strongly with your quirk.
MeleeDPS: I don’t really.
MeleeDPS: I just get kinda sick of hearing all the damned dog aphorisms.
RipSteakface: Ah. I suppose it would get tiresome hearing them regularly.
MeleeDPS: You have no idea.
MeleeDPS: “Like a rabid dog.” “Old dog new tricks.” “Bark is worse than his bite.” “Why the long face?”
RipSteakface: That last one seems more like it’s for horses.
MeleeDPS: Never stopped anyone.
Vlad: Tsunotori gets that one, and she doesn’t even have a horse quirk.
MeleeDPS: Name puns aren’t much better.
HeyMikey: Does this mean I should stop calling Midoriya and Uraraka “Green Tea” in my head?
MeleeDPS: Shit no, that’s adorable.
Eraser: Hypocrisy makes the world go round.
MeleeDPS: At least I’m not writing fanfics about them in my head like certain people I could name.
NightyNight: That is a dirty lie!
MeleeDPS: You can’t prove I was talking about you.
MeleeDPS: Speaks to a guilty conscience though, doesn’t it?
NightyNight: Shut your fuck.
NightyNight: You know I don’t experience shame.
Eraser: Hah.
RipSteakface: Is this “shipping?”
NightyNight: Noooooo.
Eraser: Yes.
RipSteakface: It seems vaguely rude to do that with real human beings.
Eraser: Pretty much.
NightyNight: It’s harmless!
Eraser: It was annoying when you did it to us in school, it’s annoying now.
HeyMikey: I think it’s cute!
Eraser: Stop enabling her.
[PM Uraraka — Iida]
Uraraka : You there, Iida-kun?
Uraraka:
[PM Uraraka — Deku <3]
Uraraka: No dice.
Deku: Still? Jeez…
Uraraka: I’m really worried about him.
Deku: Yeah. I mean, he shows up at school, but it’s like everything’s just, I dunno.
Deku: Lip service?
Deku: I guess?
Uraraka: Yeah…
[PM Iida — Uraraka]
Iida: My apologies for the late response, Uraraka-kun.
Iida: Did you need something?
Uraraka: I mean, not really?
Uraraka: We just haven’t really talked much and I wanted to see how you were doing.
Iida: I am well enough.
Iida: Merely quite busy with midterms and preparations for my internship.
Iida: Which I really must get back to if there is nothing more pressing?
Uraraka: I mean.
Uraraka: I dunno, it’s kinda silly, I can talk about it later if you’re busy.
Iida: I could spare a few moments if it’s important to you.
Uraraka: I dunno…
Uraraka: I mean, I’m just worried about something.
Uraraka: I’m thinking I’m going to tell Deku-kun about how I feel after we get back…
Uraraka: But I don’t really know how to do it or if it’s even a good idea or timing or…
Uraraka: Like I said, it's kinda silly.
Iida: It’s not silly at all.
Iida: Unfortunately I am not really the one to ask.
Iida: Social situations are not my forte.
Iida: Perhaps it would be better to speak with Tsuyu-chan about this.
Iida: I feel my advice would tend toward counterproductive.
Uraraka: I mean if you’re sure.
Iida: You do recall how my initial interactions with you and Midoriya-kun went.
Iida: I apologize, Uraraka-kun, but I do need to get back to what I was doing.
Uraraka: Sure, that’s cool.
Uraraka: Take care of yourself, okay Iida-kun?
Iida: Of course.
[PM Uraraka — Deku <3]
Uraraka: Yeah he’s not even giving too-wordy advice at this point.
Deku: He got back to you?
Uraraka: Yeah but he didn’t really seem like he was THERE there, y’know?
Deku: Mmm.
Deku: I guess we can’t do anything but give him more space and remind him we’re here…
Uraraka: Yeah…
Deku: You mentioned advice though, did you need something Uraraka-san?
Uraraka: No, not really. It’s really more something I’d talk to the girls about, y’know?
Uraraka: I was just getting desperate for something to get him to engage.
Deku: Oh.
Deku: Yeah, that makes sense.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
15:15
ZappySus: That’s it, right?
ZappySus: It’s over?
GachaQueen: Yes, Kaminari-san, it is over.
ZappySus: You’re sure!?
ZappySus: Because I felt like maybe I was losing my grip on reality there for a minute!
GachaQueen: I’m quite sure, Kaminari-san.
GachaQueen: And we have all of this evening and tomorrow to ensure we are fully packed for our commute to our internships on Sunday morning.
CutiET: Hype hype hyyyyyype!
AuxcuseYou: Mood.
ZappySus: Yeah, right?
ZappySus: At least I get some cool hero stuff before I find out how bad I ate metaphorical test pavement.
GachaQueen: I am certain it will not be so bad as you imagine, Kaminari-san.
ZappySus: Agree to disagree.
CutiET: Awww, sweetie, do you need something to take your mind off it?
ZappySus: That would be amazing, yes.
CutiET: Arrange-able.
CutiET: Club?
ZappySus: Ab. So. Lutely.
Invisibitch: What’s this?
CutiET: Hahah, not what you’re thinking.
ZappySus: Oh, right, yeah, no.
CutiET: That’d be a MESS.
ZappySus: Ashido’s a great date but long-term I feel like I might need someone LESS impulsive than me, maybe just a bit?
CutiET: I don’t really, but Kami’s just my buddy.
Invisibitch: Awwww, so y’all aren’t doing anything spicy?
CutiET: I mean, I’m not saying we DON’T make out sometimes.
ZappySus: That’s pretty fun, really.
CutiET: But we’ve got a deal.
ZappySus: If one of us finds somebody that’s long-term material we stop.
CutiET: Immediately.
Invisibitch: So... TV-PG rated friends with benefits?
ZappySus: I love that.
ZappySus: That is the best way to put that.
CutiET: Sounds dirty without actually being dirty!
Invisibitch: Glad I could help?
CutiET: That said, anybody wanna come?
ZappySus: Yeah, it’s not private or anything.
Invisibitch: Nah, Mashirao and I are having dinner at his place tonight.
AveImperator: Yep. Dance clubs mess with my head anyway.
Invisibitch: Yep. There’s a reason it was just you and me last week, Mina-chan.
Invisibitch: Flashy lights and Mashirao don’t mix.
AveImperator: Not to say I refuse, but given the option…
CutiET: Fair fair.
ZappySus: Hey, Jiro, what about you and ya girl?
AuxcuseYou: Uhhh, well… I dunno.
AuxcuseYou: Momo? I wouldn’t wanna make you uncomfortable…
GachaQueen: I am uncertain.
GachaQueen: I’ve never been to that sort of establishment.
GachaQueen: But I’m willing to try it?
AuxcuseYou: Yeah okay. Ashido, Kaminari, do you guys know a kinda lower-key one?
AuxcuseYou: I don’t think I wanna throw Momo to a mosh pit her first time, right?
CutiET: I got you, fam.
ZappySus: I’mma just leave that to Ashido.
CutiET: Wisdom.
CutiET: Howsabout the four of us hook up around 18:30 for dinner and then we can go shake it at…
CutiET: Ohh, I know a cute discotheque. Like, a real one. That even does actual old disco.
CutiET: Some contemporary, neo-disco nonsense, too.
AuxcuseYou: That sounds incredibly dorky. I’m in.
CutiET: I’mma go find my bell bottoms. Aaaaand… Yeah, the ripped up tie dye.
ZappySus: Sparkly jacket, then?
CutiET: Yes. Sparkly jacket. Try to find a headband.
ZappySus: Hah. Lame. On it.
GachaQueen: I’m not certain how to dress for this…
AuxcuseYou: Let me text my folks and I’ll come help, k Momo?
GachaQueen: Thank you, Kyoka!
AuxcuseYou: No prob. Let’s go unwind.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
13:30
Invisibitch: Uuuuugh. Packing.
AveImperator: It’s not that bad.
Invisibitch: It’s pretty lame. :P
SmallMight: Gotta be done, though!
SmallMight: Jeez, I can’t remember the last time I was away from home for this long.
Invisibitch: I know, right? I hope I’m packing enough of the right stuff…
SmallMight: I made a checklist.
ModestMouse: LOL, that sounds like you.
SmallMight: I like to be organized!
GachaQueen: That is quite admirable, Midoriya-san.
Invisibitch: Ooooooh! Yaoyorozu!
Invisibitch: How’d the first club experience go!?
GachaQueen: Ah, well.
GachaQueen: I was quite out of my element, to be sure.
GachaQueen: But Kyoka helped me acclimate.
GachaQueen: It was quite fun, though I felt that I was making a bit of a fool of myself.
CutiET: Don’t listen to her. She drew half the attention in the building.
ZappySus: Right!?
ZappySus: For somebody who’s never gone out dancing before, Yaoyorozu, you rocked it!
GachaQueen: Ah, well, I mean.
GachaQueen: I have been trained to dance.
GachaQueen: I didn’t think more classical styles would translate but I suppose being taught how to move is helpful in general.
AuxcuseYou: And it paid off.
AuxcuseYou: You were the hottest person on the floor.
AuxcuseYou: Period.
GachaQueen: Kyoka!
CutiET: No no, that’s pretty legit.
CutiET: Even I feel like I gotta step up my game now.
GachaQueen:
GachaQueen: Oh dear, I’m sorry, I fear I must double-check my preparations!
GachaQueen: I will speak with you all later!
ZappySus: LOL.
ZappySus: That girl’s gotta get used to attention at some point.
AuxcuseYou: Bah. She’ll own it when it matters.
CutiET: Probably. Fun to tease her tho.
Scotch: I swear, I have got to stop missing the good stuff.
ZappySus: You DO.
[PM Deku <3 — Uraraka]
Deku: I’m kinda at a loss, Uraraka-san.
Uraraka: Yeah. Me too.
Uraraka: And we’re gonna be away for a whole week!
Deku: Yeah…
Deku: One more try? At the train station tomorrow?
Uraraka: We kinda have to.
Deku: I’m getting more worried. Hosu is where Ingeinum was hurt.
Deku: I really hope Iida-kun’s not gonna…
Uraraka: No.
Uraraka: No way.
Uraraka: Iida-kun might be upset but he’s not an idiot.
Deku: Yeah. You’re right.
Deku: He wouldn’t go looking for the guy…
Uraraka: No way…
Deku: I gotta finish packing. See you tomorrow?
Uraraka: Definitely.
Uraraka: Later Deku-kun.
Deku: Later.
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
08:45
BlueFast : I trust everyone made it to their trains safely? Tokoyami-kun, Koda-kun, Sato-kun and I are en route.
ModestMouse : Deku-kun and I just sat down, yeah, Iida-kun. I saw Bakugo-kun too, before he went to the opposite end of the train.
AuxcuseYou : Yeah, sure. Death Arms operates out of Musutafu so it’s just a commuter train.
StickyDiaperBaby : Ditto Mt. Lady. That cute Shiozaki girl from 1-B is here too!
GachaQueen : Tsuyu-chan, Shoji-san, Aoyama-san, and myself are en route.
GachaQueen : Interestingly, it appears Kendo-san and I are both interning with Uwabami!
André : My father just sent a car for me.
CutiET : Kami, Sero, Ojiro, and I are on the moooove!
Invisibitch : Me and Kirishima are on the same train too!
BlueFast : Excellent.
BlueFast : I wish everyone the best of luck in your internships.
BlueFast : For my part, I am going to focus on my preparations. Feel free to notify me directly if you need anything, but for now I will be muting.
BlueFast has muted the chat.
GachaQueen : Good luck to you as well Iida-san.
GachaQueen : Ah, he’s already gone.
CutiET : Later Prez…
GachaQueen : Mmm.
GachaQueen : Ah, I know! Kyoka!
AuxcuseYou : What’s up, Momo?
GachaQueen : This seems like a thematically appropriate time.
AuxcuseYou : What do you m
AuxcuseYou : Oh, right!
AuxcuseYou : Yeah, the beginning of our internships is pretty good.
AuxcuseYou : Now Playing: Sora ni Utaeba, by Amazarashi
ZappySus : You always make it feel like our lives have baller theme songs, Jiro.
Scotch : That’s only fitting, given the ridiculous shonen anime that is our lives.
ZappySus : HAH. Who’s the protagonist tho?
CutiET : The fuck makes you think it’s not a shojo anime?
Scotch : Not enough drama and pining.
Invisibitch : Hahahahahahahahahahahaha.
CutiET : You fool.
Scotch : Look, I know there’s some pining, I’m just saying it’s normal teenage pining, not shojo pining.
CutiET : Agree to disagree.
Scotch : Fuck it, we’ll do both.
Scotch : I gotta think about who the shonen protagonist would be, anyway.
Scotch : Who’s the shojo protagonist, Ashido?
CutiET : Ochako-chan. She’s the sweet, lovable, girl-next-door type that can also dropkick a bitch.
Invisibitch : Bet!
Invisibitch : Tsuyu-chan’s the deadpan, reliable bestie.
Invisibitch : Mina-chan is the party girl.
Kermitdóttir : In other news, water is damp. Ribbit.
CutiET : Toru-chan is the prankster!
Scotch : Okay but this is shojo. Who’s the love interest?
ModestMouse : Wait I didn’t agree to this.
CutiET : It’s shojo, Sero!
CutiET : There is a SELECTION.
CutiET : A buffet, if you will.
Invisibitch : Reverse harems and debauchery!
Scintillement : Bien joué, chérie. I see what you did there.
ModestMouse : Mina-chan!
ModestMouse : TORU-CHAN!
Invisibitch : Yeah, no surprises there, Aoyama.
CutiET : Todoroki is the broody, mysterious one!
André : Huh. Do you really think so?
CutiET : Duh.
Invisibitch : Bakugo is obviously the loudmouth, bad-boy tsundere.
ModestMouse : Ew. No.
Invisibitch : The shojo protagonist is never into all the options.
CutiET : Kiri would be the enthusiastic, good-natured captain of the sports team that the girls swoon over and bitch that they can’t get with him.
Kirishima : Wait I’m with Uraraka I didn’t agree to this.
Invisibitch : Mina-chan herself is the constant flirt.
CutiET : True to life! Also the one who suggests experimentation ;)
ModestMouse : Why do you do these things to me?
CutiET : Midori is the quiet, nerdy boy who spends the whole first arc wallflowering.
CutiET : And then in the second arc he busts the kneecaps of someone who gets too handsy!
Invisibitch : Well now you’re just reading the school psych profiles, Mina-chan!
ModestMouse : Why are we friends?
CutiET : Bitch, we’re adorable.
Invisibitch : Bitch, we’re adorable.
ModestMouse : Deku-kun looks like he’s going to literally die, can we get back to the shonen protagonist now?
ModestMouse : Cuz I’m gonna say Todoroki.
Scotch : Naaaaah, Todoroki’s the lone wolf who ends up helping the protagonist after they bond.
André : Wouldn’t that make Midoriya the protagonist, then?
SmallMight : No way! That’s crazy! There’s nothing special about me!
ModestMouse : What’d I say about talking like that, Deku-kun!?
ZappySus : No, no, Roki’s onto something.
SmallMight :
ZappySus : Guy with big dreams who thought he’d never get ‘em.
Scotch : But then he gets a power boost that leaves him super OP. But he’s inexperienced.
ZappySus : I mean, usually that power would, like destroy the landscape, or just be unreliable and hard to access.
ZappySus : But something with backlash seems like it’d track, too.
André : This is compelling evidence.
ZappySus : It really is!
AuxcuseYou : I mean, I guess I could see Green being the protag. But isn’t Bakugo just as likely?
Scotch : Huh, maybe.
Scotch : Guy with a bad attitude, has a hard time relating to others, maybe doesn’t give a shit.
Scotch : But super competent when it comes to kicking ass.
ZappySus : Happy-go-lucky, indestructible best friend seems to fit too.
HornBuddy : Wait a minute, isn't that guy usually an idiot?
Scotch : I mean.
Scotch : I’ve seen your grades.
HornBuddy : They’re better than yours, you dick!
Scotch : Yeah but I’m obviously one of the plucky comic relief characters.
ZappySus : Mood.
Scotch : That’d make Todoroki the rival character, then.
ZappySus : Isn’t that Midoriya though?
Scotch : Two rivals. Unorthodox.
FloofBringer : Um, but not unheard of.
FloofBringer : Though usually one of the other rivals would be a redeemed villain from the first arc...
ZappySus : I see Koda is a man of culture as well.
FloofBringer : Yuwai-chan likes having shonen manga read to him.
FloofBringer : I’m more partial to shojo, myself.
FloofBringer : Shonen is too violent.
Scotch : That’s legit. I’ve started to think shonen hits a little close to home lately, myself.
ZappySus : You ain’t wrong. Why read it when I’m gonna live it during sixth period?
Kermitdóttir : When you think about it, our lives are a little bizarre, ribbit.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
15:45
AuxcuseYou : Ho.
AuxcuseYou : Lee.
AuxcuseYou : Shit.
AuxcuseYou : You were not exaggerating, Green.
AuxcuseYou : Death Arms is a self-righteous dickhole.
ZappySus : What’s his deal?
AuxcuseYou : Hell, how do I even explain this?
AuxcuseYou : Okay, so, I’m not trying to insult anyone but I gotta illustrate this somehow.
AuxcuseYou : Imagine Iida, right?
AuxcuseYou : But take away all the earnestness, the “this is inappropriate”-ness, all the stuff that make Iida Iida, yeah?
ZappySus : Okay…
AuxcuseYou : And replace it with this… Pompous, preening, self-important attitude.
AuxcuseYou : Also he smokes literally anywhere in his agency he wants to, and he does not give a single shit where you’re sitting when he exhales.
ZappySus : Ew.
ZappySus : Regretting your choice?
AuxcuseYou : Kinda-sorta, I guess. But Green was right about the rest of it too.
AuxcuseYou : Death Arms is an asshole, but he knows what he’s talking about.
AuxcuseYou : I’m not sure if him having earned most of his attitude is a redeeming quality, or if it makes it even more annoying.
Scotch : So he’s ticking you off but he’s a good teacher?
AuxcuseYou : Yeah. He bottom-lined all the hero procedural stuff real concise-like, and his training so far has been more intense than class, even.
Scotch : Wow.
AuxcuseYou : And judging from this schedule he gave me, we’re gonna be patrolling ten times over the next six days.
ZappySus : Daaaamn.
AuxcuseYou : Yeah. It’s gonna be a pain in the ass, but it’ll be useful.
AuxcuseYou : There’s pretty much no chance of me coming back here in the future though.
AuxcuseYou : Once I learn everything I can from him, I’ll be happy to never see this douche ever again.
SmallMight : Yeah, I kinda figured that’s how it was going to go, Jiro-san.
AuxcuseYou : You were spot-on, my dude.
AuxcuseYou : How’s your obscure guy working out?
SmallMight : I have spent a significant portion of today getting my ass kicked by a tiny, potentially insane old man.
ZappySus : Oh man, do tell, I’m so fuckin’ curious about this guy.
SmallMight : All right, so, I get to his place, right?
SmallMight : Dilapidated, wrecked old brownstone building. I figured I had to have the wrong place.
SmallMight : I knock, then head inside, it’s dark, and I see a man in a hero outfit facedown in a red pool with what look like his guts hanging out.
Scotch : Holy shit.
SmallMight : So I freak out, think he’s dead, and he pops right up “I’m alive!” Claims he tripped while carrying a plate of sausage and ketchup.
ZappySus : LOL WTF?
SmallMight : When he gets up and cleans himself up, it seems like he doesn’t know what’s going on, or who I am.
SmallMight : I’m about to call All Might and let him know his old teacher’s not well, and then suddenly he’s at my hero costume case, assessing the thing.
Invisibitch : This is sounding weirder by the second.
SmallMight : Yep.
SmallMight : This goes back and forth for a bit, and right when I’m saying that I need to actually do some work, he zips around the room like he’s Iida-kun but in the air, tells me that in that case I’d better try to land a punch on him!
Scotch : So, what, he was just fucking with you?
SmallMight : He also called me a zygote.
Scotch :
Scotch : So, I guess we know where All Might gets it, then.
SmallMight : Yeeeeah.
SmallMight : Anyway, I suited up and spent a minute worrying that if I accidentally punched him full force, I’d crush him.
SmallMight : And then he demonstrated that I didn’t need to worry about that, because there was no way I was gonna land a hit on him anyway.
SmallMight : I ate a lot of linoleum.
ZappySus : You didn’t tag him at all?
SmallMight : I thought I was going to at one point. Predicted where he was going to be.
SmallMight : He’s faster than Iida-kun and more maneuverable than Kacchan. He just changed direction in an instant.
Scotch : So did he teach you anything useful?
SmallMight : I think he’s trying to make me work it out for myself?
SmallMight : He told me I’m too stiff, and that my admiration for All Might is holding me back.
SmallMight : I’ve got some ideas but I still need to test them.
GachaQueen : That could be an apt criticism, Midoriya-san.
GachaQueen : I have noticed that your fighting style seems to mimic All Might significantly.
SmallMight : You’re not wrong. I even use a lot of his same moves.
ModestMouse : So you know what you have to do, Deku-kun?
SmallMight : I’ve got something to start with, anyway.
SmallMight : I’ve been acting like my quirk is just some special move I pull out when I need it, but it’s more than that, and I’ve got to start looking at it more carefully.
ModestMouse : Vague.
SmallMight : Baby steps.
SmallMight : Anyway, sorry, I’ve been monopolizing the chat.
SmallMight : How’s everyone else doing?
ModestMouse : Gunhead is NOT what I was expecting.
AuxcuseYou : Uh oh, bad?
ModestMouse : Oh no, not at all. He’s very patient and explains everything well.
ModestMouse : But he’s this gigantic, intimidating looking guy, but the way he talks is so friendly and, like…
ModestMouse : Cute?
ModestMouse : It’s really neat but also really, really weird.
SmallMight : Yeah, that tracks, actually.
SmallMight : He’s always really genial in interviews.
SmallMight : My understanding is that talk shows love having him on, even if he rarely actually accepts the offers.
AuxcuseYou : Huh. Go figure.
AuxcuseYou : How about yours, Momo?
GachaQueen : I am…
GachaQueen : Reserving judgment for now.
GachaQueen : At the moment, Uwabami’s curriculum has focused largely on public relations, and promotional opportunities which…
GachaQueen : I am certain that there is some applicability that I am missing.
AuxcuseYou : That’s weird. I thought she was a rescue hero.
SmallMight : She is, but she does an awful lot of side projects.
SmallMight : Though I’d have assumed that she’d put those off in favor of training a pair of interns…
GachaQueen : I’m sure she’ll get to the practical aspects.
GachaQueen : And it is true that as a pro we will have to consider things like this…
SmallMight : What’s she doing?
GachaQueen :
GachaQueen : Filming a commercial for hair care products.
SmallMight : She’s at the end of filming though, right?
GachaQueen : The shoot apparently started today.
SmallMight : Uh oh.
GachaQueen : No, no, this is fine.
GachaQueen : It’s fine.
GachaQueen : It is merely an aspect of heroism that I hadn’t considered before.
GachaQueen : Or ever plan to engage with.
GachaQueen : At all.
GachaQueen : But she is our sensei, and surely she knows how best to guide us.
StickyDiaperBaby : Or maybe she’s just using you for free labor!
StickyDiaperBaby : I’m in hell.
AuxcuseYou : Working for the giant hottie not everything you’d hoped for?
StickyDiaperBaby : Not as such, no.
StickyDiaperBaby : But I’ll have you know that her floors are now immaculate.
StickyDiaperBaby : Apparently I’ll be tackling the BATHROOMS next!
ZappySus : LOL, rip.
StickyDiaperBaby : Eat meeeeee.
ZappySus : Stuff’s pretty normal here. Lots and lots about paperwork, mostly.
Scotch : Ditto. Apparently the HPSC is really big on their forms.
SmallMight : I might need to compare notes with you guys. I’m not sure Gran Torino gives a fig about paperwork.
ModestMouse : I could probably help, Deku-kun.
ModestMouse : Gunhead has a pretty detailed desk manual with all the standard procedures.
ModestMouse uploaded LookitTheBinder.PNG (Image of a well-organized looking binder, decorated with the Gunhead agency logo and a little chibi-fied Gunhead on the cover)
Scotch : I can feel my teeth rotting now.
[Faculty Main]
BrickHardMeat : It’s quiet.
HeyMikey : Almost… Too quiet.
Eraser : To hell with that. This is always the best week of the term.
HeyMikey : Babe, you’re so full of crap.
HeyMikey : You say that, then take your purple clone from Gen Ed to show him the ropes.
HeyMikey : Literally! You had a capture weapon made for the kid!
Eraser : And he is so far untainted by the madness that infects the hellions.
HeyMikey : Pretending that you don’t love every single one of those “hellions.”
Eraser : They are infuriating.
HeyMikey : You haven’t even expelled MINETA.
Eraser : That’s immaterial.
BrickHardMeat : You do seem to be unusually fond of your class this year, Aizawa-kun.
BrickHardMeat : It almost makes me doubt the records of your prior expulsions.
Eraser : Those are object lessons, and the majority are re-enrolled later.
Eraser : Furthermore, can we address that these nicknames are getting even more ridiculous?
Eraser : That one’s damn inappropriate.
HeyMikey : We watched the Space Mutiny episode, Sho! You know all of them!
Eraser : I have attempted to purge them from my mind.
BrickHardMeat : I’ll admit that some of them are kinda provocative.
BrickHardMeat : But I’m fairly comfy with it. This is a private staff chat after all.
Eraser : Just do me a favor and don’t ever go to one of the class chats with a nickname like that.
BrickHardMeat : So far I’ve not had any occasion to monitor one of the class chats at all.
BrickHardMeat : So I feel like that’ll be pretty easy.
Eraser : You haven’t worked here long enough to say shit like that.
Eraser : Also off limits: “What’s the worst that could happen.”
BrickHardMeat : Didn’t take you for a superstitious man, Aizawa-kun.
Eraser : It’s not superstition when it bears out under long-term observation.
Ecto : He’s not wrong.
Ecto : I’m starting to wonder if someone with some kind of probability quirk put an effect on the school out of spite.
HeyMikey : Have we had anyone like that?
GuildMaster : Not to my knowledge.
GuildMaster : There are less than a dozen people known between the dawn of the quirk age and now that could even have had that capacity.
HeyMikey : So it’s a 100% chance that it’s happened, then?
GuildMaster : I must assume so.
BrickHardMeat : How does that make sense?
GuildMaster : By their very nature, probability manipulation quirks make the unlikely more likely.
GuildMaster : If they’re used correctly, at any rate.
BrickHardMeat : That doesn’t seem like it really makes sense…
GuildMaster : Trust me, All Might. I’ve run the numbers.
Ecto : I don’t even understand those numbers.
BrickHardMeat : Aren’t you the primary mathematics teacher, Ectoplasm?
Ecto : Yes.
Ecto : Yes I am.
Vlad : Let’s get back to this Gen Ed student.
Vlad : Eraser, you’re evaluating someone for transfer?
Eraser : Preliminarily. He has potential, and you know how I feel about how the entrance exam filters people.
Vlad : We are all intimately aware, yes.
Eraser : Right.
Eraser : At any rate, Shinso Hitoshi has a very powerful, versatile quirk.
Eraser : Time will tell if he has the instincts and the drive to be a hero.
Vlad : How’s he looking so far?
Eraser : He has potential, like I said.
Eraser : The main problem is that right now he’s primarily motivated by spite against his past detractors.
Eraser : I think his fight with Midoriya, and the comments from the crowd, might have broken through some of that.
Eraser : But still, it’s not an ideal basis, and we’re gonna have to work on it.
Vlad : Interesting. When do you want to do a more formal evaluation?
Eraser : I’m not sure yet, but I think any time before finals would be too soon.
Eraser : I’m thinking sometime in the second term. Late autumn, early winter.
Vlad : Fair enough. That’ll probably be the first time we can realistically arrange a decent joint training anyway.
Eraser : Unless both classes completely screw the pooch on the provisional exams anyway.
BrickHardMeat : You’re going through with that, then? Sending all the first-years to the exams?
Eraser : Almost certainly.
Eraser : It’s entirely likely that 1-A’s going to be targeted by villains again. That USJ group barely touched most of them.
Eraser : They’re probably going to look for payback.
Vlad : To say nothing of the likelihood of copycats.
Vlad : 1-B hasn’t encountered any directly yet, but who’s to say the villains won’t try their hand at the other class if the first one didn’t work out?
BrickHardMeat : That’s reasonable I suppose. It’s quite soon, but both classes this year seem exceptionally talented.
Eraser : They’re performing adequately.
Eraser : Furthermore, the closer you inch to inevitable retirement, All Might, the more likely it is that the villains get a hell of a lot bolder.
Vlad : Definitely. The summer camp’s gonna be brutal this year.
Eraser : Very.
BrickHardMeat : I look forward to it.
GuildMaster : I’m afraid you won’t be going along, All Might.
BrickHardMeat : That’s disappointing. Why?
GuildMaster : You are too high profile, and it is possible that the villains are following you in particular.
GuildMaster : Having you absent from the camp decreases the probability that it will be assaulted.
BrickHardMeat : I suppose that makes sense.
Eraser : Don’t worry. You can check up on Midoriya after he gets back.
BrickHardMeat : Why do you insist on harping on this?
Eraser : Because your favoritism is incredibly blatant.
Eraser : I just can’t figure out if it’s just because of his quirk, or something significantly more insane.
BrickHardMeat : I like to think I’m treating all of the students equally.
Vlad : You aren’t.
BrickHardMeat : No one’s pulling punches today.
TheHealer : Maybe you ought to consider proving them wrong.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
21:40
HornBuddy : Uuuuugh. Who knew etiquette lessons could be so tiring?
HornBuddy : I feel like I just got done with a marathon, and I spent half the day in a chair!
CutiET : Etiquette?
HornBuddy : Yeah. Fourth Kind is a real manly guy, but he seems to think Tetsubro and I need to be taught how to act.
CutiET : Tetsutetsu is there too?
HornBuddy : Yeah! Right, I haven’t talked to anybody since I got here.
HornBuddy : We both showed up at about the same time. Had no idea we’d picked the same hero.
CutiET : You’re both ridiculous.
HornBuddy : I wish I could argue but yeah, pretty much.
AveImperator : What’s he got you guys doing?
HornBuddy : Well we had like an hour on proper forms of address for various officials and bystanders, how to recognize people of authority, that sorta thing.
HornBuddy : And we spent nearly two on, like, hospitality?
HornBuddy : I had no fucking idea there were so many rules to tea!
GachaQueen : Oh, yes, Kirishima-san. Tea has a great many behaviors expected in polite society.
GachaQueen : Methods of brewing, types of tea service and accompaniment based upon occasion and the status of your guests, decor, personal carriage…
GachaQueen : Honestly you could probably spend your entire internship on it and still not be done.
HornBuddy : Well thankfully we’re not doing THAT.
HornBuddy : But we are apparently gonna be doing a load of community service.
HornBuddy : There are some regular patrols scheduled, but there’s a lot more trash cleanup, assisting homeless and disaster relief shelters, and paperwork paperwork paperwork.
CutiET : Regretting your choice, Kiri?
HornBuddy : I mean…
HornBuddy : Yes and no?
HornBuddy : It’s not what I wanted to be doing this week.
HornBuddy : But Fourth Kind’s probably right that me and Tetsubro are kinda far into the dumb meathead scale and maybe we don’t NEED tons more fighting experience right now?
AveImperator : That tracks. It’s interesting, it seems like the people at the list-agencies are mostly getting an all-around experience, but the people who got offers are getting some seriously targeted training.
Scotch : Well, that makes sense right?
Scotch : If they asked for us, they must’a had something specific in mind, right?
AveImperator : Heh, makes me wonder what Best Jeanist has in mind for Bakugo.
HornBuddy : No idea. He’s not replying to any messages at all.
HornBuddy : Not sure if that means he’s hella busy, or just so pissed he blew up his phone.
HornBuddy : How’s everybody else doing?
CutiET : Everything Midori’s said has been a complete riot so far.
HornBuddy : Oh yeah? Hold up.
HornBuddy :
HornBuddy : Oh wow, Mido-bro. You got a live one didn’t ya? @SmallMight
SmallMight : I have no idea anymore.
SmallMight : Assbeating, cryptic advice, straight to bed.
HornBuddy : Seriously?
SmallMight : I THINK?
SmallMight : Honestly his sleeping sounds fake, but he hasn’t moved in an hour so…
HornBuddy : Weird. So what’re you gonna do?
SmallMight : I guess I’ll do some independent training.
SmallMight : Gotta see if I can put some of my ideas for my quirk into practice.
ModestMouse : Well be careful, Deku-kun.
ModestMouse : You don’t want to mess yourself up on the first day, especially not when your supervisor’s not there to keep track of you.
SmallMight : Yeah, I’ve got it all planned out. Should be fine.
ModestMouse : Good.
ModestMouse : Oh hey, we haven’t heard from Tsuyu-chan at all…
ModestMouse : @Kermitdóttir
Kermitdóttir : Sorry everyone, I don’t really have time to talk.
Kermitdóttir : We’re getting ready for bed, and we’re up at 06:00 tomorrow for PT.
HornBuddy : Whoa, Tsuyu-chan, Selkie’s running things like a military unit?
Kermitdóttir : Yep, ribbit.
Kermitdóttir : There are cleaning schedules, regular intense training, meals at set times, lights out, reveille, everything.
Kermitdóttir : I might not be able to really talk until I get back.
Kermitdóttir : It’s very interesting, but brutal, ribbit.
ModestMouse : Jeez. Well don’t let us keep you, Tsuyu-chan. Let us know if you get any downtime.
Kermitdóttir : Will do. Night.
AuxcuseYou : I feel THAT.
AuxcuseYou : Death Arms might be a dick but he doesn’t fuck around.
AuxcuseYou : I’m exhausted.
ModestMouse : Huh. Gunhead’s training is pretty intense, but really well paced, I think.
ModestMouse : I’m tired, but not like someone’s kicking my ass.
AuxcuseYou : Lucky.
ZappySus : I gotta admit, mine’s pretty okay too.
ZappySus : Though after all the paperwork stuff, today was mostly spent on quirk practice.
ZappySus : Trying to improve my output while reducing the brain zapping.
AuxcuseYou : Heavens know you need that.
ZappySus : You’re trying to be hurtful but I happen to agree. So nyeh! :P
EternalDarkness : For my part, I am not certain why I am even here.
ZappySus : Aren’t you interning with HAWKS?
EternalDarkness : In theory.
EternalDarkness : In practice there’s an awful lot of his sidekicks, and attempting to keep up with the man himself.
EternalDarkness : It is vexing. I am not certain why I was requested.
ZappySus : So what I’m getting here is the entire thing is a mixed bag.
EternalDarkness : It appears so, yes.
GachaQueen : Well, it is only the first day.
GachaQueen : Surely things will improve for all of us, yes?
AuxcuseYou : We can only hope, Momo.
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
05:30
HornBuddy: NGL, I could do without the asscrack-pre-dawn wakeup call.
SmallMight: Kirishima-kun? What’re you still
SmallMight: Wait.
SmallMight: Oh hell.
HornBuddy: Mido-bro?
SmallMight: I
SmallMight: Might have lost track of time.
HornBuddy: Dude. You can’t be saying you’ve been training all night?
SmallMight: I mean, I didn’t SAY that.
HornBuddy: That ain’t really great, bro. You gotta get some sleep!
SmallMight: I don’t know if it’s even worth doing at this point. Gran Torino’s bound to be up any time now.
ModestMouse: Yikes, Deku-kun!
ModestMouse: You should probably try anyway.
SmallMight: Yeah, I know, I just know he’s gonna kick me out of bed five minutes after I fall asleep.
CutiET: That’s what coffee is for!
SmallMight: Uuugh.
SmallMight: You’re all right but I don’t have to like it.
SmallMight: Night guys.
ModestMouse: Night Deku-kun!
ZappySus: I DID sleep and I STILL feel like that.
CutiET: You’d really think you’d be more peppy, what with electricity being your thing.
ZappySus: It’s swingy.
ZappySus: So hey, I was thinking about the conversation we had yesterday, while we were on the trains, right?
ZappySus: And there was a little manga shop at the train station. So I picked up some of Koda’s suggestions.
ZappySus: Shojo is actually pretty nice.
ZappySus: Good way to wind down after our ridiculous shonen lives, y’know? :P
CutiET: That so?
ZappySus: It is so.
FloofBringer: What volume did you pick up?
ZappySus: 6 and 7. I’m starting volume 7 today at lunch.
ZappySus: And y’know what, Koda?
ZappySus: Fuck Hiiro. He’s a dick and Toshi deserves better.
FloofBringer: Um, yes, I agree.
FloofBringer: Hiiro’s unpleasantness began several volumes ago. Toshi was in a better relationship before Hiiro got involved.
ZappySus: Homewrecker too. Man, I knew it!
FloofBringer: I think Izumi has figured out what Hiiro did, though. He’ll probably do something about it soon.
ZappySus: Izumi? Really? Hell yeah, Izumi’s bae! He should get his man back!
FloofBringer: I’m hoping we see something in Volume 8.
Invisibitch: Oh I can’t wait for volume 8! Hiiro and Izumi are great, but I can’t wait to see if Aika is finally gonna say something to Masako!
ZappySus: Pff, unlikely. I’ve barely seen Aika and even I can tell she’s way too panicky.
Invisibitch: I believe in her!
Scotch: Yeah to hell with all that.
Scotch: What I wanna see is if Chiya-baasan is gonna find her childhood sweetheart again.
Scotch: After all the shit she put up with from her arranged marriage, she deserves to finally get to be happy!
FloofBringer: I’m afraid to find out. It’s been so long, Heisuke might have passed away.
Scotch: That would be bullshit and way too sad. I reject that reality.
AuxcuseYou: This is a very strange conversation.
CutiET: Hell yeah it is, but I wanna know what’s up.
FloofBringer: I’ll send you the wiki page for the series, Ashido-san.
FloofBringer: It’s really good.
CutiET: Kickass!
AuxcuseYou: I think I’m just gonna go get breakfast and get ready for my hell patrol. Later.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
09:00
DirkHardpec: The campus seems oddly quiet.
GuildMaster: Well obviously, nearly all the students are at their internships or work studies.
DirkHardpec: Even the other courses?
GuildMaster: Of course! The support students have the opportunity to intern with support companies, business students with hero agencies or other professional industries, and the general studies students are given vocational training opportunities.
DirkHardpec: Oh.
DirkHardpec: I hadn’t realized.
GuildMaster: I know the hero course receives most of the prestige, but the other courses are not afterthoughts.
GuildMaster: We maintain only the highest standards for all our students!
GuildMaster: Though the hero students are obviously out for practical experience more regularly, given the inherent dangers of the profession.
RangedDPS: Eyup, and the rest of us use this time to prep for the second half’a the term. And maybe to get a leg up on prep for the second term.
RangedDPS: It’s a convenience we don’t get the rest of the year, havin’ all these internships at the same time after the sports festival.
