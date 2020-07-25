Chapter Text

It had been around a month since Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji eloped together following the mess at Guanyin temple.

Things kind of calmed down in the cultivation world....well, atleast people weren’t calling for The Yiling patriarchs head anymore.

After that incident got out, Wei wuxians name had more or less been cleared of all his crimes. It was made clear to everyone, in both the cultivation world and the civilian population, that the events which caused the most harm, from qongqi path to nightless city and everything that happened after Wei Wuxian’s rebirth into Mo Xuanyu’s body had been orchestrated by Jin GuangYao and Jin GuangShan.

Wei Wuxian had a feeling that sect leader Nie might have had something to do with that. He didn’t know why he would do such a thing and had no proof, but his intuition had never been wrong.

(Except apparently when it came to Lan Wangji’s undying love for him. Gods he’d love to go back in time and kick himself for being so stupid)

Unlike before when the Yiling patriarch had been the center of all gossip, the focus had now been shifted to Jin GuangYao and his late father.

There were still people who feared the Yiling Patriarch, but lately, he’s been better known as the cultivation partner of the righteous second jade of Gusu, Hanguang-Jun.

Wei Wuxian had no idea if they actually knew about the circumstances in which they got together, but on second thought, it didn’t really matter. Neither was ever seen without the other, and they weren’t exactly subtle with their affections so he guessed it was very obvious to those who had seen them.

And perhaps because of who they were, no one dared to look at them with disgust or anything close to disapproval for fear of provoking them. Not that Wei Wuxian would mind either way.

All he needed was Lan Wangji. The rest of the world didn’t matter, and he was sure the same was true vice versa.

Ever since that fateful day, the two of them had gone wherever the chaos was, spending their days night hunting together and making good on their promise.

After all, Everyday was everyday.

The fact was however that it was only last week that they had finally gotten married and officially became cultivation partners, regardless of what everyone else had thought.

It was a quiet affair, between just the two of them.

They bowed the third time with only the images of their parents in mind. But they knew that both of their parents were watching, no matter where they were.



Currently, the two of them were wandering around in a village near Qinghe. They had heard rumours of a haunted room in one of the inns, and of the fact that apparently anyone who stayed there for the night would wind up scared half to death the next morning.

Though this itself wasn’t too impressive, what caught Wei Wuxian’s attention was that everyone who he asked about it seemed to say the EXACT same thing. Almost as though they were reciting lines. In addition to that, there was barely any valid information regarding the people who had apparently stayed in the inn. Heck, the innkeepers themselves didn’t have any feasible records.

Another thing was that, ever since they entered the village, people had been glancing at Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji whenever they thought they weren’t looking.

At first Wei Wuxian just chalked it down to their recent popularity, but upon closer observation, he noticed how people were secretively signalling each other whenever the passed by. As though they were putting a plan into motion.

He then recalled that the first person whom they had heard the rumours from was a story teller who was telling a few children what people were beginning to call, the epic love story of Hanguang Jun and the Yiling patriarch.

Yes, people who thought they knew all the details began telling stories on how the embodiment of light and dark had come together.

Wei Wuxian didn’t really know how to feel about the entire world knowing details about his love life, but on listening in once in a while, he realised that there were actually many different versions. All of which seemed extremely far from what had actually happened!

(I mean, why would he kiss Lan Wangji right before going off to fight at nightless city?! That was basically raising a death flag damn it!!! Also, Lan wangji hadn't been with him until afterwards and frankly speaking nightless city wouldn’t have even happened if the two of them had gotten together!!)

But, this one particular story teller had been telling the children the story of what had happened in the Guanyin temple with an accuracy that shocked both Lan Wangji and Wei wuxian.

When asked, the man, recognising them both, shyly told them that a travelling merchant had told him this particular version only a day before they themselves had arrived. He was also the one who told him about this specific rumour.

Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji had both been fairly suspicious by then, but Wei Wuxian had insisted that they let themselves be led by the rumour in order to find out the intentions of the one who spread it.

By now, he was pretty sure he knew who that person was, and that the entire village was probably paid off to go along with it. He only needed to read Lan Wangji’s eyes to know that he suspected the same.

The two of the finally arrived at the haunted room being mentioned in the rumours.

At a glance, neither could sense anything abnormal. Wei Wuxian couldn’t even sense any resentful energy which further solidified the idea that they had indeed been lured here with false rumours, on purpose.

He glanced at Lan Wangji, who nodded at him before the two of them entered the the room.

Wei Wuxian spent a while searching for any sort of clue left in the room as to why they had been called here, while Lan Wangji stayed alert to any fluctuations in energy and people moving outside the room or near the inn in general.

Just then,

“Lan Zhan.”

Lan Wangji immediately turned to look at his lover who was pointing at an object in the drawer of the nightstand near the bed.

He went closer to get a good look.

It was a fan.

The two of them looked at it without touching first while Lan Wangji checked to make sure there were no spells or anything else abnormal with it.

After he confirmed that there was nothing of the sort, Wei wuxian picked it up.

The fan looked familiar for some reason. It was clear why, when he opened it.

This was the same fan that Nie HuaiSang would always carry around.

It was more than enough confirmation that their suspicions had been on the mark.

The young sect leader Nie had been the one behind the rumours leading them to this village. The question was why? What exactly was he planning?

Just then the fan started to glow and incantations that were previously not there, began to appear.

‘A remotely activated spell?!’