When Lily Evans was nine years old, her best friend Severus showed her his 'secret talent'. He focused hard, nibbling on his bottom lip, and it distracted her attention from the old yellowing bruise on his cheekbone that she was trying very hard not to stare impolitely at. He waved around the odd little stick he sometimes carried, and the songbird in the tree above them fluttered down below to the two children. It perched upon Severus' outstretched finger, and began to sing a beautiful song, the likes of which a bird couldn't usually sing.



Ever since they'd realized earlier in the year that Lily was a witch, just like Sev was a wizard, he'd been showing and teaching her things, and telling her everything he could about the magical world.



(Finally, an explanation for how she tripped her snobby big sister without actually touching her, or turned a bully's hair the most awful shade of green)



But today, Severus seemed extra nervous, almost guilty, like he expected her to laugh at him, or mock his amazing show, as the little bluebird was released from the spell and fluttered off into the blue sky.



"That was brilliant, Sev!" Lily exclaimed, making sure to let him know she didn't think it was weird. (And really, after everything he'd shown her, told her, what was so odd about making a bluebird sing?)



He breathed out, the tension leaving his shoulders, and smiled shyly.



"My mother told me recently, that the Prince family magic is Mind Magic. I can do it almost instinctually now that I know how." Severus explained. Lily recalled that Prince was Sev's Wizard Surname, and that was important for some reason (hence the capitalisation she always enforced in her mind).



"That's nice." Lily said, as if she had a clue what he was talking about.



"No, it isn't nice, it's Dark." Severus said, in a way that Lily sensed was another capitalised word.



"Dark?"



"Dark." Severus agreed. "Prince wizards can cast off other wizards' attempts to read their minds, so no one knows their intentions. They can easily cast the... Imperius curse, like I just cast upon that bird."



"You cursed the bluebird?" Lily asked, and looked back to the tree, where the bird was now grooming itself quite normally.



"Yes." Severus said, looking very solemn.



"It seems fine to me."



"But it isn't." The dark haired boy explained. "I forced it to come down and sing against it's will."



"I don't think we bothered it too much." Lily hummed in amusement. She thought that sometimes Severus took himself entirely too seriously, and needed to breathe through his mouth more often. That was something her mother sometimes told her to do.



"But we might have. Maybe now that I disturbed it's schedule, that bird won't be able to find enough worms to eat to fatten itself up for winter."



"Listen Sev, this Imperius -"



"Shh! Not so loud!"



"This Imperius," Lily whispered, "Seems like the kind of spell that could do good things or bad things, like the cutting curse. It depends on intention."



"How could taking hold of someone else's mind ever be a good thing?" Severus asked in horror, as if seeing the birth of a new Grindelwald. Lily rolled her eyes.



"Like in self defense. Say someone is attacking you, and you want to live." The redhead explained, raising an eyebrow.



"Yes. I'm following."



"And you want the other person to live as well?" Lily continued.



"Why would you want that?" Severus narrowed his eyes.



"All kinds of reasons!" Lily explained. "Like, you want to bring them in for questioning, or you're a pacifist, or it's a friend of yours who had a mental breakdown or something. Anyway, instead of fighting back, just cast that spell, and tell them to lay off it."



"While you make a good point, Lily, you're unaware of one important detail." Severus insisted. "The ministry of magic has outlawed it. In fact, use of the... Imperius curse, carries a life sentence in Azkaban. It is one of only three curses considered by wizards to be Unforgivable."



"What!?" Lily exclaimed, gripping her friend by the shoulders. He'd told her about Azkaban, the Wizarding Prison, last Halloween, and about the Dementors who would suck out all of your happiness and then your soul. "If there was even the slightest chance you could get in big trouble, you shouldn't have dared show me! For someone so intelligent, you can be awfully stupid, Severus Snape!"



"I'm not stupid!" Severus retorted, looking genuinely hurt, although he also felt admittedly foolish, now that Lily had pointed it out to him.



"Don't get angry just because I don't want your soul to be eaten by a Dementor." Lily huffed.



