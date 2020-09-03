Chapter Text

The air in the mountain district was unnaturally still. Aside from the dome overheard, it was the only hint you couldn’t ignore that you were standing in an artificial environment.

Izuku’s throat clenched as he met Kacchan’s furious gaze.

Hisashi’s hand closed over Izuku’s shoulder as he leaned in to murmur in Izuku’s ear. His voice was distorted by the black metal mask he wore and he spoke too softly for anyone else to hear. “It’s all right, son. I’ve done all the work for you.”

Kacchan was locked into place by thick lengths of rebar; dozens of them all fixing him into one awkward pose that made it impossible for him to use his explosions without injuring himself in the process… although that didn’t seem to have stopped him from trying, going by the scorched state of his costume.

There was another boy Izuku didn’t recognize in the same state a little ways back. Whatever his quirk was, it didn’t seem like it was helpful in his predicament. He was still struggling, clearly desperate to get between him and Kacchan.

He must have known what Hisashi had brought Izuku here to do.

Hisashi’s voice sounded --proud and that was the worst, most strangest part of all. Izuku’s father never showed any emotion he didn’t have to; not irritation, pleasure, disappointment or approval.

Kacchan’s jaw worked fruitlessly a few seconds before he could say anything. “What is this, Deku?” He ground out.

Izuku couldn’t answer and Hisashi paid Kaachan no mind at all as he circled around their frozen tableau. The red light of his saber cast grotesque highlights the bodies of his hostages and made the twisted rebar look like twisted plants out of a nightmare.

“Why the fuck are you with this guy?” Kacchan wrenched against his restraints. His hands threw sparks, but didn’t ignite into full explosions. His legs were trembling and not necessarily from fear. Izuku suspected, but had never been able to confirm just how much of Kacchan was fire-resistant; his hands and arms, definitely. His legs though, maybe not there and he’d taken a beating on his lower half trying to escape. The rebar restraints might have been the only thing holding him up.

“Your training is almost over. You’re almost ready. Harness the power of your hate.” Hisashi stopped behind Izuku. He wasn’t bothering to stay quiet anymore. “All you have to do is kill one bully and you will know true freedom.”

Izuku’s grip tightened on the unassuming hilt of his weapon. His heart hammered in his chest as he tried and failed to comprehend the degree to which he was absolutely, beyond any hope of rescue, fucked.

He couldn’t.

“Think carefully now, son.” Hisashi warned, swishing his weapon in short irritable little arcs as Izuku continued to hesitate.

He would not.

Kacchan’s attention jerked off Izuku, going from rage to confusion so fast it must have hurt. He’d realized who was behind Hisashi’s mask. “What the actual fu…” His voice cut off on a wheeze. He jerked his head left and right to try and escape the invisible pressure on his airways.

“Now, Izuku.” Hisashi hissed at him, sounding like Izuku was a little kid taking too long to pick out cereal at the grocery store.

He had to.

Izuku’s saber didn’t have the same powerful hum his dad’s did. It wasn’t finished, really. He still had to grind new lenses to really concentrate and stabilize the the blade projection, but it would do. It was going to have to do.

Kacchan’s eyes looked the same as they had on that other day; projecting courage and tenacity until suddenly he just couldn’t anymore.

It’s going to be over in a second, Kacchan. Izuku thought as he reached down deep inside and pulled on all the hate he had to give. Just one more second.

...and he moved.

One Day Earlier

The day had started out much the same as every other day since the beginning of Izuku’s highschool career.

That is to say, nearly indistinguishable from middle school.

He got up early for morning training. His dad wasn’t around much for this part of the day anymore. Izuku knew the routine and also knew that his dad would find out fast if he skipped or slacked off. The only difference was that he went to the park to run and did his exercises on the grass instead of the living room. Force training took place in the basement well out of sight of the neighbors. Like his physical conditioning, Izuku was at the point where he could practice by himself except for the occasional skill check and he liked being able to direct his own efforts.

Later, sweaty and head buzzing, he went upstairs to shower. Then he ate breakfast alone as he browsed his phone and checked his email for any letters from his mom.

He was lucky that day. The ship must have pulled into port for a resupply that also had wifi because he had several emails from her, all back-dated from weeks before. Another popped up as he read the first and he switched over to that one.

It was the normal sort of Mom stuff; I love you, how’s school, is your dad taking good care of you? Plus a lot of details about her current job that went right over his head, but came with some amazing pictures of the Antarctic ice floes that didn’t.

Izuku allowed himself a soft smile as he tapped out a quick response; I love you too, school’s fine, dad’s dad. He had no idea how long she’d be in port. It seemed like sometimes they were only there for a few hours, but other times she'd be there for days. This seemed like a short port stay, but she still found time to praise him (again) for getting into a good school.

Manaan Prep wasn’t a bad school although Izuku had a hard time remembering that sometimes. It was actually a very good school and most of the students there ended up in their top choice universities, but any high school without a heroics program was considered a mid-tier institution at best to the general public so he didn’t often get congratulations when he told people where he went. Manaan was the best of the middle with only UA edging them out in the regional academics rankings.

Mom liked Manaan for their life science program. They’d talked about him coming out to join her at the deep sea research station where she worked when she wasn’t out on loan to crazy people collecting weird radioactive fungus in Antarctica. He had a good attitude for any kind of research and her program director liked him enough to work out some kind of course credit deal, but Izuku knew his dad would never let him go that far away.

Any highschool, college, or job he wanted had better be within commuting distance of Musutafu or else .

