OR The future members of Class 1-A and some not-so-villainous supervillains find each long before UA. They are a family of vigilantes and heroes, busting drug deals and crime scenes, all while giving a certain underground hero and detective a permanent headache.

SUNSHINE SMILE Dreams are easily shattered- Izuku experienced that firsthand. Luckily, the home for the Broken & Lost allows them to pick up their pieces and try again.

TWISTED CROWN Omniscient is a puppet master. He sits on the throne with a crown of knowledge. Rumors fly through the underground, whispered from ear to ear: he knows everything.

(There is more than one type of hero).

The world was harsh, and Midoriya Inko knew that better than anyone else.

Her life had always been full of dips and twists: one included meeting Hisashi and his galaxy eyes in a beat-up bar, him pulling her into his arms and peppering her with butterfly kisses. They met up more often than they should’ve, both being on the run, and traded stories of glinting knives and flying roundhouse kicks. Inko let him run his fingers down the stab wound on her side, enchanted by Hisashi’s smooth, wild voice.

They bought a mansion together- one that fitted their larger-than-life needs, showcased walls upon walls of knives and rods, and had enough guest rooms for business clients dripping in jewels and money. The underworld knew them as a vicious couple: Inko had threads of information tied around her pinky finger, and Hisashi doing the… dirty work. They played a dangerous game around each other- one full of blood, swords, and passion.

And then Inko was pregnant, with a life inside of her. She heard the double heartbeat while lying down at night and fell in love.

(Hisashi didn’t).

But it was alright, because Inko knew her baby boy, Izuku, deserved stars in his eyes and sunshine in his smile. Hisashi wouldn’t have been a good father anyways, with the bloody footsteps he left in his wake, not caring to clean up afterwards. Midoriya Inko carefully folded her galaxy-black vigilante suit (which reminded her of Hisashi’s eyes, she thought with a pain), and hung up the name she’d made herself on the streets. She read bedtime stories to her boy instead of patrolling the alleys; she watched All Might videos instead of hacking security cameras.

Inko’s life dipped again when Izuku shattered.

“Can I… be a hero too?”

Inko’s tears mixed with Izuku’s, dripping down and leaving a salty taste in her mouth.

“I’m so sorry, Izuku.”

She cried, not because she didn’t believe in her sunshine, but because she knew the world was harsh. The quirkless are beaten until their light drains out onto the sticky sidewalk. They’re called weak, useless, worthless- as if they are just another pebble to be stepped on. Others, even those with weak quirks, will cackle as Izuku’s skin splinters and crashes into a million pieces.

That night, after a sullen meal of katsudon and 23 replays of All Might’s debut, after Inko tucked in Izuku and his beginning-to-crack dream into bed, she decided to take the long way to her bedroom. Izuku slept on the second floor in the west wing of their mansion and Inko’s room was right next to his. Even though the house was way too large for the family of two, Inko could never find the heart to sell it. It’s not as if they didn’t have enough money from Inko’s lawyer jobs and nightly endeavors. Inko walked up two flights of stairs, past the ornate tapestries and twinkling chandeliers, and into the attic. Right there, in the corner, laid a dust covered galaxy-black suit and mask.

Inko smiled.

---

“Breaking news, brought to you LIVE at 8 o’clock AM by HeroWatch. Within the last two weeks, a number of high-level criminals had been found unconscious and tied up in the alleyways of Musutafa. Hosa, and other surrounding areas. The police have determined this is no longer a coincidence after finding the brand of an “O” on each thug’s shirt. Could this be the return of Omniscient after a five year hiatus? Tune in at 7 tonight to learn more!

---

Kacchan got his quirk a few months ago. He laughed and cheered, voice reaching the highest skies. Izuku watched in awe as golden sparks flicked off his palms. They reminded him of his birthday candles- wavering, glowing, and golden like All Might’s smile.

“I’m gonna be a hero!” he shouted, twirling around. Izuku had never seen him like this before.

“WE’RE gonna be heroes!” Izuku cheered back, grabbing Kacchan’s hand in his own. Neither of them pulled back.

-

Kacchan got his quirk a few months ago; Izuku didn’t.

He did everything Mommy told him to do- he said please and thank you; he waited patiently even though the weeks ticked past. When that didn’t work, he gazed up at the stars late at night, begging for a quirk. I want to be a hero. Just let me save someone, he whispered.