DirkHardpec: That makes sense, I suppose. I guess it never occurred to me to wonder what the other courses were doing.
GuildMaster: That is sadly typical.
GuildMaster: Our other courses are not given the recognition they deserve.
GuildMaster: Even at the Sports Festival they are treated as filler, which engenders some bad blood.
NightyNight: It doesn’t help when the announcer kinda mehs all over them, too. Cough. Cough.
HeyMikey: Am I never gonna stop taking shit for how I announce the Sports Festival?
OffTank: You could stand to be a little less obviously biased, Mic.
HeyMikey: I’ll work on it!
Eraser: You’ve said that every year.
Eraser: It seems about as likely as me getting my wishes for the entrance exam fulfilled.
HeyMikey: Now you see what you’ve all done?
GuildMaster: The fact of the matter is that I do agree with Aizawa-kun. However, I do not have absolute control over this school, nor am I likely to.
GuildMaster: I have been told that all plans I have to arrange it are unsubtly villainous.
DirkHardpec: Yes, sir, generally overthrowing the Board of Directors would be considered a coup.
GuildMaster: Humans.
Eraser: The HPSC would generally be against it too, which is a whole can of worms.
GuildMaster: Thus do we remain stuck with the Sports Festival loophole.
HeyMikey: Speaking of, Sho, how’s your little listener doing!?
Eraser: Shinso is dedicated, but quite behind everyone else.
Eraser: His physical fitness leaves something to be desired.
Eraser: We’re doing an awful lot of strength and stamina training.
Eraser: He’s going to have a hard time with the capture weapon for a while, too. It’s a deceptively complex tool.
NightyNight: At least he’s got a teacher. I remember it took you forever to learn.
Eraser: Yeah, it was pretty much unique at the time.
Eraser: I might also send him to you, Nemuri. He’s going to need some help learning how to provoke reactions without just resorting to insults.
Eraser: They can only go so far.
NightyNight: Sure, I can handle that.
NightyNight: But you know, if you really want to help him with that, you should probably send him to Emi.
Eraser: Shit no.
Eraser: I refuse to get that woman involved.
Eraser: She is the single biggest pain in my ass.
HeyMikey: I think she’s hilarious!
Eraser: Shouldn’t you be more annoyed with how much she flirts with your damned husband!?
HeyMikey: I mean, I would be, but I know she’s really just doing it to tick you off.
HeyMikey: And if she actually tried anything, I could take her.
Eraser uploaded SideshowBobRakeUgh.MP3
NightyNight: You’re never gonna get a new bit, are you?
Eraser: Why would I?
Eraser: Anyway, he’s gonna be done with his laps soon. Shuzenji, I’ll do my best but he’s so green he’s probably gonna hurt himself at least a few times.
TheHealer: Yeah yeah, fine, whatever. I’ll take care of the boy.
TheHealer: He’s not really in a position to annihilate himself as bad as your usual hero kids are anyway.
Eraser: You’re not wrong, but still. Preliminary parkour training.
TheHealer: I should at least expect an ankle or wrist injury and, if he’s really bad at it, a concussion.
TheHealer: I know the drill.
Eraser: Fantastic.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
20:25
SmallMight: So.
SmallMight: It has come to my attention that I AM a dumbass.
SmallMight uploaded FullCowlTestSpar03.MP4 (Video depicts Midoriya setting up his phone to record, with a grumbling Gran Torino in the background. After Midoriya gets Torino to agree to watch out for the camera, he activates Full Cowl, and the next several minutes of video show Midoriya and Torino rebounding off the walls. Midoriya having his head ground into the linoleum is heavily featured)
SmallMight: @ZappySus
ModestMouse: OMG! DEKU-KUN! HOW!?
Scotch: Whafuck? That is a ridiculous reversal, dude!
ZappySus: Holy shit, you ain’t wrong, Sero!
ZappySus: But, hey, Mido? Why’d you tag me?
SmallMight: You don’t remember? Before the Sports Festival?
SmallMight: [23:05] ZappySus: But maybe you’re right. Maybe it’ll click and you’ll just kick yourself for being a dumbass.
ZappySus: oh shit, dude.
ZappySus: No I did not remember that. How the hell did you!?
SmallMight: Dunno. It just occurred to me when I worked out Full Cowl this morning.
GachaQueen: Full Cowl…
GachaQueen: Does that reference the cover over an aircraft engine, Midoriya-san?
GachaQueen: Or any sort of engine, I suppose.
SmallMight: Yeah!
SmallMight: You see, I’d always been focusing my power in the part of my body that needed it at that moment, then letting it turn off once I fired off a smash or what-have-you.
SmallMight: But that was inefficient. It also slowed me down significantly, and was harder to control in general, which in retrospect meant I could easily use too much power and injure myself.
SmallMight: Full Cowl is a smooth distribution of my quirk’s energy over every part of my body simultaneously. I can just leave it running as long as I need it.
SmallMight: Doing it this way, once I have the hang of it, will allow me to maintain a steady amount of power with fewer fluctuations and more predictable results.
SmallMight: And over time I can condition my body to handle more and more of it!
ModestMouse: How much were you using to fight Gran Torino, Deku-kun?
SmallMight: About 5% of my theoretical maximum output!
Scotch: Dude.
ModestMouse: That is AMAZING, Deku-kun!
Scotch: You are a BEAST.
ZappySus: I live in terror of the day you can crank out all of that at once.
SmallMight: I think that’s gonna be a while yet, Kaminari-kun.
ZappySus: Yeah but, damn, dude.
ZappySus: I gave you the right fuckin’ name.
SmallMight: I still think it’s probably too much…
CutiET: Crazy talk!
StickyDiaperBaby: I hope you remember all us little people when you’re at the top, dude.
SmallMight:
SmallMight: Did you just make a joke at your own expense?
StickyDiaperBaby: Just a short one.
CutiET: UUUUUGH.
Scotch: LOL.
Invisibitch: Booooo! Booooo!
Invisbitch: Get off the stage! BOOOO!
StickyDiaperBaby: I gotta do SOMETHING while I’m stuck scrubbing grout! :P
[PM Midoriya — Yagi]
Midoriya uploaded FullCowlTestSpar03.MP4
Yagi: Well done, Young Midoriya!
Yagi: I knew you could do it!
Midoriya: Honestly I feel pretty stupid for not working it out before.
Yagi: You’ve never had a quirk before.
Yagi: It’s only natural that you’d struggle with initial application.
Midoriya: I know, I know.
Midoriya: At least now I can probably keep up with the rest of the class.
Yagi: You’re going to excel, Young Midoriya.
Yagi: I have faith in you.
Midoriya:
Midoriya: Oh jeez sorry All Might I gotta go Gran Torino’s calling!
Yagi: Maybe work on the nerves, though, my boy.
[PM Midoriya — Aizawa]
Midoriya uploaded FullCowlTestSpar03.MP4
Midoriya: Just thought you might like an update, sensei.
Aizawa: Huh.
Aizawa: And you’re not hurting yourself with that?
Midoriya: I mean, not unless you count the times Gran Torino puts me through some drywall...
Aizawa: Honestly I’ve seen some of his training videos with All Might.
Aizawa: He’s being practically gentle with you, it looks like.
Midoriya: He must have been a lot more brutal than this, yeah.
Midoriya: I can’t think of any other reason why All Might would be so nervous talking about the guy.
Aizawa: How much of your power are you using there?
Midoriya: Give or take 5% of my theoretical maximum, sensei.
Aizawa: Not bad, Problem Child.
Aizawa: We’ll see what you can pull off once you get back into class.
Aizawa: Congratulations. My expectations for your performance just went up.
Midoriya: Is it too late to sandbag a little more?
Aizawa: Yep.
Midoriya: Damn.
Aizawa: Are you comfortable with the other teachers seeing this?
Aizawa: It’d be helpful to let everyone know what to expect going forward.
Midoriya: That’s fine, sensei, just please never show it to my mother.
Aizawa: You do need to keep your mother informed about your progress, you know.
Midoriya: And I will!
Midoriya: With a video that involves at least 80% less of me getting my ass kicked by a cackling, sadistic old man.
Aizawa: Fair enough.
[PM Izuku — Mom]
Izuku: I think interning with Gran Torino was the right decision, mom.
Izuku uploaded FullCowlTest02.MP4 (A much tamer video, depicting Izuku activating and deactivating Full Cowl, then demonstrating his agility in the alleyway next to Torino’s building)
Mom: Izuku, that’s amazing!
Mom: How did you manage to change it up so completely?
Mom: Also, I thought Superpower was a strength enhancer, not a speed enhancer?
Izuku: It’s an overall enhancer, mom. Stronger leg muscles can propel you faster, is all.
Izuku: And Gran Torino got me to realize that I was thinking about my quirk incorrectly.
Mom: How did he do that?
Izuku: Mostly with cryptic advice.
Izuku: It also involved an overlarge plate of frozen taiyaki in a microwave.
Mom: Oh.
Mom: Oh, I see, you mean like how if you don’t move the plate in the microwave there will be hot and cold spots and the food won’t cook properly?
Mom: Is that why you were hurting yourself so badly, baby? You weren’t using the power evenly?
Izuku:
Izuku: Yes.
Izuku: Exactly that thing.
Izuku: How’d you put that together so quickly!?
Mom: Sweetie, please.
Mom: Do you think the only thing you got from me was an anxiety disorder and a vestigial tear duct mutation?
Izuku: Touché.
Mom: You might get most of your brains from your father, but I can attest to the fact that his pattern recognition skills are absolute garbage.
Mom: But why did you keep hurting yourself even after you figured out how to regulate the power like you told me?
Izuku: I think it’s the same principle, mom.
Izuku: I was trying to reduce the power, but I was also piling all of it in one place.
Izuku: A finger, an arm, a leg…
Izuku: It made it difficult to maintain and overflow was more likely.
Izuku: With Full Cowl, though, I’m distributing approximately 5% of my potential output throughout my entire body simultaneously.
Izuku: It’s more like…
Mom: A lawn sprinkler contrasted with a fire hose?
Izuku: YEAH!
Izuku: That’s not perfect but it works at least as well as my stupid microwave analogy.
Mom: LOL, that IS pretty boring.
Izuku: All Might and Gran Torino have both said the same thing.
Mom: What’s this Torino guy like, anyway?
Izuku: Let me put it this way.
Izuku: If you were to tell me that he was All Might’s dad and Aizawa-sensei’s grandpa, I’d consider believing you.
Mom: So a really weird hardass, then, Izu?
Izuku: That’s about accurate, yeah.
Izuku: It’s pretty clear where All Might gets his attempted teaching style.
Mom: Attempted teaching style?
Izuku: He really tries, but this is clearly the first time he’s ever needed to do it.
Mom: Goodness! That almost sounds like a criticism of the number one hero!
Izuku: Oh come on, I acknowledge that he’s not a god.
Mom: Do you, sweetie?
Mom: Do you really?
Izuku:
Izuku: Look I’m trying okay.
Mom: I know, sweetheart.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
21:45
HornBuddy: Holy shit, Mido-bro, that’s awesome!
HornBuddy: We HAVE to spar when we get back to school!
SmallMight: Yeah! That sounds good, Kirishima-kun.
SmallMight: I definitely need to test myself against someone other than Gran Torino.
ConfectionKami: I’ll take some of that action.
SmallMight: I mean, I’m sure we’re all going to want to show off what we’ve learned from our internships.
GachaQueen: Yes. That would be good. Showing off what we’ve learned.
SmallMight: It’s not getting any better, is it, Yaoyorozu-san?
GachaQueen: No
GachaQueen: No, it’s fine. This must be important somehow.
AuxcuseYou: Momo, babe? It’s okay to be disappointed.
GachaQueen:
GachaQueen: I will hold out hope that Uwabami’s curriculum will become relevant soon.
SmallMight: Optimism. Optimism is good!
AuxcuseYou: Yeah…
[PM Kyoka — Momo]
Kyoka: Seriously though, babe, are you okay?
Momo: I a
Momo: I am frustrated.
Momo: But I cannot believe that Uwabami is actually going to waste our internship entirely.
Momo: Perhaps her priorities are different from my own, but that’s not inherently a problem.
Momo: She has to get to something more relevant soon.
Kyoka: I really hope she does, Momo.
Kyoka: But if you need to vent, I’m here.
Kyoka: Everybody else would probably be cool with it too.
Momo: I know.
Momo: Thank you, Kyoka.
Chapter Text
[Faculty Main]
09:30
Eraser: Looks like you were right, Shuzenji.
Eraser uploaded FullCowlTestSpar03.MP4
HeyMikey: Well don’t that beat all!
HeyMikey: When’d the green bean send that your way, Sho?
Eraser: Last night. You were recording and I figured it could wait ‘til morning.
TheHealer: Oh thank goodness. Maybe he’ll be in my office at least a little less often.
Eraser: We can only hope.
TouchRustrod: Yes, I was quite impressed.
Eraser: Suggesting that you already saw this video.
TouchRustrod: Well, I have.
Eraser: Shocking.
TouchRustrod: I’ve been attempting to give Young Midoriya pointers on his quirk, regardless of how successful I was.
TheHealer: We’ll go with little-to-not.
TouchRustrod: Ignoring that.
TouchRustrod: So he gave me an update.
TouchRustrod: I am surprised at how gentle Torino is being, however.
TheHealer: Maybe he just felt a need to beat his lessons through your abnormally thick skull.
TouchRustrod: Hurtful.
Eraser: Honestly, that’s probably pretty close to true.
Eraser: Let’s be real here, All Might. You’re stubborn.
Eraser: By contrast, Midoriya’s primary flaw is a complete lack of self-preservation instincts.
TouchRustrod: I hate that I agree with you.
Eraser: Moreover, it is an objective FACT that Midoriya is a lot smarter than you are.
TouchRustrod: Reeeeally hate it.
TheHealer: You’re a great hero, Toshinori.
TheHealer: You were an atrocious student.
TouchRustrod: That’s valid, but you don’t have to SAY it.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
19:30
SmallMight: Well.
SmallMight: Apparently we’re going villain hunting.
ModestMouse: Say what?
SmallMight: Gran Torino thinks I need real world experience to keep me from developing weird habits from fighting him exclusively.
SmallMight: So we’re going to Shibuya to find villains.
SmallMight: On purpose.
ModestMouse: Huh… Well, I mean, I guess you could kinda argue that’s what patrol is?
SmallMight: Ehhh.
AuxcuseYou: Yeah, no, patrols are more about visibility and they’re usually in the day.
AuxcuseYou: Searching for thugs at night time is more undergrounder stuff.
AuxcuseYou: It’s something I’d expect from someone interning with sensei.
SmallMight: Yeah that’s what I was thinking too.
SmallMight: I’m sure Gran Torino knows what he’s doing.
SmallMight: Heavens know he’s one of the oldest pros I’ve ever even heard of, so he’s got a ton of experience.
SmallMight: Still. Jittery.
ModestMouse: I get that.
ModestMouse: Gunhead has been covering takedowns and self-defense tactics today.
ModestMouse: We’re not even patrolling again for a couple days, probably.
GachaQueen: Imagine knowing when you might get to do hero work.
SmallMight: I’m so sorry this is going so poorly for you, Yaoyorozu-san.
GachaQueen: No, no, no.
GachaQueen: No.
GachaQueen: This has value. It must.
SmallMight: I’m sure you can get something out of it, Yaoyorzu-san!
AuxcuseYou: And if not, we can always figure out a way to put itching powder down her panties or something.
GachaQueen:
GachaQueen: No, that would be unbecoming of a hero.
[PM Midoriya — Iida]
Midoriya: I’ll be passing near Hosu!! How are things going with you, Iida-kun?
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
20:25
ZappySus: Hey guys?
ZappySus: Is anyone else watching the news?
CutiET: Huh? What’s going on?
ZappySus: There’s some kind of villain attack in Hosu, it looks like?
Scotch: Yeah, I’m seeing it. They’re not sure what’s going on though.
CutiET: Wait, isn’t Prez in Hosu?
ZappySus: Yeah. And this doesn’t look small.
ZappySus: A lot of stuff’s on fire even.
ZappySus: And Endeavor hasn’t even shown up yet!
CutiET: Oh no…
CutiET: Hey Prez @BlueFast when you get a second let us know you’re okay huh?
ModestMouse: Oh no…
AuxcuseYou: Uh, guys?
AuxcuseYou: Another channel’s got a picture of one of the villains.
AuxcuseYou: It looks a LOT like Nomu.
HornBuddy: FUCK.
HornBuddy: Those guys are attacking again!?
HornBuddy: The hell is in Hosu? All Might isn’t in Hosu!
HornBuddy: Is he?
AuxcuseYou: No, any reports about All Might lately have been in Musutafu.
AuxcuseYou: I’m sure he’s either on campus or at his apartment or whatever he lives in.
[PM Uraraka — Iida]
Uraraka: Iida-kun? You’re not in the middle of that stuff are you?
[Faculty Main]
Vlad: Hero Dispatch just indicated a large-scale villain attack in Hosu.
Vlad: Does anyone have any decent information?
Vlad: I’ve got a couple students that might be in the middle of that mess.
Eraser: So do I.
Eraser: I’m in contact with the underground network as we speak.
Eraser: I have confirmation that Endeavor is on scene, but nothing more specific than that.
Vlad: Shit, so you’ve got at least two students there now.
Eraser: Yes.
Eraser: Yes I do.
GuildMaster: I will make some calls.
TouchRustrod: Ditto.
[Class 1-A]
SmallMight posted his location (4-2-10 Ekou Street, Hosu, Tokyo 155-5555)
HornBuddy: What the hell? Mido-bro? Did you misclick?
HornBuddy: @SmallMight
CutiET: Wait a sec.
CutiET: That’s some back street in Hosu!
ModestMouse: WHAT!?
ModestMouse: WHAT’S DEKU-KUN DOING IN HOSU!?
ModestMouse: He said he was going to Shibuya!
[PM Uraraka — Deku <3]
Uraraka : Deku-kun, what are you doing in Hosu!?
[Class 1-A]
André: in Hosu
André: en route to midoriya
André: endeavor knows to send backup
André: hard to write
André: running
André: will message when safe
André has muted the chat.
ModestMouse: Todoroki-kun!?
ModestMouse: Why are you there!?
ZappySus: Wasn’t Endeavor leading the Hero Killer hunt or whatever?
[Faculty Main]
NightyNight: Shit. Shota, look at the 1-A chat.
NightyNight: Midoriya just posted his location. It’s in Hosu.
NightyNight: And Todoroki just indicated that he’s responding.
Eraser: BY HIMSELF!?
Eraser: God. Dammit.
Eraser: He told Endeavor to send backup. Great. Just great.
Eraser: Did the jackass at least have the wherewithal to send a sidekick with his son!?
GuildMaster: I have managed to access the Hosu municipal camera system.
GuildMaster: Young Todoroki appears to be alone.
GuildMaster: Unfortunately too many of them have been destroyed.
GuildMaster: I have been unable to locate a functional camera near Midoriya’s presumed location.
Eraser: FUCK.
[Class 1-A]
AuxcuseYou: What I’m confused about is why Green’s right THERE, specifically?
AuxcuseYou: 4-2-10 Ekou Street is kinda far away from where the villains are…
ModestMouse: Maybe… Maybe he really did just misclick it and he’s fine helping with evac?
ZappySus:
ModestMouse: What, Kaminari-kun?
ZappySus: Uh, nothing! I’m sure you’re right!
ModestMouse: Kaminari-kun.
ModestMouse: WHAT?
AuxcuseYou: Oh shit.
ModestMouse: ONE OF YOU SAY WHAT YOU’RE THINKING!
ZappySus: Uh, I mean, I’m kinda a dumbass so I’m probably wrong.
AuxcuseYou: Knowing Green?
ZappySus:
ZappySus: Dammit.
ModestMouse: NOW, DAMMIT!
AuxcuseYou: Hell.
AuxcuseYou: I was just thinking, Stain tends to keep away from busy areas and lure heroes off by themselves.
ModestMouse:
ModestMouse: No. That’s stupid.
ModestMouse: There’s no way he’s that stupid.
ModestMouse: Deku-kun wouldn’t go looking for him.
Scotch: You’re right, he wouldn’t.
Scotch: But if he found Stain attacking somebody, he’d probably jump right in.
ModestMouse:
Invisibitch: Sero, you dumbass!
Scotch: We’re all thinking it!
ZappySus: Seriously, we’re probably wrong!
ZappySus: That’s probably not it!
ZappySus: Like you said, helping with evac!
AveImperator: Hey! Turn on NHA!
AveImperator: They’ve got a news helicopter there!
CutiET: Hey they d
CutiET: Shit shit shit!
HornBuddy: What!? What’s wrong!?
CutiET: It’s crusty and mist-guy! They’re on, like, a water tower or something!
AveImperator: Are you sure? I can barely make them out…
CutiET: Oh, I got a good fuckin’ look at misty bitch! It’s him!
ModestMouse: it’s really them
ModestMouse: @SmallMight @André @BlueFast ONE OF YOU ANSWER!
CutiET: They just did the portal shit…
CutiET: Maybe they’re leaving?
Invisibitch: Fuck I hope so!
[Faculty Main]
Eraser: How the hell is the 1-A chat a better source of information than the goddamned underground network!?
NightyNight: I just queued up NHA’s streaming feed. Ashido’s right.
NightyNight: Shigaraki and Kurogiri were almost certainly on scene.
GuildMaster: Observing, but not directly involved in the attack.
GuildMaster: Curious.
[Class 1-A]
ZappySus: I boosted my headset up to pick up police Sat radio stuff.
ZappySus: They’re saying all the villains they’ve found are either in custody or dead at this point.
ModestMouse: gotta go.
ModestMouse has muted the chat.
CutiET: Ochako-chan?
Scotch: Jeez. I hope everything’s okay.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
21:00
ZappySus: OH SHIT!
CutiET: WHAT!?
ZappySus: They ARRESTED the Hero Killer!
GachaQueen: Oh, thank goodness.
Invisibitch: So, like, if all the villains are down including the Hero Killer, that means everything’s okay right?
Scotch: There’s another station reporting on the situation. Hosu’s a fucking mess.
Scotch: They’re saying a bunch of heroes / agencies have volunteered to come help with S&R, cleanup, and making sure there aren’t any villains left in hiding.
Scotch: Looks like Edgeshot, Mirko, Fatgum, Wash, and Gunhead.
CutiET: Well, I guess now we know why Ochako-chan had to go?
Invisibitch: I guess so…
ZappySus: Hey, so apparently Stain was super beat up, and covered in burns!
CutiET: Endeavor must’ve got him, then!
ZappySus: Orrrrr…
CutiET: Oh come on!
CutiET: Todoroki’s good, but he’s not that good!
CutiET: And Midori just got his quirk working YESTERDAY.
ZappySus: I’m just sayin’!
Invisibitch: Don’t be stupid.
ZappySus: But haven’t you guys seen the video?
Scotch: Video?
ZappySus: Yeah! There’s this video floating around.
ZappySus: It shows the Hero Killer killing one of those Nomu-looking things and going into a rant about fake heroes or whatever and how nobody gets to kill him but All Might.
ZappySus: And on the ground behind him is a guy that looks a lot like Mido!
CutiET: You cannot be fucking serious.
AveImperator: On the ground!?
ZappySus: Yeah, but, like, he’s moving around?
ZappySus: It kinda looks like the Nomu-thing had him and the Hero Killer saved him!
AveImperator: What the hell.
ZappySus: Y’know, actually, now that I think about it, the Hero Killer definitely does say “ENDEAVOR!” in there.
Invisibitch: We told you!
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
21:30
GuildMaster: Do we have a sitrep?
TouchRustrod: Tsukauchi has given me an update.
TouchRustrod: Casualties are… not low, but not as high as they could have been.
TouchRustrod: The creatures resemble Nomu. There were three that they know of.
TouchRustrod: One was captured by the Endeavor agency, one was killed by Endeavor himself, and the third was killed by Stain.
Vlad: So was Stain not working with them?
TouchRustrod: Unclear.
TouchRustrod: But it’s unlikely that he was.
TouchRustrod: All indications are that Stain is a fanatic who believes that heroes should be abiding by a certain code of behavior.
TouchRustrod: I imagine he would be unlikely to join with a group that seems to lean anarchist.
Eraser: Reasonable.
Eraser: Do we have anything regarding our students’ well-being?
TouchRustrod: Reports are scattered in that regard.
TouchRustrod: None of them are on the casualty lists at least.
TouchRustrod: And it’s absolutely certain that some of them have been taken to Hosu General Hospital.
TouchRustrod: Which ones, however, is not information I have access to just yet.
TheHealer: MY contacts at Hosu General have informed me that three students were admitted.
TheHealer: Hero names reported were Deku, Shoto, and apparently Ingenium.
Vlad: Nothing about Spiral or Shemage?
TheHealer: They haven’t been added to any of the reports, no.
GuildMaster: Interesting. I wonder if Stain’s activities and the League’s were related in any way.
GuildMaster: It is also somewhat unnerving that we may now have to use the term Nomu to refer to a classification of creature rather than an individual.
HeyMikey: Hey guys! There’s a video circulating around!
HeyMikey: It’s being taken down as fast as the various social media companies can manage, but it’s still getting out.
HeyMikey uploaded StainRant.MP4
HeyMikey: Behind him. On the ground.
HeyMikey: That’s Midoriya, isn’t it?
Eraser: Son of a bitch, of course Problem Child was in some kind of altercation involving Stain.
Eraser: Which means Todoroki was as well, and if the whole thing didn’t start because of Iida, I’ll EAT my capture weapon.
Eraser: I’ll make some inquiries, see if I can get any better information from the underground network.
NightyNight: Shit.
NightyNight: I have to call the Iidas. They need to hear this from someone other than the news or Hero Dispatch.
NightyNight: But I hate doing that without any useful information.
GuildMaster: I recommend not calling them just yet.
GuildMaster: As they are minors, the students’ names should be kept out of the media for the time being.
GuildMaster: We can gather more information before we need to make any notifications.
GuildMaster: Strictly speaking, the situation is still developing, officially.
NightyNight: Right, right. I’ll contact them and let them know I’ll get with them as soon as we have good information.
GuildMaster: Excellent.
GuildMaster: We can likely wait to speak with Midoriya-san.
GuildMaster: Young Midoriya was not supposed to be in Hosu at all, after all.
Eraser: I don’t like it, but you’re not wrong.
TheHealer: Sorahiko hasn’t been replying to any messages, so likely he’s still preoccupied, or being debriefed.
Vlad: I really wish I could get some information on Komori and Kaibara.
Eraser: Well you’re in luck. Rock Lock was on scene and says he’s seen both of them.
Eraser: They’re with their supervisors and appear to be helping with S&R.
Vlad: Thank fuck.
Eraser: Apparently he saw IIda being loaded into an Ambulance as well.
Eraser: He said that Todoroki and Midoriya were also injured, but less severely.
NightyNight: Shit!
NightyNight: They CANNOT have this happen again.
TheHealer: I don’t have a detailed report on the students, but none of them are listed as having life threatening injuries.
NightyNight: Oh thank goodness.
[PM Tensei — Nemuri]
Tensei: Nemuri, please tell me you’ve heard something about Tenya.
Nemuri: I didn’t want to call until I had more information…
Tensei: Tell me what you know!
Tensei: Please!
Nemuri: Recovery Girl has confirmed that Tenya was admitted to Hosu General with non-life-threatening injuries.
Nemuri: That’s all we know so far, other than that he was also with two of his classmates.
Tensei:
Tensei: Fuck.
Tensei: This is my fault.
Nemuri: No, Tensei, it isn’t!
Tensei: It IS! I should’ve told Shota to reject that fucking application!
NemurI: You had no way of knowing what Tenya was thinking, Tensei.
Nemuri: None of us did.
Tensei: I should have.
Tensei: He’s my baby brother.
Tensei: And he’s NEVER been able to deal with things going counter to plan.
Nemuri: Tensei, please.
Nemuri: Just wait until you have a chance to speak with Tenya.
Tensei: Right. Right.
Tensei: You’re right.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
23:30
André has unmuted the chat.
André: Sorry it took so long.
André: Things have been chaotic.
CutiET: Oh thank FUCK, Todoroki, what the HELL is going on!?
André: The police want to debrief everyone in the morning, so I’m not allowed to talk about specifics.
André: I can tell you that Midoriya and I sustained relatively minor injuries.
André: Iida is somewhat more hurt, but he is not in any danger.
André: Midoriya, Iida, and Uraraka are currently sleeping.
André: I just remembered the chat a moment ago.
GachaQueen: Wait, Todoroki-san, Uraraka-san is there too?
André: Yes. She arrived perhaps an hour ago.
André: It is my understanding that Gunhead’s agency is assisting the police.
André: She was quite upset when she got here.
CutiET: Hey, Todoroki?
CutiET: Think you could take some pictures just so we can see that everyone’s okay?
André: Sure.
André: Give me a moment.
André uploaded Photo01.PNG (Selfie of Todoroki in a hospital gown, with bandages on his arms and face.
André uploaded Photo02.PNG (Photo of Iida in a hospital gown with significantly more bandages, sleeping with his left arm elevated)
André uploaded Photo03.PNG (Photo of Midoriya and Uraraka. Midoriya is in a hospital gown, bandaged, with one arm around Uraraka, hand on her hip. Uraraka has removed the bulky parts of her hero costume and is clinging to Midoriya, with her face buried in his chest. Their other hands are clasped together tightly.)
André: Are those good enough?
CutiET: Oh.
CutiET: Oh yes.
CutiET: These are ab-so-lute-ly perfect.
Invisibitch: Holy fuck.
AuxcuseYou: I think I’m gonna lose some brain cells for saying this, but:
AuxcuseYou: Go Uraraka! Get you some!
ZappySus: WOO!
ZappySus: Yay I’m a bad influence.
Scintillement: Merveilleux!
Invisibitch: I’mma just e-mail that to Tsuyu-chan!
CutiET: As you do.
Scotch: That is tooth-rottingly precious, right there.
André: I get the impression that our well-being isn’t your primary interest at the moment.
CutiET: Oh, sweetie, no, we’re super super relieved that you’re all okay.
CutiET: But you gotta understand, most of us have been watching those two do the romantic equivalent of the potty dance since, like, day two.
André: I see.
André: So this is “gossip,” then?
Invisibitch: And how!
StickyDiaperBaby: I’m kinda surprised Iida didn’t yell at them for being inappropriate or something.
André: I think he might have tried?
André: But then Uraraka made this face, and he just… stopped.
André: I think he was too tired to really chastise anyone, anyway, but…
André: I will confess that that face was the fourth or fifth most frightening thing I’ve seen tonight.
CutiET: Oh, yeah, no, Ochako-chan will fuck you up.
AuxcuseYou: No doubt. Anytime we’re doing team fights I want on whatever team she’s on.
AveImperator: It’s always the ones you’d least suspect.
Invisibitch: Mashirao! Did you see!?
AveImperator: I did, yeah, but I think I’ll hold off commenting ‘til they’re actually here.
Invisibitch: Boooring!
AveImperator: Just seems kinda pointless, y’know?
Invisibitch: See previous response.
AveImperator: Mmm.
CutiET: Hey why don’t we get on track with the real important stuff?
CutiET: Todoroki! What happened when Ochako-chan got there?
André: Well, as I said she was very upset.
André: She shouted at all three of us for frightening everyone, which is fair enough I suppose.
André: She had to speak more quietly after a nurse chastised us.
ZappySus: Oh yeah they don’t like it if you’re yelling in hospitals.
André: At any rate, pretty much as soon as she got here, she latched on to Midoriya and refused to let go of him for more than five minutes at a time.
CutiET: NOICE.
André: They are both quite capable of producing unlikely quantities of tears, but I feel that Midoriya is the ultimate winner by a fair margin.
André: I couldn’t really hear much of what they were talking about, and I doubt they’d appreciate me repeating anything I could make out sans context.
André: So I’m going to say you’re on your own until they wake up.
CutiET: Damn.
SmallMight: Like I could sleep with my leg throbbing like this.
SmallMight: But if any of you wake up Uraraka-san, I will kill you.
SmallMight has muted the chat.
CutiET:
Invisibitch:
Scotch: Y’know, that’s a lot more intimidating than when Bakugo does it.
André: Midoriya has his moments.
CutiET: But… But his hand’s on her hip!
Invisibitch: And they’re holding hands!
CutiET: And SNUGGLING!
Invisibitch: How can we possibly be expected to wait!?
André: He is glaring at me right now, though he still isn’t moving.
André: I think I’m just going to turn my phone off and try to sleep.
ZappySus: Valid.
[PM Sorahiko — Chiyo]
Sorahiko: I don’t know whether to be impressed with the boy, or enraged.
Chiyo: THERE you are!
Chiyo: What happened?
Sorahiko: The damn kids got into a scuffle with the fucking HERO KILLER.
Sorahiko: And they WON.
Chiyo: How!?
Sorahiko: Honestly I’m pretty sure Stain didn’t want to kill at least Midoriya.
Sorahiko: Seemed to treat him like one of those oh-so-rare “True Heroes.”
Chiyo: Of course the boy impressed the fundamentalist psychopath.
Sorahiko: Anyway, the kid’s gonna be fine. He fractured a couple bones by overworking and he took a couple hits, but otherwise he’s just exhausted.
Sorahiko: I’m refraining from reading him the riot act until morning.
Sorahiko: His girlfriend seems to be doing it for me.
Chiyo: His whatnow?
Sorahiko: That round-faced gravity girl that fought the loudmouthed firecracker.
Chiyo: Uraraka is there?
Sorahiko: Yeah. Gunhead dropped her off. Said she was losing her goddamn mind.
Chiyo: Well… Good! Maybe she’ll beat some sense into his head!
Chiyo: How the hell did you get him to figure out that quirk so fast?
Sorahiko: Hell, Chiyo, I barely had to do anything.
Sorahiko: He just needed someone to challenge his assumptions.
Sorahiko: He practically ground-worships Toshinori. It’s no wonder he never figured anything out on his own if he’s looking at that enormous lunkhead as his example.
Sorahiko: He’d have been better off idolizing Edgeshot or Crust or fucking Crimson Riot.
Sorahiko: From a combat perspective, at least.
Chiyo: Maybe. But the boy is pretty much just Toshinori early-reincarnated, just smarter.
Sorahiko: Yep. He’s gonna be great.
Sorahiko: Assuming he doesn’t get his dumb ass killed!
Chiyo: Preaching to the choir, Sora.
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
08:30
Invisibitch : See? What’d we say, @ZappySus?
Invisibitch : Endeavor totally beat up the Hero Killer and got him put in jail.
CutiET : Wha?
ZappySus : Yeah yeah, sure, that’s what the news is saying.
Invisibitch : Check the news, Mina-chan!
Invisibitch : Would you let it go, Kaminari-kun!? Endeavor’s the number two hero, obviously he’s the one who did it.
CutiET : Oh hey, it mentions Midori and Todo and Prez too.
AveImperator : Saying “three UA students” is barely a mention.
CutiET : It still exists, man!
Invisibitch : Yeah!
AuxcuseYou : I kinda wonder if any of ‘em are gonna say something at some point…
CutiET : We probably shouldn’t bug ‘em.
CutiET : Even if I’m losing my FUCKING MIND not knowing stuff.
BlueFast unmuted the chat.
BlueFast : My apologies
BlueFast : I did not check my phone
Scotch : Oh shit, Class Rep! You okay, man!?
CutiET : Yeah! We were freaking out!
CutiET : If Todoroki hadn’t put those pictures up I dunno what we would’ve done!
BlueFast : We are well
BlueFast : My arms are injured and typing is difficult
Invisibitch : Oh no! You should quit trying then!
CutiET : Yeah! Get better!
BlueFast : I have some things to say but they will have to wait for now
SmallMight unmuted the chat.
SmallMight : Sorry everybody, I forgot to unmute this morning. Iida-kun reminded me.
SmallMight : And, uh, jeez.
SmallMight : I wanna say sorry about last night.
SmallMight : I was in a really bad mood with my leg hurting.
SmallMight : But that’s no excuse for saying those things to all of you.
Scotch : Man, whatever, I was starting to wonder if you could even GET mad.
SmallMight : Oh come on I get mad...
CutiET : Yeah! Blasty says meaner shit every five minutes anyway, so nbd.
CutiET : But hey! What happened!?
CutiET : Like, with the Hero Killer and stuff.
Invisibitch : But also Ochako-chan!
CutiET : Yeah, def, but let’s get scary outta the way before we go with cute plz.
SmallMight : Ugh.
SmallMight : I’m not saying ANYTHING about Uraraka-san until she’s here too.
CutiET : No fair!
SmallMight : Deal with it.
Invisibitch : How dare.
SmallMight : Anyway, look, it’s a whole lot of bad timing.
SmallMight : Iida-kun turned down the wrong alley and wound up in front of Stain trying to kill Native.
SmallMight : He’s a pro-hero based out of Hosu.
SmallMight : And when I found out he was missing I went looking and got into a game of keep-away.
SmallMight : I posted my location because I was kinda desperate.
SmallMight : And Todoroki showed up to help and then Endeavor got there after taking care of a bunch of the Nomu-looking things.
André unmuted the chat.
André : Yes.
André : What Midoriya is saying is what happened.
André : My father saved us.
ZappySus : Sus.
SmallMight : I don’t know what to tell you, Kaminari-kun.
[PM Jiro — Kaminari]
Jiro : Dude, shut up.
Kaminari : Oh come on! I could be right!
Jiro : I mean, MAYBE, but if they DID fight him, why do ya think they’d be lying about it?
Kaminari : That’s what I don’t get!
Jrio : You idiot.
Jiro : If they beat up a dude with their quirks they’d probably have to go to freaking jail!
Kaminari : What!?
Jiro : VIGILANTISM!
Kaminari : So, what, you think the cops are covering it up?
Jiro : Don’t know.
Jiro : Don’t care.
Jiro : There’s no point in stressing them out by being a pain in the ass about it.
Kaminari : FIIIIIIIINE.
[PM Ashido — Kaminari]
Ashido : I think it’s kinda sus too, ngl.
Kaminari : Yeah but Jiro just reminded me that if they did fight him they’d probably get in shit for it.
Ashido : Huh?
Kaminari : No licenses. They’d be vigilantes.
Ashido : Oh come on, it can’t be that stupid.
Kaminari : I googled it. It’s pretty fucking stupid.
Ashido : So, what, if you see someone about to get stabbed you just let it happen cuz stopping it is a crime? That’s bullshit.
Kaminari : Yeah, it’s pretty bullshit, but that’s how it works.
Kaminari : I think.
Kaminari : Laws are hard.
Ashido : Ewwwwww, what’s with all this doubletalk?
Kaminari : I KNOW RIGHT!?
Ashido : Laws are bullshit.
[Class 1-A]
ZappySus : Doesn’t matter nvm.
SmallMight : Uhh, okay.
CutiET : But, hey, Midori, why were you in Hosu anyway?
CutiET : Weren’t you gonna go to Shibuya?
SmallMight : Yeeeah, we were supposed to.
