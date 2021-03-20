Chapter Text

It is quite safe to say, in hindsight, that Harry Potter’s fascination ― or obsession, really ― started as early as on his very first day at Hogwarts. He always wondered if it wasn’t on that very day, that noteworthy First of September when he was eleven years old, when things had ultimately been set into motion.

Having his mind read by a hat of all things proved a more terrifying experience than Harry could’ve ever imagined when he’d still lived among muggles, and when he sank down on the long bench by the Gryffindor table he was exhausted. Exhausted from all the impressions of his first proper day in the magical world. He let his eyes roam, taking in his surroundings, his fellow students, the decorations in the Great Hall, the fancy banners and floating candles ― and was that tiny man at the head table actually a teacher? He reminded Harry of those goblins he’d seen at that wizarding bank Hagrid had taken him to, but vastly more friendly-looking. There was also Professor McGonagall at the teacher’s table, his new Head of House if he’d understood correctly ― not that Harry knew what exactly that meant, his muggle school hadn’t had houses or any such thing really ― and next to Quirrel, the odd, stuttering man Harry had met at the pub on that same day with Hagrid, sat another teacher.

A man dressed in all black, with black, greasy hair lankily hanging all the way down to his shoulders. And then, just when the teacher turned his head to the side and lifted his gaze, a sudden, sharp pain shot through Harry’s forehead, as if his scar was threatening to splice open. Harry hissed through his teeth and pressed his palm against his forehead, but found himself absolutely unable to look away from the dark gaze that found his. Just for a brief moment their eyes locked, when Harry was suddenly tapped on the shoulder and the connection was broken.

“That’s Professor Snape,” Percy explained eagerly, but before Harry could ask any more questions about that strangely intense man, the table was suddenly laden with the most delicious food and Harry forgot all about those dark eyes and the pain in his scar. When he fell into bed that night, his thoughts were occupied with excitement for the upcoming day for less than five minutes before exhaustion finally claimed him and he fell asleep.

But only a few hours later, on his first school day, Harry was violently reminded of Professor Snape’s existence. In fact, it was when they’d sat down for their very first Potions lesson down in the dungeons and the door burst open with a loud bang, giving way to Professor Snape, sweeping into the room like a bat, robes flapping about dramatically. Fearful gasps were heard in the classroom, and for a moment Harry could do nothing but stare at the man. And then he started to speak.

Professor Snape’s voice was like black velvet, deep and rich, and Harry couldn’t fumble for his quill fast enough, desperate to jot down every exhilarating word about the art of Potion Making that came from the Professor’s mouth. Harry had hoped to appear diligent, eager even, desperate to make a good first impression on this strange man, but the Professor didn’t seem to appreciate his efforts in the slightest. Instead he folded his arms in front of his chest, pulling his cloak tighter around himself and making him look even more like a grand old bat, and stalked towards Harry like a cat on the prowl, that dark gaze intensely fixed onto him.

It became quite clear to Harry then that Professor Snape did not like him very much ― called him a celebrity even, although Harry still didn’t quite get just why he was so wildly famous in the wizarding world ― but apparently that was reason enough for Snape to test him. And of course Harry failed miserably. He couldn’t answer a single question his professor asked him, and although Hermoine seemed to know the answers perfectly well, Professor Snape simply ignored her in favour of insulting Harry some more. Red-faced with shame, Harry realised something: for some inexplicable reason this professor absolutely hated him. And if that was how things were going to be ― fine. Harry was used to being hated. But there was no way in hell he would simply take it lying down.

Things with Snape didn’t improve at all over the course of the school year, and at some point Harry had himself firmly convinced that it was actually Snape who was after the Philosopher’s Stone. The professor had such an air of secrecy about him and he never smiled, and Harry thought that made him very suspicious indeed. Snape was also famous for stalking the corridors at night, and Harry reckoned it would’ve been easy for him to find where Fluffy was hidden ― and hadn’t that bite on his leg been proof enough? ― but absolutely no one seemed to believe him. Snape of course was still downright cruel whenever he spoke to Harry, those dark eyes, like empty tunnels, narrowing and glimmering with glee. It was unnerving, humiliating, and more than once Harry couldn’t do anything but sit and let his teacher ramble while he fought down hot goosebumps all over his skin. As infuriating as the man was, his voice was another thing entirely, washing over Harry like a flood-wave, making his head throb and his ears burn while he bit the tip of his tongue to keep himself from getting into even more trouble.

