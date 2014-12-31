"Hiiiiiiee~!"

Running down the street at breakneck speed, Kobayakawa Sena frantically races against the clock so as to be on time for her high school entrance exams that, unsurprisingly, she's late for.

'Come on...!'

Picking up her pace, Sena charges forward directly into a crowded street, weaving and avoiding several pedestrians with practiced ease, an act that causes a chorus of confused yelps and indignant shouts before she bursts out from the crowd in an explosive sprint. Sena then disappears around a corner with a sharp turn, leaving behind a bemused crowd and one set of wide, green eyes staring after her.

Shaking out of their stupor, the crowd is about to continue on with their lives before a loud, maniacal laugh slice through the air. Curious, some of them turn their attention to the hunched form of a laughing teenager in bewilderment before paling and making a hasty retreat when they recognize the telltale features of the resident demon, terrified for their lives if they stay any longer than what's strictly necessary.

As his laughter dies down into the occasional cackle, Hiruma Yōichi straightens up to quickly follow the girl with the golden legs, eyes bright with calculative glee and a determined purpose to his steps.

It seems like he has some work to do.

Tracking down the girl is easy enough when he realizes she's heading towards his high school. All he needs to do now is to see if this girl has what it takes to make it on the team. Grinning his signature fanged grin, Yōichi makes himself comfortable on his chosen perch on a nearby tree branch, binoculars in hand. Spotting the incoming girl, Yōichi zooms in.

'Huh, scrawny little brat isn't she?'

With his eyes firmly on his binoculars, he takes careful note of the sprinting teen, filing minute details of the girl that could possibly be the catalyst of the Devil Bats in his mind.

Besides her run, the girl isn't anything extraordinary. A petite figure with long brown hair tied into a low ponytail with big brown eyes. She's not ugly but she isn't the pretty type that you'd typically find in other high school girls, either. In fact, the brat is just normal. Although, one can argue she'd fall into the cute category, gentle and fresh-faced but who the hell cares. He's only interested in what those golden legs of hers can do.

As if on cue, the brat increases her speed when she sees her destination in sight from a dash to a full-blown sprint that's so striking, Yōichi is hard pressed not to let his grin split his face.

It's gonna be a close one though. Since from the look of things, time's almost up; what with the school gate closing as seconds tick on by. Steadying himself on his perch, Yōichi leans forward in anticipation; the brat is almost in the end zone.

'Just a few more yards. C'mon, brat.'

As if sensing his thoughts, the girl's eyes widen in panic before narrowing in resolve. If Yōichi thought the brat's previous speed was impressive, this new momentum is fucking gorgeous. In a series of sharp turns and spins, the brat bypasses the last few pedestrians with a speed born out of desperation.

'With those legs of yours, you can do it.'

Just a few feet and the girl has the balls to actually launch herself into a fucking dive, landing in an ungraceful heap on the snow-covered ground as the school gate closes behind her.

Removing his binoculars, Yōichi stares at the brunette that's quickly making her way into the school building, all the while bowing and apologizing profusely to the concerned school guard for her daring actions. She did it. The fucking brat actually did it. It was official.

Yōichi takes a deep breath, barely able to contain his grin.

"TOUCHDOWN!"

He finally found his fucking running back.

YA-HA!

She's done it. After weeks of studying and tutoring —courtesy of her Mamori-neechan—, Kobayakawa Sena is finally done with her entrance exams. All she can do now is hope that she'll be able to get into her school of choice.

Sighing in apparent relief, the 3rd year middle schooler took one last glance at Deimon High, a wistful smile on her face, 'It'd be great if I can get into the same high school as Mamori-neechan.'

Wrapped securely in her scarf, Sena begins her quiet trek home, or at least, that's the plan, before an unseen hand roughly drags her into a nearby alley. In a matter of moments Sena finds herself bound and gagged on the cold ground so fast, she didn't even have a chance to scream. When her head finally clears, she pales when she finally gets a good look at her assailant.

A tall teenaged boy that looks to be around her age leans casually against the brick alley wall, looking absolutely demonic. Sharp pointy ears, intelligent green eyes and a head of messy bleached blond hair framing a handsome yet devilish face, the boy makes quite an impression. But what frightens her most of all is the maniacal fanged grin the demonic teen is sporting. Pushing himself off the wall, the blond saunters up to her in a predatory gait, grin widening the closer the boy gets to her frozen self.

Stopping in front of her, the blond crouches down to level a stare at her.

"Afternoon," he purrs. If Sena isn't terrified out of her mind right now, she would've like to take the chance to admire the boy's bewitching green eyes. Sadly, that's not an option right now since Sena is about to die soon. Did she collect bad karma somehow? Is that why there's a demon in front of her?

Squeaking behind her gag, Sena squirms unsuccessfully against her restraints in hopes of putting some form of distance between them only to stop with a flinch when the boy whacks her on the head with a chiding growl. "Stop that. You're gonna fucking hurt yourself if you keep doing that."

Doing as she's told, Sena fearfully looks up at the demon. "Good. Now let me be the first to congratulate you on your acceptance into Deimon High, Kobayakawa Sena." Sena must've look confused even in the midst of her fear because the other teen lets out a gleeful cackle, scaring her even further.

"We don't have time to waste for lengthy explanations so I'll make it brief," says the demon, a grin stretching across his face. "You passed your exams. Which means you're now officially a student of Deimon High and because of that, we're gonna enroll you into our American football club a few months early, got it?"

Shaking her head to free her mouth from the loose gag, Sena stutters confusedly at the crazy blond. "B-but that's impossible. I just f-finished my exams o-only a few minutes ago! There's no w-way I can get my results t-this fast. And there's no w-way I could ever play American football, I d-don't even know how!"

Smirking, the older teen leans in close. "Not important. And the fact you're a newbie in American football is why we're starting early fucking chibi."

Swallowing the lump in her throat, she fearfully stutters out. "U-um, start what?"

The response she gets is disheartening, however, when the older teen responds by letting out another one of his maniacal cackles. Wearing a particularly vicious grin, the blond sweeps her over his shoulder in one swift motion, cutting off her loud squeak by quickly shoving the gag back in place before heading towards their destination.

"Training."