SmallMight : But we were passing through Hosu and BAM, one of those Nomu things put a hero through the wall of the train car Gran Torino and I were in.
Invisibitch : Holy shit, dude!
AuxcuseYou : What the hell is your life, Green?
SmallMight : I don’t even know...
Scintillement : Merde.
Scintillement : Was the hero all right?
SmallMight : I think he was just unconscious.
SmallMight : Anyway, Gran Torino tackled the thing out of the car and I followed after him a few minutes later.
ConfectionKami : Wow! He must be super strong to fight one of those things!
SmallMight : I mean.
SmallMight : He absolutely is strong.
SmallMight : But it does help that those Nomus weren’t as insane as the one at USJ.
ConfectionKami : So there are different kinds?
SmallMight : Yeah. The other one I saw had wings and Stain took it down pretty fast.
SmallMight : It’s weird, those wings looked kinda familiar…
CutiET : I mean, I think if you saw a wingy guy with his brains hanging out, you’d remember it!
SmallMight : Yeah, you’re right.
Invisibitch : Now let’s hear about how you came to be cuddling our sweet little Ochako-chan!
SmallMight : No.
Invisibitch : Dammit!
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
11:35
GachaQueen : I’m so excited!
AuxcuseYou : What happened?
GachaQueen : We finally get to go on patrol!
GachaQueen : We ate an early lunch because Uwabami wanted to patrol at lunchtime!
AuxcuseYou : That’s great, babe!
SmallMight : That’s awesome, Yaoyorozu-san!
GachaQueen : We’re leaving in about ten minutes!
GachaQueen : Finally, after all that filming and other nonsense, we get to do hero work!
AuxcuseYou : And you are gonna CRUSH it!
André : Hey, that reminds me.
André : I need someone to back me up on something.
SmallMight : Oh for the love of…
HornBuddy : What’s up, Todo-bro?
André : Iida and Midoriya are both mocking me for this, but I think it has merit.
André : Twice now I’ve been in a combat situation with someone and their hand was messed up.
André : This could absolutely be a curse.
HornBuddy : Uhhhhh.
SmallMight : He’s being ridiculous.
SmallMight : Iida-kun and I thought he was kidding when he called himself the “Hand Crusher.”
CutiET : LOL!
ZapySus : ROFLMAO!
André : There is a pattern!
HornBuddy : I’m not gonna lie, Todo-bro, that seems a little far fetched.
André : Betrayal.
ZappySus : No, no, I’m with you here Todoroki.
ZappySus : You should probably keep track of how often it happens.
ZappySus : Y’know, for science.
André : You’re right.
SmallMight : Dammit, Kaminari-kun, why.
André : I will dedicate a notebook to this task.
ZappySus : That is an excellent idea and not silly in any way.
André : I agree.
[PM Uraraka — Deku <3]
Uraraka : Hey Deku-kun!
Uraraka : We just got to go on lunch break!
Uraraka : How are you feeling?
Deku : Kinda annoyed with Todoroki-kun and Kaminari-kun, honestly.
Uraraka : Huh?
Deku : I can’t.
Deku : It’s too stupid.
Deku : Just
Deku : Just read it in the chat, please.
Uraraka : Oh that’s wild.
Uraraka : Todoroki-kun is a weird guy, isn’t he?
Deku : You have no idea.
Uraraka : So, hey, do you wanna talk about yesterday?
Deku : Oh, hell, I forgot.
Deku : I mean, yes, yes I do, but I gotta tell you something first.
Deku : Todoroki-kun posted pictures of all of us last night in the chat.
Uraraka :
Uraraka : By all of us you mean…
Deku posted Photo01.PNG, Photo02.PNG, & Photo03.PNG
Uraraka : Dammit, Todoroki-kun!
Uraraka : Wait, how have I not been getting harassed by the girls all day?
Deku : Oh, uh, I might’ve been annoyed when I saw them all talking.
Deku posted 1 screenshot.
Uraraka : Oh.
Uraraka : I’m torn between thinking it’s super sweet that you’re defending my honor or whatever, and agreeing with Sero-kun that that is WAY more intimidating than when Bakugo-kun does it.
Deku : I apologized to them earlier, but I guess they’re still giving you space.
Uraraka : Well, good. I don’t need their crap right now.
Uraraka : So anyway, uh, about yesterday...
Deku : I am SO sorry I worried you like that.
Uraraka : Not tha
Uraraka : I mean yeah that bu
Uraraka : I mean what we started talking about last night, Deku-kun.
Deku : I
Deku : I’ve kinda been trying to convince myself I didn’t dream that.
Deku : Did you really mean it?
Uraraka : I mean
Uraraka : Yes.
Uraraka : I’ve been wanting to tell you for a while now. I WAS gonna wait ‘til after internships, but, y’know.. Anyway
Uraraka : You’re amazing Deku-kun.
Uraraka : You were the first person to be MY friend since I moved here, and you helped me even when you thought it was going to hurt you in the long run.
Uraraka : You’re always there for everyone, even when you probably should be taking care of yourself and we need to work on THAT.
Uraraka : And you’re really smart and sweet and
Uraraka :
Uraraka : and i mean that tank top you wore at the beach parties didn’t hurt and um
Uraraka :
Uraraka : Deku-kun?
Uraraka : You’ve
Uraraka : You’ve kinda been quiet for a while.
Deku : Right, sorry sorry!
Deku : I needed a minute.
Uraraka : You’re crying right now, aren’t you?
Deku :
Deku : Yeah.
Deku : Sorry.
Deku : I’m kinda a crybaby aren’t I?
Uraraka :
Uraraka : … My crybaby?
Deku : If you’re sur
Deku : I mean yes.
Deku : Absolutely.
Uraraka : Attaboy, gotta start believing me at some point :P
Deku : :P
Deku : I’m sorry, I’m just still not used to
Deku : Y’know…
Deku : Positive attention.
Uraraka : Aw.
Deku : And you’re just
Deku : You’re so pretty and you don’t mind that I’m really emotional
Uraraka : I kinda LIKE it.
Uraraka : You don’t pretend you don’t have feelings.
Deku : And you don’t make fun of me for anything and you’re always so kind and
Deku : And I swear I’m trying to stop but there’s still a part of my brain that can’t believe this isn’t some kind of trick and I really really hate that I feel that way.
Uraraka : I mean… Has that happened?
Deku : A couple times in middle school, yeah…
Uraraka : Gosh, now you’re gonna make ME cry.
Uraraka : Middle school kids are fucking sociopaths.
Uraraka : Well, I have no problems reassuring you as much as you need, Deku-kun.
Deku : Thank you, really.
Uraraka : Heh. I sound like Tsuyu-chan now.
Deku : Y’know, it’s funny, I kinda thought you and Tsuyu-chan liked each other.
Uraraka : Huh? I thought she liked you!
Deku : That doesn’t make sense. She told me that I should say something to you, and she implied that if I didn’t, she was going to.
Uraraka :
Uraraka posted 1 screenshot.
Deku :
Deku : She said the same things to both of us?
Uraraka : Kinda looks that way?
Deku :
Deku : You think she was just trying to, like, kick us in the butts?
Uraraka : Yeah.
Uraraka : Yeah, that’s gotta be it.
Uraraka : Sneaky frog.
Deku : Yeah, anything else would be too crazy.
Uraraka : Totally.
Deku : Yup.
Deku : So, uh, Uraraka-san…
Deku : What does this make us?
Uraraka : Well, first of all, I want you to call me Ochako.
Deku : Oh gosh.
Deku : That might take me a little while to get used to.
Uraraka : You call Tsuyu-chan Tsuyu-chan.
Deku : That took weeks and I still screw it up.
Uraraka : LOL.
Deku : Anyway, I’d like it i
Deku : If you want to call me Izuku, too…
Uraraka : Is it okay if I still call you Deku-kun and save Izuku for when it’s just, y’know
Uraraka : Just us?
Deku : Yeah.
Deku : Yeah that sounds good Ur
Deku : Ochako.
Ochako : <3
Ochako : Anyway, as far as what this means, I guess that’s both of our decisions now right?
Ochako : If you’re okay with it, I’d really like to call you my boyfriend.
Ochako : And, y’know, vice versa and stuff?
Deku : Yhald tht songs grate
Deku : Uh, I mean, that sounds great, Ochako!
Ochako : Waterworks again?
Deku : Yeah, I had to say it out loud a few times, too, to let it sink in.
Deku : I’m sorry I’m so lame.
Ochako : Izuku, if I didn’t like that part of you, do you really think we’d be having this conversation?
Ochako : You’re emotional. That’s sweet.
Ochako : I like that I usually know how you’re feeling.
Deku : I really wish I could’ve met you years ago.
Ochako : Well, we know each other now, yeah?
Deku : Yeah <3
Ochako : <3
Ochako : Oh shoot, lunch is almost over. I gotta go in a minute.
Ochako : Look, I’m gonna have to go back to Gunhead’s agency tonight, so I won’t see you ‘til we get back.
Ochako : So, you wanna get together after we get back? Maybe Sunday?
Ochako : Dunno what we’ll do but we can figure it out, right?
Deku : That sounds great.
Deku : And, how about we just keep it low key?
Deku : I know you don’t wanna spend a lot of money, and I don’t like tons of attention so
Deku : Maybe we can go to the store Sunday evening? And buy stuff to cook and make dinner together?
Deku : I can bring my laptop and we can watch movies after.
Ochako : That sounds really, really cool.
Ochako : We’ll figure out what to make later, k?
Deku : You bet.
Ochako : Talk to you later, Deku-kun.
Ochako : Izuku.
Deku : I can’t wait :)
Ochako : :)
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
15:50
GristleMcThornbody added Torino to the chat!
Eraser : The hell?
TheHealer : Sora.
Torino : Chiyo.
GuildMaster : All Might has added Gran Torino to our chat at my request.
GuildMaster : He is a former UA faculty member, and has a great deal of experience dealing with a villain we suspect to be a power behind the League of Villains.
Torino : Saying anyone still breathing has a “great deal of experience” with that bastard is kinda a stretch, Nezu.
GuildMaster : Touché.
Eraser : I’m not overfond of the direction this is going.
Torino : That means you’re still sane.
Torino : This shit’s still pretty heavily classified, Nezu. You sure about the encryption on this chat?
GuildMaster : Completely. Maijima-kun and I collaborated on it.
GuildMaster : I would count it safe from anyone save All For One himself, who cannot be so thoroughly accounted for.
Vlad : What for who?
Eraser : What, we’re discussing the villain bogeyman now?
Torino : You ever hear that old Christian saying, Eraserhead, about the greatest trick the Devil pulled being convincing the world he didn’t exist?
Torino : All For One is the Devil in this scenario.
Torino : I assure you, he’s real. I’ve faced him myself. Twice.
Eraser : Then how are you, as you put it, still breathing?
Torino : Well, the first time I ran the fuck away, obviously.
Torino : Grabbed UA-baby Toshinori and rabbited while his sensei, Shimura, held the bastard off.
Torino : Lost my closest friend that day. Not that most of you would’ve heard of her.
Torino : The second time I was playing backup for Toshinori along with Nighteye.
HeyMikey : I don’t get it. What’s the deal with this guy? Bogeyman?
GristleMcThornbody : All For One is the man who caused my injury, Yamada-kun.
GristleMcThornbody : That was the second time I met the man, and I was certain that he could not have survived his wounds.
GristleMcThornbody : I must now admit that I may have been far too optimistic.
HeyMikey : Holy shit. If this guy’s that powerful how the fuck have we not heard of him!?
Eraser : I’ve heard of him. Never believed he was real though.
TheHealer : He’s spent over a century making sure he controlled his own narrative.
TheHealer : And on our side of things, his existence is a closely guarded government secret. Very few people really know he exists.
TheHealer : Though he obviously survives in stories in the darker parts of society.
Torino : Yeah, but Nezu tells me all of you have sufficient clearance to be told, so here I am.
Torino : You need to know what you’re dealing with.
Eraser : All right, let’s have it. What’s true about him? The stories are pretty outlandish.
GuildMaster : The stories are unfortunately understated.
Eraser : Bullshit!
NightyNight : Care to enlighten the peanut gallery!?
Torino : All For One is one of the oldest villains on the planet. A first generation quirk user.
Torino : His name is his quirk’s name. All For One. The ability to take quirks and, at will, keep them or redistribute them.
Torino : And honestly? I thought Toshinori had killed him too.
Torino : The guy sure lost enough fucking blood!
Torino : But with that Nomu monster you all apprehended, plus the other three similar things in Hosu, I have to conclude that he survived.
Torino : I mean, unless he left a by-blow behind with the same quirk, but if THAT had happened I imagine we would’ve encountered them at some point in the last CENTURY.
OffTank : This is so far outside my damn paygrade.
GristleMcThornbody : It’s outside everyone’s paygrade, and I never wanted to burden anyone else with it.
Eraser : Why the hell is he your problem in particular anyway, All Might?
GristleMcThornbody : For a number of reasons. Some are personal, given that he murdered my sensei.
GristleMcThornbody : She was very important to me.
GristleMcThornbody : Others are practical, as objectively I’m one of the very few people on the planet with the capacity to face him.
GristleMcThornbody : And for whatever reason, he seems incapable of stealing my quirk. But that’s not a circumstance I would ever count on.
Eraser : Still seems irrational to keep it so closely under wraps. A larger group of heroes could conduct a more efficient investigation.
Torino : Yeah, you ain’t wrong, but previously it seemed like he’d keep to his normal pattern of being the shadow ruler of the underworld.
Torino : But this whole League of Villains situation suggests that he’s either involved in, or at least BACKING, a significantly larger movement.
Eraser : So your involvement here…
Torino : Represents at least a slightly modified take on the situation.
Torino: I’m gonna be working with Tsukauchi on the League investigation, and it’s just more efficient for me to be here to communicate with you people rather than playing Telephone with Chiyo, Nezu, and Toshinori.
Eraser : Logical.
GuildMaster : Quite. So Torino-san will keep us up to date when he can, and we will prepare accordingly.
NightyNight : Well, welcome to the lunacy, Torino-san.
TheHealer changed Torino’s nickname to WarrantyVoid.
TheHealer : Yeah, welcome, you crotchety bastard.
WarrantyVoid : Fuck you too, Chiyo.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
18:20
GachaQueen : I spoke too soon.
SmallMight : Yaoyorozu-san?
GachaQueen : We barely did anything.
GachaQueen : She spent nearly the entire time greeting fans and signing autographs.
GachaQueen : Posing for photos…
GachaQueen : I think
GachaQueen : I think I made a mistake.
[Ladies’ World]
Ashido : Awww, Yaoyorozu, sweetie.
Ashido : I’m sorry your internship sucks so bad.
Ashido : Hey, girls, why don’t we get together when we get back?
Ashido : Do something fun? Maybe something special for you, Yaoyorozu? To get your mind off it?
Hagakure : Yeah! We’ve got all day Sunday!
Yaoyorozu : I don’t know…
Yaoyorozu : I’m willing to consider it?
Uraraka : Oh jeez, girls, I’m sorry, I’ve got plans for Sunday.
Yaoyorozu : That’s fine, Uraraka-san. I wouldn’t want you to cancel anything.
Uraraka : Normally I would but I don’t think it would be a good ide…
Uraraka : SHIT
Uraraka : I double-booked Sunday! I forgot Tsuyu-chan and I were gonna hang out!
Uraraka : But I can NOT cancel on Deku-kun.
Uraraka : People have been way too mean to him for way too long.
Ashido : Well, I mean, you could talk to the boy.
Ashido : Maybe he’ll be okay combining the two?
Ashido : You know he’s good friends with Tsuyu-chan too.
[PM Toru — Mina]
Toru : Mina-chan, what’re you doing!?
Mina : Shush, Toru-chan, I’m working my Wing Wench mojo.
Toru : For WHO!?
Mina : Ribbit ribbit, bitch.
Toru : You’re kidding.
Mina : I GOTTA find a better name than Operation Cinnafrog.
Toru : Holy. Shit.
[Ladies’ World]
Uraraka : But, I mean…
Uraraka : It’s supposed to be… y’know.
Hagakure : Sorry Ochako-chan, but I’m confused. What’s it supposed to be?
Uraraka :
Uraraka : Like…
Uraraka : A date…
Hagakure : AHHHHHHH!
Ashido : You got your green bean locked down!?
Yaoyorozu : That’s wonderful, Uraraka-san.
Hagakure : What’re you doing for your date!?
Uraraka : Um.
Uraraka : We were gonna keep it kinda simple?
Uraraka : We were gonna go to the store together and buy stuff and cook dinner together at my place.
Uraraka : Then, like, watch movies and stuff?
Hagakure : With cuddling!?
Uraraka : Oh jeez I haven’t gotten that far Toru-chan.
Ashido : I mean, that’s lower key than I’d prefer but it sounds all fluffy and shit, so that’s probably perfect for you two squishy cinnamon’y kids.
Uraraka : Shut up.
Ashido : Still tho, I think you should talk to Midori about it before you just go make a decision.
Ashido : You know him. He’d feel bad if he found out you just blew off Tsuyu-chan.
Ashido : Besides, you’re a couple now, right?
Uraraka : Yeah…
Ashido : Then doesn’t it make sense for you two to decide how to handle it together?
Yaoyorozu : That is a very mature outlook.
Ashido : What did I say about how seriously I take love!?
Uraraka : I
Uraraka : Yeah. Okay. Yeah. That makes sense.
Uraraka : We’re a team now. I’ll talk to him tonight.
Ashido : Atta girl! Team Green Tea is a go!
Uraraka : STFU, Mina-chan!!!
Ashido : ROFLMAO
[PM Toru — Mina]
Toru : Midoriya will never, ever ask Ochako-chan to blow off Tsuyu-chan.
Mina : Probably not. But they’ll decide that TOGETHER, and that’ll only show that they trust each other.
Mina : And maybe it’ll help out Tsuyu-chan.
Mina : And worst case scenario? I’ll bet we can get Tsuyu-chan to take cute candid pics!
Toru : Wheels within fucking wheels!
Toru : You devious bitch!
Mina : Thank you, thank you, I’m here all week!
[Class 1-A]
Blasty : Sounds like you’re having about as much fucking fun as I am, Ponytail.
GachaQueen : Is your internship not meeting your expectations either, Bakugo-san?
Blasty : Fuck no!
Blasty : He’s spent half the damn time lecturing me about grooming and how to talk to people and blah blah what the fuck ever!
Blasty : It’s fucking obnoxious!
GachaQueen : I suppose I could understand how that’s disappointing to you, Bakugo-san, but those things ARE very important for heroes.
GachaQueen : Uwabami seems to just be exploiting Kendo-san and I for assistance with promoting the line of hair products she’s involved with.
HornBuddy : Yeah, Baku-bro!
HornBuddy : I wanted to be doing more actiony stuff too, but, I mean, do you really NEED help with that?
HornBuddy : Fourth Kind has Tetsu-bro and me working on etiquette and community service and procedural stuff and all that.
HornBuddy : He said we didn’t need his help with our quirks or fighting villains or whatever.
HornBuddy : So maybe Best Jeanist thinks you’re already good enough at that stuff and he wants to help you with your image or whatever. You wanna be number one, right?
Blasty : I am gonna be fucking number one, Shitty Hair!
HornBuddy : That’s the spirit!
HornBuddy : But, like, public approval is a big part of that ain’t it?
HornBuddy : I mean, Endeavor solves more cases than All Might, right?
Blasty : Yeah, everybody knows that.
HornBuddy : So the reason All Might’s number one and Endeavor isn’t probably has something to do with Endeavor being kinda an asshole?
André : Mood.
Blasty :
Blasty : Tch. What the fuck ever.
GachaQueen : I assure you, Bakugo-san, I’d trade with you if I could.
Blasty : Uwabami couldn’t fucking handle me!
GachaQueen : That might be true.
[PM Kyoka — Momo]
Kyoka : Hey babe, are you okay?
Momo : I’m just frustrated, Kyoka.
Momo : I’ll be fine.
Kyoka : I’m sorry everything’s going so shitty for you.
Kyoka : Nobody else is ever gonna see this, you know.
Kyoka : You can vent whatever you’re feeling. I’ll listen.
Momo : I
Kyoka : Take your time, we’re done for the day so I’ve got all night.
Momo : It’s just…
Momo : We signed up to be HEROES!
Momo : Not models!
Momo : I didn’t want to be singled out for my appearance!
Momo : I want to HELP people!
Momo : And this BITCH is just USING us to shill hairspray!
Kyoka : Oh, wow.
Momo : I’d be happier if we were even doing nothing but procedural training!
Momo : She could have shoved all her paperwork off on us and at least then I’d learn SOMETHING!
Momo : I thought since she was a woman who was often recognized for being beautiful she would understand that.
Momo : But that’s literally her entire brand! It’s deliberate!
Momo : Fuck Uwabami!
Kyoka :
Momo :
Momo : Oh my goodness I am so sorry that was so unseemly I don’t know what came over me
Kyoka : Momo, baby, it’s okay.
Momo : I’m supposed to be better than this…
Kyoka : It’s okay to get mad. Really.
Kyoka : Everyone needs to vent sometimes. It doesn’t make you a bad person.
Momo : I wish I could just leave already…
Kyoka : I’m sorry, I wish I could help.
Kyoka : But, look, when we’re done, why don’t we do something?
Kyoka : You and I could have a date, just the two of us, or if you want more people around we could do Ashido’s girls night thing?
Momo : The incredibly selfish, frustrated part of me doesn’t want to pick between them.
Kyoka : Well, how about this.
Kyoka : If you think you can get permission for it, how about I talk to my folks.
Kyoka : If they’re okay with it, you can come to dinner with us once you get back on Saturday night, we can have a sleepover, and then on Sunday we can get together with the girls?
Momo : That sounds amazing.
Momo : My parents are at a conference this weekend, so I should not have any difficulty securing permission.
Kyoka : Then let me call mom and dad and we can make it happen, huh?
Momo : How did I ever get lucky enough to meet you?
Kyoka : That’s my line.
Momo : I really must find some way to show you how much I appreciate everything you do for me.
Kyoka : I mean, if you’re feeling especially grateful you could let me be the big spoon.
Momo : But you’re so nice to cuddle!
Kyoka : So are you!
Momo : I’ll fight you for it :P
Kyoka : Pff.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
21:15
Scotch : So, anyhoo, things are calmer now and whatnot.
ZappySus : Okay?
Scotch : I think we should probably take care of something before Ashido and Hagakure explode.
Scotch : @SmallMight @ModestMouse Do you two have a comment for our readership?
CutiET : Actually, Ochako-chan already told us in the girls’ chat.
Invisibitch : Yeah, we’re good.
Scotch :
Scotch : Well fuck you fine then I’m the one in danger of exploding.
ZappySus : NGL, I kinda wanna know too.
Scintillement : Oui, yesterday’s photo implied something magnifique!
ModestMouse : Oh, hell.
ModestMouse : Deku-kun?
SmallMight : Rip off the bandaid?
ModestMouse : Yeah.
ModestMouse : Okay.
ModestMouse : Deku-kun’s my boyfriend now. Mic drop.
SmallMight : ^
ZappySus : FINALLY.
Scotch : That’s it!?
SmallMight : I mean.
SmallMight : Did you want a song and dance number or something?
ModestMouse : <3
SmallMight : Because I’m kinda tonedeaf and I don’t have rhythm.
CutiET : Midori-sass rising.
Invisibitch : I don’t know how to log this, Mina-chan!
Invisibitch : The charts don’t account for this level of sass!
CutiET : It’ll be okay, Toru-chan. It could be an isolated incident. We’ll reassess later.
AveImperator : Congratulations you guys.
ModestMouse : Thank you, Ojiro-kun.
[PM Ochako — Deku <3]
Ochako : Oh hey, Deku-kun, that reminds me. I forgot something earlier.
Deku : What’s up?
Ochako : Okay, first of all I wanna make sure I’m super clear.
Ochako : I am NOT cancelling our date under any circumstance.
Deku : Uh, okay…?
Ochako : But. Issue.
Ochako : I forgot that Tsuyu-chan and I made plans to hang out on Sunday night.
Ochako : And I wanted to talk to you about how to handle it.
Ochako : I was just gonna e-mail Tsuyu-chan and apologize a bunch while cancelling, but Mina-chan reminded me that you might feel bad if you found out about that.
Ochako : And, like, we’re together now so it felt like maybe this should be a shared decision?
Deku : Okay, yeah, that’s true. I don’t really like the idea of just blowing off Tsuyu-chan.
Deku : She’s our friend.
Ochako : Yeah, but I was also really excited about our date…
Deku : Well…
Deku : Maybe we could kinda do both?
Ochako : How do you mean?
Deku : Like, we could get together earlier in the day and I could take you out for lunch because that sounds kinda nice honestly.
Deku : And then we can go to the store and spend time cooking and stuff.
Deku : And then Tsuyu-chan could show up closer to when it’s time to eat and we could make the evening a friends and movies thing?
Ochako : I don’t really want this to end up being you paying for a bunch of stuff though…
Deku : It won’t, I promise!
Deku : But it’s our first date, right? So I can take you out and it can be special.
Deku : And next time we want to do something special you can plan it and stuff?
Deku : I might not be on the same kind of budget you are, but I’m not exactly Yaoyorozu-san either, y’know?
Deku : So I figure a lot more of our dates are gonna be stuff like our first plan.
Deku : But once in a while we can do extra.
Deku : Am I making sense?
Ochako : Okay…
Ochako : Yeah, that works.
Ochako : And it kinda sounds like fun too…
Ochako : Oh, since it’s gonna be the three of us for dinner, do you want to invite Iida-kun too?
Deku : I mean, I can check, but I doubt he’ll be able to.
Deku : He’s gonna be resting, and I’m pretty sure his family is freaking out.
Ochako : Yeah, probably. Still, we should ask just in case.
Ochako : And then we can make it like, telling them properly?
Ochako : Like, Tsuyu-chan has the photo and they can both read the chat anyways but it seems like it makes sense to talk to them about us in person?
Deku : Yeah!
[Class 1-A]
Scotch : Come on you gotta give us something more than that!
Scotch : How did this happen?
Blasty : Oh for fuck’s sake who cares!?
Blasty : If Deku and Round Face wanna suck their tonsils out, why would anyone need to know anything about it!?
SmallMight : Oh for crying out loud…
GachaQueen has silenced Blasty for 1 hour.
GachaQueen : That’s enough of that.
GachaQueen : @Blasty It’s fine if you’re not interested, but many of us are, so please use this time to reflect on how to read the room.
GachaQueen : Also, yes, I know, you’re “going to kill me.” But please keep in mind: [21:01] Kermitdóttir : Nobody here is afraid of you, Bakugo-chan.
AuxcuseYou : This is the hottest thing you’ve ever done in front of me, babe.
GachaQueen : KYOKA!
[PM Ochako — Deku <3]
Ochako : NGL, I thought that was pretty hot too. Too bad Jiro being flat-out gay probably eliminates some options, eh Deku-kun?
Deku : OCHAKO!
Ochako : ROFLMAO!
Ochako : I really wish I could see your face right now.
Ochako : Take a selfie?
Deku : Absolutely not!
Ochako : Awwww. But you look good in purple.
Deku : -_-
Ochako : ^_^
Deku : Uuuugh, you’re gonna kill me.
Ochako : <3
Deku :
Deku : I guess there are worse ways to go. <3
[Class 1-A]
AuxcuseYou : Anyhoo, while Momo’s trying to get her face back to its proper color.
AuxcuseYou : You gonna give us the details?
SmallMight : Honestly, I don’t know a ton of details myself.
SmallMight : I’ve had a crush on Ochako for a while now but other than that I just know about what happened at the hospital.
ModestMouse : I mean, it’s not like we haven’t talked about this in the girls’ chat, Jiro.
AuxcuseYou : Humor me.
SmallMight : And suddenly a lot of the teasing I’ve gotten from the girls makes more sense.
Scotch : Yeah! Humor her!
ZappySus : Story time! Story time!
ModestMouse : Okay okay, fine.
ModestMouse : I dunno when exactly I actually rolled around to liking Deku-kun, but a few weeks ago, Toru-chan staged a “girltervention” to get me to stop freaking out about it.
ModestMouse : And Jiro ripped me a new asshole about how I was handling it, which is probably the REAL reason she wants me to talk about it here, the pain in my ass.
AuxcuseYou : It’s not the ONLY reason.
ModestMouse : ANYWAY, the thing that convinced me that everyone was right and I had a shot was when you told everybody about your hero name, Deku-kun.
ModestMouse : That
ModestMouse : That made me really happy.
ModestMouse : And the girls were on it like sharks.
CutiET : Guilty.
Invisibitch : I regret nothing.
SmallMight : Oh gosh.
SmallMight : Wait, that was weeks ago though?
ModestMouse : Yeah. I decided to wait ‘til after internships ‘cuz, y’know.
ModestMouse : Midterms and stuff.
SmallMight : Okay that makes sense.
SmallMight : And the hospital?
ModestMouse : Not planned, raw panic.
SmallMight : I am SO sorry.
[PM Ochako — Deku <3]
Ochako : That’s actually why Tsuyu-chan and I were gonna hang out. She was gonna help me brainstorm.
Deku : Tsuyu-chan’s a good friend.
Ochako : She really is.
Ochako : Hey, how are you doing anyway?
Ochako : I got so caught up in our, y’know… stuff… that I forgot about the police this morning.
Ochako : Which was total bullshit, btw.
Deku : It’s fine.
Deku : Well, I mean, it’s not FINE, but he was right.
Deku : That IS how vigilantism law works.
Ochako : Herp derp, welp, don’t have a license, better let the psycho carve up that dude.
Deku : The laws DID make sense when they were put in place.
Deku : Over a century ago.
Deku : As a means of protecting the general populace from the quirked minority.
Ochako : I feel like it’s probably time to rewrite some of them.
Deku : Good luck. The HPSC probably likes having that much power.
Ochako : UGH.
Ochako : Anyway, I’m glad you’re okay.
Ochako : I’m gonna start getting ready for bed in a minute.
Ochako : Mind if I call and talk for a little while before lights out?
Deku : That’d be really great.
Deku : Hospitals are SO boring.
Ochako : LOL. Talk to you soon then.
[PM Shittyhair — Bakubro]
Shittyhair : Hey man, you doin’ alright?
Shittyhair : That was kinda tense for a second.
Bakubro : Fucking whatever. I don’t give a shit what Ponytail thinks.
Bakubro : They all wanna suck Deku’s dick that ain’t my problem.
Shittyhair : Oh come on, Bakubro.
Shittyhair : I know you don’t like Mido-bro for some reason, but why do you get so pised whenever he’s even mentioned?
Bakubro : Drop. It.
Shittyhair : Okay okay, sorry.
Shittyhair : Anything more interesting happen at your internship?
Bakubro : We went on patrol. It was fucking pointless.
Bakubro : Nothing happened.
Shittyhair : Well, I mean, doesn’t that mean Jeanist’s doing his job right? No villains wanna fuck with him?
Bakubro : Whatever.
Bakubro : It’s just boring.
Shittyhair : I get that, I guess. Picking up trash isn’t super exciting either.
Shittyhair : I make some kickass tea now, though.
Bakubro : That’s stupid.
Shittyhair : But tasty!
Bakubro : Dumbass.
Shittyhair : LOL
[Class 1-A]
AveImperator : Well, sorry it got so scary, but at least something good came out of it?
ModestMouse : Yeah :)
AveImperator : Got anything fun planned?
SmallMight : It’s a little in flux. We’re having to rearrange some stuff we had planned, but we’re probably getting together Sunday.
ModestMouse : Yep!
AveImperator : Sweet.
ModestMouse : Anyway, it’s late. I’mma wind down.
ModestMouse : Night guys.
[PM Toru — Mashirao]
Toru : Hey, that reminds me! Do you wanna do something Saturday night after we get back?
Mashirao : Oh jeez, sorry Toru I already made plans with the guys.
Mashirao : Sunday night?
Toru : Awww. We’re doing girls’ night on Sunday.
Toru : Yaoyorozu’s had a shitty week.
Mashirao : … Uhhh, well…
Mashirao : Brunch?
Toru : Maybe. I’ll call you later?
Toru : I gotta talk to mom and dad.
Mashirao : Yeah actually me too.
Mashirao : Later
Chapter 22: Drugs Are Bad, M'kay?
Summary:
Place in Timeline: During and after Episode 32, Everyone's Internships.
First Term. Late May.
Notes:
God dammit, I did the day-by-day thing again, didn’t I? Fuck. What is wrong with me? Uuuugh.
Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - André
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - StickyDiaperBaby
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Torino Sorahiko / Gran Torino - WarrantyVoid
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 16: SmashLampjaw
Rolling Chart: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zctCcQAqBhg3_Dy6dcaLmVFycKgexQIaE4YXsaAbQTw/edit?usp=sharing
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
06:30
Kermitdóttir : Two days.
Kermitdóttir : I leave port for two days and Hosu burns down.
Kermitdóttir : What the hell, ribbit?
Scotch : Clearly you are the primary deterrent for the League of Villains.
Scotch : You can never leave again.
Kermitdóttir : Well, I mean, I GUESS.
Kermitdóttir : Seriously though, is everybody okay?
Scotch : Pretty sure. Mido, Prez, and Roki got roughed up, but nothing permanent?
SmallMight : Yeah, we’re all right.
SmallMight : Iida-kun went home with his family last night, and Todoroki-kun left to go back to his internship a few minutes ago.
SmallMight : I think I’m gonna be stuck here in the hospital at least most of today, though.
Kermitdóttir : You were that badly hurt, ribbit?
SmallMight : Ehhh. Iida-kun honestly got the worst of it, but his family has their own doctor.
SmallMight : My leg’s pretty injured, but not even as badly as I’ve done to myself in training.
SmallMight : It’s just, no Recovery Girl, you know?
Kermitdóttir : Oh. Right. Convalescence.
SmallMight : Right. Like a normal person.
Kermitdóttir : Horrors.
SmallMight : I don’t recommend it.
Kermitdóttir : Was your night as a living plush at least pleasant, ribbit?
SmallMight : I do recommend that, ngl.
ModestMouse : Oh ffs.
SmallMight : What? Best night’s not-sleep I’ve had in years.
ModestMouse : When the hell did you get ballsy?
SmallMight : They’ve got some great painkillers here.
Kermitdóttir : That’s legit.
Kermitdóttir : So. Congratulations are in order, I see.
ModestMouse : Oh, yeah, like you’re surprised, what with you digging spurs into both of us.
Kermitdóttir : What can I say? I have an eye for cute, ribbit.
SmallMight : That was pretty sneaky, Tsuyu-chan, making both of us think we’d have to compete with you.
Kermitdóttir : Who was being sneaky?
Kermitdóttir : I meant every word of that.
Kermitdóttir : You’re both cute as hell.
Kermitdóttir : I could do way worse, ribbit.
ModestMouse :
SmallMight :
Kermitdóttir : But I thought you’d be even cuter together.
Kermitdóttir : So no matter how this went, I still won, ribbit.
CutiET : You sure your quirk isn’t Honey Badger, Tsuyu-chan?
CutiET : Cuz it’s clear that froggy ain’t give a fuck.
Kermitdóttir : Shame is for the weak, ribbit.
[PM Ochako — Deku <3]
Ochako : I have no idea what to do with this.
Deku : Deflect?
Ochako : I knew I liked you for a reason.
[Class 1-A]
ModestMouse : ANYWAY, how’s your internship going, Tsuyu-chan?
Kermitdóttir : We had some excitement, ribbit, the coast guard asked the captain to help them with a hijacking.
Scotch : The captain?
Kermitdóttir : Captain Selkie, ribbit.
Scotch : He’s a captain?
Kermitdóttir : I mean, he operates from the Oki Mariner, and it’s his ship.
Scotch : Captain it is.
Kermitdóttir : We spent the last couple days dealing with that. Some stowaways on a trading ship stole their cargo.
Kermitdóttir : Come to find out later they were drug smugglers.
CutiET : Nice.
AuxcuseYou : Okay, that’s cool.
Kermitdóttir : They managed to waylay the captain for a bit, but he got a message to Sirius and we took the ship to go look for them while he dealt with that.
Kermitdóttir : Their boss was a guy named Innsmouth with an octopus quirk.
Kermitdóttir : His arms were weirdly similar to Shoji-chan’s, actually.
BestHugs : Oh. Him.
Kermitdóttir : You know about him?
BestHugs : I’m vaguely aware of him. He’s a pretty distant cousin.
BestHugs : Like, through my grandfather’s grandparents?
BestHugs : I only know about it because my grandfather saw a news story about him and pieced it together.
Scintillement : Comme c'est terrible.
BestHugs : You’re not wrong.
BestHugs : I think.
Kermitdóttir : Huh. Small world.
Kermitdóttir : Anyway, we found him, but he managed to capture Sirius and tried to force me to lie to the captain.
Kermitdóttir : I didn’t.
Kermitdóttir : And then he kicked my ass a little bit before the captain showed up and put him on the ground.
Kermitdóttir : It was kinda amazing. Innsmouth sprayed ink in the captain’s eyes, and it didn’t slow him down at all.
Scotch : That’s pretty hardcore.
SmallMight : So Selkie’s echolocation is that precise even outside the water?
Kermitdóttir : Yep!
Kermitdóttir : I really hope I can work with him again some day.
GachaQueen : It’s wonderful that things are going so well for you, Tsuyu-chan.
Kermitdóttir : Sorry things are so crap for you, Yaoyorozu-chan.
GachaQueen : Two more days and I never have to see this woman again.
Kermitdóttir : That’s the spirit, ribbit.
ZappySus : Hey, Tsuyu-chan, how come you’re able to talk right now?
ZappySus : Wasn’t Selkie running things like a military regiment or whatever?
Kermitdóttir : He is, yes, but since we just returned to port from what was technically a combat mission, the ship is being looked over by maintenance crews.
Kermitdóttir : And the captain is reporting to the coast guard.
Kermitdóttir : So we got some time off. I’ll be working with Sirius and the captain on paperwork later, ribbit.
[PM Ochako — Deku <3]
Ochako : Oh, hey, this is a good time to talk to her isn’t it?
Deku : Yeah, probably the best time.
Ochako : You wanna talk to Iida-kun while I talk to Tsuyu-chan?
Deku : I can do that, sure.
Ochako : Oh wait, do you think he’s up?
Deku : Definitely.
Deku : I think if Iida-kun ever slept past 06:00 without injury being the direct cause, he’d consider it heresy.
Ochako : Nice.
[PM Ochako — Tsuyu]
Ochako : Hey, Tsuyu-chan, I gotta talk to you about something.
Tsuyu : What’s up, ribbit?
Ochako : In all the excitement, I kinda forgot we were hanging out on Sunday and set up a date with Deku-kun.
Tsuyu : Oh yeah, I saw that in the girls’ chat.
Tsuyu : If you need to cancel, that’s fine, Ochako-chan.
Tsuyu : You and Midoriya-chan need to consider each other higher priorities now.
Ochako : I thought about it, but Deku-kun and I discussed it, and we decided we don’t want to.
