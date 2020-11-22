Chapter Text

When Ben Kenobi woke up, he was surprised, and more than a bit confused. Understandably, of course, given the fact that the last thing he remembered was giving himself over to the Force, allowing his spirit to disconnect from the last tethers that bound him to the living world. And it had been such a happy, Light moment—he had had Yoda at his side, and Anakin— truly Anakin again, not Vader —and he could hear Qui-Gon, deeper in the Force, beckoning him.

He had looked down on them, at Luke, and Leia, and faded out of existence.

And then he woke up. But the dead didn’t wake.

Slowly, he surveyed his surroundings. He was in an open field of tall, green-blue grass. Ben frowned—he didn’t recognize this world. Perhaps this was what existence looked like, on the other side of the Force?

Rise, the Force bade him. It was ever Ben’s purpose to follow its Will, and so he shrugged to himself and rose. He could see what looked like a town, in the distance, low buildings with the small white smoke trails that spoke of inhabited homes. Forward.

Ben began to walk.

Ben was surprised yet again to learn that he was on Stewjon. The Force was with him, and sang with Light and peace; clearly he wasn’t in Hel, but if this were some sort of Heaven, why would it not give him back the Temple?

He pushed his questions aside in favor of trusting the Force. It had always given him what he needed, even if he had, sometimes, been too blind to understand.

He wandered through the town, his Jedi robes inconspicuous enough that no one bothered to give him a second glance, and where his auburn hair often made him stand out, on Stewjon it helped him to blend in.

Forward, the Force called again. Ben sighed—hadn’t he done enough wandering during his years on Tatooine? Forward.

Very well then. Ben continued walking, leaving the town behind. He trusted the Force to take him where he was meant to go.

Ben was not quite certain how long he had walked—Stewjon was, for the most part, horribly cloudy, making it difficult to judge time by the position of its sun in the sky.

Finally, he stilled, feeling something else in the Force—panic, anger, fear, hate.

He flinched. Forward.

Grimacing, Ben followed his orders, and stopped dead at the sight before him: there was a woman, with a long, undyed, rough-spun dress, the fabric floating around her knees as she stood in a river.

And she was trying to drown a child.

Ben did not need the Force’s prodding to react to that—he surged forward, grabbing the child carefully and pushing the woman back. She stumbled and fell down into the river, landing with a strangled cry before pushing herself up again. Ben began backing away, drawing his ‘saber. It was his first ‘saber, he noted, the one that he had lost to Maul on Naboo. How strange. He ignited it, holding it out in front of him, cradling the shivering, wailing toddler to his chest.

“What are you doing? ” the woman spat. “The demon must be given to the river, or the Tribe will suffer— ”

Ben growled, and then reigned himself in as the child’s cries grew louder. “I will take him. You will never see him again.”

“That is not enough— ” The woman took a step closer, and Ben bared his teeth.

“Take another step, and I will kill you.”

She paused, holding his gaze for a long moment, and Ben did not need a mirror to know what his expression looked like. She seemed to read the warning in his eyes, because she snarled at him, but backed up another step. Ben began to back up as well, slowly exiting the water and moving up onto the riverbank.

“He is nothing, ” she said coldly. “He is no-one, child of nothing. Why save him?”

“All life is precious,” Ben snapped back, and then what she had said hit him.

No-one, child of nothing. He felt the blood drain from his face as realization struck: they were on Stewjon. And in Stewjoni, “no-one, child of nothing” was translated as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

What was this? Why was Ben here? What was the Force requiring of him? To save another as he had been saved?

“Tell your Tribe you killed the child,” Ben ordered her, wrapping the Force around himself to make this a command. She frowned at him, but remained where she was, still in the river, staring at them. “I will take him, and we will never return to this planet again. You have my word.”

“We will kill you both, if you ever break your promise, and return here. They will kill me for the falsehood,” she snarled at him. Ben nodded.

“I understand; we will not return. Now go. ” He pushed as much of the Force as he could into that last word, and watched her leave.

He waited until she was nearly out of sight, a small speck on the horizon, the child’s cries subsiding as she moved farther from them. Ben slowly sat down, setting the still-damp child in his lap. He shrugged off his cloak, looking over the boy.

He was small and pale, with the same red hair that Ben sported and was common to all Stewjoni. The boy stared up at him with light eyes, somewhere between blue, green, and grey, and Ben tried to smile as he shrugged out of his cloak.

“I need to get you out of those wet clothes,” Ben murmured. “You must be cold.”

The boy blinked at him, but said nothing. He didn’t protest as Ben helped him struggle out of the wet clothes, laying them out to dry in the grass beside them. Ben shrugged off his cloak, and then wrapped it around the boy, gently smoothing a hand over the top of his head.

“There, that’s better, isn’t it?” Ben hummed. The boy nodded slowly. “We’ll wait here a bit, until your clothes are dry enough to put back on.” The boy nodded again, but said nothing. He clutched Ben’s cloak tighter around himself. “My name is Ben Kenobi.”

The boy frowned at him. “Kenobi too?”

Ben nodded sadly. “Yes.”

The boy reached out to pat his knee clumsily. “Sorry.”

Ben’s heart ached—so he realized what that meant. Ben tried to give him a reassuring smile. “It’s alright. We have each other now, don’t we?” The boy nodded. It was strange to think of another as Obi-Wan Kenobi, but Ben knew that there had been many of them; it was simply that few survived long enough to be known outside of Stewjon. They were ruthless in culling their Force-sensitive children.

Why no one truly understood, but there they were. Ben himself had been saved in a disturbingly similar situation, by a Jedi who had been stranded on Stewjon briefly while they repaired their ship after an altercation with a band of pirates in the same sector.

And now the Force had saved another child of Stewjon.

No, the Force disagreed. Not another.

Well, that made little sense. Ben sighed and decided to think on that later. For now, he had more pressing concerns, such as when this strange afterlife hallucination would end, and if it didn’t end soon enough, then he needed to find a way off of the planet.

Hallucination or not, Ben was not going to sit by as yet another child was killed simply for the crime of being touched by the Force.

Ben held Obi-Wan on his hip as he walked and followed the Force to the next town over. This one, he was pleased to note, was far larger than the small village he had first come across, before finding that woman and Obi-Wan near the river. There even looked to be a spaceport—one of only two on the entire planet, Ben knew. Stewjon was terribly isolationist.

He entered the town proper, walking without consciously realizing where he was going, allowing the Force to guide him. Ben contemplated their situation.

He had a Force-sensitive child with him, and he himself was very obviously a Jedi, and therefore Force-sensitive. They were on a planet that would kill them for that alone, and he had already promised that they would leave, never to return. But he had no credits—and oh, he had checked, but apparently the Force had not deemed it necessary to provide him with any additional help beyond its guidance when he’d suddenly appeared back on the planet of his birth—and he had no idea who might be sympathetic enough to help them off the planet.

And the child must be getting hungry, Ben thought idly. It was strange, but he himself was getting hungry as well. It had taken him an embarrassingly long time to understand what the hollow sensation in his stomach was, the meaning behind the gnawing pit that was developing. But then, he had spent the past few years as Force ghost, and the dead had no need to worry about such things.

Whatever the Force had done to him when he let go of the last anchors holding him back from joining it, Ben was quickly growing more and more befuddled by it.

Ben did the sensible thing and made his way to the spaceport. He was a good enough mechanic, and he had various other skills that he could offer in exchange for passage to a more hospitable place. Suddenly, he paused, wondering if he should stick to Outer Rim planets, wondering if the Empire existed here in this life-beyond-the-afterlife or not.

It did not matter, he decided. The Outer Rim would be safer than other avenues, yes, and he could learn the lay of the land later, assuming the Force continued this strange hallucination after.

Life, the Force whispered, sounding almost disgruntled. Ben frowned at that. It was still terribly unhelpful.

He found them a bench and sat down, looking over the ships there. Many of them were Stewjoni, from the few trading clans that actually had any contact with the larger galaxy.

He sucked in a breath and quickly wrapped the Force around himself and Obi-Wan, hiding them within its folds, trying to ensure that they wouldn’t be noticed. Because there, at one end of the hangar, was a heavily armed ship, and standing on the ramp were two Mandalorians.

Ben studied them carefully: one wore red armor—honoring a parent, he knew—and the other wore black armor—for justice. The one in blue turned to shout something at one of the droids working on the ship, and Ben frowned: there was a stylized white mythosaur on his chest.

Who were these Mandalorians? Clearly they weren’t Death Watch, because they would never allow one of their members to wear that symbol. That was the sigil of the True Mandalorians, but—they were all dead. The Jedi had killed them.

Hadn’t they?

Not yet, the Force whispered. Ben’s brow furrowed in confusion. Change.