But as usual, trouble found him. It was only in the aftermath of the whole debacle with Quirrel and Voldemort that Harry learned what had really happened at the Quidditch pitch during his first match. That it hadn’t been Snape who’d cursed his broom but Quirrel. That Snape had actually tried to save Harry ― and how ridiculous was that? Harry would’ve bet his left arm that the man couldn’t care less whether he dropped dead but it was true; Snape had saved him.

This new information confused Harry so thoroughly that he gave it a good long think over the summer holidays, locked away with his horrible relatives in Privet Drive, and ultimately decided to give the man another chance to redeem himself.

Snape, however, didn’t seem very keen on redemption. Only a mild debacle later, after an errant flight to Hogwarts in Mr Weasley’s Ford Anglia, Snape hurled and spat insults at them like there was no tomorrow ― even went as far as demanding Dumbledore expel them ― and Harry decided that Professor Snape did not deserve a second chance after all. He was a right git, and that was that. Snape hated Harry, and Harry hated Snape. End of story.

But it wasn’t, of course. Not just because Harry’s second year at Hogwarts turned out even more exciting and dangerous and near-fatal than the previous year, but also because things with Snape somehow managed to get even worse. So had Snape’s temper and general mood ― if that was at all possible ― and Harry ultimately started to avoid the professor as much as possible. And it wasn’t like Harry didn’t have enough on his mind after discovering that he was a parselmouth and half of the school started to either shun or tease him about it.

There was one moment however, on the day of the confusing discovery of his ability to talk to snakes, where things with Snape seemed―different. Just for a brief moment. When Harry had spoken to the snake, Snape had given him a most peculiar look, something between surprise and awe, with something Harry hadn’t quite dared to call fear at the brim of those dark, cold eyes. And while that had been confusing in itself, it had for once not been disdain in those eyes. No wicked, cruel gleam, no menacing glare. And it had left Harry perplexed and deep in thought, safely ensconced in his four-poster later that evening.

He couldn’t make sense of it, however, and the bullying and whispering behind his back quickly diverted his attention to more pressing matters. And then, all of a sudden, things went absolutely apeshit and then the school year was over. And Harry mostly thought about how relieved he was that Ginny was alright, and that Hermione was alright, too, and how bloody lucky he and Ron had been to be alive instead of spider poop by then.

Back in Privet Drive, however, Professor Snape came back to visit his thoughts. And since Harry was receiving no mail from his friends and his school books had to be kept out of sight of his relatives, Harry had much time to think on the matter. What he didn’t have was an explanation for Snape’s behaviour towards him and ultimately Harry accepted the notion that the man was simply a nasty bastard and nothing else. An angry, sad man who had no better means to vent his frustrations than by abusing (largely) innocent students. Snape loathed him for something Harry had absolutely no control over and that was not only wildly unfair but also apparently a very unchangeable fact. Thankfully, Harry was very used to his life being unfair, so he finally surrendered to the fact that he would forever be oddly fascinated (and enraged) by a man who wanted absolutely nothing to do with him.

But before term even started, Harry’s life was suddenly thrown askew by the appearance of a mass murderer who had escaped from Azkaban, apparently for the sole reason of hunting down and killing Harry. The whole Snape matter paled considerably in comparison. Harry once again opted for staying out of Snape’s hair as much as possible while having to sit through two double lessons of Potions per week, and that seemed to work out just fine right until the end of the school year when everything came to a spectacular showdown in the Shrieking Shack. And since Harry was still firmly convinced of Snape’s bastardness at the time he had no qualms disarming his teacher with such force that it knocked him unconscious. And while Harry was sure to receive a year’s worth of detention for attacking his teacher, Snape did not only protect Harry and his friends from Lupin in his werewolf form but also never mentioned the incident again and simply pretended nothing had happened.