As time kept rolling forward, Izuku became more desperate. Please! It doesn’t have to be flashy or cool like Kacchan’s!

Another week. The teacher began to throw him pitiful glances. It… it can be anything, I swear! Even something small, like changing my hair. Please!

The stars twinkled in reply, and Izuku hoped that meant something.

It didn’t- nothing he did mattered when the doctor said the fated words, “just give up. Stop trying. You’re quirkless.”

---

Kacchan didn’t look at him anymore.

Before, even though Izuku was weaker and slower and more scared than Kacchan, he would still look him in the eye- like Izuku had a chance of catching up, no matter how small.

Now, he just brushes past him like he didn’t exist.

-

Kacchan came home one day, shirt soaked and hugging his shivering skin. Izuku had been waiting outside his door, holding an All Might doll, and waiting to play.

“Are you okay?” He reached out a hand to catch the dripping water.

Kacchan didn’t even bother replying before slamming the door shut in his face.

-

Izuku watched as the other kids in his daycare class showed off their quirks. One of them had a chicken head; another had the stars inside her. She was really beautiful, Izuku thought, admiring her galaxy hair and shining eyes. However, the most amazing one was still Kacchan. It would always be Kacchan. He ruled the class with confidence and spite, hands lighting up like firecrackers. Izuku felt like a pebble staring at a mountain.

“Hiya! What’s your quirk?” a boy with iron-nails asked him.

Izuku answered immediately, with hope that only Kacchan, with his too-angry too-loud personality, would shut him out. “I’m quirkless! But I’m still gonna be a hero!”

They didn’t shut him out; they were worse.

Izuku came home with bruises and a broken dream.

---

“Good morning Mommy.” Came Izuku’s wavering voice, making Inko stiffen in her information digging on the dining table. Her sunshine wandered down the stairs, with eyebags deeper and darker than the Mariana Trench and tear tracks staining his cheeks.

“Izuku, sit. We need to have a discussion.”

Izuku gave an audible gulp as he scrambled into the chair across from his mom. Inko reached across the table to rub her thumb against Izuku’s hand.

“It’s alright, Sunshine. You’re not in trouble. I just wanted to know how school is going for you.”

Izuku tilted his head. “Wha-what do you mean, Mommy?”

Inko mentally scolded herself. She knew she should’ve brought up this conversation sooner- it was her duty as a mother, afterall. It had been around three months since she returned to patrols around the area to tune up her skills, and not a day goes by without her noticing Izuku’s smile fade. Izuku often tried to cover the constellation of bruises (thankfully no starburst burns) on his arms, and each time Inko saw her son flash a too-pearly, too-wide smile at her, her heart squeezed a bit. And yet, Inko waited. She wanted to see if her Izuku would tell her about the bullies first, without her dragging the information out of his mouth. A memory of her intimidating information out of a low-life thug flashed through her mind, leaving a bitter aftertaste. She didn’t want to see the parallels between asking her son and terrifying a thief.

“Izuku, are the other children treating you nice?” Inko shook herself and started again.

“Um…” Izuku seemed to fold in on himself. Inko once again berated herself on her selfishness.

“Sunshine, it’s alright. You can tell me anything.”

“I-um-NO.” Izuku blurted out. He clasped his hands over his mouth as Inko waited. “Some people… hurt me. Sometimes. And I don’t have a lot of friends. They call me names, like Deku and useless.” He took a deep breath as the words began to fall out. “The other kids are always laughing, but when I ask what’s funny, they start laughing more. And the teachers laugh sometimes too. And they won’t ever let me play hero.”

Tears began to trickle down Izuku’s face. Inko walked to the other side of the table and pulled Izuku into a hug.

“What about Kacchan? Does he treat you okay?”

“H-he was okay at first. But now he i-ignores me.” Inko rubbed circles into Izuku’s shaking back.

“You don’t have to go to school anymore then.”

“W-wait what? But I need to!”

“No you don’t. There are plenty of online schools that you could enroll in. There is absolutely no need to stay silent when being hurt.”

Izuku stayed quiet for a few minutes, not counting the choked hiccups. Finally, he spoke up into a small voice. “But one day I’ll be hurt again, just like in regular school.”

“Oh, honey,” Inko’s voice cracked. “I’ll be here with you, and I’m going to teach you how to protect yourself. I never want you hurt, ever, ever again.”