Izuku dragged himself away from his phone and through the motions of getting ready. He wasn’t really looking forward to classes.

Nobody was mean to him, exactly. It was better than middle school that way. People weren’t as invested in whether or not he had a quirk without Kacchan around to polarize them, but nobody really wanted to be his friend either. That was one thing he couldn’t really blame on his former friend. He was still weird and his new schoolmates hadn’t taken long to figure it out or decide they didn’t like it. He didn’t get invited to join in conversations and the few times he’d tried to join in on his own the group usually split up after a minute or two --only to reconvene a short distance away sans Izuku.

He was used to being on his own, but that didn’t mean it wasn’t wearing him down.

Izuku managed to get out the door with all his books and materials intact before his dad could put in an appearance. Hisashi hadn’t been around much lately except for evening training sessions, but there was evidence of his presence in the form of new groceries and terse notes on the fridge.

The morning developed a bright spot when Izuku spotted a familiar face on the train.

Yagi-san looked up as Izuku approached and patted the open seat next to him. “Good morning, young Midoriya.” He looked pretty good compared to what Izuku had seen of his bad days, but his oversized suit made him look even more skeletally thin than usual. It had been a while, but Izuku still hadn’t gotten used to All Might dressing up as a school teacher.

“G-good morning, sir.”

Yagi’s eyes crinkled at the edges as he smiled. He’d mellowed out a lot in the year since they’d met. Izuku got the impression that changing careers wasn’t as easy a transition as the hero had been hoping for. It probably didn’t help that his presence had already caused a security issue at UA either, if HeroNet was anything to go by.

Mellowed or not, it didn’t stop the bombshell question Yagi asked next. “How was your evening?”

Izuku wasn’t an idiot. He knew All Might didn’t need to ride a train to get anywhere. He was still keeping an eye on Izuku.

“Fine.” Izuku winced at his own tone, which had fallen way short of believable. “No weirder than usual. He didn’t stick around for long.”

Yagi nodded and looked ahead. “Good. I’m glad to hear it. Any word on when your mother is due back?”

Whether he was doing it on purpose or not -and he probably was- Yagi had switched the topic to a subject Izuku could always get behind.

“It’ll be another month at least if she doesn’t get another job request before then.” Izuku dug out his phone. “I got some new pictures from her this morning. Take a look.” He showed Yagi his favorite from Mom’s recent album upload; a coastline of snowy rocks against a desaturated sky. “That’s Coronation island.”

“Lovely. She continues to be a talented photographer. Would you mind forwarding me a copy of that?” Yagi wasn’t faking his expression of quiet awe. The Pro Hero had been all over the world and lived a life every child in Japan dreamed of, but he still looked wonderstruck when Izuku shared stories from the deep sea research team. “Please tell her I said so.”

“Sure. She’s not going to believe you this time either.” Izuku stowed his phone after sending a copy of the email to Yagi-san and felt his mood drop a little as he realized how close they were to his stop. “How’s… how’s that project of yours going?”

Yagi leaned back in his seat. “I’m still determined, Midoriya.” He replied, voice low.

Izuku felt his ears go hot. He knew Yagi-san wanted him to take over One for All, but he also knew what kind of nightmare situation that would lead to at home. His dad was the only person on Earth who thought Izuku was better off without a quirk. His quirk had limited some of the advanced Force techniques available to him and Hisashi had never gotten over it.

One of the few times Izuku could remember his father smiling was the day when his pediatrician had shown him the x-rays.

“It won’t…” His voice cracked. “ He won’t let…”

“I’m aware. You let me worry about that part.” Yagi’s blue eyes were clear and calm as he spoke. “This isn’t just a matter of my personal problem any longer. I’m not blind, young man. I know you’re scared to go home.”

The overhead system announced Izuku’s stop and he burst upright. “It’s, it’s fine .” He couldn’t make himself look at Yagi. “I’m fine.” That last bit was loud enough that some of the other passengers looked his way.

“It’s not fine, Midoriya.” Yagi started to insist, but Izuku couldn’t bear the looks he was getting and he bolted.

Toshinori made himself sit back down rather than follow Midoriya off the train.

Naomasa got up from his spot a few rows down and sat back down next to him. Toshinori shot him a sideways glance, but his friend didn’t speak right away.

The train started back up and they traveled in silence punctuated only by the rocking of the tram.

“I see what you mean.” Naomasa said at last.

Quirk Misuse was a department in the police force that covered a wide range of offenses. Naomasa had worked almost exclusively in supervillain apprehension for the past several years, but Toshinori knew he’d worked his fair share of domestic violence cases.

“Can you do anything?”

That got him a shrug. “I can do a welfare check, but you said his environment isn’t bad. I won’t be able to get him on that count. The pictures you showed me might sway a judge, but it would depend on which one got assigned to your case. Right now the issue is that he has no other family in the area. Family Court judges don’t like putting children into the foster system if there’s any other option. You’ll have a better shot if the mother is in the area, but with what you told me about her job and the fact that she’s already been denied custody in the divorce…” Naomasa shrugged again.

“He doesn’t need to go into foster care.” Toshinori knew what a losing battle looked like, but he couldn’t shake the hope that he might be able to turn this one around. “He has emergency guardians. They could take him in.”

The Bakugous weren’t his first choice, given their son. However, Toshinori was willing to advocate for the lesser of two dangers and young Bakugou seemed different after his misadventure with the Sludge villain last year. A few weeks spent in with a classroom full of students every bit as talented, determined, and charismatic as him had done a lot to knock some of the self-important stuffing out of him as well.