Well, that was just as maddeningly unclear as the rest of what the Force had whispered that day. What did it mean? Not yet? It had happened when Ben was just a child—

In his intense concern and worry, one of his hands holding the cloak slipped, and Obi-Wan let out small, wordless cry. Ben looked down at him, frowning.

“It’s alright, little one,” Ben murmured. “I’ve been in worse predicaments than this, I can assure you. Everything will be alright.”

Obi-Wan blinked at him again, falling quiet. Ben sighed and hugged him a bit tighter to his chest, looking up to survey the hangar again.

The Mandalorians were looking at him. Ben mentally cursed. If they realized he was a Jedi—and they had no fondness for the Order, even if they “hadn’t yet” killed all of them (whatever that was supposed to mean)—they weren’t likely to keep quiet about it. That would out Ben and Obi-Wan to everyone else here, and they would have to reach the other spaceport, to have any chance of making it off of Stewjon.

That was on the other side of the planet, if he recalled correctly. But there was nothing for it; they would have to go. Sighing, Ben got to his feet, intending to turn away and leave the spaceport—

His legs did not seem to be obeying his commands, instead marching him towards the Mandalorians. The Force wrapped itself around him, part comfort and part order: forward.

...alright then.

He approached the Mandalorians, his body allowing them to stop several feet away. He cleared his throat, and both looked to him. “ Su cuy’gar, Mando’ade. ”

“ Su’cuy, ” the one in black said. He, too, had the stylized mythosaur skull on his chest, though his was painted in green, for duty. He fell silent, waiting for Ben to speak.

“ Tion’cuyi Haat Mando’ade? ” he asked. They nodded slowly. Ben nodded back. He opened his mouth again, but the words that came out were not the ones he had intended to say—more of the Force controlling him, he thought. He didn’t much care for it, as much as he strove to follow its Will. He much preferred it when his actions were his own to choose. The Force seemed to brush against his cheek in silent apology, but he could not take the words back.

“ Ke’hiibi kaysh. Ni gedeti. ”

The two Mandalorians exchanged glances, and then looked at Obi-Wan, who only blinked silently at them. Ben knew he couldn’t have any way to understand Mando’a, and he likely felt the currents of the Force behaving strangely around them, muffled by the beskar they wore.

“ Tion'jor? ” the black-clad Mandalorian asked slowly.

“ Ni kaysh tegaanali. Kaysh dar’buir… ” Ben shivered, and Obi-Wan made a small noise. The toddler patted his chest.

“S’okay, Ben,” he assured him. The Mandalorians stared at them for a moment longer, and then the one in black stepped forward slowly. He pulled off his helmet, revealing a dark-skinned man with streaks of grey beginning to show in his hair. He had a wicked scar across his cheek. He smiled gently at Obi-Wan.

“Hello, little one,” he said. Obi-Wan looked up at him, blinking slowly.

“Hi.”

“I’m Lark Kordo, House Mereel,” he said. Ben frowned at that—it was one thing to wear the mythosaur on their armor, and it was another entirely to claim House Mereel. That was dangerous, that put a target on their backs even more than the mythosaur did— “What’s your name?”

Obi-Wan looked down at the floor, whispering, “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

“That’s a nice name,” Kordo said. Obi-Wan bit his lip and shook his head.

“It’s like Nasaade,” Ben explained quietly, looking at Obi-Wan so he didn’t have to see the Mandalorian’s expression at that. “But rather than choosing the name for himself, it was given to him by his dar’buir. ”

“Why?” Kordo asked, an edge of anger coloring his voice. Ben flinched slightly. He had realized, of course, that they would find out eventually, and he knew he would have to tell them. He could only trust the Force that had led him to speak to them, and hope that they would still help the boy. He knew they cared for children, especially if they still clung to the Haat Mando’ade’s ideals.

Ben could only hope that would extend to Force-sensitive children as well.

“The Force is with him,” Ben answered quietly. Kordo stiffened slightly. “Stewjoni see it as a curse. They try to… eliminate it from their population.”

“Momma tried to give me to the river,” Obi-Wan added softly. “It was cold.” He shivered and Ben held him a bit tighter, flinching again at the pure rage Kordo radiated for a second as he connected the dots.

“You look Stewjoni,” Kordo said, looking at Ben critically. He nodded.

“I am.”

“Why help him, then? If your people believe the Force is a curse?”

Ben gave him a smile that he could feel was lopsided, and perhaps a little bitter. He took one hand off of Obi-Wan to open his cloak slightly, revealing the lightsaber on his hip.

“You’re a Jetii. ”

Ben flinched. “I was. Before.” He had tried, so hard, to retain what he could of the Order on Tatooine, but he had found it so very difficult to be a Jedi without the Order. It was a hollow ache that had never truly been soothed.

Kordo’s expression turned wary. “ Dar’Jetii? ”

“No, of course not,” Ben assured him. “I… wey’cuyi Jetii is perhaps a better description. I am hardly a Sith. Please—I promised, in exchange for his mother giving him to me, that I would get him off the planet, never to return. Will you help him?”

“What will happen to you, if you stay?” the Mandalorian in red asked slowly, speaking up for the first time. Ben shrugged; it hardly mattered, if they wanted to kill him, but he wasn’t about to explain to these hallucinations that he was already dead. The Force seemed to disagree with that thought, but Ben could not understand why. The Mandalorian in red hit a button on his gauntlet, one that Ben guessed was for their comms. The Mandalorian in black put his hand to his ear—definitely comms, then. Kordo nodded slowly.

Aloud, he said, “I agree. You should both come with us.” Ben frowned and opened his mouth to protest, but Kordo shook his head. “If you had your own means of the planet, you wouldn’t need to ask us to take the little one. You’re in danger if you stay, by your own admission. I know we’ve had our… differences in the past, Jetiise and Mando’ade, but you speak our language, and you’re not a Jetii anymore.” Kordo shrugged. “We can drop you off somewhere, if you have a place to go. We’ll figure that out later. For now, it seems like your need is fairly urgent, and we’re just about finished with our refuelling. Are you coming?”

“I… yes,” Ben sighed as the Force whispered forward-change-forward- change. “ Vor’e. ” Kordo nodded in satisfaction.

“ Jate. I’ll show you where you’ll be bunking.”

The Mandalorian in red didn’t take his helmet off until they were all safely ensconced in the ship, in hyperspace. He was, apparently, Lark Kordo’s son, though as he was a Twi’lek, Ben guessed he’d been adopted. Obi-Wan, for his part, seemed to easily accept that, and let the young man, Khizada, feed him a bit of stew—which he added a few extra tubers to in order to make it less spicy for the youngling—while Lark set the autopilot.

“So, wey’cuyi Jetii— where to?” Lark asked. Ben hesitated. Should he return to Tatooine? The Force seemed to disagree with that idea.

Forward, it told him, which, again, answered precisely none of his questions. Ben sighed.

“I’m afraid we have nowhere to go,” Ben answered. “Though, if you could take us to any inhabited planet that does not hate Force-sensitives on principle, we will be fine.”

The Force seemed almost angry with him for that. Forward. Change.

Change what? Forward to where? Ben pursed his lips as he argued with the Force. It only sighed at him in reply, as if disappointed in him. Ben got the sense that he was missing something.

Lark looked at him curiously. “We could take you to Manda’yaim, ” he offered slowly. Ben frowned outright at him. “Look, the Wars were a long time ago, and you said yourself you aren’t even a Jetii anymore. You saved an adiik, at great risk to yourself. There’s no Mando’ad who wouldn’t understand that—well, except for Kyr’tsad, those hu’tuunla shabuir’e. ”

Ben blinked at him. “And what of Galidraan?”

Lark frowned. “Galidraan? Never heard of it.”

“...what?” Ben sighed, reaching up to rub his temples.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Lark said slowly. “If you’re concerned that we might not all feel the same way, we can go to the Mand’alor. If he agrees that you can stay, then everyone will fall in line.”

“...and who is the Mand’alor? ” Ben asked slowly. He had heard rumors, before he died—everything from Satine’s nephew, Korkie, donning armor and taking control, to the reemergence of Boba Fett.

“Jaster Mereel,” Lark answered immediately. Ben’s heart skipped a beat.

“That’s not possible,” he said. It wasn’t, it wasn’t possible, it couldn’t be. Jaster Mereel had been dead for… Force, decades now. He had died on Korda 6, after the Death Watch had set a trap for them, only one of the first.

“...are you alright?” Ben snapped his mouth shut, realizing he had been muttering to himself. He shrugged helplessly. “Okay, look. Not to be rude, but you’re clearly in no shape to take care of a child by yourself right now.”

Ben huffed a laugh at that. Yes, that was bitterly true. Although Ben had clearly never been in any shape to care for a child. Just look at how Anakin had turned out—

“We’re taking you to Manda’yaim, ” Lark said firmly. He held up a hand as Ben opened his mouth to protest again. “I’ll speak to the Mand’alor, and we’ll get you a mir’baar'ur. Once they agree that you’re… stable, you can take Obi-Wan wherever you want to go, if you choose to leave. Does that sound fair to you?”