Izuku broke down into tears and buried his face into Inko’s shoulders. Inko made a promise that day, while holding a bundle of broken sunshine in her arms.

I’ll make sure your dream comes true. You will be a hero.

---

Training a four-year-old wasn’t easy.

Firstly, Inko had trouble finding the balance between “doting mother” and “all-knowing informant of the underworld.” How much could she push her son? Would Izuku be scared of her if he knew she wasn’t the perfect hero he thought she was? What would happen if she brought her work, along with a killer, home accidentally?

Next there was the schedule. Inko knew exactly what was required knowledge in a world of quirks and villains. She definitely wanted Izuku to follow in her footsteps as an informant, rather than Hisashi’s. Of course, Izuku tried his hardest to replicate everything his mother showed him, but Izuku’s chubby fingers weren’t yet meant for lockpicking. His body wasn’t quite old enough to start weightlifting, and his eyes weren’t mature enough to radiate a dangerous gleam. So, Inko continued to wrack her brain for other street-survival tactics suited for a four-year old. It was tough to balance her lawyer day-job, Izuku’s training, and her four-times-a-week patrols,but Inko knew how to make it work.

Most of the day, Izuku took online classes. Now, Inko knew Izuku was a smart boy. She often found him hiding underneath the cover reading a book that typical four-year-olds did not read. So, Inko purposefully signed Izuku up for more classes at a faster pace. When Izuku turns twelve, if he were a normal student he would be starting middle school. Instead, with these accelerated classes, Izuku would be finished with middle school and ready to begin training for a hero course.

However, Inko didn’t realize just how brilliant her son’s mind was until she stumbled upon a notebook. More specifically, Hero Analysis for the Future: Volume 4.

Pages upon pages were paragraphs of any hero that has ever popped on the news, and even some that haven’t. Description of quirk and personality, fighting style, strengths and weaknesses- deadly information that would cost fortunes and end lives, compacted into four messy notebooks.

For a moment, Inko’s exuberant vigilante mind absorbed the information, ready to sell and strike deals with clients. Then, the feeling of euphoria faded away, leaving a nasty guilt pulsing in the back of her mind. No, no, this was her sunshine’s analysis. He wanted to become a hero and save everyone, not let his mother sell out the heroes’ greatest weaknesses for money and favors. Izuku would be devastated if he found out he was the reason for their demise.

“Izuku,” Inko murmured. Izuku raised his small head from his online math class to look at his mother.

“Yeah, mommy?” He squeaked.

“Your analysis… they’re good.”

Izuku brightened right as the sun broke through the clouds. “Really?”

“Yes, yes, honey. We can put off some of the other training, and instead work on your analytical skills.” Personally, Inko wondered how long it would take before she couldn’t teach him anymore, or when the stores would run out of composition notebooks.

“Let’s start off with making a secret code that only you can read- I won’t look at your notebooks- and organizational skills…”

And with that, a terrifying force was born.



---

Izuku noticed changes.

He first felt it in arms. The stick-thin, skin and bones began to look sturdier, firmer. Izuku chalked it up to the games he and Mommy played. Mommy made an obstacle course sometimes in the backyard, and Izuku had to follow her. There were rocks and poles barring the path, and he had to use all his strength to keep Mommy in sight.

Then was his journals. He had to beg Mommy to bring him to the store every few months now, and surprisingly, Mommy agreed. The kanji became neater and the words, denser, trying to fit each hero onto one page, then two, and now, Izuku wasn’t sure how many pages he needed with the observations rushing through his mind.

After that, it was the way he stood. He realized this when his back didn’t hurt anymore. Izuku no longer slouched, shoulders to ears and gaze downcast at his feet anymore. He felt taller, maybe even more important, like he could take on the world.

Finally, it was Mommy’s smile. At first, Izuku could feel the lingering gazes when she thought he wasn’t looking. Her mouth tilted in a firm line, and her eyes were haunted. She became more tired in the mornings, too. But the day Izuku managed to land a punch on her, she beamed and everything seemed okay again.

---

When Izuku turned six, Inko decided it would be a nice day to go out for ice cream. Her son had been working nonstop the past two years- from analysing hero-villain fights, to learning the ropes of tying a knot and lockpicking, and even memorizing the pressure points of the body. It was hard to believe how independent her son was at such a young age. Inko didn’t need to remind Izuku to brush his teeth and go to bed, or even finish up his coursework. However, as mature Izuku was turning out to be, he was still a kid, and honestly, a pretty socially-stunted kid. While Inko did ensure Izuku was fast and nimble enough to run away and even squeeze in a few jabs, Inko had to admit that she forgot to let Izuku interact with others his age.

