Chapter Text

.·:*¨¨*:·Winter's Choice·:*¨¨*:·.





The arrival of Iron Man had the Asset unsettled, his mind was still muddled by the residual compulsion caused by the trigger words and the fight at the airport so he kept his rifle trained even as the helmet retracted into the suit, revealing the bruised face of Tony Stark.





“You seem a little defensive.”





The Asset tensed when Stark spoke despite the seemingly easy and friendly tone, he could sense the tension beneath it, he always could.

When the Captain walked away, shield raised, he found that he was unsure of the intentions of either man and the fragments of the Other screaming in the back of his mind to trust Stevie, protect Stevie, made it hard to think straight.





“At ease soldier, I'm not currently after you.”





He hadn't been paying much attention to the words spoken, his focus was on watching for any indications that Stark would attack.

It didn't feel like he would though and the Asset had learned to trust those feelings.





“Hey, Manchurian Candidate, you're killing me. There's a truce here.”





When Stark addressed him directly the Asset tensed again, but this time the Captain, Stevie the Other insisted, signalled for him to lower his weapon, so he did, the compulsion to Obey still strong in his mind.

Logically he knew that the Captain was not his Handler, not HYDRA at all, but the compulsion to Obey caused by the trigger words was a powerful one and obeying lessened the pain screaming through his mind.

Obeying was easier, less confusing, he needed time to regroup, recover, the fragments of the Other, the one that came before, were telling him that the Captain would keep him safe until he could recover, could make plans to make sure HYDRA could never get him again.





The Asset allowed himself to slip into Mission mode, falling into step with the Captain and Stark who had re-engaged the helmet of the suit as they carefully cleared the way through the HYDRA facility.

Mission mode was familiar, comfortable, clearing a facility was something the Asset could do in his sleep and it calmed the storm within, allowed him to think, to sort the fragments and silence the storm that was the voices.





The fragments of the Other, the one the Captain called Bucky, had been a plague on his mind, each fragment screaming with its own voice, always screaming in the mind of the Asset.

As much as the Asset hated the confusion and pain the fragments caused they did allow him to break through the conditioning long enough to get away from HYDRA, to break down the compulsion to return.

Being away from HYDRA kept him away from the Chair, and the Wipes, it allowed the Asset's brain to heal and begin to break down the compulsions that HYDRA conditioning had created.

The Asset had gone underground in Bucharest trying to piece together the memories that the Chair had disrupted, but it was a slow process.





The HYDRA serum had kept James Buchanan Barnes alive through the Fall, the fitting of the Arm and HYDRA conditioning, allowed him to survive the Chair and the Cryostasis, but while it protected his body, his mind remained vulnerable.

Over time HYDRA's methods began to take their toll and under the constant stress and pain the mind of James Buchanan Barnes began to fracture.

The fracture developed into something similar to Dissociative Identity Disorder and the Asset was born to protect what remained of James Buchanan Barnes, but in doing so the fractured mind weakened further, and shattered completely.

The fragments that were HYDRA conditioning and training were joined by memories of military training and formed a Soldier, someone to take the pain, carry out the missions, but in the end it didn't prevent the fragments from shattering further each time they were wiped.





The wipes caused significant damage to the synaptic pathways that allowed memory access, damage that the serum couldn't heal, it healed the tissue, but the connections remained severed, the memories still there, hidden deep inside, adding their own voice to the screams of the fragments.

In Bucharest the Asset had a chance to heal more, and as the body healed he was able to find and examine some of the hidden memories, connect them to fragments of the Other, and he soon found that if he could connect fragments to memories he could build them into larger clusters.

These clusters shared a single voice instead of the cries of their parts, slowly, gradually, dimming the cacophony of voices, but it was hard work and somehow he knew he would never be able to rebuild James Buchanan Barnes, too many of the fragments were a part of the Asset, the pieces just wouldn't fit.

And as much as the Asset wanted to rebuild the fragments he would not shatter himself to do so, so he hid, carefully hoarding memories, rebuilding a puzzle with missing pieces as best as he could, he had always been good at puzzles.





The Asset had also been planning, searching for information that could help take down HYDRA and ensure that he would never be under their control again, that search had repeatedly led him to Tony Stark.

While the Captain was on a crusade, the Asset recognized that Stark's mind and resources, both financial and political, could very well be the key to taking down HYDRA once and for all.

HYDRA considered Captain America a person of interest for the serum, and a nuisance, while Stark was a top level threat even before becoming Iron Man, Do not engage, he had resources that rivalled those of entire nations.





The Asset had put a lot of research into Stark, looking for a way to aim those resources at HYDRA, and he had found that maybe Stark would also be able to assist with the fragments, the BARF technology seemed promising, maybe it could assist in finding more memories, merging more of the fragments.

He had already made several scenarios for missions to get Stark involved in taking down HYDRA, they were still being refined though.





But before the Asset could complete his scenarios and pick one to run the Sokovia Accords came into play and then the bombing of the UN meeting, painting a huge bullseye on his back..

When the Captain appeared at the small apartment the Other insisted that they trust him, trust Stevie, that Stevie would protect them and not allow HYDRA to get them.

With few options available the Asset went with it, having someone to watch his back while he regrouped would be useful, and the Captain was one of the Avengers, alongside with Iron Man, it could give access to the man.

Tactical awareness told the Asset that seeking out Stark would be the logical step to take, but the Captain insisted that Stark was compromised, the Asset doubted that, but the Other insisted they trust Stevie, Stevie would never lie to them.





They had been caught though, surrendered and brought in, the Asset didn't like being locked up, the restraints too reminiscent of the Chair, but he knew he could break them so he forced himself to appear relaxed.

The Asset tried to break free when he heard the Words but was too slow, then he was fighting, part of him screaming as the triggers compelled him to attack Stark at the police station, compelled him to fight.

At the airport the triggers were still fresh, forcing the Asset's will aside for the compulsions to obey, so obey he did, the pain lessened when obeying, but once again the part not forced into compliance by the triggers was raging against the idea of fighting against Stark, Stark was the best hope for freedom from HYDRA, best chance to regain memories, rebuild the fragments, silence the voices, and maybe, just maybe, break the Words' power to control the Asset.





