Chapter Text

“Woah, Midori!” Ashido exclaimed, clambering over her friends to reach Midoriya's side. “That was some crazy sh*t you pulled in there! I can’t believe you’re going to get six quirks!”

“Me neither!” Midoriya said, trying (and failing) to not get overwhelmed by Ashido’s presence. “And now Todoroki can finally stop say All Might is my father.”

“If anything, this only proves my theory,” Todoroki says, allowing a smirk to grace his features.

Denki pops up with a, “ Have any theories involving me, Todoroki?”

“Of course, why wouldn’t I?” Todoroki looks genuinely confused, but before anyone can ask for clarification he says, “You’re obviously Present Mic’s secret love child, anyways. I’m not sure how you’ve avoided detection.”

After that bold statement, chaos broke out that only ended when Present Mic screeched, “Hey little listeners, quiet down. Kaminari is a great kid, but he isn’t mine. Not only are we not related, but the math doesn’t work. He’s 16 and I’m 31, kiddo.” At this point, everyone has calmed down (slightly) and they’re all sitting together in rapt attention to see what Todoroki will respond, and he doesn’t disappoint.

Todoroki looks Present Mic dead in the eye and responds, “Then I guess you’re brothers.”

Present Mic has opened his mouth to once again refute Todoroki’s statement, but before he can a door that wasn’t there a millisecond who slammed open, Iida Tensei rushing in hurriedly. Hatsume Mei followed behind him, furiously writing in a small brown notebook, not unlike the one Midoriya carried with him at all times.

“Tensei? Hatsume? How’d you guys get here?” Present Mic asks. Eraserhead stands up in the corner and activates his quirk on the two newcomers to make sure that they aren’t imposters of some sort.

“I don’t know, ‘Zashi,” Tensei answered, panting as he relaxed from his mad dash into the room. “Me and Hatsume we’re both singled out to come over here with this note.” He passed a note over to Aizawa, who read it with a raised brow. “There were other pros, and a few villains in the other room, but we were chosen for whatever reason.”

“You must have something to do with this universe, then,” Present Mic exclaimed. “Midoriya over there,” he points to Midoriya.

The greenette waves and then cowers slightly when Hatsume rushes over with a battle cry of, “Mr. Ten Million! I’ve got so many new babies for you to try!”

Mic decides not to question that statement, continuing, “Midoriya got hit with a multiverse quirk that lets any relevant people see the path his life might have taken. You and Hatsume must be relevant to this one in some way.”

Aizawa stalked over to Mic and thrust a note in front of his face. The Voice Hero read aloud,

“ Dear occupants,

Please send Iida Tensei, otherwise known as Pro Hero: Ingenium and Hatsume Mei through the doorway that has just appeared. The people on the other side will explain what is going on.

Good luck,

Tsuki ”

“We got a note just like it explaining what happened, Tensei. Hopefully, this will all be done soon, but apparently, time isn’t moving, so it’s illogical to worry.” He’s about to continue when a note falls from the sky into his hand. “Oh?”

His face morphs into concern as he calls out, “Togata, bring Eri and your classmates over please.”

Aizawa watches as Togata stands up and gathers Eri and the Big Three and makes his way over, ignoring Yamada and Iida’s curiosity.

“We just got this note,” Aizawa holds up the small piece of paper, “and it says that you four need to head through that door. Ingenium and Hatsume came from over there, so it should be safe, but we don’t have any other option. Be careful.”

“What’s happening?” Eri asked, glancing back and forth between Togata and Aizawa.

“We’re going into that other room, Eri! Don’t worry, I’m here, so everything’s going to be just fine!”

No sooner did the four kids walk through the door than the screen at the front of the room pop up with a Video Loaded !

Aizawa didn’t feel like waiting for people to quiet down on their own so he let his quirk sweep over the room, quieting students and pros alike.

Chitose Kizuki is a simple woman. If there’s news, she will get it. If there’s something interesting, she will record it. If there’s someone interesting, she will interview them. After all, that’s how news works.

