(See the end of the chapter for notes .)

In which there are many paths Obi-Wan Kenobi's life could take. The Force offers him a new one.

Chapter Text

Reformation Year 956, 7933 C.R.C

Obi-Wan opened his eyes to the gentle light filtering through the Room of a Thousand Fountains. The feeling of peace and connection swirling around him soothed him, wrapping around his mind like a warm blanket.





He was sitting high in the gardens, underneath a twisting tree covered in moss. The sound of rushing water and gentle wind filled the space around him, rustling through his short, spiky hair. For a moment, Obi-Wan closed his eyes and basked in the feeling of Light flowing through the Force around him. He hadn’t felt such connection since- since-





He was interrupted from following that thought by a throat clearing next to him.





Opening his eyes, he found Grand Master Yoda sitting cross-legged beside him. He hadn’t even felt his approach in the Force. He knew that this was significant, that he should be bowing in respect; but Obi-Wan only hummed, smiling peacefully at the wizened Master of the Order. There was such a feeling of comfort in the air, a heaviness in his limbs that left him feeling relaxed and hazy.





Master Yoda hummed thoughtfully. “Feel at peace here, you do, hmmm?”





“Yes, Grand Master. More than anywhere I’ve ever been,” Obi-Wan replied. It was the truth. The Room of a Thousand Fountains had a way of calming him, no matter what had happened in his classes or in the crèche.





“Hmmm. And yet so little, you have seen. Out there, many places that you have yet to find. More there is for you to discover. Beyond the Temple, you must go to discover it.”





Obi-Wan blinked. He felt his own misgivings rise, though the Force around him rang with truth. Something though...something about this felt off. No matter how he chased that sensation he couldn’t shake the fuzziness that seemed to surround him.





“But Master Yoda, I belong in the Temple. I belong with the Jedi.”





The green figure shook his head. “A Jedi in another life, perhaps you were meant to be. But more to your path, there is in this one. Not meant for the Order in this life, you are.”





No amount of soothing from the Force could halt the confusion and pain that that denial caused.





“No! Master Yoda, please, I-”





l i s t e n , came a call from around him. l i s t e n. The Force rippled insistently, washing over him and stealing the breath from his chest.





“Hmmm,” Master Yoda looked at him, a sad glint in his eyes. “More than one path you may take. A new path, you may yet find. A new path placed before you, there will soon be.”





The old Master rose to his feet before Obi-Wan with a grace that belied his age. Reaching out, he placed a clawed hand gently on Obi-Wan’s head.





“Take h e a r t, young one,” he said, his voice echoing around them as if multiple people had spoken at once. He no longer sounded like Master Yoda, the familiarity gone. The Room of a Thousand Fountains blurred and warped into a blur of colors and Light and Shadow all around him but Obi-Wan could only sit frozen and stare at the form of the Jedi before him as it slowly warped into something Other. “Trust in u s . W e will not guide you astray.”





c h a n g e , came the whispers again. They echoed around and throughout him, crescendoing into a shout. C H A N G E . . .





“Change what?” he shouted, clutching at his head as the chorus grew in strength.





The pressure he felt building suddenly eased and the waves of gentle comfort returned and surrounded him instead. As if the Force could sense his fear and confusion. But even as he calmed his breathing, he could feel his sense of the Force flickering. Obi-Wan tried desperately to hold on to it, drawing comfort and stability from its presence.





t r u s t the whispers pleaded, tendrils clinging to his mind insistently. y o u m u s t t r u s t





“I do,” Obi-Wan whispered. “I do trust in the Force.” And he meant it. So Obi-Wan took a chance. He opened his mind, lowering the shields and inviting the Force to come seeping in.





He could feel it cooing at him, sinking into the openings he offered. s h o w . . . The whispers felt more and more muffled now, as if something was slowly choking them. p a t h . . .





Obi-Wan felt one last great surge of the Force in his mind before the world around him whited out and a new vision took him.

All he could process were flashes.

The images were going by too quickly for him to get more than impressions,

blurred around the edges as they were.

It was like looking through a holocamm that hadn’t been calibrated in too long.

He saw a sprawling city spread out on a planet that was otherwise desert.

People of many species wandering about in various states of armor.

A feeling of safety and community and belonging.

There were children running chasing each other around a training hall, their laughter ringing.

He saw three teenagers in armor and helmets, holding on to each other.

He saw a domed city, the world beyond it a barren waste, even as life continued within.

There was a dark-haired human man, one of the teenagers from before.

His skin was brown, darkened from time in the sun, with small scars curling across his face.

He was beautiful. The Force curled around him and whispered l ove.

Another of the teenagers from before, this time accompanied by two other armored warriors.

The teen, a human boy with kinky auburn hair and a crooked grin, radiated loyalty.

The two figures behind him were blurrier. But together they felt like a bedrock of support.

Obi-Wan looked at them and could only think of family.