“I got heat signatures.”

“How many?”

“Uh, one.”





The short conversation between Iron Man and the Captain instantly had the Asset focusing 100% on the current situation again.

A single heat signature meant there was likely no active cryostasis chambers in the room, and no Winter Soldiers, it left the Asset unsettled, had the other soldiers been activated already and if so where were they?

Had they been moved to a different base, and if they had, where had then been moved?

Why were they not there, waiting for them?





The Asset knew enough about the Iron Man suit to know that its sensors were very accurate, if they only detected one heat source then there was only one, and the serum altered metabolism of the soldiers made them run hot, easier for thermal sensors to detect, something the Asset was aware of as a potential weakness during missions

Only a handful missions were accessible in his mind, he knew there were more, a lot more from what he had found about the Winter Soldier in various files, but the pathways were missing.

Sometimes something would trigger a memory and rebuild a pathway, a scent, a location, reading about an event during his searches, and once triggered he could remember it, the Other would scream and shy away from the memories while the Asset held no emotional attachment to it, it was the past, just old mission reports.





Stepping into the room the questions about the other Winter Soldiers are answered, all five of them dead in their cryostasis chambers, all from a single shot to the head.

It does raise a lot of new questions though, especially why would the man hiding behind the observation window go through all that trouble, finding the Words, framing the Asset, triggering him to get the information, only to kill the Winter Soldiers, and why lure others there?

The Asset was confused though, he could recall the man demanding information about a mission, and he could recall complying, but he couldn't recall what information he had given the man.





The Asset watched as Iron Man and the Captain engaged the man in conversation and something felt very wrong about the whole situation, putting him on edge, making him slip deeper into his current state of hypervigilance.





“I know that road. What is this?”





Seeing the footage from an old traffic camera triggered a new set of memories, and the Asset knew that things had just become a lot more complicated, Stark's parents had died by his hands.

When Stark turns toward him the Asset forces the fight response down, and a moment later the Captain intervenes and Stark turns to face him.

The Asset can easily read the pain and grief in Stark's face and posture, and it is clear that the situation is rapidly deteriorating.





“Did you know?”





Stark's voice sounds hollow, broken, and the Asset could feel the voices of the fragments dim, waiting for the Captain's reply.





“I didn't know it was him.”





The fragments were suddenly silent and the Asset knew the Captain had lied.





“Don't bullshit me, Rogers! Did you know?”





The voice was still broken, but a dangerous edge of anger was quickly overtaking the pain and grief, and the Asset's training told him there was a high risk that Stark would lash out.





“Yes.”





As the Captain spoke the single, damning, word the Asset could feel the compulsion to follow, to trust, waver and shatter as the aspect of the fragments that had enforced it realised the depth of the Captain's betrayal toward a teammate, toward the son of a friend.





The Asset wasn't the least bit surprised when Stark reengaged the suit's helmet and slammed the Captain with a vicious punch sending him to the floor next to the Asset, what did surprise him though was the Captain moving to get up in a way that showed he intended to escalate rather than try to calm the distraught and grieving man.

The Asset made his decision before Stark had a chance to charge at him as well, dropping the rifle he slammed his cybernetic fist into the back of the Captain's head, knocking him out cold, kicked the rifle out of reach, then kneeled down with his arms behind his back.

He allowed his gaze to quickly flick to the observation window before taking a steadying breath and forcing his body to relax.

As expected, the Sokovian had cleared out the moment Stark attacked.

To the Asset's relief Stark is an experienced operative and several sets of shackles designed with super soldier strength in mind were launched from the suit and moments later the Captain's hands and feet are bound and the Asset can feel a pair snapping closed around his arms as well.





“A single set won't be enough to restrain the power of my cybernetic arm.”





The Asset speaks calmly and a heartbeat later two more shackles are launched from the suit and as they wrap around their target Stark retracts the faceplate of the suit, the helmet remained though.





The glare that Stark levelled him with would no doubt have made most men squirm, but the position was familiar to the Asset, showing discomfort or emotion was not tolerated when the Handlers demanded submission, it would only lead to further punishment.





“Did you know?”

There was an edge in Stark's voice and eye's that screamed danger, telling the Asset the man was still very likely to lash out with little or no additional provocation.





“HYDRA conditioning and control methods include memory wipes, the Asset was unaware of this mission until seeing the footage triggered the formation of a new synaptic pathway.”





The sharp backhand that followed didn't surprise the Asset, he was impressed by the speed it had been delivered with though as he slowly collected himself from the floor and resumed his kneeling position in front of Stark.





“Oh, nothing more to say?”





The dangerous edge was still there, but it was quickly fading back into broken hollowness.





“I will not insult you by feigning remorse that I am unable to feel, nor will I offer empty apologies.”





The second blow was slower, and held a lot less force, and while it made his body rock slightly the Asset remained in position, watching as Stark struggled to regain control.





“Nothing?”





Stark is clearly expecting the Asset to explain his actions, but he's not entirely sure which actions, the murder, the whole escape and evade HYDRA after Project Insight, or the events that lead up to his current surrender.

After considering the options the Asset spoke up, keeping his voice low and even.





“I will accept whatever punishment, pay whatever restitution you see fit to atone for my actions, but I was hoping you would be willing to take this Weapon of HYDRA's and wield it to destroy them.”

The Asset surprised himself a bit at the low growl that entered his tone as he spoke of destroying HYDRA, he didn't know he was even capable of such emotion.

The way Stark's posture switched from threatening, slightly forward leaning, to ramrod straight made it quite obvious it was not a reply he had expected and the way emotions played over his face fascinated the Asset, so much emotion all at once.

Then, as sudden as it began, it stills and settles on something akin to determination and Stark's eyes narrow with a dangerous gleam and for a moment the Asset is sure Stark will kill him.

Before the Asset can try to read the look on Stark's face any further the shackles around his arms disengage and Stark smiles, a dark smile that promises pain and death to anyone who dares cross him.