Ochako : Instead, do you think you could come by a little later? Maybe around 18:30 or so?
Ochako : Deku-kun and I are gonna have a lunch date and then we thought dinner and movies with you and maybe Iida-kun would be cool.
Tsuyu : Are you sure?
Tsuyu : I really do understand if you two want to spend the whole day together.
Ochako : We’re sure. It can be a celebration and stuff. End of internships, Deku-kun and I getting together, all that.
Tsuyu : Well, okay, if you’re sure.
Ochako : We are.
[PM Midoriya — Iida]
Midoriya : Iida-kun, are you busy?
Iida : No
Iida : But
Iida : Typing still hard
Midoriya : Oh, right, I’ll keep this short, then.
Midoriya : Ochako and I are going to be spending the evening with Tsuyu-chan on Sunday, and we were wondering if you wanted to come as well?
Midoriya : We were going to make dinner for everyone at Ochako’s place, then watch movies.
Iida : Would like to
Iida : Cannot
Iida : I am
Iida : Grounded is wrong, but difference is semantic
Midoriya : Yeah, I kinda thought that might be the case.
Iida : Even if family not upset, would be concerned about injuries
Iida : Next time?
Midoriya : You bet, Iida-kun.
Midoriya : Get better, okay?
Iida : TY
[PM Deku <3 — Ochako]
Deku : Iida-kun is out. He’s not really allowed to go anywhere right now.
Ochako : Lame.
Ochako : Tsuyu-chan accepted though.
Deku : Awesome, I miss everyone.
Ochako : Me too.
Ochako : The more I think about it the more I like that we’re doing a date AND friend night.
Deku : Yeah.
[PM Tsuyu — Mina]
Tsuyu : I see what you’re doing in the girls chat, btw.
Mina : I said I wouldn’t jeopardize it.
Mina : I did NOT say I wouldn’t nudge it a little.
Tsuyu : Yeah, fine, just keep it subtle. I still haven’t really made a decision, ribbit.
Mina : Relax.
Mina : Besides, it’s not like I DON’T have ulterior motives.
Tsuyu : Shocking.
Mina : Come on, You could sneak us some pics couldn’t you?
Tsuyu : Maybe.
Tsuyu : If I feel like it.
Tsuyu : Maybe I’ll keep ‘em for myself though.
Mina : Mean!
Mina : Share the cute!
Tsuyu : Maybe if you’re good.
Mina : I’m an ANGEL.
Tsuyu : A burning wheel or a nine-winged monstrosity?
Mina : What?
Tsuyu : Real angels, the way the actual judeo-christian books have them presented, were freaky as hell
Mina : Weird.
Tsuyu : Most religions are, if you actually pay attention.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
12:35
StickyDiaperBaby : Okay.
StickyDiaperBaby : I’m gonna call it.
StickyDiaperBaby : With the POSSIBLE exception of Yaoyorozu, I have the worst internship.
StickyDiaperBaby : And honestly, at least Uwabami is pretending a little bit.
StickyDiaperBaby : Mt. Lady doesn’t give a shit.
StickyDiaperBaby : I’m her gofer.
ZappySus : You seem weirdly chill about it.
StickyDiaperBaby : I mean.
StickyDiaperBaby : Maybe a few weeks ago I’d have been losing my mind?
StickyDiaperBaby : But at this point it’s just like…
StickyDiaperBaby : Fuck it.
GachaQueen : Uwabami is vaguely obfuscating her exploitation, you are correct.
StickyDiaperBaby : I just got done washing Kamui Woods’ car.
StickyDiaperBaby : Do you all have any IDEA how hard it is for me to hand-wash a car?
Scotch : Kinda surprised Kamui Woods went along with it.
StickyDiaperBaby : It was a surprise for him.
StickyDiaperBaby : He has no idea.
StickyDiaperBaby : I’d rather be learning the proper methods for brewing tea.
StickyDiaperBaby : I’d have ENJOYED getting grooming tips from Best Jeanist.
StickyDiaperBaby : I’d even prefer getting my ass kicked by Midoriya’s crazy old man.
StickyDiaperBaby : Hagakure’s right. This is CLEARLY karma.
StickyDiaperBaby : It’s the only thing that makes sense.
AuxcuseYou : Actually I heard Midnight-sensei talking to Mt. Lady on the phone after we turned in our applications.
AuxcuseYou : So it might literally be karma, because she was making sure Mt. Lady would be okay with taking you on despite your behavior.
StickyDiaperBaby :
StickyDiaperBaby : Motherfu
AuxcuseYou : I can’t believe I care at all, but if it makes you feel any better, Midnight-sensei seems to hate Mt. Lady just as much as you do.
AuxcuseYou : She had some choice words to say about her after the call ended.
StickyDiaperBaby : That DOES make me feel a tiny bit better.
StickyDiaperBaby : I will feel warmer right up until I have to make cucumber sandwiches for her tea meeting.
GachaQueen : That is fairly atypical.
StickyDiaperBaby : She’s got a weird thing for English tea.
StickyDiaperBaby : I’m sure if Sato was here she’d be making him make scones or something.
ZappySus : I mean.
ZappySus : Scones are delicious.
StickyDiaperBaby : I’m not arguing, but it’s still kinda weird.
ConfectionKami : They’re kinda an acquired taste, but I actually really like crumpets.
ZappySus : I think they’re kinda tasteless.
ConfectionKami : That’s what the lemon curd and clotted cream is for.
StickyDiaperBaby : She tried to get me to make crumpets.
StickyDiaperBaby : Unmitigated disaster.
ConfectionKami : I could teach you.
StickyDiaperBaby : I’d rather she never ask again, ngl.
[Ladies’ World]
Hagakure : Is it wrong that I’m cackling a little bit?
Yaoyorozu : Yes and no?
Yaoyorozu : On the one hand, I wouldn’t wish this kind of nonsense on anyone.
Yaoyorozu : But on the other hand, I had to think about whether or not I was going to say “except Mineta-san” in that sentence.
Ashido : I mean, it sucks that Mt. Lady’s being all unprofessional and whatever.
Ashido : But on the other hand: HAW HAW.
Jiro : He can suffer a little more.
Jiro : But he does seem to be getting the fuck over himself, so maybe just a LITTLE more.
Hagakure : I feel like I should have popcorn.
[Class 1-A]
ConfectionKami : Valid, I guess.
ZappySus : Has there been ANY hero stuff at all?
StickyDiaperBaby : I guess?
StickyDiaperBaby : She foists her paperwork off on me.
StickyDiaperBaby : So I guess I have that going for me.
GachaQueen : Lucky.
StickyDiaperBaby : Like I said, I’m not totally sure which one of us has it worse.
GachaQueen : I’d trade with YOU if I could, too.
StickyDiaperBaby : Honestly it’d probably go better for BOTH of us that way.
StickyDiaperBaby : With that little phone call revelation, I doubt Mt. Lady would treat you like a servant.
StickyDiaperBaby : And Uwabami at least has PEOPLE to clean her floors.
GachaQueen : I hate that I agree.
AuxcuseYou : Antacids would probably help, babe.
StickyDiaperBaby : Okay I know I didn’t deserve THAT.
AuxcuseYou : Maybe.
StickyDiaperBaby : On a related note, am I ever gonna get away from this damn nickname?
Invisibitch:
[PM Hagakure — Yaoyorozu]
Hagakure : What do you think?
Yaoyorozu : I wasn’t 100% comfortable with it in the first place, and at this point maybe the open mockery is more mean spirited than deserved?
Hagakure : Fiiine. Unlock him, plz.
Yaoyorozu : Done.
[Class 1-A]
Invisibitch : Fiiiiiine.
Invisibitch changed StickyDiaperBaby’s nickname to PurpleSus.
PurpleSus :
PurpleSus : It’s a step up, I guess.
ZappySus : I like mine, frankly.
PurpleSus : Yeah yeah, they’re funny I guess.
Invisibitch : It’s a process.
PurpleSus : Ugh. Fine.
PurpleSus : In honor of Tsuyu-chan’s internship: Heard. Understood. Acknowledged.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
21:05
Kermitdóttir : Outgrew the diaper, huh?
PurpleSus : Guess so.
Kermitdóttir : Maybe someday you’ll graduate from imposter candidate.
PurpleSus : Can such horizons even be dreamt of by mortal man?
Blasty : You could always experience the life of a mortar shell.
PurpleSus : I’m way too tired to give a shit about threats right now, Bakugo.
PurpleSus : Can we reschedule?
Blasty : When the fuck did your balls drop?
PurpleSus : It’s literally my entire quirk.
Blasty :
Blasty : The fact that that approached funny only makes me angrier.
Kermitdóttir : Okay, I’ll grant.
Kermitdóttir : That was vaguely clever.
PurpleSus : Seriously, too tired.
PurpleSus : She obviously hadn’t cleaned that oven since she moved in.
[PM Deku <3 — Ochako]
Deku : Welp, finally out of the hospital and back to Torino’s building.
Ochako : That’s great, Izuku!
Ochako : How’s your leg feeling?
Deku : A lot better.
Deku : They actually did have someone with a healing quirk, just not one as fancy as Recovery Girl’s.
Deku : It took five treatments over the last several days, and they tell me it’ll still be tender for a while longer.
Ochako : Makes sense. Recovery Girl has one of the best in the world right?
Deku : Somewhere close to it, yeah.
Ochako : So I guess Gran Torino isn’t gonna be beating you up anymore?
Deku : Nope.
Deku : He says we’ll actually go over paperwork and procedural stuff tomorrow.
Deku : So apparently he gives exactly one fig about paperwork.
Ochako : LOL.
Ochako : Better than none?
Deku : Technically correct.
Ochako : That’s the best correct!
Deku : Dubious.
Deku : Anyway, how’s your internship going now?
Deku : Learn anything interesting after you got back?
Ochako : We spent a lot of time on disarming today.
Ochako : That was kinda scary, but fun.
Deku : Oh yeah? Disarming what?
Ochako : Mostly knives, though that’ll translate fine to lots of other weapons obviously.
Ochako : And a little primer on firearms.
Ochako : We’ll probably go over that some more tomorrow.
Deku : You’ll have to show me later.
Ochako : I’d be happy to, but isn’t your strategy more along the lines of putting them on the ground with blunt trauma?
Deku : I mean, technically, but it can’t hurt to have other options.
Ochako : Well, careful you don’t take their wrists off at whatever crazy speed you toss ‘em around with :P
Deku :
Deku : Huh. That actually is a legitimate concern…
Ochako : Seriously?
Deku : I mean, not right now, but once I start ramping up? Yeah, kinda.
Ochako : Yikes.
Ochako : Your quirk is nuts.
Deku : You’re not wrong.
Deku : Just means I have to work twice as hard.
Ochako : Plus Ultra!
Deku : You REALLY like the motto.
Ochako : I really do.
Deku : It’s cute.
Ochako : <3
Deku : <3
[Class 1-A]
ZappySus : Oh hey, that reminds me.
ZappySus : @André
André : Yes, Kaminari?
ZappySus : I was thinking, in the interests of safety, that a warning for others would be wise.
ZappySus : You know, just in case.
ZappySus : Until you figure out what’s really going on.
André : That would be responsible, yes.
ZappySus : Want me to handle it?
André : Could you?
André : This chat system is still somewhat confusing.
ZappySus : I got you, bro.
ZappySus changed André’s nickname to HandCrusher.
HandCrusher : Now everyone will be forewarned.
ZappySus : Just in case.
HandCrusher : This was an excellent idea, Kaminari.
HandCrusher : Thank you for your assistance.
ZappySus : It is my pleasure, buddy!
PurpleSus : You guys are ridiculous.
AuxcuseYou : Can’t believe I’m agreeing.
SmallMight : You are killing me here, Kaminari-kun.
ZappySus : Science!
ModestMouse : Stop taking advantage of Todoroki’s social inexperience, Kaminari.
HandCrusher : I understand that the rest of you aren’t taking this seriously.
HandCrusher : But I would ask that you respect my concerns.
BestHugs : I legitimately cannot tell if any of this is serious, or if Torodoki’s learned what pranks are.
HandCrusher : Hands are serious business, Shoji.
HandCrusher : I would think that you, of all people, would know that.
BestHugs :
BestHugs : Touché.
[PM Deku <3 — Ochako]
Deku : Honestly I can’t tell if he’s serious or not either.
Ochako : I can’t figure out which one would be funnier.
Deku :
Deku : Dammit.
Deku : Me neither.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
13:40
NightyNight : Friday.
NightyNight : Typically the most joyous of days.
NightyNight : This week, merely a reminder that we have to go back to real work after this weekend.
Eraser : Mood.
HeyMikey : It’s always kinda neat seeing what the kids learned though!
SmashLampjaw : I am certainly looking forward to Monday’s heroics class.
Eraser : Well, don’t forget to pay attention to the kids who’ve gotten the shit end of the stick, internship-wise.
SmashLampjaw : Are some going poorly?
Eraser : Right, I forgot you don’t have the class chat on.
Eraser : Yaoyorozu’s basically been used as a model for Uwabami’s commercials.
Eraser : Mineta spent the week as Mt. Lady’s manservant.
NightyNight : Biiiiiiitch.
Eraser : Yes yes, Nemuri, we know.
NightyNight : You have the entrance exam, I have a 20 meter blonde tramp.
Eraser : I’ll let you bitch about Takeyama in peace, as long as you never give me shit about the exam again.
NightyNight : Deal.
Eraser : Anyway.
Eraser : On top of that, Bakugo’s probably gonna be difficult since Jeanist has been trying to beat appropriate behavior into his skull.
Eraser : And Kirishima might be restless, though he seems to have accepted his etiquette lessons and community service with only passive disappointment.
SmashLampjaw : I can’t believe our fellow heroes would waste our students’ time like that.
SmashLampjaw : Best Jeanist and Fourth Kind’s approaches are reasonable, but the exploitation is just shameful.
Eraser : There’s always a couple.
Eraser : They’ll be getting sanctions as a result, not that it’s likely to stop Uwabami.
Eraser : But there’s nothing we can do about it right NOW.
Vlad : Kendo’s gonna have the same problem as Yaoyorozu.
Vlad : Though from what Eraser’s told me, I think Kendo’s taking it better.
Eraser : Yaoyorozu already had confidence issues.
Eraser : Now on top of it all, she’s been taken advantage of by a pro hero.
Eraser : She’s going to be questioning her judgment even more.
Eraser : It’s honestly infuriating.
Vlad : Probably gonna have to do something about that in the finals, then.
Eraser : Yeah.
Eraser : Nezu, I don’t think the robots are going to be good enough this year.
GuildMaster : Oh, absolutely not.
GuildMaster : The League of Villains’ audacity has only driven that point home.
GuildMaster : I am already workshopping alternatives.
Eraser : Good. Let me know if you need any practical testing.
Vlad : Ditto.
Vlad : I want to get a leg up on prepping my kids for what looks like an inevitable attack.
GuildMaster : Quite.
SmashLampjaw : Hopefully the investigation will go well and we can tie up this League of Villains sooner rather than later.
WarrantyVoid : HAH.
SmashLampjaw : Allow me at least feigned optimism, sensei.
WarrantyVoid : Hope for the best but always prepare for the worst.
SmashLampjaw : Of course.
WarrantyVoid : I’d assume they’re gonna show up on your doorstep with All For One, the second coming of Destro, and an army of mooks, and prepare for that.
GuildMaster : I am ALWAYS preparing for that, Torino.
WarrantyVoid : Not surprised, I guess.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
22:00
CutiET : Just one more night!
Invisibitch : YEP!
Invisibitch : By nighttime tomorrow we get to be back in our own beds!
ZappySus : And by that you mean most of us are gonna be hanging out with friends.
Invisibitch : I mean, obviously!
ZappySus : Bunch of us guys are gonna do laser tag!
Invisibitch : That sounds fun.
Invisibitch : Dunno that I’d wanna do anything that active tho.
Invisibitch : I feel like Saturday night should be a lazy night.
HornBuddy : I’m way too hyped up.
HornBuddy : This whole week’s been weird for me.
HornBuddy : I gotta get out some energy.
Invisibitch : Fair.
[PM Mashirao — Toru]
Mashirao : That reminds me, I talked to mom and dad.
Mashirao : They said they want me around on Sunday morning.
Toru : Awwww. That sucks.
Mashirao : Sorry, Toru.
Toru : It’s okay…
Toru : We should’a talked before we left.
Toru : Maybe I’ll see if Mina-chan wants to do anything Saturday night.
Mashirao : I hope she does.
Mashirao : You should get to have fun this weekend too.
Mashirao : It sucks that our schedules aren’t really lining up right now.
Toru : Yeah.
Toru : But what’re you gonna do?
[PM Toru — Mina]
Toru : Hey Mina-chan.
Mina : What’s up, babe?
Toru : Mashirao’s busy on Saturday and we’ve got girls’ night on Sunday, so I’m kinda in the boredom zone tomorrow.
Toru : You wanna hang out?
Mina : Yeah!
Mina : Wanna have a sleepover?
Mina : My folks should be cool with it!
Toru : That sounds awesome!
Toru : I’ve got some new music to show you, too.
Mina : Kickass! It’s a date!
Toru : Yay!
[PM Kyoka — Momo]
Kyoka : Just one more night, babe, and you’re done with the bullshit.
Momo : I cannot WAIT.
Momo : I want a hug really badly.
Kyoka : That can be arranged.
Kyoka : Also, dad’s gonna make pizza!
Momo : That sounds wonderful.
Kyoka : He put the dough in the fridge yesterday to age a bit.
Kyoka : Should be awesome.
Kyoka : We’re gonna have one with all the veggies, and one with ham and pineapple, because dad is a monster.
Momo : What’s wrong with ham and pineapple?
Kyoka : Hell, there’s two of you.
Kyoka : Anyway, he wanted to know if you wanted to pick for one of the others?
Momo : Would a few different sorts of cheese be possible?
Kyoka : Sure. We’ve got mozz, but I can tell him to pick up some others. Gouda? Something smelly?
Momo : I had something once that was excellent, if it would be possible.
Momo : Gruyere, bacon, and caramelized onions?
Kyoka : Hell.
Kyoka : I never would’ve thought of that.
Kyoka : But that sounds frigging delicious.
Momo : It really is.
Kyoka : He has been informed. We’ll see if he nails it, huh?
Momo : Your family really is wonderful.
Kyoka : Aw come on, they’re just tryin’ to be all hospitable and stuff.
Momo : And you always make me feel very welcome.
Momo : I told you before, many of my peers were intimidated by my family.
Momo : None of you treat me like I’m some kind of outsider and I am very grateful.
Kyoka : You never have to worry about that.
Kyoka : They love you.
Momo : I half expected some kind of “shovel talk.”
Kyoka : Mom wouldn’t bother, and dad doesn’t have the stones to do that to a girl.
Kyoka : I was never quite sure if he was relieved or disappointed when I never stopped saying that boys were stinky.
Momo : LOL
Chapter 23: Go Home, Interns!
Summary:
Place in Timeline: During Episode 33, Listen Up!! A Tale From the Past, but before the first day back at school.
First Term. Late May.
Notes:
This kinda got away from me. And the worst part? I STILL feel like I missed something! I’m spinning so many fucking plates in this chapter…
Feel free to say if there’s something obviously missing, would ya? I’ll edit it in if I think it’s important enough.
God, this chapter got long.
Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - HandCrusher
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - PurpleSus
Yaoyorozu Momo - GachaQueen
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Torino Sorahiko / Gran Torino - WarrantyVoid
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 18: BuckPlankchest
Rolling Chart: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zctCcQAqBhg3_Dy6dcaLmVFycKgexQIaE4YXsaAbQTw/edit?usp=sharing
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
14:30
PurpleSus: Finally. FINALLY.
PurpleSus: I’m on the train.
PurpleSus: The nightmare is over.
ZappySus: And just think, day after tomorrow it’s back to school.
PurpleSus: Why do you hate me?
ZappySus: Aw, bro, I don’t hate you.
ZappySus: I just find your suffering funny.
PurpleSus: I think I’m gonna pick up some fiber supplements on the way home.
PurpleSus: And next heroics class I’m gonna see how long I can stick you to a wall.
ZappySus: Bring it on.
PurpleSus: By your FACE.
AuxcuseYou: I really, really don’t need to know more details about how Pop Off works.
AuxcuseYou: You can just keep all that to yourself.
PurpleSus: I’ll bet Midoriya wants to know.
SmallMight: I mean.
SmallMight: Yes?
SmallMight: As long as you never phrase it like you did the first time ever again.
PurpleSus: Noted.
PurpleSus: In retrospect that was a correlation/causation thing anyway.
SmallMight: Clearly.
Kermitdóttir: It was plainly unnecessary is what it was.
AuxcuseYou: Telling us about it was also unnecessary, ma’am.
Kermitdóttir: If I had to suffer, so did the rest of you, ribbit.
AuxcuseYou: How dare.
AuxcuseYou: Maybe we won’t invite you to girls’ day.
Kermitdóttir: Joke’s on you. I’m spending the day with my family tomorrow, then dinner’s gonna be at Ochako-chan’s place.
AuxcuseYou: Shit.
AuxcuseYou: I forgot.
Kermitdóttir: Girls’ day gonna be missing 1/3 of the girls.
GachaQueen: Perhaps we should discuss what we’re going to be doing?
AuxcuseYou: Eh, we can talk about it in the girls chat later.
SmallMight: Heh. It’s funny.
SmallMight: I keep hearing about the girls chat. Almost makes me wonder why there isn’t a boys chat.
AuxcuseYou:
AuxcuseYou: PFFTAHAHAHAHAHAH, @HornBuddy you idiot.
HornBuddy: Shit.
SmallMight: What am I missing?
HornBuddy: Okay, so, funny story.
SmallMight: There is a boys chat and I wasn’t invited?
HornBuddy: It’s not like that, bro!!!
HornBuddy: Okay hear me out.
HornBuddy: You remember that day you invited people to work out and only Uraraka could make it?
SmallMight: Yeah?
CutiET: LOLOLOLOL, it’s all my fault.
HornBuddy: ^
HornBuddy: Ashido PM’d me and asked me to distract all the boys I could, to make sure Uraraka was the only one who went with you.
SmallMight:
SmallMight: Why!?
CutiET: OPERATION CINNABON!
ModestMouse: I FUCKING KNEW IT!
SmallMight: So, what, Ashido, you were trying to get me and Ura
SmallMight: Ochako alone?
CutiET: Guilty!
CutiET: You two were soooo cute together and I wanted to give you two alooooone time.
Kermitdóttir: And, yeah, you did know it, Ochako-chan.
Kermitdóttir: I didn’t confirm, but I didn’t hide it either.
Invisibitch: That’s why Mashirao and I are together!
AveImperator: It all comes full circle, I guess?
SmallMight: Okay, so, all the boys are in there except me, Kirishima-kun?
HornBuddy: Er, not quite?
HornBuddy: We didn’t invite Iida either, because we figured he’d squeal.
HornBuddy: And Bakubro and Todoroki were still being all antisocial and stuff so I didn’t bother.
HandCrusher: You’re not wrong.
AuxcuseYou: And because he’s got fat fingers, I’m in there too.
HornBuddy: At this point I consider you, like, the girl ambassador.
AuxcuseYou: Just what I needed.
PurpleSus: Wait a second, I’m not in any boys chat either!
HornBuddy: Oh, yeah, you were kinda in the shithouse, Mineta.
HornBuddy: Don’t act all surprised.
PurpleSus: You don’t have to SAY it.
HornBuddy: Huh, actually hold on.
HornBuddy: Yeah. I didn’t add Koda-bro either. Or Toko-bro.
HornBuddy: I’m…
HornBuddy: Not completely sure why?
HornBuddy: I guess maybe I just figured they weren’t likely to go on the run?
SmallMight: I’m not sure how to feel about how there was this whole Ochako and me shipping conspiracy.
CutiET: Green Tea conspiracy!
SmallMight: … Huh. Puns.
ModestMouse: That is pretty much what I said.
HornBuddy: Anyway, yeah, sorry Mido-bro, I just didn’t wanna fuck it all up and get Ashido kicking my ass again.
CutiET: Wisdom!
SmallMight: I guess it’s a hell of a lot nicer than the other reasons I’ve been excluded from stuff.
HornBuddy: Yeeeeeah, that kinda sorta just occurred to me as being a problem just now.
HornBuddy: Anyway!
HornBuddy: No reason to keep anyone out now! Operation Cinnabon is complete, right Ashido?
CutiET: Yep!
HornBuddy: Anyhow, give me a second.
[Manly Pursuits]
Kirishima added Iida to the chat!
Kirishima added Koda to the chat!
Kirishima added Tokoyami to the chat!
Kirishima added Todoroki to the chat!
Kirishima added Bakugo to the chat!
Kirishima added Midoriya to the chat!
Kirishima added Mineta to the chat!
Kirishima: Okay. That’s everybody, right?
Bakugo: What the fuck?
Tokoyami: What fresh madness...
Kirishima: Boys chat, Bakubro, Toko-bro!
Bakugo: No.
Tokoyami: I see.
Bakugo left the chat!
Kirishima: Dammit.
Midoriya: Uh, don’t act all surprised?
Kirishima: I’m just disappointed.
Midoriya: Honestly even if he was into being in another chat, you’d probably have some trouble keeping him here if I’m here too.
Kirishima: I really, really do not get that.
Midoriya: Yeeeeah, I don’t really think I’m gonna get into it.
Kirishima: That’s fair.
Todoroki: This is odd.
Mineta: Wait, this is a total sausage fest.
Kirishima: Duh?
Mineta: Eh. At least I probably can’t say anything too stupid here.
Kaminari: We’ll find out!
Midoriya: So what do you guys talk about in here?
Sero: Not much, honestly.
Sero: I think we don’t use it half as often as the girls use theirs.
Jiro: You don’t. This thing is near silent.
Midoriya: Huh.
Jiro: Your ambassador thing is fucking weird, btw, Kirishima.
Kirishima: I mean, you haven’t left.
Jiro: You’re not wrong.
[Ladies’ World]
Ashido: Hey.
Ashido: Do you girls think we should have an ambassador from the boys?
Jiro: That’s weird. You’re weird.
Jiro: You and Kirishima are weird.
Uraraka: Even if we wanted to…
Jiro: Big IF.
Uraraka: Which boy would you even pick?
Hagakure: Midoirya.
Asui: Midoriya-chan, ribbit.
Ashido: Yeahhh. Probably Midori or Aoyama.
Uraraka: Okay, Aoyama I kinda get, he’s pretty girly in a lot of ways.
Uraraka: Why Deku-kun though?
Hagakure: Woobie factor.
Asui: Honestly, I just like Midoriya-chan.
Asui: He’s the only boy I wouldn’t mind having in girl-space.
Asui: I mean, other than Koda-chan, but he wouldn’t really BE here much.
Ashido: And honestly? Midori’s got a fair few girl-stereotype traits to him.
Ashido: Without being near as EXTRA as Aoyama.
Uraraka: I had to look up woobie.
Uraraka: I’m annoyed that I can’t argue with it.
Hagakure: Your boyfriend needs hugs, Ochako-chan.
Ashido: All the fuckin’ hugs.
Uraraka: You’re not wrong.
Uraraka: Still, though, Deku-kun’s got his macho moments.
Hagakure: Yeah but they pretty much only happen when he’s doing hero stuff.
Hagakure: Otherwise he’s like, the anti-macho.
Hagakure: I’ll bet he even cries at movies.
Ashido: To be fair, Kiri does that too.
Hagakure: Really?
Ashido: Yeah. “It’s manly to not be afraid to cry.”
Hagakure: This fuckin’ guy.
Uraraka: Kirishima’s the weirdest boy I have EVER met.
Ashido: You think? Even in a class that has Midori AND Aoyama?
Uraraka: I mean, yeah?
Uraraka: Deku-kun’s just really sensitive. Which, like, so is Koda, honestly.
Uraraka: And Aoyama’s just leaning into flamboyance, with a French sauce.
Uraraka: Kirishima though? He’ll be super macho one minute, cry the next, and has this weird definition of manliness that pretty much seems to just mean “good.”
Ashido: Huh.
Ashido: I can’t argue with any of that.
Ashido: Wait.
Uraraka: What?
Ashido: Flamboyant with a French sauce…
Ashido: Bechamel Gay!
Uraraka: You cannot be serious.
Jiro: What the fuck?
Jiro: How do you even know what bechamel is!?
Ashido: Mac ‘n cheese is one of the few things I can make!
Jiro: YOU ARE WEIRD!
[Class 1-A]
CutiET: Hey, @Scintillement, lemme throw something out there.
Scintillement: Oui, Ashido-san?
CutiET: You are a Bechamel Gay.
Scintillement:
HornBuddy: What the fuck?
CutiET: Flamboyant with a French sauce.
ModestMouse: Fucksake, Mina-chan.
HornBuddy: What.
Scintillement:
Scintillement: C'est merveilleux!
Scintillement: Je suis un Béchamel Gay!
CutiET: See, Ochako-chan?
CutiET: Great idea!
HornBuddy: I can’t even
ModestMouse: I am NOT taking the blame for your weird brain.
CutiET: Fine, I’ll take all the credit, then!
CutiET: No regrets!
Scintillement: C'est juste juste, my very presence is smooth and rich, like the finest cream!
CutiET: One regret!
Scintillement: LOL
HornBuddy: I am repulsed, but also… What's the word I’m looking for, here?
SmallMight: Intrigued?
HornBuddy: Yeah, sure, why not.
BlueFast: Aoyama-kun! That is inappropriate!
Scintillement: Iida! C'est bon de te revoir! Are you doing well?
SmallMight: Iida-kun, you’re managing whole sentences!
BlueFast: Do not change the subject, Aoyama-kun!
Scintillement: Ah, but Iida, what was inappropriate about it?
BlueFast: I do not need to elaborate, Aoyama-kun! You know what you’re doing!
Scintillement: Non, I am but a fool.
Scintillement: Explain, s'il vous plaît.
BlueFast:
Scintillement: C'est ce que je pensais. (ㆆᴗㆆ)*✲ﾟ*｡⋆
CutiET: Let’s move on.
CutiET: Quickly.
CutiET: Prez! How you doin!?
BlueFast: I am not entirely well, and will be healing for a few days yet, but my right arm has recovered sufficiently for this!
SmallMight: That’s really great, Iida-kun.
SmallMight: The doctor your family uses must be really good!
BlueFast: It is frustratingly slow, but not so difficult as before!
BlueFast: They are quite skilled, yes, and well connected! They have a colleague with a minor orthopedic healing quirk!
ZappySus: So we’ll be seeing you around again now?
BlueFast: Ah, yes, I quite nearly forgot.
BlueFast: I would like to take a moment to apologize to you all!
BlueFast: My brother’s injuries affected me more than I was willing to admit!
BlueFast: Despite all the wonderful support I received from all of you, I allowed myself to withdraw and stew in my discontent!
CutiET: Dude, come on, you’re human. It’s okay!
BlueFast: I neglected my duties as a classmate and as Class Representative!
BlueFast: Additionally, my inattention and foolishness led directly to a dangerous situation and injury to myself, Midoriya-kun, and Todoroki-kun!
SmallMight: Iida-kun, seriously, we’ve already talked about this.
BlueFast: I have no excuse for my actions and must simply beg all your forgiveness, despite not being worthy of it!
Scotch: Jeez, dude, relax.
CutiET: You already had it, boss.
Scotch: It wasn’t cool, but everything turned out okay, so just don’t do it again.
Scotch: Right guys?
Scintillement: Oui.
SmallMight: Yeah!
AveImperator: Absolutely.
HandCrusher: You already know my opinion, Iida.
HornBuddy: What Sero-bro said!
ZappySus: ^
Invisibitch: I am giving you such a big hug on Monday, Iida!
AuxcuseYou: Yeah, yeah, fine, all forgiven or whatever, just spare me the drama.
GachaQueen: Kyoka! Come now!
GachaQueen: Iida-san’s gesture is very mature, and appropriate for the situation!
GachaQueen: We all very much appreciate it, Iida-san.
AuxcuseYou: What she said.
ModestMouse: You know we love you, Iida-kun!
PurpleSus: Uh, I’m not 100% on what’s being apologized for but, yeah, sure!
ZappySus: You have GOT to pay more attention, dude.
PurpleSus: Shut up.
BlueFast: Thank you!
BlueFast: You are all better friends than I deserve!
CutiET: Oh pshaw.
CutiET: But, y’know, if you wanted to make it up to us, you could look the other way on some of our shenanigans. 0:D
BlueFast: Ashido-kun, it is imperative that we conduct ourselves as proper heroes in training!
BlueFast is typing…
BlueFast is typing…
Invisibitch: There he is.
CutiET: Love ya, Prez! <3
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
16:00
Eraser: I see Iida’s feeling better.
NightyNight: I’ll say.
NightyNight: He was in rare form with that lecture.
Eraser: It just… keeps going.
BuckPlankchest: Is something… wrong?
Eraser: No. Ashido just goaded him into expounding on the necessity of proper heroic behavior.
Eraser: At great length.
NightyNight: I think it’s sweet! They missed Iida’s contributions to their dynamic!
Eraser: I mean, it’s good, sure, but I think we might need to do something to emphasize conciseness.
NightyNight:
NightyNight: Yeah okay you’ve got a point.
BuckPlankchest: So Young Iida is doing well?
NightyNight: He’s getting better.
NightyNight: Tensei says they’ve been spending a lot of time together.
NightyNight: There was something of a disconnect. They both need to work on communication.
BuckPlankchest: I’ve been led to believe that pretty much everyone does.
Eraser: I’d settle for brevity in communication.
Vlad: There’s something to be said for thoroughness, Eraser.
Eraser: Thoroughness and verbosity aren’t the same thing.
GuildMaster is typing…
Eraser:
Vlad: This is your fault.
Eraser: Fuck.
GuildMaster is typing…
BuckPlankchest: Look at the time, I should go over my lesson plans for next week.
BuckPlankchest: Monday will be on us before we know it!
TheHealer: Coward.
BuckPlankchest has muted the chat.
WarrantyVoid: Fuck that.
WarrantyVoid has muted the chat.
[Ladies’ World]
Yaoyorozu: Oh thank goodness, my stop is up soon.
Jiro: Just a little while longer, babe.
Yaoyorozu: Quite. Then I can pack a new bag and make my way to your home.
Ashido: Ooooh, got a date?
Jiro: I mean, sorta?
Jiro: She’s having dinner with me and the folks.
Yaoyorozu: And then we’re having a sleepover!
Ashido: Toru-chan and I are doing that too!
Ashido: GASP!
Ashido: I just had the best idea that our parents might shoot down but maybe not!?
Yaoyorozu: What’s that, Ashido-san?
Ashido: You’re having your sleepover tonight. Toru-chan and I are too…
Ashido: What if all four of us had a sleepover tomorrow night!?
Hagakure: Hell.
Hagakure: I’m so into it.
Yaoyorozu: I will confess that that sounds pleasant, but doesn’t that seem like an imposition on our parents?
Jiro: Maybe? But I’ll bet my folks’ll go for it.
Jiro: Rockstar lifestyles make a school-night sleepover look like playschool.
Jiro: They are almost daily just grateful that there aren’t any drugs involved in my life.
Ashido: Y’know I hadn’t thought about it but that makes sense.
Jiro: Hell, we’re gonna be at my place tomorrow in general right?
Jiro: I’ll just ask.
Ashido: Sweeeeet. I’ll butter mine up tonight.
Hagakure: Oh man, I only have a few hours to convince mine!
Yaoyorozu: Well.
Yaoyorozu: If it’s not too much of an imposition, Kyoka?
Jiro: It isn’t.
Yaoyorozu: Well then. I’ll let the staff know that they do not need to pick me up until after school Monday.
Hagakure: It’s that easy!?
Yaoyorozu: My parents are out of town.
Yaoyorozu: So long as I’m not falling behind in my studies, they trust me to handle it.
Yaoyorozu: And all of your background checks were clean enough for them.
Ashido: Our what?
Yaoyorozu: Oh, did I not mention?
Yaoyorozu: My parents conducted background checks on everyone in our class.
Yaoyorozu: Actually I suspect they might have done the same for much of the school.
Hagakure: I have no, like, frame of reference for your life, Yaoyorozu.
Yaoyorozu: Oh dear, this is another very strange thing isn’t it?
Uraraka: I mean, yes?
Uraraka: But then with the amount of money your family has it’s probably necessary?
Asui: Have you had kidnapping attempts in the past, Yaoyorozu?
Yaoyorozu: No, of cour
Yaoyorozu:
Jiro: Babe?
Yaoyorozu: Oh, goodness, I just thought about a few incidents with our bodyguards when I was younger.
Yaoyorozu: I was too young to understand but in retrospect, I believe there may have been a few unsuccessful attempts.
Asui: You must have some really good bodyguards that you didn’t really notice.
Yaoyorozu: How many other things have I missed?
Jiro: Maybe best to not think about that too hard right now?
Jiro: Though this does explain those unmarked cars I keep seeing when we’re out.
Yaoyorozu: They’d best be keeping their distance.
Jiro: They’re just making sure you’re okay, Momo.
Yaoyorozu: Still. I value our privacy.
Jiro: We’ll interrogate them later.
Ashido: It’s like being in a spy movie.
Hagakure: Except really mundane.
[Manly Pursuits]
Ojiro: Almost home. We still on for tonight @Kirishima @Kaminari?
Kirishima: Obviously.
Kaminari: Bet!
Todoroki: Is something going on?
Kirishima: We’re gonna hit up that arcade restaurant. Get dinner, hang out, play stupid games.
Kirishima: All that.
Kirishima: Kinda surprised you can go though, Oji-bro.
Kaminari: Yeah, I figured Hagakure would’ve glommed onto you tonight.
Ojiro: We talked about it, but since I had plans with you guys, she made plans with Ashido.
Kirishima: Huh.
Kirishima: Alright then, w/e.
Todoroki: Interesting.
Kirishima: You wanna come, Todo-bro?
Kirishima: It ain’t exclusive or anything.
Todoroki: I am not familiar with many games.
Kaminari: Aw, whatever, bro, we can teach ya!
Midoriya: You ought to give it a try, Todoroki-kun.
Midoriya: It’s good to have new experiences!
Kirishima: What about you, Mido-bro?
Midoriya: Can’t.
Midoriya: I have to spend at least one night with mom before she goes completely insane.
Kaminari: That is legit as hell.
Ojiro: Yeah, that tracks. Your mom must’ve had a heart attack.
Midoriya: Yeeeeah. It wasn’t great.
Todoroki: I will see if it is possible.
[PM Shoto — Fuyumi]
Shoto: Fuyumi, is Endeavor going to be home tonight?
Fuyumi: No, I don’t think so. He said he was going to be working in Hosu a little longer.
Fuyumi: Why?
Shoto: I received an invitation from some of my classmates for this evening.
Fuyumi: That’s great, Shoto!
Fuyumi: You should totally go!
Fuyumi: If dad gets back early for some reason I’ll cover for you.
Shoto: Thank you.