More than fair, actually, though frankly, Ben was dreading speaking to a mind healer. Especially a Mandalorian mind healer. But… perhaps he could simply make off with Obi-Wan, once they were on Mandalore. Going into hiding on Mandalore, running from Mandalorians… at least that was familiar territory.

He nodded slowly. “Fair enough. Vor entye. ”

Lark nodded. “N'entye. Tion’gar gai? ”

Ben smiled tightly. “Well, it was once Obi-Wan Kenobi, of course. I now go by Ben Kenobi.”

Lark nodded again. “Ben. Why don’t you get some rest? We’ll look after Obi-Wan, for a while.”

Ben nodded, suddenly aware of how tired he was—but then, the dead did not need sleep, either. When he had not been needed in the living world, he had simply… drifted on the currents of the Force.

“Yes, thank you. I shall feel better after some sleep, I’m sure,” Ben said. He tried for a reassuring grin, but judging from the concern Lark was still radiating in the Force, he hadn’t quite managed it.

His sleep was not as restful as he would have hoped. Ben knew that he was dreaming, but he still felt his eyes sting, tears gathering as he looked around the quarters he had occupied in the Temple for so long—first with Qui-Gon, and then, later, with Anakin.

When he had gone back to the Temple that final time with Master Yoda, Ben had dared to look into their quarters. Anakin had destroyed everything, including the river stone that Qui-Gon had given to him, and that Ben had passed down to Anakin on his thirteenth birthday. Jedi were not supposed to become attached to their belongings any more than they were meant to become attached to people, but Ben had never been the best example of detachment.

“Obi-Wan.”

He turned at the familiar voice, smiling at the blue projection of Qui-Gon. “Master.”

Qui-Gon smiled. “We have much to discuss.” He gestured to the meditation mats beside the windows, and Ben obediently sat. Qui-Gon sat as well, hovering slightly over the mat itself. Projections rarely could get it quite right, their interactions with the living world. It took a great deal of concentration simply to keep oneself from floating through things—or people. Luke had been upset with him for that one, telling him that it felt like his skin was buzzing hot and cold at the same time. Ben had taken great care to ensure that he did not do so again.

“I am not him,” Qui-Gon began, sounding apologetic. Ben simply nodded.

“Of course you aren’t,” he agreed. “I’m dreaming. Though how, I’m not sure. The dead don’t sleep.”

“You aren’t dead,” Qui-Gon corrected him gently. Ben blinked at him, unconsciously reaching up to rub at his collarbone, where he had felt Anakin’s ‘saber— “I am a manifestation of the Force, taking a form you would accept.”

“I see,” Ben said slowly.

“You are not dead,” Qui-Gon repeated firmly. “The Force has given you a chance to bring change.”

Ben frowned. “To change what? We won— it was a costly victory, yes, but we won. The Sith were defeated.”

Qui-Gon nodded. “They were. But on the path there, the Force itself was wounded. Just as wounded as you were.”

Ben did not need to ask what that meant. His stomach churned, ice wrapping around his heart from old grief. He remembered it like it was yesterday, the feeling of the lights that represented his family in the Force winking out, one by one, until there was only an aching, empty darkness where the Jedi had once been.

“You’ve been given a chance to heal what was hurt,” Qui-Gon said. “To fix what was broken, and return what was taken. Will you take it?”

“Of course I would take such a chance,” Ben sighed. “But I’m dead, Qui-Gon. It happened, and there is no changing it.”

Qui-Gon smiled sadly. “You’ve forgotten one of the first lessons you were meant to learn in the creche, Padawan,” he murmured. “All things are possible, with the Force.”

Ben woke with a start, frowning to himself. He sighed and rolled out of the bunk, padding out into the ship proper, not bothering to grab his ‘saber or put his cloak back on. It was the night cycle on the ship, now, all of the lights dimmed. He made his way to the cargo hold and sat down, preparing to try to meditate.

“Couldn’t sleep?” He looked up at Lark, who was smiling at him. “We just got your boy down.”

“Thank you,” Ben said. “And I did sleep, for a time.” Lark nodded easily, moving to lean up against a crate, folding his arms over his chest. The Force prodded at him, and Ben sighed. “What year is it?”

Lark frowned at him, but answered slowly, “7923 C.R.C.”

Ben’s heart skipped another beat. The Force swirled around him, whispering truth and change. But it couldn’t be—

All things are possible, with the Force.

“...I see.”

Lark tilted his head. “Look, I’m no mir’baar’ur, but if you want to talk about it…”

Not yet, the Force whispered. Not the whole truth. “I have… visions,” Ben admitted the partial-truth slowly. “Incredibly lifelike dreams of possible futures. At times, it becomes… muddled together. I sometimes find myself not realizing the current year, or what events have, or have not, happened yet.”

Lark grimaced. “That sounds… horrible.”

“It is rather unpleasant, and disorienting,” Ben agreed mildly. Lark nodded.

“That does explain why you’re acting like a shell-shocked cadet,” he joked. Ben smiled, and vaguely wondered how old he appeared to be. Did he look like a cadet? Like a young man again? He could tell he wasn’t Old Ben, Wizard of the Wastes, yet—his joints felt far too comfortably young for that. “Can I ask you something?” Ben shrugged. “Why did you leave the Jetiise? ”

Ben closed his eyes. He hadn’t, not that final time. “There was no one for me to return to,” he finally answered slowly, grief weighing his voice.

“I’m sorry,” Lark said, voice soft and gentle, “about whoever it is you lost. I know what grief looks like, and you’re drowning in it.”

Force, to have someone acknowledge it, and be sympathetic towards him… It broke a part of Ben’s heart that he hadn’t realized he’d been shoring up. On Tatooine, there were a few who guessed who he was, in the early days, before he no longer looked much like Jedi High General Obi-Wan Kenobi anymore, and the reactions had been mixed. Some had given him sad smiles, but many more had spat on him, had cursed his name, and had told him how glad they were that his kind were dead.

It had hurt, but it had been no less than Ben had expected, with the lies the Empire had told about them, with the blame of the war that had cleaved the galaxy in two resting on the Order’s shoulders.

And now this Mandalorian was the first one to offer simple compassion, and Ben’s heart ached, his eyes growing misty. He smiled.

“Thank you. The Order discourages attachment, but… they were my family,” he whispered. “They encouraged our bonds with each other, never thinking about the possibility that one day, those very bonds would be what broke us.”

Because it had been that, after everything, that had broken Ben. He had been glad to shed the name Obi-Wan Kenobi, because he wasn’t that man anymore. He was just tired, hurt Ben, old before his time, broken by the deaths of his family. He thought of Depa, broken far earlier by her attachment to the Jedi, and her men, and watching them fall to the Separatists had broken her, leading to a spectacular Fall. He thought of Qui-Gon, rushing ahead to fight the Sith himself in the hope of protecting him. He thought of Krell, Falling because he could no longer accept the kind of people the Jedi had become. He thought of Dooku, broken by Galidraan, by Komari Vosa, by Qui-Gon’s death.

The Jedi were already attached, and the Sith had taken advantage of it.

“Will you tell me what happened?” Lark asked softly, moving to sit near him. The Force whispered peace, comfort, help. Ben sighed.

“My Master was killed, and my Grandmaster left the Order in his own grief,” Ben said slowly. “My Master left behind the boy who should have been his next apprentice; he should have been my Padawan-brother. Instead, I took him on. I was too young, and we were both grieving. But it was my Master’s last request, that he be trained, and the other Knights and Masters had already rejected the boy. Neither of us had much choice. He was… he was like my brother, and yet like my son, and in the end… In the end, he Fell. He turned to the Dark Side, and killed other Jedi. I was forced to raise my lightsaber against my own Padawan. ”

He buried his face in his hands. Distilling the story down to that, to its essence, made it seem so starkly painful. He felt a gentle hand on his shoulder.

“You loved him,” Lark murmured. Ben burned with shame, because he had, but he wasn’t supposed to. Not the selfish, self-absorbed love that he and Anakin had developed. But they had both been grieving, and Anakin had missed his mother, and their bond had been forged in that grief. It had led to possession, Ben knew. Coveting, on both of their parts.

Ben had been attached to Anakin, and that was why the boy had never learned to let go of his own attachments. In that sense, Ben was solely responsible for his Fall.

“I can see why you had to leave, after all of that,” Lark sighed. “They were like your family, and with half of your family gone or dead, and your own apprentice betraying you like that… We’ve heard plenty of similar stories, in the Haat Mando’ade. With the divisions, Clans and Houses are being torn apart, forced to choose sides between us, Kyr’tsad, or the New Mandalorians. It’s heartbreaking. That’s what happened to my son—his parents joined Kyr’tsad, and he knew it wasn’t right. He ran to us, and I took him in. He was just ten.”

