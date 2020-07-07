Chapter Text

Midoriya Izuku stared at the burned notebook in his hands. At his smeared notes and all the hasty work he had put in. Another notebook gone. But this time, he almost didn’t want to gather himself from the hard ground and start again. Again. He always had to stand back up. He always had to find it in himself to begin again and you know what? Maybe he didn’t feel like building himself up again only for his hard work to be trashed and blown up and thrown to the side and-

Izuku took a shuddering breath. For some unfathomable reason, he wasn’t crying. Of all the times to have vision clouded and blurred by the hot tears running down his face, he would have expected it to be now. Now when his hero told him his dream was unattainable. Now when he was at his wit’s end and couldn’t bear to think straight because Kacchan’s words had him gazing up at the edge of the roof. He should have been sobbing when he found himself thinking about stepping off of a building.

“Take a swan dive off the roof of the building.”

But an eerie calm had settled over his mind. Cars drove on, unaware of his internal warring. The muscles in his arms tensed as he began to lift himself. To get a better view, the terrified part of his mind soothed. The cement under his hands bit into his flesh but the impressions that would be left on his skin didn’t concern him. The allure had him tipping over to- to--

Izuku threw himself away from the ledge, slamming into the ground. Now tears rose in his eyes. God, what had he been about to do? Izuku gasped in air and scrambled back to his backpack, to his notebook. Hands trembling, he shoved the ruined notebook into his bag and hurried into the stairwell All Might left down. It was only halfway down that Izuku realized what had torn him from his trance. In a terrifying smack of reality, it hit him that an explosion had broken him from his thoughts. That if something hadn’t gone wrong miles away from him he would have kept-- Oh god, he would have--

Izuku gripped the railing and fell back on the steps behind him.

When Izuku made it to the scene of the explosion there had only been a second for him to glimpse his tormentor’s furious eyes wide as he struggled in the grip of a monster that Izuku himself had only just been freed from.

Then he was running, a frantic burst of adrenaline propelling him into action as he tore off his gloves. His backpack made contact with the sludge and Izuku put his hands on the villain, his blood running cold as he felt the eyes of the crowd settle on him when the villain froze.

Kacchan stumbled out of the sludge, coughing and gasping and shooting daggers at Izuku. But the green-haired boy paid him no mind. He had to keep his focus long enough for the heroes to get their asses in gear.

Midoriya Izuku’s quirk was a mutation. At least that was what the doctor told him. It was unique from his mother’s telekinesis and his father’s fire breathing. He made peoples’ consciousness take a hard look at every terrible thought they had about themselves. Izuku called it Insecurity.

It had to be initiated by physical contact and, the much more difficult part, Izuku had to keep them trapped and fighting against themselves in their mindscape. The only person he had ever done it to was his parents. His dad had been angry. His mom had been yelling at him.

Izuku ran up to them in tears and grabbed their legs. Both of them became still under his touch. He sighed in relief, glad that the shouting had stopped. Then the pain came. God, he would always remember the pain that had him crying out and staggering back, his parents gaining back their movement. His father then began to yell at Izuku, Inko only staring at him in bewilderment.

They told the world he was quirkless and Izuku followed in suit, eating up the drivel they fed him about his quirk.

Villainous. Horrible. Frightening.

Hisashi’s fury at his quirk made him leave.

“Is that brat even my child?” He seethed. Inko flinched back, her eyes falling on her husband’s glowing throat.

“Hisashi, I don’t—“

“I won’t be married to an unfaithful woman, Inko! I won’t be the father of some villain!” Smoke drifted down his chin and heat radiated onto Inko’s face. “I’m leaving.”

His mother’s face had been singed by the huff of fire his father sent her way before he left for the final time. After that day his mother never looked at him in the same kind manner that she had before. They were no longer sharing pain together. No, Izuku caused this pain and that was enough for her to drop from his life.