[Manly Pursuits]
Todoroki: My sister has indicated that Endeavor is unlikely to be home tonight.
Todoroki: So I am available.
Kaminari: Kick ASS.
Kaminari: Let’s introduce ‘Roki to junk food and stupid entertainment!
Kirishima: This is either gonna be epic, or really weird.
Midoriya: Good for you, Todoroki-kun!
Todoroki: The term “junk food” has always confused me.
Iida: It merely refers to foods of dubious nutritional value, Todoroki-kun!
Todoroki: Why would you eat them, then?
Kaminari: Because they are DELICIOUS.
Kirishima: Yeah!
Kirishima: It ain’t good for you, but once in a while doesn’t hurt!
Kirishima: Just means you gotta go harder in your next workout is all!
Todoroki: I see.
Todoroki: Very well. I am in your care.
Ojiro: This’ll be different.
Mineta: Wait, you have a sister, Todoroki?
Todoroki: Yes.
Mineta: Is she hot?
Kirishima: Mineta...
Kaminari: You absolute dumbass.
Todoroki: No. She can only produce ice.
Ojiro: Never change, Todoroki.
Mineta: What!? Todoroki’s a pretty boy, I figure his whole family must be.
Ojiro: Please change more, Mineta.
Todoroki: Oh. I see.
Todoroki: You were referring to her physical attractiveness.
Todoroki: She strongly takes after our mother, so she is quite beautiful.
Todoroki: That said, Mineta, I do not believe I have to finish this threat.
Mineta: No, sir, you do not.
Todoroki: Excellent.
Todoroki: I have been practicing with my fire of late, you see.
Mineta: Message received!
Todoroki: I should hope so.
Midoriya: I feel like a lot of learning is going on right now.
Kirishima: Yep.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
10:30
CutiET: Awwwww, Jiro and Yaoyorozu are super cute in the morning.
CutiET uploaded BedHead.PNG (Image of Kyoka and Momo at breakfast, with Kyoka’s mother at the edge of the frame. Their hair is a complete mess as they eat. Kyoka is in a tank top and shorts, Momo in what look like expensive red silk PJs.)
ModestMouse: That’s sweet.
AuxcuseYou: HOW THE FUCK DID YOU GET THAT!?
CutiET: I follow your dad’s socials.
AuxcuseYou: I will MURDER him.
GachaQueen: You are very cute in the morning, though, Kyoka.
AuxcuseYou: JFJDFLDJLHOIAGDFH
Invisibitch: Oh chillax, Jiro!
Invisibitch: It’s just a little bedhead!
AuxcuseYou: See how you feel if it’s your morning pictures!
Invisibitch: Mina-chan?
CutiET uploaded MorningCuties.PNG (A selfie with Mina and Toru. Mina’s PJs are brightly colored, almost clashing, and her hair… looks about the same. Toru’s dressed pink shorts and a bright yellow spaghetti strap tank)
CutiET: We’re adorable.
AuxcuseYou: I hate you all so much.
GachaQueen: Hurtful.
AuxcuseYou: Obviously not you!
GachaQueen: <3
CutiET: We should totally get one of all four of us tomorrow before we get ready for school!
Invisibitch: Bet! Mom and dad gave me the go-ahead!
GachaQueen: Oh that’s wonderful, Hagakure-san!
AuxcuseYou: Yeah yeah, woo, sleepovers.
CutiET: Come on, Jiro! More enthusiasm!
AuxcuseYou: A) More coffee.
AuxcuseYou: B) I’m still annoyed with you.
CutiET: <3
AveImperator: You girls have a pretty packed day, then.
Invisibitch: Yeah! It’s gonna be great!
Invisibitch: How’d your night go?
AveImperator: It was something else.
HornBuddy: We introduced Todo-bro to bowling!
HandCrusher: It is an oddly simple game.
ZappySus: Yeeeeah, we didn’t really account for, y’know.
ZappySus: Hero studies and hand-eye coordination and whatnot?
HornBuddy: It was still fun!
ZappySus: I dunno. Lots of strikes and spares. It got old pretty fast.
ZappySus: Also Todoroki ANNIHILATED us.
HandCrusher: Is it really that unusual to get all the pins down on the first try?
HornBuddy: Most people don’t do it eight times out of ten.
HandCrusher: Huh.
SmallMight: How did your junk food experience go?
HandCrusher: A lot of it was much too sweet.
HandCrusher: I did enjoy ikayaki, though.
HornBuddy: They also had pizzaman!
SmallMight: Okay I’m not familiar with that.
ZappySus: Nikuman, but with, like, tomato sauce and cheese inside!
SmallMight: Weird.
HandCrusher: It reminded me of the calzones my sister made once.
ZappySus: You guys eat a lot of Italian food?
HandCrusher: Not often, but occasionally Fuyumi likes to experiment.
HandCrusher: Only on days Endeavor isn’t home.
ZappySus: Sheesh, he’s just the no-fun patrol isn’t he?
HandCrusher: You have no concept.
ZappySus: I continue to have concerns.
HandCrusher: Don’t worry about it.
HornBuddy: I can’t remember, Todo-bro, did you like ANY of the sweets?
HandCrusher: The choco-bananas were alright.
ZappySus: This fuckin’ guy got one covered in the darkest chocolate they had.
HandCrusher: Milk and white chocolate are too sweet.
HandCrusher: I am also not fond of soda.
HandCrusher: Though the fizzing mineral water was good.
HandCrusher: I might get some of that for home.
HornBuddy: You do you, bro!
HornBuddy: Let me tell you, though, Todo-bro had some trouble getting into it, but he ended up being a BEAST in Hero Fighter IX.
HandCrusher: It was satisfying.
ZappySus: Wait a minute, he only really got good when I started playing Endeavor…
HandCrusher: Very.
HandCrusher: Very.
HandCrusher: Satisfying.
SmallMight: Who did you play, Todoroki-kun?
HandCrusher: All Might.
SmallMight: Yeah, he’s a pretty good all-arounder.
ZappySus: I’m usually really good at Endeavor, too…
HornBuddy: I have NEVER before seen someone actually pull off the United States of Smash in that game.
SmallMight: It’s not THAT hard.
HandCrusher: ^
ZappySus: You are both nuts.
SmallMight: Best Jeanist is a lot harder to play competently!
[PM Ochako — Deku <3]
Ochako: Hey, Deku-kun, did you have a plan for today?
Deku: Y’know, I hadn’t gotten that far?
Deku: Is there anything special you wanna do for lunch?
Ochako: Man. I haven’t really gotten to go OUT much here…
Deku: Hah, ditto.
Ochako: We should actually look into what’s around at some point.
Ochako: But for today, what about that cafe we went to last time?
Ochako: That was almost a date, honestly, and it was really good!
Deku: Yeah, it was. And it’s kinda turning into the de facto Class 1-A date spot at this rate.
Ochako: You’re not wrong!
Ochako: We’ll talk about what to make for dinner while we’re there?
Deku: Sure, I’ll bring my grocery bags and we can hit the store after.
Ochako: Yeah!
Ochako: This’ll be fun!
Deku: Yeah, it will.
Ochako: I was kinda worried for a minute that you might think it’s kinda boring to do something so simple.
Deku: Anything is gonna be great as long as you’re there.
Ochako: You can’t just say stuff like that!
Ochako: My face is gonna stay this color!
Deku: YOU gonna take that selfie?
Ochako: Absolutely not!
Deku: But I’ll bet you look really pretty in purple too.
Ochako: Jerk!
Deku: <3
Ochako: <3 <3 <3
[Ladies’ World]
Uraraka posted 1 screenshot.
Uraraka: Where did THIS guy come from!?
Ashido: Nice.
Hagakure: Not bad!
Asui: I think he was always there, Ochako-chan.
Asui: I think he just figured out that he didn’t have to keep that stuff on the inside anymore.
Jiro: What’s this about YOU taking a selfie?
Jiro: As opposed to…?
Uraraka: Oh, right.
Uraraka: Well, I said something, which was private and I will not repeat here deal with it.
Ashido: Booo!
Uraraka: And I knew he’d be blushing so I asked him to take a selfie and said he looked good in purple.
Uraraka: And that dumb, muscley, brilliant, sweet dork just turned that shit around on me!
Asui: Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it, ribbit.
Hagakure: You’re lucky you nailed him down, Ochako-chan.
Uraraka: Huh?
Ashido: Oh yeah, he’d definitely have gotten snatched up EVENTUALLY.
Hagakure: Hell, if you didn’t exist, that would’ve made him my plan b! :P
Uraraka: I will fucking end you.
Hagakure: Hiss! Rawr!
Ashido: One of the 1-B girls probably would’ve figured it out eventually.
Uraraka: They gotta go over my corpse.
Ashido: Dial it back a bit, sweetie.
[Manly Pursuits]
Midoriya: What does a heart attack feel like!?
Kirishima: Uhhh, my grandpa said something about his left arm going numb?
Kirishima: You okay, Mido-bro?
Midoriya posted 1 screenshot.
Midoriya: I think I might be dying.
Kaminari: Dude! Smooth!
Midoriya: I’m not smooth! I’m a ball of anxiety and hero trivia!
Kirishima: Awww, that’s cool Mido-bro.
Kirishima: You really like her!
Midoriya: Of course I do!
Midoriya: There are three kinds of people in the world!
Midoriya: People who think Ochako is the best, people who are exclusively attracted to men, and liars!
Kaminari: Careful talking her up too much, Mido-bro.
Kaminari: You might get competition!
Midoriya: Over my dead body.
Kirishima: That’s the spirit!
Iida: Midoriya-kun, it is wonderful that you and Uraraka-kun seem to be doing so well!
Iida: However, as a friend to both of you, I believe I have an obligation!
Midoriya: What’s that, Iida-kun?
Iida: If you ever harm her, I will be forced to put you through a wall!
Iida: Though I do hope that would not negatively affect our friendship!
Midoriya: Iida, if I hurt her, I’ll put MYSELF through a wall.
Kirishima: You know what? I believe that.
Iida:
Iida: Yes, actually, so do I.
Iida: Please do not harm yourself either, Midoriya-kun!
Midoriya: I’ll do my best.
Iida: I fervently wish that I could believe you!
Kaminari: What’s that purple thing, though? That’s gotta have a story.
Midoriya: That’s private.
Midoriya: Let’s just say I was turning it back on her and leave it there.
Kaminari: Lame!
Mineta: Bet you it was something dirty.
Midoriya: There are plenty of walls around, Mineta.
Mineta: Shutting up.
* * * * *
[PM Mashirao — Toru]
13:20
Mashirao: I am so bored.
Mashirao: How’s your girls day going?
Mashirao: Please tell me something fun’s happening.
Toru: It’s cool, kinda low-key though.
Toru: We’re basically having a tea party at Jiro’s place.
Toru: What’s going on with you?
Toru: Your parents wanted to do something with you today right?
Mashirao: Yeah…
Mashirao: We’re at my grandparents’ place.
Mashirao: I love them, but they’re even less interesting than…
Mashirao: Me. They’re even less interesting than me.
Toru: LOL, quit talking about yourself like that.
Mashirao: Yeah, yeah.
Toru: So what’s going on with your grandparents?
Mashirao: Oh, right, we’re just having a late birthday party.
Mashirao: We missed the actual day because of our internships.
Toru: Neat! Who’s birthday?
Mashirao: Mine.
Toru:
Toru: hwAT THE FUCK!?
Toru: You didn’t tell me it was your birthday!
Mashirao: Didn’t I?
Mashirao: Eh. I don’t really care about my birthday at all anyway, Toru, nbd.
Toru: But… But…
Toru: Your birthday!
Toru: When was it!?
Mashirao: Friday.
Toru: We flubbed date plans on your literal birthday!?
Mashirao: I mean, I guess?
Mashirao: Sorry, Toru, I just kinda don’t think about it at all. It’s not really that exciting, honestly.
Toru: But
Toru: Birthdays are a special day just for you…
Toru: I totally would’ve had something planned if I knew…
[Manly Pursuits]
Ojiro: I think I might’a fucked up.
Kirishima: What’d you do?
Kaminari: Huh?
Ojiro: I forgot to tell Toru when my birthday was and she seems pretty upset about it.
Kirishima: That’s not the best.
Kirishima: When is it, bro?
Ojiro: Er, the day before yesterday?
Kaminari: RIP Oji-bro.
Sero: You dumbass!
Aoyama: Putain Ojiro, t'est con.
Ojiro: I get it!
Ojiro: I SAID I fucked up!
Kirishima: Yeah, bro, you did.
Kirishima: She knows when it is now though, right?
Ojiro: Yeah, she does.
Kirishima: Good.
Kirishima: Now fucking find out when HERS is and don’t miss IT.
Kirishima: THAT’LL get your ass kicked.
Kirishima: If not by Hagakure, then by all the other girls.
Kaminari: Especially Ashido!
Kirishima: Oh yeah.
Kirishima: Miss Hagakure’s birthday and you’d probably better watch out for acid water balloons.
Ojiro: Yikes.
Ojiro: Well, we’re having the conversation now, I can just ask her.
Aoyama: Non!
Aoyama: Imbécile!
Kaminari: Yeah, dude, come on.
Sero: Ask her friends!
Ojiro: This is complicated.
Kirishima: I mean.
Kirishima: Not really?
Ojiro: Yeah, no, it really isn’t.
Ojiro: Clearly I AM just un imbécile.
Aoyama: OUI!
[PM Ojiro — Ashido]
Ojiro: Uh, Ashido?
Ojiro: Help?
Ashido: Does this have something to do with the twitchy ranting Toru-chan’s been doing for the last few minutes?
Ojiro:
Ojiro: Probably?
Ashido: What’d you fuck up?
Ojiro: I didn’t tell her when my birthday was and we missed it?
Ashido: Why?
Ojiro: Because I don’t really care about my birthday and I didn’t think about it?
Ashido: Oof. Okay.
Ashido: Okay.
Ashido: I guess I can get that, sorta.
Ojiro: You really can’t, can you?
Ashido: I can acknowledge that insane people might forget about their own birthdays in Bizarro Land.
Ojiro: Ouch.
Ojiro: Anyway, any tips?
Ojiro: Please?
Ashido: At the moment?
Ashido: Did you apologize?
Ojiro: Yeah.
Ashido: Probably badly but we’ll just run with it.
Ashido: M’kay, first of all let her get it out of her system.
Ashido: And if she asks you what you want to do or what you want for your birthday, just
Ashido: For heaven’s sake, try to actually come up with an answer!
Ojiro: I will, I promise.
Ojiro: But, with that in mind, er…
Ashido: Her birthday is June 16th.
Ashido: Try to remember how much she likes feeling SEEN, right?
Orjio: Thanks Ashido.
Ojiro: I’m glad Toru has you.
Ashido: You are SO lucky.
Ashido: Now get your shit together!
Ojiro: Yes, ma’am!
[PM Mashirao — Toru]
Mashirao: I really am sorry, Toru. I just forget about it sometimes.
Mashirao: I wasn’t keeping it from you, I promise.
Toru:
Toru: I know...
Toru: It’s just
Toru: I dunno, I think birthdays should be special.
Toru: And it would’ve been your first birthday with, y’know.
Toru: Us.
Mashirao: I get that now.
Mashirao: It’s just been a long time since I bothered with my birthday, that's all.
Mashirao: I don’t like crowds, so I never had big parties. And what parties there were were always full of food I don’t eat generally and, I dunno.
Mashirao: They were always boring.
Mashirao: So I never really thought about how you might feel about it.
Mashirao: Because to me, it’s not even just another day.
Mashirao: It’s a day when I’m usually bored out of my mind.
Toru: So your birthdays are actually WORSE than a normal day?
Mashirao: Usually.
Mashirao: I mean, my family means well, but the only one who understands how I feel about it is my mom.
Mashirao: She agrees with me.
Mashirao: But dad, and dad’s side of the family?
Mashirao: They think birthdays are important. Kinda like you, really, except in their heads birthdays are supposed to BE a certain way.
Toru: You mean they don’t even ask what you wanna do?
Mashirao: Not really?
Mashirao: I don’t think they’re trying to be mean but they just don’t GET why a kid wouldn’t want cake and singing and yadda yadda yadda.
Toru: I mean, I don’t completely get it either, but I don’t really have to?
Mashirao: Sure.
Toru: Though, I mean, you do eat sweets. I’ve seen you do it.
Mashirao: Sure, but remember Sato’s brownies?
Toru: Vividly.
Mashirao: I only had half of one.
Mashirao: They’re good, sure, but I really only ever want a little bit.
Mashirao: Too much sugar doesn’t sit right.
Toru: Oh.
Toru: I guess I didn’t notice.
Mashirao: I’m not surprised. I’m pretty sure those were a religious experience for you.
Toru: You have no idea.
Mashirao: Anyway, do you wanna do something to celebrate?
Toru: I mean, kinda?
Toru: But if you really DON’T want to, I don’t wanna make you.
Mashirao: How about this.
Mashirao: We’ll sit off on our own at lunch tomorrow and talk about something to do.
Mashirao: I don’t really care about my birthday, but I do like spending time with you.
Toru: Okay!
Toru: We’ll figure something out!
Mashirao: Cool. It’s a date.
Toru: <3
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
18:15
Kermitdóttir: This is so cute.
HornBuddy: Huh?
Kermitdóttir: Ochako-chan and Midoriya-chan are adorable.
CutiET: Ooooooh, do we get treats?
Kermitdóttir uploaded BatterWars.PNG (Photo of Ochako with a whisk in her hand, and Izuku with a wooden spoon. They are both wearing aprons and flinging batter at each other, laughing, while a couple okonomiyaki fry in a pan)
ZappySus: That IS pretty cute.
ZappySus: Aren’t they gonna get mad about you posting pictures, though?
Kermitdóttir: They might be a little embarrassed, ribbit, but I’m not gonna post anything private.
Kermitdóttir: This isn’t anything I haven’t done with my siblings.
Kermitdóttir uploaded StirStir.PNG (Photo of Ochako and Izuku holding hands. Ochako is stirring soup while Izuku mixes batter)
Kermitdóttir: See, ribbit?
Kermitdóttir: Cute but nothing you wouldn’t see in public.
Invisibitch: Oh, hey, someone decided to water my crops.
CutiET: I know, right!?
CutiET: I knew they’d be adorable!
AuxcuseYou: I feel like I should protest this but…
GachaQueen: Instead you, like myself, are going to say “more please?”
AuxcuseYou:
AuxcuseYou: Yes.
Scotch: So what’s for dinner, anyway?
Kermitdóttir: I’ll post a picture when the table’s set, but it looks like they decided to go heavy on the Kansai food.
HornBuddy: That’s nice. Make Uraraka feel at home.
Kermitdóttir: Ribbit, yeah. They’re making okonomiyaki, miso and rice obviously, and I’m pretty sure there’s a tray of veggie futomaki in the fridge.
ZappySus: No mochi?
ZappySus: With Uraraka in the room I figured that’d be impossible.
Kermitdóttir: Of course there’ll be mochi.
Kermitdóttir: Ochako-chan said she’s gonna make hemba mochi.
ZappySus: Never heard of it.
GachaQueen: They’re daifuku that have been grilled or pan fried.
ZappySus:
ZappySus: Huh.
Kermitdóttir: Yep. You can make the daifuku ahead of time, but once you cook them you have to eat them right away.
Kermitdóttir: Give me a minute. We’re setting the table.
Kermitdóttir: I’ll make them pose for one with all the food, ribbit.
AveImperator: NGL, this still seems a little invasive.
Invisibitch: Oh come on, Mashirao!
Invisibitch: It’s not like Tsuyu-chan’s following them around on a date!
Invisibitch: Tsuyu-chan’s there for dinner with friends!
AveImperator: You’re not wrong, it just sits weird with me.
Invisibitch: Booo.
GachaQueen: I’m sure it’s fine, Ojiro-san.
GachaQueen: It’s not uncommon for us to post pictures of friendly gatherings after all.
AveImperator: Yeah, you’re probably right.
AuxcuseYou: Now the day Ashido posts pictures of people on dates while obviously hiding in the bushes, that’ll be inappropriately invasive.
CutiET: How very dare you.
CutiET: I’d at least have the class to hide in a tree with a telephoto lens.
AuxcuseYou: Oh, my mistake.
AuxcuseYou: You do know, though, that I’ll destroy you if you ever do it to Momo and me.
CutiET: Not when you see my choice photography you won’t.
CutiET: You’ll probably just hire me to do your wedding pictures :P
AuxcuseYou: fjldhuioewlsfjkdl
GachaQueen:
GachaQueen: I feel like that topic is profoundly premature.
CutiET: You gotta get out ahead of important events.
CutiET: Missing one would be inconceivable.
AuxcuseYou: Can we go back to talking about Green and Mochi being all domestic and shit?
Kermitdóttir: Yes, we can, ribbit.
Kermitdóttir uploaded DinnerAccomplished.PNG (Image of Ochako and Izuku behind a set dinner table, food spread out family style. They each have an arm around the other’s waist, and nervous smiles on their faces while their cheeks flush)
Kermitdóttir: Apparently they had torikatsu in the oven to keep it warm.
Kermitdóttir: Anyway, I told ‘em I needed a picture for Mama Inko, ribbit.
PurpleSus: Wait, you lied to them?
Kermitdóttir: Hell no. I’m sending it to her in a minute.
Kermitdóttir: She’d murder me if I didn’t.
[PM Mina — Tsuyu]
Mina: Hey, so, I just wanted to check, Tsuyu-chan.
Tsuyu: Check?
Mina: How’re you feeling, y’know, watching the two of them?
Mina: I always gotta remind myself that not everybody’s like ME, and maybe it could be upsetting seeing people you like being happy with someone else?
Tsuyu: Mina.
Tsuyu: You have no idea how happy seeing them together makes me.
Tsuyu: You’re not wrong, I was a little worried about feeling like that too, ribbit.
Tsuyu: But seeing them tonight?
Tsuyu: My heart feels so full it might actually burst.
Mina: Yay, Tsuyu-chan, that’s great!
Mina: I’m so happy for you!
Tsuyu: Is this how you feel all the time, Mina-chan?
Mina: Yeah.
Mina: Legit, it really is.
Mina: Seeing Toru-chan and Ojiro together, or Jiro and Yaoyorozu?
Mina: Constant dopamine high, or whatever the happy brain stuff is.
Tsuyu: No wonder you’re so… UP all the time, ribbit.
Mina: Compersion!
Tsuyu: Huh?
Mina: It’s the word for the opposite of jealousy.
Mina: I mean, technically it’s supposed to apply to an actual partner…
Mina: But so is the word jealousy so eh.
Tsuyu: Huh. Never heard that one before.
Mina: I looked it up specifically, ages ago.
Tsuyu: Then yes, lots of that, ribbit.
Mina: Doesn’t hurt that they’re painfully adorable, does it?
Tsuyu: It is taking nearly every muscle in my body to stop myself from looking for an excuse to cuddle them.
Mina: That kinda sounds like you’re gonna go for it.
Tsuyu: I mean.
Tsuyu: Not right now, ribbit.
Tsuyu: But later? Maybe next year? After they’re good and established?
Tsuyu: I don’t think I’ll be able to come up with an excuse to not.
Tsuyu: They’re just… The best.
Mina: I got your back, honey.
Mina: Just call me your Wing Wench.
Tsuyu: We’ll see.
Tsuyu: Patience is important right now.
Mina: I feel you.
Tsuyu: I’m keeping these pictures forever, though.
Mina: Including the ones you aren’t showing us?
Tsuyu: ESPECIALLY those.
[PM Tsuyu — Mamadoriya]
Tsuyu uploaded DinnerAccomplished.PNG
Mamadoriya: Oh my goodness they’re so cute!
Mamadoriya: This one’s going on the WALL.
Tsuyu: They might literally die.
Mamadoriya: Oh they’ll be fine.
Mamadoriya: Worst case scenario you can resuscitate them, sweetie.
Tsuyu: Ribbit!?
Mamadoriya: I’m not blind or stupid, Tsuyu-chan.
Mamadoriya: I see how you look at them, even if they might never figure it out on their own.
Tsuyu:
Tsuyu: I do not know how to respond.
Mamadoriya: You don’t need to.
Mamadoriya: You’ve got a good head on your shoulders. I’m sure you won’t do anything silly.
Tsuyu: Not doing anything at all right now.
Tsuyu: That’d be stupid.
Mamadoriya: They’d probably explode, yes.
Mamadoriya: I’ll just say the same thing I said to Izuku:
Mamadoriya: Do what makes all of you happy, sweetie.
Mamadoriya: Just as long as there aren’t any grandbabies until AFTER graduation.
Tsuyu: We’re just going to throw THAT conversation into a box and not speak of it again for a large number of years, ribbit.
Mamadoriya: LOL.
Mamadoriya: Implying that eventually we’ll be speaking of it.
Tsuyu: Mistakes have been made.
Mamadoriya: You knew what you were getting into, sweetie.
Tsuyu: I hate that you’re right.
Mamadoriya: It’s not my fault that you figured teasing Izu outweighed the return teasing you’d receive.
Tsuyu:
Tsuyu: I should stop talking before this gets through my natural stoicism.
Mamadoriya: You probably don’t need awkward questions, no.
Tsuyu: Ribbit.
[PM Tsuyu — Mina]
Tsuyu posted 1 screenshot.
Tsuyu uploaded InternalScreamingIntensifies.GIF
Mina: LOL, what’s the problem, Tsuyu-chan?
Mina: Mamadoriya’s on your side!
Tsuyu: I don’t need this stress, dammit!
Tsuyu: I have limits!
Mina: Don’t think of it as Midori’s mama evaluating you for a wedding dress, Tsuyu-chan.
Tsuyu: WHY THE HELL WOULD YOU PUT IT LIKE THAT!?
Mina: Think of it as having an enthusiastic source of insider information!
Mina: Because it was hilarious.
Tsuyu: You’re a demon.
Tsuyu: You are both demons and I am in hell because I made bad choices about who to talk to about this.
Mina: In fairness, you didn’t really CHOOSE to talk to Mamadoriya about it.
Tsuyu: Yes, I am aware, thank you Mina-chan.
Mina: I’m here for you, sweetie!
Tsuyu: One of these days I’m gonna make sure you all remember that frogs are predators, ribbit.
Mina: Now who’s threatening who with a good time? <3
Tsuyu: See if you get any more pictures.
Mina: NO WAIT i’LL BE GOOD!
Tsuyu: We’ll see.
[Class 1-A]
Kermitdóttir: Okay, dinner’s ready and you’ve all been fed enough.
Kermitdóttir: This looks awesome, ribbit, and I’mma go eat.
Kermitdóttir: Deuces.
Invisibitch: Nooooo, waiiiit, aren’t there more pictures!?
CutiET: She’s gone, babe.
Invisibitch: Aaaaawwwwwwwwwwww!
AveImperator: There there, Toru, it’ll be okay.
AveImperator: Maybe you’ll get to see it in person soon.
Invisibitch: The carrot is right THERE, but I can’t REACH it!
ZappySus: LOL
[PM Inko — Mitsuki]
Inko: Mitsuki
Inko: Mitsuki, lookit!
Inko uploaded DinnerAccomplished.PNG
Inko: Aren’t they just precious!?
Mitsuki: They look good together, y’ain’t wrong.
Mitsuki: So they finally got their shit together?
Inko: Yeah. Apparently Ochako-chan was freaking out during the Hosu incident.
Inko: The only reason I wasn’t was because I didn’t know Izu was there.
Inko: So anyway they had a talk at the hospital.
Mitsuki: I’m honestly kinda surprised you let Izuku out of your sight already, Inko.
Inko: I
Inko: I didn’t really want to.
Inko: But the idea of stopping him from spending time with friends after all hell he’s gone through?
Mitsuki: That’s fair.
Inko: He has people other than me who love him.
Inko: He has a GIRLFRIEND.
Inko: Hell, maybe two eventually.
Mitsuki: The fuck?
Inko: I can’t risk setting him back right now.
Inko: Oh, Tsuyu-chan is obviously in love with both of them.
Mitsuki: She told you that?
Inko: She admitted she likes them.
Inko: But that amazing poker face of hers has started failing whenever she lays eyes on either of them.
Inko: It started failing a while ago, honestly.
Mitsuki: Nice.
Mitsuki: When you think that’s gonna happen?
Inko: Not for a while, I don’t think. Tsuyu-chan isn’t the type to make rash decisions, and Izu and Ochako’s relationship is too fresh.
Mitsuki: Yeah, that makes sense.
Mitsuki: Well, good for them.
Mitsuki: It was always bullshit that he had to deal with shitty kids everywhere.
Mitsuki: Y’know, I was always a little worried about Kats and Izu being at a hero school.
Mitsuki: But between this, and Spikes weaseling his way into my brat’s heart?
Mitsuki: This was the best thing for ‘em.
Inko: It really was.
Inko: I’m so scared for him, Mitsuki, all the time.
Inko: But
Inko: He’s so HAPPY now.
Inko: I hadn’t seen him smile like that since he was LITTLE.
Mitsuki: He’s a good kid, Inko.
Mitsuki: He’ll handle it.
Inko: I REALLY hope so.
Mitsuki: Fucksake, cut out the morose bullshit and go back to imagining what your grandkids are gonna look like.
Mitsuki: I know you’re doing it.
Mitsuki: You hyper emotional busybody.
Inko: Fuck you they’re gonna be stupidly cute and you know it.
Mitsuki: It’s gonna be hilarious the day you start bitching about little tiny footprints on your ceilings.
Inko: Joke’s on you, I’m looking forward to needing the long mop more.
* * * * *
[PM Tsuyu — Mamadoriya]
22:45
Tsuyu: So, Mama Inko.
Mamadoriya: Yes, Tsuyu-chan?
Tsuyu: If it’s alright with you, I’m going to drop by your apartment and pick up Midoriya-chan’s school things.
Mamadoriya: What?
Mamadoriya: Why?
Mamadoriya: Did something happen!?
Tsuyu: LOL, you bet it did, ribbit.
Tsuyu: But not what you’re thinking.
Tsuyu: Sec.
Tsuyu uploaded HugCarceration.PNG (Photo of Ochako lying on her sofa, with Izuku behind her. One of his arms is around her waist, the other crossed over her chest and gripping her shoulder. His face is buried in her hair, and he is clearly asleep. Ochako’s expression is somewhere between panic and joy, spiced with rage directed at the camera)
Tsuyu: He fell asleep in the middle of the second movie, ribbit.
Mamadoriya: LOL!
Mamadoriya: She’s not getting out of that one anytime soon!
Tsuyu: I can tell she wants to yell at me, but she can’t, because then Midoriya-chan would wake up and panic.
Tsuyu: And then there would be no more cuddles, ribbit.
Mamadoriya: Particularly aggressive cuddles!
Tsuyu: And I think she’s more afraid of that than she is annoyed with me.
Tsuyu: And I’m sure as hell not going to put a stop to it.
Tsuyu: So anyway, ribbit, I don’t think Midoriya-chan’s going to make it home tonight.
Tsuyu: Unless you insist that we wake him up.
Mamadoriya: Absolutely not, this is precious.
Mamadoriya: I have to see it in person.
Mamadoriya: I’ll bring his things myself.
Tsuyu: It’s getting late, Mama Inko, are you sure you want to be travelling right now?
Mamadoriya: Oh I’ll be fine, dear.
Tsuyu: Alright, but I’m gonna meet you at the train station, ribbit.
Mamadoriya: You’re a sweetie, Tsuyu-chan.
Mamadoriya: How much crap are you going to give them at school tomorrow?
Tsuyu: Haven’t decided yet. Depends on what happens during and after classes.
Mamadoriya: I expect a full report.
Tsuyu: Bet, ribbit.
Mamadoriya: That said, I imagine I would feel better if they had a chaperone.
Tsuyu: Mom and dad already gave me permission to stay the night with Ochako-chan.
Tsuyu: I’m not going anywhere.
Tsuyu: Not that either of them would have the audacity, ribbit.
Mamadoriya: You’re right, but still. A mother worries.
Tsuyu: Oh, I get it.
Tsuyu: Bold of you to assume that I’m the responsible one, though.
Mamadoriya: Oh, I’m not an idiot, sweetie.
Mamadoriya: But while I’m 99% sure they wouldn’t have the guts to do anything right now at all...
Mamadoriya: I’m 100% certain they wouldn’t have the guts while literally anyone else is in the apartment with them.
Tsuyu: Fair, ribbit.
Chapter 24: Back In The Swing Of Things
Summary:
Place in Timeline: During episode 33, Listen Up!! A Tale From the Past, but before the denouement segment taking place on June 1st.
First term. End of May.
Notes:
Okay, so, here’s another thing where I’m having to fuck with the timeline. Frankly, the implications in canon don’t make sense. You’ve got the first week of school, then after that there’s two weeks til the Sports Festival. Then after that it’s (mumble mumble) until Internships. Midterms happen somewhere in there. Then, immediately after Internships, one week until Finals!
Oh and right after Internships, they’re still wearing their winter uniforms (meaning it’s still May), and then during the denouement, implied to be the very next day, they’re wearing their summer uniforms (meaning it’s June).
But in Japanese schools, First Term Finals are generally in early July, with the term ending MID-July (No, I don’t understand why you’d have finals and then more class), and then you’re out on summer break until early September.
So there’s about seven weeks of First Term shown, and the timing just doesn't make any fracking sense. So, yeah. Gear Up For Final Exams either HAS to happen nearly a month after internships, OR there was a gigantic span of time in between “Turn in your internship forms” and “go to internships,” and also UA does their uniforms screwy.
So yeah. A LOT of the specific dialogue in Gear Up For Final Exams is gonna have to be ignored for the purposes of this fic, because if I follow it strictly, it will break my brain. Gear Up For Final Exams will take place a week prior to exams, as the episode says. Which means it's been several weeks since Internships ended. SO IT IS WRITTEN, SO IT BE DONE!
This is also part of why I'm ignoring the hell out of the first two OVAs. They don’t FIT anywhere, really. And also I haven’t seen them.
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
07:40
CutiET posted ExtraCuties.PNG (Photo of Mina, Toru, Momo, and Kyoka in their sleepwear. Toru and Mina appear to have arm around one another, with Mina throwing up a peace sign. Momo is hugging Kyoka from behind and resting her chin on Kyoka’s head. Kyoka’s face is flushed and she is looking away from the camera)
CutiET: Sleepover success!
Kermitdóttir: You girls look super cute, ribbit.
Invisibitch: Yeah we do!
Invisibitch: How’d your night go, Tsuyu-chan?
Kermitdóttir: Pretty great, ribbit. I stayed the night at Ochako-chan’s myself.
CutiET: Awesome! Dinner was yummy?
Kermitdóttir: Bet.
Kermitdóttir: Midoriya-chan makes a mean torikatsu.
AuxcuseYou: Oh? I thought Green was pretty much obsessed with tonkatsu.
Kermitdóttir: If I understand correctly, Ochako-chan was getting tired of pork, ribbit.
CutiET: So when’d Midori end up taking off?
Kermitdóttir: Don’t remember exactly.
Kermitdóttir: But definitely by 23:15 it was all girl time.
SmallMight: Yep. By the time the second movie started I was super tired so the last part of the evening is kinda a blur, hahah.
ModestMouse: Definitely!
AuxcuseYou: Oh, hey, Green. You usually get in a little early, yeah?
SmallMight: Generally, sure, why?
AuxcuseYou: @ZappySus Move your ass.
ZappySus: Yeah yeah, I'm on it!
SmallMight: Huh?
ZappySus: Nothin’, dude, Jiro and I just wanted to talk to you about something before class.
SmallMight: Oh, okay.
SmallMight: Well we should be there pretty soon, just another couple stops.
CutiET:
CutiET: We, you say?
SmallMight:
ModestMouse: Tsuyu-chan and I wound up getting to the train station at about the same time as Deku-kun!
CutiET: Uh huh.
CutiET: Except your trains come from opposite directions.
Kermitdóttir: Heh. Remember that, do you?
Invisibitch: Do I smell gossip!?
SmallMight: Absolutely not. No gossip here!
ModestMouse: Nope!
CutiET: Let us EXAMINE.
CutiET: By 23:15 it was all girl time, eh?
CutiET: But. I notice something… missing.
CutiET: Midori.
SmallMight:
SmallMight: Yes, Ashido-san?
CutiET: What WAS your time of departure last night?
CutiET: You don’t expect me to believe you don’t know, do you?
SmallMight: I told you, I was super tired!
CutiET: Mmmm, seems irresponsible to run around and take trains if you're so sleepy you can’t remember where you are.
SmallMight: Well I mean oyu know how reckless I can be hahah!
CutiET: So, Tsuyu-chan. I’mma just spitball here.
CutiET: How many girls were there for girl time?
Kermitdóttir: Three.
CutiET: Oh?
Kermitdóttir: Yep. Me, Ochako-chan, and Mama Inko.
SmallMight: MOM WAS TH
SmallMight: I mean of course mom was there!
ModestMouse: Heaven help me.
Invisibitch: Pretend I’ve got a bright desk lamp pointed at you!
Invisibitch: TALK!
ModestMouse: Any time you wanna strike me down, fate, that’d be great.
Kermitdóttir: You are both terrible at this, ribbit.
SmallMight: I
SmallMight: Dammit.
BlueFast: I do not understand, did something happen?
CutiET: That’s what we’re investigating, Prez.
CutiET: I detect…
CutiET: Shenanigans.
Kermitdóttir: Well?
Kermitdóttir: I told you I wouldn’t volunteer information, but I also told you I wouldn’t lie, ribbit.
Kermitdóttir: Your move, Ochako-chan, Midoriya-chan.
ModestMouse: Fuck it.
ModestMouse: Deku-kun fell asleep at some point during the second movie.
ModestMouse: And rather than wake him up, Tsuyu-chan texted Inko-san and she brought his school things over.
Invisibitch: A sleepover with a BOY!
CutiET: Ooo la la!
BlueFast: Why would you not simply awaken Midoriya-kun!?
ModestMouse:
Kermitdóttir: Yeah, Ochako-chan, why didn’t we just wake him?
ModestMouse: I thought we were friends, Tsuyu-chan.
Kermitdóttir: We are. You’re both my very best friends.
Kermitdóttir: Which is why this is so very, very entertaining, ribbit.
SmallMight: You are very mean, Tsuyu-chan.
Kermitdóttir: <3
ModestMouse: Look, I was too comfy, okay!?
AuxcuseYou: Oh really? Comfy you say?
AuxcuseYou: Care to elaborate?
ModestMouse:
Kermitdóttir: Want me to just rip the bandaid off?
ModestMouse: You hateful amphibian.
ModestMouse: Just do it.
Kermitdóttir uploaded HugCarceration.PNG (Same photo from Chapter 23)
BlueFast:
CutiET: AWWWWWW!
Invisibitch: AWWWWWW!
GachaQueen: You two are quite photogenic.
AuxcuseYou: LOL I can’t believe it happened AGAIN!
SmallMight: What?
ZappySus: What?
Scotch: What?
BlueFast: WHAT!?
SmallMight: Again!?
CutiET:
CutiET: LOL, oh yeah.
