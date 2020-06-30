Chapter Text

Wei Wuxian had bid Jiang Cheng goodnight about an hour after dinner claiming he was exhausted after such a big and important day. Jiang Cheng initially ignored it, confirming the fact his brother had vanished about ten minutes later, because if Wei Wuxian wanted to go hold hands with his betrothed or stare into each others eyes like big wide-eyed puppies for a bit before bed, then that was their business.

The problem came when Wei Wuxian never reappeared after the nine o’clock bell rang.

“Fuck,” Jiang Cheng swore as he crept through the Cloud Recesses. There didn’t seem to be much activity from the night patrols, so the Lan either didn’t know about them both being gone, they were somewhere Lan Wangji was meant to be, or they had separated and Wei Wuxian was hiding in someone else's room.

So here he was, sneaking into Nie Huaisang's rooms.

He silently opened the main door and darted into the room. The candle beside the bed was still thankfully lit and Nie Huaisang appeared to be reading in bed, tucked up against the side board. He was frowning at the book in his hand, the other resting on his chin thoughtfully as Jiang Cheng stepped out into his line of view.

Nie Huaisang jumped, letting out a short cry and throwing the book at Jiang Cheng.

“Jiang Wanyin!” Nie Huaisang exclaimed, sitting upright and looking a little breathless from shock, a hand clutching at his chest. “What are you doing here? It’s bed time.”

“Wei Wuxian has disappeared,” Jiang Cheng said. “I wanted to see if he was staying here.”

Nie Huaisang’s mouth curled up into an utterly naughty smile. “I’d be thinking it’s not my room he’s sneaking into tonight.”

“Yes but I don’t want to have to sneak into Lan Wangji’s rooms,” Jiang Cheng groaned. “I also thought he might have had to hide in here if he was running behind curfew.”

“Fair enough, though it’s possible that he’s snuck in with Wen Qionglin for that same reason,” Nie Huaisang said, pulling off his blankets. Jiang Cheng averted his eyes as he noticed his friend was just in his under robes. Then Nie Huaisang was standing beside him, picking the book up off the floor, now more properly dressed. “We haven’t had any silly little outings for a while. It should be fun!”

Jiang Cheng stared at him. “You just want to catch them kissing.”

“Ah, I would never,” Nie Huaisang said flippantly, placing the book carefully on a nearby table. “Do you want my help or not?”

Jiang Cheng sighed. “Yes. Come on. Let’s try Wen Qionglin first and check the library on the way past.”

They managed to slink their way through the Cloud Recesses past the night guards and toward where the Wen were staying. They peeked in through the windows of the Library Pavilion as they went, but it was securely locked up, dark, and completely silent. They continued on, hiding when necessary, and made it to the Wen’s quarters. Thankfully they already knew which room Wen Qionglin stayed in and were not about to accidentally wake his sister.

Nie Huaisang tapped lightly on the window frame of Wen Qionglin’s bedroom.

“Wen Qionglin?” Nie Huaisang called softly. “Are you awake?”

There was a rustle of blankets and then wide eyes were peering back at them from inside the building. “Young Master Nie, Young Master Jiang, what are you doing here?” Wen Qionglin asked very quietly, glancing between the both of them.

“Is Wei Wuxian with you?” Jiang Cheng asked.

Wen Qionglin shook his head. “No, he is not.”

“Damn it,” Jiang Cheng muttered.

Wen Qionglin continued to glance between them, looking increasingly worried, his mouth parting in a silent question.

“Wei Wuxian is missing,” Nie Huaisang explained to him. “We thought he might be here.”

“Oh, no,” Wen Qionglin said, leaning closer to them. “Do you want more help? I can help.”

“Sure,” Nie Huaisang agreed brightly and Wen Qionglin vanished from the window.

“Really?” Jiang Cheng asked.

Nie Huaisang shrugged. “Can’t hurt. Also how can I say no to such a sweet face?”

Jiang Cheng sighed for what had to be the thousandth time this evening. It was becoming a very trying night. Then Wen Qionglin was right beside them, startling them both.

“How are you so quiet?” Jiang Cheng asked.

Wen Qionglin just stared back at him.

“Come on, we’re checking the Jingshi next.” Jiang Cheng began leading them out to where the Lan family homes were.

“The engagement went well?” Wen Qionglin asked softly as they walked together. Now that they were away from the main buildings there were less patrols to worry about, though they all still kept alert.

“Yes,” Jiang Cheng replied. “They were both embarrassingly happy.”

