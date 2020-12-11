Chapter Text

Stewjon was a planet rich in beauty, resources, colour and tapestry. The planet was alive with the vibrant, metallic colours that shone in the sun, jewels in such abundance that they were embedded in the trees. The warm, rich atmosphere led to a controlled climate, always warm without being hot, and inspired a massive influx of vegetation. The clays along the river beds came in every colour, and there was no dye like Stewjoni dye for the silks, satins and linens that marked Stewjoni fashion. Thicker products like wool and cotton were used for rugs and tapestries which decorated every home, intricately woven stories or scenes on every surface. Where fabrics would not do, mosaics, stained glass and iridescent tiles were inlaid with the most exquisite craftsmanship. Stewjon was a planet of artisans, and its people were equally as beautiful.

The product of inter-species breeding between ancient humans and a native Stewjoni race now extinct led to the modern Stewjoni native. Their skin tones ranged, but what always set them apart was the beautiful metallic sheen to their hair, always grown out long and elaborately styled with pins, vines, flowers and ribbon. The most common varieties were gold, copper, bronze, brass, chrome, and black iron. Another hallmark of the Stewjoni people was their androgyny. Geneticists theorized that the original Stewjoni race had switched sexes as necessary, but the breeding with humans had led to their descendants bearing both sets of human genitalia, both entirely functional. Some members of the species could lean more traditionally masculine or feminine, assuming whatever Basic pronouns they chose. After all, Stewjini as a language possessed no gendering of any kind.

Stewjoni people rarely left the planet, but their reputation as sensitive and enthusiastic lovers proceeded them. Visitors to the planet had been witness to the amorous nature of its people, as free in their affections as they were their sexuality. While outright sex in the street wasn't permitted, rumour had it that the prevalence of dresses and robes in the Stewjoni wardrobe had less to do with cultural preference and more to do with easy access. Needless to say, slavers had become a plague unto themselves for any Stewjoni leaving the safety of Stewjon itself - many a missing person was found half the galaxy away, drugged senseless and violated.

Ari-Ben had all of this in mind as he braided his hair, watching his baby in his cradle through the mirror. He knew the dangers of the outside world, knew what life would await him once he was off-planet. But he also knew what would happen if he stayed, the consequences of taking his eyes off his baby for one second. And that, more than anything, he could not abide.

On his bed sat his suitcase, packed efficiently with nice, but practical clothes. His sling of javelins lay next to it alongside the harness for his spear, which was leaning against the bed itself. The spear was quite lovely, perhaps the most favoured of all his possessions. It was durasteel, crafted finely with vines all along the shaft and a finely honed edge on either end.

He tied off his braid, tossing it over his shoulder and assessing himself one last time in the mirror. Common plait with a peony pink ribbon threaded through it, matching his pink dress, cinched at the waist with a thick blue ribbon and underlaid by a common satin shift in beige. His boots were beige as well, sturdy and decent. His face was free of makeup and clay paints, and he wore none of the jewelry next to him in its box. Jewelry he wouldn't deign to take with him. With a deep breath, he stood, setting his shoulders and turning away.

From the back of the chair he had been sitting on, he picked up the sling he'd made from one of his silk robes. He had several of these and many woolen blankets tucked away in his suitcase to wrap his baby up in should the need arise. He armed himself first, then situated the sling over the opposite hip his javelins would hang from. With infinite care, he lifted his infant son from his cradle, bundled snugly in his linens and flannelette, to gingerly place him in the sling. The baby did not stir, and he was grateful.

He grabbed the suitcase with his free hand, and saw himself out.

No one, not even his own parents, would threaten Obi-Wan.

The galaxy at large proved to be fairly manageable. The upside of being from a well-known, but insular people is that no one actually knew anything about Stewjon or its politics, and therefore knew nothing about him. Any henchmen his parents sent after him would have to be careful themselves if they were Stewjoni, or very carefully vetted if they weren't. His parents would be looking for their heir back, not for him to be returned carrying another undesired child.