“My Padawan was nine, when I took him on,” Ben murmured. “And unconventional—Jedi are not meant to know their birth families, but he had come late to the Order. He remembered his mother.”

Lark nodded slowly. “I know that struggle. It was hard for Khivada to reconcile his memories of them. He loved them, and they loved him, but then they joined Kyr’tsad, and let them start to train him. They torture their cadets, and he couldn’t understand why they would let that happen to him if they loved him.” Softer, he added, “I’m sure you did the best you could. You clearly cherish adiik’e. ”

“That almost makes it worse,” Ben huffed, finally taking his hands away from his face. “That simply means that I wasn’t enough.”

“He failed you, you know,” Lark said. “From what you’ve told me, he failed you far more than you failed him. You took him in as family should, and he spat in your face.”

Ben frowned at that, but found he had no answer. Wasn’t that what he’d always told Qui-Gon about Xanatos? That Xanatos had failed him, rather than the other way around?

He sighed again, and Lark stood slowly. “If you can’t get back to sleep, how about some food? We’ve got plenty of tiingilar left.”

Finally, Ben smiled. Tiingilar brought back fond memories—him and Satine and Qui-Gon running from Death Watch on Mandalore, accepting meals from the few they found who would help them, and memories of the war, his men…

“That sounds lovely, thank you.”

“I can add some tubers, to make it less spicy.”

Ben smiled serenely. “Oh, there’s no need for that.”

Lark raised an eyebrow at him, clearly dubious. Ben only chuckled. Little did he know.

Lark watched as Ben all but wolfed down the tiingilar, humming in satisfaction. His eyes weren’t even watering.

“How do you know Mando’a?” Lark asked. “Didn’t think it was a language the Jetiise would teach.”

“They don’t,” Ben answered between bites. “I learned from Mando’ade. I spent a year on Manda’yaim, in my youth.”

Lark frowned. “What were Jetiise doing on Manda’yaim? ”

Ben shrugged. “The New Mandalorian movement was just beginning, back then. The Senate wanted us to help them. They heard ‘peace’ and decided they were the best faction to side with, without taking into consideration the fact that their policies would erase over a millennium’s cultural development.”

Lark grinned at that. “You clearly don’t agree.”

“Of course not. There is more than one way to kill someone, and taking away the identity of Mandlore… It would be the same as executing you, forcing you to give up your beskar’gam, to give up the Resol’nare. It would kill a part of your soul in ways pacifists cannot understand, and would be a sort of violence in its own right. I can’t conscience such a thing.”

“Good to know,” Lark said slowly. “When we arrive on Manda’yaim… ” Ben looked up from his bowl again, likely hearing Lark’s hesitation in his voice. He sighed. “I just want to warn you, so you’re not… alarmed. But once I explain your situation, and ask for the mir’baar’ur, they’ll separate you from Obi-Wan. You’ll be allowed to see him, of course, but he won’t be in your care, not until you’ve been cleared.”

Ben nodded. “Perfectly sensible. I know how Mando’ade feel about children, and have no problem entrusting him to your care while I am… indisposed.”

Lark nodded back slowly, relief filling him. He had been able to see from the moment he’d set eyes on Ben that the man was a warrior, despite how young he looked—maybe barely thirty at the oldest, Lark would guess, though much of his face was hidden behind a neat beard—and if he’d chosen to put up a fight at being separated from the kid, it would have been ugly.

“I presume we will be landing in Keldabe?” Ben asked. Lark nodded.

“Have you been before?”

Ben hummed and waved a hand. “As I said, it was a very long time ago, now. And I am more familiar with Sundari.”

Lark nodded; that made sense, if the Senate had sent the Jetiise to help the New Mandalorians. “I’ll show you around Keldabe, then.”

Ben smiled wanly. “That sounds lovely. Vor’e. ”

Jaster wasn’t sure what to make of this situation. He stared at Lark, frowning thoughtfully.

“And he says he’s not a Dar’Jetii, but he’s not a Jetii, either?” Jaster clarified. Lark nodded.

“ ‘Lek, Alor. He had good reasons for leaving the Order,” Lark said, something sad in his eyes. “The man who trained him, who basically raised him as a buir would have, was killed. His ba’buir left the Order himself, after that. There was a boy that his buir was meant to train, but he was killed before he could. Ben took him on, but the boy Fell to the Dark Side—like a Dar’Jetii, from what I can figure. Ben said he killed other Jetiise, and Ben was forced to fight him. He didn’t come out and say it, but I suspect he killed him.”

Jaster nodded slowly, grimacing. That would be enough to break a man, he thought. It wasn’t terribly surprising he left the Jetiise after all of it. “And the adiik? ”

“He’s a sweet kid,” Lark said, smiling now. “Quiet, a little skittish, at times, but that’s no surprise, given how his dar’buir felt about him. He said he could feel that she didn’t love him, that she was afraid of him.”

Jaster frowned. “Their… Force?”

“ ‘Lek. ”

Jaster sighed, and nodded. “And what, exactly, are you sponsoring them for? Residence, citizenship?”

“For now, just medical care,” Lark sighed. “Ben needs a mir’baar’ur. He’s the definition of a traumatic stress response case.”

“I can imagine,” Jaster murmured. The kind of trauma Ben had been through was bound to leave some serious scars. He nodded again. “I agree. Your petition is granted. Now, I should meet our new friends, shouldn’t I?”

Ben was younger than Jaster had expected. They found him sitting in the courtyard, under the watchful but unobtrusive gazes of several of the Haat Mando’ade. He had the little one in his lap, and was pointing at different things, naming them softly in Mando’a for the boy.

They both looked up at Jaster’s approach, and Ben looked like he was going to stand up, but the boy curled into Ben, leaning away from Jaster slightly. Slowly, he pulled off his helmet and crouched down, smiling gently at them.

“ Su’cuy, ” he said softly. The child blinked at him; Ben bowed his head.

“ Mand’alor. ” Jaster nodded back before directing his attention to the adiik.

“How old are you, ad’ika? ” Jaster asked softly. Obi-Wan blinked at him and then held up three fingers. He nodded, smiling slightly. He was barely an adiik, nearly an ikaad skill.

“How old’re you?” Obi-Wan asked softly. Jaster grinned as Ben made a strangled little noise.

“I don’t have enough fingers to show you,” Jaster answered. Obi-Wan’s eyes went wide.

“Wow,” he said, “Tha’s old. ” Behind him, Jaster heard Montross snort and Liika howl with laughter. Obi-Wan smiled too, probably not understanding why, but their laughter making him grin. Obi-Wan twisted around to look at Ben. “Do you have enough fingers?”

“I have ten of them, just as you do, which I would say is enough,” Ben answered. Obi-Wan frowned, realizing that had not answered his question, but Ben looked back to Jaster.

“Lark explained what you told him,” Jaster said. Ben nodded stiffly, and he recognized the look in the man’s eyes as grief. “We’ll give you both whatever help you need.”

“ Vor entye, ” Ben answered, smiling tightly at him. Jaster nodded back.

“ N’entye. Let’s get you both to the ba’ruur’e. ”

Ben was finally alone, and it was as distressing as it was a relief. He was quite accustomed to being alone, after nineteen years as a desert hermit, but he hadn’t realized how grounding the company of little Obi-Wan and the Mandalorians had been until they were gone.

The room in the medical wing they had given him was quite nice (that they had rooms like this ready had concerned him, and then saddened him when the healers had explained that they were usually meant for those who were rescued from Death Watch to stay in while they recovered enough to be released). The bed was spacious, and there was an attached ‘fresher. Ben had certainly done with fewer comforts many times before. They hadn’t even bothered with Force suppressants, or shielding the room, since he was a willing patient. He understood why he was restricted to the medical ward unless he had a Mandalorian escort; until he was cleared by their mind healers, he was a possible danger. Ben could not even disagree with that, either. Who knew when he might have an inconveniently timed flashback?

Sighing, Ben pulled off his boots, setting them neatly beside the bed, shrugged off his cloak and laid it out on the bed as an extra blanket, and then settled on the floor to meditate.

It was 7923 C.R.C., apparently, and that meant Ben had a good deal to think about.

He didn’t stop to ponder how this had happened, knowing that the only answer that he would get was that it was the Force, which he already knew. Nor did Ben stop to question the veracity of it—he could feel it, both in the reassurance and truth echoing in the Force around him, and in the blatant evidence of the tens of thousands of Lights all across the galaxy.

The Jedi were alive. They were alive, and Ben could go home—

The Force seemed to sigh at him, even as it whispered change again.

Change what?

He received no answer, and let out a long breath. He would have to work through that question himself. Alright, then. Where to start?