Oh look at that, Aizawa-Sensei is already scowling at the screen! His hatred of reporters is well known at UA, even if his hero name is well-hidden. Izuku would know, he’s asked several upperclassmen to describe his Class 1A’s teacher, and they always use the same words. (“Class A’s teacher? Oh, I’m pretty sure that’s the guy who looks like a hobo ‘cuz he carries a sleeping bag around with him all the time. Oh, and he hates reporters, right? Sorry, that’s all I know.”)

So, no one’s shocked at the glare that Aizawa-Sensei is directing at the screen, but they are all curious as to why there’s a reporter on the screen in the first place.

“Maybe it’s your hero debut, kero?” Tsu asks diplomatically, and Izuku shakes his head.

“Probably not, I’m pretty sure my debut will be listed as that one battle against Overhaul a little bit ago.” Tsu nods at his statement, and no one else seems to have a guess, or they were too nervous to say it aloud.

Except it isn’t so simple this time.

Chitose, writer identity ‘Curious’, has spent the whole day walking around looking for anything newsworthy. Other than the debut of Mt. Lady,

Shouta shudders. He hates reporters with a burning passion, and now this one is going on about missing Mt. Lady’s debut. Like she would have been the first reporter to publish an article about that anyways.

which she missed due to stupid transport delays,

Shouta has a brief moment of vindictive glee, despite the fact that this reporter has done nothing to him, and likely doesn’t exist, as evidenced by the fact that she isn’t even in this room.

there hadn’t been anything particularly interesting today. It made her feel off, though her veteran reporter instincts tell her that something particularly iconic will be happening today.

“500¥ that it has something to do with Midoriya?” Kaminari asks those sitting nearest, and everyone is quick to tell him that No sir, they will not be taking that bet, and Kaminari sighs in disappointment at the easy money lost.

Events filed under ‘particularly iconic’ are limited but not included to:

A hero’s debut

A hero’s retirement

A great victory

A great tragedy

“The last one’s going to be something oddly specific, but still relates to Izuku here somehow,” Ochako predicts, and while Izuku wants to fervently deny it, they all know that it’s probably true.

A lifechanging event that splits the timeline into numerous branches and universes- the most serious event that affects the very world around the individual

“Told you so!” Ochako squeezes in between Tenya and Izuku so she can look the latter directly in the eyes as she says, “You’ve ascended Izuku, you’re going to rule the world.”

“Ochako, no!”

Just kidding; It’s not like her instincts are that sharp

And it’s not like one individual can just singlehandedly catalyse timeline fragments if they even exist

“Indeed Midoriya, the way you appear to affect fate is truly a mysterious and chaotic force of its own..” Tokoyami intoned from somewhere to the right, and Izuku blushed and curled into Ochako’s shoulder as she laughed in agreement.

“I can’t possibly affect that many universes, Tokoyami-kun,” Izuku sat up straighter so he could see the bird-headed boy, who just looked back in an unblinking staring contest for several long seconds before both boys conceded and turned their attention back to the screen.

She sat on a park bench, taking a break to think. ‘Mt. Lady DID debut today, so why is this feeling still present?’, she asked herself.

Suddenly, an explosion in the distance.

“Oh shit,” Katsuki cursed.

Eijiro raised his head from the blond’s surprisingly warm shoulder questioningly, and the blond sighed in annoyance. “I’m sure you figured it out, Deku , so explain to the f*ckers what’s going on.”

“S-sure, Kacchan!” Eijiro can see Midoriya startle, so he smiles encouragingly at his green-haired classmate, which seems to give him some kind of comfort as he draws in a breath.

“Do you guys remember the Sludge Villain incident last year?” Any classmates within hearing range of Midoriya (which is most of them, as it is a rather small room) nod, and he continues, “That’s what they’re showing on-screen, I vividly remember it being the same day as Mt. Lady’s debut.”

Eijiro snorts quietly. Only Midoriya would tell which day it is by which Pro just debuted.

She smiles to herself.

‘Finally.’

“That sounds so ominous !” Hizashi whispers empathetically to the group of pro heroes and UA staff.

He knows that Shouta agrees with him (Don’t ask him how he knows, he just does ), and he can see the other pro’s struggling to hide their amusement at his silly but true statement.

