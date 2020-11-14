Chapter Text

“Wei Wuxian, go to hell!”

He heard Jiang Cheng before he saw him, eyes flashing in anger, in grief, in agony. Wei Wuxian understood the emotions well. He shared them; like acid, they churned in his gut. The blood running down his arm felt cold, or maybe it was him who felt cold. Didn’t you feel cold when dying? He felt tears pool in his eyes, saw them reflected in Lan Zhan’s, and wanted to reach up, wipe them away. Lan Zhan held his arm fiercely, as though their combined blood didn’t flow in rivulets down their arms, as though sheer force of will could keep Wei Wuxian alive. Lan Zhan had many gifts, but none of them could save Wei Wuxian from his fate. He wanted to call out, ask Lan Zhan if he remembered chastising him about demonic cultivation, about the price. Maybe this final sacrifice would be enough to satisfy everyone.

He saw Sandu cut through the air. His death would bring Jiang Cheng peace, so he’d welcome it gladly. The rock shook with the force of Jiang Cheng embedding his sword deeply into it. He smiled softly at his brother; maybe this is what forgiveness felt like. Lan Zhan still held his wrist, determined to save him. But for what? The clans would not allow him much, if any, freedom. Those he sought to save were dead. His death, here on the cliff with his soulmate and his brother was best. The debt he felt he owed Jiang Cheng would be paid. Yanli’s life would be avenged. The clans could all praise Jiang Cheng, the Clan Leader of Lotus Pier for finally ending the scourge that was the Yiling Patriarch. This was best.

He took advantage of Lan Zhan’s distraction and broke free from the grip. The phantom feel of Lan Wangji’s fingers squeezing his forearm teased his senses. Falling back felt peaceful, the noise of the battle raging on above him fading slowly away. Even without him there, the clans all fought and killed each other for a tool they reviled. Idiots. With a vindictive smile gracing his lips, Wei Wuxian closed his eyes and let death embrace him.

“The infamous Yiling Patriarch. Dead, that’s what he is. Killed by the very men he saved. Such important men indeed.”

“See the great Wei Wuxian now. Pale with death, his soul clinging to his body by a thread. Pathetic.”

“What a great hero the Yiling Patriarch is. Unable to protect old men, frail women, and children.”

Wei Wuxian blinked his eyes open slowly. Darkness surrounded him, but the voices whispered harshly in his ears. Lan Wangji warned him that demonic cultivation would take a toll on his temperament, but madness, hearing voices even when dead seemed a bit unfair to him. Death should have brought him peace. Around him hazy black clouds twined like snakes, and still the voices hissed the same phrases at him. Mocked him. Maybe Jiang Cheng’s forgiveness was not as quickly given as he’d thought. He smiled. Jiang Cheng was so stubborn.

Maybe he should feel cold. Or pain from impacting with the ground.

“He will not approve of our gift.”

“It hardly matters now. He will come home; we will ensure he does not have the opportunity to be so stupid again.”

Wei Wuxian closed his eyes. The hissing voices made less sense to him the more they spoke; he felt tired. His whole body felt tired as if he’d just finished enduring one of Madam Yu’s muscle conditioning punishments. After those training sessions, Yanli had to feed him because he could not lift his own arms. Jiang Cheng often stood close by, arms crossed, brow furrowed with his rising displeasure. Chastisements falling from his lips as though they couldn't function properly without them.

His body settled on the ground softly, but he still moaned at the impact. Tentatively, he placed his hands on the dirt and pushed up slowly. The world swam for several long moments before his vision cleared. The same grey-black mist swirled around him, the air thick with a familiar scent. He knew this place.

“Impossible.”

A hissing laugh echoed around him.

Instinctively, he brought his hands up to cover his ears. The laughing only increased in volume. He shook his head against it.

“No. This, this cannot be possible.”

“Look.”

Before he could think better of it, he did as the voice demanded. There, as the clouds swirled and dissipated he saw the sword, hovering above the ground. He rubbed at his eyes; this must be hell.

“You set us free. Without you, we are trapped once more. The others are silly boys playing games. They will be punished. But first, you must undo the damage. You must embrace what you started, Yiling Patriarch.”

“What I started,” Wei Wuxian nodded, a humorless smile tucked into the corner of his mouth. “ Of course, always what I started. Always about my choices. Always the one to receive everyone’s blame. I’m dead; they can blame me forever now.”

“You’re not dead,” a voice hissed. “Not yet.”

Wei Wuxian struggled to his feet. He swayed and felt as though his knees would betray him at any moment, but he refused to remain on his knees cowering like a child who jumped at shadows.

“Who are you?”

Beside the sword, the smoke began to swirl in earnest. As it cleared a man hovered before him, face white with death, eyes red, but dressed in the robes of a cultivator, although Wei Wuxian did not recognize the emblems.

“You know who I am, Wei Wuxian.”

It scared Wei Wuxian that he might indeed know who this specter was. It was impossible, but that had never stopped anything in his life before - he realized his afterlife would be no different.

“Xue Chonghai.”

The specter nodded. “It is good to finally meet you. We have much to discuss.”

Wei Wuxian took a stumbling step closer. He must be dead. It was the only explanation.

“You mastered what I could not, and at such a young age. Yiling Patriarch indeed. Still, you hold yourself back and limit what you’re capable of achieving because you don’t understand the power of the Yin Iron, how it works, what it means. You spent three months cultivating and refining its energy and to great effect, but I spent years exploring its capabilities.”

“Even though I’m dead, I will not be like you or Wen Ruohan. I will not allow anything, not even the Yin Iron to drive me to do evil things.”