It makes him look very different from the pictures in the material the Asset has studied, but somehow he gets a feeling that this is Stark's true face, it also makes the Asset certain that he is about to die.

The Asset accepts death, it was a probable outcome of confronting Stark even before learning about the death of his parents.

The Asset doesn't move to defend himself as Stark approaches, instead he focuses on keeping still, but to his surprise Stark just gives his cybernetic arm a nudge as he steps past him and grabs the Captain by the back of his uniform.





“Grab the shield, time to blow this joint.”





The Asset finds himself somewhat confused by the light tone and choice of words, but obeying is something he knows well, something easy to fall back into so he does what he is told.





“Might wanna grab your rifle too in case our host is still lurking around.”





He can hear the faceplate close as Stark turns his back and hoists the Captain up on his shoulder and starts moving toward the exit.

Again the Asset finds himself surprised and confused that Stark would not just release him from the shackles, but arm him and turn his back at him, he can't help but feel that it's a test, a test he intends to pass.





“Acknowledged.”





The Asset allowed himself to slip fully into the familiarity of obeying, grabbing the rifle and falling into step behind Stark, carefully looking for signs of stress, but there was no sign of anything but the usual vigilance of a soldier in enemy territory.

For some unfathomable reason Stark seemed to trust the Asset and he intends to prove himself worthy of that trust so he focuses on the training he had received in protecting VIP's, finding it surprisingly easy to assume the role when done willingly.





As they exited the bunker they were met by the Wankandan with the black suit, and at his feet the Sokovian man that had orchestrated the entire mess was trussed up and gagged.

When the enhanced Wakandan, Prince T'Challa according to the information the Asset had acquired, turned to them Stark raised his free hand, the repulsor powering up with a soft whine, a clear warning that he did not trust the young prince.

“Sorry your Kittiness, but these two are mine, feel free to keep that one though.”





Stark makes a nonchalant gesture toward T'Challa's prisoner while moving to place himself between the prince and the Asset.





“Please, wait.”





T'Challa holds his hands out in a gesture of open surrender as the suit bleeds away from his body.





“I was wrong to pursue the Winter Soldier for the death of my father, for this I must pay restitution.”

“Whatever your Kittiness. Don't call us we will call you and all that shit.”

“Dr Stark, please.”





With a huff Stark powered down the repulsor and lifted the faceplate before levelling T'Challa with a somewhat frustrated glare while clearly considering a quick way out of the current situation.





“Alright, how about this, you don't tell anyone I have the Winter Soldier, and we can talk later if you still feel you owe him something?”

“Acceptable. Zemo will be brought to Wakanda to stand trial for the murder of my father, I will make sure he does not speak out of turn.”





The Asset couldn't see Stark's face, but he could see some of the tension bleed out of his stance.





“Now, if we're all good on that Cap here has a date with a Hulk-proof cell that I rather make sure he doesn't miss.”

”All good Dr Stark.”





T'Challa gave Stark a slight nod before the black suit began covering his body again.





“Alright tall dark and broody, let's make sure Capsicle here isn't late for that date.”





It took a moment for the Asset to realize that Stark was indeed talking to him but once he did he quickly fell in line and followed Stark to the Quinjet.





He watches as Stark quickly secures the Captain in a seat before opening a panel in the wall and bringing out a large first aid kit.





“Sorry Cap, don't want you to wake up and realize I've got your old buddy here.”





The sight of the small jet injector with an odd, green, liquid almost makes the Asset flinch, but he quickly realizes that it's not intended for him, and moments later Stark has injected the contents into the Captains neck.





“Tranq's developed to be able to take down enhanced individuals like the Hulk, aliens like Thor and Bag of Cats, or super soldiers.”





The Asset nods silently, but doesn't move from where he is standing at the end of the ramp, waiting for instructions.





“You know how to fly one of these babies?”

“I do.”

“Good, get us in the air and set a course for New York while I make sure Sleeping Beauty here doesn't wake up and cause trouble.”





The Asset nodded and headed for the cockpit, placed his rifle and the shield within reach and began the start-up sequence for the Quinjet, a quick glance back revealed Stark setting up an IV feeding the Captain another liquid, this one slightly blue and he assumed it was something to make sure the Captain remained unconscious for the duration of their flight.





The Asset was just done setting the auto pilot when he heard the sound of the Iron Man suit dissembling itself, followed by some rather colourful cursing from Stark as he made his way to the cockpit and dropped himself into the co-pilot seat.





“Ouch, fuck it, I'm getting too old for this shit.”

“You are injured.”



For a moment the Asset began reaching out to assess the damage but he paused, unsure if Stark would punish him for such liberties.



“Yeah that kinda happens when someone drops a fucking pile of cars on your ass.”

“The Ved'ma. Witch.”

Seeing the Ved'ma had triggered some particularly unpleasant memories and the Asset was hoping to add her to the list of targets if Stark agreed to taking down HYDRA, he hadn't actually said he would yet.

“Yeah, she was supposed to be in the compound with Vision to keep the crowds from going all Salem on her and burning her at the stakes. But apparently Cap here felt otherwise and sent Birdbrain to get her out.”

“They should...”

“What?”

Stark sounded annoyed, and expectant, but he no longer had the dangerous edge of someone about to lash out.

“They should burn her...”

“Oh, you know something I don't about her? I mean other than her being Strucker's little pet experiment.”

“I have memories of seeing her training, seeing her rip the minds of men apart.”

“Fuck.”

Stark ran his uninjured hand through his hair with a huff.

“My memories are incomplete, but I believe they tried to use her to make the effect of the triggers and the chair permanent.”

“That's just fucked up. And she did this willingly, no sign of coercion?”

“Eagerly, gleefully, she was laughing as her victims screamed in pain and terror. She willingly joined HYDRA for power and revenge.”

“Fuck, fuck, fuck!”

Stark cursed up a storm, then winced and yelped as he managed to jostle his injury.





“Ouch, why is it always the same fucking arm...”





The Asset hesitated for a moment, then reached out again.





“May I? Binding it should help relieve the pain until you can have it properly assessed and treated.”