“What was that explosion though?” Tensei asks in confusion, and the group ponders for a moment before they hear Midoriya exclaim from across the room,

“Do you guys remember the Sludge Villain incident last year?” Hizashi should’ve known Midoriya would figure it out, he was always a smart cookie.

“That sounds about right,” Cementoss says, and the rest of the pros are quick to chime in with their own opinions (which are all in agreement that the little listener is right).

“Hi there, Curious here, live at what seems to be a villain with a sludge quirk taking a young man hostage- “

“That guy looks like he needs some babies!” Hatsume exclaimed, writing furiously in a small notebook she produced from her utility belt.

“Hatsume!” Midoriya exclaimed, getting ready to protest.

“Not to help him with the hostage situation! Although he is still really ineffective at that! But, imagine how hard it’d be to live when you have nobody! I should build some babies that can help combat that for anyone who needs it by taking the-”

“Shut the f*ck up,” Bakugo snapped loudly, which startled Midoriya and caused Hatsume to stop talking, though she continued scribbling furiously.

[Several explosions can be heard]

The vast amount of people occupying the room have one of two reactions; they either say “Bakugo,” with varying degrees of fear and annoyance, or they flinch at the barely muted volume of the blond’s explosions. Some people do both.

“-and it seems that the young boy has an explosion quirk! Which would explain the fires surrounding the area, preventing Kamui Woods from rescuing him-“

“Bullsh*t,” Shouta is quick to say loud enough for those surrounding him to hear.

“I mean, he is a tree, Aizawa,” Vlad King says, only to back away when Shouta glares at him. Coward.

“He’s nimble enough to dodge the fires and grab Bakugo out, and there were at least three other pros on the scene who could’ve at least tried.” He gripes, massaging his forehead aggressively.

[Chitose turns as a number of heroes yell at someone crossing the barrier]

“Hold on, wait a minute- what’s this? It seems that someone has crossed the barrier and is trying to rescue the hostage! Zoom in, I don’t want to miss this!”

“Midoriya,” The entire UA staff sighs in resignation because they know that there is no other person who would possibly run out, and Hizashi can feel Tensei practically radiating confusion.

“Midoriya runs recklessly into situations all the time, Tensei,” Hizashi whispers, and Tensei nods in understanding.

[The camera zooms in and focuses on the individual. The person is small, with green hair and a slight manic look in his eyes. He tosses the yellow bag, managing to hit the slime villain in the eye, causing the villain to momentarily release its hold.

“I’ve got to make a baby to help with that!” Hatsume exclaimed, her words falling on deaf ears as the room saw Tenya and Izuku talking loud enough for everyone to hear.

“Why would you do that, Izuku?” Tenya sounds scandalized, and without context, Izuku probably would’ve agreed. But he did have context.

“It’s not my fault, Tenya!” Izuku protested, seeing Kacchan pout and turn away from their conversation. “Sure, there were lots of pro’s at the scene, but they were just standing around letting Kacchan drown! I couldn’t just let him die!”

Tenya sighed. “As bad as it sounds, that has at least some semblance of sense. But why did you throw your bookbag at the villain? Surely there could’ve been something better you could’ve done!”

“Actually, I threw my bookbag because the rest of the villain's body was intangible. If you watch I hit it in the eye, which hurt the slime enough for it to release Kacchan some.” While the boys were semi-aware of their classmates, neither noticed the group of pro heroes listening in thoughtfully.

The heroes themselves were realizing that what they had written off as a dumb kid trying to save his friend only to end up being saved by All Might wasn’t what had transpired. Instead, the kid had run in with an actual plan, and the view they now had of what happened showed that Midoriya had given Bakugo precious seconds to breathe, and without him, Bakugo would likely be dead.

“That’s actually… not a bad plan,” Snipe commented in a southern drawl. The rest of the teachers and pro’s voiced their various thoughts, and while they were content to allow the kids a little bit of time to discuss what was happening, they needed to get the show moving.

Snipe directed his gun towards the ceiling, firing off a blank and yelling in the silence, “Hold yer horses, kiddos! We’ll be able to know what happens as soon as y’all’re payin’ attention again.” Thankfully, the kids listened and Eraserhead didn’t have to use his quirk- it gave him serious dry eye.