He wasn't much concerned about that, however. He'd been abroad for a year now, and many of the seedier places he'd been didn't keep names of their customers. The most he would receive was a gruff, but well-meaning warning from bartenders about where slavers were common. He always tipped them generously when they did, since he was certain it had kept him and his son out of trouble more often than not.

Of course, it's not always possible to completely avoid these encounters.

"Pretty things like you don't belong 'n this end of the galaxy." The man leered, eyeing the peach robe he was wearing as though he could see through it. "Might find yourself in trouble without some help."

"Maybe." He replied flippantly.

"I could certainly assist you." The man insisted. "For a price."

"Hmm, I'm sure you would." He twirled the end of his braid. "Unfortunately, I pick up my tab in credits."

"If you don't want my help," The man started to get angry, "then I can help myself, can't I?"

"Surely someone must be willing?" He surveyed the bar as though he hadn't been here for an hour already. "The droid doesn't look like it would charge much."

The man finally lost his patience, flipping the table the Stewjoni had claimed for himself.

"I suppose there's no way we can be friends?"

Before he could reach for the javelins at his side, several armoured bodies encircled him, one of them staring the pervert down over the barrel of his blaster.

"They said no." His rescuer growled.

"None of your fucking business, Mando." The pervert snapped back.

The Mandalorian didn't argue, merely shot the man right in the head. The bar had fallen silent, watching the spectacle, but quietly returned to their drinks when the Mandalorian holstered his weapon. He turned to the Stewjoni, then, maintaining a respectable distance.

"Are you okay?"

"Certainly. I appreciate your intervention, despite it not being necessary."

That earned a chuckle. The other Mandalorians - for that's who had surrounded him - returned to their booth. The one who had shot the pervert righted the table and sat down across from him. "Oh, I'm aware. Those javelins definitely aren't decorative, but I'm assuming the baby snoozing against your back isn't either."

He maintained his composure, despite his instincts gearing him up to fight. Mandalorians had a reputation for their hatred of slavers, but that didn't mean that these people were actual Mandalorian's under those shiny shells. Anyone can wear armour, after all.

The Mando made no move to get closer. "What brought you to a dive like this?"

"Information." He answered honestly. "Spend enough money and time, and the bartender will usually tell me where not to go."

"New to the planet, then?"

"Yes, but not new to travelling."

"Evidently." The Mando chuckled again. "If that's all you're here for, I can give that to you."

"At what cost?"

"No cost."

"And why not?"

The Mando softened. "Because of your child."

"And how does that factor into your thought process, good sir?"

He recoiled. "Children are the heart and soul of the galaxy. No matter what, they deserve protection and peace. And one so young . . . It is the Way."

He contemplated the Mando in front of him, assessing the minute movements of his body. He was calm and even-tempered, nothing about his body gave any indication he was lying. Of course, seeing his face would have been more helpful, but beggars can't be choosers. "I see."

"There's a hostel two blocks down and a block right called Amaria. There's no 'nice part' of this town, but Amaria is generally left alone."

"Thank you. I appreciate the advice."

The Mando stood. "Have a good evening."

"Thank you."

The Mando returned to his own table, paying him no more attention.

"The Mando's right." The bartender set his ordered soup in front of him. She was a lovely Torgruta woman with whited-out colouring. "Amaria is the best place to stay. I'd suggest you get there by nightfall. That man they shot had friends, and those friends will be too scared to go after the Mandos for it."

He sighed. "That sounds about right. I appreciate the advice, and the warning."

She nodded, walking back to the bar.

He was quick to eat his soup. Against his back, he could feel precious little Obi-Wan begin to stir. He would be getting hungry, and this was no place to feed him.

He paid his tab and found his way to Amaria, where he was given an access card to a room on the ground floor for three days. He hurried to it before Obi-Wan could begin to cry, dropping his luggage and sitting down on the bed, pushing his dress open and allowing his baby to latch. Obi-Wan drank hungrily, staring up at his birther with wide blue eyes.