If he thought there was any chance at all that a judge would grant him custody -a single male pro-hero expat with two dangerous full time jobs- Toshinori would have volunteered in a heartbeat, but the Bakugos had a better shot.

“That is a stretch, Toshi.” Naomasa shook his head. “The kid’s dad needs to make a bigger mistake before I’d risk trying to interfere. I know you mean well, but you could make it a lot worse. Abusers want absolute control of their victims. If they think that control is threatened...”

“I know.” Toshinori snapped and then made himself moderate his tone. Naomasa didn’t deserve to be shouted at no matter how frustrating the situation had become. He knew the risks and he knew them better than most. “ I know. ”

“Then be patient and try not to spook the kid.” Naomasa advised him. “You don’t want him having any questions about where to go if his situation gets worse. You’re a hero. You have a lot more options if the kid comes to you for help.”

That, unfortunately, would never happen. Toshinori had met people more stubborn and self-sufficient than young Midoriya, but not many.

Naomasa left at the next stop to switch trains, but Toshinori rode on in unhappy silence until his stop was announced. He didn’t usually stay on long past the point where his boy got off; it was a habit leftover from his childhood, which had been defined by loneliness and parsimony up until he met Nana-sensei. If he could walk (or jump) then he did so.

Today he wanted some quiet to go with his dark thoughts. Once he approached UA then he’d need to be on . Usually his five minutes of a shared commute with Midoriya -being treated like a normal person and trusted adult- acted as a restorative, but not today.

It had been a year since Izuku had come into Toshinori’s life and while he would not exchange that connection for anything , he had also acquired a new and deadly nemesis; one he couldn’t just punch into the stratosphere no matter how much he’d like to.

He’d only met Hisashi once in person, but that would have been enough on its own.

On that day when he’d saved two young boys from the sludge villain and thought his search had come to an end, Toshinori hadn’t been the only person waiting for young Midoriya on the street outside his apartment.

There was a sort of sixth-sense you developed if you worked in villain apprehension long enough. Toshinori’s intuition was better than most and that inner feeling had gone off like a car alarm the first moment he set eyes on Midoriya Hisashi.

At first Toshinori hadn’t realized that Izuku was related to the man at all. Hisashi was tall and compact; handsome, maybe, but not in any inviting way. He had black hair with a similar texture to his son and dense freckles covering his skin anywhere it was exposed to the light.

His eyes , though.

Hisashi had the eyes of an alligator -both literally and figuratively. They’d been flat and disinterested until he was moved into sudden animalistic fury.

Toshinori hadn’t been able to speak to Izuku at all, but rather had been forced to watch the boy’s father drag him down the street by the arm.

He’d been concerned at the time, but not actually afraid for the boy’s safety. The sludge villain had ended up on a breaking news segment. Toshinori’s phone had blown up with push notifications about local villain activity. Midoriya’s face had featured prominently in at least two of them. Any reasonable parent would have been out of their mind with worry.

Toshinori had still followed them back to their apartment and listened closely for any sounds of a disturbance just in case, but there had been nothing. He’d left then, hoping that the boy had just been grounded or given a lecture.

Except the next time Toshinori had managed to lay eyes on Midoriya he had a very prominent split lip and a shadowy bruise at the corner of his mouth to go with it. That wasn’t the last time he found damage on Midoriya that had to have come from adult hands, but the boy wouldn’t identify his abuser and Toshinori had yet to catch Hisashi in the act.

Toshinori exited the train with a heavy heart and the start of a headache. There weren’t as many reporters at the school entrance as there had been on the day of that break-in and that was a small mercy. None of them cared about sickly-looking and cranky Yagi Toshinori anyway and he was able to get into work with a minimum of fuss.

Maybe the rest of the week would be better after this?

In retrospect, Aizawa Shouta was glad he’d found a private place to take the call.

The faculty crash room was small, private, and soundproofed. He was going to need all of that for the next twenty minutes until he got himself back into order--maybe longer. The news was going to kill Hizashi and he wouldn’t go quietly.

They’d been so close .

He stared at his phone and the red characters reading ‘call ended’ until the screen went back to sleep leaving a black mirror reflecting the flat expression of his own face. Shouta tossed it onto the couch next to him and let himself fall onto his side.

This would be the third adoption that fell through on them at the last minute.

It had been a little girl -Hiragawa Hotaru, age 8, illusionist quirk, nonverbal, distressingly cute- this time. They’d gotten through their supervised visits, a weekend sleepover, and had their final home check scheduled. Shouta had just about been ready to let himself get used to the idea, except it seemed her estranged maternal grandparents and their lawyers finally crawled out of whatever hole they’d been hiding in during the year since Hotaru’s parents had died. Her social worker hadn’t been able to give him all the details; just that they would have to start over again with a new child.

Hizashi was the one who wanted a kid and Shouta wasn’t opposed to the idea, exactly. He’d just known that getting a kid through the foster system as a pro hero was going to be a total meat grinder. It wasn’t easy on civilian families, but being a family with at least one high profile hero in it added another unwelcome dimension to the process.

There were thousands of kids in the system who needed homes, but because Shouta and Hizashi were pros the social workers they worked with tried to cherry pick kids with the least trauma and the best quirks for potential hero work even after they were told not to. Hizashi didn’t care about whether or not they got a ‘good kid’ or an ‘easy kid’ and Shouta knew those kids needed help the least. The so-called ‘good’ kids didn’t stay in the system long. They almost always had family somewhere that wanted them or would suddenly decide that they did.