It was then, shortly before his fourteenth birthday, when Sirius told him about the animosity between Snape and Harry's dad. Reluctant and vague as Sirius’ snide retellings of their school time adversity were, Harry thought he now had a good inkling why Snape hated him so very much. Harry, who, as everyone kept repeating, resembled his father so much, the man Snape had hated so much. It made at least a little more sense now, but it mainly brought forth a strange, insistent urge to prove to his professor that he, Harry, was not in fact James, but a whole other person. His own person. He wanted to prove Snape wrong, prove that he was more than ― no, not at all! ― his father reincarnate.

Something changed in Harry after this. Back for his fourth year, he found himself entranced by the silky voice yet again. Potions classes became difficult for a whole other reason than potions simply being difficult. He found himself struggling to concentrate on the subject whenever Snape opened his mouth, the smooth voice sending shivers down his spine and making his head spin, every single word from those harsh lips sounding like an incantation attempting to lure him in, to make him delirious and senseless. And that was not only weird, but also very embarrassing.

And if that embarrassment wasn’t enough, Harry also realised that he enjoyed seeing Snape angry. It was a most disturbing discovery, one that didn’t make the slightest bit of sense, and he didn't dare mention it to his friends. He did, however, purposely instigate a few potions accidents to provoke another hateful reaction from his teacher. When those black eyes narrowed and the deep voice rose, Harry hung on for dear life, wishing for the moment to continue infinitely. He knew it was certainly no healthy fixation, and definitely very reckless, but he found himself utterly unable to do anything about it.

Because he'd obviously made quite a reputation with Snape, he was always the first to be suspected whenever the professor was looking for a culprit. One night, Snape took him into his private stores of ingredients and accused him of stealing. Harry denied the whole thing, but he knew he wasn't playing his part too well. They had stolen from the Potions Master's storage before, after all. Just not this time. Not like he could explain that and expect understanding from the man.

Snape stepped down from the ladder, a peculiar little vial in hand and then proceeded to threaten Harry with the use of Veritaserum. Harry knew he should've been intimidated, frightened even. Instead, he found the whole conversation strangely enticing. His body hummed in a way it only did when he was driving his broom higher and higher into the skies, accompanied by a headiness that nearly left him dizzy. When Snape finally let him go, Harry could only will his wobbly legs to flee down the corridor as fast as possible, but not utter more than a choked up “Yes, Professor,” as he retreated.

Later, in his bed, he replayed the scene over and over in his head. He was nearly asleep when a realisation suddenly hit him and jolted him wide awake, his heart jumping into a frenzy.

He had not only enjoyed it, like he always did in class when Snape picked on him, but it had also stirred something else. A strange, persistent want―no, craving― to be pinned against the wall by Snape, by his stare, or preferrably, by his hands. Harry shuddered and pulled the blanket higher. He was fourteen, a teenager by all means, and surely he was expected to fantasise about someone touching him, but this― this clearly wasn’t normal, was it? Snape was a man, for one, a much older man, and Harry had never even kissed or held hands with anyone, up until now firmly convinced that he was very much into girls, but all of a sudden Snape’s hands were everything he could think about. Snape’s deep, dark eyes, narrowed with fury, Snape’s narrow lips spewing witty insults and hissing and snarling and that voice― god, that voice. No, it was clear that whatever was going on with Harry was very much not normal at all, and there was no way he could go to either Ron or Hermione about his. Ever. How does one tell his best friends that he's a pervert? Not at all, Harry decided firmly.

The Triwizard Tournament, thankfully, kept him very busy and Harry more than welcomed the distraction from his disastrous thoughts. If only it didn't come with such high stress levels and such little sleep. After Lupin had returned the Marauder’s map to him Harry hadn't roamed the halls for a while in order to stay out of trouble, but sleep became increasingly difficult over the school year and he found himself wandering more often again.

It was one of these nights that Snape found him.

“Mr Potter,” he hissed into the darkness of the corridor only illuminated by his Lumos. “Out of bed in the middle of the night. Is our champion above law and order now? Has the fame gone to your head and led you to believe you're absolved of the rules us mere mortals must abide by?” His voice was scathing and Harry's stupid skin sizzled with excitement.

