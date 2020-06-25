Chapter Text





Shouta was trying really fucking hard not to cry. He was a goddamn hero student, he had a whole stupid reputation about not showing any emotion except boredom, and he couldn’t fucking cry, but here he was, on the verge of a full-blown panic attack in some café because he’d spent his last few hundred yen on breakfast, and he had no place left to go.

He’d thought things would be easier once he got into Yuuei, and yet somehow, his life had gotten so much fucking worse that he was living on the fucking streets, stealing showers at the gym when he could, hoping nobody ever questioned why his uniform wasn’t as pristine as it used to be.

Shouta nibbled at his omurice, wiping away any traitorous tears that spilt down his cheeks as he wondered how he’d be able to eat at school. Lunch wasn’t free, and he only had a few pouches left to eat. He wondered if he could get away with-

“Excuse me?”

Shouta blanched, bringing his shoulders up to his ears as he gave the woman who had approached him a quick once-over. She was relatively small, with dark green hair and matching kind eyes, a small, genuine smile on her face. He noticed a small plate of fish in her hands, her apron matching the man’s behind the counter, though it was stretched over her large stomach, unusual on her small frame. She was pregnant, he noted, and quite far along.

“Hi,” she smiled, “I just accidentally made an extra plate of food for that table over there,” she tilted her head to a young couple sitting on the other side of the room, their table covered in various rice dishes and fish. “And well, I wondered if you’d like it, or we’d throw it away, otherwise."

“I don’t have any money,” he grunted, turning his gaze back to his omurice. “I’m sorry.”

“Oh, that’s alright, dear,” she assured him, putting the plate on the table. “It’s my mistake, we won’t charge you. You must be hungry, a growing boy like you.”

When he met her eyes again, they were soft, but he still hesitated. “Thank you.”

The woman’s eyes softened even more, something maternal and warm in them, and Shouta just wanted to shrink under her gaze. His mother had never looked at him like this.

“That’s alright, sweetie,” she assured him. “If you need anything to eat, anytime, you should come here again. Even if you don’t have any money.”

Oh. She’d… she’d noticed.

He forced himself to look away, jaw setting in determination. “I don’t need pity.”

“I didn’t say you did,” she responded, the smile audible in her voice. “I was more thinking that if you were hungry maybe you could wait a few tables for us, in exchange for a plate of food here and there.”

He blinked at her, blank. “What? Surely the owner wouldn’t…”

“My husband is the owner,” she set her hand gently on his shoulder, and Shouta’s eyes tracked it, staring at its placement. “And you’ve come here plenty, dear. You seem like you need the help.”

Still, Shouta hesitated, unsure. “But…”

“No buts,” she clapped her hands together. “It’s decided then? You’ll come back tonight after you’ve finished school, and we’ll put you to work.”

Shouta very suddenly felt that he was out of his depths, and this woman, kind as she was, was sort of insane.

“I couldn’t, it’s not logical for you-”

“To leave a young boy to starve, yes, you’re right.” Her eyes were laced with a steel and a fire he hadn’t quite seen before, mixed in with such a kind determination that he felt he would wilt under her gaze. He swallowed. He knew a losing battle when he saw one.

“Okay,” he whispered. “Can… can I get the fish to go, please?”

“Of course, honey.” She picked the plate up, and as she moved to leave, he suddenly reached out to grasp her sleeve. Her eyes were quizzical as they met his.

“What – what’s your name?” he grit out. He didn’t know this kind woman’s name. He had to know who he would thank.

“Call me Inko,” her eyes sparkled. “And I can call you?”

“…Aizawa.” He wasn’t entirely comfortable with her knowing his name, even with the kindness she had shown him, and the look on her face told him that she understood that, at least. “Thank you… Inko.”

Her grin was so blinding that Shouta looked away.





General education was fine. Hero course was far, far better. Transferring after the Sports festival was the best thing that could have happened to him career wise. Otherwise…

He shook his head, refusing to think about it as he settled into his Japanese lesson, ignoring the muttering of Yamada and Iida behind him. They were nice enough, really, and it wasn’t that he disliked them, it was more that he didn’t want their pity friendship. They’d been trying to get him to sit with them at lunch, and, as stupidly self-conscious as it was, he didn’t want to sit too close to them or they’d notice that he stank of day-old sweat, they’d notice he wouldn’t have food with him, and he’d be on the receiving end of pity, and then rumours and then-

“Hey, Aizawa?”

He blinked, turning to look at Yamada. “What?” he asked flatly.

Yamada’s smile was blinding, just like Inko’s, but where hers had been maternal, his was… like the sun.