A silence.



If they were pettier, or more short tempered, or had more friends than just each other, they might have stomped off to be alone for a moment, but they were rather forgiving of each other's flaws, despite having vastly different personalities. They were best friends after all, and Lily thought it was a best friend's responsibility to look past a little gloominess and seriousness, and the general stupidity that all boys could boast at times. She wouldn't leave Sev, even if he wasn't her only link to the magical world. Sometimes, when they played together, Lily felt a tingle deep in her chest, like her entire being was a tuning fork, and she resonated to every tone of Severus' magic, like they were siblings from different wombs, like they were better together than apart, and she didn't want to lose that.



"Besides. You're lucky you even have family magic, even if the ministry thinks it's Dark." She made sure to use the emphasis, which pacified Severus a little. "I'm the first witch in my family, so my mother and father couldn't give me anything."



"Well, that's not true." Severus said quietly. "When I asked my mother how a witch could be born to non-magical parents, she said that some people believe muggleborns to be the descendants of pureblood squibs, who were cast out and sent to live with muggles. If you believe that theory, you might have magical ancestors."



"I don't think so." Lily said. "I come from a long line of exceedingly average people."



(It was her sister Petunia's greatest aspiration to marry a salesman or a banker, or maybe an accountant. Something upper-middle-class and altogether normal.)



"There's another theory then: All family magic must begin somewhere." Severus began, and Lily didn't quite follow. "See, Prince is an old wizarding family, but the first Prince came from somewhere, and he passed the special traits associated with his magic down to his children. So you might be the very first of the Evans family line."



"Oh!" Lily exclaimed, understanding dawning like a morning after the storm. "My magical specialty - my children will have it, even after I marry and change my name?"



"Well, it might be different if you marry a wizard, but my name is Snape, and I have my mother's Prince family magic. I think that your child will get a mix of the two magics. Maybe it's like hair, or eye color."



(Severus didn't know that it was traditional for pureblood girls to bind their own family magic before marriage, so that only the husband's magic would pass on, or, failing that, there were rituals to specify which child received which parent's family magic, and the wizarding world had been doing it all for hundreds of years without leaving it to chance like the lottery of genetics. He was only nine, and a half-blood after all.)



"I wonder what my family magic is..."







When Lily Evans was ten years old, she happened to be playing pretend one day, and cast a shield around herself using a circle of stones and a drop of blood, instead of the spell Severus had told her. If pressed, she honestly couldn't remember the word he'd used, even if her life depended on it, and Petunia was extremely dismayed when she tried to throw dirt clods at her sister, and they slid right off of an invisible shield, a good foot away. It scared her to see it, in fact, and when she tried to tell her mother and father, they refused to believe that perfect, quiet little Lily would ever do something so strange or abnormal.



(Though they admittedly changed their minds once the Hogwarts letter arrived in the mail.)







When Lily Evans was eleven years old, she put the sorting hat on her head, and it let out an exclamation of excitement.



"Oh my! I haven't seen someone with such an affinity for ritual magic in a good decade or so!" The hat said, and Lily sensed that it was viewing the memory of last summer, when she'd discovered all the things she could do with a little drip of her blood, after the incident with her sister.



"You'd fit right in with Slytherin, my dear, had you been born a generation earlier. They know an awful lot about ritual magic that can't be found anywhere else, seeing as it's somewhat forbidden." The hat added.



That intrigued her. 'Somewhat forbidden' implied that her magic - Evans Magic - was Dark, like Prince magic. Perhaps she could convince the hat to put her with Sev. Ever since she was nine and disheveled little Severus Snape had made a bluebird sing for her, she'd been dying to know about family magic, and hers, especially.



"My friend Severus wants to be in Slytherin. He says it's the best house for clever people like us." Lily replied mentally.



"Yes, you could be anything but a Hufflepuff really, Miss Evans. Much too stubborn and argumentative for that house, but you've got a love for learning that could really be at home with the eagles of Ravenclaw." The hat mused, apparently trying to distract her, though she didn't know why.