Shouta had not been considered one of the ‘good’ kids and a secret, selfish part of him wanted to save his help for where it would do the most good. He couldn’t edit his own past, but he’d hoped to have the opportunity to prevent it from repeating for someone else.

By this point though he just wanted them to have a kid, any kid, before Hizashi ended up breaking his heart over it.

His phone lit up with a text from Hizashi.

I have a missed call from Goro. Did she call you? Do I need to call her back?

Shuta shut his eyes and reluctantly picked up the phone to share the bad news with his husband.

Izuku knew his mediocre day was about to get worse when he realized all the lights in the apartment were on when he got home.

There was a line of unfamiliar shoes in the entryway when he got inside and Izuku stomped on the little coil of apprehension in his stomach at the sight of them. His dad didn’t like guests, but he’d been having people over more often. Izuku wasn’t invited to join, but it would be his job to clean up the empty glasses and full ashtrays tomorrow morning.

The only good thing about having company over was the fact that his dad cancelled evening training on those nights.

Izuku slunk inside and made straight for his bedroom, ignoring the sound of low voices from the living room. Worryingly, he didn’t recognize any of the voices. He hadn’t been introduced to any of his dad’s ‘associates’, but he’d gotten familiar with their shoes and their quiet, respectful voices. The people in the living room were neither.

It was quieter in his room and he took his time changing out of his uniform. He’d have to go out into the kitchen one more time, but after that he’d be on his own for the night.

Luck wasn’t with him. There was someone already in the kitchen helping themselves to a beer when Izuku made his quiet way there.

It was a, a person of some kind. Izuku was going to guess it was a masculine-indentifying person going by the slim-cut trousers and waistcoat, but they had a morphological quirk that made them look like swirling black mist anywhere their clothes didn’t contain them and they had two bright slashes for eyes.

“Midoriya the Younger, I presume.” The person didn’t speak with much inflection.

“Ahhhhh…” Izuku wheezed and stumbled backwards only to bump into someone’s chest. He looked over his shoulder and was greeted with his dad’s usual flat expression, but for once it was turned on someone other than him.

“Kurogiri, you’ve been missed in the other room.” Hisashi told their guest.

“I see.” The person - Kurogiri- acknowledged Hisashi, but didn’t make any gestures towards leaving the kitchen. “Your child is older than I thought, given your description of him. Sensei would…”

Izuku felt his dad’s broad hand land on his shoulder as he cut Kurogiri off. “Shigaraki has plenty of playmates. My son has other duties to occupy him.” Hisashi didn’t sound upset, but his fingers bit into the meat of Izuku’s shoulder.

“Perhaps.” Unconcerned, Kurogiri collected three more bottles of beer from the counter and made his way out of the kitchen.

Hisashi waited until Kurogiri was gone to release Izuku. “Get something to eat then go back to your room and lock the door. Text me if anyone knocks, but do not answer.”

“O-okay.” Izuku didn’t move until his dad was gone.

That had been a villain.

Izuku found something in the fridge, but didn’t pay much attention to what. It didn’t matter. His stomach flat out refused the prospect of food. He just wanted to get back to the safety of his bedroom because his dad had brought villains into the house .

He’d suspected that something was wrong with his dad for a while now. Hisashi had never been a great father or person. He could do the minimum. Izuku always had food, shelter, clothes, and some money of his own but there was a very good reason why Izuku’s mom spent most of her time out of the country after the divorce.

Hisashi had never hit him just for the sake of hitting. If he got hurt in training then it happened, but as his dad’s temper got less and less predictable Izuku could see the day coming when that could change. Hisashi never seemed to go to work anymore, but somehow all the bills were still getting paid. Groceries showed up in the fridge without fail and Izuku’s allowance still got deposited into his account every friday.

He’d known something was wrong.

He just… he hadn’t expected this .

There was breaking the law and then there was hanging around super villains. You could come back from one, but the other could destroy the future of entire families for generations.

Izuku managed to keep a lid on his bubbling emotions until he was back in his room.

Dinner turned out to be some nibitashi he’d made earlier in the week and he ate it without tasting much. He was too busy trying to figure out if he knew any local villains who could conceivably be… him.

His distressed web surfing was interrupted after a while by a text.

It was from his dad.

Get ready. Training tonight once they’re gone.

It took hours before the others left and Izuku had managed to get a barebones semblance of control over himself. He’d done his warm ups and his homework. He’d even managed a brief and inefficient nap. He was as close to normal as he was likely to ever be again.

His dad worked with villains -or worse- he was a villain. That was the new normal.

The apartment was quiet and Izuku couldn’t tell if the visitors had left or were just too quiet for him to notice. He was too deep in the house to hear the door open or shut and any other ways he had of checking things out were off the table unless his dad was around to supervise.

A text lit up his phone just as he was trying to sublimate some of his stress by cruising HeroNet.

Basement. Now.

The practice area in the basement was supposed to have been a shared storage space with the other units in their building, but in practice no one else tried to use it anymore. Hisashi kept some tools and conditioning equipment down there, but the rest of it had been lined in mismatched rubber mats.

Hisashi was already down there warming up with sharp, irritated movements when Izuku made it down there.

“We’re doing a skills test tonight.” Hisashi didn’t look up when he spoke. Most of his focus was turned inward and he didn’t have a lot to spare for Izuku. “Stretches and then I want you to build a card house. Time it. Wear the blindfold.”