Wen Qionglin smiled. “Good. I can congratulate them now.”

“We have to find them first,” Jiang Cheng pointed out as they neared Lan Wangji’s home and paused.

Wen Qionglin froze for a moment, eyes wide, glancing between his companions and the Jingshi, seeming to finally connect the two events and why Wei Wuxian had likely vanished. He said, “Oh,” but nothing more.

It was quiet as they stood there, hesitant to approach. The night sounds of bugs and nocturnal animals around them was peaceful in the cool air of the evening. The three of them stood off to the side of the building beside a large bush to partially hide them from any glancing eyes.

“There’s no candles lit,” Nie Huaisang noted softly. “Not a whole lot of noise either.”

“Maybe they went to sleep,” Jiang Cheng suggested. “Lan Wangji is still a Lan, he probably wanted to sleep at nine.”

“Good point,” Nie Huaisang agreed.

Wen Qionglin began saying, “Should we—”

“Good evening, young masters,” came the even tone of Lan Xichen from behind them.

Wen Qionglin and Nie Huaisang let out a surprised squeak each, and whirled around. Jiang Cheng turned and felt his heart sink just a little. Oh they were going to be in so much trouble. He mentally cursed Wei Wuxian again. This was, technically, his fault.

“May I ask what the three of you are doing sneaking around my brother’s home at this hour?” Lan Xichen asked politely.

“Wei Wuxian has disappeared,” Jiang Cheng said flatly. “We were coming to see if he was here to take him back.”

Lan Xichen let out a long suffering sigh and Jiang Cheng had never felt such a brotherly connection as he did with him in that moment. He was glad to know that other people’s brothers, completely regardless of who they were, could also be unrepentant annoyances.

“Alright,” Lan Xichen agreed. “Let’s see then.”

The four of them walked up to the Jingshi, Lan Xichen in the lead with Jiang Cheng and Nie Huaisang behind and Wen Qionglin lurking at the back.

Lan Xichen rapped his knuckles on the wood. “Wangji?” he called. They waited and received nothing. He knocked again and called a little louder, “Wangji, are you here?” Nothing.

Jiang Cheng could have sworn he heard Lan Xichen mutter something very unbecoming under his breath before he pulled the doors open and walked inside. He and Nie Huaisang followed, though Wen Qionglin remained standing nervously by the door. Lan Xichen waved his hand to light the candles throughout the home and the three of them took a quick turn around the space while Wen Qionglin watched but…

“Not here,” Jiang Cheng said.

“Not here,” Lan Xichen agreed. “Any ideas where they might be?”

“No, we already checked the places I thought he would be. They could be anywhere,” Jiang Cheng replied, irritation seeping into his tone.

“Mn,” Lan Xichen agreed, his brows pulling together. “This would be rather out of character for Wangji. I can believe they ran off for a time this evening, I was honestly expecting it, but for him not to be home by curfew?” He seemed to mainly be speaking to himself and staring at his brother’s perfectly made bed. “That worries me.”

“Zewu-Jun?” Jiang Cheng pressed when he fell into silence.

Lan Xichen turned to look at the three of them. “We should tell Uncle Qiren and Sect Leader Jiang.”

“I was afraid you were going to say that,” Jiang Cheng sighed.

Lan Xichen left to find his uncle, and Jiang Cheng and his companions went to inform his father, now armed with a note from Lan Xichen that meant they didn’t have to sneak around like thieves anymore. He had offered for Nie Huaisang and Wen Qionglin to go back to their rooms and to sleep, but both refused. Nie Huaisang clearly wanted to see how the drama would unfold, and Wen Qionglin was just worried and swore he wouldn’t be able to sleep not knowing they were okay. They waited outside as he went into his Father’s rooms.

His father was sitting at a desk and reading papers or correspondence when he was called in after knocking.

“A-Cheng?” his father said, frowning, “What is it?”

“Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji are missing.”

Father let out a long, tired breath, closing his eyes and rubbing them with his fingers. “One night,” his father muttered and stood, unhurriedly pulling his outermost robe back on.

“Zewu-Jun is worried as he thinks Lan Wangji would never miss curfew,” he added.

“Let us go speak to Lan Qiren then,” Father said, moving a little faster and ushering him back out the door. He smiled at Nie Huaisang and Wen Qionglin, and allowed them to follow along as Jiang Cheng properly explained the night so far to his father, Nie Huaisang adding little details here and there.

