As always, this has not been beta read. My lovely beta is currently in their senior year of college, so I'm not gonna bother them with anything for a while. So if you see a mistake, let me know!

If you guys have never played Skyrim, I suggest watching this video to get a rough idea on pronunciations for the Old Tongue. Depending on if I finish/abandon this fic I will probably also upload my "translated dictionary" which is basically just a word bank of all the words and phrases I've used thus far as well as a few grammar rules.

I’m heavily pulling customs and culture from Skyrim. So no one quote me on how the Norse or the Slavic lived in ancient times or how they buried their dead because I'm pretty sure that the way I'm writing it is historically incorrect. I am also using Dovahzul as the basis for my "Old Tongue" and will be including the translations in the end notes.

Chapter Text

- Kiinsik -

The "Beginning Word" or Prologue

The cavern reached so much deeper than the Department of Magical Artifacts’ Junior Assistant Curator, Elisha Goldfinch, had thought it did. The Norwegian Nordic tomb that her team had gotten the clearance to excavate was just supposed to be a single cavern that housed the three sarcophagi of the Magni siblings and the few magical artifacts that had survived in their sealed tomb. That was, until one of her workers accidentally triggered a switch in the floor and opened up a sheer drop into a maze of tunnels below the burial chamber. Deep below the Nordic mausoleum, in a dark, twisting labyrinth, laid several dead-end corridors and unfinished rooms, all carved out of natural rock. Most of the unfinished rooms were empty, only bearing deeply carved, archaic rune sequences on their dark slate walls while the hallways were filled with gruesome curses and magical boobytraps.

That should have been where she left it. It had been easy dismantling the fraying curses and crumbling traps - too easy, at that - but the fact that there were so many at all should have been the indicator that she should have left well enough alone and taken her team home. Yet they had pushed on, collecting the odd artifact or documenting a newly discovered ancient rune. They only stopped when they came to the only sealed door they had encountered since stumbling upon the unfinished labyrinth. The magic on the circular, stone door was stronger than the traps, more volatile when they brushed their own against it. It lashed out, draining their cores and nipping at their skin but Elisha was determined to get into the chamber and discover what had been so precious that the Magni siblings had it sealed away deep under their final resting place. It took her Curse-Breaker three days to unravel the curses and remove the seven wardstones riveted into the door, and when they finally opened the sealed chamber, her breath was stolen away.

It was a natural cavern, embellished with Nordic pillars and arches to support a ceiling that was pockmarked with erosion, filtering in beautiful patterns of the dappled light of sunrise. Lichen and hanging mosses grew on the damp walls and the faint sound of an unseen waterfall filtered through the air like comforting white noise. Merlin, it was beautiful! The air sang with olde magic, and the many species of flora in the cavern were a testimony to the fact as they had changed and adjusted to the heavy magical climate, creating exotically coloured leaves and fascinating glowing fruits and flowers. Elisha had her team collecting samples of everything, every pebble, every bloom, every frond. She, herself, was logging everything with her dictaquill, exclaiming excitedly to the feather the wonders that were all around them and her amazement that it was still standing considering the heavy erosion that had occurred so deeply in the crust of the earth.

As she wandered further into the cavern, the sounds of the waterfall and her team got quieter and for a moment she thought she heard a rasp, like the whisper of a harsh inhale. She turned, glancing around the darkened niche she had found herself gravitating towards. There was no other sound to indicate someone else standing near her, no rustle of clothing, no crunch of the soft pebbled gravel as weight was shifted underfoot, just breathing. In and out, and uneven like the person breathing was under some kind of strain.

“Brian?” She whispered, thinking that her sneaky coworker, who also doubled as her most recent lover, had followed to scare her and maybe catch a few minutes for a snog, but when the sound disappeared, she brushed it off as a faint draft brushing against the long moss growing from the ceiling. Satisfied with the explanation, she turned back around to rejoin her team and let out a shriek of terror as she came face to face with a living corpse.

It wasn’t too tall, nearly her own height, and skeleton thin, its pasty, pale skin mottled grey and purple and painfully stretched over its bones and joints. The scraps of cloth it was dressed in might have been white and pristine once but were now a muddy black and shredded to tatters. Its hair was a dull grey, snarled and ratty, spilling onto the ground in a knotted mess. Bits of moss and small twigs, likely from some of the small trees that were growing in the cavern, were stuck in the tangles. But the worst part of the being was the bright Avada Kedavra green eyes that were so bloodshot the sclera was nearly all red. They were set into the painfully gaunt face with deep bruises forming half circles under them, pushing tightly against its eyelids like they were in danger of popping out of its skull. Now that she was standing face to face with it, the sounds of its soft breathing reached her ears once again, a faint whistle added to the raspy exhale as air was pushed through the creature’s nose cavity, creating an eerie tune as it stared her down.

Elisha’s first thought was that it was an Inferius but the way it looked at her, the way its eyes seemed to hold an intelligence, told her otherwise. She was completely convinced that it wasn't a reanimated corpse when it opened its mouth and spoke in a rhythmic cadence.

“Hi fod ni lost bex miiraad.”

