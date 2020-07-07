Chapter Text

Lan Wangji’s day started out like any other day. He woke up at five, got dressed, prepared for his day, had breakfast with A-Yuan, taught the juniors, went to feed his rabbits, the usual things he occupied himself with to distract himself from the death of his husband that no one knew he had.

His day was normal, but he would never expect that something would happen when he played Inquiry that night with A-Yuan by his side before they went to bed.

He was playing Inquiry, A-Yuan sitting by next to him to watch. It started out like he expected, no response from Wei Ying. Halfway through the piece his guqin, Wangji, suddenly started glowing. The light made him stop playing but like as if there was someone answering, the song continued and the light continued to grow brighter. A-Yuan knew this wasn’t supposed to happen and started crying and Lan Wangji gathered the last piece he had of Wei Ying to protect him from anything malicious that might happen.

Eventually, the light grew too bright and caused them both to be blinded. When their vision cleared the were no longer in the Jingshi. They were in a large room filled with people from various sects if the multiple different colours of uniforms were any indication.

“What is going on? What is this?” Jiang Wanyin yelled, in his arms was his nephew, four-year-old Jin Ling, who was also crying and grabbing tightly to his uncle. It was probably safe to assume that Jin Ling was with the sect leader when the transportation happened.

Everyone who wasn’t trying to calm someone down was looking around trying to figure out what was happening, but the room gave away no clues as to where they were. The walls were solid black stones. There were no windows that lead to the outside and there was no door. It was as if they were stuck in a seamless box that somehow still let in enough air for them to breathe.

People were beginning to panic when they found no way out before someone yelped. Looking to them they saw him looking up to what they are assuming to be the front of the room as it now had a white canvas covering half of the wall. Floating in front of the canvas was a man. This man was dressed strangely. He wore clothes that no one had ever seen. (Think bad boys with black ripped jeans, gray t-shirt, leather jacket, combat boots, piercings, eyeliner, chains and jewelry, and short hair).

Short hair was not often seen as it was either a sign of an unfilial child or a criminal so to see this unknown man with such hair put everyone even further on guard.

“Who are you? Why are we here?” Nie Mingjue was the first to speak, reaching for his sabre before he realized that it was not on him as it was before he arrived in this strange room. This caused a growl to escape as his glare at the strange man sharpened. Those who notice the sect leader not having his signature weapon caused them to look for their own, just to realize that their weapons were also missing.

The man did not look phased at the glares aimed his way. “Don’t worry, I mean you no harm. I am unarmed after all and I can’t really do much as I am nothing but a piece of my creator’s mind, I kind of just do what my creator thinks should happen and don’t have much control. I am here to show something that is important and quite enlightening. Time is stopped outside of this room so don’t worry about those that are not here, they won’t even realize that you are gone.”

The man lowered himself closer to the ground. “I am named Damon. Chinese name, BiMing. (Omg, I didn’t know what this name meant when I made it up but when I searched it up, I got pseudonym and two death-related translations. What are the odds?) My creator does not want to break the fourth wall so that is why I am here. She is currently wringing out what little of a plot she can manage before her train of thought is lost completely. As for why you are here, it is because of him.” The now named BiMing pointed to the space next to the canvas, drawing out gasps from everyone in the room.

Floating next to the canvas was the Yiling Patriarch, Wei Wuxian. He was unconscious and only in pants, hung up like as if he was a criminal tied to a cross to be tortured. Seeing as how events of not long ago were still fresh in everyone’s minds, they all assumed the worst and blamed the man currently oblivious to what was going on.

Some people had different reactions; Lan Wangji was shocked still as he saw his husband for the first time in almost three years. Lan Yuan and Jin Ling stopped crying when they too saw the man and showed smiles on their faces and started giggling which startled those who heard.

“A-Yuan?”

“Jin Ling?”

Lan Wangji and Jiang Wanyin were concerned seeing as how the kids suddenly stopped crying at the sight of Wei Wuxian, which was not an expected reaction.

The kids turned to their father/uncle with a smile.

“It’s mama.” Lan Yuan pointed to Wei Wuxian to the shock of basically everyone.

“Uncle Wei has legs!” Jin Ling laughed, as if it was the funniest he had ever seen.

The children’s response was not expected by anyone, so the following explosion was understood.

“Ah. So, these two are the ones Wei Wuxian had my creator look after. Am I right to assume that these two are Lan Yuan and Jin Ling?” The man looked as if nothing could phase him since no one had seen him show anything beyond calm.