The boy scrambles up the side, trying to claw at the slime to release the explosion quirk user.

Katsuki winces at being forced to remember his first encounter with a villain, only to turn and snap at Kirishima when he tries to ask if he’s okay in a condescending (Concerned, his mind says) whisper.

“I’m fine,” Bakugo snaps, grateful when Kirishima merely pats his shoulder and leans his back against the wall once more.

They appear to shout at each other,

“Of course,” Aizawa sighs, familiar by now with the manner that Bakugo violently shoves away any help, especially if it’s coming from his green-haired peer. (Which, now that he thought about it, was concerning, considering the fact that Midoriya likely had a weak quirk before gaining All Might’s. And wasn’t that a thought , Midoriya with All Might’s quirk?)

before All Might enters the frame and grabs hold of both individuals.

“DETROIT SMASH!” he yells, blasting the villain away.

“All Might is so powerful, kero,” Asui croaked, looking at the screen with disbelief similar to the rest of their peers.

“I know, right?” Izuku says, looking up at the screen with fanboy eyes. “He literally changed the weather with one punch!” He punches the air excitedly. “It was so cool !”

“That is so manly!” Kirishima calls out as the rest of the class shout out their agreement.

The camera zooms out, revealing all the fires put out and the weather changed.]

“Guess the little listener wasn’t wrong about that one,” Yamada commented, earning a tired half-chuckle from Aizawa.

“When have you ever heard Midoriya be wrong about something related to Heroics?” Kayama asks, licking her lips and leaning closer to Yamada.

“Good point,” he concedes willingly.

“And finally All Might appears to save the day! My name is Curious, thanks for watching! Follow our social media for more news!”

“Just so you dumb*sses know, I could’ve saved myself! I didn’t need anyone to help!” Bakugo yells, and the entire room just sighs .

“No offense, Kacchan, but you kinda did,” Kaminari says casually, pointing a finger gun at him lazily. He immediately leans away from Bakugo when his palms start detonating, exclaiming, “I’m just saying! If All Might and Midoriya hadn’t shown up, you’d be gone!”

While Kaminari had originally said that to stop Bakugo’s egomania from exploding, he knew that he’d inadvertently brought the mood down. Then, he had a realization.

“Hey, Midoriya!” He called, looking over to see the greenette tilting his head to the side, like a curious cat. “Why didn’t you use your quirk when you ran in there? Then you’d be the one who saved the day, not All Might, right?”

Midoriya jumps and immediately answers, probably to stop Bakugo answering for him (Like he’s been known to do). “I-It’s illegal! A-and even if it wasn’t, you guys remember the beginning of the year, right?” Everyone but Shinsou nods, so Midoriya continues,

“I was breaking bones left and right at the beginning of the school year, so imagine how troublesome that would’ve been if I used it on the slime villain!”

“Wait, what?” Shinsou exclaims. “You’re telling me that you, U.A’s Golden Child, had a quirk that consistently broke your bones?”

“Oh yeah man, it was crazy to watch!”

“How many did he even break, guys?”

“So many bones,” Aizawa said in a tone that was half a sob and half a desperate plea for help, “Too many.”

“Well, he broke both of his legs and one of his arms to save me from the Zero-Pointer!” Ochako exclaimed, hugging Izuku close in a way not unlike how someone would hug a treasured stuffed animal close.

“He broke a finger at the Quirk apprehension test.” What The F*ck? Shinsou idly wondered.

“Midoriya-chan also broke his arm at the USJ, kero, right?” Tsu asked, a finger placed on her chin as she thought. What the f*ck? Shinsou wondered, a little less idly.

“He broke so. many. fingers at the Sports Festival! What was he even saying to you, Todoroki?” Hagakure asked with a squeal. “It was all so romantic!” WHAT THE F*CK? Shinsou wondered, not idly at all. I remember watching that fight and thinking ‘I could’ve died,’ but romantic? What?

“Wait, what?” Midoriya asked, confusion evident on his face. “You guys pointing out how many times I’ve broken my bones isn’t really… helpful? But why would my fight with Shouto at the Sports Festival be romantic?”