“Alright, you know where the kit is.”





The Asset felt strangely pleased that Stark seemed confident in his abilities, it was a strange feeling, and it was only then he realized that most of the voices were silent.





.·:*¨¨*:·Winter's Choice·:*¨¨*:·.





Tony tried his best not to flinch as the fucking Winter Soldier wrapped his injured arm against his torso.





“Easy on the ribs there Florence Nightingale, they're not what they used to be.”





He didn't get an answer, but the bindings were eased off a bit so they didn't put too much pressure against the reactor casing.

Tony was pretty sure he was in shock, why else would he feel so at ease with his parents' killer taking care of his injury?

With a few steadying breaths he began going through what had been happening since the bombing of the UN building, trying to figure out how the hell he had ended up with Rogers trussed up and sedated in the back, and his old WWII buddy turned HYDRA assassin sitting in the pilot's seat.





The entire thing was one major clusterfuck and Tony couldn't help blaming Rogers for most of it, if the stubborn bastard had just fucking trusted him none of this would have happened.

Instead he decided himself that Tony wouldn't be able to handle finding out the truth about his parents' death, decided that Tony would hunt down his precious Bucky and kill him if he found out.

Sure, Tony would have been pissed and he would have raged about it, but he wasn't a fucking idiot, he had a pretty good idea of what HYDRA had done to create the Winter Soldier, he knew what kind of place torture could put you in.

Emotionally he hated Barnes, the Soldier, blamed him for Howard's and Maria's deaths, it was still too fresh, too raw for anything else, but intellectually he knew the blame laid squarely on HYDRA, who had aimed and fired the weapon, not the weapon itself.





As he analysed what had happened in the bunker he got a nagging feeling that something was off, the way Barnes seemed to not act on his own volition as much as simply follow Rogers' instructions.

Then he had dropped his weapon, knocked Rogers out and surrendered, and the way he had done it, the way he was kneeling, something felt very wrong about now that Tony looked back at it, the way he had silently retaken the kneeling position after being hit to the ground.

The way he had spoken about not feeling remorse, referring to himself as the Asset.





“Fuck!”





Stark could see the cybernetic arm twitch with an instinctive motion to grab for the rifle before stilling and returning to the controls of the Quinjet.





“You're not Bucky at all, are you?”

“No.”





The answer was short and to the point, and utterly useless.





“I'll need a little more details.”





Tony prodded and after a few moments of silence he got his answer, but he quickly got a feeling he wouldn't like what he was about to hear.





“When James Buchanan Barnes began to break under HYDRA conditioning the Asset was created to try to protect his damaged mind.”

“Dissociative Identity Disorder?”

“Close enough, but it was not enough and his mind broke, fragmented, I believe beyond recovery as some of the fragments became part of the Asset. The rest remain as fragmented memories, emotions and voices but the wipes... I have been unable to make sense of them.”





Tony ran his hand through his hair again with a deep sigh, the man, Asset or whatever he was now sounded so utterly broken somehow he couldn't help wanting to fix him.

At the same time he still hated him, fuck this was confusing...

He needed to keep his distance from this, stay professional.





“Since you're not Bucky any more and I can't very well go around calling you Asset, I need something to call you. Any ideas Soldier?”

“I... I have a memory of a girl calling me Yasha, I think I like that memory?”





The questioning note on the end damn near broke Tony's resolve before it had a chance to solidify.





“Alright Terminator, Yasha it is.”





Tony tried to relax and get some rest, but it didn't take long before he began twitching with the need to do something, anything, and there's not much to do in the Quinjet other than trying to talk to the Winter Soldier, Yasha, he reminded himself.





“If you don't mind, just what were you thinking when you knocked Capsicle out and surrendered? I could just as well have killed you. I damn well wanted to for a while there, part of me still does.”

“I know, I was prepared to die if that was the case, still am.”

“Why?”

“The Asset is not supposed to want, but I don't want to be wiped again...”

“Fuck, that's just too fucking messed up.”





Tony wouldn't call what followed an actual conversation, Yasha never spoke up on his own, he also never refused to answer any of the questions Tony asked and some of the answers had made him wish he never asked to begin with.





“Why are you answering all my questions? I mean, even I can tell you don't actually want to answer all of 'em.”

“HYDRA conditioned me with a compulsion to comply, to obey my Handler.”

“But I'm not a HYDRA handler...”

“The compulsion is still there, especially when I have recently been triggered. I will be better able to resist the compulsion in a few days.”

“Still doesn't answer why you're obeying me...”

“Compliance brings relief from pain and confusion.”

“You're telling me you're always in pain unless you are actively obeying someone?”

“When recently triggered, yes.”

“I.. I can't... This is... Fuck!”





Tony decided then and there that HYDRA had to go, and something had to be done about that messed up conditioning, he wouldn't tell Yasha yet though, he knew it was petty but part of him still wanted the man to suffer for killing his parents, just not the way he was under HYDRA.





“How bad is it now?”

“Compliance through debriefing helps.”

“Alright then Yasha, I want a full report on what has happened since the bombing of the UN meeting, including personal observations that may have an impact on any plans to take down HYDRA.”





As Tony set up one of the small cameras in the Quinjet to record Yasha's report he couldn't help noticing the slight sigh of relief, and instant flinch followed by a shiver before tension began to bleed from Yasha's posture, and after a moment of confusion he realised that Yasha had expected, on pure reflex, to be punished for showing signs of relief.

He quickly found himself hating HYDRA even more, something he hadn't thought possible.





Listening to Yasha's report was oddly soothing, despite the somewhat disturbing detachment and lack of emotional inflection his voice was calm and deep with a slight roughness, as if he was unaccustomed to speaking and Tony realized that, yes, Yasha probably wasn't used to speaking much.

Gradually relaxing as he listened Tony noticed other sounds, soft whirs and clicks that were periodically mixed with a somewhat discordant grinding sound that his engineering brain recognised as servos and gears being out of alignment.

It took much longer than it should to realize the sound came from the cybernetic arm, and a quick glance showed that Yasha was rhythmically opening and closing the hand and rotating the wrist, or at least trying to, there seemed to be something wrong with the range of motion.