Now Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji had been missing all night and well into the morning, and the Cloud Recesses was in an uproar. A few search parties had been sent out during the night and all that had been found of them was Wei Wuxian’s Suibian laying off to the side of what everyone seemed to call the cold springs, with no sign of Bichen or their owners anywhere.

A cold spring sounded, in Jiang Cheng’s opinion, to be a horrid concept and so perfectly fit the Lan sect; functional but a horrible physical experience, just like the food. He tried to focus on that line of thought rather than the worry about the fact his brother, wherever he was, was unarmed.

By morning, anyone who could be spared was now out searching. As almost all of the Cloud Recesses had already been searched, the area was being widened to further out and only a few of them were left to search the nearby locations. As such, Jiang Cheng ended up wandering the back hill with Wen Qing, though they hadn’t begun together. She must have been sent up this way too and he offered to look with her.

He always felt so awkward in her presence. He hadn’t seen much of her during their stay as she studied with A-jie and the other female disciples. He’d had some interaction with her when Jiang Yanli had had a light cold recently and she seemed a very competent doctor, plus Wen Qionglin always spoke highly of her. He also thought she was very beautiful, but he kept that thought to himself.

He opened his mouth to perhaps ask her a question, but then he heard his brother’s stupid voice and he turned to watch as Lan Wangji and Wei Wuxian stumbled through what appeared to be solid rock, the both of them followed by a small collection of…white rabbits…in Lan headbands.

Alright.

Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji seemed to stumble as they went, trying not to step on any rabbits and ended up falling over, his brother landing on top of Lan Wangji, laughing the whole way even as Lan Wangji did his best to catch him.

“See!” Wei Wuxian said happily, looking at the rabbits surrounding them, “I knew that would work. They’re very friendly.”

Lan Wangji just stared up at him.

Jiang Cheng rolled his eyes at them both, a hot feeling beginning to bubble up his throat. Of course they were fine. Of course.

“Wei Wuxian!” Jiang Cheng called angrily, striding over to them both.

Wei Wuxian’s head whipped around. “Jiang Cheng!”

Lan Wangji said something quietly and Wei Wuxian smiled before they scrambled off the ground, turning to face him and Wen Qing.

Now that he was closer he could see how pale and wet they both were. Their robes were completely sodden and Wei Wuxian appeared to be faintly shivering. They also appeared to have Lan Wangji’s forehead ribbon wrapped around their wrists. Lan Wangji was trying to disentangle them both quickly and subtly, and completely failing at both.

“Where have you been!?” Jiang Cheng asked.

“We need to speak to Lan Qiren,” Wei Wuxian said evasively. “We got caught up in a weird vortex in one of the springs and got lost in some ice caves. It’s probably not safe for others either.”

“Then it’s very lucky that he’s going to want to see you immediately,” Jiang Cheng replied sharply. “Everyone’s been worried out of their minds, Wei Wuxian!”

“Ah.” Wei Wuxian blinked, and turned his head up to the sky. “It’s after midday. I swear it didn’t feel like that long.”

“Mn,” Lan Wangji responded, face as impassive as ever but still somehow making doe eyes at Wei Wuxian. “Did not.”

“You’re going to be lucky Teacher Lan doesn’t kill you both,” Jiang Cheng muttered and began walking back toward Cloud Recesses. “Come on,” he called and turned back to check they were coming, but instead rolled his eyes as he watched Wei Wuxian tying Lan Wangji’s ribbon back into place on his forehead. He clenched his jaw and stared at the sky for a moment.

When he turned his gaze back downward Wen Qing was standing quietly and watching the exchange with a closed facial expression, seeming to be considering something.

“Would you mind going ahead?” he asked her. “We should tell everyone they’ve been found. I’ll make sure they don’t wander off again.”

Wen Qing nodded politely and began walking back, glancing back at them briefly, her brows furrowing as she looked again at the rabbits.

“What are you doing?” Jiang Cheng hissed. “I wasn’t fucking joking, our families are livid! You’ve been missing since last night—”

“Oh, you noticed so quickly?” Wei Wuxian asked.

“—Yes, of course I did. We all knew you were going to try this shit. I knew you were gone ten minutes after you left. Zewu-Jun helped us search the Jingshi to look for you! He’s been worried sick about you!”

“Ah, Lan Zhan,” Wei Wuxian lamented. “It looks like all your good ideas have gotten us into trouble."

“It was his idea?” Jiang Cheng asked.

