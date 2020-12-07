Chapter Text

Cangse Sanren. Thrice damned, thrice blessed Cangse Sanren.

Yu Ziyuan had never hated and admired another woman so much.

Cangse Sanren.

Everyone knew her story, it had been told over and over throughout the years. Even the youngest of children knew who Cangse Sanren was. The child who had been lost by an Emperor of the mortal realm to the Immortal Baoshan Sanren.

No one knew (except for that damned Cangse Sanren) why the Immortal Baoshan Sanren had agreed to the Emperor’s wager. Some said it was the passing whim of an Immortal. Some insisted that the Immortal Baoshan Sanren had truly loved the Emperor — but if she did, then why—

The story began the same way all the beautiful and tragic tales began. A chance meeting between two people who were beloved by fate and destiny. One of them a young Emperor, a few years enthroned and on a hunting trip. The other an Immortal descending from her celestial mountain.

It began as a story of love. The young Emperor brought her back to his palace and showered her with riches. The Immortal was listless as if she were a powerless bird trapped in a cage. And the young Emperor knew that she would soon leave.

For many nights he sighed and planned and searched for something that would keep his beloved Immortal by his side. He was no cultivator, he had no Golden Core. Although the Son of Heaven, he was not ageless.

His palaces and treasures meant nothing to her. His titles and lands were meaningless. She was an Immortal, a being who had transcended the mortal plane of existence and was no longer troubled by trivial things. There was nothing that would keep her bound to him.

Most of the stories had said that there was a grand marriage, that all of the great nobles and all of the Sect Leaders had come to the wedding. It was a lie. There had simply been a red ribbon. Baoshan Sanren had taken one of the Emperor’s hair ribbons and wrapped it around their wrists as she pressed a kiss to his lips. The crimson ribbon that she never removed from her wrist, much like the Lan and their pale forehead ribbons.

Perhaps she had already bound herself to him and the Emperor had not yet realized? There was more to a crimson ribbon than simply being an ornament. Yet, he fretted and schemed and plotted to no avail.

And then, one day, the physicians brought him news that the Immortal Baoshan Sanren was with child. His child.

The solution was presented to him on a silver platter.

“Baoshan, my beloved, my silver moon, our son will rule both Heaven and Earth. The mortal realm and the realm of cultivators.” The young Emperor was convinced that she would bear him a son. “Nothing will stand in his way as he conquers all that there is.”

Folly. It was the folly of man.

The Immortal Baoshan Sanren simply looked at him from where she sat, silver eyes gleaming. Sunlight streamed in from the window behind her. She was as pale as a moon in winter. Of all the priceless ornaments and beautiful things she had been given, she eschewed them all in favor of delicate silver and pale robes.

“And what if the child in my womb is a girl?” Curiosity lurked in the silver eyes, both terrible and tantalizing. “Will she rule both Heaven and Earth?”

The Emperor and his physicians were too arrogant to consider anything else, to accept any other option. The Heavens had sent an Immortal to be the Emperor’s consort. It would be blasphemous to consider anything but a son would come from her womb.

At long last, the Emperor had laughingly said, “if the child from your womb is a daughter, you may do with her as you please.”

To which the Immortal Consort replied, “if I bear a daughter, she shall be my heir and both of us shall return to the mountains.”

No one believed the Immortal Consort would bear anything other than a son. The Great Clans — Wen, Lan, Jin, Nie, Jiang — had all sent their best physicians to watch over the pregnancy. Everyone whispered and schemed and dreamed; who was to believe such an impossible thing was truly happening? The Imperial Family would have the blood of an Immortal cultivator. Would they now meddle in the matters of cultivators?

Scryers, seers, and diviners all spoke of a prophecy: a prince bearing the blood of the Immortal Consort Baoshan Sanren would shake the very foundation of the world.

And yet, when the time came, there was no prince. Only a princess with hair as black as her father’s and eyes as silver as her mother’s. A princess whose name was lost to time, if she had even been given one, and all anyone had to know her by was a title.

The Immortal Consort stayed for three nights.

Three nights in which the Emperor pleaded.

Three nights in which the Emperor bargained.

Three nights in which the Emperor begged.

She did not stay the fourth night. Baoshan Sanren disappeared with her daughter, returning to her celestial mountain and not a word was heard from her since. No son had been born from the melding of their blood, no son who would inherit the Emperor’s throne and shake the world itself. There was nothing left between the Emperor and the Immortal, the only shred of proof was their child. A child who was now hidden away on a mountain where only, perhaps, the gods themselves could find.