Obi-Wan was such an easy baby. He hardly ever cried, and he very much enjoyed sleeping. When he was awake, he got endless hours of entertainment playing with his birther's hair, and giggled at everything. Over all, he bore little resemblance to his sire - he looked nearly identical to Ari-Ben, and for that, he was grateful. No need to be reminded of an ill-advised dalliance.

Obi-Wan fell asleep with a nipple still in his mouth, and Ari-Ben could not have been more endeared. He wrapped his baby up in his swaddling blankets, laying him down on the bed and readjusting his clothes. They would have to bathe yet, but he had a feeling there would be other business he'd have to deal with before the night was through. So, instead of risking broken doors and a kidnapped baby, he went and stood outside, peering down the murky tunnel streets. A few moments later, a crew of six or seven men approached him from the front of Amaria, all of them carrying blunt, heavy weapons.

"You're the bitch that killed our friend."

"I did not, in fact." He replied easily. His spear was next to him, leaning inconspicuously against the wall. "A Mando shot him."

"The Mando did it for you." The leader sneered. "But you were the one he wanted."

"Is it policy here to go ass-up for the first person who asks?" He hummed thoughtfully. "In that case, asses up, boys."

They scowled and hissed at the insinuation - honestly, such heathens - and the leader got enraged. "The only one that's gonna be ass-up tonight is you, Stewjoni."

"Oh, my dear, so bold." He picked up the spear, walking out into the middle of the road. It gleamed as it spun in his hand. "But I shan't be so accommodating. As I told your friend, I don't pick up my tabs with my body."

The rushed him, awash in fury, and a collection of alarmed voices rang out behind them.

Ari-Ben didn't care who they were. His first swing cut the throat of the leader cleanly, nearly severing his head. Using the momentum, he forced the end of the spear into a stomach, cutting through fat and muscle right into the organs. He yanked the spear forward, catching a blow on the shaft before using its length to slip the enemy weapon to his left, leaving an opening for him to grab a javelin and slam it through the man's skull.

The latter three were more hesitant to attack, so he went on the offensive. A twirl of his spear caught one of the coming blows, knocking the man off-kilter and opening him up for an efficient slice across the throat. He spun it over his head, taking out another man's eyes. The last man had backed out of range, fumbling for a blaster. He flicked another javelin out of the quiver at his hip, then threw it across the alley, watching it pierce through the last man's chest with grim satisfaction.

"Manda be praised."

He turned to face possible new combatants, only to find the Mandos from earlier standing there, aghast.

"Good evening, gentlemen." He greeted casually, walking over to the two corpses his javelins were embedded in and yanking them out. He wiped them clean on their clothes, as well as his spear, then returned them to their places on his person.

"And you thought me might need help, Jaster." One of the larger Mandos nudged the one who had shot the man in the bar.

"I'm glad I was mistaken." The one, Jaster, murmured in awe.

Ari-Ben had nothing to say to that, so he turned and went to return to his room.

"Is the baby okay?"

"I left him in the room." He replied. "They didn't get the chance to break in."

"Is he as delightful as you are?" One of the other Mandos piped up.

"He's more congenial to praise than I am, certainly."

"I love babies, but my husband and I are both non-carrying males. Any kids we come across for adoption tend to be older."

"Menander." Jaster warned.

Ari-Ben assessed them. They had likely come looking for him when word that the gang was looking for him spread from the bar. "I think it's only fair I get your names, if I'm to let you into my residence, no matter how temporary.

"I'm Jaster Mereel, and these are my personal commandos - Menander Lucian, Arian Aetius, Mark Ammianus, and Raylor Nikias."

"I am Ari-Ben." He inclined his head to them. "My son is Obi-Wan, and you may follow me in if you wish. He's just been fed, so he will likely be sleepy."