“You're out of bed, too. Does that mean you're not mortal either?” Harry shot back, surprising himself. He didn't know where that had come from, but perhaps the night simply made him more daring. Stupid really, because Harry was only seconds away from scrubbing cauldrons for the rest of the school year if Snape’s glare was any indication.

But instead Snape's nostrils widened as he snorted angrily. “I dare you, Potter, even a champion can lose house points.” The last syllable came out barely more than a hiss and the sound made Harry's stomach flutter violently.

“Yes, Professor,” he replied, desperate to keep his voice firm, holding the man’s furious gaze.

To his utter surprise, Snape didn't deduct any points and just looked at him quizzically before turning around on his heel with a swoosh of his robes.

“Straight to your bed, boy, or your housemates will be very angry with you in the morning!” he bellowed and then vanished into the dark. Harry couldn't quite believe his luck and ran all the way back to Gryffindor tower without ever remembering his feet touching the ground.

It was only a few weeks later when Voldemort was resurrected, on the most horrible night of Harry’s life. There was only one week of term remaining before the summer holiday and Harry spent the first half of it high out of his mind on sleeping draughts in the hospital wing. But the potions made his brain fuzzy and his stomach upset, so by day three Harry demanded to return to his dormitory. After all, nothing helped against Cedric’s lifeless face appearing before his inner eye whenever he wasn’t sleeping. The dull irises looking fixedly into the air, the scream of agony from Mr Diggory ringing in his ears so loudly he couldn’t understand what Ron or Hermione were saying right next to him.

His dorm mates, just as everyone else except for his two best friends, kept eyeing Harry with suspicion and mainly avoided him if they didn’t make snide remarks about his involvement with Cedric’s death. It was only a culmination of all the rumours he’d had to endure during the school year, of how he’d forged his application or confunded the Goblet of Fire or used his celebrity to get into the tournament. None of them cared that Harry had never wanted to take part in the spectacle at all. That he’d gladly foregone the prestige and glory for simply having one single uneventful, safe school year. For not having to watch his friend die, not having to witness Voldemort’s resurrection― or feel it. Because he’d felt it. In the marrow of his bones, a piercing pain right from the scar on his forehead down into the tips of his toes.

Harry reckoned it was no wonder he started to lose it a bit. That he’d feel either terribly angry or frighteningly numb but nothing in between. He couldn’t think. And he couldn’t sleep. And with only a few days left before he’d once again return to blissful isolation at his ruddy relatives’, Harry once again started to wander the corridors at night. It wasn’t like he had anything to lose at that point and he’d found a nice, hidden little alcove right behind a statue on the third floor of the Astronomy tower where he’d retreat to during the night. It was quiet and peaceful, and the only place he allowed himself to cry.

He sat, sniffling, pondering his dreaded existence when a sudden movement in the shadow of the staircase startled him.

“Potter! Out and about again, are we?” Snape's cold voice crept over him like a gust of wind.

“Fuck off,” Harry spat and didn't make any effort to move or look up. He simply sat there, hunched and sore and waiting for the impending tirade. A gasp came from Snape and then, almost instantly, he was grabbed by the collar and pulled into a standing position.

“You will not speak to me like that, you insolent brat. Twenty points from Gryffindor!” Snape’s face was now visible in the pale moonlight, brows knitted together, eyes blazing with fury.

Harry shrugged, unimpressed, too tired and numb to mind for once. “Take them all. I don't care.” A small voice in Harry’s head supplied that perhaps Snape would simply kill him, right here on the spot, and wouldn’t that be nice? Have a quick, perhaps even pain-free end to this dreadful existence?

Snape only scoffed at that and rolled his eyes, but he came even closer, so close their noses were nearly touching when he spoke again. “You are truly the most immature boy hero this world could have wished for,” Snape snarled and loosened his grip. “Tears are nothing to be ashamed of, but you need to work on that attitude, Mr Potter.”

That caught Harry by surprise. He looked up into Snape’s unreadable face that was still much too close and a little blurry from the proximity. And just then Harry felt that familiar tingling sensation crawling down his spine, over the back of his thighs all the way down to his feet and maybe, just maybe, being alive wasn’t too bad after all. At least he could still feel things.