Xue Chonghai laughed, the sound reverberated around the area, the swirling clouds moved with the cadence of the laugh itself. “Of course not. You are Wei Wuxian. It would be impossible for you to use the Yin Iron in exactly the same manner as any previous wielder. Did you not wonder why the Yin Iron took control of its users so completely? Why do the swords used by Golden Core cultivators not overtake their master’s? As you once told Lan Qiren, spiritual energy is spiritual energy so why not make use of resentment and other negative emotions.”

Wei Wuxian remembered that day quite clearly. The heavy weight of his brother’s irritation, the look of outrage on Lan Qiren’s face as he threw things in Wei Wuxian’s direction.

“If you know so much, why did you fail? The Yin Iron cannot be controlled. It destroyed you. It absorbed energy from the universe, but you fed it humans as sacrifice. Why?”

“I was young and full of my own power. Those with power and a desire to keep it will always seek more. I would never have been able to control it. You destroyed the Tortoise of Slaughter, and in doing so, became the master of Feijian. I only just managed to lodge Feijan into the Tortoise of Slaughter because I could never control it. The Yin Iron slowly took more and more of me until I was a shell of myself. Neither Feijian nor the Yin Iron can take from you like they did from me. As you have no doubt surmised, Feijian controls the Yin Iron. It is why the spirits brought you back here, why we did not permit you to perish.”

Wei Wuxian wanted to deny each word that dripped from Xue Chonghai’s lips. Accepting the truth of them would change everything irrevocably. In the cave when he and Lan Wangji fought the Tortoise of Slaughter, the sword had fought him ferociously. The negative spiritual energy battered against him just as the Wen Clan had against Yunmeng’s shield. After Wen Chao dropped him into the Burial Mounds, the sword did not fight him. It whispered invitations, the hissing of spirits asking him to come closer, to lean in a bit further. They had assured him they’d take good care of him, if he only gave into them. He had spent three months fighting the voices, building his defenses against them. At the time, he’d given no thought to the differences between each interaction.

“The Golden Core powers a person’s cultivation,” Wei Wuxian replied.

“The Yiling Patriarch has no Golden Core.”

Wei Wuxian hissed in a breath. “How do you know that?”

A smile curved Xue Chonghai’s lips. “You think you have any secrets from me, here? In this place? But, who am I going to tell? You’re the only person I’ve spoken with. You, the only person to survive the Burial Mounds. Did you never wonder why? You’re a prideful young man, smart. You probably assumed you’re just better than every other person unfortunate enough to be banished here.”

“I did wonder,” Wei Wuxian answered. “But, I focused more on being alive, and fighting off the spirits.”

“That is why you failed, Wei Wuxian.”

He ignored that. He knew he failed. “Why have you brought me here, what is it that you want?”

“You must do better this time. The spirits are awake now, the seal broken, and you are the master who needs to return home.”

“I’m dead. The Yiling Patriarch is dead.”

“No, you’re not dead. Not yet.”

Wei Wuxian rolled his eyes. “Speak plainly. I have no patience for games.”

“Pick up Feijian.”

It hovered where it had been next to Xue Chonghai. Black mist swirled around it, but Wei Wuxian could feel the power pulsing around it. Feel the temptation of the power it offered him. Again, his hand wrapped around the hilt before his mind made the conscious choice. His whole body stiffened as power raced through his limbs. He no longer felt tired.

“Demonic cultivation, Wei Wuxian, is different from orthodox cultivation, but why?”

“One is evil.”

“Are you evil?”

“No.”

“Then tell me what makes demonic cultivation different from orthodox cultivation? Think.”

“I have no Golden Core. Suibian drained my energy too quickly to use.” Wei Wuxian’s hand tightened around Feijian’s hilt. He glanced down at it, saw the resentful energy swirl around the blade, up his arm. He braced for the negative feelings to batter against his defenses. He’d not lied to Lan Wangji about the need for focus and control. When his control slipped, he was dangerous.

He moved back just in time to avoid a sword across his face. His eyes snapped up to Xue Chonghai whose eyes were lit with the joy of battle. Again, the sword slashed down at him, Wei Wuxian danced back, avoiding the blow.

“Fight, Wei Wuxian.”

The blows came faster and Wei Wuxian was no longer able to simply dance out of the way. He gripped the sword in his hand and parried the next blow, the force sending a wave of energy rippling through the air. He waited for the weakness to hit him. He could not cultivate through a sword anymore, and he’d expended a lot of spiritual energy.

It didn’t come. He felt powerful. He felt as he had before Wen Qing transferred his Golden Core to Jiang Cheng. With a smile, he moved towards Xue Chonghai and fully engaged in their sparring. Each clash of their blades sent fissures of power down his arm, and he felt it collecting inside himself. Instead of feeling nervous about this collection of energy, he felt something within him settle. As though this feeling had been missing for a long time.

“There,” Xue Chonghai said as he ended the fight by lowering his sword. “Your dantian is now charged, you’ve revived your crimson palace and are ready to unlock the secrets of your power. Feijian is yours now - it will respond to no one else. You will command the spirits; you control resentful energy.”

Wei Wuxian blinked as he processed everything. His Golden Core was gone, yet he felt powerful. Before, weakness dogged his heels even as he used his talismans and played his flute.

“What have you done to me?”

“I’ve done nothing to you. I’ve helped you complete your journey, Yiling Patriarch. Once you’re able, or willing - foolish child - to answer my question, you’ll know the truth of your power. You’ll understand the difference between demonic cultivation and orthodox cultivation. We both know the difference is not so simple as Good and Evil. If that were the case, it would be impossible for Golden Core cultivators to commit evil deeds through cultivation.”