Menander had to visibly control his enthusiasm. It made his heart warm a little - whatever his suspicions about an overly friendly stranger, these men at least seemed genuinely invested in the safety of his son.

He keyed open the door to his lodgings, quietly relieved to find Obi-Wan just as oblivious to the world as he'd been left, fast sleep and puffing air through his open mouth.

"Manda preserve me." Menander breathed, approaching the bed slowly and just gazing down at the snoozing babe. Slowly, as though much of anything could rouse Obi-Wan from his slumber, he reached up and removed his helmet, bending over the bed. His eyes were wide, his mouth parted, awe written into every breath. "He's the most precious thing in the galaxy."

"I think so too." He replied fondly. "That baby is my world."

Menander turned to Mark. "I need one."

"No, you don't." Mark sighed. "Who's even going to take care of a being that small? Your buir, too old to fight now, while you and Cassius get called away?"

Menander pouted. "No. One of us would stay with it, obviously. Can't leave my buir to do it all. Jaster would let me."

Mark turned to Jaster. "Don't encourage him. One day he'll just spring an infant on Cassius."

"I know that." Jaster laughed. "But he's right - I would encourage him to leave to raise his child. Family doesn't wait."

"See!" Menander crowed. He turned back to Ari-Ben, then. "How old is this little one?"

"He's just over a year." He sat down next to his baby, reaching into the blankets to stroke his beautiful copper hair.

"What happened to his mother?" Arian asked.

Ari-Ben frowned. "The one who gave birth to him, you mean?"

"I suppose so."

"I did."

Jaster stiffened, but Raylor tilted his head. "How?"

"He's Stewjoni." Jaster breathed.

He tilted his chin up, glaring them down. "What of it?"

"Were you taken?" Arian asked gently. "From Stewjon?"

"We'll take you home." Mark seemed to decide.

"I left Stewjon, on purpose." He corrected. "Obi-Wan is an illegitimate child, and my parents were looking to cover up my indiscretions before it became a scandal. They planned to do so my getting rid of my baby behind my back."

Menander hit his knees, abhorrence and shock fighting for room in his expression. "No."

"I agree." He smoothed the front of his dress, stiff-backed and steel-spined. "I wasn't going to let anyone, even my own parents, dictate what would happen to my baby. Shortly after I found out about their plan, I packed up my things, took my baby and left the planet. I'll never return by choice, and they can die stewing in their own regret insofar as I'm concerned."

Jaster came and sat down next to him, close, but not touching. "I've known whole squads of ori'ramikad that have less ramikadyc in them than you do."

"I assume that's meant to be a compliment." He raised an eyebrow, still as prim as ever.

"Oh yes." Jaster leaned around Ari-Ben to gaze at the nonplussed face of the sleeping baby. "What is your preferred method of address?"

"Him is fine." He shrugged. "I've no real preference, but I seem to get assumed male more often than not."

"Him it is. Are you planning on staying on this planet?"

"I had been, at least for a little while." He shrugged. "I'm likely going to have to leave sooner with this incident, however."

"Have you ever considered moving closer to the Core?"

"Not particularly. There's less of a chance being found out here, despite the dangers. Well, perhaps even because of them. Any Stewjoni, warrior or not, faces the same threats of slavery and rape."

"If you're looking for a ticket off-world, I would like to offer."

"While I appreciate the sentiment, you know nothing about me, nor I about you."

"You know more about us than any ship you'd charter." Menander spoke up.

"Certainly, but on a chartered ship, there are dozens of misfits, not just two Stewjoni at the mercy of strangers." He countered.

"What about at the mercy of a Mand'alor?"

Ari-Ben reeled back. "Certainly, you couldn't be-"

"He is." Mark confirmed.

He grabbed Obi-Wan and stood, pushing through the armoured bodies. "What proof do you have? I will not allow you to stay a moment longer without some manner of proof that you have no ill intentions towards my son."