“What about it?” Jiang Wanyin’s patience was running out, not that there was much in the first place. Things just kept happening and he had no control of any of it.

“Nothing much, it’s just my creator wants to give Wei Wuxian a minute with the kids, so she is making me freeze and silence everyone for a bit.” No one could do anything as BiMing waved his hand and suddenly all, but the children froze, and Wei Wuxian started to stir.

“What?” Wei Wuxian did not know what was going on, but he was not expecting to be in a room full of people that were after his life the last time he saw them. He thought he was dead and was nothing but a ghost. The last thing he remembered was that he was in Lotus Pier, attached to the bells he made Jin Ling for his one-month celebration. He didn’t know how the bell ended up with Jin Ling as he never made it to the celebration but maybe Jiang Cheng found it in the cave after he died.

“Uncle Wei!”

“Mama!”

Lan Yuan and Jin Ling were trying to get out of the holds of their frozen guardians when they saw their mama/uncle’s eyes open but seeing as they could not escape the frozen limbs, BiMing waves his hand again to help them some. The boys laughed when they were floated towards Wei Wuxian while Jiang Wanyin and Lan Wangji were having internal panic attacks.

Wei Wuxian realized that everyone was frozen but himself, the kids, and the strange-looking man, so he took this opportunity to gather the kids into his arms for the first time in a while. He could not care less about what the people were seeing. He was already dead; he was taking any chance he could get to hold these two.

“Oh, how you two have grown! You are growing too big for me to carry you now.” Wei Wuxian faked a groan as he leaned forward to fake dropping the children, drawing squeals of laughter. This shocked quite a few people, particularly the ones that didn’t know Wei Wuxian personally.

'This is the fearsome Yiling Patriarch? The f*ck?'

“Uncle Wei! You have legs!” Jin Ling was too busy talking to one uncle to care about his other uncle having an ulcer every time he called Wei Wuxian ‘uncle’.

“Mama! I can touch you now.” Lan Wangji’s heart was swelling every time he hears his son call his husband ‘mama’.

“Yes! I know! Isn’t it amazing? I can hug you two now and give you kisses for all the time I couldn’t!” Wei Wuxian was smiling so hard his cheeks hurt.

'When was the last time I could smile so freely? ' Wei Wuxian thought as he peppered little kisses all over Jin Ling and Lan Yuan’s faces, the kids laughing while trying to push him away.

“Aw… A-Yuan and Xiao Ling don’t want my kisses. They don’t want me anymore. This old man is heartbroken, I think I’m going to die. Uwaa!” Wei Wuxian fake cried as he fell onto his back, still floating, with the children in his arms. Hearing a dead man make dead jokes kind of creeped out everyone there.

“Don’t die, mama.”

“A-Ling still wants uncle.”

The children leaned over to Wei Wuxian’s face to wipe away fake tears. Wei Wuxian just laughed and hugged them tighter to him.

“It’s okay you two, as long as you two don’t hate me this old man will be fine.”

“Could never hate mama. Will always love mama.” Lan Yuan said as he buried his head into Wei Wuxian’s chest.

“A-Ling doesn’t hate Uncle Wei either. A-Ling loves Uncle Wei.” Jin Ling joined Lan Yuan. Both kids were trying to stay awake because they wanted to stay with their uncle/mama longer, but the events of the day have worn them out and before long, Wei Wuxian had two sleeping gems in his arms.

Everyone else in the room who saw the interaction, aside from specific people, was thinking bad thoughts. They themselves did not think the thoughts were bad as they think the children will learn the truth when they grow up and Wei Wuxian would get his well-deserved hatred but seeing as they did not know what really happened, they would be considered thinking bad thoughts by others.

Wei Wuxian did not need anyone to tell him what everyone was thinking. He knew they thought the worst of him so instead he focused on humming a to the kids. Lan Wangji knew the song and was all fuzzy on the inside when he realized his husband remembered their song.

“I’m sorry to break this up but I have to move forward with what we have planned. I will let you say goodbye when this is over.” BiMing didn’t want to ruin this wholesome moment but seeing as his creator was running out of ideas to use, he was made to move things along. Wei Wuxian looked disappointed but seeing as BiMing did not look happy about what he was going to do Wei Wuxian gave a kiss to each kids’ forehead before handing them over.