Snape spoke again then, the smooth voice sounding just a touch impatient as he asked “Did Madam Pomfrey not supply you with a sleeping potion?”

Harry shook his head. “I hate that stuff.”

“Do you?” Snape, there was no other word for it, purred. The hairs on Harry’s neck stood on end as the silky voice trailed over him, somehow more soothing than he ever remembered it feeling. “And you believe your abilities qualify you to criticise my work, Potter?”

Harry could only gape at him. “You make them?”

“Obviously,” was the curt reply, accompanied by a swiftly raised eyebrow.

But the dark gaze seemed almost exploring now and Harry felt oddly encouraged when he muttered a quiet “Sorry, then.”

It was quite clear to him by then that Snape would probably not kill him, at least not this night, but he didn’t really feel disappointed about it. This was probably the least hateful conversation he’d ever had with his professor and if that wasn’t an achievement. The proximity to the man in the darkness of the tower was strangely exhilarating, his body buzzing and thrumming from it, and thankfully Snape spared him from having to come up with what to say next by speaking first.

“Why are you not in your dormitory? I believe Dumbledore would want you safe and sound after last week's events.” Harry flinched at the mention, suddenly forcefully reminded of Cedric’s grey, lifeless face and Voldemort’s high-pitched voice. Kill the spare. Fuck this.

Harry balled his hands into fist and hunched up his shoulders in defiance. “Why indeed,” he spat, his heart thundering with adrenaline and sudden fury. “Perhaps because the other boys bloody hate me now. Perhaps I've developed a habit of moaning Cedric's name in my sleep. Or Voldemort's, you choose. Perhaps I can't stand being in a room with innocent people because it makes me want to jump off the astronomy tower. Perhaps because I'm a bloody freak!” Harry had started to pant throughout his little speech and he swallowed heavily while he glared at his professor.

Snape, however, seemed wholly unimpressed by his outbreak and only stared at Harry, silently and sternly. Then, with an elegant movement, he grabbed Harry by the arm, turned to walk and pulled him along.

“Where are you taking me?” Harry demanded, struggling to pull free from Snape’s iron hold. But it was futile. The man stopped for a brief moment, turning towards Harry to give him a nasty smirk.

“Someone who has lost the will to live wouldn’t ask that question, don’t you think, Potter?”

Harry wanted to say something, to argue or tell the man just where he could stick that smirk of his, but the spot on his arm where Snape was still holding him tightly burned intriguingly, sending waves of the familiar tingling sensation all the way up to his shoulder, and Harry was absolutely incapable of forming any words. Snape only nodded then, an expression of sheer self-satisfaction on his face, and continued his way, dragging Harry along.

He realised pretty quickly that they seemed to be headed for the dungeons and couln’t help his stupid, sick mind leaping at the prospect of being somwhere far away and secluded with Snape, just the two of them. It was ridiculous of course, and foolish, and foremost humiliating, and by the time they reached the dungeons Harry’s confidence had left him and his whole body was taut with apprehension.

Snape led him further and further down into the school, and Harry started to wonder just where Snape was taking him when the man suddenly came to a halt in front of an inconspicuous door. An ugly gargoyle granted them access after Snape muttered a password, and then Harry was unceremoniously pulled inside, the door falling shut behind them with a loud bang.

For a moment Harry just stood there, in the middle of the room, dumbfounded. Snape's quarters looked as classically slytherin as one could imagine, and strangely enough, Harry found himself liking it. Greens and blacks mixed with dark wood and velvet. The smell of old books lingered in the dusty air and something else, herbal and warm. He was still busy with taking in every impression he could when he was suddenly smacked against the head by a piece of cloth. Only then did he realise that Snape had let go of him and apparently left the room through a door on the side.

“The fuck's that?” Harry blurted, holding up the fabric.

“Language, Potter!” Snape's voice came from next door and Harry followed him into what he now realised was a bedroom.

Snape's bedroom.

The breath Harry was about to take got stuck in his chest as he detected the man by a bench in the back. And Snape was unbuttoning his robe.

“It's a nightshirt, you dimwit,” he snarled, not bothering to look up. Which was probably for the best because there was no way Harry had his facial expression in check right then. Snape pulled the stiff teaching robe off his shoulders and moved his hands to his white, buttoned undershirt when he halted his movements and seemed to reconsider. He looked at Harry and sighed with exasperation.

