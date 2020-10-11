Chapter Text

“Do you know what it is to be lost?” the child asks, wide eyed and trembling. “To watch as everything passes you by, unending? To be the afterthought of an afterthought?”

The man pauses, head tilted to the side as if struggling to hear something far away.

“And do you know what it means to be found,” the child continues, voice fading away as if losing strength. “To be a pleasant surprise sitting on the path, or a misplaced tool on the rack returned, or a treat left under the bed, unnoticed until the stench of rot became too much?”

The child’s hand is as cold as ice where it grips the man’s arm, leaving frost in its wake.

“Do you know?”

—

Hideo looks down at the small form of the principal and licks the back of his teeth in thought. He wants to say he’s not sure exactly how he got here, but that would be a lie—at no point were there any outside forces influencing him to apply for this particular job posting.

“And what made you decide on UA?” the principal asks, as if able to read his thoughts. Hideo would not put it past him.

He takes a moment to debate his options, hiding his flickering eyes to take a sip of lukewarm tea. The room is a degree or two too warm for his stiff suit, making him regret his decision to edge closer to professional than comfortable, especially for this meeting.

“UA is one of the most prestigious campuses in the country,” he hedges, flicking his eyes back up. “There are many benefits to be gained by working here.”

Like the salary. The salary is the only thing that made the idea of working so close to the epicentre of hero drama worth it. Hideo isn’t quite destitute—yet—but his parents had just enough money to get him through school, and now he’s expected to return the favour and get them through retirement. Considering his degree is turning out to be relatively useless in the current economy, and despite two lifetimes of school under his belt, he’s never been ambitious or clever enough to stand out in competition and it's not a surprise that he’s struggling to find a job.

It might not be his dream job, picking up after a bunch of teenagers with super quirks, but at least theoretically he’ll be working in the evenings, when there’s less of them around. He’ll be on call for the rest of the day, but only for emergency fixes such as replacing a broken light or mopping up a spill.

And, as a plus, UA requires such stringent background checks for employees he’s unlikely to end up in a similar situation as his last job, where his overly friendly co-worker ended up being a stalker with a glasses fetish. He still hasn’t been able to bring himself to stop using his contacts yet, even though they irritate his eyes to hell and back.

“Of course,” Nezu replies with a smile. Hard to tell if it’s legitimate, considering the differences between rodent and human facial muscles and all, but at least he doesn’t think he’s responded incorrectly.

“And how do you feel about working so closely with our pro heroes?” Nezu continues, which almost causes Hideo to spit out the mouthful of tea he just took.

What is the expected answer here, he wonders? Too much fawning over the teachers would probably come across as fanish—which he imagines wouldn’t go over too well. On the other hand, pro heroes are expected to be idolised, and being too dismissive might come across as someone who has grievances against them.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect I’ll be seeing a lot of them,” he hedges. “Unless I need to replace something urgently in class. I think most people would be a little interested in catching a glimpse of any pro-hero, so I can’t say I would mind being on friendly terms with them. Would make the job easier, too, I imagine.”

Another quick flash of a smile, even as Nezu smoothly moves on.

“How would you deal with the commute? I know for some the campus can be a little inconvenient to get to, especially if you’re taking the train. An unfortunate side effect of requiring so much space.”

Poor students, Hideo muses. Get top of the line campus grounds, but have to walk a couple kilometres to the nearest train in return.

“Not a problem,” he assures. “I’m used to long walks from my previous job. And If ever it’s absolutely needed, I can borrow my parent’s car—it’s not reliable for day to day use, but it’s a good last resort for winter storms.”

Whoops, actually, was that too much information? Probably didn’t need to give up that much, he concedes with an awkward twist to his lips. Gods, interviews are so stressful.

“Of course. I take it you still live at home, then? It’s always nice to see someone on such good terms with their parents,” Nezu breezes on by. “And you wrote that you are supporting them both at this point, is that correct?”