As Izuku and Inko jogged outside, Inko saw an angel from the corner of her eye. An angel- crowned by a halo of green hair, outlined by the rising sun. Once again, she repeated to herself.

I’ll make sure your dream comes true. You will be a hero.

Inko led them into a park, where she was sure some other six-year-olds would be gathered. She let Izuku run to the swings while she stood in line for the soft-serve ice cream- vanilla for herself, and strawberry for Izuku. Texting her next client in concentration, Inko failed to watch Izuku.

---

Izuku was so excited! It had been months since he’d last left the house (unless it was for a run) because training and schoolwork took up a lot of time. Now, it was his birthday, and Mom brought him out to play and eat ice cream!

Honestly, Izuku wasn’t completely sure what Mom was doing. Ever since two years ago, Mom had been teaching him all sorts of tips and tricks that would “be useful in the future.” Mom would giggle at his first attempts, but then beam with pride once he’d finally got it. He understood that learning to protect himself was important, but why couldn’t Mom protect herself? She seemed so happy all the time with the new(ish) routine though, so Izuku never asked. However, when it was really dark outside and the front door creaked open, Izuku would pry his eyes open and creep downstairs. The stealth training made him extra aware of his surroundings, and he’d been practicing on his own to scare Mom one day! But when he creeped down, Mom would stumble in wearing pitch-black clothes, blood matting part of her hair, collapse on the couch, and tend to her wounds. Sometimes she’d silently cry. Why was Mom out so late, and who hurt her?

Other days, when Izuku helped with making waffles, Mom would turn the news on, only to turn it back off. Of course, being on top of the HeroWatch new channel for analysis assignments, he knew what Mom was hiding from him. The world wasn’t black and white, villains and heroes- there were many shades of gray in between as well.

Mom said Izuku was smart and good at analysis, so he decided to think of some answers on his own. But what he thought of… he really didn’t want to believe. Besides, Mom would tell him the whole truth one day. Maybe not soon, but one day. So, Izuku scrambled to the playground, where he could act his own age instead of thinking about knives and fighting and blood. There were a few other kids playing already, but he maneuvered out of their way, deciding to keep to himself.

“Greenie! Hey Greenie!” A high-pitched voice shouted at him. Izuku repressed a sigh and turned to see three kids staring at him. Izuku really didn’t want to have any social interactions today, but now he has to.

“Yeah?”

“Come play with us! Heroes!” The brunette shouted, as he bounded over to Izuku. Despite his earlier annoyance, Izuku felt a grin overtake his face. Subconsciously, he’s already analyzing the boy and his potential quirk and personality. Small marks on arms, long fingernails, probably some sort of retractable claw.

“Can I really play heroes with you guys?”

“Yeah! Who’d ya want to be? I’m All Might, because he’s the biggest and strongest!” A ginger came up to his face. Mutation quirk- beak. Chicken??

The last person, a girl with waist-long galaxy hair, shades of purple, blue, and pink mixing together like on a watercolor canvas and luminant dots, strolled towards the ginger. Her eyes shone like the stars peppering her hair- warm and bright and so beautiful.

“Calm down. I’m going to be All Might, because I have the best quirk.” She looked over to Izuku, who was still awkwardly standing there. “You can be Ms. Joke, because you both have green hair. You’re the villain Chicken-Man, and he’s Sharpclaws because of his quirk.”

“Hey, Chicken-Man’s not a real hero or villain! And I don’t wanna be a bad guy. That’s not fair Hoshiko!”

Izuku had the sudden urge to run away and play by himself.

“Is too! It’s your fault you were born like a chicken. ‘The powerful people rule the world’, or at least my dad said.” ‘Hoshiko’ turned her back to the ginger and towards Izuku, who was making an escape plan. “I’m Abe Hoshiko, but just call me by my first name, Hoshiko. Let’s play now!”