And there was the other reason he avoided them. Yamada was just too nice for his own good.

“I was wondering if you knew a good place to get something to eat! I saw the box you had with you at lunch today, but I couldn’t catch the name of it, and, well, I figured it’s probably a decent place to get food if you go there, since you mostly live off juice pouches and jelly packets, and I’m always looking for new places to try!”

Shouta got so caught up in trying to listen to whatever Yamada was saying that for a second he lost sight of what the question Yamada asked actually was.

“Midoriya’s,” he muttered, unwilling but not really seeing enough reason to lie. “I… work there. Sort of.” Another not quite lie, but it would at least get rid of any suspicion in case Yamada somehow decided to go there tonight when he’d resolved to go back for some food.

“Oh, hey, that’s pretty cool! I work as an intern at a local radio, maybe one day I could be my own presenter!”

“But you want to be a hero,” he narrowed his eyes. “If you’re not serious about being a hero, then-”

“Oh, I am!” Yamada interrupted brightly, glasses reflecting the sun into Shouta’s eyes, but he didn’t mind. Looking at Yamada was like looking at the sun anyway. “See, I figure a hero’s a person who saves people from villains just as much as it is someone who inspires people. If I’m a radio hero, then I get to do both!”

Shouta huffed a little, shaking his head. “Whatever,” he muttered. “I need to get back to work. So do you.”

Iida snickered as Shouta turned back to his desk, and he pretended not to listen to Iida agreeing.





When school let out for the day, he walked quickly away from Yamada and Iida, pretending not to hear them calling his name as he made his way out of the gates. The last few weeks, he would just follow the normal crowds toward the train station, turning off into a random alley along the way and pulling his things out of his backpack. This time, however, he made a right turn, heading directly for Midoriya’s, hoping that Inko’s offer still stood.

From the bright grin on her face when he entered, he figured that it would.

“Hello,” he greeted awkwardly, hiding behind his hair. “I was hoping I could do some work for you.”

“Not in those clothes you won’t,” she said cheerily, gently putting a hand on his back and pulling him behind the counter and into a staff-only door just behind it. Through it was a kitchen, but another door to the rightmost end of the small kitchen led a small changing room slash break room.

She reached into her apron for a key to one of the lockers and pulled a pristine uniform out, handing it over to him.

“You get these on, dear, and come and find Hisashi, he’ll help you.”

“Okay,” he blinked, and she left, leaving him feeling almost like he had stepped into a new life altogether.

The afternoon passed remarkably quickly; Midoriya, Inko’s husband Hisashi, had given him a hair tie and told him to keep it out of his face. He was a kindly enough man, with a different sort of spark to his eye that told Shouta he was certainly a force to be reckoned with. From the scaly hands, it was clear he had a mutation, though whether his quirk was a mutation was up for debate. He had dark, inky black hair that matched Shouta’s own, with an intelligence to his older eyes that suggested he’d seen more than most.

In fact, it made Shouta wonder why such a man, who seemed more and more to be college-educated as the day passed, would open a small café in Japan, when he had the intelligence to do something greater.

But in any case, Hisashi was a good teacher, remarkably patient, and when the café closed for the evening (with Shouta not at all disappointed to have not seen Yamada or Iida) he put down a plate of tonkatsu and let Shouta eat with all the manners he could muster.

“Thank you,” he said again once he finished, bowing as he picked up his plate to carry it to the kitchen, handing it to Inko at her insistence. “Your kindness is… appreciated.”

He felt his gratitude was lame in comparison to all the kindnesses that Inko and Midoriya had offered him, and yet it was all that he could offer in return.

“It’s no trouble, son,” Midoriya assured him, keen eyes bright as he pulled them back into the main café, pressing a button on the till as he began to count the cash inside. “We’ve been looking for more help in the café anyway, as soon I’ll be away more than not, and with our little one coming along… Inko insisted we ask you once she saw you.”

“Your wife is very kind,” he swallowed. “You are lucky to have such a thoughtful woman, and she to have such a generous husband.”

Midoriya’s smile turned a little teasing. “Flattery will get you everywhere,” he ruffled the top of Shouta’s head like a father would to his son, and Shouta fought back tears at the thought of his own father. “Now, can I offer you a lift? Somewhere to go?”

Shouta froze. “It’s alright, sir. I can get myself home.”

“Nonsense,” Midoriya told him, finishing up counting the till for the evening. “Inko? Are you done back there?”