“The arm bothering you there?”





The movement stopped instantly and the cybernetic arm returned to a neutral position, but Tony could tell by the slight stiffness in Yasha's shoulder that he was forcing himself to stop the activity.





“The Asset has not received proper maintenance since leaving HYDRA.”





The answer made Tony sigh, Yasha seemed afraid of saying anything that would suggest weakness, or any form of emotional response.





“That's not what I asked. If we're gonna do this I need to know your full condition, mechanically, physically, and as far as possible, mentally.”





For once Yasha didn't answer him, instead he tensed noticeably.





“Hey, Winter Wonderland, talk to me.”

“Weakness is unacceptable.”





Tony cursed silently to himself, it seemed that every interaction he had with Yasha just showed another twisted facet of HYDRA.

As much as he hated to admit it he was developing some serious sympathy for the man, and he realised that to get things done he would have to put on a bit of an act, he just hoped it wouldn't backfire somehow.





“Asset!”





The sharp tone and slightly raised voice had Yasha ramrod straight in an instant and both arms went behind his back in a position similar to parade rest.





“Ready to comply.”





Fuck!

Tony was already hating this.





“Asset, you will provide a full report on the condition of the mechanical arm.”

“The Asset has sustained minor combat damage to arm unit, wrist mobility impaired, maintenance required for full combat capacity.”

“And your physical condition?”

“The Asset has sustained intermediate combat damage, serum efficiency compromised, estimated time to full recovery 30 hours.”

“Compromised how?”

“Insufficient nutrition.”





Tony was cursing again as he realized that Yasha probably had the same accelerated metabolism as Rogers, and required a lot more food than a baseline human to be at full health, while at the same time being able to withstand starvation better.

He quickly headed into the rear compartment and dug around for the special emergency MREs they carried that were adapted for Rogers, Thor and Banner who usually needed some quick energy once he returned form a Code Green.

He grabbed the entire box and pulled one of the packages out with his teeth before setting the box on the floor between the seats and dropping the MRE in Yasha's lap





“Eat. I'll have a look at the arm once we're back, got all the stuff I need back in the workshop.”

“Acknowledged.”





Stark sighed and settled back, trying to relax while watching Yasha make short work or the special MRE.





“Go on, eat as many as you need. I trust you are aware of your dietary needs for optimal function.”

“Yes.”





Gods, Tony hated this with a vengeance, speaking to Yasha as if he was some kind of tool or slave, part of him was whispering that the man who killed his parents deserved it and more, and Tony found himself hating that voice.

He did his best to quell that voice as he watched Yasha wolf down nearly half the box of MREs before settling back into staring at the flight data readouts.





“How long will that hold you over?”





Tony intentionally tried to keep his tone light, non-commanding, to see how Yasha would respond.





“I will need a few hours to digest the food, but for optimal performance I will need more. I have been...”

“Been what? Talk to me please...”

“Acquiring sufficient amounts of food has been hard while also staying hidden. The Asset would normally receive nutrition packs for extended missions.”

“One more fucked up thing to add to the list...”





This time Yasha tilted his head slightly at Tony's grumbling.





“List of things that needs to be done if we are gonna try to make this work.”





Tony clarified with a huff.





“What kind of things?”

“Well for starters fixing that arm of yours, making sure you're properly fed, and hopefully, if you're willing to let me poke around, do something about those triggers and compulsions to comply, those could really fuck things up if we run into a HYDRA asshole who knows about them."

“BARF?”

“Well well, someone has been doing their homework.”

“Mission parameters for my last HYDRA mission included authorization to independently seek out mission pertinent information as needed. Made it easier to look things up.”

“Fuck...”

“блядь.”





Tony couldn't help barking out a laugh when Yasha mirrored his curse in Russian.





“You speak Russian?”





Yasha sounded surprised, and Tony was surprised that he had actually initiated conversation for once.





“Yeah, helps if you understand what the assholes kidnapping you are saying, learned my lesson after Afghanistan.”

“When you got that?”





Tony quickly covered the reactor with his hand before nodding.





“It's one of many items that HYDRA desires to get their hands on.”





The pain of seeing his parents murdered surfaced again, turning his voice cold.





“They never sent you to steal it though.”

“Despite the risk you present HYDRA prefers to keep you alive so they would have sent a different asset for such a task, maybe hire one of the Widows.”

“A honeypot?”

“You have a reputation.”

“Lies and slander!”





For a moment Tony could see a flicker of a genuine smile before Yasha grabbed one of the remaining MREs and shoved it into his hand.





“You need to eat as well, you are starting to smell.”

“What?!”





Tony took the MRE on pure reflex, but his head was spinning trying to keep with the sudden mood changes, that was supposed to be his gig.





“The human body produces a distinct smell when blood sugar begins to drop low. Exhaustion has its own scent as well.”

“I don't remember Rogers being a fucking bloodhound...”

“Different formula, different training.”

“I guess.”





Tony paused a moment to use his teeth to rip open some of the pouches in the MRE.





“So, what kind of stuff can you do that Capsicle over there can't?”

“HYDRA's files on the Captain are extensive, but I do not know how complete, or accurate they are.”

“Don't worry 'bout that, just go with what they do contain.”

“Acknowledged.”





The return to the stilted speech pattern almost made Tony flinch again, he had noticed that Yasha's speech changed at times, likely depending on how deeply affected he was by the conditioning at the time.

As far as he could tell it seemed that the more affected he was the more stilted his speech became, and he also gained a distinct Russian accent, even sometimes using Russian words.





It isn't until the flight computer beeps, alerting them that they are entering US airspace that Tony realizes that he had fallen asleep while Yasha recounted an impressive list of skills he had been trained in, including some seriously odd things, like classical ballet.





.·:*¨¨*:·Winter's Choice·:*¨¨*:·.





As they approached the Stark Tower Tony took the controls and set the Quinjet down on the landing pad which was a bit tougher than usual with his left arm all trussed up, but fortunately it came with his own flavour of custom auto-pilot, meaning it mostly just needed his codes so the tower defences wouldn't shoot it down..