"What would be sufficient?" Jaster asked gently, remaining seated. Mark, Raylor and Arian moved to the fringes of the room, though were careful not to block the door. Menander remained on his knees, still looking stricken. "Mand'alor is an internal title, one that's earned, not hereditary."

"I'm not certain what you could do." He admitted. "I can't trust my own family, who else can I turn to?"

Menander winced, like the betrayal had happened to him.

"There's a saying we have, Aliit ori'shya tal'din." Jaster said. "It means Family is more than blood. Perhaps what you need to do is find your real family, the one you make."

Ari-Ben stopped pacing, gazing down at little Obi-Wan. The babe had roused at his carrier's distress, wiggling a hand out of the blankets to reach up to his face, gently petting his parent's cheek.

"Looks to me like you're already part-way there." Jaster spoke again, still soft and understanding. "The only way forward is with new people. Even just making friends."

He leaned down to kiss his baby's head. Obi-Wan gurgled, his free hand still stroking Ari-Ben's skin. "Are you suggesting I make friends with you?"

"It's an option." Jaster shrugged. "But we won't make you do what you don't want to."

He assessed the men standing around him again. "A test, then."

"Okay."

He walked over to Mark, holding out Obi-Wan. The hulking man took the infant carefully, clearly unfamiliar with a body so small, but managed to situate him comfortably enough. Obi-Wan gazed into his visor, reaching up to slap a hand against it. Then he giggled, his tiny face all scrunched up in mirth.

"Pass him to Raylor." Ari-Ben instructed.

Raylor seemed to have some knowledge of infants, because he was much faster in situating Obi-Wan. Obi-Wan patted his helmet too with a nod, looking back over his shoulder at his mother.

"Arian next, please."

Arian also handled the baby well, getting giggles.

"Menander."

Menander took the baby with the greatest enthusiasm, and Obi-Wan responded in kind, breaking out into peels of high, loud laughter. It made Menander laugh too, kissing the boy on the crown of his head.

"Jaster."

As soon as Obi-Wan was in Jaster's arms, he grabbed a hold of the helmet and hauled himself up with all his little baby strength, pressing a sloppy and uncoordinated kiss onto the T of the visor.

Ari-Ben sighed, sounding a lot more tired than he had all night. "So be it, then."

"So be it?" Menander asked, cocking his head.

"We'll come with you."

"I'm not sure how many more thugs will come to avenge Bren." Jaster commented distractedly, watching Obi-Wan avidly. "You can join us, if you'd like. They're unlikely to attempt to bother you again that way."

He sighed again. "It's the most reasonable course of action. Going with you into space is a much more damning proposition anyway."

"We're not going to hurt you." Mark huffed.

He narrowed his eyes at the Mandalorian, grimly satisfied to see him shrink back some. "Tell me, with all honesty: if you were in my position - a single parent trying to protect their baby while in a hostile galaxy where our very persons are considered extremely profitable merchandise - would you trust anyone? Even a Mand'alor himself?"

Mark exhaled roughly. "No, no I wouldn't. In fact, I'd probably be more hostile."

"I had never been off-world before I left," He admitted, "but I was well educated on the risk I took. Our survival depends on my discretion. I would likely be less cautious if it were only me to suffer the consequences of my actions. I would probably never recover, but I could endure the violation I would face as property. But my child? To know that I took someone helpless, completely dependent on me and my choices and my foolishness saw him delivered to slavery? To know that while I would likely never see him again, I would know that he would suffer my same violation though I would never know how young it really started. Every fate we could face is infinitely worse than death, and that rides on me."

Mark had completely cringed away from him and Menander looked like he wanted to vomit. Arian's helmet was tilted down, riveted to the floor. Raylor approached him, but stopped a hand's breadth away.

"Can I touch you?" He asked.

"I suppose."