“Yes, dear, one moment,” Inko called back, and a moment later she passed through the kitchen door and locked it behind her. “Cameras are on, doors are locked, Hikaru and Rokaru finished a half hour ago.” She turned to Shouta. “Now, let us drop you off home, dear, and before you argue, it’s no trouble at all.” Her eyes were firm, but Shouta didn’t have it in him to lie to her, to make up an address and hope they left before he went inside. They seemed the type to wait until he was inside, safe, before leaving.

“I... don’t have anywhere.”

Midoriya and Inko stared at him for a moment, sharing a glance.

“Dear,” Inko began, her young eyes suddenly dimming, looking a little sadder than he expected as she lay a hand on her stomach, stroking it in self-soothing motions. “I’m sorry, I heard you wrong. I thought you said you didn’t have anywhere to go.”

Shouta ducked his eyes, and didn’t say a word.

“Well,” Inko said brusquely. “We have a use for that spare room now, dear.”

Shouta practically snapped his neck looking back up, horrified. “I couldn’t-”

“You will,” Midoriya sighed, though there was a smile on his face. “You don’t say no to Inko unless you’d like to die.”

“But,” he spluttered. “I couldn’t intrude, you’ve been too kind to me already-”

“And we couldn’t leave a young boy to live on the streets,” Inko interrupted, her green eyes dark and angry in a way that didn’t remind him of his mother. “Now, pick up your bag, and we’ll head back home.”

“Really,” he tried, almost panicking. “I – I could be some sort of delinquent, maybe there’s a reason I don’t have a –” a reason I don’t have a home, he couldn’t choke out.

“You go to Yuuei,” Midoriya raised his brow. “We saw your uniform, kid. Yuuei doesn’t let any old kid walk in, you’re bright, and you’re probably pretty well-behaved. Just come on with us, we can arrange something for you this weekend, if you really don’t want to stay.”

Shouta swallowed, but the time frame did make him feel slightly better, even if it did remind him that nobody wanted him forever.

“Okay,” he whispered shakily. “Thank you.”

Inko nodded victoriously, and they closed the café behind them, ushering Shouta into the back of their (rather nice, new) car. The ride to the Midoriya home was pleasant, with Inko and her husband making light conversation about the day, leaving Shouta to enjoy the silence whilst letting his mind race through the events of the day.

It had been a long, long day, and it was only seven. He had homework to do, and he’d been struggling to do it in the alleys, what with nowhere to charge his phone to help him look up English translations, and with a pen that only worked occasionally. He wondered if Inko would let him borrow a pen.

“Coming, son?” Shouta started, staring at Midoriya. He’d opened his car door, seemingly concerned when he and his wife had gotten out and Shouta hadn’t moved. “It’s alright, we won’t bite.”

Swallowing, Shouta followed them, staying a curt distance away as they entered the apartment building they seemed to live in. It wasn’t overly fancy, though it wasn’t dilapidated like his home before this had been. It was a nice medium; those who had enough to get by lived here.

“You must want a shower,” Inko turned to him as soon as the front door closed behind him. “Hisashi, take out some of your old clothes for Aizawa to wear, I’ll show him to his room.”

“Oh, that won’t be necessary…” he mumbled, but Midoriya had already left the hallway, seemingly obeying his wife. Inko gently plucked at his sleeve in a very motherly fashion, pulling him along.

He tried not to seem too intrusive, but he couldn’t help but let his inquisitive eyes latch onto every corner of their home. It was small, and rather uncluttered, but there were photos dotted around the apartment of Midoriya and Inko, some from their wedding, and some from when they were younger than they already were.

When he reached the small hallway with the rooms, he caught sight of one room that made him pause, tilting his head as he looked inside.

It had pastel yellow walls, clouds dotting the ceiling, clearly painted themselves, with a cloud shaped lamplight hanging from the ceiling. Underneath was a white crib, and matching baby furniture spread around the room.

“For your baby?” Shouta asked quietly, suddenly feeling even worse for intruding on this small family. Inko had a rather sad look on her face, putting a hand over her bump with a far off look that kind of confused Shouta.

“Yes, for the little one.” She left it at that, and Shouta didn’t pry, letting himself be pulled to the room just next door. There was a single bad against one wall, a desk against the one opposite, and a wardrobe just next to the door.

“This is the room we usually have Hisashi’s co-workers stay when they visit Japan,” she explained, seeing Shouta’s confusion at the desk. It wasn’t a common tradition to have desks in spare bedrooms. If anything, it just made Shouta even more curious.

“What does Midoriya do?” he asked, hoping he wasn’t being rude. “I thought he was the owner of the café.”

Inko laughed a little, melodic and cheerful. “He is, but he mainly works overseas. Usually in the states. He says the café is a nice little vacation job.”