“Do close your mouth, Potter. Gaping isn't a becoming look, even for highly praised boy heroes. Be assured I'll change my mind if you continue looking so flustered.” Harry shut his mouth, which had apparently stood agape, and willed his features into something he hoped was akin to composure.

“And you will be sleeping on the sofa, of course,” Snape added then, suddenly seeming a little discomfited.

Harry tried to ignore the odd sinking feeling in his stomach and squeezed out a raspy “Why?”

“I sincerely hope you're not asking why I won't share my bed with you.” The expression on Snape’s face was wholly unreadable.

Harry shook his head, although a small voice in the back of his mind had indeed been quite close to asking just that.

“No, sir,” he tried, and then finally breathed in relief as his brain seemed to catch up with the situation, finally providing him with sufficient words to form a coherent sentence. “Why are you doing this? Why are you being nice?” he asked.

Snape snorted and Harry could’ve sworn it almost sounded amused.

“I'm not nice, Potter. I'm merely interested in the well-being of our grandest celebrity. And very tired. I need to sleep, you need to sleep. I promise I won't ridicule you no matter whose name you moan in your sleep, as long as you promise not to wander off again. There's a blanket in the cupboard next door.” The words were spoken so matter-of-factly Harry couldn't refute them.

He stared at Snape and the man stared back.

“Thanks,” Harry offered, suddenly feeling extremely tired and like his body weighed at least a ton. He yawned and shuffled back to the living room where he procured a surprisingly nice, soft woolly blanket from the bottom drawer of a cupboard, and then sat down on the sofa to toe off his trainers. After that he pushed his hands into the sofa to assess it a little, deciding that it was at least miles better than the stone floor in his little alcove behind the statue. Beyond exhausted, sleep already insistently tugging at his mind, he slumped back into the pillows and yawned again, rubbing his eyes.

Less than a minute later he was fast asleep, still in his clothes, glasses on his nose.

When Harry woke the next morning, his glasses lay neatly folded on the table next to him. For a few seconds he felt disoriented, the wholly unfamiliar surroundings sending a rush of adrenaline through his system, and then he felt his face flush violently as the previous night filtered back into his brain. He'd slept in Snape's chambers. Snape, of all people. Harry buried his burning hot face in his hands and groaned when suddenly the man himself stepped into the room, already impeccably dressed and wearing his usual sneer around the mouth.

“You have forty minutes until classes start. I suggest you get a move on,” he snarled, not even deigning to look at Harry.

Harry didn't dare to move. There was no way he would remind Snape of the challenges of being almost fifteen and hormonal. He moaned in mortification, stiff and unmoving on the sofa, desperately hoping the blanket covered everything that needed covered,

“Potter. Now,” Snape insisted, more sharply now.

“I― can't,” Harry blurted, pressing his hands even more firmly to his face. “Please don’t make me.”

“What do you mean, you can't? Surely I'm not asking too much of you, when I― oh.” Apparently Snape had caught on. He let out a sound that almost sounded like a laugh, but this was Snape, and the man never laughed. He snarled, bellowed, ridiculed and huffed and puffed, but he certainly didn't laugh. Or so Harry had thought.

“It's not funny. Can you just leave? I promise I'll be gone in five minutes,” he squeezed out from behind his palms. Why was it that holes in the ground never opened when one needed them the most?

“Very well, Mr Potter. Do not dare touch anything in here or I'll make you regret it,” Snape snarled before Harry finally heard his footsteps receding.

As soon as the door closed, he lifted his hands from his face and stared at the ceiling. He was sure Snape had not intended for his parting sentence to sound so ambiguous but Harry couldn't help smirking at the double-entendre. Still, as intriguing as the thought was, there was no way in hell he would wank in the Potions Master's living room. The whole thing had been a close enough call as it was. It was mortifying. Horribly, terribly, utterly mortifying and thankfully the shame and a quick pee eased up his morning wood very soon.

But despite it all, when he stumbled into Transfigurations half an hour later, Harry felt strangely giddy. Elated, giddy, and alive.