Elisha choked on her breath, her fear warring with her unquenchable curiosity. She almost managed to work up the courage to speak back to it when a shout pulled her attention away from the being.

“Elisha!”

“Brain!” The woman exclaimed, turning to see her lover rushing up the incline with his wand drawn.

The man glanced from her to the creature, his eyes widening in shock before he raised his wand and shouted, “Stay back!”

The creature stretched its nearly nonexistent lips in a mockery of a smile, baring sharp fangs at them. The sight was frightening enough that Elisha flinched back, hiding herself behind Brian’s broad form.

“Daar mal reyth vreol fen ni spaan hi,” the creature chanted, taking a step forward.

“I’m warning you!” Brian yelled, his echoing words of panic catching the attention of the rest of the team who were now making their way to the couple.

The creature paused, tilting its head as the voices grew louder. It let out a sigh, taking a step back before disappearing into the darkness of the converging shadows. Elisha held herself frightfully still as she waited for the strange creature to reemerge but nothing happened. Slowly, she let herself relax, letting go of the breath she’d been holding just as a high-pitched scream rang through the cavern. Elisha pivoted so fast her vision blurred, her ears ringing and the hair on the back of her neck standing on end as another scream pierced the air. And then another. And then more. It didn’t stop until she had heard all seven of her teammates shrieking and pleading for mercy and she had to cover her mouth to muffle a sob when the last screech of terror died, leaving the cavernous chamber deathly silent and still.

In contrast to the horror she had just heard, the light from outside had grown, shining brightly into the cave. The sunny atmosphere was a heavy contrast to the nightmare she had just heard, a terrible juxtaposition. Slowly, she turned to her lover for support but what she saw made her wail in horror.

Brain’s eyes were rolled far back into his head, the whites barely standing out against his waxy, pale skin. He was lax, practically falling forward on his feet, except the hand in his chest forced him to remain upright. Blood poured from the opening and the still-beating heart that was clutched in thin fingers that dug into the organ tissue like claws. His body made a solid thud when the hand was yanked back out, heart and all, and the figure that stood in front of her looked nothing like the monster that had walked out of the shadows.

It was still terribly thin, but it had gained some muscle mass and was continuing to fill out right before her eyes as it squeezed the heart tighter, tilting its head back and breathing deeply as if savoring the moment. Its lank and dirty hair was starting to gain a sheen to it, the greying strands filling back into a pitch void and raising as if gaining volume despite the blood heavily soaking through the locks. The bruises and grey spots on the skin were beginning to fade, the epidermis gaining a faint golden hue as the bruises under its eyes began to soften. The breathing was calm and steady now, no whistle sang from its nasal cavities as it took another deep breath before crushing the heart in its grasp and dropping the pulpy mass to the ground with a wet splat.

Elisha stared at the mutilated red mass that had been her lover’s heart, panting heavily as tears started to gather in her eyes. A warm and wet hand caressing her cheek startled her out of her staring, a soft cooing sound piercing through the ringing and loud thumping of her heartbeat in her ears.

“Why,” she whispered, keeping her gaze focused where she knew Brian’s heart was but was now blocked by the monster’s blood-splattered torso. “How could you- what did we do to you?”

The being took another deep breath before a warm, mirth-filled voice answered her. “You don’t know? You and your companions released me from this rulak horvut, this damnable prison.”

Elisha choked on a cry. The weight of those words felt like a punch to her gut. She had ignored all the signs: the warding runes, the vicious traps that pointed in the wrong direction, the excessive amount of heavily carved wardstones set into the door. It wasn’t a maze to a mystical treasure, it was a winding labyrinth to keep a monster in its prison, and she had led her team right into it like offerings to a vicious deity. She had led them to their deaths. A broken sob ripped through her, burning her throat and flooding her eyes.

“Oh, dear one. Shhh, shhh,” the monster soothed, bringing its other hand - the hand that had crushed the heart, up to the other side of her face stroking her cheek with its bloody fingertips lovingly. “You have done me a great service. For that, I shall kill you quickly.”

“You,” she sobbed, finally looking up into its eyes. They were no longer in danger of bursting out of its sockets, the sclera clearing up to only a faint pink, but they were still that horrible green of the killing curse. But now they had a shine to them, an almost ethereal glow in the shadow of the cave wall they were standing under. It made them look more deadly than they had already. “What are you?”

It smiled at her, a dazzling thing that almost made her forget what kind of evil lived under its skin. Its face had filled out more, gaining a softer edge to it that almost made the being look cherubic, that almost hid the spark of cruelty in its eyes, that almost had her smiling back at it.

“Mii anhm,” it breathed, its hands slowly sneaking around to cup the back of her head. “I am the beginning.”

Elisha blinked when the smile became sharp, the warm haze that had covered her quickly turning to an icy panic, and the hands cupping her skull tightened before a sickening crack filled the cavern, echoing ominously. Before her body even had time to go limp, the monster plunged a hand into her chest, jerking it back out and reveling in the feel of hot blood as it splashed over its skin. The heart in its hand gave weak, aborted spasms as it gushed blood, running red rivulets down its arms.