“He’s on vacation?” he blinked. “He spends his vacations working at a café?”

Midoriya really was an unusual man.

“It makes him happy,” she had a dreamy look in her eyes, quite far off, and Shouta wondered if Midoriya did it because it made his wife happy.

His mother never made his father happy.

“Anyway!” Inko clapped her hands together, coming back to herself. “This will be your room. The bathroom is just opposite, it has a shower and a bath, so feel free to take one if you’d like to. You’re welcome to any of the gels or soaks. What’s ours is yours, honey. And leave your uniform! We can get that washed for you.”

Shouta felt himself getting redder and redder the more she spoke, his eyes brimming with tears he hated to ever show. He tried not to let Inko notice, but she turned back to him, catching the way his shoulders shook. She frowned, and he hated to see it on such a kind woman’s face.

“Is everything okay, Aizawa?” she murmured, tilting his head up. “You’re upset.”

“You’re too kind,” he sniffed, hating every second of emotion as it showed so obviously on his face. “I can’t… I can’t repay your kindness.”

Inko pursed her lips, placing her hands on his shoulders. He was taller than her, though only by a little.

“I’m not asking you to,” she said firmly, that spark of determination back in her eyes. “You seem like a nice enough boy. You came in and worked for our café with nothing but a promise of food in return. You go to one of the best schools in the country. You just seem like you needed some help, honey. And I’m never going to be one who ignores people who need help.”

Shouta just shook his head, finding himself unable to reply. Inko seemed to gather this, nodding.

“Now go and take that bath, sit in some hot water for a little while and relax. I can put your uniform to be cleaned for tomorrow, and I’ll hear no more of this repayment nonsense. Alright?”

He just nodded, reaching for his backpack and pulling out his uniform. He hadn’t managed to get it laundered since Sunday, and it was Thursday now, so it was getting a little rancid. He was just glad he didn’t have his hero costume yet, his transfer from general education too fresh, else he would have had to worry about cleaning that too.

Still, Shouta passed the kind lady his uniform, and she left his temporary room to go and put it to be cleaned.

He’d had the clothes on his back and what was in his backpack the day he left, and that comprised of only his uniform, and a pair of black sweatpants and grey shirt.

Midoriya knocked on the door not long after Inko left, shooting him a smile as he hauled in a large bag of clothes.

“You’re lucky, kid,” he grinned. “I was going to throw all these out this weekend. Looks like they’ll fit you well enough, though.”

“Thank you, sir,” he said robotically, not wanting a repeat of what happened with Inko. It was easier to cry to a woman (with a few notable exceptions) than it was to a man.

Still, Midoriya waved him off. “No ‘sir’s’ here, sir is my dad. Just call me Hisashi, kid. Inko’s taken to you plenty enough.”

“If you’re sure,” he bit his lip to smother the sir that almost crawled out of his mouth. “Thank you for the clothes. And the kindness you and your wife have shown me.”

“No problem, kid,” Hisashi assured him. “Now speaking of the wife, I gotta go have a word. See you soon, son.”

Shouta stiffened, but Hisashi had already closed the door with a click. It was the second time he’d heard Hisashi call him son, and though he knew it was just a manner of speaking for some people, it reminded him of-

No. He couldn’t think of that anymore, Shouta thought resolutely. That’s not my life anymore.

And yet, this seemed to be his life. At least until Saturday.

He could enjoy the warmth until Saturday. Then he’d be sent packing to whatever place takes fifteen year old abandoned kids.

Until then, he could let himself pretend.

He searched through the bag Hisashi had brought him, pulling out a pair of sweatpants and a soft, black shirt that, despite what Hisashi had told him, felt pretty new. He shook off the feeling, and pattered over to the bathroom, running himself a bath, and getting lost in the warm feeling as it finally warded off the cold that had seeped into his bones from a fortnight without a home.

By the time he got out of the bath and dried off (with beautifully soft towels), it seemed that Inko and Hisashi had finished cooking their dinner. He wandered into their kitchen, seeing them sat at their dining table and enjoying some delicious-looking udon.

“Oh, there you are,” Inko smiled at him, gesturing to the seat beside her. “We saved you some udon, come eat.”

“Oh, I – I couldn’t… you already let me eat at the café, I-”

“Nonsense,” Hisashi interrupted. “You’re probably still hungry, come eat some udon. We have plenty left.”

Why on earth were these strangers so kind to him?

“Okay,” he said instead of refusing again, sauntering over to the table and sitting nervously at the seat that Inko had indicated. “Would it be okay if I borrowed a pen, later?” he asked, as if he were asking to borrow the earth.