“Yes but—hey!” Wei Wuxian tried to stop him, but was too slow.

Jiang Cheng got a solid hit on Lan Wangji’s arm. “That’s for not fucking listening to me!” he said.

Lan Wangji looked utterly affronted. Good.

“Do not touch me,” he said icily.

Jiang Cheng glared back. “Do not disrespect my brother!”

“I have not—”

“Hey! Hey!” Wei Wuxian cut in, pushing between them. “Stop it, both of you! Jiang Cheng, Lan Zhan has been nothing but respectful. It may have been his plan to sneak off, but I was was going to do so anyway and getting lost in the caves was my fault. Lan Zhan, this is Jiang Cheng’s way of showing his worry, don’t take it personally.”

Jiang Cheng scoffed and considered whether Wei Wuxian needed a punch on the arm as well. He decided he couldn’t be bothered and said, “Let’s just go.”

“Okay, okay,” Wei Wuxian said, coming over to walk with him, wrapping his arm around Jiang Cheng’s shoulder and leaning against him. This close he could feel just how cold and damp he was. Lan Wangji trailed a short way behind them. “I’m sorry I worried you.”

“You’re going to want to practice saying that,” Jiang Cheng said flatly.

Wei Wuxian cringed. “That bad?”

“Everyone is out looking for you and have been since just after curfew,” Jiang Cheng said. Ah he knew exactly what would work. “Even jiejie has been out searching all day. She was so worried after we only found Suibian.”

“Oh no,” Wei Wuxian said, face falling. He started walking a little faster.

Jiang Cheng felt very vindicated.

They arrived in the Yashi to the complete opposite mood of the day before. There was an overhanging aura of stress and worry in the building, with a lot of movement as the coordinated search was run from here. His father and Lan Qiren were standing near the door speaking in hushed tones as they approached.

They paused a few metres from the steps up into the structure.

“Uh, hi,” Wei Wuxian said, giving a little wave, water flicking from his robes onto the ground. Lan Wangji stood silently beside him, also dripping.

“A-Xian,” Jiang Fengmian said, hurrying down the stairs to be closer and gripping Wei Wuxian’s shoulders, “where have you been?”

Wei Wuxian smiled his most charming smile, replying, “Ah you see, Lan Zhan was showing me the cold spring and I decided to get in and then I somehow fell into a cave and we got lost.” At a lower volume he said, “We need to speak to you all. Privately.”

Father gave Wei Wuxian a long, searching look, and then nodded, turning back to Lan Qiren and saying something none of them heard. Very soon they had removed anyone who was not direct family from the Yashi leaving Lan Qiren, Lan Xichen, Lan Wangji, Wei Wuxian, Father, and himself sitting around the head of the room. Lan Xichen had briefly left and retuned with towels that both Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji now had draped over them.

He hoped someone would let A-jie know they had been found, but he was staying to get to the bottom of this. He sat just behind his father and watched quietly, hoping if he stayed very still they wouldn't ask him to leave.

Lan Qiren began rubbing his temple and let out a long breath. “Wangji,” he began, voice completely flat and Jiang Cheng watched Lan Wangji go rigid as a bamboo pole. “What happened?”

Lan Wangji glanced at Wei Wuxian.

“Ah, Xichen, would you mind putting up a privacy barrier?” Wei Wuxian asked.

Jiang Cheng’s eyebrows rose at the casual form of address, though Zewu-Jun just nodded and began casting. Interesting.

When the spell was completed, Lan Qiren retuned his attention to Lan Wangji.

“Wangji,” he prompted again.

Lan Wangji spoke. Wei Wuxian chimed in on occasion as well, the two of them conveying the events of the past night and their encounter with Lan Yi and their acquisition of the Yin Iron.

Many things were revealed to Jiang Cheng in those few hours. The Yin Iron, how it worked and the devastation it could bring. Where the Waterborne Abyss came from. Why Wen Qing and Wen Qionglin were here. What the Wen Clan, and Wen Ruohan in particular, had been up to and the moves they were making against the other sects. The power he was amassing. The bits and pieces of rumour and gossip he had been hearing over the past few months began clicking into place.

“What do we do?” Lan Xichen said finally, after they had sealed the piece into a qiankun pouch and it sat upon Lan Qiren’s desk.

“We might actually have an idea there,” Wei Wuxian said, perking up. “We spoke to Lan Yi about what it is that she did to protect it and after reading so many of your texts on arrays and sealing already, I think we might be able to hide it or at least do something similar so the Wen cannot use the other pieces to find it. It’s just, ah...” He looked to Lan Wangji.