Raylor's hand landed on his shoulder, a gentle but firm weight. "I won't say I understand, because I don't. We're warriors, and the galaxy looks at us that way. But you're a warrior yourself - those bodies outside more than prove it. You understand what inviting a stranger to travel with us, to be with us when we're outside of our beskar is vulnerable as well. I can't ask for your trust, but I will ask for a chance to prove ourselves to you. Everybody is belly-up here, even if its in different ways."

Ari-Ben reached back and pulled his braid over his shoulder, fingers playing with the copper ends and equally orange ribbon.

Raylor squeezed his shoulder briefly before letting his hand slide away. "I also won't believe you if you say you want this paranoid life to be one your son inherits. As much as Mandalorians tend to be solitary creatures, we're never alone. We have a home and a people we can always turn to - I'd bet every credit I have that right now, you don't have either."

He tightened the ribbon's knot at the bottom of the braid. The reminder was an unpleasant one.

"Family comes before everything." Jaster spoke at last, standing. He walked over, gently depositing Obi-Wan back in his carrier's arms. "We're staying in Kethlen Inn, behind the Skara Bar. Rooms 1A and B. We depart tomorrow around midday. If you want to join us, we'll be waiting. If not, I'll wish you luck now and hope that should we meet again, it will be pleasant."

He stroked through Obi-Wan's hair, the infant blinking up obliviously at his carrier. The image blurred through tears, but he suppressed them. "That won't be necessary."

Jaster waited quietly, neither pushing or pulling.

He let out a shaky breath. "I'll follow you now. So long as you don't mind that when we arrive, I need to bathe myself and my son."

"Of course." Jaster nodded. "Arian, grab his suitcase."

"Do you have any other belongings?" Raylor asked softly.

"No. I have nothing else."

Arian's surprised grunt broke the tension. "Kriff, this is heavy."

He managed a laugh. "Heavy or not, one bag is more efficient for someone who may need to move quickly."

Jaster stroked over the ridge of Obi-Wan's eyebrow. "And for someone with only one hand free, I suspect."

"How astute, Mand'alor."

"Jaster is fine, Ari-Ben."

Arian slung the suitcase over his shoulder and Menander put his helmet back on, getting to his feet.

He swallowed thickly. "Lead the way then, Jaster."

The Mandalorians had watched him quietly the next morning, not interrupting him, but attentive. They watched as he braided his hair, Menander in particular trying to figure out how he could plait it so easily with his eyes closed. They watched him open his travelling robe when Obi-Wan began to get restless, the little one quick to latch on and calm. They paid attention to the way he changed the boy, dressed him, then settled him in the sling.

"Dare I ask what about this enthralls you so?" He raised an eyebrow at them.

"Don't see infants much." Arian said.

"Mandalorian women tend to bottle-feed. Taking off the plate is too risky." Mark replied.

"Might need to know it later, if Cassius says yes." Menander piped up.

"I don't have any female or carrying kin." Raylor shrugged.

Jaster remained silent, continuing to merely observe.

"Hmm. I suppose to me, this is merely very common."

"Do you always breastfeed so late on Stewjon?" Menander asked.

"Once they start to walk, we ween usually." He answered. "Until then, it's merely more convenient. We're also less fertile while lactating."

"You are?" Raylor cocked his head. "Why?"

He chuckled. "So we don't get pregnant back to back. It doesn't stop us from seeding our partner in the meantime, just slows our own body down to recover at a more reasonable pace."

Raylor ducked his head. "Right, because- Right."

He hummed. "Forgot already, did you?"

"I mean, I know theoretically. You just look like an effeminate human man. It's easy to forget."

He assessed himself in the mirror. "I can't tell. Much of my race shares slender, but defined features."

"Do you have members that lean more feminine?" Arian asked.

"I suppose so." He frowned. "It's hard for me to tell, honestly. Human gender is a foreign concept to me, I must say. I can hardly imagine what a penis or a vagina look like on their own."

"Huh." Mark rested his chin on the hands he had folded on the back of his chair. "You seem very sex-positive."