“Yes,” Hideo replies, smile somewhat frozen on his face. He wouldn’t say he’s on good terms—he’s not on bad terms, either, exactly. But there’s a lot he doesn’t tell his parents about, and there’s a lot of expectations they have of him he pretends to not know about.

Some of it is rather inevitable, considering his... younger years being spent absolutely adamant that they weren’t his parents, and that he was a completely different person living a completely different life. His second childhood was filled with psychologist meetings and confusion, on both sides.

Besides, they still seem to think he’s going to settle down and give them grandchildren, which, hah, no.

“UA has a very extensive benefits package for families with dependents,” Nezu says, and it takes a moment for Hideo to catch on. That’s certainly not a piece of information available on the public job posting. He doesn’t have time to reply before the principal continues.

“We even offer childcare for staff with pre-school age dependents. Kana-san, who would be your direct superior, takes care to organise a roster for volunteer events with the children—would that be something you would be interested in?”

Hideo rubs his hand against the stiff fabric of his pant leg. Is admitting that he’s completely hopeless with children a detriment here? Or, conversely, is accepting additional work right at the start likely to saddle him with even more unpaid work to do?

“I suppose it would depend on the event,” he tries to deflect, laughing a bit nervously. “I don’t do very well with clowns, so birthday parties are out.”

Nezu laughs, surprisingly, and it doesn’t even seem too fake.

“No worries, most parties here are usually hero-themed, for good reason. I’ll let her attempt to convince you, since she can be quite convincing.”

Hideo pushes down the hope that starts bubbling in his chest. That’s certainly not the sort of thing someone says if they’re not going to hire. And Nezu doesn’t come across as someone likely to toe the line for politeness sake.

“I think we have just a few more questions, and then a few papers to sign, and then we should be done for the day.” Nezu flashes that smile again, looking more catlike than mouselike at this point.

You know that feeling that you’re walking into a trap, and you know it, and the trap knows it? Yeah, sometimes, as an adult, you have to turn off that feeling and just go with it, otherwise you’ll never get a job or that loan you need, or figure out how to do your taxes on your own.

Or maybe that’s just Hideo.

“Perfect,” Hideo smiles back, relief slowly bleeding into his veins. Either way, at least this means the interview will be over soon.

“Now then, there’s some specific questions we need from you for our legal team…”

They go over the last of the more tedious questions—has he ever participated in any protests, has he ever been arrested, is he currently part of an active investigation—and some more off the wall questions about the particulars of his quirk and his exemption license.

“The police decided it was quicker to just assign me a liaison, instead of having to go through the whole process each time. It shouldn’t come up very often—they still prefer to go through the usual investigative approach before asking me to try my quirk. There have been times when the person found was... not quite in one piece when my quirk activated, and the victims’ family ended up traumatized.”

“Fascinating. And you have no desire for a permanent position in either the police force or heroics?” Nezu leans forward, looking enthralled.

Hideo shakes his head.

“Lost and Found doesn’t really work like that. Or, well. It can, but not in a consistent way. It has such a niche use, that even with training I was always told it wouldn’t help much in general heroics. As soon as you start working with more theoretical things, like a lost person or a lost identity, the results become really unpredictable. And I’m not sure I have the stomach for police work. My quirk works better on a smaller scale—finding lost keys, a left behind toy, someone’s forgotten backpack.”

He’s not lying, even if he’s perhaps not telling the whole truth. Lost and Found is a versatile quirk, but if people knew exactly how broad it’s use actually was, he knows he would never get any peace. Hopefully at a place like UA, where most of the population has flashy, powerful quirks, something like Lost and Found will get overlooked.

“Of course, of course. The legal team will probably still want the contact details of your liaison,” Nezu replies, not dimming at all. “Having some experience with the police force would surely help you fit in here. A lot of our staff has family or friends in the industry. Well, I do believe that’s it, unless you have any questions?”

Hideo rattles off a few—it’s always good to have questions prepared for interviews, since it shows both initiative and interest—and signs the rest of the documents, before being politely but firmly ushered out of the office. He sees no one besides the quiet secretary guiding him out, and he even gets to the front gates feeling rather good about it all.