“I’m going to make a bed for the two of them to sleep in and surround them in a barrier. I don’t want them to see what I’m about to show you and I can’t send them back until we are done here.” BiMing floated the kids over to the newly conjured bed before a shimmering dome formed around them. He looked over to Wei Wuxian who sighed before resuming his cross position and falling unconscious with another wave of BiMing’s hand.

“Before I unfreeze everyone, I’m making a barrier to separate between you and these three here. That way your talking won’t wake the little ones and you won’t be able to attack an already dead man. And don’t give me the ‘Oh, we have honour’ or ‘We are too righteous to do something’ or ‘We only bring punishment to serve justice’ bullsh*t because I really could not put up with it the first time my creator showed me these memories so let's not go there because I can just leave you silenced for the entirety of this.” BiMing waved his hand and a wall of shimmer appeared before going away, leaving behind a line on the ground showing where it was.

Cushions and tables with names appeared on their side of the room. “Now. I’m going to leave you guys to watch what is going to be displayed on that canvas, you are going to stay seated in your assigned spot unless you are moving to stretch your legs. I won’t mind talking but every time you do, the memories will stop and won’t start until you stop so this might take a while. I won’t hesitate to stick you to the floor if you don’t behave.”

Everyone was unfrozen and moved to look for their tables, not going against the man in fear of being silenced again. Luckily the tables were sorted by colours of their sects. The sect leaders sat closest to the front and everyone else there were ordered by height. “Refreshments will be served. All you have to do is write it with your finger on your table and they will appear. Sect Leader Jiang, HanGuang-Jun. When Jin Ling and Lan Yuan wake up, I will let them join you.” This got a nod from the two. “The memories you will be watching will be Wei Wuxian’s. They pertain to the scars he had earned from his birth up until his death, excluding the little scrapes from falling or something similar. They will each appear and glow as the memories are seen. These are about not only external scars but also any internal or mental scarring. External will be yellow, internal will be blue, mental will be red. The darker they glow, the deeper and more painful they were. So black is the most painful. Mental scarring will just appear as a glow around the top of his head. The more mental scarring, the darker it gets, if it goes anything beyond this colour,” BiMing displayed a dark red colour, similar to the red of Wei Wuxian’s hair ribbon, “his mental stability has tipped towards suicidal. I think that is everything so let’s get this started.” After the explanation, BiMing disappeared.

No one was sure what was going to happen next. They just looked around quietly before they saw yellow lines began to glow on Wei Wuxian’s leg and palm and a pink orb float above his head. Everyone assumed this was what BiMing meant when he said the scars would glow when they were shown. Everyone’s attention was then drawn to the canvas where moving images started appearing. The first thing everyone saw was a woman riding a donkey, a man leading the reins, and a child sitting on the man’s shoulders. Some of the elders in the room recognized the couple as Wei Changze and Cangse SanRen. This led to the assumption that the child in the memory was Wei Wuxian.

Wei Wuxian looked to be five years old. He was smiling as he listened to his parents talk about anything he pointed out. This scene of the happy family lasted for a bit and the people watching were confused. 'Were they really going to watch memories for every single scrape and cut Wei Wuxian got? This must be important though if there is mental scarring already.'

The sun in the memory was starting to set but the little family had yet to reach a town. Some of the audience recognized the forest the memory was from. It seemed to take place in an area close to Yiling as some recognized the Burial Mounds in the distant background.

Lan Wangji was all giddy inside, he was going to get to see his husband all cute and small. He knew that this was not going to be a good memory, but he was going to enjoy the cute little ball of sunshine that was his husband while he could.

“Let’s set up camp. I don’t think we’ll reach Yiling before sundown. We still have a long way to go.” Wei Changze said as he guided the donkey to a clearing up ahead. CangSe SanRen voiced her agreement and they worked to set up the tent and fire, looking to check that Wei Ying was still where they could see him.

When the parents looked away, the audience saw Wei Ying (the name that will be used for Wei Wuxian in memories from now on) approach the quiver of arrows that was leaning against a tree.

Wei Ying turned to make sure his parents were still not looking his way before he took on the arrows and hid it behind his back in time for his parents to check where he was. When they looked away to continue Wei Ying turned to the forest and ran.

It was obvious that he did not run very far as the memory displayed CangSe SanRen and Wei Changze still visible in the background. What is this child doing?

The couple had yet to notice that Wei Ying had left the clearing and the child was standing behind a tree, staring at something in the distance with the arrow in his hand raised. The next few minutes showed no change before a pheasant walk closer to the tree that Wei Ying was hiding behind. In a flash the arrow went from the child’s hand into the pheasant’s head, blood splattered onto Wei Ying’s clothes.