“Need access to the Forbidden Section,” Lan Wangji finished. “Need Lan Yi’s personal notes.”

Lan Qiren seemed to consider it for a moment, pressing his lips together and pulling at his beard. That was a big ask of another sect to let Wei Wuxian, a foreign disciple, into their most private and dangerous collection. “How long do you think it will take?”

Wei Wuxian made a considering face. “Working just on that and based on what she told us? A couple of weeks to a month, but I couldn’t be sure until we saw what notes she left. It might be longer. It might not be possible.”

“It is worth the attempt,” Lan Xichen said.

“Mn,” Lan Qiren agreed. “Jiang Fengmian and I have much to discuss. Xichen, please see to finding the books.”

“Yes, Uncle."

“Wangji, Wuxian, go get warmed up and rest for the afternoon,” Lan Xichen said, leading them all outside again and leaving their guardians to talk. “I will go to the library and find the texts you are after. You can begin tomorrow when you are recovered.”

“I’Il make sure he does, Zewu-Jun,” Jiang Cheng replied in his stead, already sensing that Wei Wuxian would try to start today if he could. If Wei Wuxian was half as tired as he was, he needed a lie down.

“Thank you,” Lan Xichen said with a smile, “and please also call me Xichen.”

Jiang Cheng nodded and smiled back. “Wanyin, then.”

The the four of them bowed politely and went off in their own directions, Lan Wangji with Lan Xichen, and Wei Wuxian with himself.

“Xichen’s so nice,” Wei Wuxian said as they walked away.

Jiang Cheng agreed with a grunt.

“'Showing you the cold spring’?” Jiang Cheng asked skeptically once they were alone in their rooms. They’d arrived to find the last of a few servants delivering hot water for a bath; clearly someone had had a good idea. “That’s the worst euphemism I have ever heard. You’re lucky they were all so distracted by the Yin Iron they forgot about the two of you running off.”

A laugh exploded out of Wei Wuxian. “No, no, no, that was literal. Lan Zhan had already ‘showed me the cold spring’ earlier, which is why I wanted a swim.”

“Ugh!” Jiang Cheng shoved him toward the bath. “Shut up and go warm up. I don’t want to hear about it.”

Wei Wuxian laughed the whole way, shrugging out of his clothes and disappearing behind the privacy screen to bathe.

Jiang Wanyin lay down on his bed, leaving the door open to make sure his brother didn’t make another run for it.

Suddenly Wei Wuxian was standing over him, dressed in a comfortable robe and sitting on the edge of his bed. He jumped.

“You fell asleep,” Wei Wuxian said quietly.

“I was up all night looking for you,” Jiang Cheng complained.

He scooted over as Wei Wuxian climbed into the bed to lie beside him.

“I’m sorry,” Wei Wuxian said beside him. “We were going to be back before the last bell. Thanks for not telling on us before then.”

Of course he wouldn’t. Wei Wuxian had covered for him more times than he could count.

“You owe me,” he said instead.

“Yeah, yeah.” Wei Wuxian yawned, settling in and rearranging the blanket to be on top of them.

“Are you just going to fucking sleep here?” Jiang Cheng asked, incredulous.

“Tired,” was all the reply he got as Wei Wuxian closed his eyes.

Jiang Cheng sighed and decided he could not be bothered. He shut his own eyes, lulled to sleep by Wei Wuxian’s slow breaths beside him.

He woke again to the sound of turning pages to find Jiang Yanli sitting quietly at the table in the middle room. She had a text open before her and was writing in her own book, glancing between the two with a little frown.

“Jie?” Jiang Cheng asked groggily, sitting up to see past Wei Wuxian properly. “What are you doing here?”

“Ah, A-Cheng!” Jiang Yanli said, smiling over at him. “You’re awake. Would you mind waking A-Xian then? You both slept through dinner so I made you some food. Hopefully it’s still warm, I couldn’t bring myself to wake you.” Her smile widened. “You’re both too cute, A-Cheng, sleeping together like children.”

He grumbled quietly about how he had no choice in the matter and shook Wei Wuxian awake.

They ate in relative quiet, jiejie watching them both closely to make sure they ate what she considered to be enough after such a rough day. It was good and filling, jie having prepared a large amount of rice and a vegetable soup, both of which thoroughly filled the void in his stomach. He hadn’t even realised how hungry he was until he was several bowls in and beginning to feel like a person again. He hadn’t exactly stopped for a proper meal today, only grabbing snacks where he could, so it made sense.