Wei Wuxian shifted away from the hand Xue Chonghai held out as though to place it on his shoulder. Xue Chonghai smiled and offered a slight nod. “Good. You are learning. You will have the same three months now as you did before to refine your primary weapon. I do believe you are quite fond of Chenqing.”

“It was broken in my fall.”

“No, it has not been created yet.”

“No, that’s not - no,” Wei Wuxian bowed his head. “You mean to send me back. I’m not allowed to simply die.”

“If you were going to die, Wei Wuxian, I wouldn’t have bothered to tell you any of this. No, you will go back. You will continue to cultivate and you will punish those who would make a mockery of demonic cultivation. You will stop those who would pick up your mantle. Those unprepared and ill-equipped for such actions will cause untold destruction if you do not go back and thwart their efforts.”

“Why do you care?”

“I do not. You do care, although you try to hide it. Tell me, Wei Wuxian, would you truly stand by and watch your soulmate, your brother, your sister die when there is something you could do to change it?”

Wei Wuxian lifted Feijian high and brought it down upon Xue Chonghai. His blow was blocked, but they continued to engage in an intense fight until Xue Chonghai once more lowered his sword.

“You are not worthy of speaking of her. She is dead because I lost control.”

“Do you truly believe you lost control that day?”

“Wha - ”

“I thought as much. Is it possible to lose control of that which you have mastered? Did you once lose control of Suibian or even pause to think that you might? Of course not, what a stupid thought to have. You were Suibian’s master.”

“If I’m the master of Feijan, and Feijan controls the Yin Iron, how was anyone able to manipulate the pieces once I finished the Tiger Amulet? Suibian responded only to me.”

“When you were here last you only began the process. You did not become its Master, but you are now. Others may try to use its power; children playing with dangerous toys. Only you can truly control the power.”

“Three months? You’re sending me back in time? I’m forced to live through it all again? See everyone I care about die or turn their back on me?”

“Not everyone.”

“Lan Zhan.”

“You have three months to prepare yourself, Yiling Patriarch. You must not fail this time.”

~ 3 Months Later ~

He tied the red ribbon in his hair and straightened his outer robe. Chenqing tucked into the small of his back, Feijian in its newly created scabbard in his hand. His black robes swished with the wind that howled through the barren trees. This place was never quiet. Too many remained for it to feel silent. Anyone who claimed graves were silent had never truly been in one. He looked over his shoulder, committing it to memory once again. Knowing he’d be back. Knowing it would change, evolve. There, he looked over to a nearby barren patch of ground, he would probably grow lotus flowers there again. Further up the path a bit, he would one day plant a small boy and ask if turnips would grow. These memories swirled around his mind, but they were overlaid with the heaviness of a premonition, as though some things were predetermined to repeat themselves. He’d been wrong in his assumption when he first woke up in the Burial Mounds - life was Hell, not death.

At the end of the path, he turned to cast his wards. A smile on his lips as he remembered Jiang Cheng slashing through his wards with a single swipe of Zidian. His brother would find breaking through these wards more of a challenge. He doubted anyone would come; the place was still a forbidden, desolate wasteland. No one had yet survived the Burial Mounds. The lingering powder of so many fierce corpses would poison and kill orthodox cultivators, no matter how Wei Wuxian tamed the ground. Still, pieces of his life before slowly began to fit themselves into a full picture of what truly happened, all of the movements that had been in shadows were slowly coming to light.

He walked East, avoiding any areas he thought the clans might be fighting Wen Sect cultivators and puppets. While he had many reservations about being brought back, he did enjoy the thought of torturing and killing Wen Chao and Wang Lingjiao again. It almost made everything else he’d have to endure worth it. Approaching Lotus Pier again, he could feel the judgemental weight of Madam Yu’s gaze upon his back. Yes, he had always been the easy target for their blame, the non-blood street urchin raised far above his station. A pawn in the battles between an unhappy woman and a man with complicated emotional bonds to multiple women, now both dead.

As darkness descended upon Lotus Pier, Wei Wuxian stood on the dock, his robes billowing in the breeze. He could hear Wen Clan guards milling along the pier, but they had yet to detect him. Lazy dogs. He felt the spirits stir around him. “Soon,” he whispered to them. “Soon. I intend to savor it more this time around.”

He moved silently through Lotus Pier easily evading the sentries. He noticed many talismans to ward off evil spirits on the buildings and smiled. As he had done before, he used his blood to invert the effects. As soon as each talisman dried, he felt the spirits move throughout the area, focusing on the places with the highest concentration of spiritual energy. He walked idly along the shore as the spirits began their duties. He never thought he’d see this place again, be back among the lotus flowers, see the places where he and Jiang Cheng and Jiang Yanli grew up. After the night in the forest, when Jiang Yanli convinced Wei Wuxian to come back home, Jiang Cheng decided to teach him how to swim. In case Wei Wuxian decided to do something foolish like run away in the middle of the night again, Jiang Cheng wanted to make sure Wei Wuxian wouldn't drown. They spent many warm days in the water with Jiang Cheng being probably the most patient he’d ever been as he carefully taught Wei Wuxian how to use his arms and legs to propel himself through the water. Once he’d mastered the art of not drowning, Jiang Cheng decided they needed to then focus on holding your breath underwater. If it hadn’t been for Jiang Yanli, they both would have drowned due to their own stubbornness and desire to win.

The second night, Wei Wuxian moved closer to the heart of the city. The spirits brushed against him in thanks as he slowly made his way towards where Wen Chao and his whore had taken up primary residence.

“You there, show yourself!”

He smiled. Seemed the guards were more aware than he gave them credit for initially. As he continued moving forward, he pulled Chenqing from his sash, twirling it idly between his fingers.