Well, with the new knowledge of the current date, the circumstances under which he had found Obi-Wan on Stewjon sounded far less like similar circumstances to his own and more like the exact same circumstances. That led to the uncomfortable realization that the boy he had saved was probably himself, and that the woman had been his mother.

That was… not a topic Ben wanted to go near, not yet. Shoving it aside, he focused on what else he knew.

The Force itself had guided him to Lark and his son, and in turn, here to Mandalore. But why? If he was in the past, and the Force wished him to change things, then why not take him back to the Order? Why Mandalore? Why lead him to a planet known for its Jedi killers if the Force meant for him to change their fate?

Ben’s mind shuddered to a halt— Jedi killers. Mandalorians were known for their prowess in battle against Force-users. Of course, that was why the Sith had supported Death Watch until it was no longer convenient for them, why they had made sure that when the time came to seize power, Mandalore was in no position to challenge them.

And, in the end, Mandalore had suffered the same fate as the Jedi. Mandalore itself was rendered completely uninhabitable, all of the domes destroyed, and stripped for its beskar before its citizens were slaughtered, New Mandalorians and Death Watch alike.

Was the Sith allied with Death Watch even now? Were events already in motion for the downfall of Mandalore, as they were for the Order?

Ben sighed. That wasn’t helpful. He needed first to decide what he was meant to do here. He reached for the Force again.

You want Mandalore in a position to stand against the Sith. The Force whispered truth. And you want me to help them in order for that to be possible.

Change, the Force said again, sounding satisfied. Help them, and they will help you.

Ben sighed. He knew what the Force wanted of him, but he still thought longingly of the Temple—it wouldn’t be smouldering, now. Its pillars would stand tall and bright, and there would be no bodies in the hallways, no feeble, retired Elders lying on the ground, no younglings with lightsaber wounds—

He remembered the security video, and that heartbreaking moment in the Council Chambers, when the few younglings who had made it there looked at Anakin with such hope, and so much fear, but they hadn’t been afraid of him, even though they should have been.

“ Master Skywalker, there are too many of them. What are we going to do? ”

The youngling had flinched as Anakin ignited his ‘saber, and then—

“ Udesii, Ben, that’s it. Focus on my voice. It’s okay, udesii. You’re safe now, it’s alright. You’re on Manda’yaim, in Keldabe. You’re in your own room, in our medical ward. You’re safe, and your little one is safe with the other foundlings, for now. That’s good, just keep breathing.” Ben slowly calmed as he listened to the voice, slowing coming back to himself.

There were gentle hands on his wrists, holding them lightly, and Ben felt tears on his cheeks. He blinked at the woman crouched in front of him, a pretty human or near-human with pale hair and bright eyes.

“Back with me?” she asked softly. Ben nodded jerkily. She squeezed his wrists and let go, though she shifted herself so she was sitting cross-legged, just like he was, with their knees barely brushing to give him some further grounding contact. Ben wiped away his tears slowly, focusing on his breathing. She gave him a moment before speaking again. “I’m Tala Venn, House Kryze. I’m going to be your mir’ba’ruur, if you’re alright with that.” Ben nodded slowly, and she smiled. Ben could see the faint family resemblance to Adonai and Satine Kryze, with her bright blonde hair, though her eyes were more like Bo-Katan’s. It was strange to realize that both of them would be babies right now. “We weren’t meant to meet until tomorrow morning, but needs must, hmm?” Ben chuckled at that. “Flashback, I’m guessing?”

“Yes,” he admitted, his smile fading.

She nodded. “Do you want to talk about it?”

Ben chuckled dryly. “Not at all. But I realize I must,” he answered slowly. “What do you already know?”

“Everything you told Lark Kordo.”

Ben nodded slowly, looking down at their knees, still lightly pressed together. “I said that my Padawan killed other Jedi. That… included younglings. They weren’t even old enough to have had lightsaber training yet. They were completely defenseless, and he—” He broke off, unable to speak around the lump in his throat.

“I’m sorry,” she said. “We heard about how you saved Ob’ika. It’s obvious how much you care about ade. ” Ben nodded, swallowing hard. “Why did he do it?”

“He Fell,” Ben answered softly. “He thought—he had married, against the explicit rules of the Order. Relationships are allowed, but nothing so binding as a marriage. His wife was pregnant, and he had horrible visions of her death, and the deaths of the twins she was carrying. Another Dark Side user had convinced him that he could save her, if my Padawan Fell, and joined him. His price was… us. The Order.”

Tala was quiet for a long moment, and then she asked, “Did you kill him?”

Ben flinched, closing his eyes. “No, I didn’t. I couldn’t, even knowing what he’d done. Oh, we fought, and I won, but he lived, though he was more machine than man, after that.” He shook his head. “I should have. I think… if I had known he would survive, I think I might have.”

“You can’t blame yourself for that, Ben,” she said gently. “That boy was like your son, or your brother, from what I’ve heard. You know, I’ve talked to a few patients in shockingly similar situations to yours. There’s a teenager, Myles—he’ll be in your therapy group, when you’re ready for that—who ran away from Kyr’tsad a few weeks ago. His entire family is allied with them, but his older brother—a full adult already—wanted to walk away. Their parents killed him for it, and they didn’t stop there. They killed his riduur and their adiik, too. Myles saw that that wasn’t right, and came to us. It’s been difficult for him, trying to reconcile how he loves them with what they did. His vod’ad was only four, and they killed her.”

“ Dar’Manda shabuir’e, ” Ben muttered darkly. Tala nodded.

“Yes, they are. But what I’m getting at, Ben, is that you’re not alone,” she said softly. “We understand how you can still love someone who’s done horrible things. We understand why you couldn’t actually bring yourself to put him down.”

“I can’t help but wonder if it never would have happened if my Master had been able to train him, if he’d lived to see it through,” Ben murmured. “If he could have been saved, if everyone he killed could have been spared—”

“There’s no point in what if’s, Ben,” Tala said gently, and Ben wanted to scream, because now there was. Now his past was stretched out in front of him as his future, as Obi-Wan’s future, but how could he explain that to her? He opened his eyes, meeting her gaze, and frowned. He knew that look—it was the same fiery determination all Mandalorians wore when they were prepared to be stubborn about something. “You loved him as your aliit, yes?” Ben nodded slowly. “Did you raise him as well as you could?”

“I tried—”

“Did you do your best?”

“I did.”

Tala nodded decisively. “Then you did not fail him. You took him in when your buir died, and you loved him, and did your best to raise him right. He failed you, Ben. Not the other way around.”

Ben sighed. “You’ll forgive me if I can’t accept that, I’m sure.”

Tala snorted. “I will. I’m a mind healer; I know that wounds like this don’t heal overnight, and not without a lot of help. Are you willing to work with me to get there?”

Ben nodded slowly. “Yes. Thank you for your help.”

She smiled prettily at him, and Ben blanched at the ghost of Satine looking back at him in that smile. “You never have to thank me, Ben. Not for this.”

Two years later

“To summarize,” Jaster said, rubbing absently at his temple as he spoke; state meetings had a tendency to give him headaches, which he thought was understandable, since they took all day, “we’re still waiting on the reports from Kalevala before we can move on the intel on Concord Dawn. We’ll give it another day or so, but if we haven’t heard anything yet by evening meal tomorrow, then we’ll send scouting parties to both Kalevala and Concord Dawn. We’ll root out Kyr’tsad, one way or another . ” A round of approving nods went around the table, and he nodded back. “Please tell me that was the last bit of business.”

“Not quite,” Liika sighed, giving him a lopsided smile. “Sorry, there’s just one more thing. Well, two, technically.” Jaster waved a hand at her and then brought both hands up to rub at either side of his head. He made a mental note to ask the ba’ruur’e for painkillers straight away, to ensure this didn’t grow into another migraine. “First, Mir’baar’ur Venn reports that Ben Kenobi is ready to leave the program.” Jaster hummed—that was good news. They had started slowly with him, allowing him twice-daily, supervised contact with Obi-Wan until he proved that he wouldn’t be a danger to the boy; then they had moved them both into shared quarters attached to the medical wing, though they spent most of the day apart, Ben in long sessions with Venn, and Obi-Wan in class with the other ade. Finally, they were ready to move into a home of their own, away from the medical ward.

“ Jate, ” Jaster said, nodding. “I trust her judgement. If she says he’s ready, then I approve.”

“I’ll let her know,” Liika answered, nodding. “The other matter… Ben wants a word with you.” Jaster frowned—Ben knew he could approach Jaster whenever he liked, so for him to request a meeting meant that this was an official matter.

“Alright. When?”

“As soon as possible, he said.”

Jaster sighed; his day was about to get longer.. “Someone fetch him.”

