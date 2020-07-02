Chapter Text

Something Izuku had learned, the very hard way, was that there would always be someone who tried to put their boot on his throat.

He lived for years in fear of doing or saying something that would set Bakugou off, after all. Deep down, he didn't really hate the other boy, but he would have appreciated an apology, or something. But instead, the boy just screamed something mostly coherent at him after the sludge villain incident and then proceeded to avoid him.

Yeah, real heartfelt.

There was something that felt a little different in their dynamic after that. Still, Bakugou- Kacchan- had always been that someone. A lion stalking its prey and playing with its food. An apex predator.

Izuku liked to think he had an upbeat view on life and didn't hold a grudge (even if he did have some journals left from when he was younger that mentioned ripping Kacchan's legs off and sending him spiders in the mail...) but he was still realistic. Just because he'd gotten into Yuuei didn't mean he would escape the hell that middle school had been. After all, he was sure there were people like Bakugou there. Now, Bakugou, he hadn't been the apex predator on purpose. Sure, he bullied on purpose, but he didn't even fully realize the power he wielded- he just had an ego, he was just on top because of his Quirk, he didn't go out of his way to prey on everyone in their school (well, other than when he spotted Izuku and harassed him). Izuku heard stories from his friends online, the ones he played games and had a server for their multiplayer online games with, and the stories were always the same. Bullies were everywhere. And sure, heroes were great- Izuku loved heroes!- but he also wasn't stupid. There were a lot of heroes- too many- that were bullies. Not all heroes were good people like All Might or went out of their way to create programs to help their communities like Ingenium or donated most of their pay to charity like Present Mic. A school like Yuuei, even with its shining reputation, surely had bullies.

Surely had an apex predator.

And it was probably someone who was smart about it, since they'd gotten into Yuuei. That meant Izuku would have to spot them first. He would have to act first, to protect himself and avoid them, to make sure high school wasn't as terrible as middle school was (and make sure Kacchan didn't get into a fight with any bullies and accidentally blow them up. Or get blown up himself. There might be someone with a better explosion Quirk out there.)

It wasn't something he told anyone about or talked about. Why would he? It would only spread, slowly, and draw attention to him, because people let little things slip accidentally even if they didn't mean to. But from the first day, he was making mental notes and cataloguing his new classmates' personalities and abilities. He would mark one Iida Tenya down as authoritarian- hostile? to later change it to a good friend in his book. He took stock of the friendly girl he'd saved in the entrance exam who caught him, much to his embarrassment, and thought she might be a good friend. He was actually thrilled that their teacher decided to do a Quirk test first (well, that was bad for him, but good for analyzing everyone else) and it allowed him to get a look at what everyone could do.

(On that note, he wasn't too sure about Aizawa-sensei at first- the man did kind of intimidate him in front of everyone- but he got the point of it after. It would be pretty stupid if he broke his arms every single time he tried to help someone. He would never survive. And the man was probably operating under the assumption Izuku had had his Quirk for almost eleven years, so he hadn't bothered learning to control it.)

...and he did stop Bakugou from running at him. No one had ever done that before. Izuku did make a small mental note that maybe his homeroom teacher wouldn't turn out to be too bad.

Maybe. Izuku would keep an eye on him.

His notebooks simply wouldn't cut it. Not for the entire school. He did keep one select notebook for Class 1A, but delegated the rest of the hero courses to a binder, and the same for support and general studies. He'd started a habit of skulking around during lunch- going unnoticed, as usual, because he was very good at that after going through middle school with Kacchan- taking note of the loudest people and anyone who looked aggressive or people avoided. He ended up seeing some fairly interesting personalities, but nothing too bad yet.

But he was sure he'd find something. There was always a king- a ringleader- a queen bee- an apex predator. Izuku had made a few pretty good friends so far, and he wouldn't let their years at Yuuei be ruined by anyone- not while he was around!

"Midoriya, stay a minute. I just have a note on your essay."

Izuku looked up in surprise but stayed at his desk while his classmates filed out around him, not looking particularly concerned. A note on his essay was probably to be expected. It was...ten pages longer than their assigned page limit. He couldn't help it! Aizawa had given them such a broad topic about hero society, Izuku couldn't just shave off so much vital information...

When the door slid shut, Aizawa stepped out from behind his podium, pinched his nose, and sighed, closing his eyes like he was dreading what he was about to say. Izuku suddenly wondered if this was about more than his essay.

The man walked over to his desk, then, unexpectedly, dropped into a crouch so he could look him in the eyes. Izuku couldn't help but stiffen, which he was sure the teacher noticed, and he wondered again what this was about.

"I don't have a note on your essay," Aizawa told him, bluntly, and Izuku had to give him points for honesty. His usual dead-looking eyes bore into his with a flat intensity. "I just didn't want you to panic. You aren't in trouble."

Okay...

"I reviewed the footage from battle training the other day. You handled Bakugou's Quirk quite cleverly."

Cleverly meant that Izuku knew exactly how to push Kacchan's buttons, and had baited him into wasting time while Izuku ran away from him- something he had way too much experience in- and then tricked him into blowing up the ceiling to destabilize the floor so Uraraka could get the fake bomb.

From what he'd heard, Ochako had been just as clever in getting Tenya to let his guard down. The cute pink costume shouldn't be underestimated, in Izuku's opinion. The girl was smart.