“Fri baby, blackout protocols please. And could you turn on the light in the Hulk containment cell while you're at it, containment protocol Captain Spangles?”

“Sure thing Boss.”

“Come on Else, let's get Aurora here to a nice, secure, cell.”





The crooked look Yasha gives him just makes Tony smile wider and remove the restraints before nudging Rogers' sleeping form toward the other super soldier.





“You mind? You super soldier types are built like brick shithouses and unlike you guys I'll need some time before my arm is good for anything remotely straining again.”





Yasha just gave a slight nod before tossing Rogers over his shoulder like a sack of potatoes and walking down the ramp.





“Boss is that...”

With a suppressed groan Tony made a note to have another look at Friday's synchronization protocols that were supposed to keep the main copy at the tower updated to what the copy in the suit had experienced.

“Yes baby girl, it is, but keep that on the down and low for now please.”

“Boss...”

“Please Fri, not now.”

“Alright Boss.”





Yasha seemed to be taking the disembodied voice quite well, the only reaction Tony could see was an extra scan of the small hangar.





“That's my baby girl Friday, she runs the tower and my suits. And well, pretty much everything.”

“An AI?”

“The best AI.”

“Thank you Boss.”

“I see.”





Tony could hear the soft whirs and clicks from the mechanical arm as the elevator brought them down to the detainment level and it was a strangely calming sound.

When the doors opened Yasha stepped out and took note of the suppression weapons aimed at them before following the light strips along the floor without prompting.





“We need to get him stripped and settled in the cell.”

“This cell will hold?”





Yasha tapped the glass with his cybernetic hand.





“It's Hulk-proof glass, go on try it.”

“Hmm...”





Yasha seemed to be considering his options for a few moments, then the sleek panels of the arm began shifting and he punched the glass with significant force, making the green lights along the floor flash with a pale yellow for a few seconds.





“Easy there, don't wanna damage that arm of yours any more than it already is.”

“Acknowledged.”

“So, what do you think, sturdy enough?”

“It appears to be sufficient.”

“There's also like a 100 different suppression systems installed there, all of them designed specifically to take out various enhanced individuals.”

“You have planned for the Avengers betraying you?”

“Paranoid, I know.”

“You were obviously right to be concerned.”

“Tell that to the others...”

“They dismiss your concerns?”

“Constantly...”

“Foolish.”





Tony cursed himself for how good it felt to hear someone validate his worries instead of just dismissing them, even if it was a brainwashed ex HYDRA assassin.

He pushed the feeling down though and focused on the task of removing the IV before stripping Rogers to make sure he didn't have anything on him that could be used to get out of the cell.

Once they had Rogers placed on the simple cot Tony placed a stack of towels and a set of sweats and underwear on the small table next to the cot.

He replaced the IV and set up the more advanced unit in the cell to keep Rogers under until morning.





“Alright, that should keep him out of trouble until we can get some kind of plan sorted. Fri could you order up some food for us please?”

“Of course Boss. Would it be safe to assume our guest requires extra large servings?”

“Indeed he does. Anything in particular you want Tastee Freez?”

“No.”

“Alright, Fri, just pick a nice selection so soldier boy here can try it out.”

“Right on it Boss. I assume you want to get cleaned up before eating?”

“Definitely.”

“I'll see to have the food delivered in 45 minutes.”

“Thank you baby girl.”





The silence as they returned to the penthouse felt almost companionable leaving Tony feeling confused and unsettled again.

The Winter Soldier was nothing like what he had imagined and as much as he tried to resist it his mind kept picking apart every reason he came up with for resenting or hating the man.





“You wanna grab a shower as well before food gets here?”

“...”





The lack of an answer made Tony sigh before turning to Yasha.





“Asset, you will shower and change into clean clothes before the food arrives.”

“Acknowledged.”

“Good. This way.”

“Do you require help with your arm?”





The sudden change made Tony sigh again, he would need to get some proper answers about what the hell was going on with the constant flipping of behaviour.





“I guess I could use a hand getting out of this, you trussed me up pretty good.”





Tony stepped into the small suite across the hall from his own, not feeling entirely comfortable with the idea of letting Yasha into his personal rooms just yet.

The force of the strong hand was surprisingly gentle against his shoulder as Yasha guided him to have a seat on the chair by the small desk before starting to remove the bandages he had used to immobilise the injured arm.

Once the last bandage was removed Tony carefully rolled his shoulder, wincing at the way it pulled and ached, he definitely needed something nice for the pain.





“Will you be okay to shower with that, or do you need a hand?”





Yasha flexed his cybernetic fingers and there was a ghost of a smile on his features.





“Thanks but no thanks, I'm quite capable of taking a shower on my own.”

“Acknowledged.”





Apparently memories weren't the only thing HYDRA had wiped from the Asset, modesty clearly was not a thing he possessed as he immediately began removing his clothes, completely ignoring Tony's presence.





“Alright, that's my cue to get out of here. Fri, make sure he knows where to find everything he needs.”

“Sure thing Boss.”





Tony quickly fled toward his own bedroom, but curiosity got the better of him and he threw one last glance before closing his door and he immediately regretted it, there was no doubt that sight would be haunting every wet dream he had for a foreseeable future, god damned super soldier bodies..





“I am so fucked...”

“Boss?”

“Never mind baby girl, what's the ETA on that food?”

“It should be here any minute now Boss.”

“Thanks Fri.”





The heat of the shower helped soothe his aching body and by the time he had some fresh clothes on he was feeling pretty good.





“Fri, how's our guest doing?”

“He is waiting in the kitchen.”

“Alright, let's get this show on the road.”





Stepping into the kitchen area Tony found Yasha perched on one of the stools at the large kitchen island and he couldn't help smiling at how out of place he looked wearing a set of Stark Industries sweats, minus an arm, and enough knives to put the well stocked kitchen to shame.





“Feeling a bit less grimy?”

“Yes.”

“You know, Fri has a good handle on security here so you don't have to be armed to the teeth all the time.”