“Right away, Alor. ”

Ben stood calmly before the Council, and Jaster couldn’t help but notice how much better he looked than the first time they’d met. His eyes were not nearly as shadowed, and he was actually near a healthy weight. Ironically, he looked even younger than he had then, now that he seemed to be carrying fewer burdens.

“Thank you for seeing me,” he said politely, nodding to them. Jaster nodded in return. “I have information for you on the current whereabouts of Kyr’tsad. ”

Jaster frowned as murmuring started, and he held up a hand for silence. “How did you come by it?”

Ben smiled tightly. “A vision.”

“Ah,” Jaster said flatly. Venn had told them that Ben had visions—some came true, and others did not. Some were warnings, and could be changed, while others were inevitable. He felt the skepticism from the others, but nodded to Ben. “Tell us what you saw.”

“Concord Dawn,” he answered immediately. Jaster raised an eyebrow at Montross, who colored slightly. He had insisted that his sources said Kyr’tsad had fled to Kalevala, but Jaster thought the evidence pointed to Concord Dawn. “There was a name: Jango Fett. He is important—or, he will be.”

Jaster nodded slowly. “Clan Fett has many members on Concord Dawn,” he hummed. “But since you have a first name, we should be able to find them without much trouble. What did you see?”

“A battle,” he said slowly. “ Kyr’tsad took heavy losses, and you thought them dead and gone. They weren’t, however, merely retreating to the shadows, for now.”

Jaster nodded slowly. “Alright. We’ll send everyone who’s available to Concord Dawn tomorrow morning. We’ll find the Fetts you saw.”

“Thank you,” Ben said, bowing his head as if he wasn’t the one doing them a favor, warning them. It was one of the many reasons Jaster had come to like him. “I do have one request.” Jaster waved a hand in invitation. “I’m sure you’ve heard the good news?”

“Yes, you’re being cleared. Congratulations,” Jaster said. It hit him, then—he hadn’t thought of it in years, but Lark had promised that Ben could leave, and take Ob’ika with him, once the mir’baar’ur cleared him. He felt unease, almost dread, pooling in his belly.

He needn’t have worried, because the next words out of Ben’s mouth were: “Since I’ve been cleared, I would like to go with you to Concord Dawn.”

Another round of murmuring went up at that. It had only been about eighteen months ago that Ben had been cleared to spar, and the man was an absolute menace. He refused to use his Jetii’kad when he sparred against any of the Haat Mando’ade, and he was good without it, but what Jaster saw from the man’s practice against droids was damned impressive.

Jaster looked at him for a long moment before tilting his head thoughtfully. “You wish to fight with us.”

“ Elek. ”

“Is this is a one-mission request?” Jaster asked, pressing his luck.

“... nayc, Alor, ” Ben answered slowly. Jaster felt a little thrum of pleasure at the man he tentatively considered a friend acknowledging his title. “I have sought counsel from the Force for the last few years on the path before me. The Force is clear: I was brought here, to Mandalore, for a reason. There will, eventually, be other places I must go, but I will return, as long as you will accept me back.”

Jaster studied him for a long moment. So Ben wanted to stay, and he wanted to fight with them. Jaster rose slowly from his seat, walking around the long table, his advisors waiting with bated breath for his answer. Jaster stopped just in front of Ben, the man turning fully to him. There was a bright, fiery spark to his eyes, and Jaster knew, then, what he was planning.

He had made this official business so that everyone would witness this moment. Ben knew what Jaster would ask, and Jaster, staring into his eyes, already knew his answer.

“Will you swear?” he asked. The air around them seemed to fill with an electric charge of anticipation, and then Ben, with his gaze never leaving Jaster’s, went down to one knee and pressed his right fist over his chest.

“ Ba’jur bal beskar’gam; ara’nov, aliit; Mando’a bal Mand’alor: an vencuyan mhi. ”

Jaster grinned at him, and Ben grinned back. “ Ke’moti, Mando’ad. ” He held out a hand, and Ben clasped it, hand-to-wrist. Jaster slapped him on the back with his other hand. “We’ll need to see the armorer immediately, if we’re to get you beskar’gam in time. Give some thought to your colors?”

Ben’s grin was toothy. “I already know what I’d like.”

Ben looked damn good in beskar’gam, Jaster thought—he looked like a proper Mando’ad, now. He wore it as though he was already used to it, the weight a second skin. He had chosen his colors well, too: the armor was mostly green, for duty, with a black mythosaur on his right pauldron, for justice. The edges were trimmed in white, for new beginnings. Cin vhetin.

But he really didn’t envy his friend right now, grateful for once that he didn’t have any children of his own as he watched five-year-old, normally perfectly behaved and blessedly calm, Obi-Wan on the verge of a tantrum.

“I wanna go with you, buir! ”

“Ob’ika…” Ben sighed, crouching down. “Did someone dishonor me by giving you your verdgoten already?” Jaster smothered a laugh, already realizing where Ben was going with this. Obi-Wan, however, did not, and his eyes widened.

“ Nayc! Of course not!”

“Then you can’t come with me,” Ben said, nodding as though this was quite reasonable. Obi-Wan did not agree.

“But I can do stuff! Stuff that nobody else can,” Obi-Wan insisted. “I can help! ”

Ben nodded. “Yes, you can. When you’re older, and you’ve had more training. But for now, verd’ika, I have another very important job for you.” Obi-Wan straightened up at that, and Ben studied him for a moment to make sure he was paying attention. “I’ve been cleared by Mir’baar’ur Tala. We can move together now, to a proper home. While I’m gone, she offered to take you to see the potential houses. I’m trusting you to pick the right one for us, and help them move us in, alright?”

Obi-Wan’s eyes went wide again. “Really? I get to pick?”

“You get to pick,” Ben confirmed, nodding. Obi-Wan nodded back solemnly.

“I’ll listen to the Force, and pick the one it says is good,” Obi-Wan promised. Ben nodded again.

“That’s all I can ask, Ob’ika. We should be back in a few weeks at the most, alright?” Obi-Wan pouted slightly again, but nodded. “I’ll comm when I can. Be good for your ba’vodu. ”

“I will. Don’t get hurt, okay?”

Ben smiled. “I will do my best not to.”

“Pinky promise,” Obi-Wan demanded, putting out his pinky. Ben wrapped his own around it, looking far more solemn than he should for such a moment. Jaster bit the inside of his cheek to clamp down on his laughter—it was an amusing image, a Mando’ad in nearly full beskar’gam, just missing his buy’ce, kneeling and solemnly pinky promising a small child.

“ Ba’vodu ?” Obi-Wan said when he let go of Ben’s pinky. He looked up at Jaster expectantly, and Jaster tilted his head. Obi-Wan frowned at him, and then held out his pinky. “You have to promise too.”

“ Wayii, ” Jaster sighed, but he stepped forward and knelt as Ben rose. He glanced at his friend, and Ben gave him a shit-eating grin and a shrug. Jaster was going to go hard on him, the next time they sparred.

They found the homestead quickly enough, and Jaster determined that only four of them would approach the Fett farm. “No need to scare them,” Jaster explained with a shrug. “Besides, I’m not even sure which way they swing. Not like that, Liika, don’t be a child.” He rolled his eyes under the cover of his helmet, waiting for Liika’s snickering to die down. “Half of House Fett is allied with the New Mandalorians. We don’t know if they’ll be friendly to us or not. Keep your guard up, but be polite. Ben, Montross, and Liika, you’re with me. Liika, don’t make me regret bringing you.”

Jaster knocked on the door and waited for an answer; it was late enough in the afternoon that they should be done with the farmwork, and back in the house, not in the fields somewhere.

A pretty woman with olive skin and long, dark hair, curly, but pulled back into a neat braid, answered the door. She opened her mouth, closed it, and then bowed her head, pressing her fist across her chest.

“ Mand’alor, ” she greeted him. Well, Jaster thought with a smile, that certainly settled the matter of whose side they were on.

“Nalia Fett?” he asked, and she nodded. “May we come in?”

“Of course,” she said, stepping further inside to allow them to enter. She showed them to the living room, inviting them to sit. “Please, give me a moment to fetch my riduur. ”

Jaster nodded, and she disappeared up the stairs. A moment later, a young girl, probably a teenager, left the kitchen. She was the spitting image of her mother.

“ Su’cuy, ” Jaster called, pulling off his helmet. The others slowly did the same, following his lead. He smiled at her. “Come.” She came immediately, standing just in front of him. She pressed her fist to her chest.

“ Mand’alor! It’s really you,” she said, sounding somewhat dazed, a broad smile on her face. “I can’t believe it!”

Jaster chuckled. “Yes, it’s really me. Tion’gar gai? ”

“Arla, Clan and House Fett.”