The monster sighed in relief as magic flowed into it from the magical core hidden within the heart, restoring more of its magic and healing the damage hundreds of years spent locked deep beneath the earth had wreaked upon his body. When he had drained the last of the magic from the woman’s core he squashed the meaty mass of her heart between his fingers, savoring the feeling of the congealing blood oozing through his hand as he breathed in the metallic scent. Dropping the smooshed organ, he raised his hand up to the light filtering strongly into the cavern now, marveling as the sun reflected off the crimson liquid and created a ruby red halo around his hand. Slowly, he lowered it to his lips, his tongue darting out to swipe at his bloody digits. A groan tore through his throat, bouncing off the walls of the cavern to create a symphony of wet licks and appreciative moans.

Touch. Smell. Sight. Taste. Hearing.

A sense of self.

Things he had been deprived of for so long.

“Praise to Lah for the blessing of her mercy and the sacrifice of nine of her children,” he murmured into the silent cavern, basking in the feeling of being alive once more before he began to make his way out of the cavern.

It was easy to navigate through the winding maze of his underground prison, the journey a swift one as he followed the trail of lingering magic from the traps the archeologists had dismantled. The few that they had missed were powerful, but time had worn away their potency and so they were easy enough to break through. Especially as, with each step he took, he began to resemble a more human figure: his body less waiflike and more muscled, his bones no longer visible and his joints no longer creaking. Before he knew it, he was standing under the entrance to the labyrinth built high within the rocky earth.

He chuckled at the desperate last attempt to keep him from escaping back to the outside world. It would have been a rather effective obstacle if he had escaped on his own. The shell of a creature he had been not twenty minutes ago wouldn’t have managed to leap such a hurdle. That wasn’t the case now, however. Gathering the magic he’d stolen from the nine wixen who’d stumbled upon his prison, he braced himself before taking to the air as a streak of light, landing in a carved limestone chamber smaller than the one he’d been imprisoned in. A barrow he concluded upon further investigation, his gaze pausing on the three sarcophagi standing guard to the entrance of his underground prison.

“Ah, my beloved students, if only you had taken my offer. After all, the dead have no power to entomb the living,” he chuckled ruefully, running a gentle finger over the foot of each coffin. It took the smallest twitch of his finger to drag his regrown fingernail over the stone instead, the unholy shriek it caused reverberating through the tomb. With an ease that spoke of centuries of practice, he sent just the slightest pulse of magic through the tip of his nail, embedding it into the three coffins. He felt the stone beneath his finger gave a hard, groaning shudder before it crumbled away to nothing but dust, the sound of it like the hushed whisper of falling sand in the silence left behind by his nail.

Under the cloud of rubble were three sets of weathered skeletons, whittled and pockmarked with deterioration. Carefully, he stepped over their remains, reaching down to pluck one of their skulls from the dust and laughing brightly at what he found. There, imprinted into the forehead of the skull, was an inscription of seven runes: ᛋᚬᚢᛚ ᛋᛅᛚ.

“It seems you really did try to plan for everything, didn’t you mii yoraanne? ” he murmured, lightly running his fingers over the runes. They spat at him, sparking with magic and the unquestionable feeling of frustration and sorrow. Huffing softly in amusement, he shrank the skull until it was little bigger than his palm before repeating the process with the other two. Callously, he yanked a length of hair from his head, weaving the strands into a plat that he then hooked through each skull. When he was finished, the skulls rested on his sternum as an impromptu necklace, practically radiating resentment.

“Don’t be like that,” he cooed. Turning on his heel, he made for the opening of the barrow, mockingly petting each skull with a finger. “After all, it’s been such a long time since we’ve seen each other. I would hate to abandon you here when you’ve so anxiously been waiting for my return.”

The skulls emitted a faint wave of despair before they grew dormant, their scorching magic dimming to a faint ember. But he was no longer paying the skulls any attention. No, he was too captivated by the harsh light of the sun seeping in through the rough frame of the barrow’s entrance, blinding eyes that had grown accustomed to the void of its absence as he stepped past the threshold and into the fresh air. He gulped down great lungfuls that tickled his nose, full of the scents of plant growth and summer heat and a salty sea breeze instead of damp stone and musty air.

He could feel his eyes watering, tears slipping down his cheeks as a dull throb built behind them from the intensity of the sunlight. He didn’t let that stop him from tilting his head back to further bask in the feeling of warm sunshine suffusing his skin. His toes when he realized he was standing on a carpet of grass, the half-dead blades like the softest of furs compared to the slippery, jagged slate of his prison. All around him, the sounds of birds and insects and small animals echoed across the extensive grassland, their calls all melding together into a cacophonous song. A breathless laugh broke through his lips, a smile stretching his face painfully as he raised his arms above him and let his laughter overtake him. His first real laugh in a millennium.

He was free.

He only took a few more moments to rejoice, relishing in the feeling of wind tangling in his hair and the sun kissing his skin before he exhaled deeply.

There was so much to do now.

Pivoting on the spot, he disapparated, the absence of his laughter and the broken, bloody bodies he’d left down in his prison the only evidence that he was ever there.