UA High School, the number 1 school for heroics! Heroes such as Best Jeanist, Endeavor and All Might went here!

Speaking of All Might, has One for All became a part of him now? Surely, it must have, it’s been all most 4 hours? But how will Izuku even use it, will he hav-

A deep chuckle erupted from behind the greenete, “The kid sure rambles a lot!”

“The poor dear is probably just nervous like the rest of them, after all this is UA…” A feminine voice sympathized.

Oh crap! Izuku thought he was thinking all that! Has he been muttering all the way here!?

He managed to squeak out an apology, before being enraptured by the sight of UA. With it's golden emblem and strong gate, he couldn't help but smile as he gazed at the architecture.

“This is it!” Izuku stated, nodding to himself with determination, “My first step to becoming a hero!”

“I believe your first step was when you received One For All.”

“Yo, weren’t it when he met All Might?”

“More or less, shouldn’t it have been when the green bean was offered to become Toshi’s successor?”

What the!?

Successor?!

All Might?!

ONE FOR ALL!?

DID IZUKU MUTTER THE ONE SECRET HE HAD PROMISED TO KEEP!?

IT HASN’T EVEN BEEN A FULL DAY!? HECK, HE HASN'T EVEN TAKEN THE EXAM YET!?

UAHHHHH CALM. Stay CALM.

His heads messing with him, in fact, maybe his mumbling has reached a new level with more outputs! Yeah! Yeahh??? ...?

“Uhh… is he okay?”

Focus Izuku! The exam is going to start soon! With a breath in, then out, he took his first step on UA’s grounds. And instantly tripped. His head was coming way too close to the grounds at this rate!

“Lol, RIP”

“Oh dear…”

“So long…It was nice knowing you.”

“Kid, you’re one of a kind!”

Before, he could even question the voices once more, he noticed gravity began defying him. Panicking, he twists his head up to see a girl waving hands with patches at the fingertips. Ah, that must be her quirk, so cool!-

“...it would be bad luck to fall, before the exam right?” The nice girl smiled.

“True.”

“Eh, ah, well thank…?” Beside the nice girl, were three adults. At first this would only be slightly weird, but then again one of them was walking around the nice girl and analysing her…?

No one around noticed any of this…?

“Deku! Watch it!” Thankfully, Izuku was shoved out of his stupor by the explosive blonde. Izuku was about to wish his childhood friend good luck (not that the boy would need it). But that abrupt shove caused Izuku to turn 180 degrees to face four more adults, one of which was PHASING THROUGH KACHAAN?!

Izuku blinked.

The ghost blinked.

Izuku blinked.

The ghost bli-

“Well he sure is mean! Anyway, good luck on the entrance exam, Deku!” The nice girl continued into UA, unaware of the current 'stare-down'.

Izuku blinked.

The ghost-

“Oi, did the girl really-" A slender framed man pointed to the girl, who was entering the auditorium.

“Forget about the girl, that boy called our green bean Deku, first” A woman with a similar hairstyle to Izuku's own mother, pointed out.

“I believe he was the one that Midoriya had saved from the Sludge incident…” A slightly taller man pondered.

“Well the dear sure is…” The blue haired woman stared at Kachaan walking off.

A tall man suggested, as he 'leaned' on the UA gate, “Explosive..?”

“Well yes, but I was going to use the word abrasive.” The same woman chuckled.

“I think the kid’s broken.” The bulky man leaned towards Izuku’s frozen form

“Yo, was the ninth supposed to be a such a… uh mess? ” A man who appeared to be in his early twenties, dramatically gestured.

At this point, there was only five minutes until the exam was going to begin, thus no one was outside. Except for Izuku Midoriya and the seven...spirits? Spirits. So Izuku did the only rational thing his mind could comprehend at that moment… He squabbled “W-WHO?! WHAT?! GHOSTS?!”

And at that moment, all hell went loose.

“THERE’S NO WAY THIS KID CAN SEE US.” The bulky man pointed at Izuku.

“We are the only ones out here still.”

“He can see us?”

“HE CAN SEE US!?”

“YO, HE CAN SEE US!”

“Yes, I believe he can see us…”

“Yeah.” The man, who was still leaning, clarified.

“Dear…please don’t tell me you’re a ghost too!?” The woman with a bun leaned towards the by, her hands clasped together.

“I believe that would make the most sense sinc-”

“KID, DID YOU JUMP OFF THE ROOFTOP AFTER ALL MIGHT SPOKE TO YOU THE FIRST TIME.”

“OI DID YOU LET THE SLIME MONSTER KILL YOU!?”

“DID TOSHI CRUSH YOU BY ACCIDENT IN ONE OF HIS HUGS?!”

“AAAAAAAH! YO, IS THIS THE END OF THE WORLD!?” The young man looked around frantically.

“…yeah…” He once again helpfully clarified.

...

And that lead to the 7 spirits fearing Izuku was also dead…

Oh and the exam was going to start any minute now…