"I want to know why you didn't use yours."

Izuku cringed. There it was. "Because it breaks my bones?" he offered, a little pathetically, garnering only Aizawa's unimpressed gaze. "Um, well, I'm not...very used to it yet, sensei, so..."

Aizawa's eyes narrowed. "You aren't used to it? Didn't you develop it any before entering Yuuei?"

"Um...not...really? I'm, uh, a late bloomer, you see, so I didn't uh...get it when I was four, like you usually do."

Izuku got more uncomfortable when Aizawa tilted his head, like he was examining him. "All right, so you got it at what, eight? Nine? Did you do any training?"

"Er...no, sensei." Struggling not to grab at his neck, where it felt like bugs were crawling up his back- he hadn't talked to a teacher this long in, well...forever- Izuku tried not to mumble out his next words. "I uh...got it this year..."

Aizawa froze. His eyes widened, which was a testament to how surprised he must have been. He didn't seem like someone who would be surprised easily. "This year? ...When, exactly?"

"Uh...entrance exam day."

Izuku cringed when Aizawa's eyes widened further. He was trying so hard not to tell the whole truth, but not to lie either, but there was no easy way around this. "Excuse me?" the man demanded, like he was personally offended. "You got it that late?"

"I-I know it's rare, but there are actually three documented cases-" Izuku immediately started to stammer.

Aizawa held up a hand, silencing him. He raised his other hand to rub at his eyes. "For fuck's sake," he mumbled under his breath, then seemed to remember a freshman was in front of him and looked up with a sigh. "Midoriya, I apologize. I assumed you neglected training your Quirk until so late out of either naivety or arrogance, an assumption that made less and less sense every day I've spent with you, which is why I decided to ask you this."

Izuku stared at him in frozen amazement. A teacher- apologizing to him? When he hadn't even really done anything that extreme?

"The entrance exam is unfairly stilted towards those with strength and combat-oriented Quirks, even though there are plenty of heroes without such Quirks, such as myself. With yours, you would have seen just that privilege, if you had actually a chance to learn to use it."

Izuku tried to connect the dots in his head. What did this mean, then? Now that Aizawa knew he was such a...newbie? "S-so am I gonna be expelled?" he forced himself to ask, wincing.

Aizawa frowned. "Of course not," he replied, noting the way his student flinched when he moved his hand to rest on the desk. "But I will have to alter how I teach you."

"I-I'm not going to be removed from class, right?"

Always assumes the worst, but especially if it's from me, Aizawa thought to himself. He may not have been as experienced with kids as Hizashi or Nemuri, but he wasn't dumb. He made a note that he would need to be careful in how he spoke and moved. Midoriya seemed excessively nervous of authority figures, which could have been just an offshoot of his regular anxiety, but could have darker origins than he knew. "No. I'll just need to make a schedule to spar with you one-on-one. Your Quirk is obviously dependent on the strength of your body, and we can discuss it in further detail later."

The boy visibly deflated in relief. Seriously, what was his deal?

"R-really, sensei?" he smiled, almost hesitantly. "I mean, you don't have to-"

"I don't have to, but I'm going to," Aizawa interrupted dryly. "I'm your teacher, Midoriya. It's my job to monitor your progress and help you. I meant it when I said you have potential, and I'll do everything I can to help you reach that potential."

Midoriya's jaw clicked shut. He looked like he was about to start crying, for a moment, then smiled again, wider and yet more like glass. "Th...thanks, sensei! I promise I'll give it my all!"

"I don't doubt that. Just don't give it your all so much you break more bones."

Izuku had a sheet dedicated to the teachers- separate from their individual pages, of course; this one had a five-star ranking system for how trustworthy he thought they would be. Obviously, All Might had a star beside his name. No one else had any stars yet, partially due to the fact he hadn't gotten to know them yet, partially because some of them kind of scared the shit out of him (did Snipe ever take his mask off?)

That night, however, he went home and hesitantly stared at the page for a few minutes before scribbling in a star by Aizawa's name. He had always dreamed of getting to meet Eraserhead, though he was also a little afraid of what the man would be like in person, but maybe...he would be trustworthy.

Maybe he would even listen if Izuku told him about any bullies.

"Izuku!" Ochako cried the next day, after he'd told her he didn't actually like the name Deku that much, even if she had given a new meaning to it, and Izuku had suggested they just use each other's first names for now, "I love your hair pin!"

Izuku smiled, embarrassed. His hair was particularly crazy that day, and some strands had stubbornly refused to stop flopping in front of his face, and he'd known it would be a problem in class, so he'd used one of his mother's hair clips to hold it back. It was in the shape of a pretty pink lily like the ones Inko kept in their windowsill in the living room. "Th- thanks, Ochako," he replied, still getting used to using her name. "It's actually my mom's, but, uh..."

"That's nothing to be embarrassed about, my friend!" Tenya practically yelled into his ear, waving an arm enthusiastically. "I think it rather suits you. It matches Ura- I mean to say, Ochako's hair tie!"

Ochako giggled. "It does!" she said, looping an arm through Izuku's, making him jump and gulp, face warming. She quickened their pace. "Come on, let's hustle before we're late!"

Izuku wondered if this was what having friends was like, as they dragged him through the hall towards class. If it was, it was rather nice, and it made him even more determined to make sure no bullies made his friends unhappy.