"Sev told me about the riddles on the door. It sounds like a pain." She said, not to be distracted.



"Listen, Miss Evans. If this was any other era, I would happily put you in Slytherin." The hat explained, dropping all pretense of the happy, meandering tone of voice. "But there is a war coming, and that house is not a safe place for a muggleborn, such as yourself."



"But-"



"No matter how dark your family magic may be." The hat insisted.



(He did not emphasize the word as Severus did)



"And in fact, a brash, stubborn student," the hat began again, and Lily got the desire to bury her head in her hands. "Who is brave enough to face great danger and insurmountable odds, just to learn about her family magic, and to show her loyalty to her friend, has no better home than..."



"GRYFFINDOR!"







At age twelve, Lily moved past being mere dorm mates and classmates with Alice Jenkins, and she became Lily's first female friend. Alice was a good pureblood girl from a light family, and her mother's sister was the Minister for Magic, Eugenia Jenkins. Alice taught Lily about what it was like to grow up in a wizarding family, and Lily told Alice funny stories about Petunia (and also about what it was like to be the only one in her family who was a witch.) Alice had a wicked crush on their housemate Franklin Longbottom, who was a whiz at DADA, almost as good as Alice was in the greenhouse.



He was also dense as a rock.







At age fourteen, Lily Evans very nearly lived in the library. Here, she read of the first reference to Herpo the Foul, and how he had cheated death, though the book gave few details. Somehow, this made her magic tingle a little, like a feeling of anticipation. She filed it away to think about later, and then promptly forgot about it for many years once Alice and Frank arrived with cookies they'd gotten from the castle elves.







At age fifteen, Lily Evans stood up for her childhood friend, and he called her a mudblood because he was embarrassed. She'd been slipping apart from Severus, against her will, and she heard what his dorm mates whispered behind her back, and she heard his pathetic attempts to change the subject rather than stand up for her. Her magic felt like a burned leaf, singed along the edges, and it ached like part of her was missing. Didn't he feel it too?



Instead of slapping him, or stomping away, or dealing with it like any other Gryffindor would, she decided to prove the sorting hat wrong, and handle this like a Slytherin. She smirked at the classmates he hung around with nowadays, blood purists and future death eaters, and though she knew why the hat didn't put her there, it didn't make it hurt any less, nor did it make the pain of her breaking heart go away.



"I may have muggle parents, you poor excuse for a wizard, Severus Snape," She began, putting emphasis on his muggle surname. "But you are the child of a disowned witch and an abusive, poor, magic hating muggle, so you can stop pretending to be a pureblood when I'm not around!"



Gasps all around, as (just as she'd suspected) Severus had been using his usually good manners and mother's stories about the wizarding world to masquerade as a sheltered pureblood instead of the half-blood from a poor muggle neighborhood that he was. He couldn't even deny it, as Avery suddenly spoke up, saying:



"I recall my mother making such a fuss when it came out that Eileen Prince had been disowned for eloping with a muggle. Was that your mother, Sev?"



"I heard she used a love potion on the poor man." Someone added from within the gathered crowd.



"Didn't need to." Mulciber replied, with an expression of contempt. "Everyone knows the Prince family specializes in mind magic."



He'd stood outside Gryffindor tower for an hour and a half, apologizing. She finally cooled down enough to let him in, and accept his apology.



And after that, it was just like being kids again, where they were the only friend each other had. But this time, she introduced him to Alice Jenkins and Frank Longbottom, the two mild-mannered and kind-hearted Gryffindors she'd befriended, and took him under her wing. She taught him about friendship, the way he once taught her about the wizarding world, and together they studied for their owls.







When she was sixteen years old, Lily Evans got a love letter from James Potter. Along with Sirius Black, he was the biggest playboy in Gryffindor, so she didn't take it very seriously at first. She'd thought it was a joke, or a dare, so she incinerated it at breakfast, glaring at James from across the Gryffindor table.



Severus scoffed at it, while Alice cooed at how romantic it was, and Frank asked "Really? Girls like that sort of thing?" In a way that sounded less like sarcasm and more like honest research. He was pretty hopeless, Lily thought.