“...”

“Look, I know how tough it can be to feel safe when you have been through the kind of shit we have, I have repulsor gauntlets and all kinds of tech hidden all over the place, just want you to know Fri has your back as well.”

“I will try...”





There was something so utterly broken, and hauntingly familiar, in that simple answer it made Tony reach out and place his hand on the flesh shoulder and give it a squeeze.





“That's all anyone can ask for, or do.”

“...”





Yasha was obviously uncomfortable and Tony didn't know what to say, which made him uncomfortable, but fortunately the situation was somewhat saved by Friday announcing that the food was on it's way up.

Tony still had to order Yasha to dig in and try to figure out which of the foods he preferred.





“I'm sorry...”





Tony is silently cursing at himself, he doesn't want to feel sorry, doesn't want to apologize to the man who killed his parents but he can't help it.





“Why?”





Yasha looked utterly confused which just made matters worse, making Tony run his hand through his hair with a sigh.





“Look, even if it's to get you to do shit you need to do ordering someone around like a fucking slave is just wrong.”

“The Handler orders, the Asset complies.”

“But I'm not a fucking HYDRA handler!”





The harshness and venom of Tony's reaction makes Yasha straighten and put his arms behind his back again, waiting for orders, or punishment, but Tony just sinks back into his chair with a sigh and waits for him to snap out of it, hoping he will on his own.





“It has been too long since the last wipe.”

“Meaning?”

“The Asset has managed to subvert parameters given by the triggers and select a new handler.”

“Wait, you're telling me you picked me as your new handler?!”

“To complete the mission objective to destroy HYDRA the Asset requires a capable handler. Intel shows that the individual with the highest chance for success is Dr Anthony Tony Stark, Iron Man.”

“Why me? Why not Cap, he has a bone to pick with HYDRA?”





Tony can practically hear Yasha considering how to answer the question and he finds himself actually curious about what kind of answer he will be getting this time.





“As an individual Dr Stark possesses a genius level intellect as well as a remarkable ability to improvise and work with very limited resources. As the head of Stark Industries he is in possession of unmatched technological, financial, and political power. And finally as Iron Man he has sway over public opinion as well as multiple enhanced individuals as possible allies.”

“My HYDRA file?”

“Yes.”





Tony mulled over the information for a moment before deciding he wanted an answer to why the Winter Soldier had turned on Rogers, who would seem a perfect ally against HYDRA.





“And the second part of my question?”

“Files indicate that while Captain America, Steven Grant Rogers, does not possess any noteworthy abilities beyond the enhancements granted by Erskine's serum, his desire to wipe out HYDRA and reputation as Captain America could have made him useful as a soldier and to gather allies. But he proved to be more concerned with protecting the Asset's previous form, James Buchanan Barnes. Choosing to alienate and turn on Dr Stark he proved himself unsuitable and a potential threat to the successful execution of the plan, the Asset had to act to prevent such an outcome.”

“Crap... This is a fucking mess...”





Pacing back and forth Tony found himself unable to get a grip on his swirling thoughts, and he gradually became more and more aware of the whirring and clicking from Yasha's cybernetic arm.





“Alright, that's it! I can't stand listening to the agonizing cries of that poor piece of beautiful tech you have there any longer. Time to hit the workshop and have a look at what needs to be done to fix her up.”

“Acknowledged.”





Tony just sighed and motioned for Yasha to follow him to the hidden elevator that would take them to the inner sanctum of Stark Tower, Tony's personal workshop.

The moment they stepped out of the elevator Yasha froze and began looking around with the rapid movements that Tony recognized as hypervigilance and he wanted to smack himself, the guy probably had some pretty horrible associations to any type of lab like environment..





“You okay there Elsa? Not too much HYDRA lab lookalike for you?”

“No, they were never this... Warm... Feels safe.”

“Alright, you look around while I have Friday help me set up some scans to see what we are dealing with.”

“...”

“Fri, set up every scan in the book will ya baby?”

“Sure thing Boss.”





Tony turned around just in time to see DUM-E approach Yasha with an inquisitive chirp making the assassin jump back and draw a gun from god knows where and aim it at the bot.





“Whoa! No shooting my kids!”





The gun immediately lowered and Yasha fell back into a neutral position, tense, and clearly expecting punishment, again.





“Sorry, I should have warned you about the bots, That's DUM-E, Butterfingers is over there in the corner, and that's U over there hiding out in his charging station.”

“Bots?”

“Yeah, I built them to help me out, though, they mostly just make a mess and get in the way, but I love 'em anyway.”





Tony watched as Yasha slowly reached out with the cybernetic arm and tapped DUM-E's claw with a confused look, earning him a happy warble before DUM-E spun around and returned to the others.





“They can be pretty excitable, especially DUM-E. And a warning, if he brings you a ball, don't throw it or you'll be stuck playing fetch all day.”

“...”





Tony just huffed and nudged Yasha toward the corner of the workshop that had all the best scanning equipment.





“Ready to let me have a look?”

“You should restrain me before touching the arm...”

“What?”

“The Asset is usually restrained during maintenance, killed a few too many technicians.”

“But you don't actually want to kill me, do you?”

“No, but the pain during maintenance may trigger unwanted behaviour.”

“Alright, We'll think of something, but for now I just need some scans, no touching other than maybe show you how I need you to move it to make sure I get all the data needed, and I'll make sure to ask before I do that. How does that sound?”

“It should be sufficient to ensure I do not attack.”

“Good, have a seat.”





Tony spent a good 15 minutes directing Friday through various scans before holding out his hand toward Yasha.





“Could you place your hand palm up in mine please?”

“...”





Yasha was silent, but did as asked.





“Think you can handle me touching the arm, moving it to get a feel for how the panels interact?”

“Yes.”

“Alright, just warn me if you're uncomfortable.”

“Acknowledged.”





Carefully bending each of the fingers Tony watched how the various parts moved when Yasha wasn't the one controlling the motion, it would give him a better idea of how everything was supposed to move.

When he made a fist and turned the hand over there was a ripple up the arm as the plates realigned and a slight hiss as a series of wents opened up to dissipate excess heat as the mechanics of the arm cycled down.

