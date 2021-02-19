Chapter Text

He thinks, as his ship settles in the bay of the cruiser, of Fay.

It’s hard to stop thinking of her, even now. Jon has spent thirty years with the sense of her just beyond himself, as ever-present as the stars themselves, and two years of having that ripped away hasn’t changed the instinct of a lifetime that says to look for her no matter what.

Here and now, there's no Fay, no sense of her, no light across the tapestry of the Force. Just cold darkness, the looming shadow of the cruiser, and the echo of ten thousand Jedi’s deaths still reverberating across the galaxy. There were deaths here, aboard the ship; Jon can feel a young woman screaming, the fractured edges of an old man’s last, rattling breath, the way the Force curls around the wounds their deaths left, unable to heal.

It will never heal, but—if Jon can shake the Empire’s foundations, there might be room for something new to grow up around the scars.

The system chimes quietly, landing complete, and then starts shutting down the engines. Jon lets it; there isn't going to be an escape, and he knew that from the first moment. Instead, he makes one last sweep of the interior, checking that there's nothing that could tie him back to Ruusan, to Fay and Knol and Nico, to the Jedi in general. There won't be, and he knows that, because these two years have been nothing but practice in hiding everything he is, but—

But.

It’s only when he’s done, when his heartbeat is steady and his breathing even, that Jon trails is fingers through bits of mechanics in one of his belt pouches, then presses a hand to the controls, lets the ramp sink down with a hiss of hydraulics to reveal the inside of the cruiser’s bay.

There are clones waiting for him, and just for a moment Jon can't breathe.

“Jon Antilles?” the closest one says, a man with orange on his armor and a sticker on his helmet, a little Twi’lek girl’s grinning face. He steps forward, blaster raised, and Jon doesn’t move, even if he can feel the echoes from these men too, screams and blaster-fire and blood on plastoid.

“Yes,” he says, soft, and the clone nods sharply, waves him forward.

“The Emperor is waiting for you,” he says, and there's a warning in the words, something pointed. Jon has interacted with clones before, can't remember them using any sort of tone, and beneath the deep drape of his hood he slants a glance at the man. Can't recall a clone with painted armor, either, or anything but featureless white, but—

No two clones he can see have the same paint on their armor.

Something prickles across his neck, his shoulders, and Jon hesitates just for an instant. Fear has been a constant since the Order’s fall, but—not warnings like this. Not the sense, impossible to dismiss, that something is different. Not wrong, not quite, but changed. Shifted.

The clones all look different.

“I assume,” Jon says, even though his throat is almost too tight to get the words out, “that the Empire has what it owes me.”

“Yeah, yeah, you’ll get your pay,” the clone says impatiently, and jerks his head at one of the other clones with him. “Wooley, take him up.”

“Sir,” the trooper says, and Jon marks the name, trying not to frown. None of the clones he’s encountered had names, either, just numbers.

In the pit of his stomach, something like nervous tension turns over, winds tighter. This isn't what he expected.

“This way,” Wooley says, and Jon follows him out of the hangar and down a long hallway. There are more clones in the halls, all in painted armor, and Jon can't pick out any sort of pattern no matter how closely he pays attention. Wooley and the lieutenant in the hangar both have orange on their armor, but as they head up four levels and cross down another hall, Jon spots armor painted with green, blue, brown, red. There's even a lone trooper with violet on his armor, mixed in with another squad that’s mostly yellow and red. Not division markings, Jon thinks, watching the group pass. They're clearly on duty, a coherent squad, but—

Two of them nod to Wooley as they pass, acknowledgement instead of a blind hurry to follow orders. And it’s a risk, it’s stupid, but Jon opens is sense of the Force just slightly, reaches for more than just the background convulsions of the Force warped and screaming with darkness.

In every other clone trooper he’s encountered since the Republic fell, there's been nothing. No emotion, not much thought, not even much of a signature in the Force. Life, maybe, but muted, greyed out like embers gone dark amidst the ashes, faded away.

Now, here, each one of them burns.

The wash of exhaustion and grief almost makes Jon falter as another pair of figures turn down the hall, sharp as knives against his skin. His breath almost catches, but he clamps down on the Force again, ruthlessly cuts himself off, and only has the fading echo of guilt and fury ringing in his head by the time the pair reach them.

“Wooley,” the man says, and he’s in bright red armor, like a warning flare, with the symbol of the republic in white across the pauldrons. Jon stares at it beneath the shadow of his hood, and finds he can't breathe, that it takes all of his effort to hold himself steady, not to let his hands clench into fists.