Card houses weren’t hard, but Hisashi didn’t mean for him to use his hands at any point in the process. This was a Force exercise. He’d started with alphabet blocks when he was a toddler; just moving them around. Izuku’s grandfather had still been alive then and had directed the first stages of his Force training. Force manipulation started with just lifting single objects; light things, heavy things, whatever. From there the exercises had gotten more complex. He learned to control multiple objects and to do it without relying on his eyes. At this point he was focusing on precision and more often than not that meant he built card houses.

The cards weren’t where he’d left them. Of course. That would be too easy.

Izuku found a spot out of his father’s way and sat down with his legs crossed. He let out his breath, closed his eyes, and reached out with his inner senses to map out his surroundings. The Force always felt like water to him; omnipresent and constantly in motion. It didn’t really lend itself well to locating inanimate objects, but Izuku had figured out that the air itself had a presence within the Force and if he made himself very still and quiet then he could use it to ‘see’ places his eyes could never reach; inside the storage closet, for example.

There weren’t a lot of easily accessible hiding places in the basement. He started with the most obvious and worked his way through until Izuku found the cards stashed behind a crate of assorted cables left over from electronics they didn’t own anymore. He lifted the box up through the Force, brought it over to the mat behind his back, and got to work. His best time so far was forty seconds. Given the state of his nerves though, the timer read 45 seconds when he triggered the stop button.

To his surprise, Hisashi didn’t make any comments. He just pointed at the rack of practice swords along the wall furthest from the stairs.

Izuku knew he’d made a mistake as soon as he turned his back on his dad. Past experience as much as his Force-enhanced senses informed him of the incoming strike. He dropped and rolled forward. One of the shinais on the rack flew into his hand and he got a block up just in time to stop his dad’s follow-up.

He was already on his back so he kicked out with both feet with a sharp burst of irritation. Could they not do this just once? He caught his dad in the shin, followed it with an upward wave of Force energy, and staggered him enough for Izuku to get the breathing space he needed to find his feet again.

Izuku popped up, ready to go, but Hisashi had already dropped his stance and was just watching him with a thoughtful expression.

“You’ve come along well.” He said at last, which threw Izuku more than the abbreviated session. Was-was that it? They’d hardly done anything and Hisashi had only tested him on the most basic stuff. Izuku had never gotten away with so little.

“Thank you, sir?” Izuku tried not to dwell on the bad feeling in his stomach. It felt like his usual anxiety, but it only intensified when he tried to compartmentalize it like it was resisting his attempt to push through.

“I’ve seen what I need to see. There’s no point in wearing yourself out tonight. I need you fresh in the morning. Go back upstairs and try to get some sleep.” Hisashi paused and held up a hand. “Wait.”

That yawning pit in Izuku’s gut opened wider as he watched his dad unlock the storage cage where they kept some of the stuff Hisashi had inherited from Izuku’s grandparents. He rooted around until he came up with a brown paper parcel that he tossed to Izuku. “Go try that on.” He ordered. “I’ll be up in a second to look you over.”

Izuku counted backwards from one hundred as he ran upstairs.

The package had been closed with a wax seal that flaked apart under Izuku’s touch. He winced and was glad he’d paused to take a picture of the emblem in the wax before trying to pry it up. It wasn’t one he recognized and he was familiar with most of the seals his family had used over the years; a pair of wings inside a circle that framed a sort of spike with a starburst in the center. Was it something his dad used?

The paper was old and delicate so it tore despite the care he took opening the parcel. The contents turned out to be a set of robes like the stuff Izuku’s grandpa had taken to wearing during the last days of his final illness; a loose, layered shirt sort of like an asymmetrical gi in undyed cotton and dark gray trousers that belted at the waist with a broad sash. There was a long hooded gray robe underneath the shirt and trousers

Bad feeling confirmed.

Izuku already had a set of robes for the rare annual ceremonies that he and his dad actually observed. They’d been a gift from his grandmother and they still fit, but that set was done in shades of brown and cream. The gray set smelled a little bit like the damp and had been made for someone with longer legs than him, but it fit sorta if Izuku cuffed the pants and tucked them into the top of his hi-tops.

He stared at his reflection in the mirror and chewed on his lip.

There weren’t a lot of innocent reasons why his dad would give him a sinister looking costume and those explanations dwindled further when the door to his bedroom swung inwards to admit Hisashi.

“Not bad.” He decided out loud and then tossed something at Izuku. “Put that on and pull your hood up.”

The thing turned out to be a heroics grade respirator Izuku had bought in a fit of optimism back when he’d still believed there was even a slight chance that his dad would let him take the UA entrance exam. He’d been planning on using it as a mask because the mouthpiece looked a bit like a grinning mouth and he’d been going for this ‘happy helpful bunny’ theme with his aspirational costume ideas.

Izuku’s reflection was unrecognizable with the hood up and the respirator on except for his red sneakers. He looked like a villain at best and a crazed extra on the set of Mad Max at worst.

“Close.” Hisashi nodded to himself. “All right. Get that stuff off and hang it up so the wrinkles fall out then I want you in bed. Set out your black boots too. I don’t want you wearing those sneakers. We’ve got work tomorrow.”

“Work?” Izuku hunched his shoulders when his dad turned a cool look his way that promised consequences if Izuku kept asking dumb questions. “It’s just tomorrow is a school day.” He said, weakly.

Hisashi shook his head. “Not anymore.” He turned and left. “Get to bed.”