“But think about it! Whatever he said got you to use your fire, right?” Ochako asked earnestly. At the nod of confirmation, she exclaimed, “See how romantic that is, though? At the beginning of the year, you couldn’t use your fire, like at all, but after your fight, you started using it again!”

“I didn’t think that you’d be one to join in this mess, Ochako,” Shouto commented idly, “But either way, the point stands that we’re just friends, okay?” He gestured to Izuku, who was leaning on Tenya, who voiced his agreement.

Several of the girls and even a few of the boys let out small huffs at that. Just how many people were in on this?

“We’ve let you have your fun, but it’s time to get back to watching the show, Listeners!” Present Mic called out. “Even though supposedly no time is passing here, we still need to get back to our regular lives, and the sooner this show is over, the sooner we can go back home, yeah?”

The class nodded and quieted down, though not without one last whisper of, “Midoriya’s gotta chug that bone-breaking juice, huh?” from Kaminari.

As Chitose clears up the equipment she can’t help but think about the young individual going in when no one else was able to.

She looks over at him, being reprimanded for his reckless behavior.

“Hizashi,” Shouta says, and Hizashi doesn’t even need to hear the rest of his statement to know that his best friend is pissed. And rightfully so, they’re just berating a trauma victim!

“I know, Shou.” He says, patting his shoulder, before turning to Nemuri. “Hey, Nem, later wanna help me and Shouta find the on-scene heroes and get them some victim training?”

“Oh, absolutely,” Nemuri answers, completely serious for once. “The way they handled that was horrible.”

Looking around, Hizashi could see the other pro’s making their own plans of destruction.

No, this was all well and good, but Hizashi did want to know what happened, as the video had only just started, and he could see Shouta thinking the same thing beside him. The black-haired man stood up and glared at the room, quirk activated, and they all quieted down.

“You guys can talk more about this later! Right now, we need to watch this so we can see what happened, okay?” Hizashi saw some reluctant nodding, but everyone was indeed paying attention to the screen again.

When he brings up his lack of a quirk,

“What?” Tenya asks, in what seems to be genuine confusion, the rest of the class echoing him. “Quirkless? But, you have a quirk, right?”

“Y-yeah, see?” Izuku allows green lightning to cloak his raised fist, and Tenya looks more confused if anything, and he really doesn’t want to deal with his past quirklessness right now, so before Kacchan can get over his confusion and say something, says, “It probably just made this universe more interesting or something to have me be quirkless.”

He can see Tenya open his mouth to say something, but forestalls, “Can we just keep watching? Please?” Tenya nods, and those who were listening in (So, everyone.) turned back to the screen at the greenettes request, though he could see they still had tons of questions.

she can’t help but feel the corners of her lips pull up.

--

This is how they meet.

Midoriya- on the way back from the Slime Villain, feeling absolutely terrible.

“Aw, Deku-kun,” Ochako says in concern, remembering her friend mentioning that the sludge villain incident had happened to him in their universe too. “Are you-”

“It’s fine, Ochako-chan! I’m fine! It was so long ago, and it wasn’t that bad anyway. All Might saved me!” Ochako allows herself to let out a small giggle and relax, content to know that her friend is safe.

Out of nowhere, a blue woman pops out, phone in one hand and mic in the other and begins to interview him.

“I should try that”! Hatsume exclaims. “I’ll get better data from people who don’t know I’m coming, after all! Ten Million, you’re going to help, right?” She turns on Midoriya.

“Uh, I guess?” He answers hesitantly.

“Perfect!” Everyone else slowly scooched out of the range of their antics.

Understandably, he is surprised- no one has ever wanted to talk to someone quirkless, after all.

“Well, that’s not very manly!” Kirishima exclaimed, a small frown dampening his face.

Izuku was happy to see his classmates agreeing with his red-haired classmate. Hopefully, they’ll still like me, if my former quirklessness comes out. I’m surprised they haven’t asked me about my quirk before One for All.

No one noticed Bakugo stewing in the corner, looking contemplative.

So far, the interview is going terribly.