There was little hope of finding Baoshan Sanren if she did not want anyone to find her. And the Emperor did search, until his dying day. Even cultivators searched for the celestial mountain that was the home of Baoshan Sanren and her disciples. He searched for his love — the one he had driven away with his own greed — and the child he never had a chance to know. The cultivators searched for their own reasons, some for fame and fortune. Some wished to reunite a broken family. Some sought the knowledge of an Immortal such as Baoshan Sanren.

Decades passed, long years which seemed to flow like honey in winter. It was as if Baoshan Sanren and the child had faded into myth. No one thought either of them would reappear. What use would an Immortal have of the mortal realm after mortals had proven themselves too greedy? Baoshan Sanren had decided, it seemed, that the mortal realm was undeserving of her child.

And yet, one day, a young woman appeared at the gates of Cloud Recesses asking to be a student. A silver eyed woman dressed in white, save for the red ribbon tied in her long hair. A woman who bore two tokens on her belt but no sigil that marked her as belonging to a clan of cultivators. One that designated her as a Princess of the First Rank and one as a Prince of the First Rank.

Cangse Sanren, the daughter of the Immortal Consort Baoshan Sanren and a long dead Emperor.

Everyone loved her, she was like the sun. Brilliant and beautiful and deadly.

She was one of the most promising cultivators of their age. Her brilliance and power were second to none, nor could her kindness and compassion be forgotten. A kindness that could only come from someone who didn’t know anything of the world. Someone who didn’t know or understand of the cruelty that lived in the world.

For what sort of imperial princess would run away with the son of a servant? Only Cangse Sanren would.

Yu Ziyuan had done her best to shove the woman into the back of her mind. It worked, for a time. She would only hear the woman’s names once every so often, but she never had to face her. Not even when the woman had given birth to Wei Changze’s son. She thought she was free of the curse that was Cangse Sanren.

And now, here she was, looking up at a statue of that very same woman while carrying the damned woman’s sleeping son in her arms and thousands of not-memories swirled in her head.

Truly, she didn’t know how she’d managed to get caught up in another one of Cangse Sanren’s messes even when the woman was long dead.

It had all been supposed to be a simple night hunt.

A disciple had passed through one of the villages close to the Yiling Burial Mounds and noticed something strange. The village had once been plagued by fierce corpses and water ghouls, so close to the Burial Mounds as it was but something had caused a great change. Not a single dreg of resentful energy could be found anywhere near the village, and when the disciple had begun to investigate, the villagers had said it was the work of the Hidden Lady.

In hindsight, when the report had reached her at Lotus Pier, Yu Ziyuan should have known the Hidden Lady was Cangse Sanren. Or rather, what was left of Cangse Sanren.

What was left of Cangse Sanren was a statue riddled with so much spiritual energy that it was the only obvious answer for why the resentful energy had been driven away. The statue itself was beautiful, even without the glimmering and golden radiance that surrounded it — her —. It was carved out of a pristine white stone, at first she thought it was marble, but as soon as her fingers touched the statue, she knew it was jade. It couldn’t have been carved, there were no seams. Nothing that suggested a mortal hand had touched it.

Not to mention, the entrance to the cave was barely large enough for an adult to enter. How would someone have maneuvered the statue into the deepest recesses of the cave without damaging it? No, this was something Cangse Sanren had done. Even if Yu Ziyuan didn’t know how she knew this was the work of that blasted woman.

There was a movement in the shadows and, for a moment, she thought she saw her A-Cheng. But, no. The eyes were wrong. This wasn’t her A-Cheng.

It was a trick of the light, A-Cheng is at Lotus Pier with his nursemaids. Yu Ziyuan shook her head as she stepped away from the statue of, or the statue that was, Cangse Sanren, and moved toward the flickering shadows. There was a little boy, close in age to her A-Cheng, maybe five or six. He was unmoving and didn’t seem to notice her presence.

Yu Ziyuan wasn’t sure how the child had been missed when the cave had first been swept by her disciples, but she was under the impression that not all was what it seemed in the cave. The only thing she was certain of was what Cangse Sanren was dead, Wei Changze was dead (his sword had been found marking a shallow grave near the statue), and this had to be their child. Wei Ying.

There was no danger from this child.