“What the hell, Deku?” Kacchan’s snapping voice brought him back and Izuku grunted with effort as the pro heroes swarmed them. As soon as Kacchan was clear, All Might, the fucking bastard, brought forth the empty soda bottles and the agony in his head tripled. His head must have blacked out the heroes stuffing the goo away but suddenly he was stumbling back and he had his bag in his hands. Terror seized him as his actions caught up to him and Izuku slipped away with stars dancing in his dim gaze.

He ended up at the Dagobah beach. He always seemed to wander back here when things turned sour, the bittersweet memories a comfort and a stab at his fragile heart.

Leaning against the railing, Izuku grabbed his head and groaned in anguish. He didn’t realize he was falling until his back hit the sand.

Katsuki was furious.

That nerd had a quirk. A fucking quirk. As soon as the heroes turned their attention away from him he charged after Deku with boiling blood, his hands setting off explosion after tiny explosion. The malice he felt stalled at the blood trail he found in the direction of that freak. He lied to me. His anger returned with a vengeance and he followed the trail to the garbage beach of all places. Deku stood at the railing facing the fading sun.

“Oi, Deku!” Katsuki’s smug grin slid away as he watched Deku fall forward.

The trash. His thoughts turned frantic despite his earlier drive to beat the damn bastard to a pulp. What if he fell on something? Was he impaled? Did he break anything—

He reached the railing and scanned the area below, unbidden relief made him sigh when he saw Deku on the sand not too far down from him. Katsuki jumped down after him, noting with apprehension that he was bleeding from every hole in his face. Landing by Deku, the blood drained from his face when he realized he wasn’t breathing.

“—amnit, BREATH, YOU BASTARD!”

Something slammed into his chest like a freight train and Izuku was lurching up, gagging on something in his throat. Blood spewed from his mouth as he coughed and his body hit someone else’s. His senses cleared enough to hear the ocean crash onto the land, to see the figure beside him.

“What the fuck, Deku?” Izuku inhaled sharply, sending him into another coughing fit. “So you were hiding your quirk this entire time, nerd?” He prodded once Izuku had stopped.

“K-Kacchan—“

“Don’t Kacchan me,” the boy hissed, explosions popping in his palms. Izuku flinched and braced for the burn. The heat that always came. But it didn’t. Instead, Kacchan huffed and stood, sand clinging to his clothes. “No wonder you hid it, it’s so useless you can’t even use it without fucking dying.”

Kacchan left without another word.

People left him alone at school the next day. Sure they snickered and glared but he didn’t have to fend off attackers anymore. Maybe they were less inclined to bully him since it became clear that he definitely had a quirk. The walk in left him hopeful, a dangerous thing to feel for Midoriya Izuku. He was right to be nervous about the sudden change. He picked up the red spider lily from his desk, the muffled laughter intensifying as he twirled it between his fingers.

He was honestly a bit amused. Where had they even gotten this? There were no flower shops close by and he doubted that any of them grew the death flower. What a waste of time. He sat in his seat, outwardly unbothered by the harsh reminder of yesterday’s close call, and continued with an expression of boredom on his face the rest of the day.

After school he ended up at the beach again, staring out at the mountains of trash. He came here often enough for scrap metal and parts for his own little inventions but an idea spurred him into action. Clean the beach, he laughed to himself. How the fuck was he going to do that with his noodle arms?

Trick question. He would do this for his noodle body! But for maybe for appearance purposes, it would be to help the community. The extra scrap and parts could be sold for some extra cash at a shop too…

At the shop he found, Izuku met a girl with pink hair and wild yellow eyes. She drooled over some of the parts he presented and grabbed him by his shoulders. “Where did you find this?” She demanded. He barely managed to stutter out a syllable before she was waving at the man in charge and dragging him out. “Take me there. Now.”

Sort of afraid, he led her to the beach. She rambled about her babies (“Inventions,” she clarified absently) the whole way there, Izuku putting in his own commentary occasionally if she paused or took a breath. At their arrival, he threw his hands up at the heaps before them and said, “This is the place,”

The girl just stood stock still for a moment, staring at his regular hangout. Then she was shaking him, a manic gleam in her eyes as she squealed in delight. She dragged him down the stairs and immediately began rifling through for something she’d like. Izuku laughed in his own lapse of thought before turning to clean until she was ready to leave.