Izuku hesitantly started to follow Hoshiko. What was he supposed to do? Ginger was obviously upset with being a villain, but she ignored him. Should he speak up? But what if they’re already friends and just joking around? Or is this another case of bullying like kindergarten? And then what kind of dad says that to his child? Plu-

“Come one, Greenie! You need to help Sharpclaws and I catch Chicken-Man! Go surround them now, and use your quirks too!” Sharpclaws’ nails grew three inches while Hoshiko began to glow. Enchanted, Izuku watched as bright liquid dripped from Hoshiko’s arms and hands. She gathered the waxy-liquid, which began to solidify, and she molded it into balls. Steam rose from the balls as they pulsed with light.

Sharpclaws lunged at Chicken-Man in a flash of silver. Izuku whipped his head, and rushed towards them. In a flying leap, he shoved Sharpclaws on the ground, and stood in front of Chicken-Man.

“What the hell did you just do?” Hoshiko stomped towards Izuku and a trembling Chicken-Man.

“The nails would’ve hurt real badly.”

‘But he’s weak! The weak people get hurt anyways.”

Izuku tilted his head in confusion. “But heroes don’t hurt weak people, they protect them.”

Suddenly, there was a glint in Hoshiko’s eyes. “Oh yeah? I bet you’re weaker than me anyways. I can create star pla-plasma from my body and control it! What’s your quirk?”

His classmates and teachers told him [a long, long time ago, yet he still has the scars] that he would never be a hero. He was worthless, useless, and quirkless. Sometimes, he thinks they might be right. But then, Izuku would win a spar against Mom’s easy-mode, and he lets himself smile and dream. Now, all of the insecurities came back, rushing through his bloodstream and feeding into his cells. There was no such thing as a quirkless hero, not in any HeroWatch article he’d ever read. Would Hoshiko be mean to him like everyone else? Or wo-

“I’m quirkless,” Izuku blurted in the middle of his mind-muttering. Immediately, he stood ramrod straight and began looking for possible escape paths.

Instantly, Hoshiko’s face twisted. Her eyes lost their warmth and instead transformed into a deep, cold abyss of space. “Quirkless?” she scoffed. “We don’t play with your type.”

“My… type?”

“Stupid. I mean useless. You’ll end up dead in real villain fights anyways, so why bother.”

Useless. Useless. Useless. The word echoed in Izuku’s head, louder and louder and LOUDER until his ears rang and eyes blurred. He clamped his hands over his head and squeezed his eyes shut.

Chicken-Man jumped up to face Izuku. His previously grateful expression warped into something ugly, directly right towards Izuku.

“I don’t need a quirkless person’s help.” He spit on Izuku’s shoes and looked up towards Hoshiko for approval. Izuku blanched at the saliva dripping down as Hoshiko and Chicken-Man hovered over him. Hoshiko gathered up the plasma-balls she formed earlier and inched closer to him. Izuku could feel heat- so so so hot- radiating.

“Yeah, you know, quirklessness is in 20% of the population, but only, like 2% in our generation. Plus, most quirkless die before they’re 25. You really aren’t a freak, aren’t you?”

Sharpclaws also advanced towards Izuku with a menacing look painted on his face. “Hey guys, maybe the quirkless freak needs to be put in place. We can’t have him contaminating us!”

Sharpclaws once again lunged forward, only this time, towards Izuku. Even with his eyes and ears covered, Izuku could sense the brunette’s slow and sloppy form. Izuku sidestepped, and a nail swiped from his left ear to the corner of his eye. Izuku flung his eyes open to see a singular droplet of blood roll down like a tear.

Hoshiko tossed a plasma-ball at Izuku’s sleeve. It melted back into its waxy state, eating its way through his shirt and onto his skin and everything burned so much.

Mom said to protect himself. Mom said people will be mean to the quirkless. Mom said he should never be silent when he’s hurt.

Izuku’s fear turned into glistening white rage.

Izuku took a deep breath, and said something he’d never thought he’d ever say. “Quirkless does not mean worthless.”

The words rang in the air, before settling like a fine layer of dust.

What a shame, Izuku thought, as he turned his heel and went to Mom waiting in the ice cream line. Hoshiko and the others could’ve been great heroes.

(A spiky-haired blond with blood red eyes watched Izuku walk away).

---

When Inko felt a tug on her shirt, she snapped her head up and jumped into a fighting pose. As soon as she saw her sunshine’s fluffy green hair, Inko relaxed and pulled Izuku into a hug. Then, when they pulled apart and her blouse was stained red, Inko’s morally-gray mind felt ready to murder for her precious lil’ darling. No, no Inko. No murder- too messy. Maybe… a lawsuit? Yeah, that sounds legal. Finally, she felt a wave of shame. Here she was, scrolling down her contact list for clients and money, while her son was being pushed around.