ModestMouse:
ModestMouse: I mean, they mean the hospital, obviously!
CutiET: Yep!
CutiET: Def.
Invisibitch: Clearly.
Kermitdóttir: What else could she possibly mean?
SmallMight:
Kermitdóttir: LOL, he’s glaring at Ochako-chan.
Kermitdóttir: She’s going purple.
Kermitdóttir: Don’t look at me like that, Ochako-chan. It’s not my fault you’re a terrible liar.
ModestMouse: You’re gonna make me reply in here aren’t you?
Kermitdóttir: Ribbit.
ModestMouse:
ModestMouse: I give up.
ModestMouse: Just do it.
Kermitdóttir posted Photo00258.PNG and Photo00261.PNG (See Chapter 16)
Kermitdóttir: Now Midoriya-chan’s going purple.
Scotch: So.
Scotch: Mamadoriya insisted on you using a futon, did she?
ModestMouse: Deku-kun please let’s keep this to the phones the entire train doesn’t need to know what’s going on!
SmallMIght: SHIT!
SmallMight: We ARE still on the train!
Kermitdóttir: I don’t know what you two get so worked up about, ribbit.
Kermitdóttir: It’s cute. You’re snuggly.
Kermitdóttir: It’s not like you’ve done anything dirty.
[PM Deku <3 — Ochako]
Deku: Ochako, when were you gonna tell me about this!?
Ochako: I mean, I dunno?
Ochako: Eventually?
Ochako: I nearly had a heart attack when I realized we’d spent the night together!
Ochako: And then your mom teased me about it!
Ochako: I just didn’t want you to freak out…
Deku: How did Tsuyu-chan find out!?
Ochako: Your freaking mom apparently likes trading photos with her!
Deku: Oh for the love of…
Ochako: I just felt lucky she took pity on me that day.
Ochako:
Ochako: Though, I mean. Tsuyu-chan is right.
Ochako: We haven’t done anything wrong or anything.
Ochako: It’s just, like, embarrassing.
Deku: I know…
Deku: I don’t even know WHY I’m so embarrassed.
Deku: I guess it’s just the attention thing again.
Ochako: I know. Me too.
Deku: I think I’d have been less freaked out if either of us had DECIDED to do this.
Ochako: I mean, the hospital wasn’t an accident.
Deku:
Deku: Oh right.
Ochako: And, I mean, if we’re gonna take shit from everybody, including your mom…
Ochako: At least we get to cuddle sometimes?
Deku:
Deku: Yeah, okay.
Deku: Not like mom will ever stop.
Ochako: That’s what I was thinking.
Deku: So
Deku: We’re gonna flagrantly abuse her desire to tease us to cuddle all the time, aren’t we?
Ochako:
Ochako: Yep.
Deku: Welp, here’s hoping we live.
Ochako: Death by internal facial bleeding.
Deku: We both knew we were gonna go out that way.
Ochako: I hate that you’re right.
[Class 1-A]
CutiET: Tsuyu-chan’s right!
CutiET: Besides, cuddling is great and nobody should ever be ashamed of it!
Invisibitch: Yeah! And there should always be pictures!
Invisibitch: For the good of the land!
CutiET: RIGHT!
ModestMouse: Fuck it.
SmallMight: Might as well just take advantage of the fact that mom wants to mess with us so much.
CutiET: More cuddle pics!?
SmallMight: No promises.
GachaQueen: I do not know why this is a problem.
GachaQueen: Kyoka and I typically cuddle during sleepovers as well.
AuxcuseYou: Oh hell Momo why.
GachaQueen: No one has ever made an issue of it.
GachaQueen: My mother also seems to find it amusing, but she has never said anything.
GachaQueen: I regret nothing, Kyoka.
ZappySus: Yaomama sounds pretty chill.
GachaQueen: Yao… mama?
ZappySus: Yaoyorozu Mama! Like Mamadoriya!
CutiET: LOL, Yaomama, that’s gr
CutiET:
CutiET: Yaomama…
ZappySus: Ashido? You alright?
CutiET: Alright!?
CutiET: I need to go fill up a fuckin’ bathtub!
GachaQueen: Ashido-san?
ZappySus: Whafuck?
BlueFast: Ashido-kun! Class is starting soon! This is no time for bathing!
CutiET: But Prez!
CutiET: If I don’t have a bath, how am I supposed to say…
CutiET changed GachaQueen’s nickname to Yaomomo.
CutiET: EUREKA!
Yaomomo:
Scotch: I am deeply, deeply confused.
Invisibitch: That’s super cute!
SmallMight:
SmallMight: Did you just reference Archimedes?
CutiET: That animated history show is REALLY good, Midori!
Yaomomo: Ashido-san… What?
CutiET: I promised I’d come up with a better nickname, didn’t I?
CutiET: Ta-da!
Yaomomo: I suppose you did.
PurpleSus: I have to disagree with Iida.
PurpleSus: I am fully in support of a live reenactment of Archimedes’ revelation Re: displacement.
CutiET:
CutiET: Motherfucker, I should’ve seen that coming.
Scotch: Seriously, what?
CutiET: Uuuuuugh.
SmallMight: You want me to tell them?
CutiET: Yes plz.
SmallMight: The story goes that the Greek philosopher Archimedes was trying to figure out how to determine if gold was pure or adulterated with other metals.
SmallMight: Y’know, without destroying the jewelry he was trying to assess.
SmallMight: And one day he drew a bath, saw how water was displaced around him, and understood that he could use that to figure out if something was all gold or gold with additives.
Scotch: Okay… so?
SmallMight: Like I said, it’s a story, so it’s probably not really true?
SmallMight: But supposedly Archimedes was so excited that he jumped out of the bath and ran through town, completely nude, shouting “Eureka!” Which basically means “I got it,” or “I found it.”
Scotch: Oooooohhhhh.
Scotch:
Scotch: Yeah, sorry Ashido, I’d yell at Mineta but I’d have to lie a bunch.
Scotch: I am only human, and I am not gonna pretend you’re not pretty.
CutiET: I knoooooow.
CutiET: I wanna be mad but I set myself up for it!
Yaomomo: It was otherwise quite clever, though, Ashido-san.
CutiET: And excuse you, Sero, I am not just “pretty.”
CutiET: I’m sizzling hot.
Scotch: I didn’t wanna push it.
BlueFast: Mineta-kun, that is utterly inappropriate!
BlueFast: You as well, Sero-kun!
BlueFast: Such things should be reserved for consenting adults in the privacy of their own homes, and perhaps certain situations where communal bathing is appropriate!
BlueFast: Properly SEPARATED communal bathing!
CutiET:
PurpleSus: Honestly we all should’ve seen THAT coming too.
CutiET: I mean.
CutiET: It’s pointless, and I deserved that crack.
CutiET: But.
CutiET: <3 Iida
BlueFast: I am merely doing my duty as Class Representative!
BlueFast: Now come along, everyone! As I said, class starts soon!
Invisibitch: Dude, we’ve got like half an hour!
BlueFast: A UA student should always strive to be at least fifteen minutes early to class!
SmallMight: We know, Iida-kun, we know.
SmallMight: Our train is pulling into the station now.
BlueFast: Good! We will see the three of you soon, then!
BlueFast: At which point we can discuss the impropriety of minors spending the night with their significant others!
ModestMouse: We won’t be doing that, Iida-kun.
BlueFast: I am afraid that I must insist!
Yaomomo: Iida-san.
ModestMouse: Tenya.
AuxcuseYou: Iida, what little authority you have ends at the school gates.
AuxcuseYou: So shove it.
SmallMight: ^
BlueFast:
BlueFast: Perhaps it can wait for another time.
SmallMight: FFS my mother has literally been collecting photos, Iida-kun.
AuxcuseYou: Anyway. Good. I’m almost there too. Jamming-yay?
ZappySus: Walking, eta soonish.
ModestMouse: Why am I getting a feeling of impending doom?
AuxcuseYou: You’re so paranoid, Uraraka.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
08:15
AuxcuseYou: ROFLMAO!
AuxcuseYou uploaded EncroachingHorror.PNG (Photo of Izuku and Ochako looking toward a smirking Kaminari. Their faces are a mixture of embarrassment and horror. A vein at Izuku’s temple is prominent)
AuxcuseYou: It’s everything I ever wanted and more!
Yaomomo: Kyoka? What is happening?
CutiET: Huh?
Invisibitch: Oh man! We missed something!
AveImperator: That’s what we get for grabbing a snack, I guess?
AuxcuseYou: Jamming-yay just got done telling them about the time he was trying to flirt with Uraraka and she just COMPLETELY ditched him at the first sight of Green.
AuxcuseYou: It was like he just wasn’t THERE.
AuxcuseYou: Their reactions are priceless!
CutiET: Oh yeah! Right after the first heroics class, right?
ZappySus: You’re all laughing but Mido’s face looks the tiniest bit jealous ragey and I’m getting a little scared.
AuxcuseYou: Whatever, Green isn’t gonna hurt you, you big baby.
CutiET: Wait, where’d Ochako-chan go?
AuxcuseYou: She’s hiding under her desk.
ModestMouse: Go away, I live down here now.
ZappySus: Wait if you run away who’ll protect me from your boyfriend!?
Kermitdóttir: Ochako-chan, it isn’t THAT bad.
ModestMouse: Says you!
ModestMouse: I just found out that I was so obviously fixated on day TWO of school that I couldn’t even remember I was talking to someone before I saw Deku-kun!
ModestMouse: That’s so embarrassing!
ModestMouse: And what’m I supposed to say? “Sorry not sorry!?”
ModestMouse: It’s not like I was gonna say yes!
SmallMight:
SmallMight: NGL that makes ME feel a lot better about it.
ModestMouse: Well then you can come live in Desk World with me.
ModestMouse: We’ll forge a new society where nobody knows how much of an airhead I am.
SmallMight: I mean, we could do that, but I think our parents would miss us.
SmallMight: Also I don’t think they have mochi in Desk World.
ModestMouse: Well, shit, I guess we’ll burn it down.
HandCrusher: I could assist with that, if you’d like.
SmallMight: We’ll take it under advisement.
ModestMouse: Iida-kun stop shouting.
BlueFast: Class is going to start very shortly!
BlueFast: Everyone should be in their seats, PROPERLY, before AIzawa-sensei arrives!
ModestMouse: Yeah yeah...
Invisibitch: Does this mean we aren’t going to see cute under-desk families now?
SmallMight: I am going to pretend that you didn’t say that.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
12:45
ZappySus: Dead. Laaaaaaast.
ZappySus: Whyyyyyyyyyy.
CutiET: Man, I know, right? SMH.
ZappySus: You had two tests that were ONE point higher than mine, Ashido!
CutiET: A whole point!
SmallMight: Well, I mean, mathematically SOMEONE has to come in last, so it isn’t necessarily THAT bad.
ZappySus: It’s pretty fuckin’ bad, Mido!
Yaomomo: I am perfectly happy to share those alternative studying methods with you, Kaminari-san.
ZappySus: Oh gosh, yeah, Yaomomo, that’d be awesome. When’s good?
Yaomomo: We have a free period tomorrow since there is no heroics lesson.
Yaomomo: We could get together in the library with anyone who might need a little help?
CutiET: Awwwwww, I probably need to do that too, don’t I?
Yaomomo: I believe it would be wise, yes, Ashido-san.
CutiET: I guess I can actually do stuff to make myself smarter for once.
CutiET: Come on, Bottom-of-the-Barrel Brigade!
Scotch: I resent that.
Invisibitch: Objection! I vote for the Dum-Dum Division!
Scotch: And that.
CutiET: We’ll workshop it.
Scintillement: I have it well in hand, merci beaucoup.
HornBuddy: I got other plans.
HornBuddy: Thanks though, Yaomomo.
Yaomomo:
Yaomomo: This is just my name now, isn’t it?
AuxcuseYou: It’s kinda looking that way, babe.
Yaomomo: Very well. I suppose I shall make it my own.
Yaomomo: Additionally, Ashido-san, Hagakure-san, I do not believe it is productive to belittle yourselves in that manner.
CutiET: Yeeeah you’re probably right. I just thought it’d be fun to screw around with it, is all.
Invisibitch: I’ve just had the weirdest craving for suckers lately.
Yaomomo: Oh. Is that why you misspelled Dumb?
Yaomomo: Which is the wrong word to use in any case, even if it weren’t unproductive.
Invisibitch: Yep! I’mma go see if there are any in the vending machine, come to think of it.
CutiET: I’ll come with!
CutiET: Oatmeal cream piiiiie.
Invisibitch: Woo!
[PM Mina — Toru]
Mina: Toru-chan!
Toru: Mina-chan? Why’re you texting you’re literally right next to
Mina: LOOK! Back tree, courtyard!
Toru: Is that… Koda!?
Mina: And the Shiozaki girl from 1-B that kicked Kami’s butt!
Mina: SHUSH!
Toru: Sorry, sorry, I got excited.
Toru: You didn’t have to put your hand over my mouth that hard though!
Mina: Yeah well sorry but if he hears us he’ll probably freak out. Koda’s really really sensitive.
Toru: Oh maaaan, we can’t even talk about it in chat, can we?
Mina: Not until we talk to him alone, anyway.
Mina: I mean they’re in public so they can’t really expect privacy but STILL.
Toru: Yeah, yeah, I know. You got a couple pictures though, right?
Mina: She has Yuwai-chan in her lap and her head on his shoulder!
Mina: Of COURSE I got pictures! My TEETH hurt already!
Toru: Mood
Mina: I SAID sorry!
Toru: :P
Mina: Hey, babe, I know you and Koda talk sometimes, do you think you could…?
Toru: I’ll text him tonight!
Toru: Oh man I really hope he’s okay with talking about it!
Toru: They’re so CUTE.
Mina: I know, right!?
Toru: Nearly everyone in this school is so fucking cute!
Mina: It’s so WEIRD!
* * * * *
[Ladies’ World]
15:15
Jiro: Everyone stop changing.
Jiro: Now.
Yaoyorozu: Kyoka?
Yaoyorozu: Why are you plugging into the wall?
Jiro: I hear the little purple shitweasel talking.
Hagakure: Holy shit is that a hole in the wall!?
Uraraka: Oh no…
Ashido: What’s he saying, Jiro?
Jiro: He’s talking… to Iida?
Jiro: What the fuck?
Ashido: What!?
Jiro: He’s telling Iida about the hole.
Jiro: He sounds kinda… weirdly whiny, sorta?
Jiro: Wait was that a pop off ba
Jiro:
Hagakure: What, Kyoka-chan!?
Jiro: I think Mineta
Jiro: He plugged up the hole?
Hagakure: Let me look.
Hagakure: Holy fuck it’s completely dark.
Ashido: Are we SURE he can’t see through those balls?
Jiro: I don’t think he’s clever enough to keep something that useful from everyone just on the off chance that he’d have this kind of opportunity.
Uraraka: Yeah, that’d be excessive forethought for DEKU-KUN, there’s no way Mineta’s that canny.
Asui: Well, ribbit.
Asui: I guess something really did get through his skull?
Yaoyorozu: It seems that way…
Yaoyorozu: Let me contact Iida-san.
Jiro: Right.
Ashido: Toru-chan and I have to get going. Let us know how it turns out.
[PM Yaoyorozu — Iida]
Yaoyorozu: Iida-san, could you confirm something Kyoka heard for me?
Iida: What is that, Yaoyorozu-san?
Yaoyorozu: Did Mineta-san find a hole in the wall, report it, and subsequently block it off without exploiting it?
Iida: He did, indeed!
Iida: I must say, I am impressed with Jiro-kun’s capabilities if she was able to pick that out so clearly!
Iida: The walls are fairly thick!
Yaoyorozu: And no one had to convince him to do it?
Iida: Well, I am not going to say that he was HAPPY to be doing it.
Iida: Midoriya-kun tells me that he saw Mineta-kun’s face light up for a few moments before he, apparently, slumped.
Iida: At which point he called for me!
Yaoyorozu: Well.
Yaoyorozu: Fuck.
Iida: YAOYOROZU-SAN!
Yaoyorozu: Oh don’t pretend that that wasn’t warranted.
Iida: Regardless, it is still inappropriate language that I would expect more from Kaminari-kun or Ashido-kun rather than a duly elected UA Class Vice Representative!
Yaoyorozu: Iida-san, I’m sorry, but to quote Ashido-san herself, I am “shook.”
Iida: That is a reasonable reaction!
Iida: If stated in a ridiculous manner!
Iida: I, too, needed to make sure I was actually conscious and not having some kind of fever dream!
Iida: Regardless, I am on my way to report this to the Principal presently!
Iida: I imagine Cementoss-sensei will be along to repair the wall very soon!
Yaoyorozu: Thank you, Iida-san, that is gratifying.
Yaoyorozu: I’m just going to go let the girls know. I will speak with you later.
Iida: Have a pleasant evening, Yaoyorozu-san!
[Ladies’ World]
Yaoyorozu posted 2 screenshots.
Uraraka: I am legit surprised.
Ashido: Well spank my ass and call me Sally.
Yaoyorozu: I
Yaoyorozu: Why would anyone ever do that!?
Jiro: I heard that yelp.
Jiro: Good going, Hagakure.
Ashido: I had that coming.
Hagakure: You did!
Uraraka: Are you telling us that Toru-chan actually spanked your ass?
Hagakure: I also shouted “You got it, Sally!”
Ashido: Careful, your boy might get jealous.
Hagakure: It was for a good cause!
Yaoyorozu: Hagakure-san! That is inappropriate!
Ashido: LOL
Ashido: Relax, Veep.
Ashido: I kinda liked it ;)
Hagakure: You WOULD.
Yaoyorozu: I do not understand this...
Jiro: They’re just flirting, babe.
Ashido: Oh come on, we’re just playing.
Ashido: Toru-chan is otherwise occupied.
Ashido: I don’t roll like that, you know that.
Ashido: I mean, unless Ojiro’s into that kinda thing?
Hagakure: LOL, not so much, no.
Ashido: Lame, but understandable.
Asui: Can’t have everything, ‘eh Mina-chan?
Ashido: Alas.
Ashido: Every fair cutie in class is in some way out of reach.
Ashido: I may have to resort to 1-B girls.
Hagakure: Do it! Do it!
Hagakure: Maybe blondie’s head will explode!
Ashido: I mean, that green-haired smirky chick is pretty hot.
Yaoyorozu: Tokage Setsuna.
Ashido: You know her?
Yaoyorozu: She also participated in the recommendation examinations.
Ashido: Ooooo, sexy AND smart.
Uraraka: I’m half surprised you haven’t made a move on Tsuyu-chan.
Ashido: Naaah, she’s not into it.
Asui: True, ribbit.
Asui: Dating Mina-chan would be a little more excitement than I think I could handle.
Ashido: I am A LOT.
Hagakure: Pshaw. Quitter talk.
Ashido: Awwww, you’d put up with my craziness, babe?
Hagakure: Mina-chan is best girl!
Ashido: <3
Hagakure: <3
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
19:35
Scotch: So, hey, Midoriya, we got distracted earlier.
Scotch: But that Full Cowl thing is hella more impressive in person.
Scotch: You might’a beat me if you hadn’t eaten pavement!
SmallMight: Uuuugh, yeah, maybe.
SmallMight: I gotta work on being more aware of my footing.
Scotch: Def. It took me a long-ass time to get used to figuring out where to put my tape if I wanted to swing around like that.
SmallMight: I’ll bet. You think you might be able to give me some pointers?
Scotch: I can try, sure, but you’re probably gonna get BETTER pointers from Ojiro.
Scotch: Ain’t that right, @AveImperator?
AveImperator: I guess?
AveImperator: My style would probably be closer to what you’d want, Midoriya, yeah.
SmallMight: Well I’m not gonna turn down any kind of help!
Blasty: So, you’re gonna fucking steal THEIR moves too, you damned nerd!?
SmallMight: I mean, I have to start somewhere?
Blasty: What the fuck ever!
Blasty: First you hide your fucking quirk, then you act like you can’t do anything right, but whip this shit out out of nowhere!
Blasty: I am so fucking sick of your bullshit, looking down on me all the damned time!
Yaoyorozu: Bakugo-san, Midoriya-san posted a video of his training last week.
ModestMouse: Yeah, you ass, you’d know if you paid attention at all!
ModestMouse: And Deku-kun didn’t hide his quirk! Why WOULD he!?
ModestMouse: I thought you were just a jackass but now you sound DELUSIONAL
Blasty: What the fuck are you talking about!?
HornBuddy: Uh, yeah, dude, here. LINK
Blasty:
[PM Ochako — Deku <3]
Ochako: Are you alright, Izuku?
Ochako: You went real quiet around the time he started shooting his mouth off.
Deku: I just
Deku: I’m so TIRED of this.
Deku: I don’t even know what his problem is.
Deku: What his problem has BEEN since we were FIVE.
Deku: I mean.
Deku: I know why he’s… Like he is.
Deku: I just don’t know why he’s so weird about ME in particular, you know!?
Ochako: Wanna mute the chat and call me instead?
Deku:
Deku: You know what, yeah, fuck this.
Deku: I’d rather hear your voice than imagine his shrieking.
Ochako: <3
[Class 1-A]
SmallMight has muted the chat.
ModestMouse has muted the chat.
BlueFast: That’s probably for the best.
Yaomomo: Agreed.
Blasty: You expect me to believe you figured out all that in a fucking DAY, DEKU!?
Kermitdóttir: Midoriya-chan and Ochako-chan muted, Bakugo-chan.
Kermitdóttir: And yes, he did.
Kermitdóttir: Deal with it.
Kermitdóttir: You would’ve known all of this already if you didn’t act like we’re all irrelevant, ribbit.
Blasty:
Kermitdóttir: I’m sure you’re trying to think of a threat.
Kermitdóttir: Don’t waste your time.
Kermitdóttir: It’s not impressive, frightening, or even novel anymore, ribbit.
HornBuddy: Wow, okay, so, maybe we should all take a step back and cool down, yeah?
HornBuddy: Hahah, I’m sure there’s no need to escalate this further.
BlueFast: Indeed we shall NOT escalate this further!
Yaomomo: We are perfectly willing to silence anyone if need be.
Yaomomo: Tsuyu-chan, I understand that you are defending your friends, and I would even argue that I agree with everything you’re saying.
Yaomomo: However, it would be best if we let this argument go for now.
BlueFast: If mediation is required, we can bring it up with Aizawa-sensei in class!
Yaomomo: Exactly.
Yaomomo: Bakugo-san, I do not understand what the problem is, but I am completely certain that it can be handled more amicably than it has been.
Yaomomo: Is everyone clear?
Kermitdóttir: Crystal, ribbit.
Blasty: Tch.
Yaomomo: I will take that as acquiescence.
[Shittyhair — Bakubro]
Shittyhair: Hey buddy, you doing alright?
Shittyhair: Sometimes when you go all quiet it’s a little freaky, y’know?
Bakubro: Don’t fucking worry about it, Shitty Hair.
Shittyhair: Okay dude. I’m right here though.
[Class 1-A]
Blasty unmuted the chat.
Invisibitch: Well. Exciting?
CutiET: Sure, we’ll go with that.
CutiET: Got a topic change maybe I hope?
Invisibitch: Nope. Maybe later.
CutiET: Bated breath.
[PM Hagakure — Koda]
Hagakure: Hihi Koda-chan!
Koda: Good evening, Hagakure-san.
Koda: Um, did you need something?
Hagakure: Maybe? I wanted to ask you about something.
Koda: Alright…
Hagakure: Sooo, Mina-chan and I were hitting the vending machines at lunch and we saw what looked like you and Shiozaki from 1-B being, um, cozy?
Koda: Oh gosh.
Hagakure: Having a little picnic under a tree with bunny pets?
Hagakure: Soooo…?
Koda:
Koda: Well, um, what did you want to know?
Hagakure: Are you two, like, good buddies?
Hagakure: Or, maybe, possibly…
Hagakure: Romantically involved?
Hagakure: Cuz that’d be really, really, really cute!
Koda: Oh dear.
Koda:
Hagakure: If you want me to shut up, I will, promise.
Hagakure: I don’t wanna stress you out or anything.
Hagakure: We just get excited about this stuff, y’know?
Koda: I do know, yes. Um.
Koda: Give me a few minutes?
Hagakure: K!
[PM Koji — Ibara]
Koji: Um, Ibara, do you have a minute?
Ibara: Of course, Koji dear, what did you need?
Koji: So, apparently Hagakure Toru and Ashido Mina saw us having lunch together?
Ibara: Ah. Well.
Ibara: I suppose that was inevitable, no?
Koji: So, um, how do you feel about people knowing about, you know.
Koji: Us?
Ibara: I feel no shame for our relationship if that is what you’re asking.
Ibara: I merely value our privacy, but I suppose some loss of that would be inevitable.
Ibara: Did you want to talk to your classmates about us?
Koji: Well, I don’t really like attention.
Koji: But if I don’t, I think it’ll give me MORE attention so, um, yes?
Ibara: Very well. I will speak with my classmates as well.
Ibara: I may need to place the fear of my Lord into Monoma-san, but otherwise we should have no problems.
Koji: Um, okay, well, I hope he doesn’t give you any problems.
Koji: I know he is very opinionated.
Ibara: I will make certain he understands, Koji, fret not.
Ibara: And I shall coordinate with Itsuka to that end.
Koji: Thank you.
Ibara: <3
Koji: Oh gosh.
Koji: <3
[PM Koda — Hagakure]
Koda: Okay, so, I guess if you saw someone else will too.
Koda: So I spoke with Ibara and it’s probably better to just, y’know.
Koda: Get it over with?
Hagakure: You sure, Koda?
Hagakure: I know Mina-chan and I could run interference.
Koda: No, no.
Koda: I know that will just go weird eventually.
Koda:
Koda: Okay, I know how this works at this point.
Koda: How many pictures did you take?
Hagakure: I do not know!
Hagakure: Mina-chan took them!
Koda: Oh dear. Well.
Koda: We might as well just do it the usual way, I guess?
Hagakure: Aye aye captain!
[PM Toru — Mina]
Toru: Commence operation.
Mina: Modified Koda-style operation?
Toru: Probably better to go kinda chill, yeah.
Mina: Got it.
[Class 1-A]
CutiET: So, hey, guys?
CutiET: I saw something suuuuper cute today.
Yaomomo: Oh dear.
CutiET: Hurtful.
ZappySus: What you got, Ashi?
CutiET: Weeeeelllllll, I know where Koda’s been going for luuuuunch.
FloofBringer: Oh gosh.
CutiET uploaded NaturesCuties.PNG (Photo of Koda and Shiozaki sitting under a semi-secluded tree in the UA courtyard, vines underneath them, bunny in Shiozaki’s lap. Shiozaki is petting Yuwai-chan with a small smile on her face as she rests her head against Koda’s shoulder. Koda is hand-feeding Yuwai-chan while holding Shiozaki’s hand with the other)
ZappySus: No. Way.
Scintillement: Comme c’est doux.
Scotch: Oh wow, okay, Koda, nice.
AuxcuseYou: Huh. How’d THAT happen?
AuxcuseYou: No offense, Koda, but honestly neither one of you seems like the type to go ask someone out.
FloofBringer: Um, well, you’re right.
FloofBringer: A couple of weeks ago, Yuwai-chan got away from me and went exploring.
FloofBringer: When I finally caught up to him, he was snuggling with Ibara.
FloofBringer: We’ve had lunch together a few times since then.
FloofBringer: And sometimes we study together.
FloofBringer: She’s very kind.
Scotch: Yuwai-chan is best wingbunny.
ZappySus: No kidding! Man.
ZappySus: Jealous!
FloofBringer: Um, sorry?
ZappySus: Naw bro! Don’t apologize!
ZappySus: It’s great!
ZappySus: I’m just starting to feel like a super failure is all :P
AuxcuseYou: Sucks to suck, Jamming-yay.
ZappySus: MEAN!
Yaoyorozu: Well, I wish you luck in your relationship, Koda-san.
Yaoyorozu: I do not know Shiozaki-san well, but Kendo-san has had nothing but good things to say about her the few times she has come up.
Scotch: Also she totally whooped Kaminari’s butt, so she’s pretty badass too!
ZappySus: Bro!
Scotch: LOL
HornBuddy: I mean, she kinda did, bro.
ZappySus: You don’t gotta keep saying it!
FloofBringer: It was probably unwise to underestimate Ibara, Kaminari.
FloofBringer: Sorry.
ZappySus: Yeah, yeah. I made an ass of myself. I know.
ZappySus: Tell her I said sorry for being a jerk?
FloofBringer: She doesn’t resent it or anything.
ZappySus: That’s cool. Still.
FloofBringer: I’ll bring it up.
ZappySus: Thanks bro!
HornBuddy: Owning up to your mistakes is super manly!
ZappySus: At least I got that going for me.
Notes:
New tag, bitches! Shiozaki/Koda struck me as cute and I was like… fuck it, why not?
Nicknames as they stand at the end of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - HandCrusher
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - PurpleSus
Yaoyorozu Momo - Yaomomo
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Torino Sorahiko / Gran Torino - WarrantyVoid
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 18: BuckPlankchest
Rolling Chart: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zctCcQAqBhg3_Dy6dcaLmVFycKgexQIaE4YXsaAbQTw/edit?usp=sharing
Chapter 25: In The Summertime
Summary:
Place in Timeline: Before and after the denouement of Episode 33, Listen Up! A Tale From the Past.
First Term. Beginning of June.
Notes:
Been an annoying couple of weeks. Work's been picking up and my brain's been semi-fried. Chapters might be a little slower for a while. Not to mention I gotta try to finish this damned Light Novel, because if I'm gonna use it it's gotta be soon.
Anyhoo, enjoy!
Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - HandCrusher
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - PurpleSus
Yaoyorozu Momo - Yaomomo
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Torino Sorahiko / Gran Torino - WarrantyVoid
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 24: BrickHardMeat
Rolling Chart: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zctCcQAqBhg3_Dy6dcaLmVFycKgexQIaE4YXsaAbQTw/edit?usp=sharing
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
06:45
SmallMight unmuted the chat.
ZappySus : Hey Mido. Sup?
SmallMight : Not much. Just figured it would probably be calm enough to unmute now.
ZappySus : Oh yeah, Iida and Yaomomo basically told everyone to get fucked last night.
ZappySus : Should be cool.
SmallMight : Great.
ModestMouse unmuted the chat.
ZappySus : Hey Mochifriend.
ModestMouse :
ModestMouse : No, Kaminari-kun.
ModestMouse : Just… no.
ZappySus : Got it. I’ll workshop it.
AuxcuseYou : You are just the worst at this.
AuxcuseYou : Like, you know how Ashido comes up with clever nicknames?
AuxcuseYou : At this point I have to assume that she does that by vampiring any possibility of cleverness out of your grey matter.
CutiET : JIRO!
CutiET : Ix-nay on the ain-bray ain-dray!
ZappySus : I hope you’re at least using reusable straws, Ashi.
CutiET : Only the v. best for stirring my zappy buddy’s brains.
ZappySus : Excellent, good, good.
[PM Ochako — Deku <3]
Ochako : Feeling better this morning, Izu?
Deku : Yeah, a little bit at least.
Deku : Thanks.
Ochako : Oh c’mon, THAT wasn’t special.
Ochako : We did that sometimes before we were seeing each other.
Deku : Yeah, but still.
Deku : I really appreciate it.
Ochako : Hey, you seemed a little off, though?
Ochako : I mean aside from the obvious stuff.
Ochako : Did something else happen yesterday?
Deku : Oh, right.
Deku : Not… really?
Deku : It’s kinda someone else’s personal stuff again…
Ochako : Well I wouldn’t want you to break any confidences.
Deku : Mmm… I can say a little bit.
Deku : All Might was checking up on me yesterday after classes and the conversation got a little heavy.
Ochako : How’s that?
Deku : Apparently some of the League of Villains stuff is leading back to some people he was investigating years ago.
Deku : And he talked a little about his sensei.
Ochako : Gran Torino?
Deku : Oh, no, Torino was his sensei’s best friend. He took over after she was killed.
Deku : Her name was Shimura Nana.
Deku : It’s pretty obvious All Might really cared about her, and I think it still hurts to talk about her.
Ochako : Okay, yeah, I get that.
Ochako : Do they think the people who killed his sensei are in the League?
Deku : Maybe running it?
Deku : All Might says the Nomus are making it look like that.
Ochako : Oh jeez!
Ochako : This isn’t the first time?
Deku : Well, those specifically are new. But apparently there were some other experiments in the past.
Deku : I actually dug up some rumors online about some old cases.
Deku : Like this one group called the “Villain Factory.”
Deku : Apparently they were involved in quirk experimentation.
Ochako : Oh, right, and the Nomu things are modified and stuff?
Deku : Yeah, basically.
Deku : A lot of this is me speculating, y’know?
Deku : All Might didn’t go into that much detail.
Deku : So I don’t really have that much to go on.
Ochako : Yeah I get it. It’s an ongoing investigation.
Ochako : He’s not gonna tell a student all about it.
Deku : Right.
Deku : Anyway, that was most of it.
Deku : Some of it got a little more personal and I should probably keep that to myself.
Ochako : Yeah, yeah, of course.
Ochako : So this stuff looks like it’s been going on for a long time, then?
Deku : Maybe. It could be a coincidence, I guess.
Ochako : Makes sense.
Ochako : Well. I guess that’s not really our problem, though, right?
Deku : Yeah, exactly.
Ochako : But still, you’re feeling better?
Deku : Oh yeah, definitely.
Deku : All ready to gear up for finals!
Ochako : Uuuuuuugh, don’t remind me!
Ochako : We’ve still got a whole month!
Deku : LOL, no time like the present, though!
Ochako : Neeeeeeeeeerd!
Deku : You knew what you were getting into!
Ochako : Yeah.
Ochako : Yeah I did <3
Deku : <3
[Class 1-A]
CutiET : Y’know, I gotta say, these short sleeve uniforms are super cute.
ZappySus : Yeah they’re a’ight.
AuxcuseYou : I dunno, I kinda liked my vest.
ZappySus : Couldn’t you still wear it?
AuxcsueYou : Nah, the epaulettes on the shirt would make it fit weird.
ZappySus : Oh yeah.
AuxcuseYou : Also it’s gonna be way too hot to wear long sleeves, so even if they’d let me stick with the old uniform, that’s a no.
BestHugs : Can’t relate.
AuxcuseYou :
Scotch : Y’know, I’ve actually wondered, Shoji.
Scotch : Is it legit impossible to make sleeves for you?
BestHugs : Depends on what you mean.
BestHugs : If we pay a lot of money for custom clothes, I can wear something with sleeves.
BestHugs : But using my quirk at all absolutely shreds them.
BestHugs : So generally it’s easier to go sleeveless.
Scotch : Fair enough. I have quirk issues with long sleeves but that’s usually pretty easy to work around.
BestHugs : Exactly.
HornBuddy : I feel the quirk/clothes issues.
HornBuddy : Mine likes to shred my clothes in general.
FloofBringer : Certain designs of shirt collars can be troublesome…
AveImperator : Pants.
Scotch :
Scotch : That’s it?
AveImperator : Do I really need to say anything else?
BestHugs : You win.
FloofBringer : You win.
HornBuddy : You win.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
12:30
WarrantyVoid : So, Nezu, you figured out what you’re doing about the training camp yet?
GuildMaster : Indeed.
GuildMaster : We have made arrangements.
GuildMaster : The details are in the strictest confidence, however. Only those who need to know.
WarrantyVoid : Yeah, sure, I didn’t wanna know anything about it.
WarrantyVoid : Just wanted to make sure you didn’t need me to call anybody.
WarrantyVoid : Still got a few contacts here and there, and those League bastards are being squirrely.
BrickHardMeat : No new information then, sensei?
WarrantyVoid : Nah. They’ve gone to ground.
WarrantyVoid : There are rumors that some big bad villains have been approached, but if anybody knows anything they ain’t talking.
TheHealer : Shocking.
BrickHardMeat : Anyone particular we need to worry about?
WarrantyVoid : Super sketchy on the details. Probably a guy who likes tossing around fire, maybe some knife crazy serial killer?
WarrantyVoid : Stain followers or wannabes are a given.
WarrantyVoid : The only name I’ve gotten is that it’s possible that Muscular is involved.
Eraser : Well that’s not horrifying at all.
WarrantyVoid : Yeah, Toshi, when we find them we’re definitely gonna need you for that bastard.
BrickHardMeat : I’m familiar with his work.
BrickHardMeat : I assisted with the investigation following his murder of the Water Hose duo.
BrickHardMeat : We could never locate him, unfortunately.
WarrantyVoid : For such a big, vicious bastard, he’s sure good at hiding.
WarrantyVoid : Anyway, the brokers are super active, but getting information out of them is a real bitch.
GuildMaster : Unsurprising. If it were going to be easy, this difficulty would never have arisen.
WarrantyVoid : Yeah, pretty fucking much.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
16:30
CutiET : I am SO excited about this training camp, you guys!
Invisibitch : Hell yes!
ZappySus : Assuming we even get to go!
CutiET : SHUT!
ZappySus : No! It’s a legit concern!
ZappySus : You and me are, like, the bottom of the barrel, Ashido!
ZappySus : We gotta do something!
CutiET : s’not like we’re alone at the bottom...
ZappySus : Yeah, sure, so Kiri, Sero, Hagakure, and Aoyama gotta step it up too, that doesn’t change anything about what I said!
CutiET : I knoooooooooooow.
ModestMouse : Honestly a lot of us probably gotta do better. I didn’t do super well on the midterms either.
SmallMight : You didn’t do real bad either, though, Ocha.
SmallMight : And now we’ve got our tests back, we can figure out what we all need to focus on!
ModestMouse : Ocha?
SmallMight : Trying it out?
SmallMight : Bad?
ModestMouse : No, no, it’s cute.
Invisibitch : Super cute!
ModestMouse : Just didn’t see it coming is all.
CutiET : Calling your girl “tea,” though.
CutiET : That’s something.
SmallMight : Huh?
ModestMouse : Mina-chan.
CutiET : Clearly our boy Deku is…
ModestMouse : Don’t youd are
CutiET : THIRSTY!
SmallMight : dfjljflkuheiowjnljdfhakljn;d
SmallMight :
ModestMouse : Motherfu
CutiET : LOL
[PM Ochako — Deku <3]
Ochako : Izu?
Ochako : You okay?
Ochako :
Ochako : Come on, sweetie, I know what’s up.
Ochako : Please get your arms off your face.
Ochako : Let me know you’re conscious, huh?
Deku : i am
Deku :
Ochako : Y’know, it’s kinda like we said yesterday.
Ochako : There’s not really any reason to be embarrassed.
Ochako : I mean.
Ochako : Maybe Mina-chan’s being, like, tactless and trying to get a rise out of us but
Ochako : It’s not like it’s BAD or something.
Ochako : If you think about me like that.
Ochako :
Ochako : I mean it’s not like I don
Ochako : What I mean is
Ochako :
Deku : I know
Ochako : you’re pretty too
Ochako :
Deku :
Ochako : Uhhh, sorry?