“It’s Wei Wuxian!”

“Can’t have them announcing me this soon. It’s not yet time for my debut. I’ll need to have Lan Zhan teach me the Silence Spell.”

Wasting no more time, he put Chenqing to his lips and began to play his favorite tune. He could feel the spirits swirl around him, eager to do their master’s bidding. These men, that whore who sat next to Wen Chao, who believed herself important enough to scold Madam Yu in her own house; they were evil. They would all die painful, deserved deaths. None of them were worthy of following him, of calling him master. Their measure would be taken in hell, with no descendants to offer them prayers, they’d likely never be granted reincarnation.

As he played, he felt the spirits following him more easily than before, with less concentration on his part. They moved with his will, killing the men in horrible, painful ways. He watched with an eagerness he knew would disgust Lan Wangji as blood ran in rivulets from their eyes, nose, and ears. Only the weak blindly followed evil men. As he moved closer to the central part of Lotus Pier, he was careful to avoid the bodies, not willing to soil even the bottom of his shoes with their filth. He lowered the flute and walked to Wang Lingjiao’s room first. He saw the talismans she hung around her rooms and smiled to himself that his comments had made her so fearful. Silly child. She’d had nothing to fear until this night. He bit his finger and saw the blood begin to pool. He added four strokes to each talisman, summoning ghosts to her rooms. He nodded to the Nü Gui who had followed him from the Burial Mounds. Her red dress flowed behind her as she led spirits into the room. Wang Lingjiao would never again know peace as madness slowly took hold of her psyche.

He floated to the roof, and settled in to enjoy watching the manifestation of his power. Last time, he’d spent all of his energy on control, on ensuring the spirits followed his every command. It had left him exhausted, causing him to weaken quickly. Just as Xue Chonghai had told him, his control was absolute, and he felt revitalized the more he used the resentful energy swirling around him. It ran through him like the blood in his veins. He could summon and release it like breathing in and breathing out, and nothing had ever felt as natural .

Below, Wang Lingjiao walked around the room checking the talismans attached to the walls. Every few steps she paused to look over her shoulder. Wei Wuxian whispered her name, watching her eyes widen as she whirled around searching out the source of the sound. The Nü Gui came to rest beside him.

“You’ve been with me since the Burial Mounds.”

“Yes, Master Wei.”

“What do I call you?”

Her lips spread into a beautiful smile. “Ru Shi.”

“This one,” Wei Wuxian motioned to Wang Lingjiao, “Was a servant before her beauty caught the eye of the young master of the Wen clan. She is a jealous, spiteful bitch who once tried to scar a young woman’s face because her pig of a master found her attractive. She came into the house of a noble and demanded punishments doled out on her behalf. Had the audacity to demand the lady of the house serve her.”

“I understand, Master Wei. She will remember her place well when I’m through with her.”

Wei Wuxian nodded as Ru Shi floated back into the room. The breeze caught her red robes and sent an eerie whisper through the night air. He watched Ru Shi work. Screams and shouts from Wen Chao and his whore filled the night, and he saw guards scurry between the rooms unsure of how to help.

In the morning, Wei Wuxian walked into the forest. He paused the base of the tree he’d fallen out of when he first came to Lotus Pier. The first night he’d eaten Jiang Yanli’s lotus root and rib meat soup, and the first of many times she made peace between him and Jiang Cheng. He’d been too young to realize it, but he’d worried his adoptive brother. As he would many more times as they grew up together. He never understood how Jiang Yanli could be so different in temperament from both her mother and her brother.

“Master Wei,” Ru Shi greeted as she came to hover next to where he sat beneath the tree.

“Did you enjoy yourself last night?”

She nodded her head. “Women like her are weak, pathetic souls. She spent her time beseeching you. Since Wen Chao pushed you into the Burial Mounds, she felt she deserved to be spared.”

Wei Wuxian smirked. “She truly doesn’t understand why I torment her like this. Such a shallow-minded girl. If it were just the Burial Mounds, I might be inclined to thank her. She preyed on the weak, and abused her power.”

“She is a child.”

“Yes, a child who played at being an adult, and forgot her place.”

“Master Wei, I will increase my efforts tonight. The spirit talismans will continue to draw spirits to plague her; she’ll find no rest today.”

Wei Wuxian smirked. He brought Chenqing to his lips and played a gentle melody to thank those who had worked tirelessly through the night to implement his plan. Beside him, Ru Shi closed her eyes, her body swaying gently with the music. They stayed there at the base of the tree until nightfall. As he walked into the central part of Lotus Pier, he noticed the number of guards had increased in response to the increased ravings of their masters. Idiotic dogs. The tune he played as twilight progressed into full dark brought spirits to him. They washed over the guards like waves at high tide. Their death screams echoed through the night. Above it all, Wen Chao called out for servants to bring him food, to make his idiotic whore shut up. No one would come.

He smiled, excitement for the show Ru Shi promised built within him as he moved to the roof of a nearby building. Absently he rubbed at the brand left on his torso by Wang Lingjiao.

“They’re already dead. Blood from their eyes.”

“This one bled from his ears.”

“This one over here drowned.”

“Over here, Lan Wangji, this one looks different than the others,” Jiang Cheng called.

At the sound of that voice, his breath caught. He moved to the edge of the roof overlooking the courtyard, and saw Lan Wangji kneeling next to his brother as they tried to figure out what poor fate had befallen the Wen Clan bastards. He left them to their curiosity, knowing uncomfortable questions would come soon enough. If he didn’t look away now, he’d make his presence known. Too much needed to be done tonight. Landing lightly on a nearby rooftop, he brought Chenqing back to his lips and resumed his song, urging the spirits to increase their torment of Wang Lingjiao. He would, of course, allow Jiang Cheng the opportunity to avenge his father, but this bitch was his to destroy. He owed her for the lashings Madam Yu had so graciously bestowed upon him, and the brand upon his chest from that time in Muxi Mountain. Although, as he mused about the treasure he’d found in the bowls of that cave, those stolen moments with Lan Wangji, he found he quite favored that scar.

