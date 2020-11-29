Chapter Text

Siberia was really really cold, he thought bitterly as the cold started to seep in. After 8 hours of this freezing hellhole, he was ready to die. His fingers would be the first to go, he knew that. Frostbite was already starting to creep in to the tips. Even if he lived, it wouldn’t be the same, he would lose his fingers, he’d lose his ability to tinker and create, he’d lose everything. Sure, there was always extremis, he had stabilized it and it could help him, but he had enough of superhumans and superpowers now.

He was pretty angry, the first couple of hours. He had thought he’d had his fair share of betrayals in his life, he thought all that was in the past, he thought he could trust his teammates not to cause him this much pain. Sometimes my teammates don’t tell me things rang bitterly in his head. He never would have thought that the legendary, the virtuous, the good Captain America would be so hypocritical. His dad, Howard, had thought the world of him, had thought that there was no man greater than Steve Rogers. He laughed bitterly.

Now though, he just wanted to die. He just wanted to stop living this torturous life, constantly going from one tragedy to another. Everything hurt, the betrayal of his teammates, the betrayal of Captain America physically painful in his frail, human body. And on top of that having to relive the most painful time of his life. Everything hurt. He just wanted it to stop, he just wanted everything to go away. He just wanted to die in this frozen wasteland.

His eyes were getting blurry, closing without his input. He thought he caught a glimpse of red as they fluttered shut as he felt himself go. His life, all the mistakes he’d had, all the good he’d tried to accomplish just to end up in a frozen wasteland to die. Life would go on without him, the world would run as it always had. He wouldn’t be anything but a speck, just one human who’d tried to do some good in his pitiful life and failed publicly and rather spectacularly.

He could faintly hear someone in there with him, hear the swish of clothes and frantic footsteps but he didn’t open his eyes. He doubted anyone was here, in this Russian Hydra base, to help him. Whoever was here was too late anyways. Everything was so numb and cold. He was dying and he was going to die here. It was pointless to try to save him.

He opened his eyes and found himself in a similar condition, similar yet undeniably different. Lying on the floor of his lab with a wide gaping hole in his chest, he stilled. He couldn’t move, the hole in his chest so empty, so painful, the shrapnels already doing damage to his heart. He suppose it made a morbid sort of sense, reliving his worst hits as he died. Reliving the betrayal that still hurt, even all those years later, amidst another one.

The mechanical hums of DUM-E as he lowered the arc reactor towards him startled him. Proof that Tony Stark has a heart, he smiled albeit bitterly and tried not to think about a shield smashing another arc reactor. He’d thought this was just a memory, a your life flashing before you as you die sort of situation, but this felt undeniably real, it hurt like it was a real thing. The arc reactor jutted out of his chest in a way it hadn’t for a long time now, the pain cementing this awful awful not-memory. He grabbed the glass casing and smashed it on the ground.

Rhodey was there, he was walking, he was walking towards him, concern lined in his face. Pepper, he thought, Stane was going to hurt Pepper and he said exactly that. Rhodey confirmed what he already knew, what he had said so long ago. He spur into action. The nightmarish reality continued as it had last time. He was just going through the motions, he realized, during the fight, he was doing everything he’d done in the exact way he’d done it. His brain was still processing things, a part of him still felt stuck in the cold confines of Siberia, slowly being frozen to death. All of him felt the same hurt he’d been feeling for a long time, of Stane, of Rogers, of everyone.

As the Iron Monger peered closer to the freeway, he started to panic. Flashes of Bucharest started to fill in with this nightmarish reality. He couldn’t let that happen, he couldn’t put the civilians in harm’s way. Despite his efforts however it still did, Iron Monger was doing untold damage and he was just stuck with mitigating it. He started flying, hoping beyond all hopes that Iron Monger would follow suit, as it had last time, wishing for less damages and was momentarily surprised when it did.