The house was uncharacteristically quiet when Shouta got home from patrol with a bag of to-go dinners from the corner store. Hizashi usually had music going as he graded or did chores, but not tonight. The main level was dark except for a lamp just beyond the entryway.

He found his spouse in the basement studio staring down at a partially disassembled audio mixer without really seeming to see it. Shouta recognized it as the one Hizashi had bought second hand years ago with the intention of fixing it up although he’d never really gotten around to it.

Hizashi jerked as Shouta opened the door and stepped into the studio. He pulled off his headphones and turned around. “H-hey, Sho. You’re home early! Sorry, I meant to have dinner ready and…” He paused. “...I got distracted, I guess. Let me put this up and I’ll…”

“I got food. Come upstairs and eat.”

Shouta wasn’t good at this -offering comfort- but he’d gotten more experience with it than he’d ever wanted in the past year. Hizashi had taken it mostly in stride the first time things had fallen through.

The first kid had been an eleven year old boy named Honda Ayame who had a flight quirk. They’d only met him once or twice before his estranged maternal aunt came for him. The second match, a ten year old set of telepathic twins, had been harder. Both of the girls had bonded with Hizashi on first sight and he with them. They had ended up being returned to their father and stepmother when he successfully sued for custody. Shouta had seen some cracks in Hizashi’s demeanor that time and he’d known that a third rejection would be a hard storm to weather.

“What would I do without you?” Hizashi pressed a kiss against Shouta’s cheek, but didn’t pull away after. He leaned in and let Shouta take his weight and -as ever- the implicit trust implied in the gesture made it hard for Shouta to form words.

“You’d manage.”

“Good for you that I don’t want to.” Hizashi sighed and Shouta quietly agreed. It was a very good thing for him. “What did you get?”

“Karaage and some puddings.” They didn’t have many comfort foods between them aside from Shouta’s reliance on Calorie Mates to get through the day, but fried chicken was what Hizashi wanted whenever he felt down. “I got you a melon green tea too.”

Hizashi tucked his face into Shouta’s shoulder and chuckled. It sounded more genuine than his forced good cheer from before and some of the tense dread drained out of Shouta’s stomach. “Yeah, I’m definitely keeping you around.”

They were going to be alright.

Suffice to say, Izuku did not sleep. He didn’t even manage to close his eyes. He lay in his bed running circles in his head about what the morning would bring.

Around midnight Izuku came to a realization and he blamed his wrecked nerves on the fact that it took him that long.

Whatever his dad had planned, Izuku wanted nothing to do with it.

He’d considered running away in the past, especially after his grandparents passed and his mom had been driven off. The logistics of the thing had always intimidated him too much to get past that initial impulse. Izuku knew that he had no way of supporting himself and anyone he ran to wouldn’t be able to keep him. Not to mention his Force training. Leaving meant giving up on all that --unless he took the journals and practical manuals his ancestors had passed down through the generations with him. If he did that then he would never get away. His dad would hunt him wherever he went.

This, though. This was too much.

The apartment was dark and empty when Izuku crept out of his bedroom with a bag containing everything he could carry, but far too little to start a new life. He didn’t know what he was going to do about money or food or shelter. Those were questions he’d have to answer later.

His dad wasn’t in the master bedroom when Izuku peeked in through the door. Wherever he was and whatever he was doing, Izuku was alone for the moment.

After thinking long and hard, he’d come to the conclusion that there was only one of the family teaching materials he could afford to take with him. The journals were too old and fragile to come with him on the run.

Midoriya Hisashi was many things, but gifted at hiding his valuables wasn’t one of them. All of the Midoriya family heirlooms and important documents lived in an unlocked fireproof safe under his bed.

Izuku slid the safe out and started to empty it. He was pleased to find some cash hidden in the safe, but the other contents weren’t much if you didn’t know what you were looking at. Izuku’s grandfather’s light saber went into the backpack along with his own birth certificate. The last thing he took was an unassuming cube of glass and bronzy looking metal, which he carefully wrapped in a shirt and nestled into his backpack. The holocron was old, but less delicate than it looked. It would travel better than the journals. If he had to take just one training aid then it had to be that one.

The pre-dawn sky was just beginning to blush along the horizon when he snuck out the back door. There was no yard attached to the apartment so the door let out onto a fenced in square where the garbage bins waited for pick up day. Izuku’s heart pounded in his chest as he unlatched the gate to let himself out.

A tentative plan was coming together in his head. He’d get on the train and call Yagi-san. He had the hero’s personal number for emergencies and if ever there had been an emergency in Izuku’s short existance this was it. Izuku got five steps into the service alley when the floor vanished underneath him and he was dumped onto another, cleaner concrete floor.

“Ow…” He groaned and blinked at the polished shoes of the person standing over him. He looked up and recognized Kurogiri, who was holding his backpack.

“How unfortunate.” The villain murmured, half to himself. “I had so hoped to be wrong about you.”

They were in a room made of poured cement. Izuku looked around, trying to get his bearings. There were no windows, just harsh bars of fluorescent lights over shelves of assorted liquor bottles. It was cold enough that he thought they might be underground; maybe in a basement?

“You may feel free to look for an exit.” Kurogiri continued, unconcerned by Izuku’s lack of attentiveness. “I had the stairwell filled in a long time ago. The only way in or out is through my warp gate. You will wait here until I return to collect you. In the meantime, do try not to bother your fellow inmate.”

“My… what?”