"I suppose there is no shame around sex because we only have the one gender. Legitimately everyone has the same experiences - what is there to be ashamed of?" He gave a wary, bitter laugh. "No, what is frowned upon is casual sex. The irresponsibility of it, for both partners. Even marriage and the number of partners doesn't matter so much - sex should occur in a relationship that is closed. Stewjoni couples don't share their partners and don't do casual flings or hook-ups. Diplomats are always extremely confused when they enter our versions of brothels only to find that they're rentable rooms for couples equipped with all manner of sex aids and machinery. They expect to pay for bodies, but just doesn't happen."

"Huh." Mark mused. "Similar to Mandalorians, in that sense. We don't do casual sex much either, though that's more about protection than any unspoken cultural rule. We usually have short courtships then marriages."

"Married so quickly?"

"It's easy enough to do." Mark shrugged. "Divorces are even faster."

"Interesting. If I'm to tag along with you to Mandalore, I best take the chance to learn your culture."

"Will you tell us about Stewjon? It's pretty insular - most of the galaxy only knows the name in reference to slavers." Menander perked up.

"There's no harm in it, I suppose. What do you wish to know?"

Jaster got the notification on his comm that the repairs to the ship had been completed and stood. The other Mandalorians followed him, with Menander and Raylor taking up the rear and essentially boxing Ari-Ben between four beskar bulwarks.

"Do you actually exclusively wear dresses and robes, or is that just you?" Menander continued.

"No, we all do. And yes, they're always colourful. The most bland colours you'll find are pastels, or whites with watercolour patterns."

"Is all hair as long as yours?"

"As a general rule, we do tend to keep our hair long. Some personal preferences or practical means may see it cut off."

"And the ribbon?"

"We're a decorative people." He chuckled. "More practically, the ribbon keeps the braids together and intact. It's also less damaging to the hair than plastic or rubber bands, since it doesn't tear strands. Ribbon is just the most common ornament, however. Some wind vines, flowers and metal in as well."

"Wow."

"Indeed. The level of ornamentation gets absurd when we have festivals. I've seen people thread whole strings of lights through their braids, attached to battery packs under their robes. It can be quite the spectacle."

"I notice you didn't shave, but have no stubble."

"Our metoikoi ancestor did not produce hair, strictly speaking. They also produced keratin, but it was more in line with nail-like structures that grew from their head. Those structures were metallic in nature, however, and that is why Stewjoni hair is both extremely thick and durable as well as metallically coloured. That said, we tend not to produce body hair at all, and it's essentially random whether or not one is capable of facial hair other than eyebrows. I do not possess the ability to grow a beard in any fashion."

"That's kind of crazy."

"Most humans are not strictly human." He reminded. "My species is merely an example of cross-breeding that managed to coagulate both progenitor species."

"Still. Wow."

"Anything else?"

"Spears and javelins - why? Why not just a blaster?"

"Another cultural relic."

"It didn't look like a relic last night." Mark commented dryly, pulling a snigger out of Arian.

He rolled his eyes. "Our soldiers do use blasters and rifles. Most who maintain the spear and javelin do so for exercise, for tradition' sake, or to use them in combat dances. Traditionalists run combat schools and teach how to fight with them properly, and its quite a popular sport."

"I gotta say, I didn't expect Stewjon to be the type of place to have a bloodsport arena." Raylor laughed.

"That's because you don't know anything about Stewjon."

"Which type did you do?" Menander asked.

"All three. I was trained traditionally from the time I was able to hold a javelin, maintained it into adulthood and used them in festival dances."

"Must be why it moves around you like a extra limb." Mark mused. "Very efficient and responsive."

"Thank you. I've not been able to practise as much as I'd like."

"Could have fooled me." Arian muttered.

He couldn't help but smirk. "I'm sure my masters would have found flaws."

Raylor nudged him. 'Good thing they're not around, then."

"Indeed." He grinned back. "I need only bask in your awe, not suffer criticism."

"Do you plan to teach Obi-Wan?" Mark threw over his shoulder. "I think you should."