“Oh, there should be plenty in that desk,” Hisashi waved him off. “Take them, we don’t mind. Now, tell us about school.”

Inko and Hisashi looked at him expectantly as he avoided choking on udon by a hair. He swallowed harshly, thinking briefly back to long, silent meals at the table with his mother staring with a cold, detached expression as he refused to meet her gaze.

“W-what?”

“Yuuei,” Inko encouraged. “What’s it like? What track are you on?”

“Oh… Heroics.” Hisashi made an impressed noise, and he tried not to feel embarrassed at the quiet praise.

“Wanted to be a hero when I was a kid too,” Hisashi told him like it was a secret, but he had a playful smile that he was so unused to seeing on an adult’s face. “Fire-breathing doesn’t usually do too well as hero though.”

“Endeavour’s quirk is Hell-flame,” Shouta pointed out. “You could have found some use for it.”

Hisashi waved him off, however. “I grew out of wanting to be a hero anyway. I found something I love far more.” He shot a glassy-eyed look to his beautiful wife, who just giggled under his gaze.

“What’s your quirk? Mine is weak telekinesis, only works on small objects, and only towards me.” Inko sighed, fingers thrumming against her stomach. “Useful enough when I drop my phone!”

“Mine,” he bit his lip, tapping the table nervously. He’d been told countless times that’s a fucking villain quirk, you won’t amount to anything in the real world, you pathetic- “Erasure.”

“Erasure? What do you erase?” Hisashi asked, the frown only because he couldn’t quite think of what that could mean.

“Quirks,” he squeaked, and Hisashi looked at him for a second, before a gleeful glint in his eyes appeared.

“Oh yeah? Can you erase-”

“Hisashi, don’t you dare-”

“–this?”

Hisashi took a deep breath, aimed his head at the ceiling, and breathed out a plume of –

Air.

Shouta’s eyes burned, and when Hisashi looked back at him, he let his quirk release and his hair fall softly back down to his shoulders. He dropped his gaze back to his udon.

“I can see how useful that quirk is for heroes,” Hisashi spoke cheerfully.

“Yes, you certainly saved the building from getting another evacuation,” she spoke, shooting a longsuffering look to her husband. “But that’s a lovely quirk, really. Villains can’t wreak so much havoc when they can’t use their quirk, can they?”

God. Was this what having supportive family was like?

“Yeah,” he choked out. “That’s my plan.”

Hisashi’s eyes narrowed to slits, staring at him in silence for a long moment. “The sports festival.”

“Oh,” Shouta furrowed his brows together, suddenly feeling exceptionally awkward. “You… watched that.”

“Oh, I remember now!” Inko cried happily. “You came first place! That commentator was so surprised, since you… you were in general education?”

“I transferred to heroics after that,” he told them, for once feeling actual pride in his abilities that his mother had never let him feel. “They received a lot of fallout since I was… exceptional talent going to waste.”

“That’s wonderful. Just think how many kids could’ve been inspired by you!” Hisashi gave him a sharp pat on the back.

“What do you mean?” he asked the older man after coughing his lungs out for a moment.

“Well,” Inko looked a little nervous. “A lot of people don’t have physical quirks, but most heroes do. Heroes who don’t have them might help the kids who also don’t have them.”

“Oh,” Shouta hadn’t thought of that, and the thought kind of made him… giddy. “That… sounds like it would be nice.”

He waited with bated breath as silence fell, knowing the next question out of their mouths would be so why are you homeless if you’re a heroics student, didn’t want to have to answer-

“So, favourite subject?”

“What?” Shouta was really starting to think these people were insane. “…I guess Japanese.”

“Still learn English in high school?” Hisashi asked, a genuine interest on his face that Shouta hadn’t seen in years. He just nodded wordlessly. “I’m good with English myself. If you need any help, just ask me. Hey, do you have a phone?” another nod. “Here, I’ll put my number in.”

“It’s… dead.” He confessed. “I haven’t been able to charge it.” Since becoming homeless.

“Feel free to plug it in, and we’ll give you the password if you need it.” Inko told him kindly.

His head was swimming, his stomach was full, he was warm, and these people are just so, so kind…

“Thank you,” he said, not for the last time. “Thank you.”

Inko, the kind woman she was, reached out and put her hand on his softly, gave him a final smile, and let him finish his meal while she and her husband conversed.

That night, he fell asleep faster than he had in a long time, warm and safe, up in time for school the following morning, with clean clothes and a woman that promised he would still be welcome that evening, a bento box already prepared for him.