Pepper, oh darling wonderful Pepper. She was really the rock in his life. He shoved the years of love and understanding and the spike of pain as it inevitably had ended crashing down as he relayed her the instructions. He had already done this once, it was the easiest and the most surefire way to end this.

After it ended, as he lay there tired, the makeshift arc reactor still in his chest but only barely so, he reflected on all that had happened. He wasn’t the sort to ignore reality staring at him in the face no matter how much he wanted to. This was real, not an out of body experience, not reliving your worst memories, not a living, breathing nightmare. Theories and possible explanations started filtering in and out of his mind. Did he really dream about all those years? Was that a hallucination? Was this? And the most infuriating and the most possible explanation. Had he somehow, and rather inexplicably, time travelled?

He didn’t know what to do with all the evidence in front of him. All those years he’d lived, all those memories and all those relationships gone in an instant. He was not the same person his friends knew, he was a changed man, he had grown from trauma, from untold damage. He had been more than the Tony Stark they knew. The change in him would not be perceived in a good way, especially with all those SHIELD agents around. Sure, some of it could be attributed to his recent trauma, the betrayal of a close family friend and the month long torture sessions but he was a pessimist at heart. If it could go wrong, it usually did with him. They’d helped today and he knew Pepper was glad for it. They already were interested in him, and were watching him, and it wouldn’t do good to call their attention to anything being amiss, to anything being different.

He thought back to the fight with Iron Monger. Sure, he wasn’t able to change most of it, damage still occurred, but he was able to mitigate some of it. Thinking back on it, he was sure he had prevented people from getting hurt too. They still saw the fight, but luckily and because of his newfound knowledge no one had gotten hurt. That more than anything gave him hope, hope for the future, hope that the reality he had to live though had a chance to not happen. The newfound hope strengthened him as he blissfully fell into unconsciousness.

When he woke up, he found himself in his Malibu home, the new and improved arc reactor in his chest. The agents must have brought him home, he mused, and Pepper helped with the arc reactor. He was glad he was out for most of it, he didn’t want to deal with anyone considering recent developments.

“Good morning sir. It is currently 4:53 AM. The weather in Malibu is 68 degrees.” JARVIS intoned, startling Tony out of his reverie. Tears started prickling in his eyes, he’d missed JARVIS, it wasn’t the same with Vision.

“You appear to be having some symptoms of panic attack sir. Please focus on my voice and breathe in.” He did as JARVIS said, timing his breaths to his soothing voice, his heartbeat slowly going down.

“I’ve missed you J.” He said after he had calmed down a little, his voice still sounded hoarse and a little teary.

“I’m here for you Sir. Stane did not manage to do damage to my core processors. I was merely shut down for a while.”

That got him to consider his reality. “Even so J, we are going to have to make sure that never happens again.” He considered the events of the last day. “JARVIS check for any bugs in the house, check if there’s a heat signature besides me.”

“As you wish Sir.” There was a prompt reply. “There appears to be no one in the house besides you Sir. However, I did find some recording devices in the public areas. Would you like me to destroy them Sir.”

“No loop them for last hour for now, cancel the loop in two hours or so. We are just going to have an accident during suit testing that takes care of that. No one should suspect that I know.”

“Understood Sir.”

“Now, JARVIS, open a file, index it as: DeLorean, wrap it up with your tightest security measures. No one but me gets even a peep to its existence.”

“If I may, it does seem a little bit paranoid Sir.” Confusion was evident in his voice.

“It’s not paranoia if they are actually out to get you.” He intoned as he waited for JARVIS to complete his rigorous security protocols. He was going to have to spruce up JARVIS a bit, some new protocols and a whole lot of defense mechanisms. He wasn’t going to lose JARVIS again, he just couldn’t.

“Buckle up J, cause I’ve got a story to tell you.”