“Well met, Arla,” Jaster answered. Behind her, he saw movement, and he leaned to the side. There was a younger boy, probably barely a teen, standing there. Jaster beckoned for him to join them as well. He did, though slower than Arla, looking at them with a strangely calm, assessing gaze for someone his age. “ Su’cuy. Tion’gar gai? ”

“Jango, Clan and House Fett,” he answered, pressing his fist to his chest just as his mother and sister had. Jaster grinned at him, and then his gaze flicked to Ben, whose gaze looked a little… faraway, the way Jaster had come to realize he always looked when he was reaching for the Force. One of his visions, maybe.

“ Mand’alor. ” Jaster turned to the new voice; this must be Kev Fett. The man pressed his fist to his chest as all the others had, and bowed his head. “What can we do for you?” It was not, Jaster was pleased to note, an idle question. If Jaster asked them to fight Kyr’tsad, they would. He could hear it in the man’s voice, see it in the steel of his eyes and the straightening of his shoulders.

“We have information that Kyr’tsad is near here,” Jaster explained. The Fetts all tensed. “We hope to engage them, but needed to warn you first. The fighting is likely to be close to here, if not on the farmstead itself.”

Kev nodded and turned to his riduur. “Take the children to their ba’buir, in Kembaa.”

Nalia raised her chin. “Their ba’buir can come to fetch them himself,” she said flatly. “I am not leaving.”

“Neither am I,” Jango said. Jaster sighed, eyeing the kid again. He had spirit, this one, but he was too karking young.

“How far is Kembaa from here?” Ben asked suddenly.

“Less than ten kliks, about twenty minutes on a speeder,” Kev answered. Ben nodded and turned back to Jango and Arla. He left his position on the couch to kneel in front of them, just about eye-level with Jango.

“There is going to be a hard battle ahead of us,” he told them honestly. “Many Haat Mando’ade will be hurt—no matter how good we all are, Kyr’tsad are very dangerous. We will not come out of this unscathed. It would be a great help to us if you could warn those loyal to the Mand’alor in Kembaa that we will need their assistance, and have medical help waiting for us there. Just as many lives can be saved by good baar’ur’e as an effective verd. Can you help with that?”

Jaster smiled. It was an important job, sure, but one that would keep them safe, and away from the fighting. The man was good with children, Jaster had known that for a long time, but every time he watched him interact with ade, it brought a grin to his face.

Both children looked to their parents, who nodded, and then to Jaster. He nodded as well.

“Ben is right: this is a very important job. You know them better than we do, and you know who is loyal to us,” Jaster said. They both nodded eagerly.

“I just got my permit—I can take Jan’ika and I there on one of the speeders tonight, to start getting ready,” Arla said, nodding firmly. “When should we tell them to… expect you?”

“The day after tomorrow,” Ben answered, rising from his crouched position.

Jango still looked unhappy, and Jaster was about to say something to him, but Ben got there first. “Jango, we have a few spare commlinks we can give you, if you’d like to help me get them from the ship?”

Jango nodded slowly and moved to follow Ben. “Arla, you should start packing,” Kev prompted her. She nodded.

“ ‘Lek, buir. ”

She strode off with the determination of a Mando, and Jaster grinned again. It faded as Kev and Nalia approached.

“We are both trained, Alor, ” Kev said. “We will help you.”

Jaster nodded slowly. “Our plan, now that we know where Kyr’tsad is based, is to bait them. That way, we control the battlefield. They’re camped too close to avoid the farmstead, I fear.”

Nalia frowned at him. “This is far more important than our crops, Alor. ”

He smiled at her a bit sadly, but nodded. “Once they realize that I’m here, they will not fail to take the bait. Tomorrow, we’re going to land in force, and make our presence known. We’ll make camp near here, and wait for them to attack.”

In the end, it happened just as Ben had said it would. Kyr’tsad attacked just before dawn, expecting them to still be asleep, but they were awake, and waiting for them.

It was bloody, and brutal. Kyr’tsad had the same training they did, and the same weapons, aside from one very major difference: Ben Kenobi.

No one had ever seen him in a real fight with his Jetii’kad, and few had ever actually watched him spar with the droids in the Keldabe stronghold. Even that did not compare to Ben Kenobi on a battlefield.

He was a whirlwind, he and his kadau both, dancing from place to place, swirling and leaping and flipping over people. His kadau deflected blaster bolts, and he managed to kill at least three Kyr’tsad that Jaster saw himself with their own fire. He seemed to be paying particular attention to Kev and Nalia, covering their backs, which Jaster approved of.

And Jaster knew that he would relish the horrified gasps of Kyr’tsad when Ben had first ignited the kadau for the rest of his days.

Jaster brought out his own beskad and ran it through the gap in one of the Kry’tsad’s armor platings, gutting him. As he fell, Jaster helped him down with a heavy boot to his chest, pulling his beskad back out as he fell with a wet gurgle.

And then a hush fell over the field, and Jaster turned to look—

There was Tor Vizsla, holding the Darksaber.

Jaster turned to face him as the others all made a ring—it was time, then. Single combat, a challenge between the Mand’alor claimed by the Haat Mando’ade, and the Mand’alor claimed by Kyr’tsad.

Jaster squared up, and then there was a hand on his arm. He looked to the side, frowning under his helmet at Ben. Ben nodded to him and pressed his Jetii’kad into his hands.

“Now it’s a fair fight,” Ben said, loudly enough for everyone to hear. Jaster nodded to him, and Ben stepped back.

Vizsla circled, but Jaster wasn’t about to allow that. Now that they were finally here, at this moment, he was unwilling to wait any longer, and Jaster launched himself viciously at Vizsla.

Vizsla was well-trained, but it was clear to Jaster quickly that the Darksaber was more often decoration on his belt than a weapon he used. Jaster, meanwhile, had been required to train with a beskad, back when he was a Journeyman Protector. “You must learn to use every weapon that may be at your disposal,” his trainer had said. “You never know when you will need to use a weapon of opportunity, rather than a weapon of your preference.”

He was quick, which helped him to make up for many of his missteps, and Jaster fell into the rhythm of slash-parry-step-turn of ‘saber combat, looking for an opening. He could both hear and feel his blood rushing in his ears, his heart beating thunderously, and he scored a touch to Vizsla’s arm, which seemed to enrage the other man.

Vizsla came at him, then, bringing the Darksaber down in forceful, but rather sloppy strikes. Jaster waited them out, letting him tire himself, and he felt the Jetii’kad in his hands thrumming with power. He snarled and pushed forward, ramming his shoulder into Vizsla—not enough to hurt him, not enough to knock him down, but enough to make him stumble.

Jaster took the opportunity, bringing Ben’s Jetii’kad to bear, and sliced at his abdomen. Vizsla cried out and went down to one knee, dropping the Darksaber as he held his stomach, blood weeping from between his fingers.

He picked up the Darksaber and reignited it, holding both kadause at Vizsla’s throat in an X. “Since you’re already on one knee, you may as well swear, now.” There was an uproar from the crowd, and Vizsla spat blood at his feet. “Very well, then.”

With that, he knocked Vizsla’s head clean off of his shoulders, and it rolled to a stop several feet away. Jaster used his foot to push Vizsla’s body over onto the ground.

There was silence, and Jaster looked up. “Swear to me now, and I promise you all trials.”

After another tense moment, Jaster heard one of the Kyr’tsad scream, and a shot went off, and then two, and they were back in the fight.

Kyr’tsad, at least, seemed desperate, now, and far too angry to pull themselves together to use any real tactics. The fighting was messier now, more personal, but the Haat Mando’ade did not falter—Jaster had the Darksaber, after all. There were few who would refute his position as rightful Mand’alor, now that he had it. The Haat Mando’ade’s ultimate victory was already assured.

Jaster looked around for Ben, finally seeing him over at the other end of the field. Ben got behind one of the Kyr’tsad and snapped their neck with his bare hands, and then whirled around to the next. He held out his hand, and the man’s blaster flew to him. He shot the still-stunned Kyr’tsad with it, and then began to move towards Jaster.

“ Vor’e, vod! ” Jaster called over the din of the fighting, handing Ben back his Jetii’kad. Ben immediately dropped the blaster in favor of the kadau.

“Good work,” Ben answered, pausing briefly to knock their shoulders together. Suddenly, he tensed. “ Everyone get down! ”

Jaster obeyed on instinct, and he saw Ben and Kyr’tsad were the only ones still standing upright, the rest of them having flattened themselves.

An explosion went off from somewhere Jaster couldn’t see, but must have been close by as his ears rung uncomfortably, and he felt a surge of heat. That would probably hurt, later. Jaster climbed back to his feet, but the few Kyr’tsad who had survived were already in the air, using their jetpacks to flee like the hut’uun’e they were.

“Squads—”

“On it, Alor, ” Montross said, moving to make the rounds of the injured and dead.