He smiled at Ru Shi who hovered beside him. Her red dress billowed in the breeze and her fingers elongated into vicious claws. She gave him a terrifying smile and a bow before floating over to Wang Lingjiao. Her giggle echoed through the room, and Wei Wuxian appreciated the way Ru Shi wanted to play with her food.

As he played, he moved closer to Wang Lingjiao. He’d missed the show in his last life; no reason to repeat mistakes. Plus, the others were busy near the gates, and would no doubt be drawn by the ruckus being made by Wen Chao’s hallucinations. In the meanwhile, he enjoyed the way she screamed, the way she scuttled around the room like a beetle. Watching her crawl on her knees brought him deep pleasure as he remembered the fear on Mianmian’s face as she was held down, waiting for the iron to scar her face.

“Did you enjoy it?” Wei Wuxian asked as he stepped into the room.

Wang Lingjiao’s eyes snapped over to him. Her eyes, already wild with fear, grew wider as she pointed a trembling finger at him. “You’re dead.”

He inclined his head. “Not quite.” He pointed his flute in her direction. “You and your... master , did try hard to be rid of me.”

“I’ll kill you!”

He laughed a deep, rumbling laughter he hadn’t experienced in many months. “No, you’ll hang yourself, after gouging deep, deep lines into your face. The shame of no longer having your looks will compel you to rid the world of your hideousness. After all, what good is an ugly whore?”

She shook her head as though it would clear the voices. Wei Wuxian resumed his song. He smiled as Ru Shi dug her nails deeply into Wang Lingjiao’s psyche. He laughed while she twirled around the pathetic girl who began to scratch at her own face.

“Not enough, not deep enough,” she mumbled, glazing at herself in a shattered mirror. “I-I’ll do better.” Her eyes scanned the room desperately. She crawled over to the upturned remnants of her table and picked up a large piece from one of the many broken jars. She gripped the shard in her hand so tightly that blood dripped from her hand. With shaking movements, she brought the shard to her face and cut deeply into her cheeks and forehead. Blood ran in rivulets down her face.

“Is it enough?”

The question wasn’t for Wei Wuxian, so he continued to play his song, the spirits dancing around him as they took pleasure from her torment. He watched as she made a crude noose for herself, and he stood vigil while she slowly choked to death, her body swingingly slowly from the rafters. He tilted his head; yes, just as satisfying the second time around. Footsteps sounded outside the room, and Wei Wuxian quickly flew to the roof. He watched one of the Lan Sect’s disciples hurry into the room, before just as quickly running out, likely to go relay what he’d seen.

He felt a bit disappointed that he once again missed seeing Wen Chao’s initial descent into madness, but the other’s arrival alerted Wen Zhuliu to the trouble. Oh well. He hurried after them, but allowed Wen Zhuliu to move slightly ahead while he dispatched soldiers of the Wen Clan along the way to Yunmeng. He knew Wen Zhuliu would have them stop so that Wen Chao’s wounds could be tended to. There was no recovery from the wounds, but neither needed to know that detail.

Knowing Lan Wangji and Jiang Cheng would be on the roof watching, he once more allowed Wen Zhuliu to administer the ointment to Wen Chao’s face. The treatment hurt nearly as much as the wounds themselves. No use in ending his suffering prematurely. In his previous life, he and Jiang Cheng never spoke of Yunmeng after they left, and they never told Jiang Yanli. Now he wondered what thoughts found their way into Jiang Cheng’s head as he observed Wen Chao brought so low. Did he regret the lengths to which they went to avenge Jiang Fengmian and Madam Yu? Did the deaths of so many Wen Clan soldiers and Wen Chao specifically bring him any peace? Maybe he’d get the opportunity to ask this time.

Questions would come later. He threw a talisman against the door and smiled as a strong wind blew open the shutters and made the lanterns sway causing Wen Chao to cower on the floor in anticipation of the sound of his flute. He held Chenqing loosely at his side as he strode into the teahouse. The stairs creaked as he climbed up them slowly. He kept his movements casual, moving the arm holding Chenqing behind his back to increase the anticipation of what might happen next. He felt the comforting weight of Feijian against his back. He still had no idea how he was going to explain anything, or what he was going to say when Lan Wangji and Jiang Cheng came bursting down from the ceiling.

Refocusing back on the current matter, he realized he’d thought maybe it would be less fulfilling, that maybe the wound had healed. He thought wrong. Seeing Wen Chao huddled like a cockroach on the floor covered in self-inflicted wounds still brought him a sense that this was right . The other clans thought the Yiling Patriarch was a monster during the Sunshot Campaign when he had the Tiger Amulet; they thought he spent his time in the Burial Mounds building an arm of fierce corpses just waiting for the opportune time to strike, but they never saw this. This moment, this night was the closest to being an actual monster Wei Wuxian ever came. He used no puppets for this.

At the top of the stairs he faced Wen Zhuliu, and wondered why a man with such a unique and dangerous power would work for the Wen Clan. Further, why was the ability to obliterate a Golden Core not viewed as an evil trick, but instead seen as a fearsome gift? People made just as little sense now as they had before. He stood casually, arms resting behind him as Wen Zhuliu moved into a defensive position between Wei Wuxian and Wen Chao.