Then, when they were sufficiently fed, Jiang Yanli gave Wei Wuxian the talking to of a lifetime. The lecture was still gentle and kind and coming from a place of love, but they could both hear the disappointment lacing her tone and Jiang Cheng, not even the one in trouble, began feeling bad for letting Wei Wuxian run off in the first place. Wei Wuxian begged her forgiveness for worrying her and explained (lied) that they had gotten lost in the caves all night.

“You shouldn’t be getting into bodies of water at night anyway, A-Xian,” she replied. “I know we’ve had this conversation before, so I know you know better.”

“Sorry shijie.”

“I’m just glad you both came out okay,” she said. “But perhaps try thinking about things before you do them.”

Wei Wuxian had just grinned sheepishly at her.

Once she felt Wei Wuxian had learned his lesson, the conversation turned back to normal things, A-jie asking for help with a section of the reading she wasn't quite getting. Jiang Cheng did so, Wei Wuxian just watching with his head resting on his arms on the table, eyes drooping lower with every minute that passed and only chiming in when he had an extra thought. After Wei Wuxian nearly fell sideways onto the floor, exhaustion once again catching up with him, Jiang Yanli packed up her things, herded them into their own beds, and left them to sleep.

Jiang Cheng saw less of his brother and his brother's betrothed for the next few weeks. The both of them were excused from the morning disciple classes which resumed as usual the next day. Most of the others took their sudden absence as punishment for their little disappearing act, and it was a useful lie so he didn’t bother correcting it. Only Nie Huaisang seemed to suspect something was going on, but didn’t ask. He just watched.

One thing Jiang Cheng found he quite liked was that he and Wei Wuxian were no longer classmates. Ever since Wei Wuxian began additional classes with Lan Qiren, Jiang Cheng had had a growing awareness that he wasn’t comparing himself to his brother, because apparently the only person who could was Lan Wangji, a known prodigy of their age group. The fact they were both now operating on entirely different levels somehow made it better. There was no way to compare himself when the measurements were so different. That, and he was also feeling rather good about himself as in comparison to his other peers, he was performing well in both the academic and physical aspects of their study. He had a few thoughts on how he could incorporate some of the Gusu sword moves into the Jiang style and he very much wanted to try it on Wei Wuxian when they next got the chance.

He saw Lan Wangji and Wei Wuxian some afternoons if they were working in the library around the same time; Jiang Cheng usually worked on his homework with Nie Huaisang, Wen Qionglin joining them when he managed to slip away from his sister. Nie Huaisang was very chipper at the moment as it was looking increasingly likely that he would pass this year and not have to redo the course again. He wasn’t a stand out in any sense of the word, but that didn’t seem to phase him at all, clearly much happier to lie around reading poetry or painting. Which he definitely still did, just less often. Though if Wen Qionglin was joining them for the afternoon, then it was far more likely for them to read or paint, as Wen Qionglin seemed to enjoy Nie Huaisang’s enthusiasm. Jiang Cheng decided he rather liked them both.

He also found Lan Wangji growing on him. He’d personally never spend time one-on-one with him if he could help it as he just didn’t feel like they quite got one another, but having him in their group was nice enough. Sure, he didn’t like it when Lan Wangji would stare at his brother as if he was thinking about eating him (it was worse when Wei Wuxian did it back) but he seemed to be completely smitten with Wei Wuxian and made him disgustingly happy so he supposed he could live with it. It absolutely did not stop him making his distaste known though.

On this particular afternoon the five of them were sitting in the library, Jiang Cheng and Nie Huaisang were theoretically working on the task Lan Qiren had set them that morning, Lan Wangji and Wei Wuxian working on their project, and Wen Qionglin was drawing. They were all clustered around one table, Lan Wangji and Wei Wuxian sitting on adjacent corners together by the end of the table, working on their notes together. Nie Huaisang was sharing the long side of the table with Wei Wuxian, with Jiang Cheng opposite him and Wen Qionglin on the short side opposite Lan Wangji. There was a big exam coming up soon and the library was very full most days so they’d all had to bunch up together.