That year, things between them finally came to a head, and Severus challenged James to a duel - no more tricks and sneak attacks and ambushes. Lily's acceptance, and his new Gryffindor friends had given him the courage to stand up to his tormentors, and demand... Well, if not respect, than at least a solid non-interference policy. By the end of the duel, they were both sweating, nearing magical exhaustion, and James finally confessed that he had only singled out Severus because he had a crush on Lily, and her childhood friend was the only real competition in his way.



"I prefer wizards, you imbecile. If that was your only reason to make my life a living hell, you must really reexamine your priorities." Snape snapped, his dark hair flying, with enough righteous indignation that even James was taken aback by it. It wasn't entirely true - Severus might one day be attracted to a witch after all, though he had as yet only been attracted to wizards - but close enough to the truth to get Potter the idiot off his back. He loved Lily as a sister, and if she liked James in return, he would be happy for her, despite the fact that their offspring would likely be the epitome of a dunderhead.



Honestly. Any offspring of James Potter would be too stupid to live, but... Severus would love them, because Lily had made them too.



James Potter, for the first time in his life, began to really think.







At the age of seventeen, war was on the horizon for Lily Evans, and she was thinking about the future, about protecting herself and her family and friends. She convinced Severus (after much begging and pleading) to smuggle her some books from the Slytherin Library, because she was Head Girl this year, and not even the restricted section had the help she was looking for.



(Sharing quarters with Head Boy James Potter was so difficult - he was charming and polite to her, but she

couldn't let him see her research, and his magic resonated with hers in way that was so completely, utterly blissful, but different than the harmony she had with Severus.)



Her parents died in a car crash that year, and she got time away from school to go to the funeral. Petunia secretly blamed her for it, of course, and the incident would later be warped, and used to explain to Harry Potter how his parents had died. It was, in her mind, just an example of how freakishness attracts disaster.



Severus swore to her that year, that he wouldn't join the Death Eaters, despite the peer pressure from his mentor Lucius Malfoy, who had already graduated, and Narcissa Black, who had remained friends with Severus for the two years of school she had left with him after the facts of his birth became common knowledge. He would have to choose sides eventually, but would Lucius and Narcissa choose Voldemort, or him? And until then, he would remain their friend, despite Lily's suspicion of them.



He wouldn't join the Order of the Phoenix with her either, but she didn't blame him for that, the way she might have blamed him if they hadn't made up. It didn't matter which side you were on - when an Avada Kadavra hit you, or a building fell down around your head, you would die, no matter the color of your magic or the purity of your blood.



(And she was suddenly reminded of a nine year old Severus, too solemn for his years, who was telling her his magic was Dark, and the hat, who told her that her magic was dark enough to put her in Slytherin, and Albus Dumbledore, who looked at her so oddly sometimes, like he couldn't figure out how she ticked, and made her brain itch when she met his eyes for more than a second.)



No, it didn't matter which side you were on. Being a part of this generation meant leaving Hogwarts and waiting to die, and it was part of why she kissed James Potter atop the Astronomy Tower on the night she returned from her parents' funeral. If she didn't kiss him now, and Voldemort attacked tomorrow, she might never get the chance, and it terrified her that she might die without ever telling him that spending the year as Head Boy and Head Girl had solidified her growing affection for him.



She was afraid to die without telling him she was in love with him.







When Lily Evans was eighteen years old, her sister fulfilled her greatest dream, and married Vernon Dursley, a man who sold drills, or something.



It was so very odd to go back to the muggle world, where there was no war going on, and there was no work to be done, and James and Frank weren't going through auror training so they could run out and get killed by the Dark Lord. There was no waiting with bated breath for the next terrorist attack, and no need for Constant Vigilance, as Moody kept reminding them.



She brought along James as her date, and Sirius, because he invited himself, as he often did. He was sometimes attached to James at the hip, and Lily knew that marrying Lord Potter also meant having to deal with his tag-along puppy.