“Of course it is if she chose to interview f*cking Deku instead of me!” Bakugo yelled in his usual manner, earning fond but annoyed glances from the Bakusquad, and a sigh from everyone else, who was already used to Bakugo and Midoriya’s ‘rivalry.’

“Dude,” Kaminari sighed, only to be met with a mouthed “Don’t” from Kirishima over Bakugo’s head. “Nevermind.”

For Midoriya, but not for Chitose.

She’s having a lot of fun; He’s just a stuttering mess.

“Reporters,” Shouta hisses, and while he knows his coworkers are tired of his vendetta against those bloodsuckers, he will never give it up.

Then comes the question:

“So, Midoriya, what made you do it despite your lack of a quirk?”

Everyone leans forward in anticipation of Midoriya’s answer. Bakugo, having moved away from the group to be closer to the screen, scoffs but listens intently nonetheless, knowing this is his best chance to find out why the damn nerd thought he could save Bakugo.

He takes a moment to process it, another moment to think, and one more to string the words together. He realizes- there wasn’t really a reason for it.

“What?” Several people yell in disbelief, wondering why this Midoriya would say that. At first glance, Midoriya seemed like the type of person who’d rush in without any plan at all, but the more you got to know him, the more you realize that he always has a plan.

“I don’t really know Miss Chitose- my legs, just moved? I don’t really know how to explain it one moment I was behind the barrier and then I sort of, just- wasn’t?

Izuku nods slightly, remembering what had happened that day.

As for the latter part of the question- well I wasn’t thinking about that too.

If you look back on it there were so many heroes back there who could’ve done something but didn’t because of their quirk, even though Kac-Bakugou was clearly having trouble breathing and could very much have died.

“Bakubro?” Eijiro looks over at his friend, only to find him glaring at the screen. He scoots closer and wraps an arm around the blonde's shoulders, “Are you okay?”

“Course I am, dumb*ss,” Katsuki answers, halfheartedly shoving Eijiro over.

I mean, it’s so simple! Death arms could have just gone in and grabbed the boy and ran!

“This is just making it clearer and clearer why those heroes need more training,” Aizawa grumbled.

“Yer certainly right about that, Aizawa,” Snipe drawled, and though no one could see his face, they could all tell that he was glaring under his mask.

I just threw a bag- and I’m just a quirkless middle schooler- and it still did more than any of the other heroes!

“Problem child,” Aizawa sighed, though Tensei could hear the fondness in it.

And wasn’t that a wonder, the ever-stoic Aizawa Shouta getting attached to his class? Tensei didn’t know much about Midoriya, but what he did know made him like the kid.

His first impression of Midoriya hadn’t been the best one, what with him breaking his fingers repeatedly in his final match, but ignoring that, his grit impressed Tensei. He knew that Midoriya hadn’t used his quirk in the first two obstacles, which showed that he knew when and when not to use his quirk, especially since he passed each round without it.

He knew that Midoriya saved his little brother, Tenya, in Hosu, and that he was reckless, but his plans almost always worked out. Tensei could respect that, it was a trait several of his sidekicks shared. Everything he’s seen of Midoriya has shown his determination to be a hero, and if he gets the chance, he’ll probably extend an internship offer soon (Not that anyone else needs to know about that quite yet).

I guess what I’m trying to say that you don’t need a quirk to resolve a situation. And honestly, I am tired of people who say otherwise- 20% of the population don’t have quirks! That’s 1 in 5 people! Yet people still want to act as if being quirkless means you are useless.”

_________________________

He realises the corner of his eyes is slightly wet, and his whole body tensed up.

Chitose, despite her initial loud persona, looks at him with a much softer look, conveying sympathy.

Aizawa scoffs.

He sighs and unclenches his fist.

“I guess I’m just tired of everyone saying that quirkless is equivalent to being useless.” He offers a small smile.

“When we get out of this, I think it’d be a good idea to start something for the quirkless, if they’re treated this badly,” Ochako said, turning to lean back against Izuku, who nodded furiously in agreement.

“Well thank you for this opportunity to interview you, Midoriya.” She gives him a smile of reassurance. “Well before we go- do you have anything to say to our viewers?”