Nie Huaisang, while he was technically working with Jiang Cheng on reviewing their notes, was frequently distracted by the birds and trees Wen Qionglin was drawing and offering his thoughts and techniques. Watching them, he had to admit Nie Huaisang’s painting was rather good, and Wen Qionglin seemed to love the tuition. Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji were the opposite and totally fixated on their work together. There were a number of books open around them and multiple sheets of their own notes and ideas were scattered on the table. They worked both together and alone, quietly speaking between themselves and comparing notes about things Jiang Cheng generally understood separately, but not in the ways they seemed to be discussing them.

He didn’t think he’d ever actually seen Wei Wuxian so relaxed. Back in Lotus Pier Wei Wuxian was so often working with the younger disciples or training on his own or receiving punishment from Madam Yu for some mistake or another. To be fair, this was probably the most relaxed he’d been as well. Being away from home and all the expectations there that he felt he could never meet was really nice. He and Wei Wuxian could spend time together without his mother looming over them and constantly pointing out all the ways he wasn’t measuring up. Didn't have to worry about how his father would scold him for things Wei Wuxian got away with frequently.

The issue was that Jiang Cheng liked Wei Wuxian, he was his brother, and as such would as soon as give his life for him as punch him in the face but… his parents seemed determined to overcompensate in opposite directions over him, and that made things so stupidly hard. But then, even though he could see it happening, had always been able to see it to some degree, knowing it was being done and not letting it hurt were two very different things. He could see how his mother threw them against one another, and he tried not to let it get to him but it did. It still hurt. There was also nothing he could do about it. He'd tried.

As much as he missed Lotus Pier, he was going to miss the Cloud Recesses and its tranquility very dearly when he left.

He also had some hope that the fact Lan Wangji was returning home with them would curb some of his mother's sharper tendencies, but who knew. Maybe she’d be happy that Wei Wuxian was marrying out.

Jiang Cheng frowned.

Was Wei Wuxian marrying out? Or was Lan Wangji joining the Yunmeng Jiang Sect? That seemed unlikely, he was still the next heir after Lan Xichen.

He should ask. He just wasn’t sure how to word it to Wei Wuxian without making it sound like he wanted him to leave.

Why was talking to people so damn hard.

He let out a long breath.

“What are you sighing about over there?” Wei Wuxian asked, still writing.

Jiang Cheng shook his head. “Thinking about home.”

“Oh,” Wei Wuxian replied, stilling for a moment, staring at his work. Then he sprang back into motion. “Speaking of which, Lan Zhan, I was wondering if you’d be allowed to bring some of your library’s books with you when you come stay?” Wei Wuxian asked, looking up from his notes.

"I will ask," Lan Wangji replied.

“Ah! How come he gets to go with you!” Nie Huaisang whined, leaning onto Wei Wuxian’s shoulder and fake crying. “I want to come as well! I don’t want to go home! Da-ge will make me train properly again! I’ll be sad and alone!”

Jiang Cheng rolled his eyes. Honestly, the dramatics.

“Ah well, Lan Zhan was invited by Uncle Jiang since we’re engaged and all, so I guess the only way you’d be able to visit is if you married me too,” Wei Wuxian said thoughtfully, patting Nie Huaisang on the head.

“Are you offering, Wei Wuxian?” Nie Huaisang asked flirtatiously.

“No,” Lan Wangji said flatly.

Wei Wuxian and Nie Huaisang glanced at each other and burst into laughter.

“Ah, Lan Zhan, my darling Lan Zhan,” Wei Wuxian said in between giggles, drawing closer to him, and shaking Nie Huaisang off his shoulder. “You are too lovely. No need to be jealous. I would never.”

Jiang Cheng looked away as Wei Wuxian leant their faces together.

“I’m going to be sick,” Jiang Cheng said pointedly.

“Then do it,” Wei Wuxian shot back.

Jiang Cheng saw Wen Qionglin also looking away, cheeks a little flushed. Nie Huaisang however, unabashedly watched the two of them for a moment longer until Jiang Cheng, deciding that a few seconds was enough, threw a brush at the shameless pair. He made sure it worked and then asked, “Nie Huaisang do you also have no shame, staring at them like that?”

“Ah, Jiang Wanyin you wound me. I am an artist!” Nie Huaisang replied airily. “I must take inspiration from all around me, and they are wonderful models.”

That caught Wei Wuxian’s attention. “Nie-xiong—” he began in a low voice, turning to face him, but Nie Huaisang cut him off.

“Don’t worry, don’t worry, I’m not drawing you specifically, the poses are just good,” he explained.

Wei Wuxian shook his head and settled back into his seat. “So will you come visit?” he asked, circling back to their previous conversation.

