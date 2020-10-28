Chapter Text

It wasn’t Wen Qing’s fault, when all was said and done. She was tired, she was sore (though probably not as sore as the two patients), and she’d been working consistently without a break for more than a full day at that point. She had no reason to expect it to happen. After all, it hadn’t happened in the previous day and a half, and as far as she knew or could tell, nothing had changed. And in fact, nothing had changed, not until it actually did change. It happened in a moment, not gradually, so she couldn’t have known it was coming.

She’d prepared for it, in fact. Wen Ning was in charge of making sure it didn’t happen, not that she thought it was all that likely. She knew what she was doing with a needle, and she’d done it before, dozens if not hundreds of times. She knew what she was doing, and she took the proper precautions, so it really wasn’t her fault.

It wasn’t Wen Ning’s fault, in the end, either. He’d been warned, of course, but his sister had very clearly told him exactly what to do and exactly where to do it, so he’d done what she asked and what more could he be expected to do? He was holding Wei Wuxian’s arms, his shoulders really, because everyone knew (well, everyone who was in a position to know, which for the purposes of this moment was really just him and his sister, and maybe Wei Wuxian himself if he hadn’t been in so much pain that he wasn’t really capable of knowing anything else) that Wei Wuxian was a gesticulator. He moved his hands, he moved his arms, they were practically never not in motion, so of course Wen Ning was up by his shoulders holding him down. And they couldn’t tie him down, because if they’d tied him down then they’d have had to untie him every time Wen Qing needed to rotate him, moving one limb and then the other to make sure that this process wasn’t destroying all his spiritual pathways in case she ended up deciding it couldn’t be done properly after all and had to reverse course. And Wen Ning was strong, but he wasn’t that large, so there was no way he could hold both Wei Wuxian’s shoulders and legs at the same time, especially not without getting in Wen Qing’s way, and he never wanted to get in his sister’s way even if she wasn’t doing the hardest thing she’d ever done in her entire life. Which she had made very clear to him she was.

It wasn’t even Wei Wuxian’s fault, not really, because he had no freaking clue what his body was doing, not after a day and a half of the most exquisite torment he’d ever felt in his entire life, pain that made the Wen brand in the Xuanwu cave feel like a loving caress and the tearing beak of the Xuanwu of Slaughter itself a thoughtful kiss. His body was out of his control in a way he’d never experienced before—arguably, no one had ever experienced before—and he didn’t even have full access to the healing and pain-relieving functions of his spiritual energy, so the feeling was even more alien and also more difficult to resist. He thrashed like a caged thing, as he had from the beginning, but somehow Wen Qing’s careful explorations must have hit something eve so slightly different within him (and how ironic was it that the first person to be inside him was inside him from this angle and with absolutely no salacious intent?) because this time when he bit down his scream and thrashed about his leg went there instead of there. But it wasn’t intentional, and he wasn’t really conscious in the same way the other two were, even if he was awake (had to be awake, couldn’t fall asleep), so it wasn’t his fault.

It obviously wasn’t Jiang Cheng’s fault, because, well, needles.

So it was nobody’s fault.

But it still happened. Wei Wuxian still kicked Jiang Cheng, and somehow, improbably, impossibly (and wasn’t it the Jiang motto to attempt, nay, achieve the impossible?) he rolled Jiang Cheng over just enough that the needle hit a rock, and it dislodged just enough that Jiang Cheng stopped being incapacitated and woke up.

In the middle of the operation he was never supposed to know about.

Being Jiang Cheng, the first thing he did was swear.

“What the fuck?” The first thing he was really conscious of perceiving were the two figures standing over the prone body of a man. It took a blink for him to recognize the man as Wei Wuxian, and it was only because his own body was so weak (from the lack of a golden core, weeks of refusing to take care of himself, hours of climbing a mountain, and a day and a half of being entirely immobilized by Wen Qing’s needles) that he didn’t surge to his feet and shove them off his brother. The second blink helped him recognize the Wens, and he was confused enough by that to allow his weakness to pull him back down to the ground, though he made sure his head was turned towards whatever was going on over there so he could at least monitor the situation, even if he didn’t think he could do anything about it.

“Shit.” Wen Qing’s hands were still literally inside Wei Wuxian, so she gestured with her head towards Jiang Cheng and muttered to Wen Ning. “Get him back down.”

“He’s down, jiejie.” Wen Ning was nothing if not literal. “Also, Young Master Wei is still thrashing about. I’m afraid he’ll hurt himself if I let go.”

“Great.” Wen Qing rolled her eyes and spared half a second to glare at Jiang Cheng. “Stay down. Don’t move.”

“All right.” Nothing could have convinced either of the Wens more that Jiang Cheng was still very much out of it than the fact that he agreed to this without complaint. “But only if you tell me what the fuck is going on. You better have a good explanation for why my brother is bleeding out next to me or I’ll break your legs.” So he was still Jiang Cheng. A good diagnostic, she supposed. “Wait, what’s he even doing here? What are you doing here?” His head flopped in what she thought was probably supposed to be a swivel back and forth. “Did something happen to Baoshen Sanren? Oh god, did I fuck this up somehow?”

Wen Qing couldn’t help herself. She laughed. It probably sounded maniacal, like the sort of thing Wen Ruohan would do before enslaving another dozen cultivators’ corpses to the Yin Iron, but there was no one here to judge her. A-Ning was too sweet, too much her dear little brother, to ever tell her she was mad. Wei Wuxian was madder, no matter how far beyond the bend she might have gone. And Jiang Cheng was lying on the ground with a needle still half-sticking out his neck, and also dumb enough to fall for Wei Wuxian’s bullshit (even if there were extenuating circumstances for that), so he didn’t exactly have standing to say anything either.

“There’s Baoshen Sanren.” She nodded towards the hat lying on the ground a few feet away, then turned her attention back towards Wei Wuxian’s interior. She had already extracted most of the core, and fed much of the circulating energy in his medians into Jiang Cheng—which was why they were so close together that Wei Wuxian had been able to kick Jiang Cheng in the first place; her arms just weren’t that long—so this was the trickiest part of the operation in some ways, the part where she had to start actually decoupling his medians and his core, carefully (carefully) making sure she didn’t actually damage either in the process. She’d spent the first day unblocking Jiang Cheng’s medians, slowly undoing the damage Core-Melting Hand had done as he burned out the central core, and so she was pretty sure she knew what not to do with Wei Wuxian’s, but that didn’t really lead her to a definite answer of what to do, and the ancient text she was working from was frustratingly enigmatic on the point.

She made a face at Wen Ning, and her brother took up the explanations while she zoned into her work. Jiang Cheng wasn’t going anywhere, and besides his depression he wasn’t in any actual danger of dying right now. It was her job to make sure his brother stayed in the same state. And to do that, she couldn’t have any distractions.

And anyway, it wasn’t her fault.