The audience was unnerved. The kid just killed a bird with his own hand, but his expression did not change. Most kids would at least cry from seeing blood but this one just stabbed a living creature and showed no remorse.

Wei Ying let go of the arrow and the bird fell to the ground. He took the bird into his arm and smiled before running back into the clearing. “Mama! Baba! I caught dinner!” The shouting caused the couple to turn to the blood-covered child. Wei Ying presented his catch to his parents, a proud smile on his face.

“XianXian!” CangSe SanRen smiled and gathered her baby into her arms. “Wow. You caught this all by yourself? If you keep doing this, you won’t need mama anymore. You will be able to do everything without me.” CangSe SanRen hid her laugh into the child’s hair.

“CangSe, stop teasing A-Ying. You did great son. We get to eat fresh meat today. I’ll go make dinner and you play with mama, alright?” Wei Changze pats his son on the head before taking the pheasant.

“Look at you, you’re all covered in blood. Let’s go to the river we passed by earlier. A-Ze, I’m taking XianXian to take a bath!” After a shout of acknowledgement, the mother and son walked to a nearby river to take a bath.

…

They had just finished the bath and were making their way back when they heard a shout. CangSe SanRen recognized the voice and took off running, Wei Ying in her arms as they run back to the clearing where the family had set up camp. CangSe SanRen stopped before they reached the clearing and placed Wei Ying into a hole in a tree.

“XianXian, whatever you do, be quiet and stay in there until either mama or baba come get you okay?” Wei Ying looked scared but nodded as he sat in the tree hole. He sat there, quiet, wondering what was happening. He couldn’t see because of the position he was in but when he moved to relieve the pins and needles in his legs, he caught a glimpse of the clearing. He wanted to see his parents fight so he moved to see if he could get a clearer view. What he saw caused all the blood in his face to drain.

When everyone else saw what was going on, they also paled. There was a pack of demonic wolves, too many for just two people to fight off. CangSe SanRen was still standing but was bleeding heavily from the bites in her arms and her side. Wei Changze was kneeling on the ground, only held upright by his sword. He was also bleeding heavily from his arms and legs. One arm looked dislocated and one of his legs looked broken. There weren’t many wolves left, most cut down to the ground but CangSe SanRen was fighting a wolf that was larger than the rest, probably the alpha of the group, and was not holding her own. Her slashes were getting sloppy, a result of the injuries and blood loss.

Wei Ying was scared. His mama and baba were strong cultivators, but they were already so hurt. He wanted to help. He climbed out of the tree, knowing that he was disobeying his mama. He walked as quietly as he could to the tree that still had the quiver leaning against it. He grabbed the arrows and hid behind a tree hoping to find a way to help. He was too busy looking that he didn’t notice one of the wolves behind him until it growled. Wei Ying turned around right when the wolf leaped at him. This gave Wei Ying a chance to move but the wolf still managed to get his teeth caught in the boy’s leg. This caused the flesh to tear when Wei Ying jumped away. Wei Ying grabbed an arrow and prepared for a chance to stab the wolf by constantly jumping out of the way the best he could.

'The boy was at most five years old. We got to give it to him that he was skilled even at such a young age.' They didn’t want to compliment one of the biggest villains of their time but watching the child nimbly, if a bit clumsily, dodge a wolf almost three times his size is impressive.

It didn’t go on for very long before Wei Ying managed to land an arrow deep enough for the wolf to step back. Wei Ying used this opportunity to use the rest of the arrows he had to keep stabbing the wolf until it stopped moving. The arrows were taken back, and Wei Ying turned to go to his parents when he saw what was happening. His baba’s arm was in the wolf’s mouth while his mama had the wolf’s claws in her chest. The wolf was defeated if his baba’s sword sticking out of the back of the wolf’s head and his mama’s sword entering the wolf’s eye was any indication.

CangSe SanRen fell to the ground, still breathing but the blood loss was bad. Wei Changze managed to release his arm from the wolf’s jaw before he fell next to his wife. “MAMA! BABA!” Wei Ying was sprinting to his parents and fell to his knees beside him cutting his hand on his baba’s sword, but he didn’t care.

“XianXian... You didn’t... listen to mama... You came out... of your hiding place.” CangSe SanRen raised her hand up to her son’s face to wipe away some of the tears.