He should get confirmation in a couple of days by phone, but on a whole, he’s pretty sure his chances are good unless something absolutely major explodes.

He debates texting his mom about it, but decides to leave it for a surprise at dinner—otherwise he’ll be fielding her questions all evening by text, and she’s the type to send fourteen separate messages at a time and then complain that he’s not answered them all in order.

He shoves his hand into his suit pocket, “grabs” his wallet, and lets his phone drop into a nearby bush outside the train station. He’s probably the bane of the pickpockets on his particular train route, he muses, swiping his card through the train turnstile. He drops his wallet in the trash as he walks past.

He loosens his tie a little, slumping down against the slightly sticky seats. He reaches down to the floor and picks up a water bottle—unopened, of course—and washes out the taste of stale tea and nerves from his mouth.

The only other passenger in his car blinks at him in confusion, and he makes aggressive eye contact in return before placing the bottle behind his seat.

Yes. Better for everyone involved if he doesn’t explain how exactly Lost and Found works.

—

His first couple of days are hectic, as any new job is. His supervisor Kana-san is a stout woman probably a few years older than his own mother, with the sort of no-nonsense competence to her that vaguely reminds him of his previous-life’s grandmother. He’s assigned to shadowing the morning crew at first: the cheerful Suwan-san and much shyer Fujii-san. Suwan-san is from Thailand, and spends most of the time between explaining the work comparing Hideo to his younger brother back home.

Hideo doesn’t mind so much, even if it confuses him a little. He doesn’t think Suwan-san knows enough about him besides very surface level small talk details about his life. He figures he must be a bit lonely. Or else it’s a weird version of hazing.

His co-workers all seem nice—not too nice, luckily—but most of them are a few years older, at least, and there’s the general awkwardness of being the new kid on the block to work through. You would think that by the time you hit thirty you wouldn't have to deal with schoolyard alliances, but from two lifetimes of experience, it only gets hidden under a blanket of politeness and social norms.

He doesn’t see much of the teachers, which isn’t too much of a surprise considering the school year hasn’t quite started yet. But he does strike up a surface level friendship with a few of the kitchen staff, who are just starting the process of preparing for the inevitable insanity of a Lunch Rush-orchestrated cafeteria menu.

He learns that the support staff—the administration, the janitorial department, the kitchen staff, the IT department, all completely separate from the capital “S” Support department—number just under forty people in total. On the surface, this seems like way too much for one school, especially one that isn’t a university, but it turns out to be a very conservative number.

“UA is huge,” Suwan-san laughs, “much bigger than most universities even. The support staff has to be pretty collaborative to get everything done, and it’s rare for us to get new staff. Hell on security to have too many people this close to the little baby heroes, after all.”

“We’re pretty tight knit because of that,” Fujii-san agrees quietly.

“The Support Department pitches in for things like large scale technological tests—like the robots in the entrance exam—but otherwise we’re in charge with making sure that the multiple city blocks that UA owns all run smoothly. I think next month Kana-san is going to have you swap to outer wall staff, actually.” Suwan-san muses.

“Outer wall staff?” Hideo asks, somewhat suspiciously.

Outer wall ends up being the staff that deal with the auxiliary buildings—the USJ, the many mini-city simulations, the storage and manufacturing plants. In some ways they require a lot more work to keep in shape—usually being giant buildings or isolated grounds—but at the same time it’s less hectic than the main school.

“Kana-san usually sends Tamaki-san, but he’s getting on in years and the amount of walking involved doesn’t agree with him anymore. I guess she’s hoping you’ll have a longer shelf life, hahah.”

Fujii-san pauses where she’s wiping down a banister and flings her washcloth with perfect accuracy into Suwan’s face. Hideo blinks.

“Ignore him,” she coughs, looking slightly embarrassed. “It’s also because the start of the school year can be really stressful for newcomers. It’s easier to train you up now, give you time to get used to everything in the outer wall, and then swap you back to main staff once things calm down.”