In the dark, the two of them trudged back to the city, arms full of the girl’s pickings.

“Name’s Hatsume Mei,” She extended her hand as he made to leave.

He took her hand with a smile. “Midoriya Izuku, at your service.”

“Great! Be back at the beach after school so we can do this again!”

And so began the first real friendship he had in years. Mei taught him enough about machinery to work with her on her inventions and he proved to be actually decent at the practice. He found himself laughing more nowadays. Mei didn’t ask about his practiced bandaging when an experiment went wrong but he felt her eyes trailing his precise movements with restrained curiosity.

She also stopped asking why he always had time for their beach time fun. She stopped asking about the scars marring his left arm. It became clear that Izuku wouldn’t talk about his home life.

Inko never minded never noticed Izuku’s absence, always away in her apartment across the city for a better commute to work. That was the excuse she gave him. But he could read between the lines, he could see how disgusted she was by him.

She sent him enough money to get by with; paid the rent too. Izuku never needed as much as she sent and kept what was left at Dagobah beach. Not the safest place but it was better stashed with his scrap metal money there than in the bare apartment he lived in.

Mei also didn’t comment on the setup Izuku had burrowed for himself using metal surfaces to shield it from any eyes that looked over the beach in passing.

He slept in it sometimes. The apartment stopped being his home a long time ago and the silence he faced when he closed the door became unbearable at times. (Some part of him hoped to catch a glimpse of yellow eyes and a swirling purple, but he ignored those thoughts)

Reluctant as he was to do so, (the whole secret hideout thing had a certain appeal) he continued to haul scrap and parts to the Hatsume’s shop and, if no one could find any use for it (which, in itself, was rare as hell), to the dump.

Being able to wear gloves was nice. His quirk, while touch-based, didn’t need five-finger contact to activate and if he lost focus, brushed hands with someone, they had a chance of experiencing his quirk. His mom figured that out in a day, thrusting a pair of gloves at him telling him to never touch someone without them on. He bought himself more pairs as Katsuki inevitably took notice and blew them up but he didn’t wear them to school. No, he just kept himself focussed and never touched anybody at all.

With Mei, he felt the safety of gloves settle back in place.

His quirk was weak, a result of never using it. The repercussions when he used it actually grew worse without him realizing it. The consequences turned from migraines into fucking death and Izuku tried not to think about it too much. Experimenting with his quirk was a big no-no, that much had always been clear. No one wanted to be trapped with their insecurities. No one would allow their flaws to be thrown in their face.

But the analytic side of him kinda wanted to study it.

With every quirk he wrote about, every notebook he finished, he came to realize that there had to be more to his quirk than he thought. Could he import himself into the person’s mind? Could the person rationalize and accept that, yeah they’re flawed, but goddamnit everyone is? Would his quirk still hold them inside their mindscape with the insecure mirror version of themselves? How long could he hold a willing volunteer? What about a villain who wanted out?

Stop it, he berated himself. No one would agree to me using my quirk on them.

“You can’t be a hero.” echoed in his head.

UA exams were coming up. Mei planned on applying to Support and Izuku knew that she would scare the shit out of everyone she came across. God, he could practically hear her shouting “Do you want to make babies with me!” to some unsuspecting first-year.

Izuku planned on applying for the hero course. After searching up the exam he’d initially been mortified. His quirk would be useless, not that he planned to use it, but the practical exam heavily favored those with physical quirks they could show off. A torrent of anger flickered through him. Did the faculty seriously think that physical quirks were the only useful ones?

The application said that students could bring in support gear if they made it themselves and presented it to the faculty after their written exams.

Izuku was going to fuck up some robots.

Peering at himself in the mirror, Izuku couldn’t help but feel satisfied with himself. He was fucking ripped. Of course, this wasn’t something new, but he never checked himself out before until Mei practically ordered him to the night prior. Mei’s body was similar to his own in terms of strength, seeing as they both hauled heavy machines to and fro, but it wasn’t like he spent that much time looking into a mirror.