Wei Changze put his hand in his son’s. “Come now... why is A-Ying crying? Didn’t we... promise that we would... always smile?” Wei Changze was visibly tired, but he still managed a small smile for his son.

“Mn. Mama, baba, and A-Ying promised to always smile, to smile forever because A-Ying will always be happy.” Wei Ying tried to smile but his crying could not stop.

CangSe SanRen also had a faint smile, “Will you let... mama see... one of XianXian’s... sunny smiles? Mama wants to see... her XianXian smile.” She knew that these injuries would not let them survive until they reach the next town. Wei Ying used his sleeve to wipe away as many tears as he could be for, he smiled. It could be seen that he was trying really hard, but he would do it for his mama and baba.

“XianXian... do you remember... the map we showed you... before?” CangSe SanRen coughed up some blood, “Can you... bring it here?” Wei Ying nodded before running to quickly return with the map. Wei Changze and CangSe SanRen’s breathing was getting more laboured, it wouldn’t be long before it stopped.

Wei Changze unfolded the map and used his blood to draw as best he could. “A-Ying... we are around here... You need to get... to Yiling... over here.” Wei Changze’s hand laid flat on the map, leaving behind a print.

“It is not safe... to stay... in the... forest, so try... your best... for us. Okay... XianXian?” CangSe SanRen’s hand joined her husband’s on the map.

“XianXian can. Will mama and baba come too?” Wei Ying looked to his parents but saw that they had stopped moving.

“Mama? Baba?” Wei Ying shook his parent’s corpses, continuously calling out to them, trying to wake them up, not knowing that they would not wake up again.

“Why won’t you wake up? Is it because A-Ying didn’t smile? Is A-Ying a bad boy?” Wei Ying was openly sobbing over his baba’s chest, hand holding his mama’s. “If A-Ying always smiles will baba and mama wake up? I promise to always smile, I’ll never cry again. So please wake up. Baba! Mama!”

The cries were heartbreaking. Many cultivators had heard the passing of the famous rouge cultivator CangSe SanRen and her husband. But no one knew that their child had witnessed their deaths. Members of the audience had turned away, unable to bear watching the child forcing a smile on his face in hopes that his parents would come back.

Jiang Cheng always thought Wei Wuxian’s fear of dogs was extreme, but he thought the fear stemmed from Wei Wuxian’s time in Yiling before Jiang Fengmian found him. Never in his life did he think that Wei Wuxian’s fear was something so deep. He felt a pain in his chest as he saw the younger version of Wei Wuxian sob his heart out over the bodies of his parents.

When he had lost his parents to the Wens, he had blamed Wei Wuxian, he had tried to strangle him. Yes, he had lost his parents, but he still had his sister and Wei Wuxian by his side to keep him together. He wasn’t forced to see the life leave his parents’ eyes. The young Wei Wuxian had witnessed the death of his parents with no one by his side while he grieved until Jiang Fengmian found him years later.

Lan Wangji’s heart broke with each sob and hiccup leaving Wei Ying. He wanted to go hug his husband and comfort him, but he knew he couldn’t do anything. This was all in the past. Lan Wangji had not felt this helpless since he heard from his brother that Wei Wuxian was dead.

The memory continued; Wei Ying had fallen asleep crying on his father. The memory seemed to speed up until Wei Ying woke up.

Wei Ying sniffled but no tears left him. He had cried all his tears yesterday. His throat hurt and his voice sounded like dry whimpers. “Please don’t leave A-Ying alone. Was it because A-Ying was a bad boy? A-Ying will be a good boy from now on. A-Ying will not run off and worry baba and mama. A-Ying will eat everything baba and mama tell A-Ying to eat. A-Ying will always listen and promises to always smile so please don’t leave A-Ying.”

The pleas hurt. The child’s eyes had gone dull and no longer held the light that was in them at the start of the memory.

Wei Ying laid on his baba. He didn’t want to move. He wanted to stay with his parents, but he was startled by the snap of a stick. He looked around but he couldn’t see who it came from, so he didn’t bother. He grabbed the map that had his parents’ handprints, adding his own before he picked it up. He grabbed the ornaments that hung at his parents’ waist before racing to the donkey who didn’t survive the wolves. He grabbed as much of the food and coins from the side packs he could fit in the qiankun bag before running away.

'I ’m sorry mama, baba. A-Ying had to leave you alone.'

The canvas went black, the images disappeared.