Iron Man, the name brought a smile to his face as he talked about the factual inconsistencies of the name to Pepper. He was trying to keep things the same as last time, he didn’t want to bring any suspicion onto him, especially to the Agent standing in the door holding the cards. He didn’t make any allusions to their shared moment on the rooftop to Pepper though, that ship had sailed and crashed horribly and he didn’t want to relive it, didn’t want to pretend he could make it work with newfound knowledge of the future. If Pepper noticed this, if she expected him to say something about that, she didn’t comment on it.

He became more sure of his decision as he watched pepper thank Agent Coulson. They’d had an easy sort of friendship going with this great foundation. Tony knew he was a great showman and he could pretend like the best of them. And considering that he was having the same conversations that to him, had already happened long ago without greater repercussion, he let them happen again.

As he started to walk out, he considered the ramifications of SHIELD’s interference. In the process of burying the Iron Monger they had buried Stane’s betrayal, his double dealing. In the absence of the truth, everyone had painted him with that brush, everything Stane did was attributed to him. That would have to change. He wouldn’t be blamed for things that wasn’t his fault this time around. A very public FBI Investigation could deal with that, and it would reveal any and all accomplices Stane had. He would start on that as soon as this press conference was over, he had a couple people he could call.

The press conference happened like it did previously. Every word he uttered was the same, his expression was the same, the slight hesitation and finally the words that had started it all. “I am Iron Man.”

He knew Fury would be waiting in the pitch black in his house. He would let that conversation continue on as well. He was working on autopilot since he came to. Future knowledge was only as important, only useful so long he didn’t change anything. Ripple in the water and all that. He would start changing things soon, he knew that, but until then he needed every advantage he could have. He needed SHIELD and Fury to do everything exactly the same as they did last time around. He needed that small advantage he could give himself.

He slumped down on the couch as Fury left, the conversation was draining in a way it wasn’t before. Fury was a master spy, he would have figured out something was amiss. He was thankful for the darkness in masking him, and he hoped the confusion and wariness in his voice was not remiss. He stayed there for a while, not even bothering to turn on the lights, physically slumping down like a ragged doll.

When the room was suddenly illuminated by golden light, sharp and sparkly, slowly forming a circle, he stood up. He readied himself, tiredness disappearing in the familiar throes of adrenaline. As it was growing bigger, he started to recognize it to be a portal. His already panicked mind started going frantic at that revelation, he didn’t have the best experience with portals and here was one right inside his living room. He was staring one down with no one, not even his tech for backup.

It was over in a matter of seconds and a man stood inside his house. A stranger with the horribly familiar flash of red draped over his shoulders. He lowered his arm, his arm that lacked the gauntlet, somehow he had reverted to the familiar position of defense. The man didn’t comment on the absurdity of having an arm without a weapon pointed out at him and Tony was glad for it.

“JARVIS, turn on the lights.” He said, well aware of the awkward silence that had crept in the darkness.

The room was illuminated instantly, allowing Tony the first real look he had of the man. Aside from his truly impressive facial hair and the cape around his shoulders he looked like normal Joe. A little familiar, but no one he instantly recognized.

“You were there when I died in Siberia, weren’t you?” Tony drove to the point immediately, not wanting to linger around and ask pointless questions.

“Yes.” The man answered matter of factly, mildly surprised at his declaration.

“Recognized the cape, Superman.” He answered the unasked question.

The garment in question seemed to preen at that, shifting to its side. Tony narrowed his eyes. The mystery man however gave it a fond look before focusing on Tony. “It’s Strange. Doctor Stephen Strange.” There was a small, almost imperceptible frown at that.

He recognized the name, albeit only vaguely. Surgeon, his mind supplied. They must've met somewhere although if it was in the past or the future he couldn't say for sure. He shut down the urge to comment on exactly how strange it was. It would please him inordinately to annoy the man, and Doctor Strange would be annoyed at that but he needed answers now. It wouldn't do good to annoy the one man who could give them to him.

“So Doctor Strange, mind telling me exactly how did you manage to get me, and apparently yourself, stuck in the past?”