Deku : I mean I know it’s not a problem. Not really.
Deku : It’s just
Deku : I kinda don’t even wanna think like
Deku : That
Deku : We’ve only been on one real date and
Deku :
Ochako : Yeah.
Ochako : Agreed.
Ochako : Agree that Mina-chan needs to back the fuck off?
Deku : Yeah, let’s go with that.
Ochako : I’ll talk to her.
Deku : Great. Good.
Ochako : How about a subject change?
Deku : PLEASE.
Ochako : Okay. Totally unrelated topic.
Ochako : Inspired by nothing in particular.
Ochako : How would you feel about, maybe, a beach picnic for our next date?
Ochako : Just the two of us?
Ochako : This Saturday maybe?
Ochako : It’s definitely warm enough to swim now, too.
Deku : Inspired by nothing in particular, huh?
Ochako : I stand by my ridiculous assertion.
Deku : LOL
Deku : That sounds good.
Ochako : I wasn’t sure if you’d go for it.
Deku : Look, maybe I’m easily embarrassed.
Deku : And maybe I’m trying so hard to be respectful that I overdo it.
Ochako : Better than the alternative.
Deku : But I’m not actually DEAD.
Ochako : LOL
Deku : A beach date with my beautiful girlfriend sounds great.
Ochako :
Ochako : Facial hemorrhaging is gonna be a real embarrassing way to die.
Deku : LOL
Deku : Trust me, saying that took everything I had.
Ochako : Anyways, how about if both of us make something and we share? Sandwiches or something?
Deku : Yeah, okay. Have anything in mind?
Ochako : Yeeeah, this is gonna be lame but
Ochako : I found a little deli that makes their own American style bologna, and ngl I’m a tiny bit obsessed with it now.
Deku : Weird.
Ochako : It’s garbage, but it’s really tasty.
Ochako : White bread, mayo, tomatoes, cheese.
Deku : Well I’ll try anything once.
Deku : That case I think I’ll make something weird that I like too.
Ochako : ?
Deku : Carnitas, but Japanese style.
Ochako : What’s carnitas?
Deku : Latin American pulled pork.
Ochako : LOL, you and pork.
Deku : Yeah yeah, this is different though.
Deku : Braised, but instead of cumin and whatever I like using furikake, fish sauce, and soy.
Deku : Put it on a torta roll with a ginger-wasabi slaw.
Ochako : This lunch is either gonna be awesome or really bizarre.
Deku : So it’s like our lives?
Ochako : Yep!
[Ladies’ World]
Uraraka : Okay, so, Mina-chan.
Ashido : Yeeess?
Uraraka : You know I love you.
Uraraka : You’re my friend.
Ashido : Awwww, love you too!
Uraraka : Yeah. But.
Ashido : Uh oh.
Uraraka : Gonna need you to, like, fuck off the suggestive shit.
Uraraka : Completely.
Uraraka : For a good long while.
Ashido : Awwwww.
Uraraka : You’re making Deku-kun legit uncomfortable, and frankly I’m not super happy about it right now either.
Ashido : Sorry…
Uraraka : I know you don’t mean to hurt anybody.
Ashido : But I’m being a bitch and I need to back the fuck off, I get it.
Hagakure : Aw man, just when it was getting fun.
Uraraka : I get it.
Uraraka : But Deku-kun and I have only been together for like a week.
Ashido : Yeah. Okay. That’s legit.
Uraraka : Cool.
Uraraka : I’mma go start making plans for this weekend.
Ashido : Doing something fun?
Uraraka : Yep. Deku-kun and I are going out.
Uraraka : And I’m not telling anybody what we’re doing, so don’t bother.
Ashdio : Fuck.
Asui : Honestly you should’ve seen this coming, Mina-chan, ribbit.
Ashido : Yeeeahhh…
Ashido : Uh, hey, Ochako-chan, do you think I oughta apologize to him?
Uraraka : No, I don’t think so. He’s not angry, just embarrassed.
Uraraka : Better if you just kinda let it die.
Ashido : K. Will do.
[PM Ibara — Koji]
Ibara : It’s been handled, Koji, dear.
Ibara : My class is aware of our relationship.
Koji : Mine too. Did it go okay?
Ibara : Well enough.
Ibara : Even Monoma-san was largely civil.
Koji : That’s good.
Koji : Mine went well enough, too.
Koji : Everyone was either supportive or didn’t comment at all.
Ibara : All is well, then.
Koji : Yeah.
Koji : Oh, one thing though, Kaminari wanted to say he was sorry for being, uh, impolite?
Ibara : Ah, for his commentary at the sports festival?
Koji : Yes.
Ibara : Please let him know I bear no ill will.
Ibara : I am well accustomed to being underestimated.
Ibara : It was a trifling thing.
Koji : Yes, that is basically what I said to him, but he figured it was at least polite.
Ibara : It is appreciated, and all is forgiven.
Koji : Oh, also, Ashido took this picture, I thought you might like it.
Koji uploaded NaturesCuties.PNG (Same image from chapter 24).
Ibara : How lovely.
Ibara : The light streaming through the trees gives the scene an ethereal quality, as if graced by the light of the Lord.
Ibara : Ashido is a talented photographer.
Koji : Yes, I liked it as well, even if it did make me feel a bit exposed.
Ibara : At least it is clear that they mean no harm, yes?
Koji : Hagakure was very polite, almost reserved, so I’d say so.
Ibara : Wonderful.
Koji : Oh, I nearly forgot.
Koji : Ashido asked me at lunch to ask you, would it be possible to pass her contact information along to Tokage?
Koji : She said she’d do it herself, but she didn’t want to deal with, um…
Ibara : Momoma-san’s taunting?
Koji : Basically.
Ibara : It is of no difficulty. Send it my way and I will see it done.
Ibara : Did Ashido-san indicate what she wanted to speak with Setsuna about?
Koji : I think she wants to ask her out, honestly.
Ibara : Ah.
Ibara : Well, Setsuna is quite
Ibara :
Ibara : Spirited.
Ibara : Perhaps it would be a good match.
Koji : Ashido’s nice, if a little excitable, at least.
Ibara : I do not know her well, but that has been my take as well.
Koji : So, um
Ibara : Yes?
Koji : I was wondering, if, maybe, you’d like to go out sometime soon?
Koji : Like, outside school and not studying?
Ibara : I would like that very much.
Ibara : What did you have in mind?
Koji : Midoirya introduced the class to a beach park that’s very nice.
Koji : Dagobah?
Ibara : Ah, yes, I had heard something about it being lifted out of disrepair.
Ibara : It is pleasant, then?
Koji : Yes, and I believe it might be early enough that it won’t be TOO busy, maybe.
Ibara : It sounds lovely. When were you thinking?
Koji : This Saturday afternoon?
Koji : We could both bring food and enjoy the water.
Koji : Maybe I could introduce you to some fish friends.
Ibara : Saturday it is, then, dear. <3
Koji : <3
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
18:45
Yaomomo : Kaminari-san, Ashido-san, if you would like I would be willing to assist you with studying on a more regular basis.
Yaomomo : I could assist you a few days a week after school, and if necessary we could get together on the weekends.
ZappySus : Yes please!
CutiET : Yeeah, that’s probably a good idea, Yaomomo.
AveImperator : I don’t suppose that’s open? I’m doing… okay, but I could probably use some math help at least.
Scotch : I am also in the idiot box and would desperately love assistance.
Yaomomo : Of course!
Yaomomo : I would be more than happy to lend my aid to anyone who needs it!
AuxcuseYou : Honestly I could probably use some help too. Quadratic functions are kicking my ass.
Yaomomo : Kyoka, love, you know you don’t even have to ask.
AuxcuseYou :
AuxcuseYou : Momo! You can’t just
AuxcuseYou :
Yaomomo : I do not mean to embarrass you, Kyoka, but I have no qualms about displaying affection for you <3
AuxcuseYou :
CutiET : This is adorable.
[PM Kyoka — Momo]
Kyoka : Love you too…
Kyoka : Sorry it’s just…
Momo : I understand.
Momo : You’re very cute when you’re being bashful.
Momo : I think I understand Uraraka-san now.
Momo : Send me a selfie? ;)
Kyoka :
Kyoka uploaded Me5.PNG (Image of Kyoka sitting at her computer desk, eyes averted from the camera, cheeks red)
Momo : Eeee <3 <3 <3
Kyoka : I’m not gonna survive this.
Momo : I won’t let you die, love.
Momo : I forbid it.
Kyoka : Well then, I guess I’ve got no choice.
Momo : Correct! <3
Kyoka : <3
[Class 1-A]
Blasty : I swear you’re all just fucking gross.
CutiET : I detect jealousy!
Blasty : Please, I’ve got better shit to do with my life.
CutiET : Nothing’s more important than love, Blasty!
CutiET : It makes the world go round!
Blasty : Oh fuck off.
CutiET : Said like a man who needs more hugs in his life!
Blasty : Raccoon Eyes, if you even think about hugging me, you’ll be waking up in Recovery Girl’s office.
CutiET : Oh don’t worry, I know I’m not your type :P
CutiET : And frankly you’re not mine.
Blasty : Thank fuck for that.
HornBuddy : I dunno, buddy, maybe you COULD use those hugs!
HornBuddy : I could help ya out!
Blasty : I will murder you.
HornBuddy : What if I’m into that?
Blasty : Fuck off, Shitty Hair, you absolue dipshit.
HornBuddy : LOL
Notes:
Sorry it's a little shorter, despite how long it took, but hopefully it works for everyone.
With regards to the chapter title, do not take dating advice from Mungo Jerry.
Nicknames as they stand at the end of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - HandCrusher
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - PurpleSus
Yaoyorozu Momo - Yaomomo
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Torino Sorahiko / Gran Torino - WarrantyVoid
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 24: BrickHardMeat
Rolling Chart: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zctCcQAqBhg3_Dy6dcaLmVFycKgexQIaE4YXsaAbQTw/edit?usp=sharing
Chapter 26: When The Weather Is Hot
Summary:
Place in Timeline: Between Episode 33, Listen Up!! A Tale From the Past, and Episode 34, Gear Up For Final Exams.
First Term. Early June.
Notes:
I finished the first light novel, guys.
It sucks.
The story isn’t completely unreadable, but the dialogue is so, so bad. And the prose exposits and retreads constantly.
I might mine it for some ideas but I’m sorry, there’s no way I’m following the thing strictly. Especially since lots of the stuff in there contradicts my story.
Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - HandCrusher
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - PurpleSus
Yaoyorozu Momo - Yaomomo
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Torino Sorahiko / Gran Torino - WarrantyVoid
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 34: TouchRustrod
Rolling Chart: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zctCcQAqBhg3_Dy6dcaLmVFycKgexQIaE4YXsaAbQTw/edit?usp=sharing
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
19:00
CutiET : Hey you guuuuuys.
CutiET : Guess what?
ZappySus : Chicken butt?
AuxcuseYou : What century do you even live in?
Invisibitch : What’s up, Mina-chan?
ZappySus : This one, obviously.
AuxcuseYou : Nobody does chicken butt anymore.
AuxcuseYou : Chicken butt was old when our great grandparents were in diapers.
CutiET : Check this shit out!
ZappySus : I’m bringing it back, baby!
AuxcuseYou : I have no words.
CutiET uploaded ThisBitchEarly.PNG (Photograph of a volume of manga. Only a portion of the cover is pictured, but its title is clearly visible. Lost + Found Ai No Āku (LOST + FOUND 愛の箱) Vol 8)
Invisibitch : WHAT!?!?!?!?!?!?
Invisibitch : HOW!?
Invisibitch : That’s not supposed to be out until Friday!
Scotch : NOICE.
ZappySus : Oh shit no time for snark, Jiro, Ashido just pulled off some shit!
CutiET : One of my friends from middle school works at a bookshop!
CutiET : She snuck me out an early copy!
Invisibitch : GASP!
Invisibitch : No spoilers no spoilers!
Scotch : ^
ZappySus : ^
FloofBringer : ^
Invisibitch : I’m not getting mine ‘til Saturday morning!
Invisibitch : And I probably won’t be able to READ it ‘til Sunday!
BlueFast : Ashido-kun! Theft is a serious crime!
CutiET : Oh ffs, Iida, I didn’t steal it!
CutiET : I paid her for it, she’ll just have to mess with the inventory numbers since they can’t technically SELL it ‘til Friday.
BlueFast : Oh.
BlueFast : Still, you are coercing your friend into violating her employers’ agreements!
BlueFast : That is conduct unbecoming of a hero!
CutiET : What the soulless corporation selling funnybooks doesn’t know won’t hurt it, Prez.
CutiET : Everyone gets their money, I feel no shame.
BlueFast : Even still, it strikes me as unethical at best!
BlueFast : I must insist that you return that volume and await its proper release date!
CutiET : Okay, Prez, I love you.
CutiET : But, as Jiro put it, [07:58] AuxcuseYou: Iida, what little authority you have ends at the school gates.
BlueFast :
BlueFast : Fu
Yaomomo : Iida-san!?
BlueFast : Fudgesicles.
CutiET : S.U.S.
Scotch : DOUBLE-PLUS SUS!
ModestMouse : :eyes emoji:
BlueFast : No one can prove anything!
[PM Tokage — Ashido]
Tokage : What’s the haps, Pink?
Tokage : My viney pal Ibara said you wanted’ta talk to me?
Ashido : Hey hey, lean, green, ‘n toothy!
Ashido : Bet!
Ashido : Sorry to go through somebody else but I didn’t really wanna deal with Blondie’s ranting.
Tokage : Trust me.
Tokage : I get it.
Ashido : ANYHOOTERS
Ashido : My shapely alien butt is on the prowl, and you’re cute AF.
Ashido : Wanna go out sometime?
Tokage : Yeah, alright, I could go for that.
Tokage : You’re pretty hot, and the word around is your a party gal.
Ashido : Fuck yeah I am!
Tokage : One thing, tho.
Tokage : I ain’t really lookin’ for a girlfriend right now.
Tokage : You cool if it’s just for funzies?
Ashido : Damn.
Ashido : Yeah, I’m cool with it.
Ashido : I was hoping for something with long term prospects, but like hell I’mma turn down a hottie like you.
Ashido : Guess Kami’s not getting left out in the cold after all.
Tokage : LOL.
Tokage : ‘Nother date pal?
Ashido : Toru-chan calls us TV-PG Friends with Benefits.
Tokage : ROFLMAO!
Tokage : Love it.
Tokage : Not too disappointed, then?
Ashido : Pff, nah.
Ashido : It’s a process.
Ashido : Not everybody can nerd-fumble their way into a potential soulmate in the middle of first term like some of my other buddies.
Tokage : Legit.
Tokage : So, you got this train rolling.
Tokage : Got a destination in mind?
Ashido : NGL, I’m kinda clubbed-out right now.
Ashido : How do you feel about fun in the sun?
Tokage : You had my curiosity, now you have my attention.
Ashido : Dagobah Beach? Saturday?
Ashido : Play in the surf, flaunt what we got, cause some nosebleeds?
Tokage : This sounds like the start of a beautiful friendship, Pink.
Ashido : Hell yeah!
[PM Setsuna — Ibara]
Setsuna : This chick is a riot, Ibara!
Setsuna : Thanks for the tip!
Ibara : Your chat went well, then?
Setsuna : Dam
Setsuna : Er, dang skippy!
Setsuna : I’ve been looking for somebody with a good sense of adventure for some casual date nights.
Ibara : I do wish you’d consider something more fulfilling, Setsuna.
Ibara : There is a great deal of joy to be had.
Setsuna : No doubt, but I’ve got more than enough going on, y’know?
Setsuna : I just want somebody to have fun with on the weekends.
Setsuna : I’ll look at fulltime partners later.
Setsuna : We're young yet!
Ibara : Very well, then.
Ibara : I wish you the best with your new friend, at least.
Setsuna : Bet!
Setsuna : And you keep having fun with your domestic thing, hon!
Ibara : I believe I can manage that, my friend.
Setsuna : <3
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
15:40
OffTank : So, Principal Nezu, I’m about to put in an order.
OffTank : You’re sure we won’t need more robots for finals this year?
GuildMaster : Quite! However we will definitely need more camera drones.
OffTank : Right, those were due for an overhaul anyway, I’ll increase the parts order.
GuildMaster : Much appreciated, Maijima-kun.
TouchRustrod : I take it we’re going to have a fairly robust set of recordings then?
GuildMaster : That’s the general idea.
GuildMaster : Also it will allow Recovery Girl to more closely monitor the proceedings.
TheHealer : Heaven knows I need THAT.
TheHealer : One of these days you reckless jackasses are going to kill someone.
TheHealer : And I have no idea what on Earth you all intend to do once I retire!
GuildMaster : Nonsense, Recovery Girl, you are quite robust!
GuildMaster : I am confident you can continue to operate in your capacity as head nurse for years to come!
TheHealer : And what makes you think I WANT to?
GuildMaster : 15%.
TheHealer : 18% and I won’t bring this up again for at least three years.
GuildMaster : Done!
TheHealer : Sometimes I think you’re trying to make sure I’m here until YOU retire.
GuildMaster : Ridiculous!
GuildMaster : That’s completely unpredictable!
GuildMaster : I haven’t even the faintest idea what my expected lifespan is!
WarrantyVoid : Yeah well make sure you at least outlive me.
WarrantyVoid : I’ve got a bet going that I’m counting on to cover my eventual funerary expenses.
TouchRustrod : Sensei! Don’t talk like that!
TouchRustrod : You’ve got plenty of years left in you as well.
TouchRustrod : Besides, if something were to happen I’d make sure it was covered.
WarrantyVoid : Yeah, well, honestly Toshinori, at the rate you’re going I’m kinda assuming I’m gonna outlive YOU.
TouchRustrod :
TheHealer : He’s not wrong.
TouchRustrod : Maybe I could stand to take things a little easier.
TheHealer : And actually adhere to your fucking diet plan, Mister Total Gastrectomy!
TouchRustrod : Ahem.
TouchRustrod : Yes, well.
TouchRustrod : Hero work and all that.
TouchRustrod : Makes the schedule unpredictable at times.
WarrantyVoid : Like I said.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
13:00
ZappySus : Ashido!
ZappySus : Ashido Ashido!
CutiET : What what!?
ZappySus : English class!
CutiET : What about it!?
Blasty : Fucksake, Dunce Face, shut up.
ZappySus : Ashido, your name…
ZappySus : Is INSIDE OF my name!
CutiET :
CutiET : !
Blasty : You idiots.
CutiET : Shut!
Scotch : The fuck?
ZappySus : BEHOLD!
ZappySus : (Mina) (Kaminari) (KaMINAri)
Scotch :
Scotch : Huh.
BestHugs : That is certainly a thing.
BestHugs : That exists.
CutiET : Shuuuuuuut!
CutiET : This is a whole new world of stuff that none of us has ever considered!
CutiET : What other shit like this is there!?
AuxcuseYou : I cannot believe I’m even engaging with this, but fine.
AuxcuseYou : (Jiro) (O-JIRO)
AuxcuseYou : That one, at least.
ZappySus : Huh.
ZappySus : Your names got nothin’ to do with each other in Japanese tho, right?
AuxcuseYou : I figure not. My family name’s basically “earson.”
AuxcuseYou : Dunno what Ojiro’s is, necessarily.
AveImperator : “White Tail.”
ZappySus : Weeeeeird.
ZappySus : Wait why would it be Earson? Your mom’s the one with the earphone jacks!
AuxcuseYou : Lotta musicians in my family, Jamming-yay.
ZappySus : Right! Music!
SmallMight : If we’re talking about our names in English, Todoroki-kun’s given name is very close to Sensei’s.
HandCrusher : That’s true. Only one letter difference if written in English.
SmallMight : Mic-sensei’s name is very close to my father’s as well, even though they’re not pronounced very similarly.
SmallMight : (Hisashi) (Hizashi)
ZappySus : Languages are weird.
CutiET : Shit yeah they are!
AveImperator : Y’know, thinking about it, how many of our families changed their names when quirks happened?
SmallMight : I know mine did.
AveImperator : But your mom is the one with green hair?
SmallMight : Mom’s the Midoriya, too.
SmallMight : Dad didn’t get along with his family.
SmallMight : And my great, great, great grandpa changed his name almost immediately once he realized the green hair was gonna be pretty dominant.
AveImperator : Huh.
AuxcuseYou : Our name hasn’t changed. Mom’s and my quirk are just a coincidence.
AuxcuseYou : Being real, I think some ancestor of mine was, like, a transcriptionist or something back when surnames started becoming a thing?
CutiET : Heeeeey, what about you, Blasty?
CutiET : I’m pretty sure you’ve got something about bombs or explosions in your family name.
Blasty : Are you fucking kidding me right now?
HornBuddy : Aw c’mon, bro! I bet you know something!
Blasty : Tch.
Blasty : Whatever.
Blasty : Some ancestor or whatever was a sapper for some Daimyo’s personal army during the Edo period.
Blasty : I guess he was fucking good at it.
Blasty : And no, I DON’T know which Daimyo.
Blasty : Happy!?
HornBuddy : Bet!
CutiET : Hell of a coincidence with the quirk, though.
Blasty : Yeah yeah, the hag and the old man’s quirks combined pretty much as perfectly as they ever could’ve.
CutiET : Your mom’s skin makes glycerine, right? What’s your dad’s do?
Blasty : Corrosive, accelerant palm sweat.
Blasty : He can’t do it on purpose like I can though.
CutiET : Wow. I guess it’s nitrogenated?
Blasty : Obviously!
Blasty : How the fuck else would I make something that’s basically nitroglycerin!?
CutiET : That’s so perfect it almost sounds like one of those old quirk marriage stories they talked about in history class the other week.
Blasty : Don’t even fucking imply that, Raccoon Eyes.
Blasty : I will end you.
CutiET : Yikes. Sry.
HandCrusher : It’s an unpleasant practice.
SmallMight : YEAH it is.
ZappySus : Concern MULTIPLYING.
HandCrusher : Kaminari.
ZappySus : Yeah?
HandCrusher : Shut up.
ZappySus : Yes sir shutting up.
[PM Toru — Mashirao]
Toru : Heeeeey!
Toru : I’ve got a couple more things to do tonight and then we’ll be all set for tomorrow!
Toru : You ready for your super fun just-the-two-of-us beach birthday!?
Mashirao : You bet, Toru.
Toru : Awesome!
Toru : We’re gonna have ALL the onigiri!
Toru : Mom’s giving me a hand with the tempura tonight.
Mashirao : I’m sure it’ll all be delicious.
Toru : Dessert’s gonna rock too!
Mashirao : Nothing too heavy I hope?
Toru : Nope!
Toru : Tsuyu-chan gave me a recipe for citrus anmitsu.
Toru : All of ‘em are gonna have, like, oranges and tangerines and whatever in them.
Toru : But half are spiked with GRAPEFRUIT!
Mashirao : Hahaha, awesome, thanks Toru.
Toru : I pay attention!
Toru : I see you typing don’t talk about grades!
Mashirao : You can’t prove I was gonna say anything about grades.
Toru : Suuuuus.
Mashirao : :P
[PM Kyoka — Momo]
Kyoka : So, hey, Momo.
Kyoka : Did you want to do something this weekend?
Momo : Absolutely!
Momo : I have obligations on Sunday, but tomorrow is free!
Momo : Ooh, how do you feel about going to the beach?
Momo : The weather would be perfect for it.
Kyoka : Ehhhh, honestly?
Kyoka : Don’t spread it around but I’ve been hearing, like, everyone and their *dog* planning on hitting Dagobah this weekend.
Kyoka : It’s gonna be chock full of classmates.
Momo : Ah, well, going as a class is one thing...
Kyoka : But crowded dates full of busybodies are less than ideal?
Momo : Exactly.
Kyoka : How about we hit up the cafe instead?
Kyoka : Then screw around in town?
Momo : That could be fun!
Kyoka : And, if we’re feeling sadistic, we could walk past the beach at some point after lunch and laugh at everyone who thought they’d get privacy.
Momo : Kyoka!
Momo : That would be very unkind!
Kyoka : Yeah, but, like…
Kyoka : Schadenfreude.
Momo :
Momo : How dare you exploit my love for obscure vocabulary.
Kyoka : <3
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
10:25
CutiET : S-a-t-u-r-d-a-y!
CutiET : I know I’ve got fun planned today!
CutiET : Who else!?
ModestMouse : Bet.
FloofBringer : Uh, well, Ibara and I are actually going out today as well.
ModestMouse : In fact, I’mma shut this off for now to get ready.
ModestMouse muted the chat!
SmallMight : Good idea.
SmallMight : Hope you have a good time on your date, too, Koda-kun.
SmallMight muted the chat!
Invisibitch : Eeee, what’re you doing, Koda-chan!?
FloofBringer : Oh, well, we were going to go to Dagobah, just the two of us.
FloofBringer : I thought it would be nice to introduce her to the fish and turtles.
CutiET : Great minds think alike!
FloofBringer : Oh, um, are you going there with Tokage-san, Ashido-san?
CutiET : Uh huh!
CutiET : We’ll stay out’a your way, though!
CutiET : I know we’re probably a little loud for ya :D
FloofBringer : Um, well, that might not be necessary, but I appreciate the consideration.
Invisibitch : LOL, Mashirao wanted to do a beach birthday!
CutiET : ROFLMAO
CutiET : I wonder who else is gonna be there!
FloofBringer : Oh dear.
AveImperator : I don’t know why I’m surprised.
* * * * *
[Ladies World]
12:45
Uraraka : OMG really!?
Uraraka : How many of us decided to go on a date at the beach today!?
Hagakure : What do you want from me?
Hagakure : This is what Mashirao wanted to do for his birthday!
Jiro : LOL.
Jiro : What’d I tell you, Momo?
Yaoyorozu : I never doubted you for a moment, love.
Yaoyorozu : The cafe was a good call.
Uraraka : I’m just sayin’!
Uraraka : Mina-chan’s here with that 1-B chick, you’re here with Ojiro-kun, and Tsuyu-chan’s here with her ENTIRE family!
Asui : It was my turn to pick the family activity.
Asui : Playing on the beach with my siblings sounded fun, ribbit.
Asui : And you forgot about Koda and Shiozaki.
Uraraka : NGL I kinda forget they’re there, they're so quiet.
Ashido : Fair warning, Kami convinced Kiri that today would be a good beach day, too.
Uraraka : SIIIGH. I guess that’s fine.
Ashido : It might not be if Kiri managed to convince Blasty to show up.
Uraraka : FUUUUUUU
Jiro : This is gonna be gold.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
13:40
AuxcuseYou : Ladies and gentlemen, for your viewing pleasure.
AuxcuseYou : PLANNING!
AuxcuseYou uploaded BeachCF01.PNG, BeachCF02.PNG, BeachCF03.PNG, BeachCF04.PNG, BeachCF05.PNG
(A series of photographs telling a story of beach chaos. Kirishima, Kaminari, Ashido, Ojiro, Hagakure, and Tokage seem to have all merged into one giant group, entertaining Tsuyu’s siblings. Bakugo seems to be berating Midoriya, while Midoriya waves his hands around in the air, and a vein at Uraraka’s temple is clearly visible even at this distance. Koda and Shiozaki just resemble rubberneckers unable to look away from a train wreck)
ModestMouse : @HornBuddy @ZappySus @HornBuddy @ZappySus @HornBuddy
ZappySus : What’s up, Uraraka?
ModestMouse : Retrieve.
ModestMouse : Him.
ModestMouse : NOW!
HornBuddy : Oh shit, yikes
HornBuddy : Right, omw!
ZappySus : Sorry!
Scotch : LOL
Scotch : Poor ‘raka.
AuxcuseYou : Yeeeeah I’ll grant that’s the not-funny part.
Yaomomo : I'm so sorry Uraraka-san.
ModestMouse : I am very close to violence.
Koda : Um, so, I guess we know not to keep our plans so close to our chests now?
ModestMouse : NO SHIT.
[PM Ochako — Deku <3]
Ochako : THANK you Kirishima.
Ochako : Okay, hon, he’s gone. Are you okay?
Deku :
Deku : Yeah, I’ll be alright.
Deku : Kinda surprised you’re texting me though.
Ochako : You kinda look like you aren’t gonna wanna TALK a lot right now.
Ochako : Figured I’d just make it easier on you.
Ochako : Oh jeez, are you sure you’re okay?
Deku : Yeah, yeah, I’m good, really, Ocha.
Deku : It’s just…
Deku : You GET me.
Deku : That just makes me so
Deku :
Deku : Can I hug you?
Ochako : Obviously!
[PM Momo — Kyoka]
Momo : Oh, good, I was concerned.
Kyoka : Yeah, you and me both.
Kyoka : I guess we gotta remember that crying ain’t necessarily a bad thing with Green, huh?
Momo : I think we should move on, love.
Momo : Give the two of them at least a LITTLE privacy.
Kyoka : Yeah, yeah let’s do that.
Kyoka : I know a place where a little folksy band is playing today.
Kyoka : They’re one of dad’s clients.
Momo : Let’s go, then ^_^
[Ladies’ World]
Jiro : We’re taking off, but, hey, @Uraraka
Jiro uploaded CuddlesBeach.PNG (Photograph of Uraraka sitting under a beach umbrella, a misty eyed Midoriya wrapped up in her arms. There’s a small smile on her face as she runs a hand through his hair)
Asui : Welp.
Asui : My heart just exploded.
Uraraka : Cute.
Uraraka : Thx.
Uraraka : Busy. Later.
Jiro : Bet. Momo and I are going somewhere else anyway. Later girls.
Yaoyorozu : :)
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
20:00
ZappySus : Well.
ZappySus : Today went weird in a couple places didn’t it?
CutiET : But entertaining?
ZappySus : I thought so!
Blasty : I have no idea why the hell I ever listen to any of you people.
HornBuddy : Because you secretly love us!
Blasty : You are such a pain in my ass.
CutiET : Well I, for one, had a blast.
Invisibitch : Tokage’s funny!
CutiET : Yeah!
CutiET : Shame she’s not really wanting any long term stuff, really.
ZappySus : LOL, lame.
ZappySus : Guess I’m not out on the street yet, huh?
CutiET : You dodged that bullet, yep.
[PM Ashido — Tokage]
Ashido : Hey, so, I had a real good time.
Ashido : Sorry if it got a little too derailed for you though.
Tokage : Pfff, shit no. Those kids were cute af.
Tokage : Tail boy’s got some competition, though, doesn't he?
Ashido : LOL, I know, right?
Ashido : Sami’s little crush is so friggin’ adorable.
Tokage : Yeah, sure.
Ashido : Huh?
Tokage : Nothin’, nothin’, don’t know where my head’s at.
Ashido : Puns!
Tokage : Anyway, was fun.
Ashido : Sweet. We’ll have to do something else later.
Tokage : Absolutely, Maybe you should bring your zappy doofus too.
Tokage : He was a hoot.
Ashido : We’ll see what happens!
[Manly Pursuits]
Kirishima : That WAS kinda weird, but funny.
Kaminari : Yeah!
Kaminari : Except maybe that one bit with Bakugo.
Kirishima : Ehhhhhh, yeah.
Kirishima : Sorry Mido-bro!
Midoriya : Don’t worry about it.
Midoriya : Nobody can account for Kacchan.
Ojiro : This was certainly an eventful birthday.
Kirishima : Wait, this was your birthday thing with Hagakure?
Kirishima : Bro! Why didn’t you say so?
Kirishima : We could’a distracted the kids and fucked off!
Ojiro : Nah, nbd.
Ojiro : Toru and I both had fun so it was all good.
Ojiro : She’s always super happy when she gets to hang out with Ashido anyway.
Ojiro : All good.
Kaminari : LOL, I’m half surprised you ain’t worried about that honestly.
Kaminari : They’re stupid close.
Ojiro : Eh. They’re friends.
Ojiro : Every girl I’ve ever known is super huggy with their friends.
Kaminari : Yeah, fair.
[Ladies’ World]
Asui : Hey, Toru-chan, today was the date you planned for Ojiro-chan’s birthday, wasn’t it?
Hagakure : Yep!
Asui : Damn.
Asui : Sorry for getting in the middle of that, then.
Yaoyorozu : She did say that earlier?
Asui : Really? I guess I was too distracted...
Hagakure : Ahhh, it’s fine!
Hagakure : We all love your little sibs, and it looked like Mashirao enjoyed getting to see his friends too!
Hagakure : And ngl, Sami’s froggy-baby rage at Mashirao’s existence is hilarious.
Asui : You’re not wrong, ribbit.
Ashido : Yeah, but still! It was your boy-day!
Ashido : I totally shouldn’t have forgotten about that!
Hagakure : You worry too much, Mina-chan!
Ashido : I guess…
Ashido : Sorry things went a little tits up for you, Ochako-chan!
Uraraka : Ehhhh.
Uraraka : It worked out in the end.
Uraraka : Clearly, though, this secret date shit doesn’t work if we’re going somewhere public.
Ashido : LOL right!?
Asui : Those’re the risks, ribbit.
Ashido : That pink, ruffley two-piece is cute as hell, btw, Ochako-chan!
Uraraka : Thanks!
Uraraka : I kinda maybe splurged a little bit cuz I wanted to wear something special.
Uraraka : It, ah, worked pretty well, I think.
Jiro : Any nosebleeds on Green’s end?
Uraraka : Hahaha, no, but it took him a while before he could do anything other than studiously maintain eye contact!
Ashido : LOLOLOL.
Asui : I, for one, was surprised that Midoriya-chan wasn’t wearing All Might trunks, ribbit.
Uraraka : RIGHT!?
[PM Ochako — Deku <3]
Ochako : Sorry things went a little weird there for a bit, Izu.
Deku : It’s fine, Ocha.
Deku : Like I was telling the guys, nobody can account for Kacchan.
Deku : And aside from that one thing, I had a really good time.
Ochako : Me too.
Ochako : Those sandwiches you made were really good, too!
Deku : And yours were
Deku : Interesting!
Ochako : LOL
Ochako : Yeah, I know, bologna’s trash meat.
Deku : LOL
Deku : They weren’t bad but I think I’ll leave ‘em to you.
Ochako : That’s fine. I don’t buy it that often.
Ochako : It’s really bad for you!
Ochako : Oh, hey, btw.
Ochako : Before she and Yaomomo left, Jiro took this.
Ochako uploaded CuddlesBeach.PNG
Deku :
Deku : Yeah okay I’m keeping that.
Ochako : <3
Notes:
A big thank you to u/kannami on r/translator for their assistance in coming up with a name for my fake shojo manga. Also thanks to u/Moonchild_67 for their assistance, even though I didn’t go with their suggestion. r/translator was super sporting about my stupid, stupid request. Nice sub.
Also thanks to CORNDOG for letting me rip off her goofy Mina/Denki gag.
Nicknames as they stand at the end of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - HandCrusher
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - PurpleSus
Yaoyorozu Momo - Yaomomo
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Torino Sorahiko / Gran Torino - WarrantyVoid
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 34: TouchRustrod
Rolling Chart: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zctCcQAqBhg3_Dy6dcaLmVFycKgexQIaE4YXsaAbQTw/edit?usp=sharing
Chapter 27: We Didn't Start The Fire
Summary:
Between Episode 33, Listen Up!! A Tale From the Past, and Episode 34, Gear Up For Final Exams
First Term. Early-to-Mid June
Notes:
I finally made it, ma! I’ve started to find fics making reference to MY fic!
The first one I found is this here, One for All and Eight for the Ninth by Griffinguy24. It’s funny as shit, and the references are fun and clever. Y’all should read it, if you don’t completely hate poly / harem stuff. ^_^ Griffin’s good people.
I found another one, too! By a different author, who I won't be naming here! It’s much, much less clever. In that it literally cribs a significant portion of chapter 1-3 of this fic!
I’mma take a second to address that author, since I know they read this: When I said “improve” in your comments, I meant now. Make it your own. Anyone who wants to steal my ideas is welcome to them. But write your own story. Cribbing a gag is fine. Cribbing a scene is not. If it isn’t fixed soon, I’ll report it. And if I find out you did the same thing to another author, I’ll report that, too. Just like I did when I reported the guy ripping off Shire_Folk’s story.
If anyone knows who I’m talking about, leave them alone. I’m not doing this to spark off a stupid drama storm. Just making my position clear.
Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - HandCrusher
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - PurpleSus
Yaoyorozu Momo - Yaomomo
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Torino Sorahiko / Gran Torino - WarrantyVoid
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 19: StumpChunkmen
Rolling Chart: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zctCcQAqBhg3_Dy6dcaLmVFycKgexQIaE4YXsaAbQTw/edit?usp=sharing
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
19:30
Invisibitch : Okay, I’m caught up with volume 8!
CutiET : Finally!
CutiET : What about the rest of you people!?
Scotch : Yeeeap.
ZappySus : I’m halfway through it now, but I’m w/e about spoilers.
AuxcuseYou : Oh, is it Manga-thirty?
FloofBringer : :thumbsup:
CutiET : Bet!
FloofBringer : Well
FloofBringer : Um, if Kaminari-san isn’t concerned with spoilers, I guess we can talk about it.
Invisibitch : It ends on a cliffhangerrrrrr!
Scotch : Right!?
Scotch : I wasn’t expecting Izumi to actually just haul out and slug Hiiro like that!
FloofBringer : It is a little upsetting that we have to wait months to see how that encounter ends.
Invisibitch : And can you believe that Yumi managed to convince Aika to do the old cliche “make them jealous” thing?
Invisibitch : She doesn’t even know if Masako is into her!
Invisibitch : Maybe she’ll just be happy that Aika has a girlfriend now!
Scotch : NGL I think Yumi really just wants to get with Aika and doesn't have the guts to say it.
Invisibitch : But Aika’s totally tunnel-visioning on Masako!
Invisibitch : Yumi won’t get anywhere if that’s true!
CutiET : I mean.
CutiET : OT3?
CutiET : Eh? Eh?
FloofBringer : I think that’s possible, but not the way they’re going about it, Ashido-san.
CutiET : Yeah, yeah…
CutiET : Oh hey, Sero, you haven’t said anything about Chiya yet!
Scotch : Yeah, ‘cuz there’s no real movement!
Scotch : I mean, the stash of letters that Chiya-baasan’s late husband held on to for some reason are great.
Scotch : It means Heisuke never forgot about her.
Scotch : But we still don’t know where he IS!
Invisibitch : Yeah and I don’t really get why Chiya’s hubby would’ve kept those instead of destroying them.
CutiET : Trophy?
FloofBringer : He was arrogant enough for that...
AuxcuseYou : I legit do not get this stuff.
Invisibitch : It’s cute!
CutiET : And dramaaaaaatic!
AuxcuseYou : Just seems kinda… boring?
AuxcuseYou : Nothing but romance and stuff.
Scotch : GASP.
CutiET : Oh yeah, well, what’re you into then?
CutiET : I guess you don’t read comics at all?
AuxcuseYou : Eh, I actually started picking up some American comics to help me with my English a while ago.
AuxcuseYou : They’re alright.
SmallMight : Really!?
SmallMight : Which ones!?