“Wei Ying,” Yu Ziyuan spoke as she crouched in front of the sitting child, “can you stand?’

There was no response. It was as if the child was catatonic. How long had he been in the cave? Her lips quirked downwards in disapproval as she barked a quiet order at one of the disciples for them to bring some water and hot food. Something to tempt the child into full wakefulness. If she didn’t know any better, she would have said the child was meditating.

Yu Ziyuan studied the child, his silver eyes were hazy and unfocused but he didn’t seem to have been starving. As if something was keeping him alive, for all she knew, perhaps there was. He carried the blood of an Immortal in his veins, after all, there was no telling what he would be capable of.

“A-Ying,” she tried once more to garner his attention with softer words, “can you look at me?”

She reached out a hand to move his hair from his face and the moment her fingers brushed against his cold flesh, everything went red.

Lotus Pier burned.



Zidian. Against the skin of a child. Screams.



Barking dogs. Biting. Biting. Pain.

Swords. Rabbits in a clearing. Cold water.



A ribbon. White and pure.

Blood. Falling. Falling.

Of dying. Of death. Of living. Of dying again.

Resentment. Swirling and putrid and not yet dead and knowing.

Mine. Mine. MINE!

Her hands shook as her mind returned to the cave. Everything was...blurry. Fuzzy, as if she had been drinking liquor for days on end. As if she had not taken a sip of water and she was...dying? No, she hadn’t died yet. Yu Ziyuan brought her hand to her forehead as she closed her eyes. What she had seen, what she had felt, it was...she wasn’t sure what it was. If it was a vision meant to torment her or a glimpse into a future that would, no, a future that she would prevent from occurring if it was true.

She could hear quiet sniffling. Someone was crying. Who? Why?

A-Ying.

“I’ll be good, I promise.” The boy repeated the words over and over to himself, his face wet with tears.



Yu Ziyuan didn’t hesitate in bringing the boy into her arms. The image of A-Ying falling to his death twice was fresh in her mind. Of bones breaking and blood seeping and his very soul crying out. She had seen his silver eyes light up with amusement and happiness, only to fall dark and empty before crimson overtook silver.

“You’re safe, A-Ying.” She stood carefully, arms wrapped protectively around the boy who had given up everything. “You don’t have to worry, I’ll take care of you. I’ll take you back to Lotus Pier.”



A wave of guilt flooded through her even as she shook it away. She was not the Yu Ziyuan in that vision. A-Ying would never fear Zidian. He would never fear her hand. She would make sure of it.



“Can’t go back,” A-Ying protested, a brokenness in his voice even as his silver eyes slid shut, “it’s all my fault. Everything. Everything dies because of me.”



“No, it’s not your fault.” Yu Ziyuan pressed him tighter to her chest as if trying to protect him from every single cruelty she had seen. “You did everything you could. It was not your fault.”

His quiet sobs into her silk robes stilled and she felt, rather than saw him, fall asleep. A frown flitted across her face, she hadn’t noticed at first, preoccupied with his tears as she was, but he weighed far less than A-Cheng. How malnourished was he? How long had he been in the cave? Did he carry any injuries from the not-future? His— no, she wasn’t going to pass judgment on the existence of his Golden Core. She’d wait till they returned to the palace in Lotus Pier, there, she’d have a physician she trusted to examine him.

It was a future that was no longer going to come, so he shouldn’t be lacking a Golden Core. He should be fine. But from the...from what she had seen, she knew he lived up to the Jiang motto. He did the impossible.



No, A-Ying was the impossible.



Yu ZIyuan turned in a flurry of violet silk to glare at the statue of Cangse Sanren. That was a mystery she would have to solve another day. A-Ying’s safety took precedence.



“I’ll be back.” Her voice was haughty as she spoke, not expecting anything in return. “And I will find out whatever mess this is that you’ve created.”



Perhaps this wasn’t Cangse Sanren’s fault, but it felt natural to blame her. It helped to center her as she walked out of the cave with A-Ying. Blaming Cangse Sanren for something as impossible and improbable as this was the only way she knew how to keep her sanity at the moment. Somehow, Cangse Sanren was at fault. Yes, it was Cangse Sanren’s fault because she and that husband of hers decided to live on the road. Rather than at one of the palaces the Imperial Court had been too quick to give the Immortal Princess. Or even anywhere in Yunmeng.