“Hopefully. I’ll just have to ask da-ge if I can visit you all soon and hope he’s feeling generous,” Nie Huaisang said. “Or I’ll sneak off. One of the two.”

Jiang Cheng shook his head.

“What about you, Wen Ning?” Wei Wuxian asked. “Will you come stay as well?”

Wen Qionglin’s face dimmed somewhat. “Ah. I don’t think so. I don’t think that would be allowed. I’m not even meant to spend time with you.”

“Why not?” Nie Huaisang asked.

“A-Jie doesn’t tell me much. I know she tries to protect me,” Wen Qionglin said softly. “But I don’t have a good feeling about it.”

Silence fell upon the five of them.

They were all aware of the sun beginning to loom above them.

“Well, one day, hopefully,” Wei Wuxian said, breaking the silence.

“Mn!” Wen Qionglin agreed, nodding happily.

After that, it took Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji another week of arguing over the tiniest of details before they had something, and then another week to gather and craft everything that was needed. That last week Jiang Cheng barely saw them, Wei Wuxian explaining they were carving the container the Yin Iron would go in and as such they were generally down in the forbidden part of the library to work in secret with Lan Xichen for company.

“So they’re just letting you try it?” Jiang Cheng asked the night before, the two of them lounging in their room. Wei Wuxian had been playing his dizi again. He’d managed to sneak in a few lessons with Lan Xichen in the meantime and Jiang Cheng thought he was sounding much better than he had a month ago.

“No, we’ve been reporting to Teacher Lan every evening after dinner. He’s been following our work and checking it each day since we started,” Wei Wuxian explained, yawning and moving to rest the dizi on his lap.

He had noticed his brother disappearing for a time in between dinner and turning in for the evening. “I’d thought you and Lan Wangji had just been sneaking off again,” Jiang Cheng said.

Wei Wuxian laughed. “No, no. Well, actually, a bit, but not often. Too many people keeping an eye on us.”

Terrible. “So Teacher Lan thinks it will work?”

“Mn, probably,” Wei Wuxian said, nodding. “It’s the best we’ve got. If it doesn’t work then nothing we can come up with in a reasonable timeframe will.”

Jiang Cheng considered how best to phase it. “He seems to have grown on you.”

A laugh. “Yeah, who would have thought? Don’t get me wrong, he’s still incredibly boring to listen to lecture, but, you know, he’s done so much for me and Lan Zhan and I just. Ah, I don’t know.” Wei Wuxian made a face he couldn’t decipher.

“He said you’re a very dedicated student,” Wei Wuxian said, switching tracks and doing a fair imitation of Lan Qiren’s voice. “Very determined, especially with your swordplay.”

Jiang Cheng frowned. “He did? Why?”

Wei Wuxian twirled his dizi in his fingers. “I asked after you. We haven’t seen quite as much of each other these few weeks. I wanted to know what the other class had been up to. It sounded like you were beating Jin Zixuan in your work, so good job showing that peacock that the Jiang clan are much more talented than the Jin.”

Jiang Cheng pushed down a smile. “I thought gossip was forbidden.”

“It’s not gossip if you are politely asking after your own family,” Wei Wuxian said airily.

Jiang Cheng snorted. It more sounded like Wei Wuxian was slowly finding loopholes in the rules and Lan Qiren was treating him more like family and letting little things slide. He wasn’t sure how he felt about that.

“You know,” Wei Wuxian continued softly, “he told me about my mother.”

Jiang Cheng looked up at that, his head turning to look at Wei Wuxian properly, now playing with the little tassel on his dizi, a small smile resting on his face. He knew that Wei Wuxian knew next to nothing about his parents. Jiang Cheng knew as much as he did up until now because Wei Wuxian had shared the one memory he had of his parents, and Jiang Cheng’s own parents refused to talk about them unless they were bandying around accusations.

“Oh?”

“Mn. He said I’m just like her. He told me a number of stories about when she stayed here,” Wei Wuxian chucked to himself. “She shaved his beard off once.”

Jiang Cheng snorted. “You’ll have to tell me more about it when we have more time.”

Wei Wuxian looked over and met his gaze, his whole expression soft in the candlelight. “Yeah. Of course.”

“We should go to sleep,” Jiang Cheng said. “Don’t want you passing out in the middle of an important spell.”

Wei Wuxian groaned. “I can’t believe the Lan sleeping schedule has gotten to you too. It’s ten o-‘clock, Jiang Cheng.”

“Yeah, yeah, shut up.”