Done with his self-appreciation, he put on his t-shirt and sweatpants and walked out the door. At the bottom of the stairs, he cursed loudly and bolted back up.

Izuku nearly left without his support gear.

He laughed at himself nervously as he sifted through the bag to check that everything he needed was present and picked up one of the many granola bars sitting on the counter, walking out of the apartment with all his gear safely stowed in the backpack he now carried. Mei waved him into her mom’s car excitedly.

“Got your gadgets, Izu?” Mitsu, Mei’s mom, asked, flashing him a smile.

“‘Course he does, Mom! He even has the special bag we made for them like I do!”

Hatsume merely turned her attention to Izuku who nodded. “It’s all here!”

“Zuzu,” Mei began as she tinkered with a cube Izuku made her. “You ready to stick it to the UA faculty?”

“Heck yeah, MeiMei.” Mei snorted, being thoroughly acquainted with his way of speaking, she knew how easily Izuku cursed.

Polite as ever, she snickered to herself.

The written test flew by with surprising ease. He expected worse but maybe that was his nerves finally revving up for what came next.

He entered a room with a few people sitting at a long table. The slightly ominous effect given off by their shadowed faces didn’t do shit for him but he set his backpack on the table provided for him and set himself into his fuck-it-I’ll-show-you mode that Mei managed to find out about. When she did, she didn’t want to let him crawl back into his shell and lose that fire she caught a glimpse of. It was more than what she usually saw. There was anger in it, ugly emotions that Izuku rarely expressed.

“You’ve come to present us with support gear to use in your practical exam.”

There was no question, just an invitation.

For once, Izuku didn’t stutter. The people at the table caught sight of the inferno in those green eyes. Something akin a forest on fire burning in his eyes. Their attention didn’t waver, not when he brandished a multi-purpose knife, especially not when he held up a gun and bombs.

He entered the waiting area and checked his gun, his multi-purpose knife flipped to a screwdriver. Izuku kicked his shoes against the ground, a grin splitting onto his face as he shifted to test them.

The bombs were simple concoctions composed of components that Mei squealed at. When put together it created a slime-like substance that solidified when frozen and blew up in a surprisingly big explosion for the ammo being the size of a large marble. The gun shot them specifically and could hold up to ten at a time without blowing up. In a small bag that weighed heavily against Izuku’s hip he kept the rest of his ammunition. The gun, per Mei’s nagging, was mostly black but (and this was the product of her incessant warnings that someone would hate the lack of color on his baby) there were strips of rainbow running from the butt of the handle, up the barrel and to the muzzle. It resembled a very large pistol.

"A gay pistol," Mei said gleefully. Izuku agreed whole-heartedly but the official name had yet to be set in stone.

His shoes were made to increase mobility and provide some extra support for when he fired his gun. Knockback was a bitch and he braced his arms for it, thankful for the Hatsumes’ guidance in making them. They could hover and shoot him into the air if needed but there was more experimentation to be had before any confidence could truly set in. Propelling seemed like the best choice to not chance his feet being blown up and he told the people at the table that something could go wrong.

Safety before pride.

He knew impressions were important and that even if he couldn’t see the people at the table they could most certainly see him but being cocky and injuring himself after hyping himself up would be disappointing for the judges who would decide his fate.

The shoes were really the only thing in his arsenal that he warned them about. The gun definitely could be considered a risk but it was heat and hard impact that triggered an explosion. Heat produced when the gun fired and hard impact given when it smacked into something. The pouch at his hip was lined with a cooling system that didn’t catch too much attention when he showed it off but it was vital to not blasting himself to smithereens.

Mei’s machines tended to blow up and have bulk, but Izuku’s were more discreet and have a stripe of rainbow. The shoes, for example, were dark in color, with flames of color rising on the sides.

“Gay shoes,” Mei whispered, peeking over his shoulder.

“Gay life,” Izuku retorted, bumping his gloved fist with hers.

The multi-tool was for the beginning. He only possessed a limited amount of ammunition, twenty balls, some of which might be duds or miss or not be enough to fully take down a robot. He had ten minutes. The multi-tool would be his best friend for the first six minutes.