“Wen Zhuliu,” Wen Chao called out desperately from where his cowering body shook in the corner.

“At this moment, do you believe it is useful to call his name?”

Around him, the wind began to whistle through the windows, and the resentful energy moved around him restlessly. Spirits filled with resentful energy had coiled more tightly the closer they moved towards the teahouse, and now with Wen Chao in sight, they were more than ready to do their master’s bidding. Wen Zhuliu moved slightly to his left in an effort to block Wen Chao from Wei Wuxian’s line of sight. He smirked.

“Wen Zhuliu. Do you really believe that you can protect him from me?” he smiled. “You see, I’ve claimed his cheap life already.”

“I will defend him with my life.”

“Such a loyal dog,” he tisked. “Why do other people have to pay for your gratitude, your loyalty to Wen Ruohan?”

This man took his brother’s Golden Core. This man helped burn Lotus Pier. This man, this dog, protected a little shit like Wen Chao out of gratitude? Ridiculous.

“You fool,” Wei Wuxian goaded. “Do you think you’ll leave this place alive? What arrogance. The famed Core-Melting Hand, the great protector of Wen Chao, and revered as the most powerful warrior of the Wen Clan. Yet, you fled Lotus Pier in fear of a bit of music?”

“You!”

Wei Wuxian smiled as Wen Zhuliu charged at him. He moved back quickly, working hard to move the fight beyond where Lan Wangji and Jiang Cheng could see. He gripped Chenqing tightly as Wen Zhuliu’s hand connected with his chest. Seconds ticked by, Wei Wuxian held his breath, waiting for something, anything to happen. Confusion slowly spread across Wen Zhuliu’s face. Of course, there was no Golden Core to take, but he still had a type of spiritual power coursing through his body. Interesting.

With a smirk, Wei Wuxian pulled his flute up to his lips. “Greatest warrior of the Wen Clan.” Wei Wuxian shook his head. “Greatest lap dog.”

He began playing again and watched as Wen Zhuliu was pushed back towards where Wen Chao still cowered just as Lan Wangji and Jiang Cheng came crashing through the ceiling. Disbelief shining in his eyes, Wen Zhuliu stretched out his hand towards Wei Wuxian’s chest. Before it could make contact, Zidian wrapped around his neck and Lan Wangji landed in front of Wei Wuxian, ready to defend him. He lowered Chenqing; the spirits would not allow Wen Chao to leave. They all stood and watched as Jiang Cheng slowly choked the life from the man who’d taken his Golden Core. Anger, pain - those emotions were plainly written across Jiang Cheng’s face. He glanced at Lan Wangji’s back, and resisted the nearly overwhelming desire to gently trace the line of his spine with his tongue. Later. Maybe. Hopefully. Instead he moved slowly around Lan Wangji to stand next to his brother. He never thought to be this close to Jiang Cheng again, at least not without a sword held defensively in his hand.

Wei Wuxian placed his hand on his brother’s shoulder. As Zidian released Wen Zhuliu, Wei Wuxian moved forward. He felt the resentful energy gather deep within him, its pressure at his back, the spirit’s voices whispering excitedly in his ear.

“The great Core Melting Hand, the fiercest warrior of the Wen Clan. You’re nothing but a filthy dog taking scraps from his master’s table,” Wei Wuxian ground out between clenched teeth.

Before he could change his mind, and without knowing exactly what he intended to do, Wei Wuxian shot forward quickly, sending a buildup of spiritual energy through Wen Zhuliu’s lower dantian and forcibly removed his Golden Core. He spun around to face his brother, Wen Zhuliu’s Golden Core held between his thumb and forefinger. It was the size of a large marble. Wei Wuxian tilted his head as he looked at it; somehow, he’d imagined it being much larger. He heard Lan Wangji’s sharp intake of breath, but he couldn’t allow himself to be distracted. With a snap of his fingers and a high pitched whistle, Wen Zhuilu’s Golden Core disintegrated between his fingertips. Later, he’d think about his actions, about the ramifications of his new-found ability to remove someone’s Golden Core. Much later.

“Tell me, great warrior, would you like to hold a sword now? Do you even have the energy to stand?” Wei Wuxian taunted.

Before Wen Zhuliu could respond, Zidian whipped out and with three harsh lashes, Wen Zhuliu crumpled to the ground, dead.

He expected to see relief on Jiang Cheng’s face, or some sort of accomplishment, maybe even satisfaction, but instead he saw deep shadows of pain and regret. He ignored the fear he saw, knew it was directed at him. They’d deal with that later. Of course, the time of mourning was still in effect, the massacre of Lotus Pier fresh in Jiang Cheng’s mind. Time would help ease the pain, but as the lines around Jiang Cheng’s face hardened Wei Wuxian wondered if his brother would ever allow himself to heal.

Jiang Cheng moved toward Wei Wuxian with purpose, and tossed Suibian through the air. “Your sword.”

He reminded himself to stand still as he reflexively caught Suibian. This version of Jiang Cheng was not ready to thrust his sword through his chest. As it always had, Suibian felt comfortable in his hand, and even though it was now only a piece of metal to him, he did like knowing it was no longer being kept by the Wen Clan. Even with Feijian at his back, he couldn’t completely repress the bittersweet feel of once more holding his first sword. The sword he trained with, the sword that tasted his first blood. If his idiotic, stubborn brother would allow it, Suibian would continue to be a strong and loyal weapon. Many cultivators had primary and secondary weapons, but he didn’t know of any who wielded two swords. Of course, there were no known cultivators who had someone else's Golden Core residing within them.

“I’m glad to see it no longer in the custody of those bastards,” Wei Wuxian said. “Thank you.”