Suwan-san nonchalantly wipes the soap water out of his eyes and grins.

“Oh no, don’t be all reassuring, Fujii-chan. Our dear friend here is going to end up being the new cryptid in the woods, scaring away all the misbehaving children with his broom and duster. Everyone knows outer wall staff go a little weird, all alone out there.”

Fujii-san reaches over and picks up another cloth.

“Alright, alright,” Suwan-san surrenders with a laugh, holding up his empty hands. Fujii-san just shakes her head, turning back to her cart.

“Here, Takenaka-san, let me show you how to operate the waxer,” she says quietly, beaconing him forward.

Hideo can’t help but think that those working at UA seem to end up being pretty eclectic. He’s not sure what that says about him, himself. Except maybe that his therapist might be interested to know he feels like the most mundane person in the room for once.

Besides a few interesting personalities however, things pass rather quietly. He goes out a few times with his new co-workers, learns that Fujii-san is an actual killer at karaoke and that Suwan-san is a lightweight, bumps into Powerloader once in the halls and helps him carry what look like robot guts into the Support room, and otherwise settles into the job.

He starts training on the outer wall protocols, which includes a twenty-two page document on safety measures related to all environmental hazards involved. Kana-san takes him on a rather involved tour, making sure to list all the situations that he should call help for, which starts at villain invasion and keeps getting progressively more ridiculous. He for sure hopes he’s not forgetting something and it turns out the plot has actual aliens involved.

By the time the school year officially starts, he feels pretty comfortable with his life, at least when it relates to work. His parents were happy to see him find a steady job for about a week, before they switched their attention to his still single status. Supposedly thirty-two is too old to still not be married, according to them. They can’t make too much of a fuss now, at least, since he’s now officially making more money than their pension checks.

The first sign that something is wrong is when he checks his checklist for the week and notices that the weekly USJ maintenance has been crossed off. This happens sometimes, when non-scheduled repairs or events pop up. The first day he doesn’t really think much of it, even though it seems a little strange at the time.

The next day, he overhears that half the support staff’s keycards suddenly stopped working, and they need to replace them all. He’s one of the lucky few whose card is still working—potentially because he keeps it “lost” most of the time, and so it doesn’t get exposed to as many weird UA experiments. He’s already lost a phone from the Support Department working with overly strong magnets.

Then he gets the gossip about the destroyed gate. He learns of it a little late—he’s fully outer wall staff now, and so is a little more disconnected from the main support staff—and remembers being a little surprised that there’s not more of a fuss being made about the whole debacle. Replacing a metal gate like the one UA uses for security isn’t an easy task.

The rest of the week passes quietly. He seems almost no one during his regular outer wall work hours—which he brushes off at first.

It makes sense that with a security breach at the main campus, they would want their more senior staff reinforcing those already there. And it’s not like the outer wall staff are very social in the first place.

It’s only as he’s walking into work the next Monday that his unease really coalesces.

He finishes scanning in, changing into his uniform, and preparing his cart. He checks the time and decides to do some of the oft-neglected busy work in the office, since he’s the first one in and it shouldn’t take too long to do his rounds. Monday is usually both the most tedious, and the slowest of days, as things should theoretically still be clean from Friday’s work.

He’s flipping through files, categorising the weekly expense reports and budget—idly calculating the amount of money that UA has to go through for even simple things like quirk accident damages, when something catches his eye.

“Monthly auxiliary safety test?” he reads out loud, squinting against the slightly smudged ink. The paper was wedged in between two reports of broken desks—someone in class must have a strength quirk they don’t know how to control properly—and an old notice of a broken coffee machine. It for sure doesn’t look like it belongs in the stack it’s been placed in.

He reads further and feels his frown only deepen.

According to the page, all auxiliary testing sites—such as the USJ—must go through a monthly safety check, usually requiring a full day booking. They need to shut the whole place down and test the alarms, the structural integrity of the fake buildings, the drainage system of the flooded area, and the fire suppression system of the burning zone. Included is a step by step guide on which systems will need to be rebooted afterwards, mainly the communication network.