"I did intend to, yes. With some peace of mind, however, now I'm fairly confident that I actually could."

"Hmm. Space and secrecy would make it difficult to teach in hiding." Mark nodded. "You may find yourself with more than one student if you're obvious about it on Mandalore, just to warn you."

"I will bear that in mind."

Jaster handed some credits off to the port hand as he hit the button to open the shuttle. It was quite a large one - as to be expected when travelling in five - though it had obviously seen its better days. Jaster took the suitcase Arian was holding and gestured for his entourage to enter first, stopping Ari-Ben with a gentle hand on his elbow. "Last chance to change your mind."

"I may be cautious, but I am not fickle." He replied, trying to stop himself from sounding defensive. "I have made up my mind."

Jaster nodded, not at all offended. "I just wanted to make sure, that's all. You have every right to be cautious, and I'm not looking to make you unnecessarily stressed or scared."

His annoyance drained away, replaced with a hint of guilt and an increasing fondness. Jaster, in particular, had become much softer than he had presented himself in the bar. Perhaps it was who he truly was, perhaps it was a trick. Ari-Ben didn't know, but he wanted to trust this man. His own voice softened in response, and he reached up to stroke the bottom edge of the helmet. "I do know that, and I apologize for being waspish. It's not my intention."

"No offense taken." Jaster's hand was still on his elbow, and it looked and felt like it took a monumental effort on Jaster's behalf to remove it. "I'd rather you snap at me because you're annoyed at my questions, rather than quiet and afraid."

His fingers looked so slender and pale against the chipped black paint on the helmet. "What would you make of me being quiet and content?"

"I'd probably stare." Jaster admitted. "You'd probably look like a painting, some grand mural of a waking dream, thoughtful and serene."

"I'm nothing so beautiful as that."

Jaster shifted, unconsciously moving forward just a fraction. "Art isn't made to appreciate itself."

His fingers slid around the edge, resting on the helmet's approximation of a chin. His eyes tracked the movement, and he wondered why Jaster hadn't taken off his helmet when his men hadn't been so shy. He wished he had of. He wanted to know what colour Jaster's eyes were. His gaze drifted back up to the centre of the visor. "Yes, I suppose it isn't."

Above them, the engines of the ship fired up.

All at once, the world that felt so comfortably distant snapped back into place and Jaster's hand slipped away. The Mand'alor stepped back, caught for a second, then walked up the gangway. Ari-Ben pulled his baby around to his front, stealing a moment of comfort from his baby's curious gaze.

"This is a terrible idea, and not for any of the reasons I feared." He whispered to the babe, who only giggled in response. The traitor.

He mounted the gangway himself, and climbed up into the cockpit, taking the copilot's seat next to Jaster, who resolutely did not look at him. The other four were checking over the ship and their personal spaces, storing their weapons and getting more comfortable as they exited the atmosphere and settled into a hyperspace lane.

There was a knock at the door and Mark stuck his head in, sans-helmet. "Ari-Ben, which of us do you want to bunk with? Usually the four of us pair off and Jaster has his own space, but the ship's not big enough to give you your own space."

He looked over at Jaster, who was making the final adjustments to the nav. "Would you be comfortable sharing a space with me?"

"I don't mind, no."

"Just place my suitcase in Jaster's room, then. I'll see to the rest."

Mark nodded sharply then left again.

"Are you going to be uncomfortable with me?" He asked after a period of silence.

Jaster rolled his shoulders. "There's a very delicate line between attraction and objectification to someone who doesn't know you well. I'm not willing to fall afoul of that line."

"You're attracted to me?"

Jaster tossed him what could only be a deadpan look. "I do have eyes behind the visor."

"I'm flattered."

Jaster snorted. "Until I take up too much space on the bunk, anyway."

He chuckled. "Yes, I suppose so. Whatever shall I do?"

"Push me back over. That's what Mark does."

"I'll bear that in mind."