Looking at the scans he could see several areas of the shoulder, spine and brain lighting up with neurological activity.





“How much can you actually feel?”

“The pressure sensors are well tuned and accurate to allow the control necessary to use weapons and manage power application.”

“Make sure you have a good, stable grip and don't crush things?”

“Yes.”

“No sensors above the wrist though...”

“It was deemed unnecessary.”

“But you can feel this?”





Tony brushed his fingers over the plating on the inside of the wrist.”





“Yes.”

“I'm getting seriously pissed that HYDRA somehow managed to make such a beautiful piece of tech.”

“...”

“Oh don't mind my ramblings, just a serious case of a tech boner here.”

“You are a strange man, Dr Stark.”

“Please, call me Tony.”

“Tony...”

“Much better.”





It didn't take long to identify the problem, an impact, probably from a bullet had caused one of the plates to misalign, nudging a few components beneath it out of alignment as well before snapping back into position.





“I could fix this right now if you want to, just need to lift this plate and push these parts here back into place.”

“You need some way to restrain me first or I may hurt you if the pain makes me lash out.”

“I don't understand, there shouldn't be any pain, as long as I disconnect the neural clamps first you won't feel a thing.”

“What?”

“What do you mean what?”





For a long second Tony just stared at the Winter Soldier, then at the scans taken of the arm, then back to the soldier who looked very confused, then it hit him, the HYDRA technicians had never used the disengage function of the clamps, always performing maintenance with the arm fully connected, the pain must have been excruciating.

Tony couldn't find any words, any way to express the horror, disgust and fury he felt as he realized yet another atrocity performed by HYDRA other than to just throw the tool he was holding against the wall, then engage the wrist repulsor and blowing up the dingy old sofa he spent so many nights on during his invention binges.

The sudden aggressiveness had Yasha bolting from the chair and moments later he was taking cover behind one of the heavy worktables, gun drawn and eyes desperately searching for whatever Stark was fighting.





“Boss! Please calm down, you are scaring our guest!”

“They never fucking bothered to disengage the clamps!”

“Boss please...”

“Fucking HYDRA bastards!”





Tony just kept raging, unable to calm down, even Friday's pleadings fell to deaf ears.





“Dr Stark?”





There was no reaction as Tony kept blasting the debris of the old sofa over and over again.





“Tony?”





The blasts slowly grew weaker as the small repulsor, not connected to the reactor in Tony's chest, began to run out of power.

With one last blast that barely had enough power to make the dust and splinters move Tony ran his hand through his hair for what felt like the 100th time before turning around and realising that Yasha was hiding behind one of the large tables together with the bots.





“Shit, sorry guys, kinda lost my shit there...”

“No shit Boss.”

“Whatever did I do to deserve my baby girl being so mean?”





Tony did his usual mock whining when Friday quipped about his antics.





“What happened?”





While Friday had managed to sound dryly amused, Yasha sounded downright worried.





“Sorry, you said maintenance always hurts, right?”

“Yes...”

“Well, thing is, it doesn't have to, the neural clamps that connect the arm to your brain, they can easily be disengaged so you wouldn't feel a thing, or turned down for testing, you could even do it yourself. They intentionally left them engaged at full effect, that's like doing surgery without anaesthetics.”

“Hardly the worst thing HYDRA has ever done.”

“I know, and that pisses me off even more.”





It took a quite a while for Tony to calm down enough to get back to working on Yasha's arm, but the soldier just sat there calmly, waiting for Tony to finish his rant about HYDRA, which included quite a bit about the manner in which the cybernetic arm was attached.





“Would you like me to show you how to disable the clamps yourself?”

“Please.”

“Alright, let's do this.”





Bringing up a holographic display Tony guided Yasha through the steps to remove the plate to gain access to the controls for the neural clamp and how to adjust it, and disable it.

Tony could see the way tension seemed to bleed out of the Winter Soldier the moment the clamp disengaged, there had obviously been quite a bit of pain, he had no doubt there still was a lot of pain though, there was no way that butcher's job of a graft onto the shoulder didn't hurt, constantly.

Tony suspected a lot of the serum's regenerative capacity was spent on keeping the weight of the arm from tearing up tissue and bone in the shoulder, and the way it was grafted onto the skeleton to support the weight was nothing short of barbaric.





“Ready to get that maintenance done?”

“Yes.”

“Excellent.”





With the neural clamps disabled Yasha seemed to handle the repairs of the arm without any issues and by the time Tony reattached the plate at the wrist his posture was calm.





“How does it feel?”

“It appears to be working at peak performance.”

“Again, not what I asked.”

“It feels... Good...”

“Good, and how badly is your shoulder hurting?”

“...”

“Yasha, please don't make me...”





Tony didn't finish the sentence, it scared him how quickly he had settled into ordering the Winter Soldier to speak up.





“There is always pain, the Asset has been trained to withstand it so it does not impair function.”

“Of course...”

“This bothers you?”

“Of course it fucking bothers me!”

“...”





Tony just shook his head, brought up a few scans on the screens, then dove into explaining everything that was wrong with the arm HYDRA had forced on the Winter Soldier.





“Like I said, the arm itself is a fucking work of art, the designs are amazing, but the execution, not so much.”

“It performs its function within acceptable parameters.”

“Don't even try it. For starters it's too heavy, as much as I love that murder strut of yours the weight of the arm clearly has you somewhat off balance, only compensated by that crazy super soldier strength of yours. It's so heavy they fucking bolted it to your bones to keep it from ripping off!”





Tony made an angry swipe toward the shoulder area of one of the projections, showing metal struts anchoring against bone.





“Every time you move this area here tears and and heals, constantly activating the serum, I think if we could lessen the strain here you would be even stronger, and heal faster.”

“That would be tactically beneficial, HYDRA has my combat ability well documented, anything that would alter it would make it harder for them to counter me.”





Tony just sighed, of course that was how the soldier would see it.





“I need to think, and to think, I need to tinker.”

“Think of what?”

“The future.”