At the clone’s side, a slimmer, smaller man, his dark hair streaked with gold, flicks a glance at Jon, pauses. Jon keeps his head ducked enough that the hood will hide his face, that he won't have to make eye contact. The Inquisitorius was spaced, he thinks, but this man is dressed all in black, and he looks wary, careful. Jon wants to reach out, check whether he’s Force-sensitive, but he doesn’t dare. Not with someone who’s so clearly not a clone, and not so close to the Emperor.

“Commander Fox,” Wooley returns politely, and nods to the man in black.

It’s not just his lieutenant and his immediate squad who know his name, Jon thinks. Widespread names, instead of numbers. But he encountered a squad of clones on Dantooine just a few weeks ago, and they all referred to each other by numbers, even in private. This is different, but it’s also new.

“Escort duty?” Fox asks, and it’s suspicious, his eyes still fixed on Jon. He shifts, just faintly, but Jon marks how it puts him just slightly between Jon and the man in black, like he’s ready to put himself bodily in the middle of things if Jon proves himself a threat. An official, maybe, or a strategist, and Jon marks him more carefully, files his face just in case he turns up again later.

“Yes, sir,” Wooley says. “Bounty hunter who asked for a meeting with the Emperor.”

Jon can't make out Fox’s expression through the helmet, can't feel more than the very edges of his emotions, but he can still pick out the wary stillness that comes over Fox, deeply suspicious. Fox takes another step forward, one to the side, and says, “Hood off.”

Jon doesn’t move. “Only if you buy me a drink first.”

Wooley flicks a glance between them, like he’s not sure he should intervene. “His biometrics matched,” he offers after a second of hesitation. “Lieutenant Boil cleared him, sir.’

“Good,” Fox says, though he still hasn’t moved. “Hood off.”

“You first,” Jon says, a flicker of instinct that he doesn’t quite expect. He’s mostly sure the troopers are all still clones, has no reason to believe otherwise, but—proof won't be a bad thing. His own face isn't truly a secret, because the Jedi Temple had no records of him beyond his teacher, his name, his rank, and he would hardly care about scars now, in the midst of the enemy. Not when he’s about to die regardless.

“Fox,” the man in black says quietly, laying a hand on Fox’s elbow, but Fox doesn’t look around, just keeps staring at Jon. After a long second, he reaches up, hauls his helmet off, and levels a dark look at Jon, jerking his chin.

“Off,” he orders.

It’s Jango Fett's face, with the addition of more scars and hair that’s gone grey at the temples, darker, more dangerous eyes than Jango ever managed. Jon doesn’t hesitate, but reaches up, pushing his hood back just enough for Fox to see his face, the wealth of scars there. Just enough to meet his eyes, to answer the challenge there, and after another long, tense moment, Fox nods once, sharply.

“I’ll get you that drink later,” he says, pointed, and pulls his helmet back on, then reaches back. He pulls the other man a step closer, on his far side so that he’s as far from Jon as possible, and steers him past. The other man doesn’t protest, just turns his head to give Jon one last look, and Jon looks as well. That careful closeness isn't just a guard seeing to a mark, or a military commander protecting a strategist; it speaks of something personal, something fiercer. But—

The clones have been automatons since the Empire rose. In his wanderings, in his desperate search for surviving Jedi, Jon has encountered them many times over, and each time he would have called them…not quite human. Shadows built in that form, but as single-minded and indistinguishable as any battle droids.

That look Fox gave, him, though—that wasn’t an automaton. Neither is Wooley, standing next to him, wavering as he looks from Jon to Fox’s retreating back. It’s like the end of the Emperor woke them, brought them back to life, and under his cloak Jon's hands curl into fists as he steadies his breathing.

He didn’t expect this. He doesn’t know what to do with this. the clone troopers are the ones who executed the Jedi, carried out Order 66. They're serving the new Emperor, are the reason for the Empire’s strength. But—

Grimly, ferocious, Jon strangles that flicker of hesitation, doesn’t allow it to stop him as he starts forward again, Wooley hurrying to catch up. Regardless of what motivation the clones have, regardless of what’s happened, the Emperor is still the figurehead. He’s still the one Jon needs to stop, needs to remove if he’s going to destabilize things. The mystery of the clones can be solved after the Emperor is dead, when the Rebellion has a chance. Jon can't send a message, not now, but—if he reaches out in his last moments, gives Knol and Nico the knowledge, it will be enough. Terrible, for them, because they’ll feel him die, and risky if anyone tries to track them in the aftermath, but it will at least give them something to dig at, something to pass on to the Bothan Spynet and then the Rebellion. They're some of the best Jedi; they can survive.