If they hadn’t lived on the road, Yu Ziyuan wouldn’t have these not-memories of Lotus Pier burning and her son — her sons — being tortured by the Wens. The Jins. She brought a hand up to her forehead as she winced, a building pressure was threatening to turn into a migraine. How was she to keep the not-memories of multiple lifetimes in order?

It was bad enough that A-Ying remembered. The mind of a child was in no way prepared for the horrors that Wei Wuxian had lived. If she ever came face to face with whatever entity had decided to shove those not-memories into his head, she would put the fear of Zidian into them and show exactly why she bore the title of Violet Spider.

The sheer maternal possessiveness that coursed through her body startled her.

Once outside the cave, she barked a quiet order at the waiting disciples for them to seal up the cave. Yu Ziyuan paused as she was about to step onto her sword.



“Wei Changze’s sword. Bring it.” With those orders given, she adjusted her hold on A-Ying and flew in the direction of Lotus Pier.



The flight was simultaneously too long and too short. Her mind had been swirling with thoughts and plans, each one discarded when she came across a facet that displeased her. Yu Ziyuan had decided not to focus on the possible motivations for the not-her in the not-memories and how she had treated A-Ying.

She knew better.

As it was, there was already one advantage as to how things had changed. It wasn’t her husband bringing A-Ying. No, it was her. The lady of Yungmeng Jiang. Her lips curled into a predatory smile as she kept one hand on the back of A-Ying’s head, keeping him close to her chest so the wind didn’t wake him.

There would be no rumors about A-Ying being a bastard of her husband, not if she was the one to bring him home. And, besides, she knew the truth. A-Ying was the child of Cangse Sanren and Wei Changze. But, now he would be her child as well. It was…



Duty? Responsibility?



No, it was simply what was right. He was a child in need of a home and she could provide that. She was, perhaps, the only person in the world capable of understanding what he needed. What he deserved.



A-Ying would grow up with A-Cheng and A-Li. There would be no jealousy or hatred between the three of them and she would treat them equally. She would make sure A-Ying was raised alongside A-Cheng, not as Sect Heir to Yunmeng Jiang but as an heir to the Immortal Baoshan Sanren. The lowly birth of his father did nothing to change the fact that the blood of the emperors ran through A-Ying’s veins. The tokens….

Damn it all! Yu Ziyuan closed her eyes for a moment as she bit back a scowl. She had forgotten to check if Cangse Sanren’s tokens were in the cave. No matter, the disciples would be sure to bring anything they had found and if not, there was still her next visit. She would make sure that they would be found, even if she had to have the entire cave dug out and the statue brought to Yunmeng. The tokens would go a long way in protecting A-Ying, even if they were dangerous in and of themselves.



Still, the fire was sometimes the safest place to be.

A small whimper came from the child in her arms and she glanced down at him. A-Ying was still sleeping, his eyes firmly shut, the tears had slowed to a stop earlier and she couldn’t see anything that could be harming him. Her purple eyes narrowed slightly as she considered the possibility of a nightmare. Was he being tormented by the weight of the not-memories?



The scowl she had been biting back firmly settled into place on her face. There was nothing she could do to help him, other than reaching Lotus Pier faster. Yu Ziyuan poured more spiritual energy into her sword as the landscapes of Yunmeng sped past them.

Gusu Lan.

Perhaps their healing arts could…

Her brow furrowed as she considered the thought of any Lan taking a single step near her son in the state that he was. Son? When did I begin to think of him as my son? Yu Ziyuan shook that thought away, it wasn’t pertinent. She would deal with it later and she had the niggling suspicion that it had something to do with Cangse Sanren.

The not-memories weren’t easy to understand, from what she had been able to comprehend, the Lan were both dangerous and safe for A-Ying. They had been among those to repudiate him, no, what was she thinking? A bitter smile took the place of her scowl. Everyone had repudiated him. Even when he was the sole reason that so many lives were saved.





He had been the only one with his eyes unclouded. What was a righteous path and what was a crooked path if one killed innocents and another killed to protect innocents?

Come back to Gusu.

A not-memory of amber eyes gave Yu Ziyuan pause. There was the sound of a seven stringed quqin before the strings snapped. It had been one of the Gusu Lan who had tried to save A-Ying from the cliff. His eyes when A-Ying had fallen...

“You little fools,” she sighed to herself, knowing that the wind did not care and A-Ying would not hear, “repeating the mistakes of your elders.”