Kurogiri pointed and Izuku realized there was something very large on the other side of a freestanding shelf of sake bottles. He hadn’t noticed the quiet sound of its breathing until Kurogiri had pointed it out.

“Noumu has very little brain activity on a good day so I doubt it will notice you.” Kurogiri paused thoughtfully. “Then again, no one has been foolish enough to try and irritate it. Who knows what it will do?”

A black circle trimmed in twisted dark energy appeared behind Kurogiri and he stepped backwards into it. It vanished with a flicker and Izuku clapped both hands over his mouth to keep from screaming.

There was a door, but Kurogiri hadn’t been lying. Izuku could tell that it had been sealed shut. It was warped in the frame and hardened concrete welled up through the spots where there’d once been weather stripping. He tried pulling on it anyway in case there was some kind of trick, but he had no luck.

“I don’t want to be a villain.” Izuku hissed to himself as he paced.

Noumu made a grumpy noise and he froze mis-step. The hulking shape just barely visible through the gaps in the shelf rustled and then settled again, as though it were getting comfortable.

Curious now, Izuku crept over to the end of the sake shelf. At first he’d thought that Noumu was a person with another morphological quirk like Kurogiri, but Kurogiri had called Noumu an ‘it.’

Noumu’s back was facing Izuku when he got enough courage together to peek around the shelf. It was big for sure, but mostly human-shaped. It’s skin was a deep shade of blue-black, but it’s face…

It turned in response to some noise Izuku must have made and he got a look at it’s long sharp beak, wide mad eyes, and above all that; Noumu’s exposed brain pulsing and exposed to the open air.

Izuku should have been afraid and he was on some level because his situation was terrifying, but Kurogiri had been right about one thing. Izuku had instinctively reached out to touch the top surface of the creature’s mind when it spotted him and found absolutely nothing going on under its horrific exterior. It had some brief instinctive reactions to outside stimuli If it heard a noise then it would look in that direction, but nothing more.

That didn’t mean he planned on getting within arms’ reach.

The odd whooshing sound of Kurogiri’s warp gate filled the room again, but he did not appear. Instead a stack of folded clothes, Izuku’s lightsaber, his mask, and his black hiking boots dropped down from a gate hovering about a foot above the floor and Kurogiri’s voice followed them.

“Your father requests that you change now.”

Toshinori had never been more tempted to play hooky from work in his life.

The morning had started out at a normal level of frustration. The hot water in his apartment had never been all that reliable, but the taps had all run icy cold when he’d gone to wash his face. He could hear the couple next door, who were usually great and loving people, get into a fight over breakfast that put his already frayed nerves on edge.

He could have dealt with that and usually would have sublimated his bad mood into a little hero-work on his way to school, but he was worried about Midoriya after he’d run off the train the day before. Spending some time with the boy would be nice too, assuming he was forgiven. Toshinori had genuinely liked Midoriya to begin with. That feeling had only grown the more he had to deal with other teenagers and developed a basis for comparison.

Except.

Except, Midoriya hadn’t been on the train.

If it had been anyone else then Toshinori would have assumed the boy was home sick and probably asleep. He wasn’t answering texts either, which was very unlike him if school wasn’t in session. He’d been upset more often of late. Now granted, Midoriya was one big jangling nerve on a good day, but it had been different in the past few weeks; bad enough so that Toshinori had felt moved to involve Naomasa for all the good it had done anyone.

Toshinori could hear Naomasa’s advice in the back of his head as he left the train station and found a private place to change over to the form better suited to serious business.

It was probably nothing and he didn’t have any business checking on the child.

...but what if it wasn’t?

In the end, Toshinori knew he only ever really regretted the things he hadn’t done and went to Midoriya’s apartment.

It was a modest ground level unit and he’d only ever been there once before to note the location. The windows were all dark, but the curtains in the living room window weren’t quite drawn. Toshinori took a quick peek inside and breathed a sigh of relief.

The boy’s bright yellow backpack was on the floor leaning against a black couch next to his discarded sneakers. Moreover, a phone in a silicone ALL M case that Toshinori recognized (and was regularly mortified by) lay face down on the small end table nearest to the window.

Toshinori backed up to a more appropriate distance with mixed embarrassment and relief. The boy was just sick and he’d been worried over nothing.

He’d ended up running late; so late in fact that he hadn’t been able to travel at street level and had to take much longer, more powerful jumps in other to touch down on the UA campus in time to be waiting by the bus when Aizawa brought his homeroom class out.

At least he’d be starting the school day with most of the time still on his clock for the field trip and in retrospect he was glad events had worked out the way they did. He probably wouldn’t have to sneak off before the exercise was over for once. That was something he’d promised himself he’d get better at and he was going to need every second he had just for the lecture portion of the day. Thirteen was an amazing rescue hero, but when they got to talking they could go on for quite a while.

It had been hours since Kurogiri had shown up to take away Izuku’s discarded clothes. He’d also confiscated Izuku’s phone at that time -not that there was any signal to be had in a cement box- but as time wore on and boredom set in Izuku wished he at least had something to read.

He’d been examining Noumu through the Force in lieu of anything else to do. It was definitely an ‘it’. It’s exterior appearance was masculine, but other than that it was biologically neutral. Someone had put pants on it so maybe it had privacy to protect. Izuku suspected it didn’t.

Izuku wasn’t actually all that sure it had even been born naturally. Its interior processes were inefficient in some ways and nonfunctional in others. It could move and vocalize a little, but that was it. Izuku was pretty sure if left alone it would die in a few weeks.