“Excuse me ma’am, what would you like to order?” The voice tugged Inko out of her thoughts. She placed her order, handed over some yen, and took the soft serve from over the counter. Inko led her son to a nearby park bench to sit down. She fished around in her purse for disinfectant and a gauze to clean Izuku’s face.

After a few minutes of silent eating, Izuku spoke up first.

“Mom, it’s okay. I stood up to some bullies about my quirklessness. I don’t see them anymore.I protected myself like how you taught me!”

Inko melted at Izuku’s small smile as her guilt transformed into pride. She still remembered how broken Izuku was when he was first diagnosed as quirkless and the world turned against him. Now, a mere two years later, Izuku was standing up for himself like a little soldier. “Sunshine, I’m so, so proud of you.”

Izuku puffed up, preening from his mother’s praise and affection. “If I wanna be a hero and save everyone, I gotta save myself first.”

Inko looked with adoration at her son. “My little hero,” she giggled, amused at the declaration. Mentally, she began hatching together more lessons for Izuku. Maybe hacking sometime soon? Or perhaps parkour for agility? What age is it alright for a child to go vigilante? (She couldn't Google that question- who knows what government agent is stalking her computer.)

[While Inko was wondering what she could teach Izuku next, she failed to realize that, when Izuku said he’d save everyone, he meant everyone.]

And with the sun overhead, framing Izuku’s hair like a halo, and sweet ice cream smeared over their mouths, Inko pulled her sunshine into a hug and whispered, “Happy Birthday.”

---

It was now early evening, and faint stars hung from a purple sky. A gentle wind whistled through the Midoriyas’ ears, singing a faint tune of “happy birthday.”

Izuku hadn’t stopped smiling for hours now. In his right hand, he held a bag full of hand-picked birthday presents. It contained a few journals, a not-so-full-anymore bottle of burn cream, hero posters, and a bag of marshmallows, and a! Mom said that since it was his birthday, he got to choose some sweets that he could eat whenever training got too tiring in the future. Izuku’s left hand was intertwined around Mom’s hand. As they walked and chatted down the street from the mall back home, Izuku would swing the arm connected to Mom’s. It was the best birthday ever!

Suddenly, a quiet cough broke the wind’s murmurs. Izuku whipped his head around, trying to find anyone else on the deserted road. Inko’s senses were also alerted, and she tightened her grip on Izuku. Another cough rang out, followed by a series of wheezes and hacks. Whoever this was, they didn’t seem like a threat, Izuku noted. Straining his ears, he realized the sounds were coming from an alleyway up ahead. With the confidence of having a vigilante (?) mother by his side that will kick all the bad guys, Izuku pulled Mom towards the alley and the mysterious sound.

The alley was long, almost never ending, to Izuku. The dissipated sunlight couldn’t reach the back wall, and the soft starlight wasn’t much help either. Still, Izuku pushed onwards, with Mom chuckling quietly to the side. Mom could win against anyone, and she’ll keep Izuku safe until he could protect himself against the really bad guys! Inko herself didn’t provide musch resistance.

When Izuku finally reached the end, he saw him. Tucked in the back of the alley was a teenage dark-haired boy, with scaly scars and staples scattered across his skin. The boy coughed, and blue flames erupted from his throat and arms. They danced and leapt, licking hungirly at the air, then dissipated, leaving a cloud of smog stuck in the boy’s mouth.

Izuku saw the burns littering his skin. Burns. Flames. Plasma. The words flitted through his mind. Pain.

He flinched slightly, then turned back to inspect the boy closer. Did it hurt too?

As soon as Touya saw the Midoriyas, he pushed himself up from the grimy floor. He was swaying on wavering legs as he glared at the Midoriyas. Touya’s hand lit up in a flickering blue. “Leave and don’t tell anyone about this, or else I’ll make sure you can’t speak.” He broke into a coughing fit.

“You’re sick… and hurt,” Izuku whispered, reaching out to touch a flame. Inko subtly pulled him back.

“Go away.”

“Your burns.”

Touya extinguished his flames in surprise and slight anger. “What?”

“From your quirk, I mean.” Izuku thought of his arm.