Something needles at him slightly, and he slowly places it to the side as he continues the rest of the filing. He figures he’ll show it to Kana-san later, and make sure he’s not missing anything too big. Maybe it’s an old policy, and it got misfiled instead of disposed of.

He closes all the cabinets and locks them, “losing” the keys in the process. He glances over at the table and pauses to consider the file once more, before slowly sighing in aggravation.

“I’m not going to be able to relax until I check this out, am I?” he mutters, “finding” the keys to past schedule files.

He doesn’t have to riffle far before he’s holding the past couple weeks’ maintenance schedules.

“Let’s see…” he flips between them, not seeing anything too erroneous, until he gets to the end of the stack and finds last week’s—the one he previously noticed as being strange. While having certain auxiliary sites crossed off of the maintenance schedule isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary, a quick double-check shows that the previous times USJ has been exempt they’ve always had a specific filing code attached. This one was literally crossed off with black marker.

Going further, he cross checks the dates and feels his confusion only grow as he realises that the maintenance date suggested on the protocol document is the same as the crossed off date.

He quickly finds this week's schedule and pauses, as a sudden feeling of dread rises in his throat.

He glances at the clock and curses.

According to the schedule, class 1A should currently be in USJ for a survival training exercise. Which, considering the safety protocol test wasn’t done properly, is a potential disaster waiting to happen. Not only for the students, but the school—their insurance and liability documents are a nightmare to even file, he can’t imagine what a mess an accident would mean to actually deal with.

He “finds” his phone again and punches in Kana-san’s number. It rings a few times before he gets a no signal message.

“What the—” he mutters, staring at the phone in mild disbelief. UA has amazing signal, despite being in the middle of nowhere in some places. “What a bad time for the lines to go down.”

He checks the break room and the phone there, but it also gives him a busy signal.

It’s a little creepy, to be honest. He’s in an empty building, with no phone signal, and his earlier unease is only growing.

He could walk all the way to the main campus, but that would take a long time and completely screw up his work day, especially if it ends up being something really minor.

He thinks back to Suwan-san’s remarks on the outer wall staff going a little strange, and can almost believe him for a moment. Being this isolated is... unsettling.

He eyes the phone in his hands for a moment or two in thought. He could use his quirk to—but no, that’s almost more extreme of a reaction to the situation than going to the main campus. He shakes his head and gathers his cart together again.

The electric carts can carry not only his work tools, but can be used for transport in limited spurts. It won’t be enough to get him to the main campus, but it does cut down on the time needed to get from the office to the testing sites.

He leaves a quick note on the notice board and locks up.

—

Iida almost crashes into the man, having not seen him at all until he’s only a couple meters away. It’s more than just startling—he was sure that that patch of road was completely empty a second beforehand. It’s only because his adrenaline is pumping so much already that he’s able to break in time.

“Excuse me!” he gasps out, falling into a bow reflexively even as his brain tries to catch up with his mouth. He doesn’t have time to stop, it could be a matter of life or death—

“Woah, kid, calm down,” the man says, pulling him out of the bow.

Iida tries to catch his breath even as he’s forced to consider the man a bit more thoroughly. The first thing that strikes him is just how tall he is—much taller than Iida himself, almost looming over him. That impression is not made any softer by the harsh lines of his face or the reddened whites of his eyes.

For some reason he’s wearing a cleaning staff uniform.

“Where’s the fire?” the man asks, squinting down at him with something bordering a glare. Iida stares up at him wide eyed in return, almost completely missing the words. He doesn’t have time—

“Villains have attacked USJ,” he stutters out, hands jerking out of control. “And Thirteen-san got hit, and Aizawa-sensei is fighting on his own, and I need to get help right now!”

He tenses his legs to start running, but a hand on his arm stops him before he can get moving.

“Hold up,” the man says, brow furrowed. “Are you planning on running the whole way there? That’s going to take at least an hour from here.”