His vision shifted a final time, the entire thing blurry as if being viewed through water.

There was another armored warrior, standing in front of him.

They held their hand out, offering it to him.

c h a n g e the Force whispered, sounding very far away now. s o o n came its voice a final time before his vision went dark.



Bandomeer, Outer Rim Region, on a deepsea mining rig

Obi-Wan jolted awake as the doors to the sleeping quarters slammed open and the guards started moving through the rows of bunks, forcefully waking his fellow prisoners.





For a moment he could barely breathe, staring unseeing at the room around him.





He had been dreaming. Back in the Temple, surrounded by the Force and the gently burning Light of other Jedi. And then...it had spoken to him, shown him a vision. Obi-Wan hadn’t felt the Force in months. Not since he’d been brought to the mining rig and had Force suppressant cuffs forced on his wrists. No matter how hard he’d reached out, no matter how he’d tried to meditate any chance he got at first, he hadn’t been able to feel a thing this whole time.

What could it possibly mean that he’d finally been able to feel the Force now? Even if only in his sleep.





The sound of a guard rattling an electro-staff threateningly made him flinch out of his frozen state.





“You,” he ordered, gruffly. “Get up and get in line with the others.”





Obi-Wan obeyed, rising shakily and keeping his eyes lowered.





Later. He’d have to puzzle over his dream-vision later.





If I survive the day, he couldn’t help but think. But somehow, he felt a small swell of hope begin to bubble in his chest.





He moved out of the barracks with the other slaves, the Force’s last promise from his dream echoing in his head.

Soon…

Keldabe, Mandalore, in a small conference room

Cassony frowned thoughtfully as the blue-tinged form of the woman who’d contacted them blinked out as the holocall ended. On the surface, there was nothing too unusual about this job. Hells, if Jaster approved it, and she couldn’t see any reason why he wouldn’t, it’d actually be one of the more straightforward ops they’d run in a while.





The Offworld Corp. had been running the vast majority of the mining operations on Bandomeer for at least a decade. With the native Meerians and the Arconans banding together to run a cooperative mine, tensions between the Bandomeerian government and the company were high. Cassony didn’t doubt that Offworld had done everything in its power to try and limit the growth and success of this new competition. She couldn’t help but curl her lip as the tactics the hut’uune [1] had used were described.





So it was no great surprise that one of the representatives of the mine, a human woman by the name of Clat’ha, had approached the Haat Mando’ade[2], for assistance disrupting the operations of Offworld on Bandomeer in return. Certainly bold, and more underhanded than Cassony would have expected from these people, but a very savvy move too. The good reputation they’d earned since Jaster’s reforms meant they were getting more and more calls like this one, people seeking mercenary aid for honorable causes other than killing and bounty hunting.





The Haat’ade[3] would be particularly suited for the job, and with the conduct that Clat’ha had documented and shared with them, she was certain she wouldn’t be the only one almost eager to take Offworld down a peg or two.





She couldn’t help but feel something...significant about this though. And Cassony had long-since learned to listen when her instincts told her to pay attention to something.





As the other ramikad’e [4] discussed the pros and cons of the job and began making discussing possible strategies for who to send and how to approach their various targets, Cassony turned her attention to the list of targets, skimming through the basic information provided about them.





After a minute, one of them caught her eye, a familiar echo sounding in her mind.





She narrowed her golden eyes as she read through the rundown on this target, making a noise of acknowledgment when she heard Jaster step up next to her and clear his throat to ask for her attention.





“Anything sticking out as bad news?” he asked. He was well-accustomed to her having a particular knack for spotting jobs that would go KUBAR.





“Not bad,” she mused. “But there’s something about this one…” She offered her datapad to Jaster, watching as he skimmed over the information available as she had. She knew the exact moment he saw what she had.





“A slave operation?” Jaster hissed, a scowl crossing his face.





Cassony nodded. “I don’t like it either. I vote we destroy that target with prejudice.” She furrowed her brow. “At first glance, there isn’t a whole lot of strategic value in disrupting it, but...I can’t explain, but it’s significant, somehow.”





Jaster hummed thoughtfully, scowl still in place. “I’ll leave leading the team that hits it to you, then. Assuming you’re planning on taking this one?”





She nodded again. “It’s my turn. Min’ika is staying behind to mind Myles this time around.”





Jaster nodded, a small smile flickering across his face at the mention of her son. He opened his mouth to continue when one of the other Mando’ade [5] called for Jaster’s attention. He grimaced, clasping her shoulder.





“You’ve got lead on the deepsea mine. Let me know if you need anything for whatever plan you come up with. Make sure you plan to have enough transport room to get as many of the slaves off that rig as possible.”





“Elek, Mand’alor.”[6] She turned her attention back to the datapad, already focusing on how she was going to approach this target.





Whatever about this was catching her attention, she’d find in due time.