Izuku saw a warrior that descended from the Heavens- a warrior that stole a piece of sky and mixed it with fiery flames; a warrior so strong, he could withstand the pain pain pain from so many burns- much more than Izuku himself can.

(Inko saw Tokoroki Touya, heir to the Todoroki household, missing for three days (Endeavor tried covering it up, but Omniscient has her ways)).

Before Inko could process what was happening, Izuku reached out and snatched Touya’s hand. No fire appeared.

Izuku studied the hand. There were red blisters dotting the top- some scarring already-, along with what seemed to be stitching of the skin using staples.

“Mostly second degree,” Izuku murmured to himself. “Mom, we need cool water, non stick bandages, and some gauze.” He slipped the ointment from the bag to the boy’s slack hands.

Inko smiled internally in pride, while Touya stood in shock. “Or course.” She then turned to face Touya. “Would you like to stay at our home for a while? Just to treat you up?”

The boy tensed up. Could it be…? Did they somehow find out he was Endeavor’s son, even without media coverage? What if they sell him back and the burns and pain he didn’t want to go back, not to the place of his nightmares.

Deep breaths, deep breaths. 1, 2, 3, 4.

In a minute, Touya calmed himself down enough to rationally think. The two greenheads were still watching in concern, yet they didn’t make any move to grab and stuff him into a white van. Plus, there was no way they knew about him and Endeavor- it had only been three days, and Endeavor liked having the “perfect family.”

Then, Touya let out a wheeze, scrambling back from Izuku to contain the flames. He began to choke, all air escaping while smoke filled his place. He began to fall.

Inko raced forward with vigilante-speed and caught Touya before he hit the ground. She held the teen (12 years old, birthday January 18th, quirk: cremation) in her arms.

After the coughing fit, a long silence arose. Touya had his eyes closed, while Izuku and Inko waited. Finally, Touya spoke up. “I’d… be really grateful if you treat my burns, ma’am.”

Inko let out a sigh of relief. “Oh, thank goodness. And please, call me Inko.”

“Then, please call me T-,” he paused for a split second. “Dabi.”

“And I’m Izuku!” Izuku tugged Dabi’s sleeve as he walked out of the alley. “I’m good at treating burns, so don’t worry! Do you like marshmallows?”

Inko watched as her sunshine tore open the bag and shared some with “Dabi.” She smiled. Her sunshine was really a true hero.

(Izuku saw someone to save- someone with friends and family and a shattered dream (like his was)).

(Inko saw information she could sell for… 5, maybe 8 million yen if she bargained well).

(Dabi swore he saw an angel with a halo of sunshine, despite the dark night).

---

After Izuku treated burns and gave him cough medicine, Dabi had taken a quick bath and settled in the bedroom next to Izuku’s, falling asleep as soon as his head touched the pillow. Izuku always knew that homelessness was not the best condition to live in. However, he never picked up on the fine details, having always lived in a four-story, ancient Victorian mansion.

The world was harsher to some, after all. The poor spend days working their lifespan away. The useless are scorned as their dreams shatter on the ground. Izuku himself knew how it felt to be battered and fall.

When he still went to school, no matter how muddied his clothes were after being pushed to the ground, Izuku came back to a warm bath and freshly pressed clothes. It was obvious to him that Dabi had a rough time on the streets. Dabi’s skin was coated in a fine layer of dirt and grime, which thankfully came off after scrubbing in the shower. The budding infection that caused his cough was a problem too, along with the obvious burns. Finally, as soon as Dabi sat at the long dining table, he shoved food as quickly as possible (while maintaining decent manners).

Izuku knew, however, that problems weren’t skin-deep. He contemplated asking Mom about Dabi- surely she could dig up info on him tonight- but decided to analyze the situation himself. Out of all of Dabi’s needs, the physical ones were dealt with easily- sanitation, health, hunger, and sleep. Dabi seemed okay with his small smiles and polite nods. However, no matter how much Dabi said that “everything was fine,” Izuku knew he wasn’t.

Because his eyes- blue like flickering flames with heat that melts skin- were so, so, sad.

Izuku may have helped Dabi off the streets, but he hadn’t saved him completely.

(Izuku wanted to save everyone with a smile).

He promised that he’d save Dabi.

But before he began to scribble plans and questions in his notebook, Izuku snuggled up to his mom, wrapped them both with a burrito blanket, and closed his eyes as Mom ran her fingers through his hair.

It was the best birthday ever.