He was James' soul sibling as much as Severus was hers.



Sirius had too much to drink of course, mistakenly thinking that muggle alcohol was weak enough for him to handle more of, and Petunia sneered at her date and her date's friend, and started telling the story of how Lily had once made a blood protection circle in the back garden as a child. Wisely, when the story began, James cast a silencing charm around the table so that no one around them would be breaking the statute of secrecy.



"That's... That's so..." James began when the story was over, turning red around the tips of his ears. "That's brilliant, Lils! You always were a prodigy, huh?"



She breathed a sigh of relief as she saw the genuine love and acceptance in his eyes, and Sirius coughed.



"It's quite Dark, you know." The dog animagus said, running a finger around the rim of his champagne flute. Coming from such a dark family, and having such a bad experience with the whole lot, had made him rather bitter.



"Now, lay off my fiancee, Sirius." James said, in a voice that held no fire. He was being indulgent to his drunk friend. "She was only what - ten at the time? Didn't even know about magic yet."



"And even if the ministry forbids it, you can't change your family magic." Lily added, a little irritable. She wanted to remind Sirius that it was only dark because the ministry said it was dark, and who ran the ministry now, but one of You-Know-Who's puppets? How could a childish game where no one got hurt (except for an accidental finger prick) be considered dark magic?



The table went silent then, staring at her. Even James.



"Do not. Associate this family. With your - your freakishness!" Petunia screeched, and James thanked Merlin he'd remembered to put up the silencing charm.



"Lily, darling, muggleborns don't have family magic." Sirius said in a low drawl. "Family magic is built up over generations of wizard interbreeding. It doesn't show up overnight."



Lily wanted to scream that her talent hadn't just shown up overnight. She'd showed a natural aptitude as a child, and then built on it and learned and grown, but that would mean admitting she had been practicing illegal ritual magic, which might not go over well with her auror boyfriend.



"And I mean, I know you're real sensitive about the muggleborn thing, and I'm not like Malfoy, saying you're descended from some abandoned Prewitt squib or some bollocks. But this is the one area where muggleborn witches and wizards are truly at a dis- dis- are worse, y'know?"



His fiancee was shaking with anger, James noticed, and despite common assumption, he had really, truly matured since his Marauder years. Recalling how Lily had almost broken off her relationship with her best friend of many years because of "the muggleborn thing", he wisely chose his future wife over his drunken friend, even though he didn't necessarily agree with his girlfriend on this.



It was the first of many compromises, and James caught on quickly to the first rule of any traditional heterosexual relationship: even if she's wrong, she's always right.



"Oh, I know." Lily said quietly, in a voice that was simmering in silent rage. Vernon trembled.



"That's good then -" Sirius replied, and was cut off, because Lily wasn't finished.



"What I know is this, Sirius Orion Black: you are a self-centered, weak-minded little man, and so focused on defying your parents that you can't even think for yourself, and latch onto James or Remus for guidance." She still had her wand tucked into her bun, for she didn't have need of it to intimidate Sirius. He was putty. "Well you listen to me, Sirius Black. Just see if you get to be godfather to my child."



Because, they'd talked about it a lot, among their circle of friends. Even though there was a war going on, Lily Evans wanted nothing in her life more than a son. Obviously, his godmother would be Alice Jenkins, and Sirius (who swore to never have children of his own) seemed happy to be offered a secondary place as James's best friend. Now, they dragged his drunken arse away from the party and made sure he didn't splinch himself on the way to his apartment.



James tried to argue it afterward.



"You know it's traditional for the wife's friend and the husband's friend to be godparents. We can't have two of the bride's friends! I mean, we can, but it isn't traditional."



James didn't care a whit for tradition, and his father wouldn't force it on him, because James himself was the product of a non-traditional marriage between a British wizard, and a witch from India. He was only arguing this because Sirius was his best friend in the whole world, and he'd very much wanted to be godfather.



"I'm not changing my mind, James." Lily retorted. "Honestly. What is a godparent supposed to do?"



