Chapter Text

They teach in the crèche that nobody is immune to the Dark Side, that everyone is capable of Falling. There is no Light that cannot be Darkened, the crèche master cautions, so we all have to be careful not to let the Darkness in.

But darkness is so many things, and you can’t keep all of them out. That’s the next lesson.

“But what then?” A youngling asks, “What do we do then?”

“You face it. You have to be brave, little one. If you hide from it, it will grow. But first, you have to recognize it. Darkness comes in many forms. Light too, can come from surprising places.”

“What if you can’t get all of it out?” a Twi’lek girl asks, worried.

“You just have to do your best,” The crèche master bops her on the nose, smiling, “We all end up a bit smudged in the end.”