He thinks for a moment, then looks at the camera with a look of determination.

“You always look so determined, Midori-chan, ribbit,” Tsu said thoughtfully. “It’s really inspiring.”

“Inspiring? Wha?” Izuku asked in a mix of confusion and happiness.

“Quirks are not everything. To those who are like me, I hope you will find the strength to move forward despite everything.”

“That’s a very good message to send, Izuku!” Tenya states, chopping his hands, though he’s careful not to hit Ochako’s head.

“Aw, Deku! That’s such a You Statement!” Ochako exclaims, adding, “It’s so true, though!”

He smiles at the camera,

Everyone (except Katsuki, who’s been around the damn nerd for long enough that he’s grown immune) simultaneously lets out a slight hiss and turns away from the screen at the brightness of Izuku’s smile, much to the greenettes' confusion.

one that he hopes will convey all his feelings.

Chitose turns off the camera, ruffles his hair and hands him her business card.

“Thanks for the interview kid, I’ll see you around. Here’s my number if you need anything. Take care!”

Thank god she’s going, Nemuri thinks. Shouta has been hissing non-stop, and it’s starting to give me a headache, and that wouldn’t be good for… business…

“T-Thank you too, Miss Chitose! You take care too!”

‘Well that went well,’ She thinks to herself as she stretches. ‘Time to get this uploaded and then sleep.’

“This does make one curious, if time was moving linearly, how many seasons would change while we are stuck in this trap, doomed to witness the other happenings of the universe?” Tokoyami asked, confusing everyone for a few seconds before Hatsume exclaimed,

“According to my watch, it’s been about 20 minutes so far! What?” She asks, seeing everyone with confused looks.

“Hatsume, time stopped. Your watch shouldn’t be working,” Izuku said in confusion.

“My baby is too powerful to be stopped by a silly little thing like that, Ten Million!” Deciding not to question her logic, Izuku turned back to the screen.

Surprisingly, the video does much better than expected.

The only reason Midoriya knows is that somehow Chitose herself messaged him to let him know.

“When did Midori give her his number?” Ashido asks, only to pale when Deki gravely answers,

“He didn’t.” They exchange glances.

It goes like this:

--

Unknown Number

Hi Midoriya, this is Chitose!

Aizawa blanches, then winces when Nemuri stabs him with one of her (totally-not-fake) nails in annoyance.

I hope this is your number cause I just need to let you know about this

Your video is quite popular, and if you go to the link below you’ll find it!

“That’s pretty neat, Izuku,” Shouto says, tilting so that he’s leaning on Izuku, who's leaning on Tenya, who has graciously stretched his legs out in front of him for Ochako to lay her head on. The rest of their classmates are sitting with them, and even though he was brought here without any notice, with his friends and classmates, it feels like home.

“Yeah,” Izuku agrees, a small smile gracing his features as he and his friends sit together.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ

You

Uhhh

Miss Chitose?

How did you get my number?

“Government spies,” Denki, Mina, Hanta, and Eijiro say simultaneously, bursting into laughter when they realize.

Miss Chitose

Good question :)

“Reporters,” Aizawa grumbles, earning a round of grumbles himself because Everyone already knows you hate reporters Aizawa, no need to go on about it!

You

/: That doesn’t answer my question

--

He decides to open his laptop.

--

MUSUTAFU DAILY: QUIRKLESS TEENAGER JUMPS IN– EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW!!

56,738 views

CuriouslyCurious

1,584 Comments

“That’s a lot of people, ribbit,” Tsu croaked, a finger on her cheek thoughtfully.

MtLadyFan

What’s a quirkless kid thinking- going in like that is dangerous!

“That's such a dumb reason to be mad,” Tenya berates the screen, even though there is no possible way for the commenter to hear him. “Be mad because it was a dumb thing to do,”

“Ouch,” Izuku mutters, though he pats Teya’s leg good-naturedly.

“-or because the pro’s weren’t doing anything, but being mad about him running in when no one else would because he’s quirkless is so dumb.”