Then Jiang Cheng moved in close enough that Wei Wuxian considered licking his nose. Jiang Cheng’s face scrunched up into a mess of emotions that Wei Wuxian couldn't begin to untangle. “You prick! Where have you been? It’s been months!”

He felt Jiang Cheng punch his shoulder. He smiled to himself. His brother had been worried about him. He had to think quickly about an answer. Lan Wangji would not be so easily dissuaded from deep conversations about his missing time as his brother.

“It’s a long story,” Wei Wuxian answered.

His answer could not have been more truthful. He cast his eyes down because everything was suddenly too heavy. Seeing his brother again, seeing his brother looking at him with concern and affection instead of deep loathing stole his breath and made his heart clench. As he felt Jiang Cheng’s arms wrap around him, he gave himself over to the moment. Things might still go to hell, and at some point his brother would probably grow to hate him, again. At this moment though, his brother loved him as he loved his brother. He pulled Jiang Cheng closer to him and briefly buried his face in his neck, willing himself to hold back the tears. Three months was a long time, but an overly emotional response would draw scrutiny he didn’t want to deal with.

Jiang Cheng pushed out of their embrace. His gaze was full of irritation once more. Some things never change. “I waited for you. Five days I waited for you to come. Not a soul came. You were supposed to meet me,” Jiang Cheng poked Wei Wuxian in the chest. “I worried about you for three months. When we raided the Indoctrination Bureau in Nightless City, they told us you had been cast into the Burial Mounds.”

Of course, they’d been told. Wen Chao had been so proud of his solution, so proud of his method of torturing his enemies. It was an effective strategy because while he’d been falling, Wei Wuxian had felt a fear unlike anything he’d felt before. He knew the stories about the Burial Mounds, remembered the way Lan Yi described the downfall of a powerful sect, and all the bodies, the souls trapped in that forsaken place. If not for his time in Muxi Mountain, and more specifically, his lack of Golden Core, he would have suffered a slow, painful death.

He moved to the bench and sat down, carefully placing Suibian next to him.

“They say no one can survive the Burial Mounds,” Wei Wuxian answered carefully.

“So they lied to make us believe you were dead? To keep us from looking for you? Then where did they take you? How did you get out? What happened to you?”

Each question sounded more frantic, as though Jiang Cheng had built up increasingly terrible fates in his mind. He could only imagine how he seemed to his brother, to Lan Wangji. The body he resided in felt oddly shaped, like clothing borrowed from a friend. He kept seeing layered memories of his brother, of Lan Wangji, which made it difficult to respond to them as they were now, not as they might be - had been - in the future. Finally, Jiang Cheng settled onto the bench next to him.

“Where they dropped me, it was dark, desolate. I spent much of the time recovering my strength, and then the rest of my time finding a way out. I heard you and Yanli were safe and working to rebuild Lotus Pier. Then I heard about the clans joining together to fight back against Wen Ruohan’s armies. I waited until I could help you with both of these efforts,” Wei Wuxian answered. He looked at his brother, placed a hand on his wrist. “You’ve done well, Clan Leader Jiang. They’d be proud of your efforts.”

“Don’t stay gone so long next time.” Jiang Cheng knocked his shoulder. “Just like you to miss out on the hard work.”

Wei Wuxian laughed and nodded his head.

“Wei Ying.”

With Chenqing in his hand, Wei Wuxian stood, to better gaze at Lan Wangji’s face. Seeing him again made everything flutter excitedly. It was hard to remember they hadn’t grown together yet. This Lan Wangji was not his Lan Zhan, at least, not yet. Every single cell in his body wanted to reach out and touch him, to grip his wrist, to pretend his headband was just slightly crooked. That time would come. For now, he would endure this intractable younger version of Lan Wangji. So sure that the world could be cataloged into neat little boxes of right and wrong, and that all actions could be measured based on the 3,000 rules of the Lan Sect. So much like that first night in Cloud Recesses when they fought each other on the rooftop, only for Wei Wuxian to learn Lan Wangji was not so intractable as he thought.

“Second Young Master Lan,” Wei Wuxian responded with a small smile. “No, I should call you Hanguang Jun.”

“Why did you abandon Suibian? When did your primary weapon become a flute? Did you disrespect it with a silly name, too?”

Wei Wuxian huffed out an irritated breath, even as his lips curled up into a half-smile. When it came to Lan Wangji, it seemed he couldn’t help but feel a surge of fondness. “I’ve been away for three months, endured a lot during that time, and you want to know if I named my flute?” He chuckled. “Not everything can be addressed in a single night, Lan Zhan. What is it you really want to know?”

“Wei Ying, there will be a price for walking down the heretical path. There’s no exception throughout history. These ways harm your body and your temperament more.”

Of course, everyone thought he did wicked things, heresy . Such a strong word, full of power, and hate. Two powerful emotions created an easy target for those who sought similar power, but were unable to control it. For a moment he thought back to that fateful day in Nightless City, the sound of a second flute floating through the air. Later, he would sort through the increasing number of puzzle pieces, and hopefully avoid the same disasters. Glancing back up at Lan Wangji, he wanted to reach out, and find the Lan Zhan who supported him against everything standing before him. This Lan Wangji needed more time to deal with the grey areas of life. To him, it was still an explicit slap in the face to the ancestors to even think about using resentful energy, summoning spirits, infusing ghosts with resentful energy, creating demons . It was too soon to help Lan Wangji see because living life with the weight of 3,000 rules bearing down made it hard to see the realities of nuance and intent, or really anything beyond the clearly defined lines of right and wrong. He would be patient. For Lan Wangji, he’d do anything.