He closed his eyes as he heard a warp gate open somewhere in the basement.

“Noumu, go through the gate.” Someone said. “Where’s the other one?”

Izuku didn’t recognize the new voice, but he recognized Kurogiri when he replied.

“The apprentice will stay here until his master calls for him, Shigaraki.” He said. “He and Sensei are setting up some sort of practical lesson. I didn’t inquire about the details.”

“Sensei can have whatever he wants, but they had better not interfere with my raid.” Shigaraki muttered. “We should be done with the recruitment quests by now.”

“Perhaps.” Kurogiri sounded unconcerned. “After you.”

The hum of the gate faded and Izuku dropped his face down onto his knees.

So he was the ‘apprentice.’ At least they weren’t using his name. That gave him a slight chance to get through the day without getting a criminal record.

He waited, curled up in a ball, for another half hour or so until Kurogiri finally returned. By then Izuku was tired and hungry, having burned through whatever reserves he had left after his terrible morning.

A stranger dressed all in black preceded Kurogiri through the warp gate. He was tall and wore a full black mask under a hooded robe that almost looked like…

Izuku felt the touch of a familiar mind against his.

“Sir.” He swallowed on the lump in his throat as he recognized both aspects of the villain in front of im.

Dragon wasn’t on the news much. Izuku only knew him from some of the crazier spotter blogs. He was less of a street villain and more of a growing Kingpin type. He didn’t operate in Aldera, but his territory comprised several of the nearby districts. Izuku had once thought that was due to the Hero presence in Aldera, but apparently that was because his dad knew better than to cause a mess where he slept.

“Get up now.” His dad’s mask had some kind of voice modulator built into it. It made him sound flat and robotic, but looked like it could hinge open at the jaw; probably to let his dad use his Quirk. “Put on your mask and do not speak until I give you permission. If you must speak, address me as ‘master’ or ‘sir.’ You will follow my orders and only my orders. Understood?”

Izuku started to say ‘yes’, but thought better of it and just nodded.

“Good.” It was hard to read tone through a modulator, but his dad seemed almost… relieved? “We will discuss what happened this morning later. Now, follow me.”

Izuku wanted out of the basement bad enough to do just about anything so he followed his dad through the gate and out into a… a forest? He looked up and realized there was a translucent dome overhead visible through the tree cover with artificial lights built into it. They were on a rocky slope. Was it supposed to be some kind of mountain scene?

“This is a training ground for heroes.” His dad explained as they walked. “The Unforeseen Simulation Joint. Our new friends have an operation going on here and have been kind enough to let us participate.”

The trees began to show signs of damage as they walked; scorched bark and torn branches. It looked like someone had been fighting here and recently.

“There is a rescue workshop in session right now --or was. I would have planned this differently were it my operation. Murdering an entire class of student heroes seems overly theatrical, but I wasn’t consulted.” Hisashi added. “On the bright side, this tragedy has given me an opportunity to correct a deficiency in your training.”

Izuku stopped. He had to have heard that wrong.

Hisashi kept walking. “You’ve always been a kind child and prioritized the needs of others above yourself. I’ve had no complaints with your socialization for the most part. ” He didn’t sound like he had an opinion on the matter, good or bad. “Easy forgiveness is a commendable attitude and has served you well for the most part, but not always. You need to learn self interest.”

They entered a smallish clearing that had been utterly wrecked. Trees lay fallen all around them and some were still smouldering.

In the center of the clearing were two boys imprisoned with these sort of scaffolding restraints made out of twisted rebar that looked like it had been pulled straight out of a horror movie. Izuku didn’t recognize the redhead, but the other boy…

“Kacchan!” Izuku yelped and started to run only to hit an invisible barrier a few feet away from his childhood friend. He dug his feet into the ground and only succeeded in leaving two ruts in the soft earth as his father pulled him back with the Force.

“I didn’t expect you’d manage to follow all the rules I gave you, but you did try. That will have to suffice for now.” Hisashi sighed. He turned Izuku to face him. “You’re still concerned for that boy. Why?”

“Stop it.” Izuku big into his own lip as he felt a foreign presence enter his mind. He struggled against it and it hurt . “Get out. ”

“No, I want to understand why you think that brat is your friend.” Hisashi touched a gloved hand to Izuku’s forehead. The invasion became stronger until suddenly it retreated leaving behind an echo of Kacchan’s voice.

..take a swan dive off the school roof...

Hisashi dusted off his palms with distaste. “I’m not too familiar with the normal behavior between friends, but I’m certain that’s not it.” He held up his hand and Izuku’s lightsaber flew into his palm. “You always want to live for others and that is an insidious weakness. You give what you can’t spare. You forgive when no one apologized. Your mercy will consume you so I’ve arranged this lesson.”

He turned Izuku to face Kacchan and pressed the lightsaber into Izuku’s trembling hand.

“Peace is a lie, there is only passion.” Hisashi quoted a poem from one of the oldest journals they had and Izuku felt sick laughter bubble up inside him. Was he seriously quoting the crazy cultists who’d persecuted their ancestors? Was that really happening? “Through passion, you will gain strength. Through strength, power. Through power, victory. Through victory your chains will be broken.” Hisashi pointed at Kacchan. “Look at that boy and for once let yourself feel your hate.”

The air in the mountain district was unnaturally still. Aside from the dome overheard, it was the only hint you couldn’t ignore that you were standing in an artificial environment.

Izuku’s throat clenched as he met Kacchan’s furious gaze.