“I’m fast,” Iida disagrees, shaking his head. “And the communication network is down.”

The man stares at him for a moment, even as Iida can feels himself start to vibrate out of anxiety. To leave in the middle of a conversation would be the height of rudeness, but being a hero is more than just being polite—and there’s a timer ticking down the longer he stands around. The whole situation is unnerving him more than he would expect—not just the stress of villains attacking, but the way the man is standing so still, the way his long limbs feel almost threatening as they hang at his side. Even the way the nearby trees cast shadows on the both of them, bringing his face in and out of shadow.

He realises there’s nothing to say that this man isn’t one of the villains. He could be a lookout, or someone sent specifically to stop Iida from calling for help. He takes an uneasy step back and finds himself flicking his eyes around.

The roads to USJ are worryingly isolated and quiet.

“Here,” the man replies eventually, digging into a pocket and taking out a cellphone. “Whatever they have interfering with the phone lines shouldn’t affect the public lines. Hopefully if you get past the treeline you should be able to call for help. There’s a direct line to Nezu’s secretary programed in.”

Iida takes the phone with numb hands.

“I—I can’t just take your phone!” He cries.

“Kid, you were the one saying there’s no time, just take it and go. I’ll see if I can reboot the communication network from the maintenance tunnel, but in case I can’t, you need to get as far away from USJ as possible, and call for help, alright?”

The man straightens a little more and gives him a bit of a push.

“Go on, leave the rest to us. The UA staff is trained to deal with this.”

Iida nods quickly and bursts off again, kicking up another cloud of dust. He can’t see much at the speed he’s going, but he glances back once, only to see the road is empty once again. He can’t think about it much more, too busy concentrating on his speed and keeping on eye on the phone in his hand. He’ll need to be able to call as soon as the signal returns.

He tries to remember if he even saw a staff badge on the man’s shirt or not.

—

Hideo is still halfway convinced that the poor kid he just passed is being hazed by his teachers—he’s heard horror stories of what the hero class teachers put their students through. A fake villain attack to test what their immediate reaction would be, wouldn’t be out of the ordinary.

Still, with everything else not lining up, and with the safety protocols blaring through his head, he can’t in good conscience not take it seriously.

He takes the side path, stepping off the main road and heading towards the concealed service door. It takes a couple minutes to unlock the door and imput his access code, and he takes the time to try and remember back to what he knows about the timeline of UA’s plotline. Not for the first time he wishes he had gotten reborn in a series he actually liked—he would have killed to be able to explore Middle Earth or have the option of flying an X-Wing. Heck, he’d even take the somewhat embarrassing Perth series. At least that had dragons.

He vaguely remembers, in his past life, his younger brother being pretty obsessed with My Hero Academia. But brotherly osmosis only goes so far—he only vaguely knows what the main character looks like. When he was reborn and finally had to come to peace with suddenly living in a completely different universe, a fictional one at that, he’d somewhat assumed that he’d ended up in a non-canonical timeline anyways.

He’s already thirty-two in this new life, and he hasn’t seen anything he vaguely recognises from the plot.

If his shiny new job is going to show him differently, he’s going to be peeved.

The service tunnel is empty, which considering the fact that a training exercise is supposed to be ongoing is a little odd. Usually there’s at least a few staff hanging around to make sure something doesn’t burn down. In fact, if villains have invaded, the fact that it was a student that had to run for help seems extremely suspicious.

He finds the maintenance room relatively quickly—it’s marked with an electric danger symbol. Peeking in shows it to be empty, which means whatever communication blackout is going on is not likely to be happening locally.

Hopefully.

From his experience dealing with old, virus-riddled computers at his last job, he’s hoping a remote connection will get fried with a reboot. As long as it’s not malware that’s actually on the drive itself, and it’s only something redirecting the signal, which he has no actual evidence of right now.

He slips into the room and “finds” the safety protocol document from earlier. Although he’s not been trained exactly to operate this specific equipment, he has a pretty good guide at hand, and it doesn’t look too different to what he’s used to.

He gets to work.