“Wicked tricks? Heresy?” He moved a step closer to Lan Wangji, unable to keep himself from wanting to be as close as possible. “Second Young Master Lan,” the formal address tasted bitter on his tongue, but some things were necessary. “I didn’t snatch anyone’s spirit. What I use are talismans. What I practice is music. Are those wicked tricks? Even if they are, I know myself and I know whether it will hurt me or not. As for temperament, I’m in charge of my own mind.”

The words came to him, an echo of a life he would never have, a version of him which no longer existed. He gave Lan Wangji half-truths.

“Those Wen Clan soldiers, the ones we encountered on the way here, you killed them. The place was saturated with resentful spiritual energy. It was so thick you could almost see it. Talismans, music - those don’t cause resentment to settle like that. What have you done, Wei Ying?”

Wei Wuxian’s lip twitched up into a half-smirk. Always so concerned for him. Always so sure he knew what was right and what was wrong. Wei Wuxian could see it now; he couldn't back then. Lan Wangji felt concerned for his well being, for how the other major clans would view his new, disgraceful , cultivation method. The struggle to make peace with what he knew about Wei Wuxian and what he thought he knew to be true about Demonic Cultivation played out in his eyes.

“It is a long story. Most of it is deeply unpleasant. Are you trying to pick a fight with me?” Wei Wuxian moved one more step closer to Lan Wangji. “We have more pressing matters to attend to tonight, and in the coming days, hm?”

“Second Young Master Lan,” Jiang Cheng began as he stepped between Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji. Watching his brother move to defend him brought tears to his eyes and filled his heart with a complicated jumble of joy and sorrow.

“The Wen Clan problem is yet to be solved, and we are in need of all the fighting resources we can find. Why do you care about the methods of their destruction now? With all due respect, even if he were to be called to account, it shouldn’t be your business. He is a member of the Jiang Clan. He should follow anyone but you.”

Wei Wuxian winced at his brother’s words. He knew in the not too distant future the pressures of being a clan leader and maintaining his status among the head clans would cause his brother to doubt his methods quite a bit. He would be among the first to turn against him, and against those who had saved his life. His voice would be one of the loudest; he would be the first one to claim betrayal. Familial obligation would be his weapon of choice as he demonized his own brother, claiming he turned his back on the Jiang Clan. As though Wei Wuxian defecting from his own family was anything other than his way of keeping his promise to Jiang Fengmian and Madam Yu. If only things were so simple as his brother and Lan Wangji wanted them to be. Lan Wangji deserved better than Jiang Cheng’s acid tongue. Only living with his brother for many years had equipped Wei Wuxian to recognize his brother’s true motivation. He felt jealous. How he’d missed it the first time around, he’d never know, but his brother was jealous of the relationship developing between himself and Lan Wangji.

He placed a hand on his brother’s shoulder.

“Lan Zhan,” Wei Wuxian said. “Our personal business with Wen Chao is unfinished. It is a matter of honor for our family to see to it personally. Please leave.”

It wasn’t his most eloquent speech to Lan Wangji, but he needed to diffuse the situation. He had so much to tell each of them, but still hadn’t figured out what he was going to tell each of them. Only Lan Wangji could leave a room in such a state of silent anger, Wei Wuxian thought with a sad smile.

Wen Chao scuttled over to them, a perfect picture of miserable, terrified humility. Disgusted, Wei Wuxian kicked him. He heard Jiang Cheng pull Sandu from its scabbard.

“Miserable dog!”

Wei Wuxian saw Ru Shi hover outside the window. He whistled a quick tune and she moved in on Wen Chao, her nails embedding themselves deeply into his neck. As his agonized screams echoed through the room, Wei Wuxian smiled knowing he deserved this and so much more. He could feel the curiosity burning in Jiang Cheng’s gaze as he watched Ru Shi work, but his desire to avenge his parents and all those lost in the destruction of Lotus Pier forced him to keep his peace. Like Lan Wangji, questions would come later. Condemnations would wait until after the ends were finished justifying the means. He lifted Chenqing to his lips and played a sharp melody. He heard Wen Chao scream louder as additional spirits invaded his psyche. His body jerked and twitched with each invasion.

Sandu whistled through the air and Wen Chao’s head rolled away from his body. As the head came to a stop, the Ru Shi floated out of the closest window, the other spirits departing with her. The bastard died too quickly, but the choice to end his suffering early was his brother’s to make.

Jiang Cheng looked directly at Wei Wuxian. “Yanli will never know what we did here tonight. We’ll only tell her those responsible for the devastation of Lotus Pier, and the death of our parents, have been dealt with accordingly. The details will never be spoken of again.”

Wei Wuxian nodded. “Of course.”

“Stay away from Second Young Master Lan. He’s always in the center of some trouble or another. Their clan rules are not like ours; you’re better off minding your own business and helping me. Since you’re back now, we need to focus on finishing the restoration of Lotus Pier, and wiping the Wen Clan filth from the earth.”

With a deep sigh, Wei Wuxian placed a hand on his brother’s shoulder. “Lan Zhan is my friend. He will always be my friend, but you’re my brother. You will always be my brother. There is no contest between you, but do not make the mistake of asking me to choose.”

He turned, remembered to grab Suibian, and began descending the staircase. The journey to the Unclean Realm would be long indeed if Lan Wangji and Jiang Cheng made unnecessary jabs at each other, as though Wei Wuxian were a trinket to be passed between them. He paused, foot hanging uselessly in the air above the next step, and reminded himself that they were still children. They had endured much, but the purifying fires still raged around them. He wondered how much he’d be able to protect them from, but the part of him that had aged an additional lifetime wondered how much worse his protection would make things for those he loved. With his luck, things would most likely be worse. Much worse.