An alarm blared and he shot off before the rest of the teenagers, his shoes sending him off and into the fake city. Present Mic’s voice sent the other examinees rushing to follow him. He learned early in the Hatsume household that quick reflexes were a necessity of he intended to survive.

Knocking harshly onto the head of a robot, Izuku practically tore off the piece of metal protecting its wiring. A quick scan and he jabbed at the robot’s insides, his shoes flinging him back in time for it to explode. He grinned and shot deeper into the city.







“Why isn’t he using the bombs he showed us?” All Might mumbled. “Wouldn’t those be more effective?”

Some of the staff nodded along to his statement. Nedzu eyed the boy who leaped from machine to machine, charging at them and only utilizing a simple tool to take apart robots that some balked at. His gun was holstered to his thigh, his ammunition at his hip.

“He has a limited amount of firepower. If he used it all in the beginning there might be nothing left to rapidly increase his score in the last half.” Nedzu wiggled in his seat, watching as the boy helped another student out from under a collapsed robot. When he saw that the child was fine Midoriya Izuku ran off with a bid of good luck.

The teachers around him edged away as Nedzu smiled, thinking of the child’s score on the written exam.

I like this one.

Aizawa glanced down at the boy’s profile, then doubled back his eyes in surprise. Quirkless. That certainly fit the way he fought their robots. They all saw the glint in his eyes when he presented them with his support gear. He had something to prove. Something that he was willing to fight tooth and nail to get.

But he also didn’t hesitate to go to the aid of a fellow examinee.

Aizawa met many quirkless people in his line of work as an underground hero and they all had the same feral gleam in their eyes. Not all of them had the spark that glowed in this Midoriya, most of them just fought to survive and find some semblance of safety, but mainly, they ended up in terrible places. They were easy targets in this society of superhumans. But not this kid. He wouldn’t let himself be beaten down by the norms they all live by.

Something about this kid had his mouth twitching to smile.

He has potential.

Toshinori couldn’t take his eyes off the green-haired boy. There he was. The child that he saved and who subsequently saved him and another student. Reporters and fans swarmed him the moment the fight was over, keeping him from following the boy for a few minutes. It ended up being too long. The boy before him was perfect. His heart and soul was that of a hero. He had drive and determination. Yet the boy slipped through his fingers.

Seeing him now, the light in his eyes brighter than they were during their last meeting, Toshinori cursed himself.

He bungled his first impression. Telling the boy he couldn’t be a hero and not half an hour later he was willing to put everything into teaching him and making him his successor. Midoriya’s mood darkened when he told him what he thought was a harsh reality that the boy needed to accept. All Might could feel the words crushing him, chafing on his skin and ringing in his ears.

“You can’t be a hero,”

His hands curled into fists as Midoriya finally unholstered his gun. The boy hadn’t lied when he said the ammunition packed a punch. The first robot to fall victim to an explosion was blasted to pieces to the obvious joy of Midoriya, who smiled and looked down at his gun with pride as he stood alone in a street.

Toshinori chuckled.

He’s already proving me wrong.

He only had five balls left and all the bots seemingly disappeared. Then the rumbling began, shaking the very ground under him. Rubble fell, windows shattered. There were too many people on the street he turned onto and something big was coming their way. Someone screamed and a few others followed quickly, their eyes snapping towards the deafening grind of concrete being crushed under something heavy.

When Izuku whipped around to see the Zero-pointer he stumbled back, ready to run like hell with the others.

A scream from behind him had Izuku turning back and ignoring cries of warning as he scanned the fallen rubble. His eyes snagged on a brown-haired girl that couldn’t free herself. Izuku kicked his shoes against the ground and flew.

He damn near flung himself past her but his momentum coupled with his hasty grab at the piece that held her down ended up making the hunk of concrete holding her downshift enough for her to get out.

“C’mon!” He yelled, heaving her off the ground as the horrifying thing approached. Too fast. And this girl could barely stand. Blood oozed from an open wound in one of her legs. His shoes wouldn’t hold under the weight of two people. He growled in frustration and suddenly his eyes went to his gun.