Now that Vader and Sidious are gone, now that every member of the Inquisitorius is dead, with the new Emperor to follow shortly, Jon has full faith that they can survive anything.

He thinks, again, of Fay, a jarring contrast to the bland durasteel and industrial hallways as Wooley leads him towards the other side of the ship. This place is everything Fay wasn’t, and in every memory Jon has of her that matters, she’s a vast thing, far beyond these walls, these people. Never something small, never something easy, but—good. Good without hesitation or restraint, determined in a way Jon has never seen in another soul.

Maybe, when the Empire falls, Fay will wake up again. maybe, when the darkness is beaten back, there will be enough room for Fay's light again.

Jon would give his life for that without pause.

“Here,” Wooley says, and Jon raises his head, then comes to a stop in front of a wide, looming pair of doors. There are no other doors in this section of hallway, and the keypad doesn’t open even when Wooley dials in a code. There's a long pause, then a beep, and the request for entry goes through. Jon watches the doors slide open, a whirl of cooler air escaping, and steps into a huge room. The far wall is entirely made of windows and durasteel, looking out on Alderaan below, and there are no other troopers present, no thrones, no guards, no retinue. The only other soul in the whole space is a man of average height, broad-shouldered and sturdy, completely wrapped in black cloth.

“Majesty,” Wooley says, taking one step inside the room and then stopping, a pace behind Jon. “The bounty hunter Jon Antilles.”

The Emperor shifts, looking away from the wide windows, and then turns slowly, deliberately. He studies Jon for a moment, then tips his head.

“Thank you, Wooley,” he says, and Jon marks the name again. Either Wooley is someone in the Emperor’s inner circle, which he hadn’t thought a clone could be, or it means something Jon isn't sure of yet. “You can leave.”

Wooley hesitates, which is even more startling. “Majesty,” he says, just a little careful. “Sergeant Sinker won't like that.”

“Then Sinker can take it up with me later,” the Emperor says, faintly dry. Jon's hands curl tighter, his nails digging into his palms, and it’s hard to remind himself to breathe.

This is the leader of the Empire. This is the man who overthrew Sidious and had Vader killed. He’s now the one responsible for those hunting down and executing Jedi and Rebels alike, and Jon can't let him live. Can't let the Empire as a whole live any longer than it already has. If even one more Jedi is killed, it might be the end of the Jedi entirely, and he can't risk that. He can't hesitate. He won't.

“Sir,” Wooley says, and Jon can hear the frown in his voice.

“Go,” the Emperor orders, and Wooley shuts his mouth, steps back, and nods.

“Yes, sir,” he says, and the doors slide shut after him, locking with a heavy thump.

Jon turns to look at them, like he’s checking what he heard, and in the same motion, he lets out a breath, releases the tight hold he’s had on the Force for two years now, and twists a hand. Inside the control pad by the door, the wires wrench loose, and Jon lets them go, turns back, and raises his chin.

The Force burns through him, the way it hasn’t in years. It’s like finally stepping out into the light after decades in darkness, almost too vivid, almost painful to feel his senses stretch and settle. The Force still echoes with screams, and if anything they're worse here, sharper, more horrified. Millions of voices trapped and suffering, in pain and unable to escape it. Guilt and fear and horror, so loud they set Jon's teeth on edge, and it takes everything he has to breathe through it. Any person nearby who’s Force-sensitive will feel him, know that something is happening, but—

Even if there are still Inquisitors left, even if they're close, they won't be able to reach the Emperor in time to save him.

There's a long, stretching moment of silence, and then the Emperor says, “You claimed to have information on a Jedi Master hiding in the Outer Rim.”

“Yes,” Jon says evenly, and when the Emperor doesn’t move, Jon does instead, crossing the open floor with slow, deliberate steps. He’d been expecting a court full of politicians or military men, a full contingent of bodyguards. If the Emperor is Force-sensitive, he can't feel it, and for the first time in far too long, something like hope kindles. Jon might be able to manage this. even now, in the heart of the Empire, he might have a chance.

There won't be any getting out once he’s killed the Emperor, but—he always knew the odds of that.

“Congratulations on your ascension, Your Majesty,” he says, soft, lets it carry across the space between them. “Word is spreading fast.”

Above the black scarf wrapped around the Emperor’s face, brown eyes are cool. It’s been a long time since Jon could catch the surface thoughts of those around him, but he feels them now as the Emperor watches him. A memory, quicksilver across his mind, of a figure in black descending the ramp of a shuttle, the weight of a blaster rifle, the feel of the trigger pulling.

Jon hadn’t realized the new Emperor was the one to kill Sidious personally.