“Aw, thanks, Tenya,” Izuku says, shifting so that he can hug Tenya, carefully maneuvering Shouto off of him. “I know it’s a different me,” Izuku snorts internally, “but it means a lot that you’ll defend me.” Tenya returns the hug, which is much less stiff than it would’ve been at the beginning of the school year.

KamuiKamuiGolden

Bro that be wACK

“Is that Denki?” Mina asks. “Because that seems like something Denki would say.”

“I would say that, but I wouldn’t make my username a Kamui Woods one. I think around this time it was based on Zeus, that popular American hero,” He says good-naturedly, flashing Mina a cheerful thumbs-up.

Ihave1braincell

Well to be fair none of the other heroes were doing anything :^*

“I guess that’s one accurate username,” Cementoss comments idly.

View 14 comments

MtLadyFan

Dude it ain’t fair that she be packin that dump truck smh babe be just too thicc to fit down that alley

“Why.” It’s not a question. It’s not really a statement either, no. It’s just Aizawa Shouta projecting his thoughts into the void because he is so done with this world what did he do to deserve this torment?

Gimmeagoodusernamegoddamit

Well yea but it still be st00pid- he could’ve died smh

“So could literally anyone ,” Jiro bit out, earning an appreciative look from Izuku.

Throwawayyyy

Ngl I really appreciate him saying all of that- sometimes being quirkless just feels so lonely, y’know. I know that 1 in 5 is just a statistic but just knowing someone else who is quirkless makes me feel so much better! Thank you!

View 25 comments

Relatable , Izuku thinks.

Yaquirkless_boiii

Sameee

If you ain’t quirkless you don’t know what it’s like :/

I_have_no_morals

Kys

The room explodes in a cacophony of cursing, insults, and screaming after those three little words were shown. Anyone who didn’t understand was quickly informed that what they were saying… well... Kill yourself.

Nothing anyone was saying could be made out with how loud everyone was screaming, a few of the pro’s even whispering insults at the screen, trying to let out their anger while not setting a bad example. Finally, Mic had to stand up and let out a quirk-filled scream, seemingly quieting down the room.

“Alright, little listeners? I know that it’s terrible, and when we get back we can do something about it, but what good will screaming about it in this timeless room do?” Hizashi could see the effect his words had on the kids, and they thankfully sat down, though not without glaring viciously at the screen.

I_have_morals

Dude not cool >://

NEUJSUKOO

You’re part of the problem smh

Katsuki had conflicting emotions. At U.A. he realized just how messed up the way he treated Deku was, but he still hadn’t apologized or changed the way he treated the nerd. And to see it laid clearly out in front of him, there was no doubt that the commenter was wrong, and he could see that none of his classmates except maybe Eijiro would stand up for him. F*ck.

QUirkLESSRIGHTSBABYEEE

Knowing that there are other quirkless people is just such a relief bless this pure soul

View 4 comments

CUTEIIII

AAAA HIS SMILEEEAJAJAJJJKAJDKDSKJSD

Class 1A unanimously smiled, whether it was small or large, at the reminder of their green-haired classmate’s smiling face.

View 7 comments

Itsugeyey

Its

Just

So

PURE????

AdjDSJSDJSK

I want to protect this boi with my soullll on GOD

“Same,” at least half of Class 1A deadpanned, causing Izuku to smile, even though he was confused because he can lift a fridge with All Might sitting on it, surely he could protect himself, right?

EYYMANN

Honestly looking forward to more of him- I like his personality!

Is there a possibility of him making any future appearances?

Shouta isn’t surprised, as much as he wishes that that damn reporter could go away. He resisted the urge to sigh, only bothering because Surprise, getting stabbed with (totally-not-fake) nails is not his idea of a fun time.

Chitose reads through the comments and makes a decision.

--

Miss Chitose

Midoriya!!!!

How would you like to join me in the next Musutafu Daily video!!!

“Woah, Midori!” Denki exclaims, “You’re going to be a reporter? Cool!”

Shouta can hear him from across the room and wishes, not for the first time, that he had had his sleeping bag on him so he could sleep away his woes. Alas, he was forced to remain awake and listen to his students' gush about Problem Child becoming a reporter. What has my world come to ?