“Fuck it,” He muttered, though the words were lost in the sound. He flipped on the emergency switch and hurled it as high and as far as he could. Not daring to stand still any longer, Izuku held the girl against his chest and ran. His shoes sputtered under their combined weight but the valiantly kept on functioning, aiding in their much needed quick escape.

The explosives went off. He tucked the girl’s head into his shoulder and jumped into the air with a grunt. As soon as the resulting air of the blast reached them it thrust them further away. Izuku kept the girl’s head against his body, glad enough for her when shrapnel dug into his back.

They still had the fall.

Goddamnit, Izuku! Think!

But the ground was coming too fast and his shoes were busted. The best he could do, he thought grimly as he relinquished his hold on the girl’s head, was break the fall for her. He flipped them in the air so that he would land first and braced for impact. For pain as the robot bits were shoved deeper into his body. The girl let out a scream that barely reached his still-ringing ears and looked frantically at him.

He smiled at her.

She slapped him in the face.

The whiplash of it almost distracted him from their situation. Nope. It did make him forget. The hell? What the-

He realized they were suspended in the air. A quick check over his shoulder made his heart flop dramatically in his chest. They were, like, two feet from the ground. Two feet-

The girl flipped them to their sides before her quirk gave out and they landed on the cracked road.

“Thanks,” he panted, gritting his teeth as he struggled up.

The girl laughed and stood with his help on wobbling legs. “I think I should be thanking you-”

Present Mic’s voice rang out, signaling the end of the exam. Someone was on their way to help? Good because his back stung and this girl’s leg needed some medical attention.

“You’re hurt!”

Izuku winced, shifting to keep her eyes off his back. “I’m fine. Are you alright?”

She sputtered and gave him an incredulous look. “But you- you’re-”

“I have shrapnel in my back, yes, but you were trapped and almost crushed, so I think I needa know if you have any injuries.”

“I’m fine!” She bellowed. “But you’re obviously-” She doubled over and puked.

“Tch,” A crackly voice said. “I can’t believe them, letting children do this.”

Izuku glanced up from the girl’s heaving form and some of his adrenaline returned. Recovery Girl?

You knew this, his mind informed him dryly. Of course he did, with how much he researched heroes. But seeing her in person made it all so much more real.

Which, of course, made the pain in his back all the more prominent.

He closed his eyes and blocked out as much as he could. He’d felt things digging into his back before; things were usually explosive when it came to Izuku and Mei, but he’d never experienced having so many somethings lodged in his back.

Fuck, he was dizzy.

“Young man, if you would lay on your front I could take away all that pain.”

Izuku listened and dazedly dropped to the ground with a groan. The girl yelped and rushed to his side, nausea forgotten for the moment. Pain erupted but he kept any noises from escaping, holding the girl’s hand with a bruising grip, breathing through his gritted teeth as Recovery Girl took out the last piece and cleaned the injuries.

The relief he felt next, accompanied by the exhaustion, it made him relax entirely. The girl caught his eye and he offered her another smile before giving in to the beckoning darkness at the edge of his vision.

There was a minute of absolute silence in the observation room.

Midnight broke it with an amazed, “Holy shit,” as one of the stronger applicants picked Midoriya off the ground, per Chiyo’s request.

“You totally thought Nedzu was going to let that thing crush them, didn’t you?”

“I did not!”

Nedzu rewound the video feed, silence falling over his staff again as they watched Midoriya’s movements once more. Not only did he go into danger for someone he didn’t know but he did so while thinking about what to do to save her. Getting the rubble off her had been a fluke but everything else? Using his last explosives to stop their biggest threat? Using the resulting blast to propel him and the girl even further? Twisting in the air and planning to shield the girl from the fall with metal sticking out of his back?

“Teachers of UA,” Nedzu said. “Meet Midoriya Izuku, our top scorer in both the practical and written exams.” Nedzu rolled the video back to Izuku standing in the dust, the girl leaning heavily against him as he stared at the Zero-pointer with determination instead of fear.

Again, silence struck the staff.