SmallMight : I love American comics!
AuxcuseYou : Well honestly it was kinda aimless for a while.
AuxcuseYou : But I started reading this new series a couple months ago.
AuxcuseYou : It’s called “Unstoppable: Tenth Time’s The Charm.”
AuxcuseYou : This quirkless girl gets, like, possessed by a ghost that’s actually a big collection of quirks that have been passing themselves along from person to person for centuries?
AuxcuseYou : And once it hit her, since she didn’t have a quirk, and since it’d collected so much over time, it suddenly hit singularity and all the ghosts of the previous users could talk to her and she started getting access to all the previous users’ quirks.
SmallMight :
SmallMight : Haunted quirk that jumps between people, huh?
SmallMight : Weird.
PurpleSus : I love that comic!
PurpleSus : It’s got a lot of great harem elements without being as OTT about it as manga tends to be!
CutiET : Harem, huh?
AuxcuseYou :
AuxcuseYou : I mean.
AuxcuseYou : I GUESS you could say that?
AuxcuseYou : The ghosts, like, resonate with her friends and co-workers and form some kind of empathic link between her and them?
AuxcuseYou : At this point she’s got three, and one of them is definitely gonna be her boyfriend, and I guess the two girls might like her too…
SmallMight : So, uh, how’s the quirk work?
AuxcuseYou : You would focus on that.
AuxcuseYou : The main power is kinda an enhancer? It makes her think and move real fast.
AuxcuseYou : For the previous users all it did was boost the hell out of their quirk, but she doesn’t have one, soo...
AuxcuseYou : But she also recently manifested one of the other users’ quirks that gave her laser eyes.
AuxcuseYou : And her mentor thinks she’ll start getting the others eventually, too.
AuxcuseYou : One of the main parts of the plot is her trying to come up with excuses for how she DOESN’T have a bunch of unrelated quirks, actually.
SmallMight : Mentor?
AuxcuseYou : Oh right.
AuxcuseYou : Usually the quirk moves on when the previous user dies. But her mentor, who’s the ninth guy, got resuscitated after the quirk moved on?
AuxcuseYou : So he’s helping her figure it out.
AuxcuseYou : It’s an original guy, but he’s obviously supposed to be an older, less scandal-ridden Captain Celebrity.
AuxcuseYou : He’s still got his quirk, but it’s a lot weaker now. People put that down to his near-death experience.
AuxcuseYou : He’s semi-retired.
[PM Midoriya — Yagi]
Midoriya : All Might!
Midoriya : You need to see this!
Midoriya posted 2 screenshots.
Yagi : That is…
Yagi : A very strange series of coincidences.
Midoriya : I mean, the bonding thing and the other quirks are really weird, but the circumstances are really similar!
Midoriya : Do you
Midoriya : Do you think someone knows about One For All?
Yagi :
Yagi : I think it's unlikely?
Yagi : It’s not unrealistic that someone creative could come up with a story like this independently.
Midoriya : I guess...
[Class 1-A]
PurpleSus : I think the girl with the forcefield quirk is the next one who’s gonna be added to the group!
PurpleSus : Her quirk’s kinda like the sixth user’s quirk, the super-durability guy!
Scotch : So the people she bonds with are based on their quirks?
AuxcuseYou : That’s what it looks like, yeah.
AuxcuseYou : The laser eyes come from the fourth guy, and her first bond buddy is a dude she’s obviously in love with who has a plasma quirk.
PurpleSus : The main villain’s so creepy, too!
SmallMight : What about the villain?
PurpleSus : She’s the first user’s sister, and her quirk’s really fucked up!
PurpleSus : She can kinda… INVENT powers for herself?
PurpleSus : But it drains her life-force, so she’s gotta vampire people to do it without dying!
PurpleSus : She also vampires people to keep herself young.
AuxcuseYou : Yeah. But all the ghosts think she’s dead, so they haven’t informed their successor.
SmallMight : That’s pr
SmallMight : Pretty wild.
[PM Midoriya — Yagi]
Midoriya posted 1 screenshot.
Midoriya : !!!!!!
Yagi :
Yagi : I’ll ask Principal Nezu to look into it.
[Class 1-A]
Scotch : It’s so weird that you and Mineta like the same comic, Jiro.
CutiET : Right!?
AuxcuseYou : Well, I mean, obviously we’re reading it for different reasons.
PurpleSus : Suuuuuure we are.
PuplreSus uploaded 5 scans.
PurpleSus : Those’re the main character and the most likely love interests.
Scotch : HELLO.
CutiET : DAMN, that’s some hot art.
AuxcuseYou : That’s not why I’m reading it!
CutiET : I wish I could believe you, Jiro.
Yaomomo : I’m sorry, love, but I don’t really believe you either.
Yaomomo : You blushed quite a lot when you picked up the fifth issue last week.
Yaomomo : The one with the beach party.
AuxcuseYou : Betrayal!
Yaomomo : <3
PurpleSus : We both love boobs, Jiro.
PurpleSus : It’s okay.
PurpleSus : Embrace it.
AuxcuseYou : I am going to END you.
ZappySus : Note to self, do more English homework and pick up comics.
ZappySus : Wonder why the MC’s the tenth one, though?
ZappySus : Wouldn’t a smaller number make more sense?
PurpleSus : Oh that’s easy, it’s Western/Christian philosophical stuff.
PurpleSus : The prior users are a trinity of trinities, and ten is a “perfect number.”
Yaomomo :
Yaomomo : Okay, now I’M surprised.
AuxcuseYou : LOL
PurpleSus : Hey!
PurpleSus : I’m smart!
PurpleSus : I don’t ONLY think about boobs!
Invisibitch : Sus.
CutiET : I need to get a new sketchbook.
CutiET : I feel the sudden urge to get back into drawing.
[PM Yagi — Nezu]
Yagi : Principal Nezu, sir.
Nezu : You’re going to ask about the comic book that Young Jiro was talking about, yes?
Yagi :
Yagi : How the hell do you do that?
Nezu : I designed the encryption for this chat app.
Nezu : I have alerts set up for when anyone mentions certain topics.
Nezu : In group chat or in PMs.
Nezu : The moment Young Midoriya mentioned One For All to you, I went looking.
Yagi :
Yagi : Oh.
Yagi : That’s surprisingly mundane.
Yagi : If invasive.
Nezu : I rather doubt that you believed there was anything in these servers I couldn’t access.
Yagi : It sometimes makes me feel better to pretend privacy exists, sir.
Nezu : How quaint.
Yagi :
Nezu : Regardless, I will make some inquiries.
Yagi : Great, thank you, sir.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
13:15
ZappySus : Y’know.
ZappySus : It’s weird how they call it “Hump day.”
ZappySus : Cuz it doesn’t seem super accurate.
Scotch : This has been Deep Thoughts With Kaminari Denki.
ZappySus : Hey! I’m not wrong!
Yaomomo : It merely refers to the notion of the middle of the week.
Yaomomo : On Wednesday you’ve gotten over the “hump” of the week and it’s downhill to the weekend.
ZappySus : Oh, that makes sense.
ZappySus : Less fun than what I was thinking.
PurpleSus : Mood.
AuxcuseYou : You friggin’ perverts.
Scotch : Oh come on, Jiro.
Scotch : Just because it’s a little pervy doesn’t mean it’s wrong.
AuxcuseYou : Some of us don’t think about that stuff 24/7!
Scotch : I mean, neither do I.
Scotch : But, look, alls I’m sayin’ is that you were the first one to proclaim how awesome boobs were in open chat.
AuxcuseYou :
AuxcuseYou : So you’ve chosen death.
Yaomomo : Kyoka.
AuxcuseYou : But
Yaomomo : Is he wrong?
AuxcuseYou :
AuxcuseYou : No…
Scotch : Woo! Sero 1, Jiro 0!
Yaomomo : Sero-san.
Scotch : Sorry mom.
Yaomomo :
Yaomomo : What.
CutiET : No, no, that’s legit.
CutiET : Iida’s chat dad, you’re chat mom… o.
Yaomomo :
Yaomomo : Nevermind, Kyoka, they’re yours.
Scotch : SHIT!
CutiET : Motherfu
AuxcuseYou : Now Playing: Theme From Jaws, By John Williams
SmallMight : Well, I guess Shinso’s gonna get his chance, now.
ModestMouse : Tragic.
PurpleSus : And for once I’M not on the chopping block.
BlueFast : Yes, Mineta-kun, do attempt to keep it that way!
[Faculty Main]
StumpChunkmen : Principal Nezu, I’m still not 100% certain of this plan for the next USJ trip.
GuildMaster : I understand, All Might.
GuildMaster : The students have been through rather a lot.
GuildMaster : But that’s why it is imperative that we prepare them adequately.
GuildMaster : Additionally I hope to address the perception amongst the members of Class 1-B that they are “behind” Class 1-A.
StumpChunkmen : Still, another villain attack at the USJ, even a simulated one, seems cruel.
Eraser : That’s why 1-B’s the only one getting that treatment.
Eraser : 1-A’s going to be doing normal rescue training.
Eraser : And since it’s happening on Parents’ Day, their families will get to observe.
StumpChunkmen : I see.
CrowdControl : To that end, Principal Nezu, the upgrades you requested to the USJ’s facilities should be complete by Monday.
GuildMaster : Excellent, Thirteen.
GuildMaster : And how is the new alarming system?
OffTank : Hardened, and fixed to be more tamper resistant.
OffTank : Also, I’ve got a dead-man’s switch set up.
OffTank : If we lose contact with the USJ for more than 2 minutes, an alarm will sound back on campus.
GuildMaster : Wonderful.
GuildMaster : Hopefully that won’t cause too many issues with routine accidents or storms, but then one cannot make an omelet without breaking some eggs.
WarrantyVoid : So why’re you giving 1-B a different exercise from 1-A?
GuildMaster : For a number of reasons.
GuildMaster : 1-A has already had their rescue training interrupted by a real villain attack, so they’ve missed out on the part of the curriculum that 1-B has gone through.
GuildMaster : Additionally, 1-A has unplanned experience of facing villains, and while this simulation cannot match that, it should at least give them something closer to parity.
GuildMaster : Especially given that we’re having All Might play the villain.
WarrantyVoid : Ah. 1-A / 1-B rivalry going further than usual this time?
GuildMaster : Yes. Between the extra publicity that 1-A has received, and some strong personalities on both sides, there is a bit of resentment.
GuildMaster : At least among some of the students.
WarrantyVoid : Ain’t you worried that “All Might couldn’t make it” is gonna start looking like shorthand for “Villain time?”
GuildMaster : It’s a risk.
GuildMaster : But I believe the benefits outweigh the negatives.
GuildMaster : This will also prepare them for the provisional examination.
TheHealer : Just as long as you don’t send half the damn kids to me on stretchers!
StumpChunkmen : I promise I will restrain myself as best I can, Recovery Girl.
TheHealer : DAMN do I wish I could believe you!
WarrantyVoid : Toshinori gonna be able to handle all twenty kids on his own?
WarrantyVoid : He’s powerful, but still.
GuildMaster : That is an excellent point, Torino-san.
GuildMaster : I could look for another hero or two to play villain, but who could I secure on such short notice?
WarrantyVoid : Wait a minute...
GuildMaster : Ah, of course!
GuildMaster : Torino-san, how would you like to spend an afternoon assisting your pupil in educating the next generation?
WarrantyVoid : I walked into that one.
TheHealer : Don’t pretend you wouldn’t find it entertaining as hell, you sadist.
WarrantyVoid :
WarrantyVoid : HAH, what the hell. Let’s do this.
StumpChunkmen : Oh God.
WarrantyVoid : Suck it up, you big baby!
GuildMaster : This will also help sell the idea that Kan and Thirteen could be subdued quickly!
Vlad : Shit.
CrowdControl : Aw, man...
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
12:55
Kermitdóttir : So. Another trip to the USJ next week.
SmallMight : Yeeeeah…
ModestMouse : This one can’t go like the last one, right?
Kermitdóttir : Ribbit.
BlueFast : Certainly not!
BlueFast : UA would not be taken off guard in the same manner twice!
BlueFast : And with it coinciding with Parents’ Day, I’m sure security will be even further heightened!
Yaomomo : I do wonder, however, why they would schedule it on Parents’ day for us, but not for 1-B.
Scotch : Maybe since we’ve been through some shit they’re tryna show our parents it’s okay?
AuxcuseYou : That doesn’t sound unlikely, actually.
Yaomomo : Maybe…
Yaomomo : Still, I’d have thought it an ideal time for a series of joint training exercises.
SmallMight : Well, 1-B got standard rescue training at the beginning of the year and we missed it.
SmallMight : So maybe they’ll have a different kind of lesson?
SmallMight : This might be considered catch-up for us.
Yaomomo : Hmm.
CutiET : Meh, I ain’t too worried about it!
Invisibitch : Yeah!
Invisibitch : And it’ll be cool to actually use the place right this time!
Invisibitch : And we can show off for our parents!
Kermitdóttir : You’re not wrong. This could be fun, ribbit.
HandCrusher : Mmm.
HandCrusher : I rather doubt my father would bother showing up for this.
HandCrusher : And honestly I feel like I’d rather he didn’t.
SmallMight : What about your big sister?
HandCrusher : I could ask her, I suppose.
SmallMight : It’d be cool to meet her, too!
ModestMouse : Yeah!
ModestMouse : I’d like to see what the rest of your family’s like, Todoroki-kun!
HandCrusher : Fair enough.
[PM Toru — Mina]
Toru : Hey, Mina-chan, you wanna do anything tonight?
Mina : Can’t.
Mina : Got me a date!
Toru : Yeah? Tokage again?
Mina : Nope!
Mina : Cute boy, his name’s Sako Keiji.
Toru : Cool!
Toru : Name’s not familiar tho?
Mina : He’s a second year in the business course!
Toru : Oooo, going for the higher shelves?
Mina : Actually we’ve been talking in the lunch line off and on for a bit, and he asked me today!
Mina : He’s kinda a dork, but funny.
Toru : So what’re you doing?
Mina : Dunno! He asked so I figure he’s got a plan.
Toru : I demand details when it’s over!
Mina : Bet!
Mina : But hey, wanna do something Saturday?
Toru : Can’t.
Toru : Mashirao’s taking me on a birthday date!
Mina : Ooooh, decided to go early, then?
Toru : Yeah.
Toru : Wednesday’s a stupid day for a birthday.
Mina : LOL, yeah well this means you get birthday stuff from your boyfriend on the weekend.
Mina : And then the rest of us during the week!
Toru : Yeah!
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
22:40
Yaomomo : All right, I have spoken with my parents and the staff.
Yaomomo : We can start having study groups at my home on the weekends!
Yaomomo : I’m perfectly happy to welcome anyone to them, and there’s no need to bring anything!
Yaomomo : We will provide refreshments. You just bring your schoolbooks and materials!
AuxcuseYou : <3
Yaomomo : <3
SmallMight : That’s really generous, Yaoyorozu-san.
SmallMight : I think Ocha and I will be okay though.
ModestMouse : Yep! We’re gonna study together, and I know Tsuyu-chan and Iida-kun will join us sometimes!
Yaomomo : I’m not surprised.
ZappySus : I’m totally, 100% taking you up on that, Yaomomo.
Scintillement : Merci beaucoup, Yaoyorozu-san, but I have it well in hand.
Scotch : ^
Scotch : Wait no I meant that for Kaminari’s post not Aoyama’s I’m totally in.
CutiET : Yeah, cool, that sounds good Yaomomo.
Invisibitch : Ditto!
Invisibitch : Mina-chan, how’d your date go!?
CutiET : It happened, I guess.
CutiET : We didn’t really click.
CutiET : There ain’t gonna be a second one.
Invisibitch : Awwwww. M’sorry Mina-chan!
AveImperator : That sucks, Ashido, but hey, plenty more fish, right?
CutiET : Yeah, you bet.
CutiET : Anyway, I’m beat.
CutiET : I’mma crash.
Yaomomo : Good night, Ashido-san!
AveImperator : And thanks, Yaoyorozu, I could use the help too.
[PM Toru — Mina]
Toru : Mina-chan?
Toru : You seem kinda off.
Toru : Are you okay?
Toru :
Toru : Mina-chan?
[PM Toru — Mashirao]
Toru : I’m worried about Mina-chan.
Mashirao : Yeah?
Mashirao : She seemed kinda quiet tonight but I didn’t think anything was up.
Toru : She’s not answering my messages…
Mashirao : Well she said she was going to bed.
Mashirao : Maybe she turned off her phone?
Toru : Maybe…
[PM Hagakure — Kirishima]
Hagakure : Hey, Kirishima-kun?
Kirishima : What’s up, Hagakure?
Hagakure : Do you know what’s up with Mina-chan?
Hagakure : She wasn’t acting like herself.
Kirishima : Y’know, I kinda thought she was being a little weird too?
Kirishima : But she didn’t say anything to me.
Hagakure : Do you have any way to find out?
Kirishima : Hm.
Kirishima : Sec.
Hagakure : K.
Kirishima : Okay so I had my mom PM hers.
Kirishima : They said she wasn’t talking, but she looked like she’d probably been crying.
Hagakure : Motherfucker.
Kirishima : Yeah, kinda.
Kirishima : It’s sounding like this asshole’s not the least bit manly.
Kirishima : Do I need to explain to this fucker how to treat a date?
Hagakure : I don’t wanna commit to anything like that without talking to Mina-chan.
Kirishima : Yeah fine, just let me know if I gotta bust up a business bitch.
Hagakure : Bet.
[PM Toru — Mina]
Toru : Please let me know if you’re okay when you get this, okay Mina-chan?
Toru :
Toru : Love you.
Toru :
Toru : We all do.
Toru : Don’t forget that, k?
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
10:30
Kermitdóttir : Iida-chan, what did you end up doing with those tickets, ribbit?
BlueFast : Tokoyami-kun, in fact, expressed interest in attending the amusement park with me!
BlueFast : Then Mineta-kun and Kaminari-kun accepted the other two tickets shortly thereafter!
BestHugs : That’s a weird group. What about Midoriya and Uraraka and, heck, Tsuyu-chan?
Kermitdóttir : I had plans today with my family.
Kermitdóttir : And Ochako-chan and Midoriya-chan have plans as well.
BestHugs : Huh.
BlueFast : It is not my normal group, that much is true, but it is good to branch out sometimes!
Scotch : Tickets?
BlueFast : I received four tickets to a local amusement park recently, Sero-kun!
EternalDarkness : I have heard tell of a truly magnificent pastry, made with the finest apples, at this park.
BestHugs : Ah, there it is.
BestHugs : I was wondering why you’d want to go, Tokoyami.
ZappySus : Me and Mineta just thought it sounded fun.
PurpleSus : Yep!
PurpleSus : Also there are always tons of girls at these!
Invisibitch : :eyes emoji:
PurpleSus : Look, I’m doing my best to be a good boy.
PurpleSus : That doesn’t mean I’m a MONK now.
ZappySus : Ditto.
ZappySus : Don’t worry, Iida’ll be there the whole time!
ZappySus : And I’m sure if anyone steps out of line, Dark Shadow would be perfectly happy to kick our asses.
EternalDarkness : BET! I’LL TOTALLY KEEP THESE IDIOTS IN CHECK!
AuxcuseYou : Heh.
EternalDarkness : I really wish he’d stop doing that.
[PM Mina — Toru]
Mina : Hey Toru-chan.
Mina : Sorry I made you worry.
Mina : I’m fine.
Mina : I was just sleepy.
Toru : Kirishima-kun said your mom said you were crying.
Mina : Shit.
Mina : Look, it was just kinda a shitty date, it’s no biggie.
Toru : Mina-chan…
Toru : If you really don’t wanna talk about it I’m not gonna make you, but you know I WANNA listen if you need to talk, right?
Mina :
Mina : I mean
Mina : I dunno.
Mina : He was just… kinda a dick?
Mina : Like, he was always funny at school but on the date he just got shittier over time?
Toru : What’d he do?
Mina : Like, I wore that sundress, right? The purple one with the teal flowers?
Toru : Yeah, the super cute one you based your hero costume on!
Toru : You look really hot in that!
Mina : Yeah well he, like
Mina : He didn’t say anything OBVIOUSLY bad but it just seemed like he expected something else?
Mina : Made some smartass comment about my hero costume?
Toru : Dick!
Mina :
Mina : Anyway, I ignored that, I figured I just misunderstood.
Mina : But all through dinner he was all distracted and checking his phone a lot?
Toru : What the fuck?
Mina : Right? He claimed he had people bugging him about schoolwork, so I let it slide.
Mina : But then when I got back from the bathroom?
Mina : He had his back to me and I saw him on a dating app, checking out girls’ profiles!
Toru : WHAT THE FUCK!?
Toru : He’s there with the coolest, prettiest girl in school and he’s fucking around with dating apps!?
Toru : That’s BULLSHIT!
Mina : LOL, come on babe, prettiest girl in school?
Toru : YOU ARE!
Toru : He should’ve felt LUCKY to be out with you!
Toru : You’ve got your PICK of boys and girls!
Mina : Yeah, right.
Mina : Sure doesn’t seem like it.
Toru : Mina-chan...
[PM Toru — Mashirao]
Toru : Um.
Toru : Mashirao?
Mashirao : What's up, Toru?
Toru : I’m super, super, super sorry but could we reschedule?
Toru : Mina-chan’s date was a huge douche to her and I don’t wanna leave her alone today!
Mashirao : Oh jeez, what happened?
Toru : Apparently he was, like, scoping out other girls in an app during their date?
Toru : And he made some shitty comments about how she was dressed?
Toru : I don’t have all the details but she’s really upset.
Toru : She’s telling me not to worry about it but…
Mashirao : But of course she’s telling you that.
Mashirao : Sure, Toru, we can do it next weekend.
Mashirao : Nothing was, like, time sensitive or anything.
Toru : Oh thank you thank you!
Toru : You’re the best boyfriend ever!
Toru : I’m so sorry you’ve gotta put up with this stuff!
Mashirao : It’s fine, Toru.
Mashirao : I know how much Ashido means to you.
Toru : <3
[PM Toru — Mina]
Toru : I’m coming over.
Mina : What!?
Mina : No, Toru-chan!
Mina : Today’s your birthday thing with Ojiro!
Mina : I’ll be fine!
Mina : Go out with your boyfriend!
Toru : Nope!
Toru : Too late!
Toru : Already told Mashirao I was coming to cheer you up.
Toru : Birthday can wait ‘til next week!
Toru : Sad friend cannot!
[PM Hagakure — Sato]
Hagakure : Sato-kun, your dad’s got his bakery up and running now, right?
Sato : Yeah, for a little over a month now.
Sato : What’s up?
Hagakure : Can I get the address?
Hagakure : Mina-chan had a bad night and I’mma go cheer her up whether she likes it or not!
Sato : Sure, gimme a sec.
Hagakure : Awesome! That’s right on the way!
Sato : I’ll let dad know you’re coming.
Sato : He’ll give you a discount.
Hagakure : You don’t have to do that!
Sato : W/E, Ashido’s cool, and she deserves to have a better day.
Sato : It’ll be fine.
Hagakure : Sato-kuuuun!
Hagakure : <3
Sato : Just take care of Ashido, yeah?
Hagakure : BET!
[PM Mina — Toru]
Mina : But I don’t wanna ruin your day with Ojiro…
Toru : You’re not!
Toru : You’re my best friend and Mashirao knows that and he’s completely supportive.
Toru : Now are you gonna accept your snuggles and sweets, or are things gonna get ugly!?
Mina : Toru-chan…
Toru : Mind’s made up, Mina-chan.
Toru : Now, I’m gonna go to Sato-kun’s dad’s bakery.
Toru : You want anything specific?
Mina : Oh come on that’s too much!
Toru : They’re givin’ us a discount!
Toru : Sato-kun doesn’t want you to be sad either!
Mina : Oh jeez…
Mina :
Mina : Chocolate cupcakes?
Toru : Done and done!
Toru : Gimme a bit to get stuff together and then it’s gonna be Mina-chan & Toru all day!
Mina : Thanks, babe…
[PM Ashido — Ojiro]
Ashido : Dude, I’m so sorry.
Ashido : I didn’t mean to fuck up your date...
Ojiro : Ashido, if Toru didn’t come help you she wouldn’t have had fun anyway.
Ojiro : She loves you.
Ojiro : Don’t worry about it.
Ojiro : And, hey, you want us to explain things to this Sako kid?
Ojiro : I bet Kirishima and Kaminari’d be all in.
Ashido : Oh hell.
Ashido : No.
Ashido : Fuck.
Ashido : That’s the last shit I need.
Ashido : I just want this to go AWAY.
Ojiro : Legit.
Ashido : Thx.
Ojiro : :thumbsup:
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
18:55
ZappySus : Hey, Ashido!
ZappySus : How’d your date with that business-course dude go?
AveImperator : Uhhh, Kaminari…
Invisibitch : Shut!
CutiET : Guys it’s fine.
CutiET : It was kinda shit, Kami.
CutiET : He was a dick.
Yaomomo : Oh dear.
Yaomomo : I’m sorry, Ashido-san.
HornBuddy : I knew it!
HornBuddy : Stuffed shirt jackass wouldn’t know manliness if it bit him in the ass.
HornBuddy : I’mma make sure he knows you don’t fuck with our friends!
CutiET : Shit, no.
CutiET : Down, boy!
HornBuddy : But he’s a jerk!
CutiET : Yeah and that means he’s not getting another date, dumbass!
CutiET : I’m already so tired of hearing about him now.
CutiET : I FORBID any of you to hurt him just ‘cuz he’s an asshole.
Invisibitch : Aw man…
HornBuddy : But Ashido!
CutiET : Is it manly to ignore your friend’s wishes!?
HornBuddy :
HornBuddy : Fuck.
CutiET : Say it!
HornBuddy : Okay okay.
HornBuddy : I won’t hurt him.
CutiET : Good.
CutiET : Kami?
ZappySus : Shit.
ZappySus : K.
CutiET : There we go.
BlueFast : Perpetrating violence against a fellow classmate is unbecoming of a hero regardless!
CutiET : Right, what he said.
BlueFast : Instead, he should be educated as to the proper respect paid to a prospective partner!
CutiET :
CutiET : Y’know what.
CutiET : You do you, Prez.
HornBuddy : I’m comfy with that.
ZappySus : RIP Sako.
[PM Kirishima — Ashido]
Kirishima : Still sucks.
Ashido : Yeah, it does.
Ashido : But I just kinda want it to go away, Kiri.
Kirishima : Yeah, okay, I get it...
Ashido : Thank you for caring.
Ashido : Love you, Horn Buddy.
Kirishima : Love you too.
Kirishima : Still, if he says anything to you…
Ashido : If he makes a dick of himself in public, all bets are off.
[PM Hagakure — Tokage]
Hagakure : Hey, Tokage?
Tokage : What’s up, Viz?
Hagakure : Huh?
Tokage : You’re inVISible.
Hagakure : Huh.
Hagakure : I’ll react to that later.
Hagakure : Mina-chan’s your friend, too, right?
Tokage : Shit yeah. Pink’s great.
Tokage : Why? What’s up?
Hagakure : Mister Sako Keiji from business course 2-K took a giant shit all over my bestie.
Hagakure : And she made our whole class promise not to hurt him.
Hagakure : At no point, however, did she forbid us from fucking with him.
Tokage : I’m listening.
Hagakure : How much twine can you get your hands on before Monday?
Tokage : Oh, this is gonna be fun.
[Class 1-A]
Kermitdóttir : Maybe we should switch gears.
Kermitdóttir : Iida-chan, how’d the outing go?
BlueFast : It was
BlueFast :
BlueFast : An experience!
ZappySus : Tokoyami’s totally the only one who got any attention from a girl!
PurpleSus : Yeah! Cradle robber! :P
EternalDarkness : Silence, foul demons!
Kermitdóttir : Cradle robber, ribbit?
BlueFast : Mineta-kun and Kaminari-kun are teasing Tokoyami-kun.
BlueFast : A young girl manifested her quirk for the first time while we were there.
BlueFast : She possessed an ability that allowed her to… merge with or hide in darkness?
BlueFast : She was quite frightened!
BlueFast : Tokoyami-kun assisted her in controlling it!
Kermitdóttir : How does that translate to him being a cradle robber, though?
PurpleSus uploaded CradleRobber.MP4 (Video of an adorable little girl hugging Tokoyami, and calling “Mr Bird” a “prince charming” and telling him she loves him. Her mother seems very amused, and reminds her that she’ll have to ask Tokoyami’s parents for permission once she gets older. The little girl insists that she will remember that. Tokoyami seems increasingly flustered as the video goes on.)
EternalDarkness : Curse you, you servant of dark powers.
CutiET : LOL, adorable!
Kermitdóttir : Awwww, that’s very sweet.
AuxcuseYou : LOL, yeah it’s super cute, Tokoyami.
BlueFast : There is nothing to be embarrassed about, Tokoyami-kun!
BlueFast : You did a heroic thing today! You should be proud!
EternalDarkness : Revelry in the dark…
Kermitdóttir : No, Tokoyami-chan, her mother clearly said that will have to wait until she gets older, ribbit.
EternalDarkness :
EternalDarkness : I am retiring for the evening.
EternalDarkness muted the chat.
PurpleSus : LOL, he’d probably better get used to that kinda stuff.
ZappySus : I know, right?
ZappySus : Little kids probably say weird stuff to heroes all the time.
Kermitdóttir : Thank you, Mineta-chan, I’m totally saving this video.
PurpleSus : After a full afternoon of striking out, it’s nice to know *something* fun came out of this.
BlueFast : The pie was also excellent!
ZappySus : It really was.
Notes:
Yeah, so, like I said I liked One for All and Eight for the Ninth. :D So it’s now, in a roundabout way, canon to my story. Sorta.
Anyway, as you can see I’m cannibalizing the first light novel. I refuse to use it as written, but I can take some elements of it. 1-B’s training is supposed to strongly resemble the first OVA, as well, with bonus Gran Torino! 1-A’s will as well, but without All Might kicking their asses at the end. They’ve already had a surprise villain attack in the USJ.
Nicknames as they stand at the end of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - HandCrusher
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - PurpleSus
Yaoyorozu Momo - Yaomomo
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Torino Sorahiko / Gran Torino - WarrantyVoid
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 19: StumpChunkmen
Rolling Chart: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zctCcQAqBhg3_Dy6dcaLmVFycKgexQIaE4YXsaAbQTw/edit?usp=sharing
Chapter 28: It Was Always Burning
Summary:
Place in Timeline: Between Episode 33, Listen Up!! A Tale From the Past, and Episode 34, Gear Up For Final Exams
First Term. Mid June
Notes:
Guys. Guys I have a problem. I’ve been reading Their Hero Academia and then I read The Pervert and the American and it’s funny, guys.
I hate Mineta. Mineta doesn’t deserve nice things. But this ship is fucking hilarious. Part of me wants to use it. Another part of me wants to puke for even thinking about it. And a third part of me is imagining Mineta with “Property of Pony” stamped on his goddamn forehead, and it’s funny, guys.
I could leverage the shit out of this. But then I’d have to give Mineta nice things.
The fuck do I do here?
Nicknames as they stand at the beginning of the chapter:
Aoyama Yuga - Scintillement
Ashido Mina - CutiET
Asui Tsuyu - Kermitdóttir
Iida Tenya - BlueFast
Uraraka Ochako - ModestMouse
Ojiro Mashirao - AveImperator
Kaminari Denki - ZappySus
Kirishima Eijiro - HornBuddy
Koda Koji - FloofBringer
Sato Rikido - ConfectionKami
Shoji Mezo - BestHugs
Jiro Kyoka - AuxcuseYou
Sero Hanta - Scotch
Tokoyami Fumikage - EternalDarkness
Todoroki Shoto - HandCrusher
Hagakure Toru - Invisibitch
Bakugo Katsuki - Blasty
Midoriya Izuku - SmallMight
Mineta Minoru - PurpleSus
Yaoyorozu Momo - Yaomomo
Nezu - GuildMaster
Shuzenji Chiyo / Recovery Girl - TheHealer
Thirteen - CrowdControl
Inui Ryo / Hound Dog - MeleeDPS
Snipe - RangedDPS
Lunch Rush - BuffBot
Ishiyama Ken / Cementoss - MainTank
Maijima Higari / Power Loader - OffTank
Ectoplasm - Ecto
Kayama Nemuri / Midnight - NightyNight
Yamada Hizashi / Present Mic - HeyMikey
Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead - Eraser
Kan Sekijiro / Vlad King - Vlad
Torino Sorahiko / Gran Torino - WarrantyVoid
Yagi Toshinori / All Might - 2d20 Result, 22: SlateSlabrock
Rolling Chart: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zctCcQAqBhg3_Dy6dcaLmVFycKgexQIaE4YXsaAbQTw/edit?usp=sharing
(See the end of the chapter for more notes.)
Chapter Text
[Class 1-A]
06:00
CutiET : Abolish mornings…
Scotch : Hear hear!
BlueFast : Nonsense!
BlueFast : This is the best time of the day to be productive!
Yaomomo : I must agree with Iida-san.
Invisibtich : Y’know what? I’m right there with you two today.
Invisibitch : I feel so accomplished this morning! I’m even getting to school super early to work on a project!
BlueFast : That is quite admirable, Hagakure-kun!
BlueFast : I’m pleased to see you’re taking things so seriously!
Invisibitch : Oh you bet, Iida. Ultra serious.
CutiET :
CutiET : Sus.
Invisibitch : Mina-chan, come on!
Invisibitch : Would I be up to shenanigans?
CutiET : Yes.
Yaomomo : Hmm.
Invisibitch : The lack of trust in this room!
Invisibitch : I’ll have you all know that I’m even working with Tokage-chan!
Invisibitch : In the spirit of inter-class cooperation!
BlueFast : That is wonderful, Hagakure-kun!
Invisibitch : I know.
Scotch : Well, either it’s admirable or it’ll be hilarious.
[PM Tokage — Hagakure]
Tokage : Okay Viz, I’m almost at school. Plan still a go?
Hagakure : Not only is the plan a go, it’s been ENHANCED.
Hagakure : The crazy pink-haired support chick was already here, and she doesn’t give a SHIT why I want this stuff.
Tokage : Oh NICE.
Hagakure : “Making super cute babies is its own reward, Ghosty-Chick!”
Tokage : It’s working in our favor but that’s probably not a great attitude to have.
Hagakure : You’re not wrong.
Tokage : So you got the custard, right?
Hagakure : Bet! Twine?
Tokage : And a gross of rubber ducks, yeah.
Hagakure : EXCELLENT.
Hagakure : We do prep this morning, and we set up at lunchtime, agreed?
Tokage : Bet!
Tokage : These detentions are gonna be completely worth it.
Hagakure : Yeah, they will.
Hagakure : We’ve got that map of the cameras, right?
Tokage : Fuck yes we do. I documented that shit months ago.
Hagakure : Fantastic.
* * * * *
[Class 1-A]
12:55
BlueFast : Excellent, Sako-senpai has arrived.
BlueFast : I will handle this.
CutiET : Oh jeez.
AuxcuseYou : I’m just gonna scooch a little closer.
HornBuddy : Huh. They’re awful close to our table.
CutiET : Kiri.
HornBuddy : I said I wouldn’t touch him, and I won’t!
HornBuddy : Breaking your promises isn’t manly!
HornBuddy : Besides, even if I was like that, Prez is right there.
CutiET : Good.
AuxcuseYou : Ugh. He’s being all pissy.
HornBuddy : Iida’s on a roll, tho.
CutiET : That’s getting… kinda loud. Even for Iida.
Scotch : Uh, yeah, it kinda is.
AuxcuseYou :
AuxcuseYou : THAT SON OF A BITCH!
HornBuddy : FUCKER!
Scotch : Well, I’m not hungry anymore.
CutiET : Huh!?
AuxcuseYou : Fuck no, I’m not repeating that FILTH for anyone other than the principal!
AuxcuseYou : FUCK this guy!
HornBuddy : Why the fuck is Iida being so quiet? I can’t even hear him anymore!
HornBuddy : He should’ve gotten LOUDER!
AuxcuseYou : Why is Iida talking about his quirk…?
CutiET : What’d he say?
AuxcuseYou : He’s talking about quirk law...?
HornBuddy : OH SHIT!
CutiET : WHAT THE FUCK!?
HornBuddy : I heard that crack!
HornBuddy : Senpai’s nose is DEFINITELY broken!
HornBuddy : Get that shitbag, Iida!
CutiET : What the fuck did he SAY!?
HornBuddy : Something fucking unforgivable!
AuxcuseYou : I told you, Ashido, I’m not repeating that shit.
HornBuddy : No no, Mido-bro, Uraraka, don’t stop him!
CutiET : Looks like it calmed down?
CutiET : Midori’s not quirk-sparking anymore.
Scotch : HAH! Eat THAT, fucker!
ZappySus : WOO! NICE SHOT, GREEN TEA!
CutiET : What the SHIT?
HandCrusher : The teachers are inbound.
CutiET : I cannot believe this.
Kermitdóttir : Pity.
Kermitdóttir : I kinda wanted a shot.
CutiET : What the FUCK did he say!?
Kermitdóttir : You don’t want to know, ribbit.
CutiET : Fuck.
Invisibitch : The fuck did I miss!?
AuxcuseYou : Don’t worry Hagakure. I’ll post the video when things chill out a bit.
FloofBringer : That was really scary.
BestHugs : He deserved it.
[Faculty Main]
NightyNight : Okay, what happened?
NightyNight : I just glanced at the class chats and they’re blowing up.
GuildMaster : It appears that there was an altercation between Young Iida, Midoriya, and Uraraka, and Young Sako from class 2-K.
GuildMaster : Aizawa and Kan have been dispatched to defuse it.
BuffBot : Honestly, Principal Nezu?
BuffBot : I don’t blame them.
GuildMaster : Interesting. I shall consult the recordings.
BuffBot : You get good enough audio on that?
BuffBot : Because if you don’t, I’ll cheerfully recount it.
GuildMaster : I’ll keep that in mind if it’s necessary. I just received notification of Young Jiro and Shoji sending me their accounts as well.
SlateSlabrock : An altercation involving Young Midoriya and his friends?
SlateSlabrock : Honestly I wouldn’t have expected that.
BuffBot : They were provoked.
BuffBot : I would’ve done it, at their age.
TheHealer : What’s the damage?
BuffBot : Sako’s definitely got a broken nose, and probably a lot of bruising. Nothing permanent, I don’t think.
TheHealer : Fair enough. I’ll be waiting.
* * * * *
[Faculty Main]
16:00
Eraser : Today has been an ABSOLUTE clusterfuck.
Eraser : Practically half my class has detention for the rest of the week.
Vlad : Tokage too. I was honestly surprised.
Vlad : What’d the Sako kid do?
OffTank : I’m giving Hatsume extra credit, ngl.
OffTank : Though she is definitely sitting through a bunch of lectures about properly vetting customers and their intentions.
HeyMikey : How the HELL did they get that much custard in that locker!?
MeleeDPS : We’re g