“The only word I want is of that Jedi,” the Emperor says, and it sounds flat, but Jon can feel him, feel him in a way he hasn’t been able to feel anyone since the Order fell. “Do you know who he is?”

There's still almost thirty paces between them. Jon keeps his steps even, measured, not rushing; if the Emperor is a sniper, he’s best served getting right up close.

“A legendary Master,” he says, quiet, and something flickers through the Emperor, a strange gut-wrenching twist of fear and hope and loathing. “Thought dead during the Clone Wars, but skilled at spying, infiltration. It’s no wonder he survived, hidden away from danger.”

The Emperor doesn’t move, hardly seems to breathe. “Thousands of Jedi died during the Clone Wars,” he says harshly. “I’ll need proof.”

Jon takes another step, another. There’s barely fifteen paces between them now, and he thinks of Fay, still and small beneath the crystal. Thinks of Knol, fur going grey with time and stress and grief. Thinks of Nico, tired and grieving.

Three Jedi left. Three Jedi out of over ten thousand. And for all Jon knows, they're the only ones in existence. The Order is gone. The only home, the only kindness Jon has ever known—it fell before this Empire, and no matter what else has changed with the troopers, no matter what else has shifted, that fact will never change.

The Order has stood for millennia. Twenty-five thousand years of history and knowledge and community, and all of that has been burned to ashes, only a handful of embers remaining.

This man is still hunting Jedi. He can't be allowed to find even one more.

“What proof would you like?” he asks. “His head? His heart in a box?”

Anger flickers, but before the Emperor can even open his mouth, there's a loud thump on the door. It carries strangely, muffled—a soundproofed room, Jon thinks, and for the first time in two years it seems like luck is actually with him.

“Doors,” the Emperor orders, but nothing happens. He pauses, frowning, and glances past Jon at the entrance. “Doors, open,” he says, but they don’t move.

Whatever his flaws, the new Emperor isn't a stupid man. His gaze goes immediately to Jon, hardens, and he takes a deliberate step back.

Another thump comes, another, then several in quick succession. Ever so faintly, Jon can make out a voice, yelling, but they still can't get in.

Jon doesn’t reach for his blaster, but a knife. He draws it, fingers closing tight around the hilt, and the Emperor says quietly, dangerously, “You don’t want to try that, bounty hunter.”

Jon doesn’t even pretend to respond. He lunges, blade leading, but the Emperor falls back, whirls in a sweep of obscuring black cloth, and when he meets Jon it’s with a blade of his own, a practiced motion. There's force behind it, force that speaks of practice—a soldier of some kind, Jon thinks, and twists, disengaging and leaping back. The Emperor follows, a sharp slash driving him sideways, and there's no cover in the room, no way to throw up a good defense, but—

He meets the Emperor’s slash, turns it aside, kicks out. The Emperor catches the blow on his arm, grunts, swings, and Jon is quick but the blade still catches the edge of his hood, slices through cloth. Jon doesn’t hesitate; he hauls his cloak off, whirls it up and right into the Emperor’s face, and ducks the high, hard kick that would have broken his jaw if he hadn’t moved in time. Slams an elbow into ribs, leaps back, and catches the rising blaster just in time to throw himself to the side and into a roll.

The shot misses, but it’s close enough to feel the heat of it, to feel the impact as Jon comes back to his feet. When he rises, the Emperor has the blaster pistol aimed squarely at his chest, and Jon takes a breath, takes a step back. No cloak to hide behind, but—

That’s fine. Very soon it won't matter at all who sees his face.

“Who hired you?” the Emperor asks, sharp, and behind Jon the pounding at the door is getting louder. Jon can feel something, a tug, a warning, and he curls his hands into fists, feels the clink of metal parts in his belt pouches and straightens.

Against the door, there's another thud, and then things go silent.

“No one you would care to know,” Jon says, soft. “No one the Empire would give consideration.”

The Emperor’s expression tightens behind the veil, and he deliberately tips the blaster, aim steadying. A headshot, Jon thinks. Easy to miss. Almost impossible to hit a Jedi like that.

And then, with a hum of plasma, something drives through the door, melting impossibly thick metal to slag in an instant.

Jon doesn’t flinch, doesn’t allow himself to waver. Inquisitor, he thinks, or Sith, and he raises a hand. The Emperor’s shot goes wide, spinning away to hit the floor with a flick of Jon's fingers, and in the same moment, bits of metal and wood whirl up, sweeping out of Jon's belt pouches and twisting together, the very first motion that a padawan would learn but faster, deadlier. Jon lunges again, the hilt of his lightsaber dropping into his palm even as he moves, and he lets the blade ignite in a wash of green, sees the Emperor jerk and feels his surge of shock. Drives forward, blade leading, one hand up to catch the blaster bolts—

But the bolts don’t come.