Jaster turned back to Ben, who had gone suddenly shock still, staring at charred point on the ground. Jaster grimaced—there were bits of charred, broken armor, bones, blood, and guts littering that area. Ben walked over slowly and picked up two pieces of the armor.

“Kev and Nalia,” he said, just loudly enough to be picked up by his vocorder. He hung his head. Jaster walked over to him and put his hand on the back of Ben’s neck.

“You did everything you could to protect them,” Jaster murmured. “But they knew the risks. It’s why we sent the ade away.” He grimaced and squeezed Ben’s neck lightly. “I’ll tell Jango and Arla myself. It was my call they answered.”

Arla began weeping immediately, but Jango went still, quiet, and stone-faced. Jaster sighed—he’d probably need Mir’baar’ur Venn’s services, when they took them back to Keldabe, which he had already resolved to do, after speaking first to their ba’buir. The man was old, far too old to care for the ade, and the man had warned them off leaving the children with any of the other Fetts in the area.

“We three were the last loyal to you around here,” the man had sighed. “The rest have given up their beskar’gam, as those New Mandalorian hut’uun’e demanded.”

Jaster knelt down, one hand on the Darksaber. “ Ni ceta, ade. ”

Arla wept harder at that, but Jango eyed him carefully. “Are they dead? The shabuire who killed them?”

Jaster nodded. “ Kyr’tsad was defeated, and Tor Vizsla is dead. I took his head.” Jango nodded.

“Then buir would say it was worth it,” Jango said, his voice hitching slightly, but he did not start crying. “Can we be alone, please?”

Jaster smiled softly, sadly, at them, and nodded. “Of course.”

Jaster was having one of the busiest weeks of his life. Adonai Kryze had heard the news and reached out, asking him to hold a summit, to try to get the surrender and oaths of those Houses that had been loyal to Vizsla; he still had wounded to worry about, now recovering back in Keldabe; Jango and Arla were still quiet, pale, and sad, which hurt him to watch; Ben was rarely seen, completing the last stages of his move with Obi-Wan (and it pleased Jaster that the adiik had chosen the home closest to Jaster’s own of the options they’d given them).

“Ah, excuse me, Alor, ” Naavik, a young Zabrak who had only completed his verdgoten two years ago. Jaster tried to smile at him, but he wasn’t quite sure how successful he was as Naavik took a half a step back. “There’s an adiik here to see you. The Kenobi kid.”

“Send him in,” Jaster said, his curiosity piqued. Normally where Obi-Wan went, these days, Ben followed close behind.

Obi-Wan pressed his fist against his chest briefly, and then abandoned decorum to throw himself at Jaster. Jaster leaned down to properly pick him up, settling the boy into his lap. Obi-Wan did not loosen the grip around his neck.

“Is everything alright, Ob’ika?” Jaster asked. Obi-Wan made a soft noise.

“I dunno,” he said slowly, drawing back enough to look at Jaster’s face, though he still did not let go of him. “I have to make a choice, and I don’t think I can do it alone, but buir said he can’t help me, because the choice needs to be mine. So I wanted to ask the Mand’alor, ‘cause that’s what you do, right?”

Jaster smiled. “Right you are. What choice is this?”

“ Buir’s always been honest with me about… what I can do,” Obi-Wan said softly. “He said I’m strong in the Force, and I could… I could be a Jetii. If I want to.”

Jaster frowned. Ben had sworn to him, and Jaster had thought him sincere. Would he really leave them to go back to the Order?

But Obi-Wan was biting his lip, tears in his eyes, and that look quickly distracted Jaster from that line of thought. “He told me what I’d have to do. I’d have to leave everyone behind, even him. He’d take me to the Jetiise, to Coruscanta, but he’d leave me there and come back. But I’d have to stay with them for as long as I’m a Jetii, and I wouldn’t get to have any attack-ments—”

“Attachments,” Jaster corrected gently. He was well aware of that stipulation of the Order’s, having probed Ben for as much information on the Order has he could get. Despite how being a Jetii had been so painful for him, Ben still spoke of them with obvious fondness. It shouldn’t have surprised Jaster, in retrospect, that he was offering Ob’ika the choice of being a Jetii or not.

“ ‘Lek. So I wouldn’t… They wouldn’t let me come home a lot,” Obi-Wan said softly. “I wouldn’t get to see you anymore. Or buir, or Jan’ika, or Arl’ika, or ba’vodu Tala, or—”

Jaster noticed his thermos of caff hovering a few inches off his desk and quickly smoothed a hand over Obi-Wan’s hair. “ Udesii, Ob’ika. It’s alright.” He cradled him close to his chest, mindful of his armor, and Obi-Wan buried his face in Jaster’s neck. “How long do you have to make this choice?”

“A few months,” Obi-Wan answered slowly. “ Buir said they only take human adiik’e under six, and I’m already five.”

Jaster hummed. “First, let’s talk through all of the options, okay?” Obi-Wan nodded into his neck and then allowed Jaster to pry him off slightly. He moved them to the sofa he kept in his office—mostly because his council had teased him about keeping an actual sleep couch in there, but he still slept in his office overnight enough that he could justify a horizontal, soft surface—and settled Obi-Wan in front of him, one hand on his leg. Obi-Wan put his own hands on top of Jaster’s. “Now, the first choice is going to the Jetiise. What are the pros?”

“They can teach me lots of stuff,” Obi-Wan said slowly. “And I’d get to help the whole galaxy! They can also help with my… the dreams I get.” Obi-Wan shivered, and Jaster squeezed his leg gently. He knew that Obi-Wan was already getting strong, terrifying visions—just like his buir. “And… the Force likes the Jetiise. It feels… Light, and happy when I think about them. It really likes the idea of Mando’ade and Jetiise being friends, even more than it likes just the Jetiise! ”

That was… something to consider, Jaster thought. He had already considered it, knowing that if anyone could bridge the gap between them and the Jetiise, it would be Ben. But if Obi-Wan became a Jetii as well… There hadn’t been a Mandalorian Jetii since Tarre Vizsla’s day. Wouldn’t that be something?

“And the cons?”

“I’d have to leave you all behind,” Obi-Wan murmured, looking down. He said nothing further, and Jaster hummed.

“And the other option: staying here. What are the pros?”

“Well, I love you,” Obi-Wan said, so matter-of-fact that Jaster had to chuckle.

“We love you, too.”

“And I’d get to see you all the time, and buir, and everybody else,” Obi-Wan said. “And buir said he could teach me some Jetii stuff, but not everything, ‘cause there’s some stuff he didn’t… special?”

“Specialize.”

“ ‘Lek. There’s some stuff he didn’t… think about a lot,” Obi-Wan said, giving up on the word. It was probably a quotation of what Ben had actually said, Jaster thought with amusement. “And if I’m not with the Jetiise, there wouldn’t be anyone to ask, if we had problems buir didn’t have before, or questions, or if I wanted to learn something he hadn’t been teached.”

“Taught,” Jaster corrected gently.

“Taught,” Obi-Wan repeated, nodding. Jaster hummed.

“Sometimes, we have what seem like impossible choices in front of us,” Jaster murmured. Obi-Wan nodded. “You want to be a Jetii, don’t you?” Obi-Wan nodded again.

“I really do. I just… I’d miss you, I’d miss being here. This is ner yaim, ” Obi-Wan said. “I didn’t like it, when you and buir left me behind. I didn’t like you going away from me, and if I go to the Jetiise, I don’t know when I’d get to see you again.”

Jaster hummed. “I think if you left us behind to be a Jetii, then that would be a signal to them that you can let go of attachments,” Jaster said slowly. Obi-Wan frowned curiously at him. “That’s the reason that they discourage their Jetiise from knowing their families—they don’t want them to develop attachments.” But if he’d already demonstrated he was willing to let go, perhaps Jaster could convince them to bend their rules a little.

Obi-Wan nodded slowly. “Ben said love is good, as long as it’s not selfish. We talked about you going to Concord Dawn without me, and how if I’d told you to stay, or went with you, it wouldn’t be okay. If I’d made you stay, then I would’ve been hurting other people, because they needed you to be there. And if I’d gone with you, then you would’ve both been distracted trying to take care of me, ‘cause it was dangerous. So I couldn’t be selfish, and I had t’ let you go, even though I love you. Is this the same thing?”

“Exactly right, Ob’ika,” Jaster confirmed. “You can still love us, if you become a Jetii, but you can’t be selfish.”

Obi-Wan bit his lip, his eyes going teary again. “I think… I think staying here is the selfish choice. I think the Force is trying to tell me that there are other people who need me to be a Jetii. ”

Jaster nodded slowly, a plan already forming. “We’ve talked about a lot, and it’s a big decision,” he said, squeezing Obi-Wan’s leg once more. “Why don’t you take a few days to think about it?”

A month later, Jaster found himself on a ship with Ben and a few of his council members, bound for Coruscanta.