"Well, in the old days, they were called godsparents, and they were supposed to bring up a child in the ways of the old gods if his parents died." James scoffed. "These days, it's mostly a way to say who the kid's parents want to raise him, if... If anything happened."



"We live on the front lines of a war." The woman replied seriously. "If anything happened to us, do you honestly think Sirius would be fit to raise a child?"



"...No." James pouted.



"Aside from Frank, who would you choose from our friends to raise our theoretical child?" He thought for a moment, and Lily looked at him with a raised eyebrow, adding: "Which of our non-werewolf friends."



"... Severus..." James pouted again. Then he set his chin. "Why can't Frank be godfather?"



"Frank is your auror partner, doofus. I'm not keen on putting all our eggs in one basket." She sighed. "You have to face facts. Frank is just as at risk as you, James. As a Slytherin neutral party, Severus is simply the most likely of all of us to survive."







At the tender age of nineteen, Lily Evans had her own wedding, and she'd forgiven Sirius enough to let him be the best man (but she still wouldn't let him be godfather). Alice Jenkins was her maid of honor, and her own wedding to Frank Longbottom was arranged for just a week away.



Petunia Evans (now Petunia Dursley), didn't return the favor. She stated over the phone that her husband disliked James Potter (which was silly, because Sirius was the one who got drunk and started a fight, and Lily wondered if maybe her brother-in-law was a bit dull and had gotten them confused.)



They danced all night, and it was the fairytale wedding she always wanted, to the prince who'd shown her he could grow up, and swept her off her feet. She had never been more happy in her entire life, and she danced once with Severus, without a single sneer being shot from either direction to, or from, James Potter.



"So Alice and Frank are getting married in a week. Any plans for you, Sev?" She asked as they stepped together, moving as one along the dance floor in the ballroom of Potter Manor.



"No." He scoffed. But she saw his eyes wander, and she saw Sirius Black in the background, tipsy, and flirting with anything that was breathing, including the house elves, who seemed flustered and confused by the attention.



"He's a very attractive wizard."



"He's a proper git." Severus retorted with a scowl. "I'm only staring at him because it's impossible not to. He's a train wreck."



"James didn't settle down until he decided to woo me. Maybe Sirius just needs a firm hand to show him it's time to grow up." Lily replied.



"If I wanted a child to watch over, I would work at a daycare." Severus retorted again, before changing the subject. "Have you found everything you wished for, Lily?" The dark haired Slytherin asked, as he spun her in the waltz.



"I am now lacking in only three wishes, Severus Snape." She said, and from her lips, it didn't sound quite like a curse of his birthright.



"A child, a godfather, and the means to protect him. Will you be my child's godfather, Sev? And will you help me do what needs done to protect him?"



"Always." Severus replied.



And they snuck out the next morning, while James was sleeping off his hangover.



Somehow (a witch's intuition), Lily knew that she'd accomplished the first of her goals on her wedding night.







When she was twenty years old, Lily Evans (now Lily Potter) gave birth to a little boy, who looked just like James Potter, but with green eyes that looked just like hers. Because James Potter did not believe that muggleborns had family magic, he didn't make Lily bind her family magic before the ceremony, like Potter brides down the centuries had. Because Lily did not perform a ritual, to ensure that Harry had magic from one or the other, he ended up with a random mix of both, just as Severus had predicted, although that wouldn't be realized until much, much later.



In his crib, Lily placed a story book; Tales of Beedle The Bard. She'd written and illustrated this version herself, and added a few extra tales of her own, stories about his parents and their friends, and how to survive in the world of pureblood aristocracy. She hoped to read it to him one day, but prepared for the worst. If one day, Severus or Alice was reading it to him, little Harry would still have a piece of her with him.



Literally.



She'd been thinking lately. Thinking about the war, and about family magic, and blood rituals, and about her growing belief that no magic was Dark, that it was all about intention. In the year leading up to her wedding, she had recalled Herpo The Foul, the book she had read about him in fourth year, and how he had cheated death by placing a piece of his soul in an object. She had then spent months crafting her object, her personalized copy of Beedle The Bard.