Frozen, the Emperor stares, eyes wide, not even trying to dodge. The blaster tumbles from open fingers, and Jon can feel his fear, his horror, his realization.

As it hits, the Emperor raises his head, straightens, leaves himself open. Sees the blow coming and—

He meets Jon's eyes as Jon hits him, and Jon can't breathe for the terrible peace there, the snap-surge of this is all right and the guilt and fear that comes with it. His own breath catches, and it’s pure instinct to deactivate his lightsaber half a second before it would hit, to slam bodily into the Emperor but without intent to harm. He hits the window, skull cracking against the transparisteel, but he still isn't fighting.

“Jedi,” he whispers, and Jon can see in his mind a dusty red planet, a cliff, an order to fire and a Jedi falling. Can see, tangled up in something so cracked and grieving and hateful, the image of Sidious across a comm, smiling like he’s won, and then—

Nothing else at all.

It’s startling enough to make him falter, to make him stop. But in the same moment, there's a loud thud, a cry, and Jon sees the Emperor’s expression wash through with fear even as he jerks up—

A blaster fires, too close to dodge, just as the veil is dragged free, and Jon stares into the face of a clone, a clone as the Emperor. Thinks, with a wash of something cold and calculating, of the clones in the hall, of Fox, of emotion where there was nothing. Thinks, too, of an army commissioned by the Sith, of a war controlled by Sidious on both sides, and clone soldiers, a clone Emperor who shot Palpatine himself.

He could teleport, could throw himself to the side, but that would leave the Emperor right in the way of the shot, and Jon can see the realization hit, can feel the Emperor’s jerk up as he tries to throw Jon to the side—

The blaster bolt hits, just to the left of his spine, and Jon slams forward into the Emperor. He loses time, just seconds, to the agony that hits even harder, and through the ringing in his ears he can hear a cry. Falls, and hands catch him desperately, pull him around, and when he hits the ground there are already hands over his wound, trying to stop the bleeding.

Jon can't breathe, everything greyed out beneath the pain, twisted up and warped and strange. Can't fill his lungs, can't get his eyes to focus, but above him is that familiar-unfamiliar face, the Emperor’s face pale and his breath shaky as he shouts, “Get a medic!”

“Cody—” another voice says, sharp and warning. Fox, Jon thinks, closing his eyes as the darkness swims. And that means—

“He’s a Jedi,” Cody says, ragged, and a blue blade comes into view, then a face. Jon looks up at the black-clad man who was with Fox, taking in the way he holds himself, the lack of panic on his face, the lightsaber in his hand, and feels something settle deep inside his chest.

Another Jedi, he thinks, and reaches, and the man goes to his knees, catching Jon's hand in his own.

“Master,” he says, and it’s edged with fear, with a grim sort of horror. “Master, we thought—”

Jon stares up at him, then at Cody. At the Emperor who killed Sidious, a clone.

The clones aren’t automatons anymore, he thinks, and breathes out, reaches down. There's a Jedi with them. There's a Jedi still alive, even after the terror of the last two years.

Pulling the man’s hand down, Jon presses them both over the blaster wound, ignores Cody's orders and the sound of running feet. He can't look away from the other Jedi, from dark eyes and the sensation of another mind in the Force. Not twisted, not warped into darkness, but—

A Jedi, he thinks, and closes his eyes, tips his head back against Cody, reaches.

The Force is there when it hasn’t been for two years, when Jon hasn’t let himself even try to touch it, and for all the pain it holds, for all the echoes of millions of voices silenced all at once, it comes. It comes without hesitation, and Jon can feel the press of the other Jedi’s strength, more used to hiding than anything, but still clear. It pools between them, bleeds to light, and Jon takes the power, channels it with the ease of far too many years of practice, and heals the wound. It hurts, it burns, but when the world steadies and his eyes clear, he can breathe again.

“Jedi,” he whispers, and the other man’s expression twists, grief and relief and joy, and he tightens his grip on Jon's hand, curls over him.

“We’re still here,” he promises. “There are more of us. The Order isn't gone.”

Jon's breath shudders out of him, shakes apart, and when darkness curls up, pain and exhaustion carrying it, he doesn’t try to fight.

In the Force, rippling, carrying, he feels light. A galaxy, a whole universe that bursts into life, carrying, rippling out with shock and something impossibly familiar and fierce.

Fay, he thinks, carrying, and touches the vast edges of a space suddenly filled as he slips away from consciousness.