Then, on the morning after the celebrations, when no one noticed, she and Severus snuck out alone, and tracked down Antonin Dolohov, one of the Death Eaters who'd killed Molly Weasley's brothers. They took him by surprise, and without the power in numbers that the Death Eaters used to kill people, it wasn't hard to take him down.



Then Lily split her very soul, and placed part of it in her future son's storybook.



The storybook that Harry Potter now held in tiny hands as he slept in his crib, a blanket with embroidered broomsticks over his sleeping form. He gnawed on it a little bit, and tugged at the pictures happily, and James was suitably impressed.



"I can't believe a baby can play with that book and not break it. Have I mentioned lately that you're a genius, Lils?"



"You could stand to mention it more often. The only things I know of that can kill that book are fiendfyre and basilisk venom. Harry hasn't a chance."







October 31st, 1981. Lily Potter had just gotten a cat. It was technically a kneazel mix, but most muggleborns in the wizarding world called them cats anyway. It was a surly yellow thing, with a squished face, and a lashing tail, and it patrolled the house at Godric's Hollow like a man possessed, which was part of why Lily got it. She was growing increasingly paranoid, and kneazels were said to be able to detect unscrupulous people.



(Few people visited its masters, and the Potter Kneazel appreciated that. Few visitors meant less danger. It liked the dark cloaked man who only wore black, and made his mistress smile. The old white bearded one seemed well intentioned, and not immediately dangerous, so the kneazel left him be. But one visitor the Potter Kneazel could not abide, was the rat.)



"I'm so sorry!" Lily exclaimed as she pulled her screeching cat off of a bleeding and equally loud Peter Pettigrew. "I don't know what got into him!"



"Hehe, maybe he knows what you really are, Wormtail!" James called from the kitchen, and Pettigrew's face hardened.



"You know what? I wanted to come say I'm sorry for what's about to happen, but I'm really not." He turned on his heel and walked towards the door. "Go to hell, James Potter!"



Time moved in slow motion. Lily dropped the cat, who darted for the cat door in the back. You can't bring a kneazel to a wand fight, and though it may seem cowardly, that kneazel knew it still had work to do - it needed to find the rat that had betrayed its masters.



Back in the house, Lily ran for the stairs, and James waited in the living room to hold them off, as the crack of apparition began to echo off the walls and her husband's scream began almost five seconds after. She made sure Harry's book was held in his arms, shielding him. This Lily Potter was not inclined to beg for her baby's life, because she knew Voldemort would not spare him - he was the only one prophesied to defeat him. She just fought back, until she could fight no more, and slumped to the ground of the nursery.



And then Voldemort cast the killing curse at an infant.



And Harry Potter held up his story book to meet the pretty green light.



When Dumbledore arrived to Godric's Hollow, the nursery was destroyed. Little Harry lay in his crib, with the body of his mother nearby, and a little scar, which Dumbledore presumed was from the killing curse.



The scar looked a bit like a lightning bolt, and a bit like the letter z, and a lot like the ancient rune Eihwaz, Dumbledore thought darkly, to himself.



The aged wizard picked the boy up, wrapping him in his blanket (thank goodness the brooms weren't moving), and not even noticing the book that Harry held close to his chest. When it faintly came to his attention, he felt a great compulsion that it should stay with Harry, and that it was Harry's favorite, and no matter what happened, he ought not to be separated from it. Dumbledore was greatly distraught, and he didn't think this unusual in any way, so the book stayed with Harry.



At age twenty-one, Lily Evans died a hero. She was called Lily Potter now, but Evans family magic had saved her son's life. Harry was known as the Boy-Who-Lived, but all he had done was hold a book that his mum had given him. Lily Potter should have been known to the entire wizarding world as the Witch-Who-Died, but to do that, would mean acknowledging that she had used the blackest of dark magic, and the savior of the wizarding world wasn't allowed to be a muggleborn dark witch.



So Severus Snape kept his mouth shut, and Lily Evans died a hero.